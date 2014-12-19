The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 12/18/14: STALL OWENS STALL

– You can watch this week’s episode here.
A big thank you to everyone who stopped me and said hi at Full Sail last Friday. It was great to meet people who actually read the column, and I hope I wasn't too exhausted to make that clear.
Surprised you didn’t comment on the rematch glut that’s also similar to Raw. With the Women’s and Tag titles getting rematched I said while watching in my living room “Oh, great. I guess the last special meant more or less nothing.”
Far be it from me to complain too much about getting any of those rematches, I’m sure they’ll all be good, but you’ve got a point on making the special a little meaningless. Especially Sasha. She made such a fuss to get a match to build to at TakeOver 3, now she’s getting another one immediately even though she lost clean. If she loses again, it doesn’t make Charlotte look better, it makes Sasha look worse.
In the defense of the Women’s Title match, in this particular case I’m totally okay with it because the “airdate” for the special is Christmas – probably not exactly the easiest day to promote a show. Assuming the tag titles are next week or the week after, they fall either on Christmas or New Year’s Day – again, probably not the easiest day to promote a show.
TL;DR – Totally agree with the point you’re making, but I think there are logical reasons why they can get away with them this month.
@ScottC
Shit, I forgot it’s Christmas on Thursday. Sasha’s definitely not getting the title ;(
(not that I thought they do that on tapings anymore, but I hoped somebody would realize how silly it is for the titles to never change hands there and would go for it)
Is Graves actually a pretty good commentator or am I just too used to Riley and JBL trying to shit in my ears?
50/50. He calls moves more (exception tonight granted), but WWE’s trying to make him the same shitty heel announcer as those other two. Listen to the last minute of Sami/Neville from last week, Graves won’t shut up about how Sami deserves to lose for not using the belt, it would damper the ending if that ending wasn’t so great.
Better than Alex Riley, that’s for sure
I thought he did a good job transitioning to a heel announcer this week.
That is something the WWE definitely needs more of. Right now the heel announcers are JBL (who just yells old man stuff) and Alex Riley (who is Alex Riley).
We need someone who will make excuses for the bad guys and hate the good guys like a Ventura or a Heenan would.
I like what they’re doing with the apron powerbomb. Now the next face to actually take it in a match and find a way to keep wrestling is going to look like a goddamn superhero.
I knew that was going to be the title as soon as I heard it.
I had been wondering about Bayley and Tyler as well. They kind of fell off the face of the earth. I know in one way, it’s organic. Their stories (at least Tyler’s) were coming to a close, and they weren’t put into the sequence leading up to R-Evolution (beyond Bayley being Sting-stupid).
On the other hand, I wonder if NXT isn’t almost too overloaded. They signed all of this talent and put it on top of what they already had. We keep waiting and talking about people getting called up, but Derpolition is the only movement lately.
Surely they’ve got to be moving Adrian Neville soon, too, yeah? I’m not very good at this game, but they have so many who seem ready and are still there. I don’t want them to go get shit on as part of the main roster, but I also don’t want NXT to turn into the main roster.
Why not? As a whole they are better than the main roster right now.
No, I mean, I don’t want NXT to turn into the main roster as in people are being held down, like what Brandon described. I guess I probably should have said I don’t want NXT to be like Raw.
My bad, you are right.
I’m also so glad Brandon brought up that elephant in the room. Personally, I’ve tried not to fret for, like, Jordan and Dillinger under the understanding that HHH has a pipeline. I think THE SHEETS said that all of the NXT 5 are/were planned to move up quickly. I’m assuming Balor/Itami/Owens/Neville/Zayn get 1 more story (if only so HHH and NXT Writer can have fun playing with their toys) and move up, and people are saying the same of Charlotte.
So, it’s not ideal, but I’d rather have Bayley wait 3 more months for the next special than be sent to die without a plan.
It also makes sense because that’s post-WrestleMania. Like, does everyone REALLY want the in-house projects to go out in November or February? Of course not.
On the other hand, if McMahon and the writers delay things or if HHH really does want NXT to be its own world, I despair for the really good “WWE men/women” in NXT right now. The shows are short enough that it could be months before they’re allowed to reboot their popularity.
Which is why HHH’s talk of wanting NXT to be its own brand probaby needs to happen sooner rather than later if he wants it to work.
Or, again, a 1.5 show. If you think of NXT as WWEN content first and foremost, there isn’t an argument against it. Do three taping sessions per cycle so you don’t burn out the crowds, I guess.
And, yes, even though I feel bad for the “WWE types” without the international cred getting stuck while the indie stars push in, the second or third best worker in NXT has been there for a year and a half without making TV yet. I am not going to stop beating that drum. FREE THE DEATH MACHINE.
(How was the Crowe-Kendrick dark match anyway, Brandon? Not like it matters a whole lot, but I heard that it was really good. Also: super-weird that Spanky is having a tryout for an NXT trainer job, considering that it seemed like HHH hated him and thought that he was an idiot.)
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside
Not to focus on looks too much, but Crowe looked old when he was standing around at TakeOver last week. Just old.
This where I think they could be making better use of Smackdown. Rather than just having it be the Raw Re-Hash show, they should use it a little more like they did in the past–with exclusive wrestlers you don’t see on Raw. Call the NXT people up to Smackdown first and use that as the middle ground before moving them to Raw.
Oooo that’s a good idea. I mean, Smackdown was at its best in the brand war when all of the younger talent was there, and the olds that everyone was tired of seeing went to Raw.
@Johnny Slider Yeah, that’s true. He looks really, really overtanned.
I honestly never even considered the idea that NxT bringing in the Indy stalwarts (KENTA, Devitt, Steen) was, even in a small way, very much like bringing in the part timers on Raw. While I still think NxT is leagues above Main Roster WWE, that’s still the kind of mistake that I feel NxT is just too good for. Even though I wasn’t a fan of Nevill’s Indy work, I guess I was too wrapped up in “Holy crap it’s Pac vs. Steen!” and Nevill’s baller “that was SHAMEFUL” promo at the head of the show.
That and I now have my “the Vaudvillains can make everything go black and white at will as a superpower” head canon confirmed. I think they should use it as a distraction to win matches (this would send me over the moon in ways that only KENT- sorry Hideo Itami’s more KENTA looking trunks/boots and almost GTS at R-Evolution did).
That’s a good point, I forgot to mention it. I always rag on Regal for booking at the whims of the wrestlers and then when he doesn’t, I forget to praise him. D’oh.
Hallelujah!
Actually, I’m gonna edit that in.
I loved Enzo’s attack on Connor – but I’m worried about a potential split between him and Cass. I’d much prefer a stressing of friendship-based wrestling, wherein Cass constantly saves Enzo without Enzo knowing it (apparently Enzo is a luddite).
I feel Breeze might be in more trouble than Bayley. The good thing for Bayley is:
1. She’s still getting really good reactions from the crowd (at least it seemed like it: confirm?)
2. NXT isn’t constantly bringing in top female talent to usurp her.
So, I think she’s gonna be fine. The story they’re telling is Sasha and Charlotte, and Bayley’s is a side story to keep her on the show. I don’t know, something like that. Her not being on the other three shows does puzzle me a bit…that knee injury is kayfabe, right?
Tyler Breeze, on the other hand…yeah that guy just got overshadowed, and it sucks. On the other hand, sadly, that gimmick isn’t going to work on RAW, whereas the NXT 5’s stuff has a better chance. So, they probably don’t think they should really spend a lot of time with him anymore. That’s terrible, granted, but I feel like that could be their mindset.
Also, couple other things to notice:
1. Becky Lynch is doing the Sasha Banks eyes on the ceiling thing
2. When Corey Graves was talking about the story with Bayley and Team BAE (ugh…), he said something to the tune of “there’s a line between insanity and STUPIDITY” Did…did you psychically link yourself with Graves during these tapings or something?
I was concerned with all of the ads
The answer to the Tyler Breeze situation is a simple one.
Give Fandango the Tyson Kidd treatment by dropping him down to NXT for revitalisation, and combine them as the Derek Zoolander / Hansel McDonald tag team they have always been destined to become.
Instant hilarity, a cool new tag team added to the division, and an efficient use of personnel.
Jesus Christ. I want this so bad.
Yeah this is pretty good.
If Tyler Breeze can pull of Zoolander’s ‘Blue Steel’, SHUT UP AND TAKE MY $9.99, WWE.
Jason Albert annoyed me on commentary last night. I don’t know if he’s always like that, but he seemed really overbearing last night to the point of irritation.
+1 so much. He was especially bad in the main event. First he bitched that Owens got a main event spot already when “Sami had to wait in line to get there.” Uh, no he didn’t. He just had to answer an open challenge from Cesaro on Day 1. I’d hardly call that waiting. And then he was just completely wrong during the match when he said he didn’t think he’d ever seen Kev attempt a pin when I was easily able to tick off three instances where he had.
Yeah, Owens had just attempted a pin, like less than 3 minutes prior. I like Albert, but he did have make some regrettable calls tonight. I also felt like Graves was better on the PPV, seemed like he was trying to hard to be heelish this time around. (Still way better than Riley)
he’s always like that. he sucks at talking.
And I think that Albert was the one that made a comment about Owens not hooking the leg during a pin attempt like two minutes prior. I was like” c’mon man, pay attention”. It was almost Lawler-levels bad to me.
I know you had a lot to write about and this was a super small thing, BUT GRAVES CALL BARON CORBIN THE BIG BAD WOLF OF NXT!
Werewolf biker theory all but CONFIRMED
My favorite thing with the Vaudevillains-Regal backstage bit was that it went to black and white when they came on screen, then transitioned back to color when they walked off screen and it was just Regal sitting there alone again. It’s a nice touch for an act like the Vaudevillains.
I’m kind of hoping they are intentionally downplaying Breeze right now because they know he’s a goner once he gets to the main roster as it exists currently and want to delay that as long as possible.
In competent hands he’s already proven he can be THE guy, not just some lame, comedy side act like Fandango. But that’s all he’s going to be if they call him up anytime soon. As ready as he is, he’s only 26 years old. Balor, Owens and maybe even Itami have enough of the “cool factor” to get over on the main roster no matter how shitty Raw is. So it doesn’t really hurt to let them blow through NXT quicker than anyone else and once they leave for Raw, NXT can be Tyler’s show. Then a few years down the road, Raw may be better suited for the Gorgeous One? At least that’s what I’m praying for, I’m as nervous about it as anyone.
You hesitated before you said Itami and you were RIGHT to. What exactly has he done since showing up? Besides throw some weak ass kicks, stand in Balor’s increasingly long shadow and tease the GTS? He is by FAR the biggest let down of the NXT 5.
You’re inability to wait for anything and enjoy a genuine slow build sidewinder makes me think that you’re really Vince Russo or just have no attention span.
aw, did I insult a wrestler you like? Poor guy. Itami has been around for about 4 months now and besides the GT tease has done nothing of note.
It is taking Itami a little while to settle in. I’m hopeful that, given more time, his style will get more solid. He just seems like he’s a few steps off from everyone.
You think this about you talking about Itami? Hahaha anyone who reads any of your comments can tell you have no patience for anything dude. I was just finally sick of it enough to say something. You talk about story all the time and how important it is but if something doesn’t happen with IMMEDIATELY you start talking shit. You’re bitching right now about someone not looking strong when for the first few weeks he was here Itami was getting two on one beat downs. Would you prefer LOLCENAWINS booking for him or what? What’s your solution here?
Okay, so I guess my boy Kevin Owens is a bad guy now?!?! Guess I shouldn’t have turned off R Evolution when he and Zayn were about to make out!
KOs officially dismantled both of NXT top guys in the span of a week! Like B said, good… bad… it don’t matter. Kevin Owens is my hero!
That said, who the FUCK was that Cary Elwes
I was saying… who was that Princess Bride looking dude taking selfies?!!! I think I’m in love! In just 30 seconds he took the top spot in BurnsyFans Power Rankings! If he can wrestle, that’s just icing on the cake!
In case you were wondering…
BURNSYFAN NXT POWER RANKINGS:
1.) Rick The Model Martel 2.0
2.) My boy KO!
3.) Charlotte
4.) Sami Zayn
5.) That dude who painted himself last week
I REALLY LOVE YOU.
Shit, for a second I thought that was Sasha Banks and I got irrationally excited haha.
Get excite again, dude, that is Sasha Banks.
WHAT?!?!? Fucking photoshop, man. Unless she was on the indies for a while?
I just love the idea of somebody like Banks and somebody like Balor joining forces and just fucking shit up all over the place.
And… I’m lost :(
Why couldn’t any of you have told me about NXT sooner?!!
That dude who painted himself last week/ Prince Devitt/ Finn Balor is coming for you, Fan66:
Aaaaaaaaannnnnnnnnnnnddddddd just because it looks fucking badass, why not:
@Seth Ollmonds
And yes, if NXT becames that much immensely cooler than RAW, I’d be so down for cosplay killers Banks and Balor.
@Johnny Slider Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaannnnnnnnnnnnnnndddddddddddddddddd my crush on her practically quadruples.
Goddamn, Sasha.
Finn Balor is fuckin awesome!!! I’ll never forget his name again.
These comic book paint jobs prolly don’t fly in wwe, but that’d be sweet if he started doing old school face paints each week like Sting or Powers of Pain!
Seriously, I’m a wrestling mark and a Batman mark so that photo just fucking beautiful to me.
@Seth Ollmonds
I don’t blame you. I’ve got that photo and many more of Sasha saved in a folder. Nothing I do makes me shameful!
And here she is in a Sailor Moon dress.
+1 Dave M J
Sooo is Sami coming back next week or no?
The show was good. I thought Bayley was good. It made me nervous for what would happen if she went to RAW cuz she’s kinda like a lil sister and RAW divas are all…. well, divas for the most part. Stuck up models/actresses that wrestle sometimes.
But like I said it was really good. Had my interest beginning to end. Can’t wait to see Owens/Neville again. No count out this time.
I LOVED the crowd chanting “Shame on you!” at Owens.
better: him replying “Nothing I do makes me shameful!”
@the sidewinder blalahaaha!!!
I just thought that was one of his catchphrases!! One he just likes yelling out randomly in the middle of a match.
I like how NXT guys can interact with the crowd.
Also, Enzo’s kinda funny as shit. Fails the elbow tryna impress Carmella and is all “Okay you wanna go?? Let’s go!! Cuz u SAWFT boy! Annnd I’m dead. Nope. Dead.” 1, 2, 3. Then gets carried off by Big Cass.
They’ll likely break up soon tho which sucks.. Or maybe they’ll go “Homies over Hoes” and keep the band together amirite??
Carmella has not been good for them. She’s too heel. My theory is she has to act like less of a mean girl in general, or she can continue to be mean, but throw Enzo a bone. That’s her character’s redemption story, lol.
This show desperately needs another half hour…and by that I mean *I* desperately need this show to get another half hour. I’m not sure how long it is on the network but I torrent it Thursday afternoon and the version I’m getting clocks in at around 44 minutes. That is not near enough for THIS GODDAMN ROSTER.
“Light spoiler alert: You’re gonna love where the Corbin/Dempsey story goes.” JESUS. I was (alone in being) already liking the Baron/ Bull rivalry, now you’re going to tell me they actually have a story planned? I’m breaking into Titan Towers and stealing the tapes of the next 3 weeks of shows. I can’t wait.
Confession time: I’m over Bayley. Maybe she’ll get a better story once daughter of Flair moves up and I’ll GAF again but right now I’m tempted to fast forward whenever she comes on screen Super White Meat Babyface is just not a character I enjoy ever. Doesn’t help that she’s feuding with Becky Lynch who is as plain and boring as a local talent jobber. They could have saved her with a turn at Takeover and elevated Alexa Bliss to her spot but I’m getting the feeling they never will and she’ll just keep on being Developmental Female Eugene.
Breeze will be fine. He’s too young and talented to have this temporary fall down the card hurt him long-run. Speaking of which, were they supposed to keep him in the title picture? Were they going to underutilize Balor and Steen to keep a significantly younger guy elevated even though it’s super obvious he won’t be on the Main Roster for a very long time?
No mention of the beginning of the end of Enzo and Cass via Enzo being in love with Carmella (and with a body like that who could blame him)? For shame Brandon, for shame.
I really liked that part too! Those dudes were like “tonight right!!” and Regal said NOPE.
On a three hour RAW, wrestlers get immediate gratification over building anticipation.
Regarding people calling up Itami, I don’t think he should be called up until he can do his own (good) promo work in English. WWE apparently doesn’t care about managers anymore and not being able to speak the language is going to kill any momentum he starts off with.
Lana.
Rusev’s English and promo skills are fine. I think they have Lana because she didn’t hack it in Developmental as a wrestler but shes so GAWDAM foine and a good enough talker she got herself a nice valet job.
I don’t think Indie/Japan darlings getting top spots is all that similar to part-timers taking over Raw, since Itami & Friends are all putting in the work and showing up, but I do think you bring up a valid point.
I imagine it must be frustrating to be someone at the Performance Center busting their ass for a spot, only to be jobbed out to, say, Kevin Owens. At the same time, NXT is a tricky situation because it is still “WWE developmental,” and people are coming in at different levels of experience and skill. These big indie names usually have over a decade of experience and can be trusted with a lot more than even the most hardworking person with four years under their belt. Sometimes people have natural talent to carry it (Charlotte), but I’m not going blame NXT for pushing people with ten years of four/five star matches.
That said, I don’t think that applies to Bayley, Sasha or Tyler Breeze. Those guys are spectacular, and if I were a guy like Breeze, I’d be incredibly annoyed at losing a main event spot to people who haven’t been around building their character at NXT. I don’t necessarily think they’re getting sidelined, but there needs to be a balance to strike between building up characters and getting excited about new signings.
TURN AROUND!
