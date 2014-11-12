The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 11/20/95: The Superbowl Of Wrestling

Pre-show notes:
You can watch this week's episode here.
– World War 3 happens immediately after this. Should I write up a full report, or did you guys dig the Halloween Havoc one-page recap format?
Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for November 20, 1995.
Guerrero then goes NUCLEAR on him, hitting one of the biggest dives you will EVER see in professional wrestling. Absolutely SICK.
Eddie was great and that dive was dope, but, come on, aren’t you overstating that a bit? That wouldn’t make the top 25 biggest dives I’ve seen in wrestling ever.
Okay, how about “one of the best dives ever from somebody who knew what they were doing and was actually executing an effective offensive dive, instead of just falling off something.”
@Brandon – I shall accept that with the amendment given.
I just read page 1 of this, and hell yes, I want a B&W of World War 3! The Best & Worst’s are always a great read.
Seconded. It needs and deserves more than one page!
B&W of ww3 please. AND a comprehensive B&W for Halloween Havoc. That’s all I want for Christmas.
Yeah, I am okay with a B&W or WW3. Always love the write ups, man. I wish I could do this kind of stuff on the side.
I’ll always read a Best and Worst if you’re willing to write ’em up. I just assumed you did the one-page recap of Halloween Havoc because these things are so time consuming.
Man, when you write it out Ric Flair is a lot like the Al Pacino of wrestling. Strictly off of work, not personal stuff.
Please do a full write up for WW3. I need to know your thoughts regarding the various Armstrongs and Super Assassins in the battle royal.
also: Bull Nakano and Akira Hokuto vs. Mayumi Ozaki and Cutie Suzuki, holy shit
Anything that extends the amount of writing you’re willing to do I’m game. Enjoy reading your stuff man. Looking forward to it.
I like to pretend that Sting/Hogan end with Hogan crying for his life is how Starrcade 97 ended
“Shark jumping Norton before the bell,” made me laugh. Kill me.
These Nitros recaps make me so happy. Eddie Guerrero is my favorite of all time.
The Unintentional Hogan Comedy Hour is a highlight too.
These WCW retrospectives are great! Keep up the good work!
I know that you have an explanation for being tepid on Das Wunderkind that I accept, but I’m just going to go off anyway because I love watching him. Categorizing him as a flyer was a mistake (It was with Pillman too, really. His last great singles match was Fall Brawl ’95 against Mero, and the disparity is obvious.), He worked a super-modern version of the European style*, which is why he was more at home with technical guys like Arn and Ultimo. (Worth noting that he and Malenko never had a really meaningful match together, which is a hell of a missed opportunity.)
*If anyone else is sad enough to have a half-hour to kill watching French wrestling from the ’60s between two guys you’ve never heard of in black and white, I advise you to do so, because this is one of the more incredible matches that you’ll ever see:
[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CK4ehNvAKeY]
Also, his match against Levesque at Starrcade ’94 is probably in HHH’s top five PPV non-gimmick singles matches.
フライン 中邑 真輔 ！
Anyway, please do WW3 if you can, the more of your B&W’s the better!
Yes, a World War 3 B&W. The PPV where 4 Japanese women absolutely steal the show and Hogan at his absolute spotlight stealing worst!
Between SS and WW3, in an eight-day span Aja Kong, Bull Nakano, Akira Hokuto, Mayumi Ozaki, Kyoko Inoue, Cutie Suzuki, and Lioness Asuka all appeared on a US PPV. That is a thing that happened.
Wow, Brandon. All this time I thought Hogan just dropped a leg over an fallen opponent. I didn’t realize there was science behind it!
“Best: I’mma Let My Little Homies Ride On You Bitch-Made Ass Bad Boy Bitches”
+ 2 pac
The honest truth is that we’re more aware and less tolerant of this stuff now. I’m willing to forgive stuff from this era for the things you mention because it was somewhat more acceptable at the time. It’s not a great excuse but it beats being offended constantly.
The problems you describe us having are people being worked by what works in wrestling. “People” might cry those things, but I’m not gonna get upset about a person we’re supposed to be booing acting like an asshole. If Cena refuses to fight Damien Sandow because he’s too good for him, that’s a problem, because Cena’s the idolized good guy. If Sheamus acts racist and gets cheered for it, that’s a problem. If someone like Sandow calls Sheamus a stupid Mick alcoholic and gets put in his place for it, that works. Regardless of complaints.
It’s so hard to explain to people, but I don’t want all offensive shit removed from wrestling. I just want the right people doing it for the right reasons.
It’s important to go all the way with the analogy you’re making, too. If Triple H did that, yes, we’d complain that he was burying them. If Triple H put Orton into the match in his place after saying and doing that and Dolph or Cesaro beat Orton with authority (like Eddie does to Pillman here), what’s the problem? It’s the face proving the heel wrong. If there’s no comeuppance or followthrough, that’s the complainy issue.
Is it bad that my favourite part of this was the Hit Em Up line?
Before my response mysterious disappeared, I basically said what Brandon said. Flair said that then used a proxy to still put Eddie over. I don’t recall HHH ever doing that at the height of his eight-ten months on, a month or two off title reigns. The IWC can be fickled, like any fandom, but in this case, I want to believe if something like that happened, we wouldn’t trip over ourselves trying to post HHH burying gifs.
This was one WWF-like show on WCW Monday Nitro. The events of this episode really spelled out why exactly this promotion was so bad before the nWo came along.
I mean, you have the main event where former WWF guys clearly overshadow one of WCW’s biggest homegrown stars. Or the match where Bubba and Hawk (known more from their WWF runs, though Road Warriors are debatable) that ends in a distraction finish by…Jim Duggan. Or the endless reminder that Macho Man’s arm is more important than half the roster.
At least Eddie/Pillman was fine, and Flair’s heel bit worked for me. It’s different enough for me compared to what HHH would do in the modern era.
Thanks for the report, and another vote for WW3 if you’re up for it!
Anyone else notice that Hogan, while wearing leather gloves, does a back rake to Sting? And Sting sells it. He is Sting dumb.
No brother, see brother, the thing is dude, the fingers of Hulkamania are so powerful brother, that one rake is like having 8000 Wolverines shredding your back with adamantium fury dude! The Hulkster only wore those gloves for Sting’s protection brother, he only wanted to send Sting to the hospital brother, and not the morgue. So WHATCHA GONNA DO, WHEN HULKAMANIA RAKES ITS FINGERS ON YOU?!?!?!
“Growing up is realizing that Bobby Heenan and Jesse Ventura weren’t heels, they were smarks. Smart dudes who learned too much about the wrestling business and hated that they couldn’t change how it works.”
A revelation.