The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 11/13/14: Womp Womp

I marked so hard at Devin coming back. I don’t even get it.
Anyway, this was my favorite NXT in a while. Two fun tag matches, special props to Blake & Murphy for being my current favorite WWE team; a killer mainevent with a heartbreaking ending; and Blissy’s best match yet, I hope she keeps getting better, because i loooooove her.
The only Worst to me was Alex Riley talking about “earning it” in every single damn match. When the hell did HE earn it anyway?
It’s not weird that my favorite thing about Alexa Bliss is that she might have gingivitis, is it?
Poor Blissy needs to take better care of her gums or she’ll bleed in every match.
I said the same thing a while ago! Something about her debut match ending with her walking up the ramp and smiling in victory with a bloody mouth made SUCH an impression on me.
Glad Alexa Bliss got her sparkles back and she has got a lot better in the ring but her ring entrance is over complicated and needs to be toned down.
I’m over alex Riley, can we get past the heel announcer I don’t think it suits NXT at least not with riley. I’d rather have Renee young back she’s rough but I like her enthusiasm.
Agree completely on Bliss. Best match she’s had this year. Her time off has served her well.
Riley goes over the top as a heel announcer. He trashes Zayn every chances he gets and doesn’t even praise him when he puts on good matches. JBL at least puts faces over when they put on good matches. Riley is ok as a normal commentator but as heel commentator it’s just too much to stomach.
Though I will say I liked A-RY recalling Gabriel and Kidd’s first tag team match as a tag team at Wrestlemania 28 pre-show. Continuity like that makes me happy.
This might have been the best NXT in recent memory. Every single match was great.
I can’t believe how much Alexa Bliss has improved! Sasha’s sideways surfboard thing (whatever it’s called) was cool.
Justin Gabriel’s tights looked like the year 1991 threw up on him.
My group (we drove up from South Florida) may or may not have been chanting, “TRAPPER KEEPER” at Gabriel.
Hahaha! Nice!
Seriously though, his gear looks like the Dynamic Dudes’ gear and Kofi’s gear had a bastard child.
Sideways surfboard? You mean the bow and arrow hold? Yeah, as expected, her version is one of the best out there. She might as well be Lady Okada as far as move execution goes. Her crossarmed neckbreaker actually looks even better than his, I’d say.
I 100% agree on Bliss improving , she looked good out there ,and damn it if I wasn’t invested in the Zayn Neville match – but I had a feeling it was going to end in a way to expose Sami’s friendliness . But will Sami even get a rematch ?
The statement “Takeover 3 is just 4 weeks away” should help answer that
I like Blake and Murphy’s themed trunks. Team Thick, stretch marks, iseewhatyoudidthere.
Yep on Alexa Bliss. This is the first match she’s had that she was actually good in. Her forearm smashes are second only to Nikki’s (two people I never thought I’d praise that way).
I love how amazingly better NXT is than RAW. There, Neville would have stood up and haha’d up the ramp. Here, he simply always had his eye on the ball. Neville is better, period, and Sami’s gonna have to change if he ever wants to beat him. Can’t freaking wait.
Blake and Murphy intrigue me so much, because everything surrounding their in ring stuff is so TURRIBLE. Their name is Team Thick, they want to be considered the “World’s Most Functional Tag Team”, and mayonnaise on white bread looks at their titantron and is like “That’s really damn generic”. Yet, in the ring, there’s SOMETHING there. It’s like what the announcers were saying, they have some flashes of brilliance. I hope they hit their full potential and turn out to be the new hot thing in tag team wrestling.
This was a SERIOUSLY good episode. So much good wrestling. And holy shit, Adrian hugging a distraught Zayn at the end there, with the pat on the head… such a dick friend move. Like the friends who have been for a long time and have developed a friendly, yet somewhat spiteful rivalry.
I did kinda hope for Adrian to just relentlessly kick Sami Zayn while he was holding the ropes open for him, like Larry Zbyszko did to Sammartino. Not for anything other than the spectacle of the reference.
I’m loving everyone’s stories and motivations, but most of all, I’m just happy that I’ll watch something, be instantly impressed and amazed, and then seeing that experience shared by the collective community consciousness. And I don’t mean that in any sort of spiritual, supernatural or metaphysical way.
I cannot tell a lie, I chuckled when Full Sail started the “EC DUB!” after Alexa got busted. Full Sail, sometimes you try and put yourselves over… and sometimes that’s alright.
And Brandon, I don’t think you’re properly appreciating how their booking Gabriel. Constant shifts from heel to face? Clearly the WWE is turning Gabriel into a complicated and interesting tweener! Just… minus the complicated and interesting part.
He’s NXT’s version of Alicia ‘Chaotic Neutral’ Fox
Dubstep entrance theme counter: 2. We’ll be at 2012 levels any week now. Fear for the future.
They should give Blake & Murphy an 80s synth pop gimmick and let them be super arrogant and sexy wrestlers that are masters at tag team wrestling. They could call them Team Team.
Nah they should have Shawn Michaels manage them call them Mike & The Mechanics then after a few months Michaels stops managing them, they form a stable with that Phil Gooljar fella, have Curtis Axel manage them and call them Genesis.
Good god, WWE, just fire Alex Riley already. This was a fantastic episode, and parts of it were ruined by his awful voice, terrible sports metaphors (Yes, Alexa Bliss is just like a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, you moron.) and being an insufferable shithead. (He should have been fired for his line “Why would you be waiting for this match? You already know the result.” before Zayn/Neville.) Does ANYONE in WWE know what an actual heel commentator is? It’s not “act like a moron ESPN pundit and just yell louder than everyone else”. Check some tape, watch some Heenan or Ventura and then maybe, JUST MAYBE you’ll get it. But seriously, fire that idiot already, for the love of god.
That said, now here’s the part where I say very nice things about this episode. Every match was good. Finn Balor just looks like a goddamn star after only two appearances, and Hideo finally looked decent in the ring. Alexa, no matter with Sasha help or not, looked decent and that sunset bomb was sweet! The second tag team match was fun. And, of course, Zayn/Neville can’t really have a bad match.
The Blake/Murphy video reminded of the zero effort stuff that came from the TNA Weekly PPVs. Just “videos” of ugly gradients with people’s names on it. Or you had “America’s Most Wanted” with the font from “Friends”. And the video they had when Punk was there, oh boy.
Daily reminder that Jim Ross thinks Alex Riley is a great commentator
Obviously Riley is 90% garbage, but I thought he and Albert did a good job of continuing Gabriel’s semi-legit beef with Balor and Itami during the opener. Riley came off like a dick with a decent point, which is how it should be. Rest of the show was awful, though.
I love good ole jr but he likes alex Riley and Tony schiavone. Jr is one of the best that ever did it but like jordan he really has no eye for announcing talent. I’d love to see JBL and Michel cole get sent down to NXT Tyson young to work on their game.
I believe the reason this was a great match was because Finn Balor showed up and everyone’s thinkingn”Aww S#!T We better step our game up!”
I love you NXT!
+ Here, here.
Fotget favorite female wrestler, favorite wrestler period: Sasha Banks. Her mic work still needs improvement but the running slap in the face! COME ON!
I don’t know who came up with that idea, but God bless em. It’s one of the greatest heel ideas ever to just stop and cole cock your opponent with an open hand. especially considering she’s THE BOSS.
My favorite part’s the follow up, where she just struts around like “YEAH, WHAT ARE YOU GONNA DO, I’M THE GODDAMN BOSS GO **** YOURSELF!”
She’s just too good. I’m just in awe of everything she does.
I think NXT is probably the best wrestling show of all-time if the criteria is things that make me happy per hour. So many things to get excited about every week. So many favourites on the roster. Very little status quo. An enthusiastic crowd. A women’s division that is treated as seriously as the men’s. A steady stream of new prospects. Great wrestling. Fresh match-ups. Ahhhhhhhh!
Amen!
Church!
The Gospel of the Lord!
Preachhhh!
Best part is on some episodes, the women’s wrestling is treated with MORE dignity than the men’s wrestling.
Also, WWE need to hurry up and put Finn Bálor’s music on iTunes or something.
They put Itami’s up pretty quick after he debuted. I’m surprised Bálor’s isn’t up yet.
I think that Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy NXT-tron was once my screen saver circa 2002.
I thought it to be one of those animations provided by Windows Media Player
Fairly certain this wasn’t the first time we heard it but props to the audience members who replied to the ‘Sasha’s Ratchet’ chants with ‘No She’s Not.’ Thought I’m sure some people were doing both for the fun of chanting, still nice to hear.
This episode was killer. I feel bad for skipping the Lucha Dragons match but I was under time constraints because college. I’ll have to try and go back tomorrow and catch it, and every other match a second time while I’m at it.
Also, I do love that Neville was legitimately (kayfabe) injured. I like him playing a do what it takes face that the audience turns on based entirely on who he is wrestling. He’s not a heel but compared to sterling, genuine babyface Zayn, Neville seems like the dirt fuckin’ worst kind of dude. He never necessarily beats Zayn in these title matches, but he always gets the W in a legal way. We say its unfair because its Sami and we love him, but deep down we gotta respect Neville for being smart and competent as a wrestler.
If this leads to Neville going full heel as he does worse against Zayn in matches, I think I might love him as much as Zayn. Plus the guy’s features are so sharp and pointed, he has this very goblin-like quality to him that I think would play well for a heel. I’m not saying that he is ugly, necessarily, but just kind of looks like he might be evil as hell. I want truly heel Neville maybe more than I want Zayn to take the title off of him at this point. Zayn can have the title after Neville loses his mind, right?
I hope some people start chanting “Becky’s Clank!” in response.
The “Sasha’s Ratchet ” chants aren’t a reference to Ratchet & Clank Dave..
…I’m aware. That’s a joke.
@Cortez: Killer attempt at being smart though.
Dave, I would shake your hand for that joke if this wasn’t the internet.
No one’s gonna point out how tyson kidd is appearently a former WWE Champion?
He’s a former WWE tag team champion.
Another big improvement on the show was actually Jo Jo who for me gets better every show although I was disappointed that she didn’t say holla or playa when she made the tag match.
Also very upset we will never get a Great Khali run on NXT.
Next time you think about doing a cartoon errr give Nate a ring, apart from that top review.
I believe Bálor’s gimmick is an ancient Irish gargoyle that has been relegated to human form.
Hands down the best Network Era episode of NXT.
I bit on the finish of Zayn/Neville hard. The x went up my brain said the match was over and then bam!
Love NXT for still keeping a 30+ year fan on his toes.
I’ve been sporadically watching NXT since it premiered on the Network, and consistently for maybe the last month. After last night I hate Adrian Neville more than I’ve ever hated anyone I’ve known for only a month.
It wasn’t that he won. Or the way he won. It was the condescending little head pat on Zayn after it was all over. So much hate in my heart right now.
Sasha Banks is officially a goddess now, and if Becky Lynch is going to be among her apostles she needs to step up her ring attire.
You missed out on some Bo Dallas fun – he’s the only person I can remember being more furious at than Neville last night.
I’m just here to point out that Alex Riley said Sin Cara had “gangsta power”
That’s because A-Ry knows the truth about Sin Cara’s past. Or should he say, Hunicara?
To the best of my memory, this was the best in ring one hour NXT episode since it moved to Full Sail. Sasha vs Alexa was, what, three minutes long at most and yet was better than every Divas match on the main roster this year, without doubt. That opening tag was terrific, but I think Cowboys vs Dragons was even better – perhaps because I wasn’t expecting something that good from the teams involved, but that thing was really, really good. And the main was baller, as expected – I do feel like we’ve probably seen about 50% of what those two guys can do together, which makes me enormously excited for the rematch. Assuming there will be a rematch.
I heard Banks vs. Bliss went on longer but tey cut a bunch of it because of Bliss’ bleeding.
I feel like a massive oldy grumpus for saying this, but I thought Balor’s entrance was pretty darn corny. Having seen the pictures of him painted up, I can see how great it would be with that gimmick. As just a dude, it just felt a little forced and try-hard. Everything else though was awesome as hell.
Was super impressed by Alexa. (I don’t get why they’re dancing around the fact that she looks like a Cowgirl because she’s a blonde in blue and white, it’s a totally fair observation, allbeit one that comes from a pretty stupid and unnecessary place)
If we’re getting the filter over the Vaudevillians’s promos, can it also come with Devin magicing into 20s flapper wear?
Sin Cara’s starting to match Kalisto’s intensity with the lucha fist pumps.
Sami/Nevill was really awesome. (I hope the asshole in the crowd yelling “overrated” was mauled by bears) I was hoping for the moment where a clearly healthy Nevill kipped up and walked off, but in retrospect I have to agree that the injury being kayfabe legit was the better storytelling choice.
Flapper Devin needs to happen.
The thing about Bálor’s entrance for me was that I think if anyone else in the world had done it, I would agree with you, but Bálor being this handsome, unrealistically well built, super athletic, legit AX model guy, it actually worked. For me, at least.
To find the perfect moments when Sasha’s eyes go completely wonky like in that screen grab is why I believe we both have several, several pictures of the Boss on our laptops, but for very different reasons. #SexyOjos #DatBackStretcherSubmission
While Justin Gabriel has been looking through Kofi Kingston’s wardrobe, Tyson Kidd has been looking through Daniel Bryan’s wardrobe hence the red and white jacket. International Airstrike was the perfect team for Itami and Balor to wrestle against in their starter tag team match since working with great in-ring workers like Kidd and Gabriel will especially help Itami in the long run.
Zayn/Neville what can I say? Awesome match all round. One of the best match I’ve seen on NXT this year along with Zayn/Cesaro NXT Arrival. I wouldn’t be surprised if Neville at least hurt his knee a bit since it’s called high risk for a reason but the injury was kayfabe. The storytelling was top-notch too probably the best this year. No doubt the best NXT episode on WWE Network 2014.
Alex Riley needs to be stopped. He’s attempting to offer the heel POV on commentary, but he isn’t acting like a JBL or Attitude Era Lawler heel character. It comes off as contrarian, bitter, and obnoxious. Jason Albert, on the other hand, is becoming one of my favorites. He’s informative, puts over all the talent in the ring and has a good rapport with Brennan.
Alexa is getting really good, she’s a fast learner and they’ve been working her on most of the NXT house shows which is really helping her step up her game. Becky Lynch does Nicole Matthews quality “cutting a promo without saying a word”. The next diva to go onto NXT “TV” is probably Dana Brooke, who’s also getting pretty sharp in the ring. JoJo is a really nice girl In person and they have her sing the national anthem before shows, which she does quite nicely.
This may have been one of the best episodes of any weekly wrestling show ever. The fact that I haven’t fallen asleep while watching it and it was 11:00 PM and I had only slept for about a couple of hours the night before says just how much I was into pretty much everything that happened.
The match was great as expected, I especially like how Sami was super confident going into the bout due to his winning streak and had Neville right where he wanted him for the entire opening part, but still the best part was The Master Of The Small PACage, British Dragon Adrian Neville’s hug after the match. It was so “good job, good effort, I’m proud of you Sami, you tried really hard, I’ll send you the tickets to when I main event Wrestlemania and you’re back working the indies again… friend!” or something, I don’t know, all I know was that I was PISSED at Neville.
I’ll just echo the opinion of the entire community here and say that Alexa should just keep up the good work. You see what a few clotheslines and flips that aren’t just rollups can do? Now build on that and maybe you can challenge The Bo$$ for the NXT Undisputed Best Worker title! <3
The "international superstars" tag match was damn fine. I never had a problem with Hideo's mediocre matches so far because I took them for what they were: a work in progress. Like Brandon so eloquently put it in the article, the style KENTA had back in NOAH definitely isn't very fitting for WWE, especially when he seems to be constantly afraid of kicking somebody too hard and being released for it. Hideo is a great athlete who just needs time to adapt, kinda like Místico, but I expect KENTA to take his developmental process way more seriously and make it through those early days where he's bound to have some troubles, like a few weeks ago when he got busted up on the ring post badly after jumping over the ropes. There may be more botches and weird matches coming up for Hideo in the near future, but I believe in his ability to make it all work out in the end. 頑張ってください英雄さん！
The other tag match was really awesome, but it was mostly because how the Real Live Cowboys (HE'S STILL LIVE TO ME, DAMMIT) took me by surprise with their stellar performance. After the match they've had recently, I though they could be onto something, but need to change their gimmick (or just get one, I guess (REAL LIVE COWBOYS IS RIGHT THERE, DAMMIT)) and improve further to be up there with Lucha Dragons, Ascension, Vaudevillains. But this week they just came out firing on all cylinders and kicked ass. Loved that schoolboy bomb from Hunicara as well as the weird dive from Kalisto. The best part about Rey Mysterio Jr. Jr. for me might be that I'm not really familiar with Samurai Del Sol's work, so I have really no idea what else he's got up his sleeve, and he can just take me off guard with some ridiculous shit.
All in all, one of the best NXT episodes since the show's inception, probably the best in the Network era so far. And as always, thanks for the article, Brandon!
I’m confused. Doesn’t the X-sign normally mean the match is called off? Sure, the bell didn’t ring, but shouldn’t Sami reasonably think that the X meant he won via ref stoppage?
Nope. They’re gonna do what they did with concussion protocol after the Bryan-Orton match got called for a concussion followed by using it as a storyline thing for Aitch a few weeks later. EVery time you trust a thing, they turn it into a work.
The X-sign has never meant the match is called off. We’re not even supposed to see it. It’s a signal to let the guys in the back know that a wrestler is legitimately injured, and it usually leads to them making up a quick ending for the match on the fly so the injured guy can get treated.
This isn’t the first time it’s been “worked”, but it ostensibly still means the same thing.
So, I decided to check out Alexa Bliss’s Instagram.
[instagram.com]
Yep. Dead.
Bah, hit enter too early. Dead via heart explosion.
Holy crap, a Rocco’s Modern Life shirt. Bayley forever. Push this girl to the moon.
[i1.kym-cdn.com]
I’m… I’m feeling feelings… Is there is a state of being above “Falling in Love,” that can happen? Possibly between three people?
-You know that feeling that you’re feeling is what many of us call…a feeling.
-It’s not like envy, or even hungry.
-Could it be love?
-I know what an erection feels like. No, it’s the opposite, it’s like my heart is getting hard.
The only sad thing about this is, because of NXT’s code of “You Must be Mean to Bayley” for the ladies, this is gonna end with Alexa throwing glitter in her eyes.
Oh shit. She’s close to the right height; all she has to do now is master stiff roundhouses and glitter spitting and Alexa could be the cutest version of Tajiri ever.
@wrong day to stop sniffing glue
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
i want kicky itami vs flippy neville vs selling ziggler vs ‘crazy’ dean
-Forgive me for sounding like a perv, but Nattie looked fine
-Do the claw marks on Blake & Murphy’s tights remind anyone else of Krispin Wah?
-I feel like this is the first time I’ve ever heard Sasha speak live. Now I understand why.
-Jojo is now just creaming people’s names as she announces them.
-Someone already mentioned it above, but Alexa ,and Sasha for that matter, needs to tone down their entrances. There’s a lot of hands, hair and hips.
Also, has no one made his joke
I can’t believe nobody mentioned my favorite part of the episode, which was a certain portion of the crowd chanting SASHA’S GONNA KILLLLL YOUUUUU at poor Blissy, and Sasha smirking, mouthing “I know,”, and flipping her hair.