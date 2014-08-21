The Best And Worst Of TNA Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice

Pre-show notes:

– Hi all, Brandon Stroud here filling in on a very special edition of the Best and Worst of Impact. I’m going to be on the road on Thursday night and Friday day, so Danielle will be switching with me and covering NXT. Lucky girl.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of HARDCORE JUSTICE. Sorry in advance.