The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/23/95: The Mystery Of Penis Rock

Pre-show notes:
– You can watch this week’s episode here. You can go back and check out the episodes we’ve recapped on our Best and Worst of Nitro tag page.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter
– Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated. This is when stuff starts to get truly deranged, and your friends from 19 years ago will want to know about it.
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for October 23, 1995.
It feels like I’ve said this before, but it’s really kind of amazing that WCW didn’t go out of business before the NWO even had a chance to debut. The Dungeon of Doom stuff was just terrible.
“Hulk, can you describe the crowd after this Nitro?”
“IT’S NOT HOT!!!!”
You can blame/praise Ted Turner mostly. WCW had years even before this where there were justifiable reasons for top brass to shut down everything, but Turner would always stop them because he loved wrestling and it was wrestling that helped make the Superstation what it was.
And besides, this time period was right after Bischoff got in Ted’s ear and said, “Give me live TV. Monday night. Let’s take it to Vince.” He was going to support this no matter what.
They’re lucky it happened right before the country found a new version of pro wrestling they liked.
I’ve decided to start watching the Nitros as the Best & Worst goes up, and woof, I forgot how bad the shows could be.
Also Brandon, will you be doing Best & Worst of the PPVs that come in between the Nitro episodes? I would love a Best And Worst on Halloween Havoc 95.
I think David D. is handling the Vintage PPVs Best and Worst from this era.
I’m considering writing it up just to do it.
Please do! David’s was great, but there’s just so many things amazing about that show that I’d read 20 different write ups about it.
Kieran’s been doing Halloween Havoc episodes on Have a Nice Day; if he gets to 95, I really hope you can guest star on that one.
From the time Hogan debuts til The Outsiders show up is my least favorite era of WCW. Thanks for reminding me why I blocked it all out in the first place.
Yeah, during this time I had a $9/hour job that required me to work most Monday nights. It sucked, but at least it kept me from watching this garbage.
I was in love with early 90s WCW and hated how phony and Hogan-filled the WWF was. Then Hogan showed up and made the WCW version of WWF ten times worse. i don’t know how I weathered it.
-Even pre-NWO WCW had so much talent they decided to focus on Hogan.
-Dungeon of Doom vs. Hogan should’ve warned us Bray vs. Cena was going nowhere
-Don’t care what anyone says Sherri was foxy
-Does anybody remember the movie starred in that kept promoting on WCW at the time?
Non Scary-ified Sherri Martel was a damn fine looking woman
every version of Sherri was a damn fine looking woman
How many weeks until the double bear hug?
It was at Halloween havoc so…. two?
Havoc is the Sunday after this, so it’s very soon.
That paragraph about the insurance policy was the funniest paragraph in the history of our sport!
yeah, that’ll put a lot of butts in seats
I don’t care what you people say; The Dungeon of Doom was awesome!
worst case scenario it’s extremely fun to write about 20 years later
@Brandon
I didn’t see them back in the day, because WCW did not air here, but i get a kick out of watching all their antics on the Network.
the problem with it at the time was they got rid of guys like Vader, Austin, Foley and others and replaced them with a who’s who of Hogan’s favorite punching bags.
I’ve also been catching up the the Dungeon of Dom via the Network, not having WCW available when I was growing up, and they fucking rule! Without their ridiculous shit, these old school pre-NWO Nitros would be tough to make it through.
Other than the awesome cruiserweights who have begun to arrive, that is.
I can’t hate Kevin Sullivan. He might have been a terrible booker, not a particularly good performer and the Dungeon of Doom is terrible, but I can’t really dislike him. The Sullivan/Benoit blood feud was a ton of fun, Sullivan’s promos were always laughably dumb, I would always like his pointless squashes on WCW Saturday Night (two minutes and a double stomp!) and he’s been an amusing talking head whenever I watch Monday Night War.
The Dungeon just feels way out of place in this era (Where the big boys play!), and they are ESPECIALLY out of place (though less cartoony) once the nWo shows up. Seriously, go watch a lot of 1996 Nitro and see all these goofy midcarders still trying to be relevant somehow.
Bischoff is…terrible on commentary. The exchange with Heenan, in which Heenan rationally discusses how attractive Sherri is and Bischoff backpedals with WOMEN BE CRAZY…yikes. Heenan is already checked out. I can’t say I hate Mongo though, because even though not a single word he uttered made sense this week, he’s clearly TRYING and having a blast. That will strangely get you praise in wrestling commentary circles.
Seconding a Havoc ’95 Best/Worst if you want to do it. Though if you want additional insight on that event, the New Generation Project podcast had a pretty amusing episode about the event.
Shamefully, as a kid I might have been excited (though not ‘pay for the PPV’ excited) to see a MONSTER TRUCK MATCH at a wrestling event. Of course I would have been disappointed immediately. But the promotion!
