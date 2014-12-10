The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 12/18/95: Aw, Here It Goes

#Ric Flair #Sting #Hulk Hogan #Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.10.14 37 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this week’s episode here. If you’d like to read about previous episodes, check out the WCW Monday Nitro tag page.

– We’ve started up a vintage Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw column, so if you like these Nitro reports, you’ll probably like those too. It’s just like Nitro, only two years earlier and Doink the Clown is there.

With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated.

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 18, 1995. Goodbye, innocence.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair#Sting#Hulk Hogan#Pro Wrestling
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NITROBIG SHOWBOBBY EATONBOBBY HEENANBRIAN PILLMANCRAIG PITTMANEDDIE GUERREROERIC BISCHOFFHULK HOGANKEVIN SULLIVANLEX LUGERmacho man randy savageMADUSAPEPEPRO WRESTLINGRandy SavageRic FlairSTEVE MCMICHAELSTINGTHE BIG SHOWWCWWCW MONDAY NITROWILLIAM 'REFRIGERATOR' PERRYwilliam perryWWE NETWORKWWF

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP