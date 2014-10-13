The Best And Worst Of TNA Wrestling’s Bound For Glory 2014

Howdy, folks! I hope you’re ready for the first actual for real TNA pay-per-view review! I know I am certainly pretending to be! First things first:
So what happened this weekend in Tokyo? Probably lots of stuff, but also TNA!
– If you somehow stumbled onto this Best and Worst alone, and aren’t reading The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling each week, you should! Spoiler alert: A lot of it is me convincing you that EC3 and Rockstar Spud are geniuses.
– Be sure to share, like, tumbl, tweet, and comment lots on this report.
– Follow me on Twitter here. You can also follow With Spandex, and UPROXX while you’re at it.
So what happened this weekend in Tokyo? Probably lots of stuff, but also TNA!
I wonder at what point does Chris Park get told he’s doing yet another thumbtack spot does he just put his head in his hands and go “I’m getting too old for this shit”.
I can’t wait to go home and watch this tonight. Can I cosplay Havok for Halloween?
Yup Yup.
Halloween Havoc(k)? Why on earth wouldn’t you?
As someone who has been hugged by Havok before at the merchandise tables, the notion of her hugging someone hard enough to do all those things Solie said is really pretty accurate. They’re some of the best hugs ever when she’s friendly but if she wanted to hurt you with them, I buy 100% that she could.
History shmistory. Korakuen hall is a glorified bingo hall. You don’t take your “wrestlemania” and hold it in some 2,000 seat high school auditorium. THis company is going under.
trying to figure out how to work “history shmistory” into another “thing shming” situation. History shmistory shmishtory smishtory?
Smithshtory. It sounds like we’re drunk.
@rebound – or it makes us sound like we’re Morrissey fans.
It was the best of time, IT WAS THE BLURST OF TIMES!?!?!
THe wrost for “why is this happening” should have been first. How can these shmoes have their “biggest” show of the year and have it mean nothing and be nothing. Nothing came out of this ppv. It sold 2,000 tickets and no one in America bought it because the main event was 3 Japanese guys that no one cares about and a tag team wrestler notin either of his recognizable tag teams. Next week on impact we’ll go back to bro-mans, Bram, Spud, and Lashley. All of which were not on or involved on the “biggest” show. No wonder these guys are going out of buisness.
The Havok match was weak as well.
That was poorly written.
Vince Russo, is that you?
You misspell worst but get shmoes right? Also, when you mention 3 Japanese wrestlers no one cares about, you must not be mentioning the Japanese Buzzsaw, the new prince of puro resu and the absolute wrestling God in Keiji Mutoh who has created a wrestling style unmatched by many, who at the prime of his career was wrestling sting, Flair, hogan, and others at the prime of their careers, takes time off to retire, comes back with a stockier body and reinvents himself as even more of a bad ass AND creates a finisher even more brutal than his Moonsault. I didn’t see it and I care.give me Muta and Tajiri against any tag team and I hope they mist and kick the shit out of everyone. #bringbacktheblackmist
I remember in… I think it was 1997, WCW had a match at Fall Brawl between Chris Jericho and Gedo. Gedo had never worked in WCW before but had an interesting history with Jericho as both were members of Fuyuki-Gun in WAR. And in theory it should’ve been a good match (it wasn’t for a number of reasons, most of them “Gedo nearly broke Jericho’s neck”-related).
WCW built the match by basically talking nothing about either man’s history with the other, not setting up Gedo as much more than “talented Japanese guy.”
Basically, this looks like a card almost entirely comprised of Jericho vs. Gedo–a lot of good ideas in desperate need of a raison d’être.
Beautifully said
That Velvet Sky vs. HAVOK match was freakin’ awful. LOL at giving that a best. Of course HAVOK retained, like she was gonna lose the belt to Velvet freakin; Sky with zero build up, I mean even TNA wouldn… Okay, maybe TNA would do that. Look, HAVOK tried to make something out of it, but there’s only so much you can do with Velvet Sky. I wasn’t feeling the Bear Hug finish either. I’m not saying a Bear Hug can’t be a finisher, especially with someone the stature of HAVOK, but the way that ended was just sloppy and anti-climactic.
To me the bear hug finish REEKED of Velvet Sky doesn’t want to take the choke slam or the air raid crash.
I totally agree. It looked like Velvet was doing her best not to take ANY damage during the entire match. Embarrassing performance.
THAT guy? Are you sure you didn’t mean THIS guy?
[i.imgur.com]
Because THIS guy is the BEST.
“…less tough guy gonna choke you out, more thinking about baseball while you’re trying to swing all night.”
Unwarranted hair metal references are always an A+ play in my book.
Unwarranted? I see what you did there.
Kickstarter campaign to fire Tazz into the sun? Yea, kickstarter campaign to fire Tazz into the sun.
Is it wrong for me to have a major crush on Havok? Like a topless Havok putting me in a bear hug…….squeezing the air out of my lungs………while she lovingly kisses me on the forehead……….and lays me down next to her……..I’ve said too much……..TEAM 3D!
It was nice watching some little wrestling in Japan. Watching TNA in places like the Impact Zone lacks the beautiful atmosphere that Japan has.