Thanks for the report!
My wrestling group and I watch that Havoc this past weekend. The monster truck match was so gloriously dumb, but only topped by the debut of THE YETI and his double bear hug/hump with Hogan and The Giant.
it’s really remarkable how Halloween Havoc flies over the edge. For most of the show it’s a normal, kinda-boring pay-per-view. Then suddenly WHOOOOSH BATSHIT INSANITY
Sullivan/Benoit is one of my top 3 favorite feuds of all time.
I still believe that a big part of the reason as to why the NWO ended up working as well as it did was because of how ridiculous and cruddy WCW was in 95/96 before they came. It was just so utterly different than everything else they did that people couldn’t help but be excited.
Very good point.
Those two bros who had to paint the “T” have the worst Mr. Terrific cosplay ever.
How dare you speak ill of Fandango. How fucking dare you.
where’d I do that? I just used him as the least threatening talker I could think of.
I misread then. Sorry, I get very passionate about Fandango.
Fandango’s voice always reminded me of a less threatening Batman but I dig it.
“evil sorcerer ordering a group of Sherpas to scale Mt. Everest and die retrieving an ancient, wrestling-hating mummy from a block of ice”
Oh man, If this wasn’t what it was. If this was from a kinda-spooky-kinda-cheesy-mystery/adventure-monster-of-the-week themed wrestling show i’d eat that shit up.
If I get rich and famous writing screenplays, I’ll try to get a Dungeon Of Doom movie made.
I need to be a part of that production
Starring Jason Alexander as “The Taskmaster”
what is it with WCW debuting big threatening guys dressed in the stupidest way possible, you got Shockmaster dressed like a glittery stormtrooper cosplaying Bruiser Brody now the Yeti and his toilet paper mummy outfight only to be replaced by his Halloween ninja outfit a month later at WW3
I have no idea. They’ve got a deep history of it. Norman The Lunatic, gentle Argentinean El Gigante, Rapmaster PN News … basically every tall or fat guy they got had to look like a Rosebud.
Oz. That is all.
*standing, denim-covered, yeh-tay-fearing ovation*
*foam ice column explodes*
Think this dungeon of doom shit is dumb? Wait until you meet Evad Sullivan.
I love that WCW’s early commentary on Hulk Hogan fans is that they were idiot manchildren.
Has there ever been a shoot interview with anyone from WCW from that time period in which they’ve tried to explain/justify substituting a mummy for a sasquatch?
I have no idea, but I’m going to spend the rest of the afternoon researching it. I’ve always assumed they changed “the Yeti” to “the YehTAY” when they realized a yeti was already a thing and not a mummy.
Too bad for WCW that they don’t have a present day stranglehold on the business so they can re-write their history. Because if they did…I assure you, we would be told how awesome all of this actually was. Right, 1995 WWF?
Oh yeah, Hogan showing up in the mid-90s would’ve “saved them” and made them a household product, and everything that came before it would’ve been pointless baby games.
“While Vince McMahon’s WWE was desperately trying to make stars out of former WCW cast-offs like Stunning Steve Austin and Mean Mark, Ted Turner’s WCW was using proven commodities and the industry’s biggest stars to draw more profits and higher ratings. This is…the Monday Night Wars- Episode 1: Hogan Knows Best”
I finally feel like this is the right time to post this, and just this:
DA YEH-TAY
HO-KO-GAN
Think Dungeon of Doom was dumb? Wait for a couple years until you get to the Fingerpoke of Doom on B&W.
It is funny that even WWE can’t rag on this era of WCW too hard because it doesn’t slot smoothly into the WWE’s narrative of “the Superstars that Vince built were so amazing, they INSTANTLY propelled WCW to parity with WWE after they were stolen away by Ted Turner’s blank chequebook”.
I’m watching these as you write the B&W’s and having a ball, I know the Network isn’t the be-all-and-end-all but having access to these classic episodes I’d heard so much about, along with hilarious Brandon commentary, is worth every penny. Thanks, BStro.
Again, if we’re doing weekly Nitro recaps, we need the Pay Per Views that they lead up to as well.
Get on it, man.
Also, the iced pink cock kind of reminded me of the glow in the dark condoms from Blake Edward’s comedy bomb, ‘Skin Deep’.
[www.youtube.com]
The glitter in Sherri’s cleavage and around her chest is very, very special to me.
Also, Harlem Heat’s pyro was hilarious. Like someone made a daisy chain with like seven firecrackers.
#RIP Sherri Martel
I enjoy when you do mini background histories on guys who show up in WWF/WCW and are used in ways that are not what we know or should know them for. Thanks for taking the time to cover Curtis ‘Da Bull’ Iaukea. A true legend over here. Fun fact: The Master and President Obama have the same high school alma mater.
Thanks man. It’s fun to do. I’m always worried that people are gonna zone out and scroll away.