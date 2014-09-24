The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 9/25/95: Frankie Lancaster To The Rescue

Pre-show notes:
I remember watching that Pittman/Kurasawa match on WWE Classics on Demand years ago and being absolutely astonished at a match that great coming out of nowhere on a ’95 Nitro. I love WCW’s weird, “let’s throw two guys with totally different backgrounds and see what happens” midcard.
I hate the way that every WWE doc on either WCW or the Monday night War craps all over Disco Inferno. I get it that he was an a-hole backstage but he was good in the ring and CRAZY over as both a heel and a good guy.
I watched this episode a couple days ago and that Pittman/Kurasawa match blew me away too. Who is Craig Pittman? Seriously, I wikipedia’d him and I still have no idea.
Those Monday Night War episodes are garbage. WWE totally rewrites history in all of them. Sure, they won the war, but come on. For nearly two years straight WCW murdered you guys in the ratings, and I was a WWF kid growing up! The way each episode is presented really bothers me.
Disco Inferno, DDP, and Booker T were all guys that we watched evolve into decent-to-great wrestlers, even when WCW was finally in the toilet all three of those guys were bright spots in the company.
The best Disco Inferno moment is when he spends a couple of months trying to master a hold that his Uncle Guido from the Vitale Collections Agency taught him and he spends the end of matches trying to figure out a reverse figure four, complete with notecards. He’s basically a more talented Santino, but Santino happened in THE GREATEST SPORTS-ENTERTAINMENT EMPIRE IN WRESTLING HISTORY and Disco happened in “that show what stole hulk hogan lol” so it doesn’t matter.
Disco Inferno always made me laugh when he was on screen. That was the point of his character, right? I don’t care if he “lived the gimmick” and really was a delusional douchebag in the locker room. On TV, as a character, he was entertaining as hell.
Yeah, watching Monday Night War, you’d never guess that WCW did a lot of things right for awhile. Instead it’s presented as the only thing that got them over was money, and it was always preordained in the clouds WWE was going to destroy them in the war.
I’m hoping once Vince croaks, HHH will let an honest history of the War be told. About how a company used a big checkbook to go and get some really interesting talent, about two companies doing a lot of innovating (and sometimes failing miserably) right on live TV, and how that time period created some of the smartest men this business has ever seen.
That may be slightly colored, so far, by 5/6 of the released episodes being about the WWE side. We might see some more credit given to WCW once we get more episodes focusing on Sting, Goldberg, DDP, et al.
@Bill at the End it’s also safe to say Disco Inferno is also more talented than his lovechild Fandango. I like Fandango but he doesn’t compare to the dancing might of Disco Inferno.
@kmtierney00 You really think HHH would tell the real story? Hell no. HHH like Hall and Nash still hold a grudge about their failed runs through WCW.
+1 for referencing Jurassic Park toys. Seriously, I hadn’t heard the phrase “dino damage” in, what, 20 years?
Glad to see Luger is trying to avenge 3quinox by taking on Deucalion.
Watching ’95 Nitro is WAY more fun than watching ’95 Raw is.
If WWE sold that Meng mask, they would make a million dollars. I would buy one for every member of my family.
(gets to end of reading the report)
Forget that shit, here comes Malenko!
The image of Luger they used header looks like it should be attached to a police news story that begins “Florida woman…”
Err, used IN the header.
@Gosh Zilla there was a headline where that image was probably used, only it was in Marietta, Georgia.
:( That’s not even funny. I’m a terrible human being.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Dean Malenko is my favorite wrestler. Whenever they show him in the background of a Raw I yell DEAN! (Usually followed by a JAMIE NOBLE!)
I’m pretty sure WWE has Meng’s mask stored somewhere in the warehouse.
Ahhhh, for some reason this episode isn’t listed in the vault. Anyone else seeing this?
I’m not seeing it either, so gonna watch Oct. 2 instead. -_-;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
There’s a direct link to it on the first page!
Their cabana boy was Magnum Tokyo, right?
TOOOOOOOOOOOOOOKYYOOOOOOOOOO!
I wanna see you GO! I’ve got to make you GO!
Yep. If I play this right, I can spin it off into a Best and Worst of Toryumon column.
Also, whenever threads on best wrestlers on the mic come up, the first person I always mention is Arn Anderson. Love him to death.
So “Pasty Balrog”, then.
God, I can’t wait for Dean Malenko to show up. He is my Fireworks Factory.
I wish I could find good photos online of Meng’s headdress.
Hey now, that mask is a Chinese dragon, not a hog. Which makes total sense, because Samoan?