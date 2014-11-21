The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 11/20/14: We’re Just Creating Awareness

– It’s looking like I’ll be headed back to Full Sail for the December 12th set of tapings. I won’t be able to get into the live special, so I’ll be here running a live thread and writing that up. But hey, if you’re in the Orlando area and want to give me a high-five, that’s the time and place to do it.
– You can watch this week’s episode here. All of our NXT content can be found here. Make sure you’re keeping up with our retro recaps of NXT season 4 as well, with new reports going up on Friday afternoons.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for November 20, 2014.
I look forward to Owens coming out at the live special and beating the shit out of Neville with the ref down only for Zayn to be all “I don’t wanna win this way wah wah wah”
I think Owens is going to come down after the match and just go all HAVOK on them.
“Looks like we’re doomed to do this forever.”
You’ll be there Friday? I need to buy you a drink at the Ale House before the show. Its where all the wrestlers pre game!
Which one?
Bull plays D&D…… BECAUSE HE’S FAT NEIL!
I love you so much.
I love you back for remembering Wrestling Column Continuity.
I’ve been going through Kevin Steen withdrawl so I’m glad he’s back.
A month from now, four out of my five favorite indie wrestlers will be featured WWE/NXT Superstars (one of them sitting home injured; hey D-Bry, get well soon!), when Kevin Owens debuts. That makes me pretty happy.
I suppose The Ascension is some take on Southern Gothic. If they spend the next six months carrying a casket around until they debut on RAW, they’ll be bigger than Faulkner.
Wredditors keep on bouncing around the idea that The Ascension become the proteges of the Undertaker. So yeah, if they go Southern Gothic it’d be great to see Cowboy Hat Taker ([www.pwmania.com]) doing a Last Outlaw-styled thing with them.
That actually sounds fun!
For a while, weren’t Enzo and Cass being billed as “Hudson River Crossing”? And then when Enzo got hurt, Cass started using a tilt a whirl side slam thing called the “Queens River Crossing”, and then they dropped the tag team name.
I like them as Enzo and Big Cass. Gives them an old school comedy double kind-of name, like Laurel and Hardy or Hope and Crosby.
Yeah, but now that they hang out with Carmella, they need a name for the three of them, don’t they?
I think it was “East River Crossing”
Well it’s Queens (Cass), Staten Island (Carmella) and New Jersey (Enzo). They’re not really ever going to compete in the same match, though, so they don’t really need a Trios name.
The wrestling of this show was bad, but the storyline development was great. Neville/Zayn is just magical right now.
And why do we identify so hard with it? Because Neville is that friend we love, but that SOB has it all. It’s always about him. He’s got the looks, the money, the cars, the women, in Neville’s case, he’s got Raw going crazy about his finisher, he’s got the NXT title, he’s the centerpiece of all the main events, etc. Zayn’s happy for him, but why shouldn’t he get a chance to make his mark?
They can have Neville be the dickish fair heel, or find ways to remind Zayn just how tough it really is for Neville, and how if we’re being honest, Zayn really doesn’t have it in him to be not just NXT champ, but a legendary NXT champ.
They are doing so little here, and it’s giving you so much. Like I said, magical.
Neville does NOT have looks. Unless “ugly guy clearly on roids” counts.
It was more the stereotype of the friend who has it all. Mileage may vary in the looks dept, not really qualified
Trust me on this, Neville’s doing just fine in the looks department. Buff hobbit with british accent and a sorta weird face? There are LOADS of folks who are totally into that. Probably more than into ginger syrian-canadians. Sorry.
mmmm ginger syrian-canadians.
Hm? oh sorry. got lost in thought there.
1. Thing to be mad at: During Enzo and Big Cass’s board games promo, Enzo starts rattling off Scrabble, Monopoly, and Sorry…all of which are Parker Brothers games, as he said at the start. Then Cass goes and says “And that’s Life!” LIFE IS MILTON BRADLEY, CASS! YOU’RE TELLING ME YOU RESEARCHED HEY ARNOLD, BUT DIDN’T EVEN LOOK AT A BOARD GAME BOX BEFORE YOU CUT THAT?
2. Well, this is what I was afraid of after Takeover 2: poor Bayley is pretty much stuck in Unimportant land while Sasha Banks and Charlotte take care of business. So depressing…and the whole “I’m not gonna be here, so stay away from Sasha” mom thing is irksome. Next week, Bayley should put Sasha in a Figure Four then Charlotte should show her the tape of her doing it and Bayley can scream “I LEARNED IT FROM WATCHING YOU!”
3. Simon Gotch kneeling down before picking up the first midget was spectacular. And yes, finally, these guys are the heels they should be.
4. I love the Sami Zayn stuff, and I loved the fact he cut a beautiful promo that seemed to have genuine emotion in it. I’m conflicted as to what I want to happen though. Part of me wants him to win and stay on NXT where he’ll be safe from the evils of RAW, but part of me wants him on RAW because maybe he’ll be able to survive it and become a big deal.
Have him lose and go off to Raw. Give him a chance to make it, and you can have Neville just become reviled by constantly invoking the memory of his friend and how that drive ended his career, and Neville will always remember to be a fighting champ, but never become so driven you lose all sense of perspective and throw it all away like his friend did.
Can we give him the NXT Old Standard Final Match with Regal though?
There’s a whole lot of damned people who I’d love to see in the William Regal Variety Hour match this year, but I’m really lying if I don’t say that I want it to be fully left-field with Regal saying that he understands that his matches have gained “a sort of significance” and that he wants to face someone who has really earned a moment to shine that they might not else get, and Crowe FINALLY gets a match on TV, against the man who made his RL best friend into a future WWE star.
sadly Regal just had neck surgery, so those matches probably aren’t going to happen anymore.
As sad I would be to see Regal retire, I think his match vs Cesaro, with that promo beforehand, would be a brilliant and appropriate ending to his in-ring career.
Ah, didn’t know. Sigh…oh well…
What if Sami loses to Neville, but then comes back as Senior NXT? Not just for the El Generico/making the Ole chants work part, but also because he’s suddenly pulling a Bo Dallas – his inability to beat Neville turned him into his greatest enemy.
I honestly thought the bit about Larry the Cable Guy hosting Raw was just a joke from the Best & Worst column the other day. Grumpy Cat, Larry the Cable Guy, who’s next? Chris Kirkpatrick and then Bill Bellamy?
I’m surprised rebecca Black isn’t already hosting Smackdown.
Christopher Lambert, Dolph Lundgren, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, Christopher Walken, Johnny Depp, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen?
Man, is hosting RAW just the Saturday Night Live of the damned?
Woah, woah, woah, Dolph Lundgren hosting RAW would be awesome! And It would be the first time that a badass named Dolph is featured on the show.
^^^ Uncalled for.
am I the only one that thinks Zayn’s career being on the line removes some of the drama from Zayn/ Neville II?
A little, but NXT rarely takes the easy way out. Neville’s been so well built as Champ and Sami’s story is so great either way that I still think it’s a toss-up.
No, because the wording makes it seem that he’s only gone from NXT. So he could lose and show at say: The Royal Rumble, to debut on the main roster.
Also, having Kevin Owens around for the show adds drama possibilities.
You’ve hit what always has bothered me about Charlotte. She looks way older than she really is. The sun is bad for you, kids.
Being a Flair appears to be bad for you I mean David always looked haggard and well Reid we all now about, Ric’s bloodline is like a game of Russian roulette.
Ric Flair’s blood-alcohol level hasn’t dropped below .1% since 1983, so I eouldn’t be shocked if the genes he passed weren’t in the best shape.
Adrian Neville is the champion John Cena should be. I know the guy still isn’t much of a talker, but Neville feels like The Champ in the best way. That’s what I got from his promo with Sami. He’s not being a jerk when he tells Sami that he doesn’t want to beat him and end his career, he’s being truthful. He’s beaten everybody, he’s beaten Sami, because when he steps into the ring, he’s laser focused. Sami putting his career on the line won’t change or deter Neville one bit when he gets in the ring, and that’s why Neville pleaded to Sami to not put up that stipulation. He never cheats, he never plays games, he is just that good.
can we talk about the fact that the next NXT event is called NXT Takeover: R-Evolution?
Do they have CIMA naming these shows?
Sounds like a Japanese racing game, like maybe something from the old Tokyo Highway Battle series or something.
The next one will be an Impact crossover called NXT: Takeover: R-Kive (Geddit? Because it’s a Genesis album and Genesis was a name of an Impact PPV)
It was a nothing show, but I wasn’t down on it quite as much as you seem to be. Still way better than main programming right now. I mean, that Larry the Cable Guy bit, sigh. Guess I’m not watching RAW again this week.
I really wish they’d have Bayley maybe not fight Becky so soon. Give her another person to win against so she doesn’t come off as a loser nerd. Does Carmella really need an undefeated streak? Maybe just job Emma to her? Alexa? Hire Blue Pants Girl again? Or Summer…though I guess that’d not jive with the current BFF stuff. Instead, we get a cheap finish because you can’t blow off the feud. It’s just lazy stuff coming from otherwise good people. And the Charlotte stuff, come on. Why is Bayley booked so lazily?
I’m off the Renee train now. She was terrible on commentary this week, and Renee/Riley interaction at their worst is some sort of hell. I like how RICH BRENNAN has become the pro out of everyone here, and the grand trolling from him to Renee was great. He MADE AN ACTUAL POINT and she was just in “RAW commentary mode” and ignoring him. She needs reprogrammed.
I like the Corbin/Bull stuff, if only because they can both be combined and only suck in one segment together. NXT really does need to stop this “Giant Guy Who Wins in 20 Seconds” builds, because they NEVER lead anywhere.
And seriously, SERIOUSLY NXT, do something with the Ascension. Send them up already if all you’re going to do with them is job them to the incoming mega-talent. They’re just treading water, which is a weird thing to say about a team that did nothing but beat up jobbers for a year.
I’m complaining a lot here, but all the same I watched this week’s episode and came from it with a pleasant “Meh.” Which, hey, is better than the confused, breathing fire anger I have after watching RAW.
Thanks for the report!
With the exception of Bayley/Becky this week’s NXT was basically squash/showcase night. (Parker got in some offense but at the end of the day it was still a showcase) NXT often has squashy-squashes/showcases during the middle portion of the show but it was more noticeable here than usual due to no 10-15 min competitive match.
I love The Vaudevillians act but it’s about time they acted like heels for a change.
I loved Sami Zayn’s promo and I’m digging his serious side. I also liked Neville’s promo and enjoying his dickish persona. With Zayn having matches on Main Event I wouldn’t be surprised if he loses and goes on to the main roster but I prefer him to stay on NXT where Triple H will be there to protect him from Kevin Dunn. Kidd vs Balor next week and Neville vs Zayn NXT Title vs NXT Career at NXT Takeover: R-Evolution (rubbing my hands with joy) great times await ahead.
Thank you very much for the cute present Mr Brandon Stroud.
I hate that the crowd chants “Baron’s gonna kiiiiil you”. It cheapens Bayley’s chant. Makes it less special. Baron Corbin does not deserve that chant. On the other hand, I love the counting along with the match thing.
I always referred to Enzo and Cass as the Realest Guys in the Room…Cass and Zo and all those variations definitely wear me out though!
To me (as I’ve said multiple times before) they’re the Two Stupid Dogs. Enzo even kinda helped that along by referring to dog breeds in a promo a while ago.
Riley and Renee need to flip a coin backstage, determine who’s the heel announcer and stick with it the entire show. It’s distracting to have Riley ramble on about Bayley letting down her family and the NXT universe and then in the next match Renee defends the Vaudvillains assaulting little people because it “sends a message to the Lucha Dragons.”
Also didn’t help that she was cackling like Joffrey at his wedding when the little Lucha Dragons came out.
I just don’t get why nobody just makes these guys listen to commentary from Monsoon/Heenan and Ventura/McMahon til their ears bleed. Considering McMahon has been an announcer for so long, how is it possible that nobody in the entire company seems to give a fuck about it?
@Jushin Thunder Bieber I KNEW she reminded me of something the way she was acting! Fuck, wrestling can be trying sometimes (all the time.)
Loved the cocky smile from Bull to Corbin as they passed each other .
Also isn’t Corbin meant to be the cool mysterious guy of NXT because he seems to be enjoying the plot twist the crowd has bestowed on him.
Lets hope Sami keeps that Bunny head secured on Raw as that coming off on live TV could really mess up his main roster push.
By god, that Blingee GIF….by god
Corbin/Bull is a throwback to the old WWF Superstars trope of “a face and a heel pass each other in the aisle, words are exchanged, and this triggers a months-long feud.”
“LUCHALOOMPAS”??!!! Fuck you, Commentary-Renee. I hope Backstage Interview-Renee is gonna punch you in the tits for that.
