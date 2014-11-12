The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 11/20/95: The Superbowl Of Wrestling

#Ric Flair #Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
11.12.14 30 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this week’s episode here. If you’d like to read about previous episodes, check out the WCW Monday Nitro tag page.

– World War 3 happens immediately after this. Should I write up a full report, or did you guys dig the Halloween Havoc one-page recap format?

With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated. If you don’t, I’ll put on a black mask and sneak up behind you.

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for November 20, 1995.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair#Pro Wrestling
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NITROBIG BOSSMANBOBBY HEENANBRIAN PILLMANDUNGEON OF DOOMEDDIE GUERREROERIC BISCHOFFJIM DUGGANmacho man randy savagePEPEPRO WRESTLINGRic FlairROAD WARRIOR HAWKSCOTT NORTONSTEVE MCMICHAELTHE SHARKWCWWCW MONDAY NITROWWE NETWORK

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 16 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP