The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 12/4/95: Shut Up And Slam

WWE

Pre-show notes:

– I love that picture of Ric Flair. Look how happy he looks.

– You can watch this week’s episode here. If you’d like to read about previous episodes, check out the WCW Monday Nitro tag page.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

– Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated. Don’t share it with any of your evil Japanese friends, though! We don’t want them TAKING OVER our column!

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 4, 1995.