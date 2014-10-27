The Best And Worst Of WWE Hell In A Cell 2014

Pre-show notes:
Aw, no mention of Bo Washington?
I mention him in the Sheamus/Miz part.
Fucking stupid.
which part, me or the lantern ghosts
@Brandon nah you’re fine, I’m just a judgmental dick when it comes to the WWE now. I can’t stand it, I can’t watch it anymore.
Out of last place! YEAH!
@Scott Heisel you’re a saint for making this happen.
/does the charleston for two hours
wooooo!
When the lights went out and that funky chanting started I thought Maude Lebowski was gonna fly over the ring, naked, flinging paint everywhere.
I actually don’t mind the Bray ending at all for the exact reason. They never went full Devil with Bray, like they teased they were. The backwards devil talk…the releasing of his minions. I think we’re going to finally see Bray’s character go as dark as Windham wanted to take him. I keep thinking of Undertaker too. There is a void for that the Demon Kane just cannot fill.
I can like how much creepier Bray felt and still hate the deus ex machina ending.
It was a swerve with no foreshadowing, typical bad storytelling. It might be great going forward, but it didn’t do anything but ruin the moment that I paid for and was emotionally invested in last night.
In 97 Kane showing up was part of the story they were telling and that’s why it was awesome. Last night was just not my cup of tea. Glad others enjoyed it, and I get it, but I was very disappointed.
I’ve sat front row at a Raw in the section where The Shield use to walk in at and if you get the chance, and can afford it, try and sit close. It is pretty cool
I’m curious if Front Row seats for Raw cost less than PPV.
For TLC here in December the price is $500, and just to BE on the floor is $350.
The tickets I had at Raw were like $95 (I think) but it was also in Tulsa so yeah that might explain that.
I know in a recent interview, Bray commented that “we haven’t seen anything yet” and everything before was laughable compared to what is coming. Hopefully this does mean we are getting deeper into Bray being the devil, cause really, how the hell else can this play out? Really would not want it to end with “dude was just nuts and talking to himself, he’s no threat.”
Give me Devil Wyatt, give me Samael talk and a new, literal Four-Horsemen (starting with Ascension). Let Bray fill the Taker/Kane Mystical void. Just make it something fun and new
While I was watching it, I justified Ambrose falling off the cage one of two ways. He either:
1) Swung too far back from the headbutt, making him lose his grip, or
2) The headbutt knocked him for a loop, causing him to lose his grip.
#2 is more likely, especially after watching it from Brandon’s angle.
Yeah. I was thinking he gave himself some head trauma as well and that’s why he fell (I mean, he’s obviously still recovering from the cinder blocks of doom too, right?) If only he’d been able to somehow fall straight down like you would if you were knocked out (and still be okay at the bottom) instead of the little push/jump he had to do…Still a very cool visual though!
In which I nitpick: “All the champions retained tonight” sentence on p2 should include AJ.
Paige shouted what I thought was “Go to hell” to the crowd in the middle of her match with AJ… was I hearing things or did that actually happen (and hopefully was directed at Sign Guy)?
At one point, I heard someone yell something like “go out in the sun once” at her during the match, but I don’t remember her yelling go to hell. I might have just forgot though.
Yes to both. I’ve read live fan accounts saying the same thing.
it was when she was climbing back into the ring with AJ at the end after that weird spot on the guard rail…. i haven’t had a chance to catch the replay yet, but I thought I’d ask if anyone else had heard it..
good for her in that case! bout time a diva stood up to shit fans…
Hey, I’m a pale person myself, I KNOW THE STRUGGLE!
My favorite instance of a performer yelling at the crowd was Jericho a few years back.
Crowd Guy: “Go back to Toronto!”
Jericho: “I’m from Winnipeg, you idiot!”
I know how it feels as well. My bro used to gave me stick for being pale back in 2003.
@Matt Steele Mine too. Although it’s tied with Batista’s “I HATE YOU TOO!!”
I remember one where someone yelled “YOU SUCK” to Heel Bikertaker, and he replied with “Your mom sucks”
Cena totally no selling the match is pretty much classic Cena and one of the reasons I don’t enjoy him even as a worker (usually). If I was grading matches, Cena automatically brings down almost any match he’s in, because he doesn’t do any of the little things. I’d watch a 3 star Bryan VS Ziggler match (random example) and love it, but I’d despise a 3 star Cena match, because after getting destroyed, Cena will just act like it’s nothing. He sells certain things in a completely cartoonish and unsubtle way, too. So sick of Cena.
It’s not directly after a match, which was pretty egregious, but it’s been said that guys are actually discouraged from showing beatings after PPVs if they can, in order to “not confuse the fans”.
“have the “Women’s Championship” be a bald, muscular guy with tribal tattoos in an ill-fitting shirt with GIRL BELT written across the chest.”
BATISTA RETURNS!!!
+1
The photo credit of ‘Me’ on the selfie was a nice touch.
Honest question: Why is Sign Guy employed by WWE? (I’m assuming this, based on what you were saying in the report. If not, disregard.) Does WWE think Sign Guy is the Internet fanbase distilled? He’s a piece of trash and does great harm to the product, but whatever. I know I would have had words and maybe fists with that clown after all he said in the AJ/Paige match, notably about Paige’s pale skin and demanding they get back to work. Fuck off. Sign Guy DOES NOT RELATE TO THE WWE UNIVERSE and if WWE as a company is just slashing costs willy-nilly, maybe useless anti-PR like him should go.
Didn’t like the main event and especially didn’t like the ending. Ambrose/Rollins, for the type of blood feud they’ve had, shouldn’t be just doing spots that have been done hundreds upon thousands of times before. That bump into the tables was essentially nothing. I’m not suggesting they take a Foley bump from top of the cage, but nothing they did was groundbreaking in my eyes. (Yet the announcers were breathless in how BOTH MATCHES WERE CHANGING THE WHOLE IDEA OF HELL IN THE CELL.)
And why include Bray in the only white-hot feud you have? It’s just mindboggling. At least let them have a real finish before doing that stuff!
As for the rest of the show, you know…nothing changed. And that sums up WWE these past few months. They deserve the reportedly low Network numbers. They haven’t done a damn thing.
The finish for Ambrose/Rollins is going to be saved for Mania, I’m guessing. And I’m absolutely fine with that. It’s been the feud of the year, and it should be blown off in the biggest way possible.
Sign Guy is pretty much the personification of /r/squaredcircle on reddit, so maybe he’s more representative than we’d like to think.
He struck me as more of a /r/wrestlewiththeplot type guy, but that flew out the window based on Brandon’s in-person report. Also, @Brandon +1 for trying to talk a little sense into Sign Guy. Seriously. Thanks for taking one for the team.
@Lester whoooooa, r/SC is nowhere near that bad.
It’s very possibly worse!
Sadly, Sign Guy might represent more wrestling fans than we think…
I’ve had to talk to a lot of people who have straight up said “I would rather have women on the show be sluts than act like 12 year olds” in a talk about Bayley’s character and how that’s detrimental to the product. It’s infuriating.
At least Paige told him to go to hell. +1 for her. +10000000 if she was shoot telling him to go to hell.
Lester for a lack of a better word you’re retarded. R/SC circlejerks the shit out of Paige, and I mean that in more ways than one (wink face).
[i.imgur.com]
Person who called me retarded enjoys /r/squaredcircle.
I am in shock.
I stand by my tweet that Brandon should have throw Sign Guy under the cell before the main event and shit kicked him until somebody came to stop him. Or told Ambrose that Sign Guy was talking shit about Renee. Or both.
Basically, fuck sign guy.
Hear, hear!
I am on the complete opposite end on the let-Bray-Wyatt-have-spooky-powers spectrum. You know what I think would help Wyatt? Remember those sit down in-character interviews Mick Foley did with Jim Ross? I want them to tell us what exactly it is that makes Bray such a tortured soul.
I mean, he seems to have loyal friends who want to hang out all the time! He has a nice fedora and Hawaiian shirt collection! Instead of letting him be Papa Shango 2.0 (I wish people would stop comparing him to Undertaker, honestly, don’t get to far ahead of yourself.)
Expound for us, Bray. Pre-taped segments make him seem like a storybook character, taking place in his own strange world, on his own strange terms. Humanize him. Make him tell us why he was once afraid, and WHY we should be afraid of him now.
You can have him sit down and explain himself while keeping the mystical stuff. You just need the right balance. If he wants to explain why he was lost, and how he now is the sharing a body with the Devil, then I’m fine with that.
Don’t think anyone wants him to just be weird and creepy with no explanation. Was the biggest complaint people had in the Jericho feud, that he wasn’t explaining his reasons well enough
Also, probably would not call Harper and Rowan his “friends”. Prettttty sure they are just weird nutballs he took in and brainwashed into worshiping him lol
C’mon, they’re friends, right? Harper and Rowan are definitely bros. So they’re mildly subservient to Wyatt, but he’s set them free! They’re equals now! I think.
I hate the character and I have been trying to see the good in it. I think it has potential but its just one of those things they might not be able to get out of their own way. Holograms and smoke machines can only go so far. Charles Manson meets Max Cady needs to be more prone to shocking violence than some vague “message.”
What about comparing Wyatt to the Undertaker is getting ahead of ourselves? The only difference between the two is time. When Undertaker was introduced he was exactly what Bray is now: a great worker with a supernatural gimmick that could be super goofy but are making interesting somehow.
The hard part, and what makes Undertaker a legend, is the subsequent 20+ years of performing at that high level. But since that is literally impossible for any new character, we might as well take it out of the equation. Bray Wyatt could very well be the new Undertaker.
I’m OK with Bray’s appearance last night. I must be, because after the PPV I had a dream that WWE hired me to be one of Bray’s new minions. I even got a back story where I met Stone Cold at some comic-con type event and felt snubbed, and that’s what made me resentful/crazy.
Side note: I have no athletic or acting ability whatsoever. So whatever happens with Bray Wyatt 2.0, hopefully you can take some comfort in the fact that I’m not out there with him.
Cesaro/Ziggler was excellent. I think Cesaro losing in two straight really made sense. 1- After how often they wrestled eachother during the build, the best way to create a sense of closure here was a definitive victory. 2- Given the match they wrestled and the punishment Dolph is taking, him losing the 2nd fall and wining a 3rd might have strained credibility (I thought maybe he kicked out of too much anyway, but that’s less this match and more just current WWE climate).
As for suggesting that Cesaro might be catching heat for the interview he did where he pooped on Cena/Orton, but if you’ve been watching the JBL and Cole show, his character on that basically exists to poop on stuff, so that may have been totally in character.
I do wonder where a guy who just lost feuds for both mid tier belts goes next, and we may be in for another period where Cesaro mostly exists to make other people look good, but long term he’s too amazing to not be a big part of the picture moving forward.
Brie going for a local shout-out cheap pop and getting booed was great.
It’s so surreal seeing a match become all about the guy not in it pretending to be in it. It also makes me really fuckinging happy. Sandow got all the dumb crap in the world thrown at him, invested 110%, and it’s paying off and making him super over.
Sheamus’s annoying alpha aggro face bit works a lot better when it’s framed in a comedy context. If I don’t have to think of him as a real person, I can ignore the fact that if he was real, he’d be horrible.
I also enjoy that Mizz stayed mostly respectful of Sandow, and that hopefully they’re going to have a bit of nuance for Damien’s eventual turn.
Rusev/Show was pretty perfect. Show got just enough offense in to seem slightly more credible than Rusev’s previous challengers, and Rusev got a pretty definitive win to continue his elevation.
Dean/Seth: OK, so I was mad at first. Ever since Seth hit Roman in the back I’ve been wanting to see him get what’s coming to him. Being denied that felt SUPER FRUSTRATING.
Then you realize why I was mad. I was mad because I cared. I cared because when they choose to be, the WWE is pretty good at this storytelling thing.
This wasn’t the end to Dean and Seth, if anything it’s an indication that they’ll get to have their end on the biggest stage possible. If this is act 2, and the way we get to act 3 involved a Dean Ambrose/Bray Wyatt feud, I’m all for it.
The match was spectacular. I got slightly worked by the injury spots (I was so worried that they’d try and do something crazy and get hurt, and this played directly into that). It’s somewhat crazy how good it was when you had two guys who can wrestle not actually do a whole ton of actual wrestling. (this is how you find variety when people keep going up against eachother, take note UsoDusts and AJPaiges).
I’d somewhat prefer Bray just do a more normal run-in than all this lights going off and chanting stuff- but I can’t say it’s bad (I just think it’s odd when the production team becomes complicit in a surprise, but maybe Luke Harper took over the control room and made ’em do it). I also didn’t love Dean pulling out the screwdriver, if for no other reason than that we know he can’t actually do anything with it.
The sad part for Brie is that she was saying hi to her good friend Bo Dallas, who taught her to Bo-lieve in herself.
My favorite part of the “Bray is a demon inhabiting Husky Harris” theory is that it could go on for decades and be epic. If Wyatt gets retires or gets fired or whatever, the demon can just move into another body, Doctor Who-style. I’m picturing Hideo Itami channeling Japanese *Oni*.
Dude, if Hideo Itami can harness purple energy to blow a heaven kanji through a person’s back, he’d automatically be the best of all time.
I’ve sat ringside for a few PPVs in the past year and a half. WWE’s Biggest Fan has been in my section at most of them. We also sat directly behind he and Brock Lesnar guy at the HOF ceremony at WM this year. WWE put all the travel package people up at Hotel Monteleone for WM and I saw them get whisked away in a black luxury SUV. I thought they paid their own way to shows but I guess they are on the payroll. Good for them, I think.
We talked to Frank the Clown after WM and he seemed like a nice enough guy.
So Justin Roberts gets fired but Sign Guy stays on the payroll? There is no justice.
Robert’s contract didn’t get renewed, maybe Sign Guy’s isn’t up yet.
They pay sign guy in mountain dew and takis. They’re fine.
I had floor seats to a PPV once, in 2003, in Houston, a Hell In A Cell Match took place. The regret. The goddamn regret.
So I will pay lots of dollars to see Brandon knock Sign Guy the fuck out. Brandon, when you’re in NY we can corner him.
So happy you enjoyed the finish. For me, Rollins-Ambrose is such a deep-seated feud that Ambrose getting one clean pin on him and moving onto the next thing, satisfied, would have been a stultifyingly awful finish. “Winning emotional feuds and immediately moving on” is what Cena does, so to have this be the ultimate final blow-off felt like the wrong thing. That feud will be perpetual, so you can come back to it in months’ time, and it’ll still be potent, regardless of what you do with it.
Meanwhile, this is exactly what I was trying to tell people when Bray Wyatt was getting AA’d by Cena to show Brock Lesnar that he had Fighting Spirit~ or whatever. Wyatt THE CHARACTER is so captivating and so theatrical and so inherently different that a little time away and a return immediately puts him back in “gotta see” territory. He will always be a character waiting for a story. No matter how many Kofis Kingston or R-Truth or Kane or Jericho or Cena feuds you throw at him, you give that character a real story and he immediately perks back up into the consciousness.
If WWE is actually for-real in on an Ambrose-Wyatt thing, and lets them both be themselves for a meaningful goal, this could be grand entertainment. I worry that they’ll fuck it up, mostly because it’s WWE, and they always eventually fuck it up, but as of now, four-ish hours before Raw, after that PPV last night? They absolutely have my attention.
>>> After the show I cornered him and told him to stop being a garbage person…
Good on you.
Just like dear ol dad used to say, better to be fingerf*ucked in the ear than in the ass any day Brandon.
