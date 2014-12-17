The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 12/25/95: The Dog Who Saved Christmas

Pre-show notes:

– Merry Christmas, almost! You can watch this week’s Nitro on WWE Network here.

– If you’d like to read about previous episodes, check out the WCW Monday Nitro tag page. We’ve also started up a vintage Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw column, so if you like these Nitro reports, you’ll probably like those too. We didn’t write one this week because of TLC, but it’ll be back on Monday.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

– Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated.

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 25, 1995.