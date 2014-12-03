The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 12/11/95: Please Don’t Tell Me Everything Is Wonderful Now

Pre-show notes:
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 11, 1995. RIP Mr. #1derful.
This is how all Disco Inferno matches should have gone down.
yeah yeah yeah yeah
It’s Coffey. Like the drink, only not spelled the same.
Thanks for catching that. You can thank autocorrect and spell check knowing coffee’s a word for that one.
Always love. Always.
Saturday Morning Slam…..what a concept. I remember watching the first show and it was Kofi Kingston defeating Heath Slater in what felt like a 15-minute match that featured more arm drags than Steamboat in the 80s. I can’t believe they even entertained the idea of wrestling only from the shoulders down.
Saturday Morning Leg Wrestling is the concept they should have executed.
I loved when the Usos would be on and ignore the “no attacking the head” rule, so the match would be like 70% crowd reaction shots.
Fun Fact: Saturday Morning Slam was edited by Christopher Nolan
Daniel Bryan vs Tyson Kidd was the funniest match I’ve witnessed on Saturday Morning Slam. This gif nuff said.
[3.bp.blogspot.com]
Taylor Swift’s Hostile Takeover Of America is real, people, and if you know what’s good for you, you’ll obey.
haters gonna hate
…hate, hate, hate, hate.
I can’t hate. I’m already indoctrinated. I’ll write your name, watch out.
I have far too much love for this little exchange. Well-played, DoctorCAW, well-played.
I love how incredibly long that gif of Disco Inferno’s dance is even with a lot of frames of animation cut out.
Autocorrect is the worst thing to happen since Jeff Harvey
And, as usual, Bret “The Hitman” Clark doesn’t get the respect that he deserves.
“Best: Allow Me To Ruin Lex Luger Promos For You Forever”
Yeah, I don’t know Brandon. Doesn’t that imply we could possibly enjoy them in the first place? The fact of the matter is, I don’t know if that is possible.
Well, you can at least enjoy this one ironically: [www.youtube.com]
Yeah, Luger ruined Luger promos for me forever.
THIS was the very episode that gave me the idea to start a Four Horsemen stable in high school!
We ruled that school for two years, everyone throwing us four fingers when they saw us, had teachers thinking we were in a “gang”, and we hooked up with as many ponies as possible (ponies were Freshmen girls, also known as Butterscotch if any of you saw the movie KIDS).
I still wish I had that IV Horsemen shirt they were sporting, next to my EC f’n W shirt, it was my most prized tee.
Man I wish we went to high school together.
Hulk Hogan is the dirt worst. The fact there were people in high places who still thought his terrible shtick would fly in 1995 are dumb. Well, I suppose they learned their lesson.
Fun episode though. The way they saw Orndorff off was almost…classy in a way. He first gets to beat the living hell out of Disco in a pretty satisfying squash, then he gets written off in a truly “career-ending” way. You were right to say that this segment has aged well, because yeah…it’s just sound storytelling and good promo work from everyone.
And I’m not going to lie, as annoying as this commentary team can be…in retrospect they weren’t remotely as bad as modern-day commentary.
Thanks, as always, for this!
I’ve always enjoyed what little I’ve seen from Mr. Wonderful.
Orndorff was Hogan’s most lucrative feud partner in the WWF, even over Andre. He was great in the ring and has become kind of underappreciated. At least his crazy mustache from this year got some recognition.
Hogan and Orndorff (this number is from looking back on secondhand research) had EIGHTY matches for the title during Hogan’s reign and 44 in ’86 alone which was their moneymaking peak, and The Big Event main. It’s crazy.
Few things infuriate me more than Hulk Hogan no-selling Arn Anderson’s spinebuster. That move is a true thing of beauty (hell, just watch the Taker/Flair match where Anderson gets involved and totally lays out Taker with it for an incredible false finish). Hogan is just garbage at this point.
It’s so hard to explain to Hulkamaniacs why me hating Hogan isn’t “for no reason” or “being a hipster” who “hates things.” I have just “watched wrestling” and didn’t stop between 1985 and now.
The idea that you grew up watching Sting and Flair should be explanation enough. Hogan wrestled the exact same match for 7.5 years. When Hogan tried a somewhat different style wrestling Flair, he did so poorly they had to nix what would’ve been the biggest WM main event to that point.
I grew up a Hulkamaniac but even I was sick of him by 90-91. I didn’t watch a single Hogan wcw match pre-nWo, but watching the old shows on the network wow are they hot garbage. God bless you when review Uncensored ’96.
Hogan was good at having Hogan Matches, and he could definitely adapt his style when he wanted (like his matches in Japan with Hansen and Tenryu), but he was a lazy motherfucker when it came to his turf.
God, I love that last picture.
I used to really love the Pretty Wonderful tag-team of Orndorff and Paul Roma. I don’t know why, but I just loved them as a team.
Ditto.
Have they given any info on when more Nitros are going to be added to the network? I’ve drastically slowed down on watching them because I don’t want to run out.
‘the happy version of John Coffey being sent to the electric chair’ – as much as I hate ‘LOL,’ goddamnit, LOL!
Don’t get me started on what Hulk Hogan did to my beloved Vader. Never a more depressing time in my life from early ’94.
Am I the only one who cares that Bobby Heenan is flicking us off at the top of page 2? It pretty much sums up his feelings in 1995.
Pillman on a hoverboard smoking a cross-joint is my new happy place.
I’ve always hated the finish to that Williams/Kobashi match from the linked clip. For as great as he was, Kobashi had some real Goofy moments.
+1 for the Everclear reference. Next week you should try for something from Sparkle and Fade.
So happy at the Home Alone ref. Finally, something on my level! Great article as always.