Ziggler/Cesaro 2 out of 3 falls was frickin awesome. I like the IC champ being booked strong for a change too and Cesaro looked like a million bucks coming out of it.
If Sandow doesn’t win at least 1 Slammy this year it’s going to be a fucking conspiracy.
Main Event was great too. The ending left me feeling a mixture of bizarre and OK. Bizarre due to well… the ending being bizarre and OK since Ambrose/Wyatt are going to kick ass and chew bubble gum… and they’re all outta gum. PROMO GALORE!
And +1 to you Brandon for Dragon Ball reference. I grew up watching Dragon Ball series with my bros like 12-13 years ago.
As long as they go back to the Bray Wyatt that quoted Virgil, Voltaire, and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre in the same promo and away from the “Man, Christian Hymns sure are creepy sometimes” Bray Wyatt, we’ll be fine.
I want the guy who looked at unstoppable Roman Reigns and said “You’re an interesting creature” to fight “I went off my meds because I need to be crazy to do the things I want to do to you” Dean Ambrose.
Any thoughts on the upcoming horror that is Cena/Lesnar 3? I’m trying to be optimistic and think of a way it could go well, but I ain’t got much.
Cena breaks his fucking neck?
I’m trying to understand why Orton hasn’t activated his rematch clause kafaybe wise.
Sorry, about the breaking his neck part. I’m just tired of Cena
Rusev interferes, costs Cena the match. Cena & Rusev @ WrestleMania. Cena first person to defeat Rusev.
I don’t understand anything about WWE Super Fans. Like how they become these people, why WWE has these people, how much they are paid, if this is their only job.
The whole concept is crazy.
The Main Event was not that great. Dean Ambrose’s promo beforehand did not make sense at all. And not even in his character sense til the final piece of his own version of a “shish kabob.’
If it weren’t for it being Ambrose and Dean, and it was actually Cena vs. Orton as the Main Event and they did those same spots and used their repertoire of moves, people would shit on it.
The match itself did not have a whole lot of action, and the action that was there didn’t mean a whole lot.
Yes, their was a screwdriver, their was the cinderblock, but the only thing that really came into play was the several chairs laying around.
It came across exactly like all the other ppv matches we were advertised between the two. They were held back once again.
Cena and Orton was, face it, the best match of the night. Yes, they fought numerous of times, and the formula was formulaic. But that goes with just about every veteran of the game. They follow their formula because it works as long as you don’t have fans hijacking the show or just being plain stupid and obnoxious.
Rusev is truly beginning to be right up there with Cody Rhodes for my personal favorite enjoyment of simply seeing a wwe wrestler in the ring doing his thing. He is also definitely getting right up there to where I felt and said during this past Spring of how he should be booked within the wrestling aspect—A bad ass Ecw Tazz type wrestling character. He’s a heel, but he is tough as hell, built like he can beat anyone seemingly on the roster and will only let you survive if you can survive his accolade. His microphone skills are not bad at all, and his tone of voice is sounding more and more confident, and Lana is perfection in every way imaginable. Since his debut, he has been the only great consistent developed character and wrestler the writers have done with. Despite of course him coming across the face and all the patriotic people of America (the wrestlers he has faced and the american crowd itself) coming across the actual heels outside pro wrestling world mind.
Also, I think Sheamus and Mizdow missed a golden opportune moment. Why did they go with the YMCA when Sheamus simply still could of pulled off the comedy while still fitting his character by making Miz hit himself in the face wit his palms in order to make Mizdow slap himself several times.
Yeah, that was driving me crazy. How did they miss that?
They should have had Rollins bump into masked Harper and Rowan as he was backing up the ramp in near darkness, then just run for his life.
No mention of the hilarious juxtaposition of the HIAC ending being immediately followed on The Network by a silly interstitial of R-Truth dancing?
I want to like this. All the sites are raving about this. But I just can’t.
I can’t erase cesaro’s comments about Cena/Orton being boring, and I think it played a role, even if it might not have, and we finally just got Dolph Ziggler being awesome, which I’ve wanted for awhile.
