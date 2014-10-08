The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/9/95: Jumping The Shark

#Ric Flair #Sting #Hulk Hogan
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.08.14 52 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this week’s episode here. It’s honestly worth it just for the Pepe costume.

With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated. Be sure to share it with the hashtag #WCW, because that’s still a funny joke.

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for October 9, 1995.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair#Sting#Hulk Hogan
TAGSARN ANDERSONBEST AND WORST OF NITROBIG BOSSMANBIG SHOWBOBBY HEENANCHICAGO BEARSCHRIS BENOITDISCO INFERNOERIC BISCHOFFHULK HOGANJERRY LYNNJIMMY HARTJUSTIN ROBERTSPEPERic FlairROAD WARRIOR HAWKROAD WARRIORSSABUSTEVE MCMICHAELSTINGTHE BIG SHOWTHE SHARKWCWWCW MONDAY NITROWWE NETWORK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP