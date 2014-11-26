The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 12/4/95: Shut Up And Slam

Pre-show notes:
– I love that picture of Ric Flair. Look how happy he looks.
I wish old Nitros were like current Raw episodes and pepe would get a 15 minute backstage segment every week.
I hate to get all weird and smarky here, but if I recall correctly, Col. Parker said this was the angle that he was going to pitch that they bring in Shawn Michaels with if Bischoff was able to successfully sign him away from the WWF.
I think it was on one of the Kayfabe Commentary shoots, and his idea was that he’d bring in Shawn Michaels as his wedding present to Sister Sherri (why you’d present your new, much younger wife with a young, good looking guy who was very near to being in Playgirl as a wedding present, I don’t know, but maybe they do things differently in the antebellum south).
Just weird that seeing the kickoff of that angle reminded me of hearing that tidbit.
Did no one take Mongo aside to mention that maybe he should temper himself on commentary? At one point he asks why they are putting Luger/Savage on free TV instead of PPV, and at another point he calls the Scorpion Deathlock “protected”…then sort of covers for himself saying that the move had Hogan screaming that his leg was being broken.
Looking back on these Nitros, it’s pretty funny how little to nothing seems to happen. I mean, it’s not as bad as current RAW, but you had a bunch of matches, then Barkley shows up…and then two old guys fight it out forever. Bischoff’s “celebrity over actual talent” mandate started early, I guess.
Well to be fair this was pretty much the first time that you had actual big time wrestlers wrestling each other on free TV every Monday. I mean sure, Raw was on since 93 but it was mostly jobber matches, and the occasional big main event, but Nitro pretty much was making the formula that every basic TV wrestling show uses now.
Heenan said in his book that Bischoff was just a huge fan of Mongo so he hired him without any real announcer training.
“Hulk Hogan is the worst person in the world” should be the permanent subtitle to these reports.
Also, Putin’s 19 year plot to commandeer the US title sounds like the plot of one of those WWE Scooby Doo movies. It’s okay though cos John Cena wins at the end.
Thanks for writing these reports. They make me smile.
” I love the idea that Kurasawa’s entire gameplan would be thrown off because an old-timey colonel wasn’t standing at ringside smoking an unlit cigar and dabbing his forehead with a napkin.”
This comment had me straight up laughing for about a minute straight.
This is by far the funniest B and W I’ve ever read. I loved the “Rut Roh Guys.” I feel like Brandon just created some kind of telekinetic ability to know exactly what I find funny.
That makes me happy. Glad you dug it.
“I feel like Brandon just created some kind of telekinetic ability to know exactly what I find funny.”
That’s the feeling I get about pretty much every wrestling article Brandon writes, but especially the B&W articles.
Always a funny and insightful read, Brandon, keep up the great work!
When I eventually connected the dots that Brandon was that guy from P-Boink that I loved reading so many Pepe’s years ago- it took me a while, I’m from Delaware so they say I’m slow, eh- I made sure to check for his articles even when I don’t even give the slightest of fucks about the current programming. The retro B&Ws are even better because they don’t even presuppose knowledge of what’s current.
It’s like listening to Brian Alvarez but with actual jokes and no dead braincells afterwards.
I feel like Brandon just created some kind of telekinetic ability to know exactly what I find funny.
I assume Brandon is secretly Kensai from Mortal Kombat all along but I didn’t know until now.
Keep up the good work Brandon.
I love these vintage reports as well. You get the lulz of Best and Worst combined with the nostalgia of good ol’ timey ’90s wrasslin’. It’s like the PB&J of the wrestling blogosphere.
So pumped to see there’s now a vintage B&W of Raw up for me to read. But someone needs to tell David D. to step up and get back to his vintage PPV reports.
Did this episode invent the overrun? It was 55 minutes without commercials and Bischoff wouldn’t shut up about how they were staying on air until the finish unlike those other guys.
Scott Norton hoss fights are one of the best things going on the ’96 episodes of Nitro.
For another impressive feat of strength, I suggest Scott Steiner’s match with the Giant around halfway through ’96 (just after the nWo scourge had arrived) in which Scotty straight murders the Giant with the most amazing t-bone suplex ever.
The feat of strength I will always remember is Goldberg military-pressing Scott Steiner six or seven times in a row on an episode of Nitro.
“Having Lex Luger be as boring as possible” sounds like natural character development for someone whose matches were a letdown from the vignettes of his airbrushed bus going on tour to raise awareness of patriotism.
From Parker Brothers!
What’s funny is that I don’t think the angle actually leads to anything, I don’t remember Luger turning on Sting and if I’m not mistaken he turns face again. after that terrible “Tower of Doom” 9 on match. Luger was the equivalent of Alicia Fox and the Big Show back then dude would turn face and heel on a whim. Hell so did The Giant back then.
All of these old nitros make Hogan look like Cena.
I come for the pro-graps talk but I stay for the endless Golden Girls references. Seriously, your boner for that show is never-ending.
Also, how is that guy anything like Seth McFarlanes character from A Million Ways to Die in the West? He’s wearing a cowboy hat?
This is the most unnecessarily confrontational comment I’ve ever seen in a Nitro post.
(To answer your question, I thought he looked like Seth MacFarlane in that picture)
@Brandon Pepe DOESN’T look like a guardian angel. What does it have some actual effervescent halo about his head? Are his wings glorious and made from the feather of gods down pillows. NO.
Also Blanche-4-Life. I’m a McLanafan.
I will defend any man-in-his-’30s’ love for The Golden Girls until the day I die or turn 40. Greatest. Show. Ever.
listen dude brother, I just need to find out where your head is at and make sure you’ve got my back we’re on the same page and sheet of music brother.
Man, reading these Best and Worst articles of old Nitros, and then actually watching the episodes really makes me think like I missed out as a young teen. Despite being a life long fan of NWA/WCW, I actually stopped watching the product altogether when Hogan showed up, and suddenly Sting, Lex Luger, Ric Flair, Vader, etc all became “guys who aren’t Hulk Hogan”, and didn’t start watching again until shortly before Hall and Nash showed up. I may have been a Hulkamaniac when I was a kid, but fuck, kids are kinda stupid sometime, and I think the young “doesn’t know what a smark is yet” smark me never forgave Hogan after the outcome of Wrestlemania IX, when both Yokozuna AND my favorite wrestler at the time, Bret Hart, were made to look like complete chumps because Hogan needed his big pay day. At the same time, man… I missed out on some CLASSIC early Malenko/Eddie/Benoit stuff, not to mention several chapters of the little story called “Sting is a moron.”