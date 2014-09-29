The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/2/95: Please Do Not Watch This Great Wrestling Match

Pre-show notes:
Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for October 2, 1995.
I’ve been watching these Nitros lately, and Hulk Hogan has been involved in very few things that didn’t infuriate me in some way. The cutaway during the Guerrero/Malenko match is among the worst. It’s just so damn inane, but SO MUCH ATTENTION is poured all over it.
That said, Hulk Hogan getting beat up by the Taskma’amster Kevin Sullivan had me laughing my ass off.
I am absolutely in love with Mongo and, more specifically, Mongo’s Dog (mondog?)
Peppy
My favorite reoccurring thing is that Chris Jericho with the amazing career he’s had will jump at any oppertunity to shit on WCW for burying all their young talent. If he were in a coma and you mentioned kevin Nash booking shows he’d snap out of it and say how Rey and Juvi were changing the game.
I watched the ECW episode of the Monday Night Wars a few days ago. To anyone else who has seen it and has a far better memory than I: Did the WCW acquiring of guys like Malenko, Guerrero, Mysterio, and Psychosis happen more like what they said in that episode, or is that more of WWE’s revisionist history at play? I honestly believe Heyman more than I do Bischoff, but I may be getting fooled.
WCW definitely raided ECW for talent because they had the money to do it. Someone over there knew talent when they saw it. WCW had way more hits than misses when it came to bringing over ECW guys. I think the one thing they overlooked in that Monday Night Wars episode is that when WCW signed guys like Malenko, Guerrero and Mysterio it was well before ECW got any real national exposure. This episode was from 1995 and ECW didn’t have their first PPV until 1997.
Yea, I don’t think they implied (maybe I misread it) that those guys were with ECW at it’s height, and then Bischoff swooped in and cleaned house. I just wasn’t sure if it was Bischoff keeping an eye on ECW at that point or what.
Dean Malenko vs Eddie Guerrero makes me wish the Cruiserweight Division would return to WWE.
Neither one are currently available to work in a Cruiserweight division.
@ML Kennedy I’m pretty sure what he meant was that that match made him wish that WWE had a specific division to showcase their cruiserweight talent better.
@Lulzovich Spot on dude. The division would do wonders for the likes of Adrian Neville, Tyson Kidd, Justin Gabriel etc.
Dean Ambrose confirmed that WWE’s Cruiserweight Division consists of Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury.
I always thought Jamie Nobel was pretty great at wrestling.
1995 Hogan was the single worst character in wrestling history. Just the worst. I was watching Halloween Havoc again this weekend and it was totally awful. The ending with the “hugging” from the Giant and the Yeti was, without a doubt, among the worst things I ever saw in a wrestling ring.
One of the things that also gets lost in the WWE/Hogan revisionism is that a major factor as to why the NWO worked so well was cause by that point was already the most hated guy in wrestling. Outside of the dwindling amount of kiddies who found his schtick interesting, no one liked the guy. The reason was he had spent the last year plus doing stuff like this.
I was really pumped about watching some Eddie Guerrero ( my favorite wrestler of all time) vs Malenko match at one of WCWs PPVs, but two minutes into the match they cut tobackstage to see what the NWO was up to. I stopped watching the bout after that.
Dean Malenko powerbombing the dick out of cruiserweights in the greatest thing in the world.
Deep Rising is fantastic. Treat Williams and Famke Janssen had some real chemistry in that.
These recaps are beyond hilarious. Well done Brandon, though honestly, the source material is begging for it, haha.
They had Fall Brawl 95 on the network last night. I’m still trying to figure out if the Dungeon of Doom Angle is an example of soul-sucking awfulness, or if it should be lauded. Did they at one point realize they were campy as f**k and just decided to go all in on the absurd camp?
Can’t wait for [redacted] to debut in a couple weeks to raise the cruisers bar even higher.