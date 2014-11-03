The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/30/95: The Episode We Accidentally Skipped

How to read this edition of The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro: Last week I was supposed to cover the October 30th episode, but accidentally jumped forward a week and covered November 6th. This is the make up report. The proper reading order is the Halloween Havoc ’95 recap followed by this report, then the remainder of 11/6. Sorry for the inconvenience, and I’ll try not to let it happen again.
Minor correction: The Giant won at Havoc because Hulk Hogan’s manager attacked the ref.
That out of context Mongo quote would have made me spit out my coffee had I been drinking some
Wait……………Kevin Sullivan is from Boston? I had no idea
I feel like WCW and ECW were divorced parents and WWE is the Social Services representatives who had to intervene for “the sake of the children.”
okay question for the older WCW/NWA fans, playing the bad version of 2k15 and one of Stings signatures is the Tombstone Piledriver has he ever used this as a finisher?
Not really. Back in the day, guys would go for tombstone piledrivers and the big spot was Sting (or whomever) reversing it. Used to do it all the time. I can’t remember him pinning anybody with it, and I don’t think he ever did it without a big extraneous reversal.
that’s what I thought, didn’t really watch WCW till round 94 so I thought maybe I missed something.
Arn Anderson was awesome that whole feud against Flair and then afterward when they turned on Sting. At Fall Brawl ’95 (I think?) he cuts this super passionate promo about how he’s finally stepping out of Ric Flair’s shadow and made me think he was the babyface even though WCW switched it around later and made Arn the heel and Flair the face. Every time Arn gets on the mic he sounds like he’s going to straight up murder someone in the coldest way possible. He’s the best.
+10. Arn is absolutely on my top ten talkers list. As he should be on anyone’s.
Maybe I’m just lost but was the a b&w of Halloween havoc? The link just goes to nitro.
Did you click it and look at the page?
Alright, I’m gonna get my smark card revoked, but what is a visual pin? A pin that would have counted for three if the ref had been counting it, right? I tried searching it and the internet completely failed me.
A visual pin is when someone has the match won and the guy’s down for a three (or more) count, but the referee is distracted and doesn’t count it. It’s a device used to say this person SHOULD’VE won the match, and “did,” but didn’t actually. A huge favorite of guys who don’t want to take clean pins, but have to.
The Flair/Anderson/Pillman/Benoit version of the Horsemen was my DREAM stable at the time, and pretty much the only modern version of the Horsemen worth a shit. They didn’t really have the chance to do anything, but they win by default. Because McMichael and Jarrett? Fuck them.
Respectfully disagree. Sub out Pillman for Malenko.
I wish there could’ve been a good Horsemen 2.0 with Flair and Arn acting as the godfathers of the group, with Benoit and Malenko (two home runs for sure), and two other guys (one who could talk and act as the defacto active leader and a pretty boy guy to be the Tully.
If you listen to anything Bischoff says about the early era of Nitro bringing in Luger was mainly a favor to Sting and to screw over Vince. And boy does it show.
He’s publicly stated that he was putting Luger in the shittiest segments to see if he was a team player, because he’d heard so much bad shit about Lexy’s attitude.
“He’s publicly stated that he was putting Luger in the shittiest segments to see if he was a team player, because he’d heard so much bad shit about Lexy’s attitude.”
Which makes me wonder what is excuse is for everyone ELSE who booked to look like the Krillin to Hogan’s Goku? By which I mean everyone else in WCW.
“Everyone acts like a jackass and Arn Anderson tries to salvage it.”
-WCW, abridged
No lie, that whole thing with Arn trying to save that promo might be the funniest thing you’ve ever written. I laughed so hard the neighbors banged on the wall.