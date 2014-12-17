The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 12/25/95: The Dog Who Saved Christmas

Pre-show notes:
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 25, 1995.
I love Dean Malenko, but that wrist adjustment taunt always makes me laugh. Nothing says charisma and “cheer for me” quite like adjusting your wrists multiple times.
I’m so mad at WWE for creating a world where every wrestler’s gotta be a flashy comedian to be considered charismatic.
I agree. You have to admit, though, the wrist adjustment taunt is incredibly lame. Also, its use on WCW World Tour and its progeny was hilarious as well.
I actually like that wrist adjustment. For a man of less than 1000 words it does a lot of talking for him…then…GUT BUSTER!!!!
You have to admit, the pyrotechnics with that taunt in the video game were funny.
[www.youtube.com]
@therick711 Oh man, just watching the first minute of your WCW/NWO Revenge clip makes me wish that WWE 2K16 would use the exact same format.
That game was sooooooooooooo goood.
The thing about Malenko is that, in real life, he’s almost universally considered to be hilarious, But he just liked the Iceman shooter persona, and he did everything that he could to commit to it. So, his signature taunt being kind of awkward and pointless was actually exactly what he wanted. It’s a hell of a thing.
Big Ice Man fan. Hilarious and ridiculous taunt.
It’s not even a “taunt” really. It’s just a thing he does in his matches. He doesn’t keep spamming them to build up his bar so he can use the Texas Cloverleaf.
Is…is that Cuba Gooding Jr, Hulkamaniac?!
Parenthetical Scorpion Death made me laugh.
While I read and enjoy all of the columns, the Nitro recaps are far and away the Thing That I Most Look Forward To, so thanks for doing them.
Traylor really was super-rad in his peak. Spring Stampede ’94 is an all-time great PPV for a million reasons, but his hossoff with Vader is awesome. Up there with… a lot of different Owen Hart matches, actually, on the list of the best sub-10:00 PPV matches ever.
Savage as too confident and not confident at all is the perfect description.
reading these makes me feel like we could make raw 5% better by giving JBL a small animal he can dress up in various outfits
seems to me they already do that with Hornswoggle, so no
I hate to be that guy… That’s a lie, I enjoy being that guy, but Samoa Joe uses the same 4 submissions every match:
Coquina Clutch
Boston Crab
STF
Crippler Crossface
Those last three are technically one giant submission hold though.
I’ve been secretly hoping through these nitro b&w’s that you’d at some point address Luger’s unique vocalizations. They were the absolute favorite of my friend and I. It brought us endless amusement during this period. Throughout high school we’d sell everything with Luger’s yell. If I stumbled walking, I’d do the yell. If I threw my friend something and it hit him: Luger yell. We loved it.
Another favorite Luger memory I’m waiting to happen is some Chicago street fight promo involving him and the Road Warriors where he so enthusiastically keeps yelling “I’M from Chicago!”
15 years ago, I was in an e-fed called the OWF. Someone once joked in a promo that it was named after the sound Lex made when you hit him.
im 3 years late but if you see this please tell me why on this episode weeks after ww3 why is hogans nameplate still on belt?