The Best And Worst Of TNA Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice

Hi all, Brandon Stroud here filling in on a very special edition of the Best and Worst of Impact. I'm going to be on the road on Thursday night and Friday day, so Danielle will be switching with me and covering NXT.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of HARDCORE JUSTICE. Sorry in advance.
Saying Hardcore Justice is your 3rd-favorite-PPV is like saying Breaking Bad is your 3rd-favorite-movie.
(if you get to the end of that sentence you’ll see it was just a setup for a joke)
(it USED to be a pay-per-view)
My bad, I didn’t get the joke. I loved the TITS AND ASS HARDCORE JUSTICE joke though. Can’t stop picturing all the titles now in that way. I think TITS AND ASS TURNING POINT works pretty well too. Maybe even TITS AND ASS RIVALS???
I’ve gotta say I loved the Magnus To Mother Phone Call bit.
I laughed so much at the Magnus and Bram conversation that I don’t think I’m allowed on the bus anymore.
Christy Hemme is going to give birth to the child of CLAIRE LYNCH!!!
ESCANDALOSO!
Dude, if you’re going to relentlessly shit on this product, then why even bother writing about it? Do you need more internet cool points? Do you feel tough when you suggest that a bunch of wrestlers should be MURDERED, or do you feel clever that you worked in an awkward-ass Ferguson reference?
It was pretty clear from jump that you were going to hate the show, bully the performers, and nitpick the production. Oh, gosh, the guardrail is in the wrong place for you?
Did you say a single, non-ironic positive thing? Get over yourself, would you?
You got me, man. This was just to arbitrarily shit on a wrestling show I don’t like, and contained no dense paragraphs of explanation rationalizing and explaining my points. I just hate them because they’re stupid and I’m awful!
meh, Brandon’s pretty fair and generally calls it how he sees it. Nate gets stuck in an opinion once in a while but they’re all good here.
Because TNA deserves to be mercilessly shit on, perhaps?
Is TNA making up ground for all the Joseph Park stuff by now booking Abyss EXCLUSIVELY in Monster Ball matches? It seems like after Joseph Park’s last promo, where he lamented all those tack and barbed wire bumps, after Russo came in, and they completely ignored Jo Park, every Abyss match has been a Monster’s Ball match.
I missed last night’s match, because I forgot about TNA moving or something, but how am I suppose to get excited for a guy in a Walk to the Prop match, when this is literally the only ting he does?
AJ Styles is always going to be noticed by the Japanese fans as long as he stays over there because he does two moves that the Japanese fans absolutely adore.
1) Kip up – Japanese fans go nuts for kip ups
2) Dropkick – AJ has arguably the best dropkick in the business (Okada might have something to say about that). Japanese fans pop like crazy for dropkicks.
Holmes has been killing it over in Japan and has very much won the Japanese fans over. If he develops a really sweet lariat he could be about as popular as a gaijin can get.
As for Hard(core) Justice, I thoroughly enjoyed the X division title match and the KOs title match was enjoyable as well. The rest of the show was kind of a blur to me because I kept checking out mentally. I skipped most of the Stairway to Janice (LOL) match because I’m not a big fan of death matches, plus Abyss & Bram have already done the exact same match several times before this.
I can’t believe in a world where both Kazuchika Okada and Dolph Ziggler exist somebody says that AJ Styles has arguably the best dropkick in business, but at least you mentioned Okada.
Thanks for mentioning Ziggler. I had forgotten about him. I’ve grown to hate his character since he turned face so much that I’ve been mentally tuning out of his matches (if not straight up switching the channel).
I’d rank ’em:
1) Styles
2) Ziggler
3) Okada
Styles’ dropkick is masterful. He leapfrogs the opponent, then drops down while moving away from the ropes his opponent is about to hit to get extra space, then jumps forward, hits the opponent high on the chest, just under his chin, springs off their chest, flips over, lands on his belly, then immediately springs to his feet to pose to thunderous applause. He’s got it down to an art form, it looks freakin’ spectacular, and he’s insanely consistent with it.
