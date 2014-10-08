The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/9/95: Jumping The Shark

Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this week’s episode here. It’s honestly worth it just for the Pepe costume.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

– Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated. Be sure to share it with the hashtag #WCW, because that’s still a funny joke.

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for October 9, 1995.