The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 11/06/95: Mummy Nearest

EDIT: Welp, apparently I watched them out of order. This is the 11/6 episode, not 10/30. Sorry, everybody!
Crying IRL and doing that silent, scrunched up face, stifling all noise I can laugh so that my cubicle neighbors don’t wander over to see what I’m doing.
SHOW THEM THE ICE MUMMY, DUDE
Same here. Hardest I’ve laughed at a Brandon article since his description of ADR and Ricardo running over Big Show.
I’m with them. This was probably Brandon’s funniest write-up. So, so good…
It amuses me that this article encapsulated both what I hate (stupid crap like the mumm shenanigans) AND what I love (Benout/Guerrero) about wrestling in one fell swoop.
mummy*
That’s what Nitro was, man. Life-changingly good wrestling stuffed into an hour (or two, or three) of Hoganesque garbage.
@Brandon: That’s the best description of Nitro ever, and only amplified once they get a bunch more Cruiserweights, and the NWO angle happens around the same time.
AND they expand to 3 hours somewhere in there, which means 1 and a half hours or great wrestling (while commentary talks about Hogan/The NWO, a half hour of bullshit Hogan mic time, and an hour of garbage wrestling.
On second thought, maybe reverse the mic time/garbage wrestling part of that.
It was a weird, enjoyable show. So good, and so bad at te same time.
I always thought the Hulk Hogan Monster Truck looked like Hogan lying on his back with a beer gut and bitch tits. Basically, it was a prescient automobile.
can’t unsee
“prescient automobile”
Best My Little Pony ever.
Say what you will about ‘phoning-it-in’ WCW Bobby Heenan, but he was the only one who sold the gravity of the situation involving a performer falling off the roof. Of course, it’s one of the silliest things that ever happened, but Heenan was at least putting up the pretense that it was real, unlike his counterparts.
Maybe this is what caused him to give up.
My favorite part: Heenan: Did he fall into the parking lot or into the river?? Bischoff: Does it matter?
Uh yeah, probably!
Aw man, I hope that part about Villano IV isn’t a fake-out.
Every time I watch World War 3, I hope Bunkhouse Buck won and I somehow forgot about it.
Raven and Kanyon “shoot murdered” Villano IV with a powerbomb neckbreaker years after he won the WCW title.
Though it was kinda sad when an apologetic Raven was supporting Villano’s head afterward and that asshead Kanyon was still kicking the poor dude.
@BurnsyFan66 I remember watching that wen it happened. It looked BAD at the time, and I’ve never been able to find a clip of it online to confirm how bad it was. The worst part is tat it happened on WCW Saturday night, so they did a PPV level bump for a few thousand people, tops.
@Brandon Dreams make life worth living, friend…
Buck/Rhodes for the WCW World title would’ve been something I’d get behind.
@907 – There are a few clips on YouTube.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
The first is just the move, while the second is the whole match (with Spanish commentary).
I’ll be damned, it WAS on Nitro! I really remember it being on Saturday night. Although, not that I think about it, that might have been Nash powerbombing one of the Nasty Boys through a table on the outside over the ropes, from in the ring. That was a nasty(no pun intended) pot.
@Brandon what would that have done to his relationship with “Dirty” Dick Slater?
Also, is Dirty Dick Slater the most “my name means penis” wrestler name, pre Hugh G
Rection?
I can’t think of anything that comes close, but @Brandon has a lot more wrestling knowledge than I do.
*Now, not not
*Spot, not pot
(Let me be the millionth person to say that UPROXX needs an edit button.
My keyboard sticks!
@907 holy shit!!! That’s fuckin it! The most devastating tag team finisher since the Doomsday Device!
When we’d get drunk in the dorm, we’d usually break out into an “impromptu hardcore match!”. Anything not of serious value was broken in the name of fun. But the relevant thing here, was that we usually incorporated “oh no, it’s the Villano IV!”.
Whoever got hit with our makeshift version of that, had to pretend he was dead for the remainder of the fight.
@907
Was Big Dick Dudley too obvious?
