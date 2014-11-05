The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 11/13/95: Thunder In Eternal Paradise

Pre-show notes:
– You can watch this episode here.
– Last week we accidentally skipped an episode. We did 11/6 and called it 10/30. In case you missed the makeup report and want to keep up with the specifics of this Shark/Scott Norton feud, here’s the actual Best and Worst of Nitro for 10/30.
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for November 13, 1995.
Sting was FANTASTIC right about until he saw the Hogan-orange writing on the wall that you could get what you wanted by changing your contract and being a douche-nugget about it.
“John Badd”
lolololololol
yeah I don’t know why it’s so funny, but I typed it like that and had to leave it
Imagine if you turned on Raw next week and John Cena was suddenly wearing devil horns, prancing through a field of wild flowers and saying he’s gonna eat Heath Slater’s heart.
It’s a hell of a lot better than what John Cena usually does, Jack.
“Some of you want me to eat Heath Slater’s heart, and some of you don’t want to me to eat Heath Slater’s heart and that’s alright.”
He needs to eat that heart for the CENATION. Teach the little kids the most important things in life: hustle, loyalty, ritual cannibalism.
I haven’t had a chance to read this yet, but, I just wanted to reiterate how hilarious your caption of Renee and Rowan’s picture was. Good stuff.
Okay, all the +Rhodes for the Sailor Moon R references.
Cleanshaven Hogan looks like a goddamn Skrull.
So Cena went to the Hogan school of it’s all about me and if you get popular I will crush you to gain your power. Orton looks to be of the Sting school of I’m gonna win but at least I can try not to make you worthless at the end of this.
I’m confused. What side of Hulkamania is Sasaki on? Do your job, Macho Man!
My favourite short match is Owen Hart vs the 123 Kid from the semi-finals of the 1994 King of the Ring, but you’ve got a good candidate in Goldberg/Raven.
That’s my go to as well. Just an expertly crafted three-minute match. And that opening dropkick is BRUTAL.
I loved the surprise or counter small packages that happened in Malenko’s ECW matches. And to think Eddie Guerrero went from this to having to make something out of himself with the LWO makes me all the more sad for the impending Hollywood Hogan era.
My favourite short matches are the ones involving Toru Yano. His wins this year against Togi Makabe and Minoru Suzuki in the G1 were hilarious.
Watching these old Nitros give me a mild appreciation of them, despite the fact that Hogan is terrible and will continue to be terrible. Even something as simple as Jimmy Hart and Sullivan’s goofy heel promos work better than a lot of things today. And the matches were pretty good this week! And the commentary mostly decided to talk about them instead of being total chucklefucks!
Thanks for these reviews. It’s fun to discuss these episodes, especially with what we know now.
Can you imagine if we didn’t know, though?
Hold on bros, I know we all think that Sting looks stupid and Hogan is overly dominating the program with ridiculous things, but it is different so Let’s See Where it Goes™.
Savage has one of those matches against Tenzan at Starrcade 95. No offense for 6 and a half minutes then boom, it’s over. I guess the best offense is a good beating.
In Hogan’s defense, I’m sure he’s about to go over Sting because Sting showed up out of shape. . .
Watched that Goldberg Raven match and became supernaturally annoyed when they made Raven break a hold after Goldberg to to the ropes immediately after talking about how it was a RAVEN’S RULES match and anything goes.
Other way around. Goldberg had Raven in a hold – the announcers call it an ankle lock – and Raven grabbed the ropes. But yes, that was annoying.
I just want to say Eddie has an immaculate talent for adding a story to every single match he had no matter what. Other people might have been stronger or more intense but no one made it seem so damn real and special like Eddie Guerrero. I remember one fantastic match with Angle on Smackdown where he successfully managed to have a great matchv and somehow play the babyface and heel at the same time because of the storyline. Legend.
Oh, my god! It’s the Hogan of Zur En Arrh!
The wrestling of this episode sounds fantastic.
It’s hilarious that Hogan would do ridiculous crap like this, but was afraid of putting the Giant over clean, cuz it would make him look bad.
That Goldberg/Raven match was the tits! The fans actually threw Raven back to the ring?! Awesome.
It sucks they’ll never be an undefeated unstoppable force like Goldberg ever again.
Cena?
@Huells Half Brother sad but true.
I’d say Cena loses, but last time he “lost” he got a #1 contender shot (and the main event until internet outrage changed wwe’s mind).
I watched this episode just a couple days ago while feeding baby girl at 3am. I had a really hard time not laughing my ass off during the Hogan sword promo. I’d like to think he was working on material for his demo reel.
Macho Man had it coming. He had it coming.
While I am one to normally avoid profanity I forgot just how fucking awful WCW was during this time. I remember having vague memories as a 12 year old of graveyards and swords and what not, but I watch this now and I’m just in a state of shock and bewilderment.
This isn’t even the silly campy kind of kayfabe, which I can actually kinda enjoy, and why I think I’ll enjoy Lucha Underground. This is just head scratching z-movie bad.
As much as the Hogan stuff is bad (and it is), there’s also something interesting about what they’re doing there. If you can distance yourself from it all, that is. Like, it’s intriguing that WCW would try to work in fantasy elements into their wrestling stories. It seems like the WWE did it rather successfully (adapting it throughout the years and the change in social conventions and attitude) with a few of its stars, but WCW seriously suffered with it. And it’s strange that this interest in fantasy was tethered to a show that also featured amazing technical wrestling, the *for the sake of conversation* polar opposite.
I feel like I remember that time period pretty vividly, and even though I was relegated to one particular corner of the world, I don’t remember fantasy, as a genre, being that huge or with as wide appeal; say, as wide as a national professional wrestling company strives to achieve. It’s like, on paper, they were trying to go for something loftier; more profound than what they could actually produce. Of course, even if they had better actors, to WCW, “lofty and profound” is simply saying a bunch of religious pseudo-gibberish and, yes, hobbits too. I may also have just described some parts of modern-day WWE.
You make an interesting point. If memory serves wasn’t Kevin Sullivan booking at that point? He’s a pretty savvy guy, and, again, I’m hazy here, but I think he’s a fan of the fantasy/sci-fi genre in general. If he was responsible for it then I have to give him credit for trying something different, even if the execution was poor at times.
Luger’s thoughts on that attack on Savage “He had it coming, he has only himself to blame..”
You weren’t joking, that crowd was hot fire for the Goldberg/Raven match. Though I was surprised Goldberg catching former “DP’ing ice mummy” Reese in a jackhammer didn’t get a shout out. That’s more than Hogan ever did to that sexual predator. That’s what the Yeti was, right?
I’m simultaneously happy that you put “Legendary Silver Crystal” in quotes and super annoyed that “Legendary Silver Crystal” is SUPPOSED to be in quotes.
> Raise your hand if you’ve ever seen Hulk Hogan put over a guy half his size for no reason.
Lanny Poffo would like a word.
Off the top of my head, one of my all-time favorite short matches is Meng vs. The Giant from Nitro. 98 or 99 I think. It’s everything a Meng-mark would want it to be, but still puts over Giant. The finish is fantastic logic wrestling.
Hell it’s probably my MOTY. Those were slim picking years.
“Imagine if you turned on Raw next week and John Cena was suddenly wearing devil horns, prancing through a field of wild flowers and saying he’s gonna eat Heath Slater’s heart.”
That would make me more interested in John Cena than I currently am, by a magnitude of about 1000.