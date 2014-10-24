The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/23/14: Mojo Rawley Is Lost And Needs An Adult

Pre-show notes:
We know Becky is all in with Sasha because she’s looking up and to the left in the header photo.
I sooooo hope Mojo becomes a male model aid to Tyler Breeze: MoJó Chanel.
I don’t like Non-Devin; I want true Devin back!
How the hell did we all get this attached to Devin?
I think it’s all the pain of losing Veronica that we never really got to process.
Damnation UK TV still not shown Non Devin so all I can say is she looks nice.
All the non-Devins look just Devin enough that you think maybe it’s her and then it’s somebody who is very pretty, but not as pretty. Then they have all these bullshit “emotions” and “reactions” and “are human” and that’s not what I want out of my NXT interview person. (I’m not even kidding, I think Devin’s reactions tend to seem far more credible than the “LOOK AT ME REACT” stuff we got yesterday)
Also because Devin started owning it a bit, and maybe it felt like getting her mind blow was becoming a Thing, and now the thing is gone.
Also, I was a bit bothered by Titus’s touching. NO TOUCHING.
Neville isn’t much of a talker, but tonight I feel like his usually-shiitty delivery totally worked. Sami comes out with a big old speech ready, and probably thinks this is going to be, like, a 15-minute back and forth, but Neville just destroyed a giant by flipping on him until he died and has already proven so that he’s better than everyone else in NXT so he basically cuts Sami off to be like “Yeah, whatever, I’ll kick your ass anytime just like I kick everyone else’s, Jesus, can I go get some fucking Gatorade?” His British mumblecore vibe worked very well in that setting.
Neville should act like that. Next to Lesnar, he’s the most dominant Champ in the company. I mean, he never loses non-title (singles) matches, so the NXT Title is definitely above Ziggler’s IC Title and Sheamus’ US Title. In a triple threat between those three, I’d bet on the Geordie.
Who’s idea was it to make a Mojo shirt? Has anyone besides his disinterested family bought one?
Gronk? He probably got a free one.
@Brandon beat me to it, but I bet every Gronkowski brother owns one.
There needs to be a GIF of Sasha Banks running the ropes and slapping Bayley in the face before that “yeah, what are ya gonna do about it?” walk. Just amazing. And while it wasn’t as good as their other matches, a mediocre Bayley/Sasha match (which that wasn’t) is still miles ahead of Total Diva X vs. Total Diva Y.
I’m torn on the Becky thing. On the one hand, yes, because Becky absolutely needs to do something oter than be Irish Rocker Chick. On the other…didn’t we just do this? Didn’t we just have this “Bayley gets stabbed in the back because she’s nice and wonderful and that’s not ok in WWE” story happen with Charlotte? I dunno, when Bayley and Becky are having really great matches, it’ll all be ok.I like to think that Bayley trusting Charlotte is her losing her mind because NO ONE WILL BE HER FRIEND.
Enzo Amore and Big Cass are spectacular, per usual.
I’m guessing this is setting up Bayley winning the title from Sasha.
I was thinking maybe a Triple Threat at Takeover 3.
My dream is at the first NXT Special of next year Sasha defends against Bayley in an Iron-Woman Match (1/2 hour if they’re pressed for time). Please please please?
An Iron-Woman Match? I say why not? The lovely ladies have nothing to lose and everything to gain when it comes to extended time limits in women’s matches these days.
An Iron Maiden match!!!!
An Iron Maiden match.
Now that is gold.
An Iron Maiden match! Go for it!
Do I have to do everything?
“An Iron-Maiden Match? Excellent!” *glam band guitar riff*
damn B-istro you are so damn right about the mirror ; the logical end to the mirror storyline is Sister Abigail pulling herself out of the mirror and the explanation being she has been in there the whole time making the nxt ladies turn bad. Also I love the Vaudevillians and how the song just turns evil halfway through, reminds me of heel Doinks theme . Is anyone else reminded of that yappy lil dog Spike from the old looney tunes cartoons when seeing Smacktalker Skywalker and big Cass interact – but in a good way ?
If Bayley is Sting, I don’t know if I’m prepared to handle her sulking in the Full Sail rafters.
I am all-in on Crow Bayley.
I don’t want Bailey to turn into a freaking goth teen!
If we can get the Tube Men up there to stare down from the rafters too, count me in as well.
She uses a Skip-It instead of baseball bat and we’ve got gold my friends, GOLD.
All the +1’s, Dave M J. Can we also get them to play her theme on violin?
I can buy Bayley as a distaff Sting if they bring in some big hoss lady to be her Vader..
Bayley can PUT THE WRONG THINGS RIGHT!
What the hell even happened to Bull Dempsey ? Not that I really miss him but damn he squashes Mojo twice and then just disappears ; hell he could be losing to Baron Corbin or something Idk
Maybe he alreadly got paralyzed from that Dynamite Kid flying headbutt.
Could be I guess using the Snowplow as a finisher wasn’t enough
It was the worst snowplow. It was like a snowshovel. And his flying headbutt hits the opponent in the love handle! Why is Bull like this?
I tweeted Blake to try to get him to change Team Thick to Team Real Live Cowboys. He ignored me in a most un-cowboy-like way. I will have my revenge.
Any chance Rowley will back into a closet, have Steen walk out and no one will notice, except that Mojo will all of a sudden be infinitely cooler and better at wrestling?
Then they can put him with Breeze AND he can wear his Young Bucks gear.
I’m really not looking forward to Steen “staying hype”
Gonna, have to disagree with you guys on Sasha/Bayley (slightly, cause we all still liked it). I think is the best match they’ve ever had and a serious contender for WWE Women’s Match of the year. They barely did any of their regular moves yet managed to bust out some impressive new stuff, like they’re so used to each other they had to change styles (the G&P sequence especially). Frankly, I feel sorry for AJ, Paige, and The Bellas in having to follow them. Few pairings are as natural as THE BOSS and The Hugster.
How great is it that Breeze beat the distraction finish? Anybody on RAW would get rolled up, Breeze sees that Mojo’s not gonna do anything (plus, he’s Mojo), so he ignores him and wins his match cleanly. So refreshingly non-stupid.
The biggest loss of The VaudeVillains old theme is Aiden English conducting it. I miss his fingers baton.
Damn it they need to start calling her the hugster ASAP , also does anyone else want her to bust out the hugplex or Bailey to Bailey from the top rope when she finally wins the title ; also Bailey showed some real aggression in her match, very nice
I enjoyed it a lot, but I remember one of their earlier matches in the year being better.
I’d put it behind the tournament match and the number one contender match.
Hell, the worst Bayley/Sasha match is still pretty damn good.
Bayley/Sasha can’t put on a bad match at all.
If I was in charge of NXT, I’d start having “JJ Dillin” win tag matches only by interference from their new manager, Bull Dempsey, now called,… Nefarious Means.
JJ DILLIN WINS BY NEFARIOUS MEANS
Bull Dempsey seems too grumpy to be a manager idk why that matters to me
Nice to see Breeze get sweet revenge on Parker after their feud last year. I agree with Brandon on Mojo becoming Breeze’s stooge as long as he takes selfies every week and it gets him away from the freaking hype bomb of doom.
As much as I miss the Vaudevillians old theme, their new old dark 1930’s music is growing on me.
Poor Bayley, all her BFFs just love backstabbing her for the sake of backstabbing her. Anyways this could do wonders for Becky since she was doing as a face plus she now gets to beat the living crap out of people heel style instead of delivering millions of leg drops.
Neville as an overconfident champion is something I can dig.
Carmella already adopting SAWFT uniform makes me so happy. All stables should look like a unit. However, he presence worries me. If she causes Enzo and Cass to split, a mistake will have been made. Neither is really good without the other.
Also everything Enzo says is entertaining. Everything. “I’m also 4G because I’m well connected.” Perfect.
I’m amazed at how Enzo manages to mix up his look every time he’s out there, but still keeps a pretty consistent aesthetic There’s a surprising degree of depth to his character and his relationship with Cass..
Infinite Worst to Alex Riley, who continues to be a great mystery on why he hasn’t been a victim of WWE’s random cuts. He’s Cole/JBL bad, which sticks out even worse in NXT. Get him off the announce team already.
Liked this episode. The matches were fine, the characters are still incredibly entertaining and Titus should just talk forever rather than wrestle. I’m just not sure about not-Devin though. Is that her? Is that someone else? Why did Veronica Lane have to leave us? I’m honestly confused.
I really wish they wouldn’t make Bayley the female Sting, but Becky had to do something I suppose. Sasha was a bunch of nothing before her heel turn, and she became incredibly awesome afterward! Maybe this will mean something!
You could have told me that Mojo wandering out was completely unplanned and I’d almost believe you. It’s almost hilarious in a sad way how much his stock’s fallen.
Poor, poor, POOR Emma. She’s jobbing to Carmella next time, isn’t she? A pox to terrible main-level Creative for ruining Emma.
JBL is miles better than Alex Riley. He drops a funny reference here and there. Alex Riley is horrible 100% of the time.
Why Emma? Not even from an I-like-her-more standpoint, but from an NXT-loves-her standpoint. Carmella beating Emma seems like a great way to accidentally turn Carmella heel.
Ohh, OMG OMG! What if Emma comes back to NXT as Enzo’s GF?! He feels so rejected by Carmella (who does seem very uppity and easily annoyed) that he doesn’t even realize that Emma’s into him till she makes the 1st move. Carmella joins the BFF’s (3rd edition), Emma is with E & Big C.
You’re basically describing the Emma/Clem thing happening on the JBL and Cole Show. (in terms of him not being aware).
I’m happy to see Emma on NXT at all, because hopefully they’ll do something interesting with her at all.
Also, while Enzo is amazing, being annoyed by him is far from heelish or uppity. It’s not like his motivations for helping her aren’t rather transparent, and it’s not like he didn’t get her fired.
Daily reminder that Jim Ross himself believes that Alex Riley is a great commentator.
im ready for Jason Albert to hit Riley with the Baldo Bomb and then the mist and then the claw, then he’ll
Here’s a clip of Albert beating the shit out of Riley for your amusement.
[youtu.be]
strangely satisfying
@Sub-Zero this must have been in the “Cena doesn’t like A. Ry so we’ll have Albert potato the shit out of him” phase of A. Ry’s in-ring career, huh?
Yep this happened on Raw post Wrestlemania 28 during A-RY’s in-ring career burial era.
What sucks is it seems they are alternating announcers but keeping him every week
The American Cowwolves, Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy are pretty good. I hope something clicks so they can take it to the next level.
Really enjoyed the finish of the main event. Great stuff.
Paige was ready to leave NXT but I wasn’t ready for her or Emma to go and neither was RAW creative but for completely different reasons.
Paige as the semi-crazy heel is infinitely more interesting than Paige the plucky underdog babyface whom only is known by the 60% British crowd at the RAW-after-Mania show. I was excited to see her brought up to the main roster, but that babyface run was the opposite of exciting. You’re absolutely right that it was creative’s fault.
Last night forced me to realize that Riley > Renee in the booth. There were brief moments of silence, and that was wonderful. Renee is just constantly trying to throw content out there and man. This was kinda refreshing.
I don’t get why they’re putting so much effort into defining a team whose gimmick can’t possibly translate to RAW, and how the audience LOVES as heels. The only thing heelish about the Vaudevillians is Gotch’s one size too small singlet. Just let them be loved.
I get that there’s a reason for matches where the big heel dominates the face and then the face comes back to win, but I sure get bored by them. If I know what the next beat in the match is, spending 5 minutes dragging out the the first one does nothing for me.
I got spoiled on Becky’s turn because Becky was retweeting people talking about it- which like come on guys- it’s an On Demand show. Have some mercy on your fans. Also a bummer because I meanted I knew Bayley was losing, and I never want to spend a match knowing that. (but the match was good and Sasha is awesome).
Why do I get the feeling that if Mojo gets released he’ll go on to be one of America’s most prolific serial killers.
If and when the Vaudevillains thing doesn’t pan out on Raw, have Aiden English team with Cesaro and have them just muscle everyone to death. They’re both similar in that they’re lean, but also incredibly strong for their size.
is this Dasha’s (aka Not Devin) second appearance without being named on air?
Yeah, it’s just not her. This is much better.
Exhibit A: This: [www.wwe.com]
@Dave M J I love how she is trying to hold in laughter while also trying not to cry. Paige actually gets it and has fun with the character, and I love that about her. She is legitimately always fun and interesting to watch, even if they book her in 4 minute garbage matches on RAW that ultimately mean nothing. She is definitely AJ’s successor in that regard, as they are both always making the best of their occasionally horribly booked segments.
I know you Worst’d Bayley for teaming up with Charlotte, but I feel like it makes sense in terms of character.
-Bayley’s biggest fault is that she’s too trusting right? She’s like a big kid who wants to hug everyone and be WRESTLEFRIENDS~ and even though she’s developing a bit of an edge to her she’s still, ya know, BAYLEY. :3c
-She’s also at least smart enough to figure out that Sasha wants to be NXT Divas Champ, and so she effectively needs to keep Sasha at bay so that she can take on Charlotte herself to get the belt. Becky Lynch complicates things so she needs a partner.
-And here’s the kicker: Bayley remembers the previous iteration of the BFFs (Charlotte and Sasha) and so she realizes that the best person to buddy up with to take on Sasha and Becky is someone who already knows how Sasha operates. That person being Charlotte.
Bayley also know that a) Charlotte is fully aware that Sasha wants her title and plan to use Becky as a helping hand to get it, and b) Charlotte is clearly capable of MDK on any other diva in NXT. So for Bayley in need of a tag partner she’s the obvious choice, as long as she trust her to prefer meeting Bayley in a new fair fight rather than being teamed up on by BFF v3.0.
Not-Devin was my favourite part of the whole show. She thinks she’s gonna have an easy job where just smiles like a generic idiot, but then a giant man barks in her face and ask if she’s nervous and she’s like “Uhhhh….ya”. Shit got real fast.
This title has made me laugh four separate times today. It’s perfect!
Yes, im on the internet, but i guess im lucky not to have a clue on the huge Itami spoiler. Keep it shut, Mr. Stroud. thanks!
Tyler Breeze fell to a #1 contendership match last week against Sami Zayn? When the hell was this?!
(And then I watch later and see that they made an editing error)
I would’ve laughed so hard if Tyler Breeze had switched to the other camera lens to capture Mojo’s face after winning.