The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/9/95: Jumping The Shark

Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for October 9, 1995.
pretty sure that last picture is a good representation of your shoulder angels too :(
I know you’re making a murderer joke, but you’re also correct.
Say Benoit didn’t snap and kill his family but snapped and actually killed someone in the ring during RAW, say Kofi Kingston, would that change opinions on him?
That would also be horrifying and probably would’ve resulted in a lot of people never watching wrestling again. There are seriously no “silver linings” to the Benoit murders, but the fact that everyone in the world didn’t have to see it is a plus.
Was never the biggest Benoit fan , I respected his work and everything though, but what really made everything sad at least to me is reading Chris Jerichos book on his chapter about Benoit
He wouldn’t have been able to kill Kofi. We’d have a shot of a zipped up body bag hopping back to the ring on one foot.
I’ve been watching Nitro from the beginning, up to about episode 30 or so now, and Eddie and REDACTED, along with Rey, Malenko, and Pillman, are by far the highlight of the show. Hulk’s all black period was really strange, as was the entire dungeon of doom storyline, but at least we got Hogan with a black Lone Ranger mask, hooded cape, and sword out of it.
I used to moderate an IRC channel related to the site NationStates that was for reasons completely out of my control thick with furries, and I can confirm that, yes, there are aquatic furries, and yes, they are still called furries.
This has been Bill with “Strange Tales from Bill’s Life.”
Thank you Bill , what do you think about furries Ollie?
THEY WEIRD!
eloquently put Ollie , back to you
Life, liberty, and the fursuit of happiness.
NationStates, nice. I remember playing that.
that just doesn’t make any sense
Our most frequent furry was a self-identified hawk-dude, which isn’t something I’d classify as “furry,” either. This is what happens when the dog-guys show up first and start setting the terms, I guess. It’s sort of like calling the Caribbean the “West Indies” forever because of some confused Europeans, except with more people in horse costumes.
This has been Bill with his other new feature, “Strange Metaphors with Bill at the End.”
@Bill at the End – shouldn’t that be the fursuit of fappiness?
I never really watched Nitro until the nWo days, so going back to watch these have been a nice, refreshing difference to the stale nonsense we have now. The only major complaint I have is that as bad as Cena is booked to superhuman capacity, Hogan was TWICE as worse. You can tell the crowd was slowly turning on him, but damn I just finished episode 20 and you can visibly see the air go out of the crowd when he Hulks up and destroys everything around him.
I know it was all scripted for the most part, but I also love the fact that Heenan was right all along..all it ever was was “Hogan’s in it for himself” and “Hogan can’t stand for someone else to be on top,” and never really caught on to that until I got older. And seeing as how Hogan STILL shows up at Raws and Wrestlemanias, it’s 100% correct.
Yeah, Hogan never “turned” heel. The facade that he was a babyface was simply abandoned and we got to see Hogan being himself. Now hey, when that happened, it was all kindsa awesome from a storyline perspective, but Hogan is why you don’t give wrestlers creative control.
I don’t know if Brandon’s covered it yet or not, but there’s a completely MAD promo in this period where Hogan’s in this underground graveyard or something in a black mask and he’s holding a SWORD and threatening to MURDER THE MACHO MAN IF HE DOESN’T BRING HIM THE HEAD OF MENG ON A SILVER PLATTER.
Google “dark side of Hulkamania” and it’s one of the first links. The weird part is that he’s doing all of the old Hogan spots (“whatcha gonna do,” everyone is “brother,” etc.) but throwing in incidental decapitation threats as well.
Still a few weeks away from that acid trip of a promo unfortunately
So you’re basically copying the B&V show…? Cool story bro
I had to google what that was. I sincerely have no idea. I’m just typing what I thought of a Nitro episode.
I guess we know who the B is, anyway.
That’s right! If you have something that people enjoy that resembles something else on the Internet, you’ve OBVIOUSLY copied it…bro.
Those flying headbutts were to die for!
No seriously, didn’t Sabu break his neck in ECW? That crazy crap coulda killed him!
I think we got some awesome Benoit/Kevin Sullivan matches (brawls?) coming up, that’s exciting. I seem to recall them scrapping back into the men’s room and Benoit ripped the blow dryer off the wall and smashed him in the dome with it.
Don’t forget Dusty going Full Dusty, in stitches and between breaths going, “TONY! THERE’S A LADY IN THE MEN’S ROOM!”
The fact that Benoit was such a phenomenal wrestler makes the whole murder/suicide that much worse, if it’s even possible to make murder/suicide any worse.
That “dogs are in the pool house” line was… bold. Of course, my girlfriend wrote an entire paper on Benoit, so every detail of that weekend is pretty much burned into my mind. Maybe that’s why it came off as very disturbing.
If I’m being completely honest, making an occasional joke about it is all that keeps me from being cripplingly sad and depressed. Benoit was my favorite wrestler.
As I got to the Benoit/Eddy image, “5000 Candles in the Wind” came on in my youtube playlist. 100% true.
And I am now even sadder.
……..and now 5000 Candles in the Wind is stuck in my head. Thanks friend!
Yeah, he was my favorite wrestler by a mile. I cried and ran around in the yard when he won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XX. And then … everything.
So, its your column, and of course you can do whatever you want…But, do you think you can objectively write about Benoit? One of my least favorite things about reading old columns/reports (not yours, on the internet as a whole), is how everyone MUST include what Benoit did, and put their opinions on the matter, or that they don’t condone what he did.
I kind of feel like you did that here, as a pre-cursor of sorts, but just checking on your stance. Its kind of like how you don’t always put why you dislike a certain person, but people nag on you for not liking them – you aren’t going to put in every column why you feel a certain way.
Anyways, keep up the stellar work.
I would be shocked if he could. That’s not a knock on Brandon at all, I find his matches to be uncomfortable to watch now and I wasn’t even a huge fan of his.
I’m rewatching these (since they first aired) along with your B&W’s and when I heard “from Tsunami” I also found it immensely hilarious. That’s now one of my favorite hometowns along with Firebreaker Chip (and Todd) being from WCW Special Forces, GA.
Firebreaker Chip broke so many fires.
One of my favorite hometowns is The Boogeyman hailing from “The Bottomless Pit” because I imagine him having a little house sticking out of the cliff wall, and he has to climb up to the surface every time he has a match (which is why he comes up crawling with worms). I like the idea that Boogeyman lives in the kind of place my kid would build in Minecraft
I haven’t read this yet. BUT I’M OFFENDED!!!
I think I’ll have to bring a box of tissues with me next week.
wow, october 9, 1995 was my 16th birthday. Nothing makes you feel older than looking back and realizing this nitro, and the birthday, happened before the nWo. thanks for the pick me up Brandon
It’s been weird watching these old Nitros with Benoit in them. This is where I first discovered him. He became my favorite wrestler even before he left WCW. I wanted the world for him. When the murder happened, I lost all interest in wrestling and stopped paying attention to it for years.
Brandon’s column (about CM Punk’s “Pipe Bomb”) no less, brought me back in. I have very little frame of reference for anything that happened in between.
The reason I’m able to not fast forward through these matches now is because I’m viewing them through the prism of observing Nitro as a whole and seeing the evolution of wrestling on television. And when I do come across a Benoit match (this match on next week’s Nitro, for example), I try to look at it as a piece of art by an artist who would later do something horrific.
So far I’ve been able to get through a handful of Benoit matches like this without too much trouble. I suspect Brandon is made of sterner stuff and ought to be able to crank out his usual quality when reviewing these Nitros.
That outlook actually makes it a lot better, separating the art from the artist….I never thought of that from a wrestling stand point. I mean, I listen to music, watch movies and look at paintings from horrible racists, murders and rapists because when I’m listening to He’s A Rebel I don’t think of the crazy stuff Phil Sector has done. When I watch Fantasia I’m not thinking about anti-Semitism…actually that applies to most turn of the 20th century art…
Point is, I think I can watch Benoit without wanting to not watch Benoit again thinking about it that way.
My favorite part was when Sabu did his point to the sky taunt, Pee Wee looked up like ‘ok, what am I lookin at?’
Is that foreally Justin Roberts? Wowzers!
I hate Hogan so much, so these Nitro columns are the best. I’m guaranteed at least one page of Hogan jokes a week.
Also what happened to the Wrestling Hipster?
Um, any way you can hurry up on these? I can’t help myself and Im already a month ahead. Thanks in advance.
I remember being ridiculously depressed when the news first hit. This was, of course, before the details of everything started to come out. Benoit is one of only two wrestlers I’ve ever wanted to meet in person (the other being Earthquake), and he’s the only wrestler that I actively tried to emulate as a teenage fan. He’s the reason I lost a lot of fat during high school and pushed myself to get in shape.
So sad that an amazing, inspirational legacy is tarnished by events that are so horrific that you can’t even mention his name.
Hulk Hogan looks like a nun, sister.
Brandon, I can’t agree with Pepe’s costume being the best part of ANY Nitro episode, because of those Spring Break episodes where they do the annual “bump in the pool” spot
-As much as we bag on Vince for making Cena needing to look strong while having 15 title reigns, I wonder if WCW did the same with Sting would he be a bigger star.
-Solo Hawk run combined with Flair and Arn feuding was too weird for me.
-Sabu matches remind me of most Fallon’s sketches on SNL. I would dig him cracking up during a sketch, but it was probably a headache for the writers.
-Luger was a tweener for the last 10 years of his career. He switched from sided to side monthly.
Loved the finish to this weeks write up.
Also, Brandon, we’re all pretty much going to need you to do a retro recap of every pay per view that these retro Nitro recaps are building up to.
So, there you go. More easy work for content.
“What’s funny is that Sting gets Luger to agree to the match by saying “I THOUGHT YOU WERE THE TOTAL PACKAGE” over and over. Eventually Luger goes I AM THE TOTAL PACKAGE and AGREES, confirming that in addition to being the most gullible person in the world, Sting is the best debater. I wish Savage had said no, too, so we could get five minutes of Sting going I THOUGHT YOU WERE A MACHO MAN, HUH? YOU AREN’T EVEN A MACHO MAN!” That had me dying of laughter. Speaks accurately to the characters of the three at the time and makes perfect sense in regards to their roles at Bash at the Beach 1996. Maybe WCW was more of a long con than we realize…