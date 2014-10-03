The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/2/14: The Heartbreak Kidd

Pre-show notes:
Jesus, that was quick.
If you look for it, new NXT episodes go up well before they air in their time slot, you just have to go to the NXT episode page to find them. That is probably part of how he pumps these out.
actually, I was blogging in my lab and a lightning bolt struck me and knocked me into a bunch of science shit
Of course, “Brandon Stroud” is “Barry Allen” spelled backwards!
Kidd: “I’ve made a huge mistake.”
Nattie: “No, you didn’t, honey.”
Kidd: “Wait, you’re right. YOU made a huge mistake!”
– What I thought immediately after seeing the caption.
1. I’m still legit sad Natalya hasn’t asked JoJo where the hell she’s been since Season One of Total Divas. I know she wasn’t on the show, but come on, Nattie.
2. What the hell was that suplex/neckbreaker combo Tyson did? That was AMAZING. I love the “that was sweet” chant from the Full Sail crowd too.
3. Was Full Sail chanting “Let’s go Bayley, LITA sucks?” I know last time it was Cena, but I could’ve sworn they were chanting Lita. Someone confirm?
4. Sasha Banks is so good at this. She gets some flack for being a crappy actress, but when the situations allow her to be a totally awful person, she excels. She didn’t just clock Bayley, she hit her with her BOSS KNUCKLES. That’s amazing. Sasha Banks, a woman I adore, is making me hate her guts, and damn is that a beautiful thing
5. Enzo/Big Cass forever. Never split them up.
It was Cena. Why would they chant Lita? That’s just way too arbitrary.
I don’t know; sometimes Full Sail is weird.
Regardless, I don’t really care for it here on NXT. I feel like they want to do dueling chants for Bayley, but pretty much everyone liked her, so they just go with that. Come on, guys, really?
I was probably just tired and started hearing things though.
I sometimes wish the commentators would shut up so I can hear the chants.
Wait it wasn’t “Let’s Go Bayley!/We Want Hugs!”?
Because that’s what I’d chant if I were there.
And that’s what it’s going to remain in my brain.
@Dave M J in relation to your 2: Perry Saturn used to do that move, which he called The Moss Covered Three Handle Family Gredenza. Here’s a clip of it: [www.youtube.com]
Chris Jericho names this Gredenza move as one of the holds he knew during his WCW in-ring segment in which he claimed to know 1004 Holds (targeted at Dean Malenko, “The Man of a Thousand Holds”) [http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpNmTNkuYQA]. The story goes that Saturn loved the name so much he named this move after it.
^the Moss Covered Three Handle Family Gredenza that Taka Michinoclue linked is not the same move Kidd used in this match which Dave M J asked about…Kidd has used that move many times including at Takeover 2 but the move he used tonight was the Snapmare Neckbreaker aka the Code Blue:
[www.youtube.com]
He used to use it as a finisher I think. I have also seen the move called a Snapmare Suplex before.
He won with the Cold Blue twice when he was in the Hart Dynasty against Cryme Tyme and Jimmy Wang Yang and Slam Master J.
Did anyone else feel like this show was explaining back stories a little too much this episode? From commentary explaining everything about Carmella, to the narrator at the beginning of the show gravely explaining Bayley and Charlotte’s beef, it feels like the writers suddenly stop trusting the audience to figure things out on their own.
On the one hand, it can be insulting to those like us who can go “I know already, SHUT UP AND WRESTLE!” But it is likely meant to drive up the emotion and make sure any newcomer is up to speed. You can easily grab a friend and go “Look at this cool wrestling thing.” and show them this one hour episode instead of a two hour special.
It’s basically just “Last Time on NXT”, so I don’t see an issue with it. I’m kinda hoping they start throwing in random scenes like Enzo practicing pick-up lines on a mannequin with a headshot of Carmella stapled to it or Baron Corbin personally sharpee-ing his tattoo’s on.
Alex Riley turned in one of the most fireable performances yet on this episode. Holy crap was he awful. Brennan and Not-Tensai were doing just fine, attempting to do their best…but then Riley would just jump in, shit all over everyone (while adding some “encouragement” to the face) and repeat. He’s at Heel Cole level or perhaps worse. He seriously does not need to stay employed.
Good show otherwise. Bayley is one of the few performers in WWE for which I feel legitimate heartbreak for, and yet I don’t loathe Charlotte because she’s just better right now. It’s simple storytelling. I hope Carmella debuts soon, because the women’s division REALLY needs another heel right now. Sasha’s fantastic, but she’s like…the only one besides tweener Charlotte.
the worst Riley moment was during Bayley/Charlotte, when he was like (and I’m paraphrasing, so I might have the wording wrong) “Charlotte’s one of the toughest women’s champions we’ve had in a while!” There have been TWO, and Charlotte is one of them.
How’s Carmella gonna be a heel when she’s friends with Enzo and Big Cass?
Just to be clear, when you guys say Charlotte’s better than Bayley, you mean kayfabe, yeah? I think Charlotte’s become quite good in an incredibly small amount of time, but Bayley is in the running for best all around performer in the company. Shoot I think Bayley’s better.
Kayfabe terms. Charlotte and Bayley have wrestled twice for the title. Charlotte just looks dominant despite Bayley trying her hardest. I do wonder when they’ll give Bayley her moment with the title, but I think storyline-wise she’s not at Charlotte’s level. It’s going to be hard to get the title off her, isn’t it?
Well, there’s only like 5 girls there. Pretty easy to keep your title when you could fit you and your opponents in a phone booth.
I hate when he calls Charlotte a veteran especially when she wrestles against Bayley who’s been on NXT like twice as long as Charlotte.
I want a show that’s just dedicated to Enzo and Cass. Like, let them make a web series or something and I would watch the crap out of it!
No! That’s how Ryder got permanently doghoused, and I actually LIKE Enzo and Cass, so I don’t want that happening to them!
Regarding the refs, i was thinking the same thing watching it last night, We get NXT thurs night our time in Singapore. First ref must of thought if only I had more guys clapping their hands and pointing diagonally. it was like a live action version of all the WWE crowds from all the videogames
While I do appreciate you not spoiling Itami’s partner last week, I gotta say; if you said Funaki, I wouldn’t have believed you. I would have thought the Hamburger Rosebud would have more of a chance.
Well, yeah. But Funaki hasn’t been a viable wrestler on WWE TV in what, 15 years? It’s one thing to help him get acquainted to his new life in Florida. Or even kind of managing him in NXT. But being a tag team partner? I don’t know. Just doesn’t seem like something I’d be watching in 2014.
Not complaining. Just a curious decision. I’d lie if I said I weren’t hoping for Steen or Devitt as well. But at this point, every situation in NXT makes me go “Maybe Steen will come out and …”
Too Cool had matches on NXT this year.
Funaki and Hideo’s Twitter adventures at the local IHOP are amazing. I seriously think Itami went to IHOP every night for a month straight after coming to Orlando.
I don’t want to be too spoilery, but… I don’t think Funaki is the partner that he was talking about.
the vaudevillians should do a promo tie in with AHS
I believe the show first airs at like 3pm on Thursdays now, so it’s up on the Network a lot sooner.
I’m compelled to echo: goddamn, that Figure Four Leglock.
Also, Charlotte called out the Miz and Ziggler on Twitter and basically said “That’s how you do it.”
New favorite.
Can’t call out Dean though (forgive the butt-cam): [m.youtube.com]
That powerbomb Neville hit Kidd with looked stiff as hell.
Holy crap, it did!! I made audible sounds when that happened.
Yep. I had one of those reactions where I gasped and sat up in my chair to make sure Kidd was getting up.
That was probably the biggest “oh shit” moment for me during their match.
Yeah, I just flat out said “GODDAMN” and immediately thought “that was a friggin’ sit-out powerdriver, not a powerbomb!”
I think Jason Albert is doing remarkably well as a color commentator. He seems to be the only person who is able to pay attention to the action and the other commentators at the same time, and manages to roll with whatever change comes. For instance with Renee she’d do a “I was talking to ____ about this match today” spiel about how prepared and confident they were, and it would go on for so long at they’d start getting KILLED in the ring and she’d still be talking about how she expected them to look great tonight. Albert can be in the middle of a point, Brennan will jump in and ask him a question, and he rolls with the new topic and doesn’t then go back to finish the now-irrelevant point he was making just because it’s a life-preserver he can swim to.
Sorry to use Renee as the bad example when Alex Riley is just a speak-n’-say of counter-productive comments, but he’s not competent enough to contrast with anyone else. I can’t remember what he said, but I really enjoyed an awkward silence that Albert and Brennan just let hang after a particularly dumb Riley moment.
I think Albert is great on commentary. I hate how everything becomes a fat joke against him. I love how he talked about how being bald doesn’t have to be embarrassing, while the other commentators couldn’t stop talking about how horrible it is to be bald sitting right next to him. He seems like a legit commentator, and not a WWE commentator. That will probably change sooner or later, though.
I love that he rolls with and owns the stupid jokes. WHY YES, I AM A BALD MAN. WHY YES, I DO LIKE TO EAT FOOD.
He did irritate me at the beginning of this show when he told Rich Brennan literally fifty times to hug Alex Riley. Not only was it annoying, it also felt like the big guy who’s been around forever picking on the little guy who’s new to the company, and that stuck in my craw.
But I do love that he (and even Riley, to give the devil his due) acknowledge their Boston ties and that Albert loves Sasha, even though he’s ostensibly a face commentator and she’s a heel character.
I love when Albert gets all hyped up when Bayley makes her entrance. It adds the extra cuteness to Bayley.
Albert and Regal should be the only people allowed on commentary on any WWE show
I miss Master Regal on commentary.
Next to Ambrose and Rollins, Bayley and Charlotte are the most invested I am in a feud at the moment. Those two are having a great match every time they meet and their in-ring storytelling ability is second only to Ambrose and Rollins. I wish the same was true of Charlotte’s out of ring storytelling, which I plain don’t get. What’s with the hand raising? I guess she’s a tweener, but I have a hard time being invested in her like that. At least THE BOSS is coming in, with mongramed brass knucks y’all, to get Charlotte up another gear.
I still hate Natural Selection though. Such a lame move to end any match with, it deflates a lot of excitement. She can do a mega-bridge with the Figure 4, it’s time to move on.
“there’s no performer in professional wrestling who’s changed my opinion of them and caused me to do a 180 as hard as Tyson Kidd.”
Not even Nikki Bella? I feel like going from praising AJ’s pipebomb and agreeing that all the TD’s are talentless fame whores to saying that at her current track Nikki could be the best diva on RAW is a truer 180 than “Tyson Kidd’s a very good wrestler but he’s boring talker” to “Tyson Kidd rules in all respects”.
Which he does. It’s heartening to see how well NXT can take to someone. Tyson has improved on every facet of his game, to the point that our old jokes that him vs Bryan in an Iron-Man match should be the main event of a Wrestlemania doesn’t seem so far-fetched now. He’s incredible and vs Neville III was a perfect send-off from NXT. I can’t wait to see him tear it up with Ziggler and Dolph on RAW.
But damn, to have his failure rubbed into him by a 12 year old girl…
Hard to believe how far Charlotte has advanced in such a short time .I too mocked her abilities while ignoring NXT is developmental .
She’s not in my Paige/Emma bracket of hoping she never leaves NXT yet……….yet
Remember this Shawn vs Bret backstage argument by Bryan and Kidd? This is a teaser of what’s to come if they have an Iron-Man match at Wrestlemania.
[youtu.be]
@Sub-Zero
When was that!? I’m totally hyped for whatever match they had now! Also, man, Tyson Kidd was born to be a butthole.
It happened on Smackdown October 28 2011, Daniel Bryan and Tyson Kidd had a backstage segment to hype the Shawn vs Bret DVD, and they had a good 2-3 min match after.
[youtu.be]
The date on the vid is wrong as it was actually the 10/28/2011.
That match you showed me was fun, but check out this awesomeness: [m.youtube.com]
Holy fuck, someone tell me that was internet nominated for MOTY! Tyson and Bryan have incredible chemistry together, to the point that I think that Tyson is a better rival for Bryan than Punk or Cena were. Look at those dropkicks! On anyone else they look good, on Tyson they look like he’s literally trying to kick his head off! Bryan’s elbows, Tyson’s submission game (post-wrapped Figure 4, Single Leg Crab, proof along with today’s NXT that he’s the only guy who should be allowed to use the SharpsShooter), the perfect roll throughs each others submissions. Damn, if Bryan isn’t kneeing Brock at Wrestlemania, please let him and Tyson wreck each other.
I remember that match too. It should have been nominated the MOTY in 2011. Tyson’s post wrapped Figure 4 was so awesomely painful it took out Yoshi Tatsu for over a month until he came back with the face paint. Yes please for Bryan/Kidd at Wrestlemania, give them as much time as possible. They could have Shawn/Bret at ringside to give the match a bigger atmosphere.
Good enough, just let it happen. It’s too bad Charlotte couldn’t be in there too (for a variety of reasons), because Pageant Dad Ric Flair could easily be one of my favorite managers ever if he got more time.
I want Pageant Dad Ric Flair more than I’ve wanted anything in my wrestle-lovin’ life, @Johnny Slider
Also, putting Adrian Neville onto the top turnbuckle is a really bad idea… FACT
It’s like jumping at Orton, so I can’t wait to see Jericho do it constantly.
Wow, I’m shocked. Charlotte hugging Bayley at the end of that match brought their entire storyline full circle and you didn’t even mention it.
Because Bayley hugged Charlotte once?? Umm, explain?
Because Bayley made Charlotte respect her so much that she is the one doing the hugging. Bayley’s triumph is MAKING Charlotte hug her.
Ohh, okay. I mean, I’m not into respect Charlotte as much as genetically superior Charlotte, but I guess get it.
Baron Corbin’s bellybutton is huge. Cena is going to have a field day pointing that out when he’s called to RAW.
I’ve been thinking that they should have Zayn be the guy that finally defeats Rusev for America. I mean, it’d be a waste of the angle if you have Rusev destroy all these guys only for Super Cena to beat him. Imagine if Rusev kept running though all these guys and won the US Title and changed it to the Russian/Putin Title and then you had Zayn come out on the Raw after Mania and be the guy that finally pins Rusev.
So they have a French Canadian of Arabic descent do what no American could do.
I like it ,Zeb Colter’s head would explode .
I know Sami’s from Montreal but there’s no way he’s French, he speaks English so much better than he speaks French.
(Not that this fact has any importance whatsoever. I was just thinking out loud.)
I’m from Quebec City, I know they speak French in QC and their are a lot of anglophones and people of all kinds of backgrounds in Montreal. What I’m saying is that based on how Sami Zayn speaks French, I think he’s more comfortable speaking English than French.
there. Not their. Damn lack of edit button!
No way. With the way Bo Dallas has been kicking Rusev’s stupid, overconfident patriotic victims when they were down, I need him to be the one who boldly Bo-dogs the Bulgarian Brute to finally truly become the new American Sweetheart.
The Vaudevillains made That’s a Wrap 1,000x better by adding the corner-seeking airplane spin to the setup.
Agreed on the refs doing the backstroke,my thoughts on that beat down of ITAMI were 1 where are the refs and 2 wtf are the refs doing.
Especially Darrick Moore who was milking it for all it was worth.
Shame they appear to be turning Charlotte into a good guy ,she’s much better as a villain.
Great match by Bayley and Charlotte. Charlotte did an incredible job with the leg work and Bayley did just as incredible selling the pain.
I can’t help but sing the lyrics to the Black Sabbath Iron Man music during Itami’s theme. I literally marked out when I saw Funaki backstage.
Enzo, Cass and Carmella’s backstage segments are gold.
I’m digging The Baron’s squash matches.
I’ll never get tired of The Vaudevillians’s entrance, it was interesting seeing them work as faces against Jordan and Dillinger.
Awesome match by Neville and Kidd. Tyson’s chops looked so painful, I can tell he learned them from Chris Benoit. Kidd’s Code Blue and Neville’s powerbomb were quality stuff.
I wonder if Justin Gabriel would show more personality if he got the same push as Tyson Kidd on NXT.
It’s worth trying. That sneer he still does when he’s going for his 450 is promising toward some Tyson-Kidd like goodness.
Justin Gabriel’s been having some great matches on Superstars with the likes of Sin Cara and Kofi Kingston recently. While he may not be as entertaining as Tyson Kidd, I would love to see Gabriel get a fair shake.
Worst thing that happens Gabriel should be Tyson’s equally douchy friend who can lose matches for him (like what Natalya was to Beth).
With the tag team division pretty thin right now, I can’t see a reason why WWE can’t use Kidd and Gabriel together unless WWE fears Kidd or Gabriel will suffer injuries again. If WWE doesn’t want to reunite them then Kidd and Curtis is also a good choice as they’ve shown great chemistry the last couple times they teamed up together on NXT Redemption.
And by Curtis I’m referring to Johnny Curtis aka Dirty Curty.
I certainly did not expect to read TWO references to the Visionaries this early on a Friday morning…
I want it to be a thing when Sasha punches people with her BOSS brass knuckles that it leaves a backwards BOSS imprint on their face. They can do it with make-up. Just have Sasha knock someone out and then next week: SSOB.
It’d probably look more like 22OE| …..but yea, that’d be awesome
With the live shows taking place at regular intervals it’s hurt NXT title matches for me b/c you know a title isn’t going to change hands. So I was kind of half heartedly watching Kidd/Neville last night for about the first 5 or 6 minutes when I had that “wait, what’s happening here” moment and that match just kicked into high gear for me.
Someone else said it but that neckbreaker that Kidd did was awesome, and Neville’s power bomb might have been the best power bomb that I’ve ever seen on WWE television at any level.
OUCH! That was a close call for Kidd. Thank God he avoided the stinger after suffering the powerbomb.
My thoughts, in no particular order:
-I actually dug the “Previously on NXT” bit at the beginning, but learned to read with comic books, so that might have something to do with it.
-Brandon, you accurately described my problem with Bayley/Charlotte this week in last week’s NXT B&W: with the next NXT special still two months away, there was little to no chance that the title was changing hands, so I had a hard time investing any emotion into the match. To both women’s credit, by the end of the match, I was probably about 90% as into it as I was their match at Takeover 2: Electric 4Way Boogaloo, and I didn’t even mind that Charlotte tried to cutter Bayley’s torso and still picked up the win (or the replay of it which only showed more clearly that she basically grabbed Bayley around the waist when she flipped). If that’s the worst mistake she makes all year, she’ll still be one of the best women on the roster.
-Sasha Banks is definitely my heart-eyes wrestler and I’m glad that I finally know what Brandon and Danielle are talking about. There have been characters that I greatly enjoyed, but Sasha is the first one to transport me all the way back to my Macho Man mark days of the mid-80s when I was still in the single digits. As much as I love Bayley, I can hardly wait for Sasha to get her win back and go on to challenge Charlotte. That match could legitimately be a WWE Match of the Year Contender – two years ago, did anyone think that would be possible from a Women’s/Divas match? Sara Del Rey is seriously the best.
-Excellent job by the camera/production/post crew for repeatedly cutting away to the entrance ramp during the Ascension’s extended beatdown of Hideo Otami. It was a nice little touch that made me keep anticipating that his eventual partner would be running out to make the save, and it added drama to the proceedings that might have otherwise been absent by the Ascension’s pillow-soft offense. I’ve said it before, but those guys are just weak strikes and transition moves without a true finisher, either singly or tandem, between them. They’re going to get eaten alive by the main roster fans if they don’t add to their moveset before they get called up. Transitional offense only works so well for the Usos because they do flashy stuff that involves jumping and superkicks (so many superkicks!) which fans love. As heels, the Ascension aren’t going to have that leeway.
-I don’t want Baron Corbin to be a werewolf biker, I want him to come out in convict pants and muddy boots as the newest member of the Wyatt family. He fits the mold perfectly, and it would give Bray a much needed injection of gravitas if it feels like he can just keep producing these massive, monstrous cultists on a whim.
-Neville/Kidd was GREAT, but it’s my sincere hope that they aren’t going to go the completely predictable route that it looks like they’re going to go with this storyline. It just seems so obvious that we’re going to get a Tytus O’Kidd vs Zayn/Neville tag match in the near future and Neville is going to somehow cause Zayn to eat a pinfall in the match, either by abandoning him or by choosing the most inopportune time to charge into the ring and cause Zayn to eat offense from both Titus and Tyson. The eventual Zayn/Neville program doesn’t need that kind of obvious dissension between them, so please prove me wrong, NXT.
If Tyson isn’t totally gone from NXT, I see a different future for Neville. As God Regal stated, “If Tyson Kidd loses to Adrian Neville, he will have no more shots at the NXT Title as long as Adrian Neville is the Champion”. So what’s Tyson to do? Cost Neville the title. Maybe Neville and Zayn are having their match and just as Neville’s about to hit the Red Arrow, Tyson pushes him off the top. Sami pins him, unwitting to Tyson’s interference and goes forward as the face Champion trying to prove he deserves it while Neville and Tyson try to take it off him.
@Johnny Slider See, that’d be the kind of thing I’d be completely cool with.
Oh, and also regarding the Women’s Championship title feud, what if it’s NOT actually going to be Charlotte vs Sasha at the next NXT special, but they’re actually building to Charlotte vs Sasha vs Bayley? That match is almost guaranteed to be the Benoit vs Michaels vs HHH of WWE women’s wrestling.
Wait, but Benoit was the guy in the match with no direct issues with the other two guys other than being in the title match. So… If Bayley is Michaels and Charlotte is HHH, BOSS title run?!
I just meant more in line with the general fact that it’s widely lauded as the best triple threat match in WWE history. The dynamic I was picturing was Bayley as the plucky face, Charlotte as the tweener, and Sasha as the overconfident heel. As mentioned, though, I’d definitely be down with a BOSS title run.
I’d be even more down with a BOSS title run if she makes this her theme song: [m.youtube.com]
Or this, obviously: [m.youtube.com]
Objectively, based on WWE history, Funaki is the absolute WORST tag team partner you can have. I doubt anyone even remembers what his finishing move is.
Dat power bomb doe. I’m surprised Tyson’s back isn’t permanently shaped like the letter ‘C’
So I’m kind of sad that Bayley didn’t win against Charlotte.
I guess my wish now is for Sasha to beat Charlotte for the title, then Bayley beats Sasha, and there’s some sort of sweet redemption in knowing that she beat Sasha who beat the woman she couldn’t beat herself.
“there’s no performer in professional wrestling who’s changed my opinion of them and caused me to do a 180 as hard as Tyson Kidd.”
I could not agree more. I’ve gone from being completely indifferent about him, to wanting to see him every week telling me what a FACT is. I am beyond impressed with his transformation.
I have to disagree with calling the Itami beatdown a “Best” though, just because I haven’t seen KENTA wrestle beyond a few YouTube videos here and there and want to see him in action in the worst way. I know most of you here are way more well versed in his past, but I want to see him double stomping CJ Parker’s chest like you wouldn’t believe.
Agreed, by now Tyson’s one of my top reasons to watch wrestling. Even a Rosa match on Main Event becomes something I enjoy like crazy because of his presence. It’s crazy. I hope he helps escalating the Neville/Zayn feud to snag the title from Zayn or something.
And I like the handling of the Itami thing, they’re slowly building to the point where he’ll get to show us what a badass he is by finally beating up the two monster heels who have been getting the best of him, instead of just letting him squash random losers for a few weeks (like Corbin…how is that supposed to get me excited?).
Is it just me or was the Figure Four placed on the wrong leg? I may be mistaken, but I believe the damaged leg should be the one that is straight and under the other foot. Charlotte had the worked over leg be the one that was just bent. Could be wrong
It depends – the leg which pressure is truly being applied to is the straight leg. However, traditionally Ric Flair and others would treat it as if it were harming the bent leg. I assume because for live crowds back in the day it wasn’t easy to communicate how the hold works, and in the minds of many fans bending the leg = hurting it. So it can really go either way. Bent leg hurting is kind of more traditional but makes no sense (much like “reversing the pressure”). So it just depends on the wrestler.
See, I always thought you are “bending” the bent leg over the straight one. Like you’re pressing your leg down on the bent leg over the straight one.
But yea, “reversing the pressure” has never made sense
The bent leg is the one that is getting hurt. Having been put in the figure four, if you apply pressure it actually really hurts. Rolling over really reverses the pressure too. Things you find out from childhood trampoline wrestling days.
Charlotte just taunted Miz AND Ziggler’s subs on Twitter: confirmed With Spandex reader or confirmed human being with functional eyes?
it’s called being a Flair
Well, I mean, David and Reid are Flairs and I’m pretty sure Little Naitch could out-wrestle them both. Maybe the Flair gene is like the opposite of the Simpsons gene, where it makes you better and only works on girls (post-Ric).
Yeah but can String trust Ric Flair?
and i just changed my default ringtone to the vaudevillians’ old theme. HMMMMMMPH. (how about they use the new theme as an entrance theme, but when they WIN? the jaunty music. IT MAKES SENSE!)
also, i am going to get shit on tumblr (and probably on here) for this, because a LOT of my tumblr followers think he’s super dreamy as all get out, but i don’t see the appeal in barron corbin. he’s a butterface. (troy mcwhatshisface? also a butter face.) but corbin……i remember seeing him a year and a few months ago in a match with cj parker (ironically, a match that parker won within two minutes. FORESHADOWING TO NXT TAKEOVER 2 ELECTRIC BOOGALOO! and he was drastically different and cool looking then. 40 pounds lighter, super short hair. not many tattoos – the chest piece was there though. and that weird tattoo on his under arm.) and i liked him then, but this lone wolf thing? nooooooooo……
Yeah, he kinda looks like a chubby kid posing as a badass biker. I’d prefer if instead of easy squashes against Goober McJob, they’d make him do some actual wrestling. Then I’d be able to think of him as a legitimate dangerous guy, instead of “Look at this badass! He’s got a motorcycle and tatoos and shit!”
Enough of this Lorenzo Lamas shit already.
I am so much more pumped for a Renegade wrestler, especially with this as his finisher: [m.youtube.com]
…I guess I could live with that, especially if he starts a tag team with Bobby Sixkiller.
It’s the role Tatanka was born to play!
I wasn’t sure befote, but thank god JoJo’s finally making progress in controlling her Fran Drescher voice.
Vaudevillains playing up the “villains” part and refining their moveset? Yes Please!
I can’t wait for Tyson’s eventual face turn when he turns into a super boring fifties dad whose deal is that he’s the perfect corny husband.
My favorite thing about the Bayley/Charlotte rematch is how badly Charlotte dominated it. Now, I like Bayley and it kinda harmed the match to be so one sided, but on the other hand, it made so very much sense. Bayley wants to try again because she knows she can win, but she brings the same thing as last time; strength, determination, and heart. Great things, but exactly the same way she fought Charlotte at Takeover.
Whereas Charlotte, by far the more cunning of the two, took notes. She figured Bayley out in their last match, or by studying her between. She’s the more cerebral, so she’s the one who does better in the rematch because she actually game plans and adjusts for her opponents. Bayley just tries hard, while Charlotte is smart. Contrary to WWE tropes, the person who should do better the second time around does, even though she won the first time. And I really liked that.
Soooo, women’s division…I’m assuming Bayley’s gonna feud with Sasha for a while, with Charlotte occasionally squashing Alexa Bliss, Carmella I guess, and maybe Becky Lynch?
And where the heck is Becky? Like, she was definitely ahead of Bliss as far as in-ring ability goes, so how hard is it to just go with “unruly irish lady” as her gimmick and let her wrestle? Are they repackaging her as “She-mus”? Did she get caught shoplifting?
I did ask people who go to the NXT house shows who was ready for TV and I was told Carmella and unfortunately Kendall Skye who got released .
So I guess we need some more appearances by Nattie ,Alicia and Emma to bump up the roster.
Hell get Nikkie down there too and Eva for laughs.
God, WWE needs to say fuck it and fill out the cast with Shimmer girls. They’ll work for basically dirt pay (which is like triple what they make on the indies) and can lose great to whoever you want.
I just have to say that I love the way Jason Alberts says, Itami like he is a dude from Quincy.
“The Ascension is decimating iTAWWMMY in the ring”
I don’t watch NTX but- (ducks thrown cabbage, rotten tomatoes and a shoe) -every time Bayley loses and/or gets beaten down, it makes me feel sad.
AND WHO THROWS A SHOE? HONESTLY?!
Abraham Washington threw a shoe at Kofi once.
[i.imgur.com]
LOL! I remember that!
Every time Baron Corbin takes his vest off, I expect him to have the exact same wolf as a full-back tattoo. Somebody Kickstart this.