The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/16/95: Mongo McMichael And The Chihuahuas From Mars

Pre-show notes:
– You can watch this week’s episode here.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter
– Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated.
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for October 16, 1995.
I heard somewhere that Willie was Regal’s butler Jeeves but I have no idea where or if it’s true.
Benoit was always my favorite wrestler as well just because he made it feel real. I’ll always remember him selling the arm injury during the first MITB match and being amazed at his commitment.
“Above all else, I think that’s what made me love Benoit’s wrestling so much. He made things make sense. The irony of that, I guess, is that his career and life ended in a way that never will.”
Extremely well said, Brandon. I’m still EXTREMELY conflicted when Benoit comes up. It’s still tough for me to watch his matches on the Network and not get all glum about how he died, but I always do, and I always end up turning them off or fast forwarding through them because I still don’t think I can fully wrap my head around that truly awful ending, nor will I probably ever be able to.
That Mongo line is actually pretty funny if you followed 80s politics.
Watching that Benoit match…. holy fuck, Benoit is so stiff its straight up scary. If he didn’t kill himself I still don’t think he would’ve worked in WWE’s PG environment, holy fuck!
He’s working snug. Just ask Stone Cold.
Great description of Benoit. He was my favorite within the first few minutes I saw him wrestle for all those reasons you describe. I was basically 100% new to wrestling, and his ability and just how much better he was than nearly everybody else was super obvious.
In addition to the Wrestlemanix XX heroes, you are now aware that Pepe is dead too.
well yeah, I assumed, these Nitros are 19 years old
The suplex at 8:05 in the Benoit Guerrero match is a thing of beauty
The worst wrestler of all time is a toss up between Johnny B. Badd and Marvelous Marc Mero.
Don’t forget THE WILDMAN
O_0 that Benoit Powerbomb…
That powerbomb made my teeth rattle.
Here’s the cool thing about the powerbomb: he’s doing the Devil Masami powerbomb, which is easily the best powerbomb ever. Pull them up, whip them down, fold them over. (sorry about the terrible video quality)
[youtu.be]
@Brandon that’s why you’re the man, Stroud.
I remember having that Benoit/Guurrero match on tape… I showed that match to several of my friends, just because of Benoit’s powerbomb near the end. That blew me away at the time.
Kinda weird to say but I wish Benoit had only killed himself. Then there would at least be a chance that his entire professional catalog of great work could be appreciated. I try to separate the wrestler from the man, but like Brandon said, his appeal was that he seemed like a real guy, making that distinction extra tough. Then I try to tell myself that he was brain-damaged (because of wrestling no less) but somehow that makes me even sadder. I can watch his matches, I even find myself feeling things at his Rumble win & world championship but it is always accompanied by a nagging awkward feeling that I might be a bad person.
Not weird at all. I agree.
When I watched that Benoit/Guerrero match I literally checked my video feed two or three times because everything seemed so FAST. Not in an ROH-y, nobody’s selling anything so we can get to the next spot way but in a “I need to get this move in before he counters it” way. It’s amazing how real they both made it look.
For me, the hardest part of watching Benoit matches is seeing these risky, gruesome bumps he takes in like every match. There are some he takes in upcoming matches that no human being should be taking. It’s really tough to watch.
Re: Diamond Dallas Page, damn, that guy was totally on point in ’95. He had SUCH a great heel act, and while he still hadn’t perfected his wrestling, he really did give 100 percent in the ring. DDP commits himself totally to being the shittiest, slimiest, most cowardly asshole and makes his opponents look like gold. It’s insane that he doesn’t appear on Nitro more often than he does.
I managed to make it through Benoit/Eddie without any tears dripping from my eyes. Benoit’s powerbomb was dope.
Love that Benoit/Guerrero match. The first truly GREAT Nitro match.
Also, Meng is my jam. Love his wrestling style.
I remember watching a porno once that used Benoit’s entrance theme as background music.
That was awkward.
Also, you need to do a retro recap of all pay-per-views that each of these Nitros lead up to.
If you think Brandon Stroud should watch the PPVs these Nitro’s are leading up to and do a write up for America, gimme a hell yeah!
Or reply below. whatever.
Chris Benoit is your favorite wrestler too!? Insert “Did we just become best friends!?” meme! I run a wrestling group on FB and my #1 rule is: Talk shit about Benoit and I will come to your house, drag you outside, and Crippler Crossface you in your own front yard. The first ever WCW show I went to was Clash Of Champions 33…..August 15, 1996. It had Benoit lose a squash match to The Giant. Giant straight up dropkicked him in the corner because the bell rang but Woman had tangled Benoit up in his own vest trying to take it off of him. Dropkick, chokeslam, 123. The 15 seconds Giant held Chris up in the chokeslam was longer than the whole rest of the match. I was the most furious 11 year old in the building. I was so traumatized that I didn’t remember a single match from that show besides that one. I’ve since gone back and watched it on the network and I can say I’m lucky to have seen Dean Malenko, Rey Mysterio JR, Eddie Guerrero, DDP and Chris Benoit live….even if I don’t remember it all.