Grading on a curve, I liked Cena/Orton. Their match was competently done, and I dug the shoulder block into an RKO. I rolled my eyes when he no-selled the entire match at the end, but I’ve given up on Cena ever showing vulnerability. EVER.
I might admit a little bias as to being tired of the Usos, but man, I was tired of them last night. Nonetheless, I enjoyed the match, and especially enjoyed LOGIC. The guys were learning from each other as the match went on, and in the end the Rhodes’ winning because of teamwork (the announcers tried to sell it as Stardust playing dirty but no, it was logical teamwork!) was a nice touch. All too often tag matches end because of individual efforts, instead of the guys working together.
I enjoyed Nikki and Brie. Can’t believe I said that. When Nikki did a snap mare into a knee to the dome, I marked out.
I can’t help but think Paige got hurt on that spot on the outside, because the match had a really odd feeling as it ended. Suddenly she’s rolled back in by Alicia, thrown in the Black Widow, and taps instantly, whereas in the previous matches she has reversed it, been it for 60 seconds before finding a way out, and the last ppv AJ had to do two different counters to finally get it in.
Rusev is awesome. That is all. The silly part of my brain wanted him to whoop Henry’s ass then tap Show out in the middle of the ring. I didn’t expect them to actually DO IT. Dude really is the total package right now. He does so many small things exceptionally well that if you are paying attention, you can’t help but love him.
Now that cage thing….
The only part of the actual main event I didn’t like was the stretcher spot. It was waaaayyyyy too long. Maybe it felt different live. Watching it from my screen I felt I could go take a piss break. Outside of that the match was quite entertaining.
Then Wyatt happened. Sorry Brandon, this was a Russo swerve and it felt completely out of position. We don’t really know what we’re doing with Wyatt, but we gotta do something big, so let’s just throw him in there and see what happens. I reserve the right to change opinion obviously, but I dunno, it had a bad taste in my mouth. Both guys needed a victory here. Neither got it. Had Wyatt done this during Cena and Orton, the reaction would have been the same. Ambrose and Rollins were main event, but they weren’t the important part of the main event. I just can’t be down with that.
Like I said, everyone else seems to love it, so maybe something is legit wrong with me.
i didn’t like it either. So nothing is wrong with you.
Two words: Lemon Party.
Sign Guy is the FUCKING WORST (EVER), with @WWEBiggestFan or w/e a close second. Those two are just deplorable human beings.
I want to choke Sign Guy to death with his stupid red hat.
I’m honestly not too fond of the “gimmick fans”.
The guy who wears the airbrushed jacket is just kind of a dope, but Sign Guy is The Worst. He dresses like a six year old, thinks like a six year old, and I HATE that he’s always trying to get himself on TV. When Ziggler won the IC title he was losing his mind, but in such a pandering way..totally inauthentic. Ugh. Just the worst.
Don’t forget the clown one who’s banging Noelle Foley
Yeah, I almost forgot about him, too. To each their own, but c’mon Noelle…really?
That can’t be your view of the fall. The human eyes see everything as a horizontal image because our eyes are side by side. Now you’re just another asshole who can’t turn his phone sideways to shoot real video.
And I’m just another asshole complaining to you when the phone makers are at fault. THERE SHOULD BE NO WAY TO SHOOT A VERTICAL VIDEO, IT ONLY LOOKS GOOD ON YOUR PHONE!!!
Seriously though, I’m glad you had fun and enjoyed the show. I did too! Seems like you deserve it for sitting through and analyzing so much drivel every week. My only complaint is the by the numbers, wrestling hipster’s Big Match version of Cena vs. Orton. Orton winning might have saved it, but no…
I kind of like this reaction to being yelled at for not being Brandon’s type of fan:
He just made a bunch of exaggerated cartoonish grumpy gestures, like clenching his hands and making “aw dang” arms.
Apparently human beings with at least a shred of human decency are “Brandon’s type of fan”…
Man yells things at characters (and it sounds like they’re things that the characters are attempting to get him to yell at them), the Veegan Heenan yells at him for a while and your takeaway is that the guy lacks “a shred of human decency?”
