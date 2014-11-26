The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 12/4/95: Shut Up And Slam

#Ric Flair #Sting #Hulk Hogan #Charles Barkley #NBA #Pro Wrestling
11.26.14 3 years ago 27 Comments
Ric Flair Charles Barkley WCW Monday Nitro

WWE

Pre-show notes:

– I love that picture of Ric Flair. Look how happy he looks.

– You can watch this week’s episode here. If you’d like to read about previous episodes, check out the WCW Monday Nitro tag page.

With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated. Don’t share it with any of your evil Japanese friends, though! We don’t want them TAKING OVER our column!

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 4, 1995.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair#Sting#Hulk Hogan#Charles Barkley#NBA#Pro Wrestling
TAGSAMERICAN MALESBASKETBALLBEST AND WORST OF NITROBIG SHOWBOBBY HEENANBOOKER TCHARLES BARKLEYcolonel robert parkerERIC BISCHOFFHarlem HeatHULK HOGANKURASAWALEX LUGERNBAPEPEPHOENIX SUNSPRO WRESTLINGRandy SavageRic FlairSCOTT NORTONSHERRI MARTELSTEVE MCMICHAELSTINGTHE BIG SHOWVLADIMIR PUTINWCWWCW MONDAY NITROWWE NETWORK

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP