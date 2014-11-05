The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 11/13/95: Thunder In Eternal Paradise

#Sting #Hulk Hogan #Pro Wrestling
11.05.14 4 years ago 38 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this episode here.

– Last week we accidentally skipped an episode. We did 11/6 and called it 10/30. In case you missed the makeup report and want to keep up with the specifics of this Shark/Scott Norton feud, here’s the actual Best and Worst of Nitro for 10/30.

With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated. Bring me the head of What Culture on a silver platter!

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for November 13, 1995.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sting#Hulk Hogan#Pro Wrestling
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NITROCHRIS BENOITDEAN MALENKOEDDIE GUERREROERIC BISCHOFFHULK HOGANJOHNNY B. BADDKENSUKE SASAKILEX LUGERmacho man randy savageMENGPEPEPRO WRESTLINGSTEVE MCMICHAELSTINGWCWWCW MONDAY NITROWWE NETWORK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP