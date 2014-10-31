The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/30/14: Gone In 20 Seconds

Pre-show notes:
I think the “your princess is in another castle” aspect of Breeze’s challenge could have been ameliorated if Breeze had taken a slightly different tack in his promo. The problem with Breeze since his feud with CJ Parker (meaning since he’s been on the main event scene) is that he hasn’t had his own story, he’s been a player in Neville’s/Zayn’s/Kidd’s. Since Breeze is my favorite guy on NXT, this bugs me.
It would’ve made way more sense if Breeze had been like “Look, your road to redemption bullshit is cute, but there is ONE person who hasn’t gotten a fair shot at the NXT championship, and it’s me. I lost my one on one match because Kidd interfered, and [heel bullshit about how the fatal fourway match wasn’t a fair shot]. You’ve never beaten me, Neville’s never beaten me, and I’m going to put you down on my way to winning the NXT championship so I can bedazzle it.” That way, it refocuses the conversation to be about two equally-valid arguments, and seems less like Zayn is moving from a mini-boss to a real boss.
Also, I’m going to be the only person in the world rooting for Tyler Breeze in that matchup.
Only person in the world +1.
Breeze coming out at the end reminded me of WWE ’12 when like every show would end with Vince coming out and saying “Have you forgotten about… your OTHER opponent?” and then you’d have to have another match.
yay!
Solid Scott Pilgrim reference there. 2 Evil X’s down!
Sweet, Breeze VS Zayn again! I hope the finish to it isn’t spoiled by NXT on last week’s episode when they accidentally did a voice over (or aired a match) intended for two weeks from now.
If we’re going by MK2 boss status Tyson Kidd would be Shang Tsung (Sub Sub Boss), Titus O’Neil would be Kintaro (Sub Boss) and Tyler Breeze would be Shao Kahn (The Boss). I cut out Adrian Neville since he has yet to turn the dark side.
Distraction-by-music finishes on NXT. Keep the main show writers the hell off the show.
I mean, I always like to say NXT is better than the main shows by miles, but this was iffy, like a bad RAW/SD only just an hour and with better commentators.
The Ascension/Hideo feud…come on already. They should have already done SPOILER this week instead of letting Ascension cut a mildly racist (at least they didn’t say any objectionable words, I suppose) promo about sending him back to Japan.
I almost wish Emma would get cut already if she’s going to be this way even on NXT. She’s lost most of her spark. The match this week wasn’t great, and Carmella being green didn’t help, but a big chunk of that was because Emma was half-assing all her spots. Do your stupid dance moves! Don’t do them at half-speed. Don’t throw your hands in the air like you literally don’t care. So depressing to watch.
The Bayley/Sting stuff is all too true. I’m afraid the writers are pushing Bayley back into the type of character we feared she would be when she started.
I think I’m also done with the squash monsters on this show. It’s one thing to show a new guy squashing jobbers maybe once or twice, but how many matches has this been for Corbin? When the crowd has ALREADY caught on and is now counting how long your matches last, that’s not good.
Bull sucks. NXT should do us a favor and take him out back with Mojo to be shot.
And Titus should be a manager. I’m just not excited about “Big man beats up small guy” matches, especially when they’re from a guy who speaks way better than he wrestles. Have him be a manager if the PTP ever reform.
Yeah, just wasn’t feeling this episode. Too many matches, too much filler. You can only do Sami/Breeze/Neville so much.
Ooh, Slater is already teaming with O’Neal. When Darren returns O’Neal should manage Darren and Slater. NEXUS REUNION! The Primetime Slaters!
Add in Justin Gabriel and it will be known as The Primetime Slabriels.
How was the Ascension promo at all racist? They said, “You don’t belong in NXT, go home.” That’s it.
I said MILDLY. And considering the racist crap that Hideo has experienced from NXT house show crowds (and hopefully not future tapings), even encouraging it is a no-no.
“Go home to the country of your origin!” Nah, that’s a 0% on the racist scale dude.
My girlfriend called Bull Dempsey “King Kong Dumpy”.
Kindly give your girlfriend this +1.
@Johnny Slider Now I can’t help but think of that Mario-Princess Peach 1up gif. :/
I vote that Brandon uses this to refer to Bull ALL THE TIME now.
I’m not as down on Emma/Carmella as Brandon is. Maybe it’s because seeing a new girl with any amount of offense and ring awareness after going through so many meh Alexa Bliss matches made me more excited for Carmella. She’s exactly at the level someone should be to start on NXT tv (though yeah, give us back competent Emma, please).
That said, my impression of Carmella’s character is that she feels forced. Maybe it’s because she spouted off bits like Enzo and Big Cass, but her delivery and mannerisms seem much more snotty. Like, they’re lovable cartoon losers, she’s a member of The Bad Girls Club. I feel she’s a heel in the making.
Justin Gabriel vs
Mojo RawleyBull Dempsey probably did the wrong thing to me. It made me think how much I’d rather see Gabriel revitalized (like Tyson) than “wait and see” where Bull goes (into the trash heep once Kevin Owen debuts?).
I was getting pissed at whatever jackasses were allowed in NXT who were what-ing Tyler Breeze until I had a horrifying thought: what if they were plants like the ones Brandon describe on the B&W of RAW that WWE uses to see how a wrestler reacts to such common audience unruliness. Sure, Breeze and others have got to learn, but that seems counter-intuitive. I’ll hope they were anonymous dumb jerks.
Count me in for a Gabriel Tyson-like run on NXT. After a while Tyson’s FACTNESS leeches onto Gabriel and Kidd and Gabriel start cutting FACT [i.imgur.com] promos at the same time the similar way Sandow mimics Miz by talking the same time as him which would be solid +1 gold.
Annnnnndddd you ended with Scott Pilgrim. Part of why I come to the show… er, blog.
Even better- it was a Final Fantasy I reference INTO a Scott Pilgrim reference.
For the record, Glare can’t be Super Effective. It’s a non-damaging move, that only Paralyzes Enemy Pokémon.
Also, all I can think about now (aside from your inaccurate Pokémon move use) is Randy Orton coming down the ramp on Raw to “Voices” doing the Emma Arm thing.
I currently don’t have the Network or Hulu+ so I haven’t watched NXT since around Takeover 2, but I’m leaving a comment here because I want this column to continue (and so I can read along when I eventually catch up).
I’ve gotta disagree on the worst for Bayley being Sting level stupid, because “Sting gets turned on” is maybe my favourite trope in all of wrestling history. Like, to the point that I want his Wrestlemania match to be tagging with a recently “turned” Randy Orton against the Authority, only to get the snot beat out of him two minutes in by all three guys. And I want that shit LAMPSHADED. Like, have the cameras catch Orton openly plotting with Kane, asking him who’s dumb enough to fall into this trap, and then an oblivious Sting walks by and that’s how the angle starts.
I would go one better, I’d have Randy Orton do his plotting to Sting and still have Sting come out with him.
Randy Orton standing under a blinking sign with an arrow pointing down that says “Bad Guy!”
Sting: Cool sign bro! Ready to be tag team partners forever?
Orton: /heavy eye roll
My favorite Sting trope is military press Ric Flair 20 times a match.
Cesaro low blows Sami when the ref wasn’t looking! “Stupid Sami, I hope all Generico’s kids get tha Ebola!”
WHAT. A. DICK.
I love that Marcus Louis is basically Franc-enstein now….someone needs to put bolts to his neck
Thank God we get an ending of sorts to the ITAMI /Ascension milarky next week as it was getting boring ,bring on ####### ####### I’ve heard good things about him.
Loved the count along by the crowd during the Corbin match so much I watched it twice ,took all of a minute to watch.
Wish they’ed take Emma out of the dog house and give her something to do .
Your right she should come back to NXT to kick arse and show the kids what a bad mother she is in the ring .
I know AJ keeps mentioning her with regards to challenging her for the title.
Surprised Titus took the exploder suplex in the corner as I thought he wasn’t nimble enough to do it.
Sami would have pulled The Power Of Love out of his chest but Gideon already stole it. What a dick!
“Cesaro, I think I understand you, man… Now I have to destroy you.”
1. So umm…they may want to make a better effort in making sure that when they dub over the commentary that the old stuff isn’t going to be heard. During the battle royal, there was a small spot where you can hear “They’re still in this match!” and it clearly wasn’t supposed to be there. It’s a minor complaint, but noticeable
2. Carmella, darling. You are not Enzo Amore. I know the dude was one of your trainers or whatever, but no. Don’t do the Enzo thing. Especially if you don’t have, one, an established sing-along shtick, or two, something interesting and/or so off the wall it’s insane to say. You have a baller submission, and you checking your nails while pinning Emma to the ropes was cute. You’ve got something in that department; don’t do too much to hurt that.
3. I really hope Bayley’s thing isn’t going in one of the two directions I think it’s going. The first is “well, we’re gonna shuffle you off into this feud with Becky then you’ll just kinda chill for a bit while Sasha and Charlotte fight”. I mean, Charlotte/Sasha’s gonna be AMAZING, and Bayley/Becky’s gonna be pretty great too, but I’m still pulling for a Triple Threat. The second, and the one that really scares me, is that Bayley is going insane because nobody will be her friend. I’m PETRIFIED this will be what becomes of her on the main, and everyone makes fun of her and WOMEN BE CRAZY becomes her thing. Then I remember how nice she is, and how that’s a big no-no in WWE…this is gonna depress the hell out of me.
4. This week’s show was kinda ehhhhh…but next week’s, I am STOKED for. We get to see Hideo’s “mystery partner”, the women’s tag should be really good (even when it ends with Charlotte refusing a tag and a three-on-one assault of Bayley to make me the MOST SAD), and hell, the big screen could read SAMI ZAYN IS WINNING THIS MATCH and I’ll still be excited for a Sami Zayn/Tyler Breeze match.
re #3: Thinking about any of these NXT women going to the main roster depresses the hell out of me. They just cannot write for women there, and it’s terrible, because these women deserve the best.
It really does. Emma just died, Paige is just running around in circles (though bless her heart, she’s trying to be interesting and fun and enjoyable), the champ is just kinda…there, and the story they’re really focusing on involves two ladies most fans absolutely cannot stand (although I dig Nikki right now a bit). I never understand why this is so hard, because all they have to do is SOMETHING and instead they do NOTHING.
That’s true of main roster in general, Dave M J. Just do something instead of nothing, a policy apparantly only applied to John Cena.
Bull Dempsey truly sucks out loud. Oh, he’s 300 lbs, Albert? Really? Seems pretty unlikely considering he’s like 5’9″.
I can’t wait til Itami and the rest of us get to the fireworks factory next week.
that should be Bull’s gimmick. BULL DEMPSEY, STANDING NEAR 7-FOOT, WEIGHING IN AT OVER 500 POUNDS
it’d be like Abyss
Kind of like Crash Holly but boring?
You talking about Dempsey? BULL Dempsey? Round 8 feet tall, weighs half a ton? I heard he wears a live rattlesnake as a condom! Best damn salesman in the business.
Thing about Bull is he’s being booked like Rhino but has 1% of the intensity that got Rhino over
Rhino was also built like numerous brick shithouses. I think Bull was giving up a couple inches to goddamn Justin Gabriel last night.
I’m a huge fan of Tite-Hoss O’Neil and believe he exists outside of anything that his look alike brother Titus does.
Bull Dempsey, just because you have boobs, that doesn’t mean you can automatically pull off wearing spaghetti straps. Hopefully Hideo’s “friend” is Bull. The two of them go to attack the Ascension, then Hideo just runs off and leaves Bull to get shit beaten out of him.
Carmella-Emma was fine, not great but fine. Carmella is still a work in progress, but I love that she’s wrestling as the character. It might take a while before we get old Emma back, but I’m sure she’ll return at some point.
Carm-Emma worked for me tbh. It wasn’t a great match by any means, but it was kinda logical: Emma’s a relative veteran, so she has the upper hand on the rookie for most of the match. But she’s a bit conceited/self-obsessed/ditzy so she takes Carmella for granted, as well as having seemingly lost the effects of whatever magic super-serum is in the water at Full Sail, so Carmella takes advantage.
Dammit, now I want both The Colony AND Colony Xtreme Force in NXT.
CXF for life
All the +1s for the Scott Pilgrim reference
Wait are you saying that you *wouldn’t* be down for Cesaro lowering from the ceiling and saying “I, CESARO, WILL KNOCK YOU DOWN”? Because I want that to happen. I want that to happen so much, and often.
So, we’re casting wrestlers as Final Fantasy villains now?
Tyler Breeze is Kuja, right? Enzo Amore is Kefka (hilarious guy who says random shit and we’re probably supposed to hate, but he’s so good at it that we love him)
Yeah, that’s all I got.
Renee was good this week! A lot of that is Albert being really good, but it felt like they let the matches breath a bit more and didn’t talk over everything.
I too am a Battle Royal mark, but that had all of the bad and none of the good. It is the perfect spot to execute a viable distraction finish, since Ascension actually had a good reason to ignore the ring and let themselves be distracted.
I can buy Hideo being dumb enough to rush them once, seeing as how he’d done it before and basically come out ahead. Twice, that’s StingDumb.
NXT sometimes seems weirdly unaware of their own crowd. The crowd loves Enzo and Cass, and just seemed confused when Carmella came out and cut a bad heel version of their intro. Reminds you that what Enzo does is special, and not everybody can do it. (but also boy she did it bad, the “hottest chick in the ring” thing should have worked and it basically didn’t).
If we’re asking Titus to be treated like super beatable RAW Titus, it’s only fair that everybody in the world goes over RAW Emma. Does make me super sad (also, Emma is incredibly attractive and charismatic and even pre-shoplifting the WWE doesn’t seem to be trying to leverage that by even using her as eye candy, which I mostly good I guess, but unexpected).
Also Bayley, if you need a friend, gosh, there’s this bubbly girl who is yours, who seems like she could use a pal too. I started watching NXT shortly after Emma moved to RAW, so I’m not sure if there’s history there and I know Emma used to be heelish, but she sure seems like a better choice that Charlotte.
NXT’s crowd (or at least an element therein) usually drives me nuts trying to get themselves over, but they won me tonight with the counting and “We want Slater/No We Don’t” chants.
Super bored of the Titus match where he dominates 85% and then loses in the end. It makes sense, it’s the match he should wrestle, but it shouldn’t’ close like 4 different eps.
So Sami’s had to beat TYson, TItus and now TYler. Is this a faction in the making? The NXT Tiy-tans? Throw in Ty Dillinger too.
Emma answering the “How you doin’?” and literally watching her own back during Carmella’s promo was pretty charming. A glimpse of the good old days.
Now I’m too excited for Zayn to beat Breeze and have Cesaro challenge him with this ring entrance.
“Now, face the mighty Cesaro!”
… near end of the match …
(arena turns dark, camera zooms in on Cesaro) *Uppercut, while opponent’s in air an off-the-ropes uppercut, in position for Neutralizer* “This place shall become your grave!” *NEUTRALIZER!*
Why can’t NXT have a special Halloween-themed episode? It fits. Lest we forget, Cesaro has busted out the Psycho Crusher on occasion: [i.imgur.com]
So has Bayley. Is she our “Killer Bee” Cammy?
I mean, I would love to see that just for base and instinctual reasons but two important questions: 1) How well can she move with massive hair extensions? 2) How is her British accent?
[img1.wikia.nocookie.net]
It WOULD be awesome to see her give this a go from like the top turnbuckle or something.
1) I think our “base instincts” have made us both aware that Bayley has the … (hrmph)… “base”… necessary to carry some extra weight gracefully
2) send Bad News Barrett to NXT, I guarantee Bayley’s got a British accent ready before he makes it into the building.
3) SPIWOH AWOH! (though I’d prefer to see her adopt Cammy’s FrankenSteiner)
[images.wikia.com]
Yeah, I think I could appreciate that. Sorry, I’m just old to enough to profoundly enjoy the fact that I can post Street Fighter animations in a fucking board post.
she already did!
Oh shit, that’s right! Except… I don’t see a beret anywhere in the ring. And no stealthy-camo tattoos?
Good memory, Brandon, but I’m with Seth here. It doesn’t count until Bayley ditches her pants and paints lightning bolts on her legs.
The one thing annoying me most is the constant “Sami Zayn can’t win the big one” talk. I understand it’s the story they’re telling but hearing it come from an announce team who haven’t won dick is just annoying. And I think they said it 20 times in the match.
Good point. It would sound better coming from Regal, if they get him back on mic.
Oh come on, there were a few other bests in that Carmilla/Emma match. Like when Carmilla comes out and says, “How you doin’?” and the camera cuts to Emma and she shrugs and answers like it was an actual conversation. Or when she announces she’s from Staten Island and various shouts of “How YOU doin’?” emerge from the audience. Usually I’m against that sort of catcall, but that’s clearly the appropriate response to her character.
OK, so there was nothing actually Best about the match itself, because holy shit that was some sub-TNA awfulness.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who’s not into Carmella’s in-ring work. I’ll admit, I think her submission move looks cool and I do think she has potential but yeah, her manerisms are just too much.
Sometimes I forget that NXT is the developmental territory, so keeping that in mind, I think Carmella’s at the right place to hone her craft and become better. It’s nice to have one more diva in NXT, they’re good but there are so few of them.
I think Carmella’s problem is exactly what Brandon was saying. She doesn’t seem real. Her accent kept going in and out when she spoke. She looks the part, but doesn’t sound the part. Going by twitter accounts, Becky Lynch would have been perfect for this part.
Speaking of women, NXT needs to bring in a couple more women to fill out their depleted NXT women’s roster.
Also, after Charlotte turns on Bayley, the three BFFs need to reunite with Summer Rae and create the 4 horsewomen.
Gimmick infringement: [lang.dailynews.com]
I’m pretty sure the BFF’s could beat the Four Horsewomen in a tag match as long as they target Shayna Bausler. (get it, cause Shayna Bausler sucks)
Becky Lynch does have the talent but unfortunately I don’t think she can disguise her thick Irish accent but it would be fun seeing her try.
@Johnny Slider lol it’s true BUT they are all Paul Heyman Girls and his interference could level the field. Especially if they all become MYYYYY CLIIIIIEEEENNNNTTTTs first. Paul E. is the man with a plan.
Brandon, c’mon… you KNOW Cesaro is coming out after the Tyler Breeze match like Goro from Mortal Kombat. I’m all for the video game boss battle storyline. The only question is should he face Cesaro before or after Neville? I still don’t see Neville on Cesaro’s level so maybe Cesaro could come out after he wins the championship and antagonize Zayn because he finally won the big one but he can’t beat him.
I too enjoyed the Scott Pilgrim joke, doubly because Tyler Breeze talks just like Jason Schwartzman who played Gideon in the movie. Love it.
Thanks, Brandon. Now Bull and Mojo as Crabbe and Goyle is my new headcanon :p