Hey Brandon, I think you skipped a week. This is the Nov. 6 episode; the Oct. 30 episode had Bobby Heenan eating sushi, Bischoff waiting around forever for “footage” from Halloween Havoc because they didn’t have it for some reason, and Luger putting everyone in the torture rack.
I thought this seemed to skip some stuff. Bobby the Brain pretending to eat a piece of sushi only to toss it over his shoulder when his “Friends from the Orient” weren’t looking was classic Heenan, and maybe one of the best things he did in his whole WCW run.
Yeah I’m dumb. Not sure what happened. I’ll go back and redo the other one.
Sooooo happy we finally got to THE YET-AYYYYYYY. The Halloween Havoc ’95 main event might be the most overbooked PPV main event in the history of pro wrestling. It’s GLORIOUS.
I am so fucking glad you did this. I watched this the other weekend with my wrestling group. I’m a pretty new fan and didn’t grow up watching wrestling, but they all said I had to see the best and I had to see the worst of it. Halloween Havoc was fucking incredible for all the wrong reasons. The monster truck sumo match, the YETAY!, bear hugs, everything.
First of all, I’m loving the Nitro recaps. You’re on the same schedule as the guys at the Observer and I’m watching along. LOL Sting being an idiot again.
Two minor notes though, if I may be so bold.
1. You skipped a week. This is the 11/6 Nitro, not the 10/30 Nitro.
2. Just Plain Rick Renegade will never be in any network specials because he’s dead. Did you know that? He committed suicide in 1999. I wasn’t sure in the context of you poking fun at him (which is totally fine and I have no problem with as the dude was bad at wrestling and pushed too far) that you knew of the Renegade’s untimely demise.
Anyway, I’ll keep reading if you keep writing!
I think Brandon, and most of us who spend free time watching old episodes of Nitro, are aware of the tragic passing of The Renegade. Pretty sure that’s what Brandon’s comment was referring to, really. He might not have been my favorite wrestler, or even one I cared about, but it’s a damn shame regardless.
Even funnier than Schiavone screaming YE-TAY!!! is his continuing to mispronounce it when speaking.
“The Yetay is taller than the Giant! Look at the size of the Yetay!
I could watch Benoit throw those power bombs on an infinite loop.
That’s what gifs are for :)
Yes, but I have to go to work eventually!
So I need to know whether we ever see the yeti again? Or did temporarily incapacitating Hogan cause him to melt.
He shows up at WW3 dressed as a Halloween costume ninja works a few Saturday nights then disappeared for a while till he joined the Flock as Reese
A NPC had to best Hogan so that no-one there would get the rub. He’s the worst. Thanks for the info.
When I read the reference to Egyptian DP I immediately had to scroll back up to the byline and double check this article was written by Brandon and not Vince Mancini
“I’m glad we have terrorism and ebola”
-Brandon Stroud, 2014
FOX NEWS WILL HAVE A FIELD DAY WITH THIS
I don’t have any witty comments to add, but this is one of my favorite things you’ve ever written, Brandon. I lol’d for real, in public, so many times.
All these years, and I never knew that Cobra was Fake Sting. You really do learn something every day. Also, I’m currently watching Starcade 95, and Tony just referred to Starcade as “The Granddaddy of Them all”. Did they use that before WWF did for Mania, or was it just anoter thing they stole? I was 13 in 1995, and don’t remember all the little details like that. First match on this show is Benoit – JUSHIN effing LIGER, so it’s already well worth the $9.99 I paid this month.
I’m the reverse. I didn’t know WWF ever used that description for WM but I’ve always known Starrcade as “the granddaddy of ’em all.”
They use an old audio clip of Vince growling it every year during Mania hype video season.
Maybe the got the rights to use it when Vince bought WCW, and he uses it to take (another) cheap shot at Turner every year?
I wouldn’t put it past him.
I watched this episode a month or so ago, and was really hoping for 10,000 words about Hulk and Savage hanging out on “Venice Beach”.
I’m pretty sure tat guy Hogan was talking to was supposed to be the President of a motorcycle club (I think Hulk referenced it at one point?), but it was tough to convey that since he didn’t appear to know any english words besides “Hogan”, “Win”, And “There you go you got it!”