Everyone is supposed to get all schticky as an announcer, it’s dumb as hell. I think that we all agree that the company severely undervalues authenticity from its performers, and it’s particularly bad with the announcers who have to process Vince’s thoughts for him.
I don’t know who’s in charge of commentary for NXT, but I don’t think that Vince gave a fuck about running it for SD after the brand split, because both Tazz and JBL were really good, because they were clearly able to focus on the wrestling and just enjoy it, and provide commentary as they went. JBL ’06 rules.
I enjoy Regal’s poor effort to make it look like he is actually using that computer in his office.
Being GM really doesn’t require using a computer anyway. Which is why his actual office is just a staircase. I’m assuming that was actually Brennan’s office, and everybody on NXT just reads his emails. Sami and Regal just didn’t expect each other and tried to play it cool.
Every time I see that Larry the Cable Guy graphic, my brain immediately thinks, “wow – Brett Favre has REALLY let himself go”.
Oooh! Also a great thing! Whoever that was that brought in the Chibi Wrestlers Bayley sign!
Charlotte holds this face for a good 3-4 seconds. I don’t know what she’s doing, but it gave me laugh. [i.imgur.com]
I’ve noticed her doing that in moments several times during backstage segments. She’s… emphasizing her height over the other girls? Or embracing her royal blood by literally looking down her nose at people? It’s delightfully weird.
I would think you’d like that Balor and Itami are feuding with Ascension as well as with Kidd/Gabriel. Like you’ve said before in RAW columns, just cause Balor/Itami are feuding with Ascension shouldn’t mean they have to fight only the Ascension every single week. I’d much rather have these matches with Kidd and Co. than the standard one-on-ones they usually do to build tag feuds
When you’ve got to have them beat up little people to get heat and they’re still getting some face pops, maybe it’s just time to stop making the VaudeVillians as heels happen. For reasons that have nothing to do with them, and more just some frustration with how the WWE seems to do these things I find it just flat annoying that they’re fighting against the obviously positive crowd response they’ve been getting.
Riley and Renee couldn’t decide which was heel and which was face and ugh- Brennan is getting SO GOOD, but I feel like we’ve got enough data points to end the experiment with the other two. All Albert, All the time. (and while Regal’s great as the GM, he’s better in the booth).
Stroud does not party.
I’m haven’t watched much independent wrestling but, of the stuff I’ve seen, Steen was one of my favorites. I just really enjoyed his style and I’m extremely curious to see how he adapts it for the DUBYA DUBYA EEE UNIEHVERSE. Also curious to see what the slant will be on his character on the more mainstream stage.
I’m also one of those poor idiots holding out hope that he’ll be keeping the Package Piledriver.
That last promo was AMAZING. That’s exactly how you do a great soap opera, and that’s just what the doctor ordered for this feud. Stuff was already getting emotional prior to their last match, but when Sami brought out Adrian on this episode and their interaction started, it just got fantastic.
I don’t know what’s up with NXT’s PPV naming skills, but seriously, who cares, NXT Takeover 3: R-evolution (that’s what Regal said, right?) is gonna kick SO MUCH ASS. Friggin’ Bálitami vs Ascension is gonna be brutal, but I’d like it even more if this quarrel between Finn and Tyson gets the International Airstrike in the mix somehow too, could a tag team triple threat work out well?
Anyway, I have great expectations from the Women’s title match, The Bo$$ vs Charlotte with enough time could be a clinic. I don’t like how Bayley has fallen down NXT’s totem pole really quickly, but I didn’t find that much of a problem with how Charlotte was “babysitting” her, telling her not to face Sasha and what not. Not only is Sasha kicking some major ass right now, getting momentum to challenge for the title, but Bayley seems really weak so Sasha could beat her, plus with Becky on the ringside, she could get bullied again, but without Charlotte to keep order. Also, I like how Charlotte reluctantly accepted Bayley’s hug backstage, she realizes that it’s still not too long ago that she betrayed her and they hated each other. Their relationship dynamic is pretty fast, but I think it works. From friends to enemies to respected rivals, then back to friends, but with a bit of awkwardness and reluctance from Charlotte, of course.
As far as Bull and Corbin go, the only thing that I wanna see from them is Baron stomping Bull quicker than he did anyone else. Fuck Dempsey. He’s tarnishing the good moniker of Bull Nakano.