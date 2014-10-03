The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/2/14: The Heartbreak Kidd

Pro Wrestling Editor
10.02.14 123 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– You can (and should) watch this week’s episode here.

– We just finished our retro recap of NXT season 3, so check it out. There’s a surprising amount of quality there, plus all the horrible stuff you kinda remember. Next week we start season 4 (the Derrick Bateman/Johnny Curtis season), so make sure you’re here for that.

Thanks! Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 2, 2014.

