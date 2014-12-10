The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 12/18/95: Aw, Here It Goes

Pre-show notes:
SUNSET RIDERS REFERENCE, HOLY SMOKES, YESSSSS
BURY ME WITH MY MONEY
can we just say that Adam Rose is Sir Richard Rose’s great-great-great-great-great grandson?
Yes. It is offically canon in my head now.
I’ve been trying to remember the name of this awesome game I played on Sega Genesis as a kid with the revolver controller, and it was freaking Sunset Riders! I was always Billy because he was in all blue and my dad told me it was the same Billy from Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.
One of my all-time favorite Sega games. The Arcade version was impossible to beat without Giancarlo Stanton’s contract backing you up.
In case you were wondering why it’s “Madusa” instead of “Medusa,” it means “made in the USA.”
Did not know this. Always thought she was just MAD. GRRRRRRR ANGRY LADY!
MADUSA SCREWED BRET!
SUNNY TOO!!
*I mean Sunny screwed Bret.
…Madusa and Sunny just scissored all hopped up on Scott Hall’s somas.
Damn and I thought , ” aw here it goes ” was referring to Kenan and Kel , oops
it was
These are phenomenal to read and I look forward to them each week. Keep it up!
Thanks! Glad you like them.
I like to think that if Madusa had stuck it out past the terrible Bertha Faye feud in WWF, Vince might have come to his senses and brought in more opponents from Japan, and then maybe Women wrestling wouldn’t have been screwed up in North America has it has been ever since.
She was already set to face Aja Kong at the Rumble.
I will always appreciate references to Midnight Express v Rock & Roll Express. That’s some fine, old-school, pre-sculpted bodies wrasslin’ right there.
FWIW, Flair made Morton look like a million bucks during their feud. The promos were amazing.
God, I fucking hate Hulk Hogan.
yeeeep.
FWIW, I have always felt the Madusa-belt-in-garbage-can thing is overrated. Not that it wasn’t important, it was, but that it is not as important as other things.
I think that is because WWE tells the history now and it is easier to plaster an image of Madusa doing that then to explain the ugliness of say, Bischoff giving out Raw results right at the start of the show. Or go into contract and law feuds that erupted. Things that probably did more to underscore the background of what was happening between the two companies.
Still, it’s a good image though.
Legit love that these classic B&W fit in references to Taylor Swift, Keenan & Kel, The Simpsons, and Archduke Franz Ferdinand. I’m not sure if even Enzo and Cass could touch this.
Three GI Joes: Fridge, Slaughter…Rock.
I do not consider The Rock a legitimate G.I. Joe. He’s a movie Joe. Fridge and Slaughter were classic Joes with classic Joe action figures.
(but you’re technically correct)
ALL MADUSA THOUGHTS THAT MUST BE READ BY EVERYONE BECAUSE I AM THE UTMOST AUTHORITY ON EVERYTHING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED, EVER:
About the death of the WWF’s women’s division, ’90s Edition: Bertha Faye was a pretty big deal in AJW as Monster Ripper. That was just about 15 years before this, though, so… yeah. Not an ideal feud partner to start with, but she was definitely past her sell-by. Shame that Debbie Malenko got hurt before she could have success in America, because she was great and then her knee HORRIFICALLY imploded during a match and she was done. The WWF also, for whatever reason, didn’t do anything with Terri Powers/Tori until 1999 when she was already considered a valuable piece in Japan in ’92-’93.
There’s a rumor that Vince officially decided that he wanted out after a Aja-Chaparita Asari match on RAW where Aja just murdered Asari, which, like… yeah, that’s what was going to happen, Vince, you idiot. Madusa’s release came only about two weeks later.
Worth pointing out that this is one of the all-time great failures of the announcers’ booth being so far from the ring, because that segment has no heat at all. Like, that was a huge, eventually iconic moment on TV but the crowd is completely dead for it.
“Fun fact: the WCW Women’s Championship was around for less than a year, and Madusa never won it.”
They then created the Women’s Cruiserweight title because it’s WCW. It was just a favor to GAEA, I guess, but there was still a tournament match on Nitro (The show also had Hokuto defending the “regular” belt, plus a Psicosis-Villiano IV match and High friggin’ Voltage main eventing against the Steiners. WCW Monday GODDAMNED Nitro.) Not the final, of course (that was on Main Event), because again, WCW. And then one of the greatest matches ever happened for it, but I digress.
I’d like to thank you for that Asari/Kong match. Holy fuck, I wouldn’t complain of any Divas matches being four minutes long if they were all like that.
I don’t remember Asari being on Raw at all. Madusa should get a share of the blame for the demise of women’s wrestling in the WWF which still hasn’t recovered, I’m not sure how the division would have been had she stayed with them but they were treating the division a lot better than WCW had after she signed. She signed, dropped the belt in the trash can, never held the WCW women’s title which lasted a few months anyway and became a complete afterthought the second it was revived. They had a solid roster with half the women being from GAEA and they did nothing with it. So her rant was all for nothing, it was essentially Bischoff giving the middle finger to Vince again.
FYI, the Asari/Kong match was featured on one of the most recently uploaded retro RAWs on the Network, so go nuts. (That episode also features super-young Jeff Hardy as a jobber, so extra bonus!)
“An extremely ugly guy in bad shape with a bad mullet and no personality who is probably one of the most technically skilled wrestlers ever, the undisputed king of worked punches and a man who could beat Ricky Morton within a centimeter of death better than anyone in human history.”
Just for kicks, he also has the rep as the legit nicest guy in US wrestling history, too. Bobby Eaton rules.
He does indeed.
Madusa always sounded like Lucy from Peanuts, to me. Could never shake it, you blockhead
Kudos fot the Sunset riders reference and the Attack on Titan reference
What was the Attack on Titan reference? I know explaining references is lame but I’m slow this morning.
@Johnny B. Acceptable
This show happens in December. In February, Sullivan wrestles Pillman in Pillman’s final WCW match, and the wall surrounding and protecting the secrets of the wrestling industry gets an Armored Titan put through it.
Wow, not even a subtle one. Apparently “reading comprehension” is not my strong suit today. Thanks.
You had me at Don Sutton. Another masterpiece, B-Stro.
Speaking as an Augusta native, I have to agree with the assertion of the wrestling crowd there being unenthusiastic. Just remember, one of the worst PPVs ever (December to Dismember) was held there, and the crowd response or lack thereof was one of the many factors that led to its suckitude.
2 Things:
1. HOLY CRAP Bichoff’s acting skills are horrid.
2. Madusa took no shit. I can’t remember what PPV it was when she damn near kicked Heyman’s head off of his shoulders after her blamed her for something (and he did it in the most ECW way possible by referring to her as a hooker). It was before this though, during her Dangerous Alliance days. I think it was Superbrawl 92 or Halloween Havoc. I think it was Havoc, because Superbrawl DA was at full strength. Arn and Eaton hi-jacked the tag titles from the Steiners, Madusa was sent backstage to seduce (or Maduse?) Ricky Steamboat as he was doing some sort of praying ritual (bonus points to Missy Hyatt for giggling at Madusa while she was talking to Ricky’s homeboy at the time, The Ninja), and Heyman, the mad genius that he is, dressed up as the The Ninja and took The Dragon out with that BIG ASS ZACK MORRIS EARLY 90s CELL PHONE so The Ravishing One could retain the US Title. Damn I miss being 9yrs old lol.