I’ll be over here making a bunch of exaggerated, cartoonish, grumpy gestures, like clenching my hands and making “aw dang” arms.
Sign Guy as Popeye confirmed.
As I said last night, I liked the ending too.
1) Ambrose is the man right now, and didn’t to win that match the way Rollins did from a legitimizing/booking/heat standpoint.
2) The visual was really cool. WWE was smart enough to cut the feed so we at home wouldn’t instantly see the 15,000 cell phones lit up, so maybe there was some kid at home who didn’t realize it was Bray until the feed came back and the lantern was in the ring. Also, smoking holographic lantern in the ring, you guys. So cool. And I did not see Bray charging through the smoke until he was RIGHT THERE. The whole spot was really well done.
3) As I said last night, and Brandon said today, Ambrose-Wyatt should be absolutely killer. It’s like Mankind meeting Cactus Jack, and it’s the segment I’m most looking forward to tonight.
I really enjoyed the show, but there were three glaring things that took place that really (and I mean REALLY) pissed on my goat-cheese sandwich.
1) Cena smiling like it’s Christmas Morning and Santa has brought him a new t-shirt after going through a battle with Orton was disgusting. At least pretend you’re still in pain after getting a desperation win.
2) When Orton countered the AA into an RKO and the announcers started saying they had never seen that before when that EXACT sequence was a focal point of the pre-match video package. We had literally seen Orton do that counter in the preceding segment, so it made them look like total f*cking idiots.
3) When Ambrose decided to start the match on top of the Cell and Maggle was all “This has never happened before” and JBL agreeing with him. I mean it only happened at the beginning of the most infamous of all the HiaC matches leading to possibly the most watched bump in WWE history.
The latter two just made the commentators come across as idiotic clowns who have no concept of WWE history and the former just pissed me off.
Outside that, Ziggler v Cesaro was awesome, the main event was great (I really enjoyed the Wyatt portion and my 7yr-old son had to cover his eyes as he found it too scary), Orton v Cena was inoffensive, Mizdow ruled and Rusev v Show was a good bout, with the right guy winning (and winning clean after taking down both men with superkicks).
To hammer point number 3 home, I loved how they were SHOCKED when Ambrose and Rollins fell from the side while they were standing 5 feet away from the announcers tables waiting for the bump.
To be fair on that point, if you were standing right below two deceptively large me that could fall on top of you, I’d step away from the action too.
I’ve always loved that idea of Bray Wyatt as a malevolent spirit inhabiting poor old Husky.
He’s like a demon out of the Black Lodge from Twin Peaks. Like Killer BOB if he choose to take on the WWE to earn his sweet Garmonbozia (creamed corn).
Hmm, 2 bests for the Bellas, I guess seeing it live does make everything better
They’re not points that you can add up. Best just means Brandon liked it. Read the context. Though if you read that, Brandon said he liked the match, maybe cause it was good, decent at worst.
@Brandon: How much did your tickets cost? I thought those tickets were designated to friends and family of the wrestlers?
Weren’t those the “consolation” tickets he got for such shitty seats at ‘Mania a while back?
All the +1s to Heisenblerg for the villanelle comment.
at a certain point doesn’t it look stupid that Rusev doesn’t have a belt? The WWE has a dozen of them and he’s been undefeated for a year. Why isn’t Lana doing her job and getting him a title shot!
Then he’ll start losing on tv. That’s why.
Got to admit: when Foley came out to deliver his ‘Hell In A Cell shortens careers and changes lives’ speech to Ambrose and Rollins, I didn’t realise that they were building to delivering a PG 2014 replica of the third HIAC match at King Of The Ring ’98. It hit nearly every beat, except for substituting the screwy demonic-interference finish from the first one. Felt almost like a tribute act.
I thought Bray Wyatt got the thumb thing from Umaga. Jamal was possessed by the demon and became Umaga. The Demon lives in the thumb thing.