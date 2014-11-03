The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/30/95: The Episode We Accidentally Skipped

Pre-show notes:

How to read this edition of The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro: Last week I was supposed to cover the October 30th episode, but accidentally jumped forward a week and covered November 6th. This is the make up report. The proper reading order is the Halloween Havoc ’95 recap followed by this report, then the remainder of 11/6. Sorry for the inconvenience, and I’ll try not to let it happen again.

– You can watch this episode here.

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for October 30, 1995.