Also, Randy Orton needs to be included in the conversation. I don’t think his dropkick is quite as good as Styles, Ziggler, or Okada, but it’s pretty damn good.
Agreed, Orton’s is splendid, too.
Danielle’s mother is a treasure.
Serious Q: Has Abyss ever hit anyone with Janice?
Kinda like Foley and his tacks, innit?
Danielle’s mom gets a BIG BEST!! Hire her now!!
♪Danielle’s Ma-ma! *CLAP-CLAP-CLAPCLAPCLAP*♪
♪Danielle’s Ma-ma! *CLAP-CLAP-CLAPCLAPCLAP*♪
♪Danielle’s Ma-ma! *CLAP-CLAP-CLAPCLAPCLAP*♪
Extreme? Sounds more like a practice session back in the day for a good chunk of the ECW roster and/or Cactus Jack. Nothing was on fire, no one was doing a veritable death drop off the top of a steel cage onto a table, no one was on fire, no one lost any bits of their body (including teeth), no one was pelted with garbage, or buried under a mountain of folding chairs. FEH. There wasn’t even a Hardcore Holly.
Mr. Anderson is the stand-alone upper back tattoo of wrestling. Just horrendous.
Love the review, usually agree with Brandon and love his sense of humour but the Social Justice Warrior act is a bit annoying…of course I’m referring to bringing up Ferguson in relation to someone being arrested on a Wrestling show (and not a black person, in which case I would be able to find at least the worlds most tenuous link to grasp at…nevermind the fact that segment was probably taped weeks ago). I’m so far Left I’m practically Marxist but the whole “Hyper-Sensitive and Constantly Looking For A Tempest In A Teacup” thing that a lot of Liberals do in the social media age really makes my skin crawl. You’re reviewing a wrestling show, I think you can leave the social commentary aside, enlightening as it is.
Anyway, thanks for watching this terrible show so I don’t have to.
There aren’t enough Favorite buttons in the world for “my biggest muscle is my heart!”
EC3, you rapscallion you.
BJW is horrible.
For once, you and I agree on something.
Say what you will about Mike Tenay but at least he makes an attempt at calling a match and he even uses the correct terms for various wrestling moves. I feel like the one take away Vince had from the Monday Night Wars was ” Think how much more dominant we would have been if we had just had Tony Schiavone calling our matches.”
Janice is in the HHH Sledgehammer/Berserker’s sword of REALLY shtupid wrestling weapons. Because if you have one of those things, and are going to use it to hurt someone, wouldn’t you just murderdeathkill them in the face with it? I mean, as kinda dumb as the cinderblock spot was on Raw, at least they followed through with it. Every time HHH has looked like he’s going to use the sledgehammer like an actual sledgehammer, they have to do the long drawn-out tease that ends in a ref/manager pulling the hammer away while he’s got it drawn back. And so the only actual times he “hits” someone with the hammer, it’s in the way no one would ever use it – as a weird, short range “punch multiplier.” And so it is with Janice. You can’t REALLY hit someone in the face with a nailbat on TV/at a wrestling show, so all the teases just end up with Abyss being crotched and then tapped in his heavily covered midsection.
I get it, you’re trying to make Abyss look CRAAAAAZY. But it ends up just being as stupid as the Sinister Minister “blinding” people with fire. There’s no way people would continue to employ someone who’s that much of a liability to the rest of the expensive talent. And yet, TNA, so there you have it.
As far as weapons go, I’m a big fan of the Aces & Eights hilariously fake looking Ball Peen Hammer of Death and Destruction.
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer that was a good one too.
Much like Tenay, TNA in general has not aged well.
I’m gonna work “Does he have some little person in him?” into everyday conversation as often as possible.
I’m not sure I like the implication that Austin Aries is a facehugger.
EC3 being so awesome in TNA makes me wonder why WWE released him last year.
I loved the spot where Gail Kim Samoan Dropping Angelina Love onto a pile of chairs.
I also loved the spot in the six sides of steel match where Bobby Roode, Eric Young and Austin Aries had the Crossface, Sharpshooter and the Last Chancery on at the same time and the 2 Superplexes and Powerbombs in 2 opposite corners at the same time.