I don’t even know where to start with the guy playing guitar and singing about Hulk’s current storyline, while rollerblading in a circle.
Man, Hogan era WCW, pre NWO, is even weirder than I remembered it being.
This was fantastic, I really needed the laugh today.
Hope tomorrow is better, wrestlebro.
Just reiterating the obvious, but man this was an awesome, awesome recap. Had me in stitches on every single page.
I remember hearing Sonny Ono saying “Chono knows” all the time around this period, mostly after squashing jobbers on WCW Saturday night. Was it ever revealed what, exactly, Chono knew? Or why we’d be interested in hearing it?
I read the paragraph about Sting and then I had to X out and read the rest of this review at home because I was laughing like a damn idiot at work. Holy CRAP that Giant vs Hogan summary…
Weren’t they doing something stupid like AA and Flair were cousins at this point?
This is definitely my favorite series of articles you write Brandon. Close second has been all the NXT throwbacks. Major props to you for throwing in a handful of words each week I need to look up, whether that’s through Google, Wikipedia or urban dictionary!
“Maybe they were afraid The Giant would lose to an ancient Dracula Kevin Sullivan found in a pile of dirt”
— You mean vampire?
— I don’t have to know which Dracula I am to be a Dracula, dummy.
…I’ve watched my Community DVDs enough times to get the reference, but maybe not enough times to get the quote verbatim.
Boobs.
D’oh. Sorry for accidentally skipping an episode. How did I even do that? This seemed like such a “what happened after Halloween Havoc” episode. Anyway, I’ll remedy it and get another episode up ASAP.
Is that the one where Hogan cuts the promo with the giant medieval weapon & helmet/mask thing? I’ve been waiting to hear your take on that.
CHONOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Chono is the most legit guy ever and I am so excited that the ridiculous World Cup of Wrestling is on the horizon and Chono is going to start delivering nationally ambiguous Organized Crime Kicks.
[www.youtube.com]
It makes sense that Hogan could only be beat up by The Mummy. The power of curse cuts down your healthbar to the middle; that’s basic Darksoulnomics.
Excellent recap. There were so, so many wonderful zingers. You also highlighted problems as to why I always hated both Sting and Hogan.
Jimmy Hart’s plan was actually kind of perfect. He can’t defeat Hogan in the ring so he played a long con and defeated him with paperwork. Who reads contracts? Like Jim Gaffigan says, we pay people to do that for us. Another small correction to Brandon’s write-up, it was The Giant who won by DQ because Jimmy Hart (Hogan’s cornerman) attacked the ref. That’s where the “dubious nature” of the DQ came from, as mentioned by WCW lawyer, Nick “Lunatic Fringe” Lambrose.
As much as I love Sting he was the dumbest guy ever. His best friend, Lex Luger, turned on him every year. Hell Luger couldn’t tell Sting apart from the fake Sting with a bigger chin. Sting always befriends Flair when he needs help and Flair turns on him as quick as he can.
-I don’t hate Hogan, but annoyed me that Macho played his little buddy for 15+ years. It would’ve been nice to see Macho beat Hogan clean.
everytime I see these, i still wonder, how did kevin sullivan ever become anything close to a star? he is tiny, was not a great wrestler to compensate, making all his moves appear unbelievable, and his mic work/promos had no depth.
Can we start getting an announce team update of what Hogan/NWO is doing while we’re reading the B/W?
“We hate to interrupt this Benoit/Malenko recap but Hulk Hogan is shopping for sex toys with his daughter. Let’s see if Mean Gene can get a word with him”.
“You don’t need a monster manual to figure out their alignment.”
Shit like this little comment is why you’re my favorite, hahaha! And you’re absolutely right, I’ve been rewatching the early Nitro’s as well, and even without reading this article, it’s pretty clear that Sting is LN (Lawful Naive?), and Lex is CR (a little alignment I like to call Chaotic Retarded). It isn’t like trying to figure out The Authority, who seem to erase and rewrite the alignment section on their character sheets multiple times per week, holy fuck! (And I swear, I’m NOT the biggest geek in the world! Honest!)