EVERY NOW AND THEN
I GET A LITTLE BIT LONELY
AND YOU’RE NEVER COMING AROUND
TURN AROUND…
EVERY NOW AND THEN
I GET A LITTLE BIT TIRED
OF LISTENING TO THE SOUND OF MY TEARS
TURN AROUND
BRIGHT EYES
EVERY NOW AND THEN
I GET A LITTLE BIT NERVOUS
THAT THE BEST OF ALL THE YEARS HAVE GONE BY
I loved how Owens was running Neville down in the ring WHILE stomping his shit.
I find the idea of Owens as a Bane-esque, pragmatic, committed evil character extremely compelling, personally. Somebody who’s clearly very intelligent and very destructive. A character who can deconstruct you physically and verbally. Somebody who, quoting Stone Cold, ” Has a hell of an arsenal” of devastating moves and ,in between executing them, get’s in your head, figures you out, and takes you apart. All to make his victory that much more emphatic and bring him that much closer to accomplishing his desperate goals.
I hope he keeps doing that shit.
And, yeah, I’m one of like 8 people who enjoyed The Dark Knight Rises.
Of course I’m going to love the idea of angry, smart, tough bastard who’s willing to burn down anything to get what he wants.
8 people? You must mean on the interwebs, because I’m sure you go into real life and plenty of people like that movie. I do.
I also love how he talks during the matches, that’s one of my favorite underused wrestling resources.
@Cami right?! I feel like if I was a wrestler i’d be talking in ring smack ALL the time. After every punch, kick, eye gouge, whatever!
I wonder if wwe has some policy against it?
@BurnsyFan66 Maybe they don’t think it translates as well to bigger venues? I don’t know. The only main roster guy that really uses it is Mark Henry.
@BurnsyFan66 – I doubt they do. I mean, Alicia Fox has been doing it for years.
After briefly panicking, I appreciated that his insults weren’t clever, just cutting and undermining. I adore funny or vicious heels, but when WCW Chris Jericho or pretaped Brock Lesnar or at-his-best Mark Henry say something really articulate or awesome, I’m taken out of investment into appreciation. “Oh, right, it’s not that easy. He’s got a lot left in the tank. Hm, yes, very cool.” Owens was just being an unlikable jerk, a true heel. Sasha Banks is good at this, too.
At least we’ll get a poorly staged Tyler Breeze World Tour, maybe?
God, everything will be forgiven if we get vignettes of him on his tour dismissing away make up ladies
I’m all in for Tyler Breeze World Tour vignettes.
I hope they shoot them at EPCOT.
I liked how Regal was initially admiring the tablet instead of its content.
I mean a guy cuts a promo and immediately there’s concern for his spot?
I didn’t get any of that.
Everyone really goes into panic mode super fast now.
Was disappointed in the fact that I could not get any Yahs! in, but at least a few people remembered when the Ascension did their half assed promo.
poor form posting pseudo-spoilers in your write ups. knock it off.
Posting “a storyline will stop dicking around and goes somewhere interesting” is hardly a spoiler.
I really liked Regal’s comic timing in that segment.
Brandon on behalf of the UK may I apologize for Jedward.
We’ve got nobody to blame, they’re Irish, leave it to them. So Sayeth The Quarter Irish Person, So Sayeth The Quarter Irish Person.
Lets blame Simon Cowell.
Good article as usual. Interesting point up front about your NXT favorites, but It is certainly the nature of the beast. If NXT was one of 30 territories, Bayley and Breeze would have packed up and gone to the next state by now to work on top with the local champs, but it’s just not that way. Also, they can’t just put them on the main roster without a spot ready for them. They used to do that all the time, and it was a disaster, remember?
One of my favorite things about NXT is that new people get chances to really get time and learn how to be on WWE TV. The roster is constantly changing, and this is a good thing. It’s also a by-product of one of all of our favorite things about NXT in that the show is only 1 hour. You can’t squeeze everyone on the show, as the Vaudevillians found out. Breeze and Bayley will be cycled back in, moved up, or released. Probably cycled back in after a few months. If not, then what would you do with them?
That’s not a rhetorical question. What do you do with them? Breeze is clearly not supposed to get another title program right now. Ditto Bayley. Others need those spots. I’d be interested in seeing how you’d find spots for them on the show with the main caveat that you have to remember being that every segment you put them in is a segment someone else has to be left out of. Lynch is never going to find herself unless she’s doing what she’s doing now. Corbin will never find himself if they don’t test him in front of the TV Crowd. Owens isn’t going to have a chance to showcase what he can do if he is treated like a new guy from the bottom. Not to mention Hideo and Balor.
In conclusion, the dynamic nature of NXT is what makes it so great. It’s changing while RAW is stagnant. The problem with this is that old favorites are going to be left behind. Nobody but nobody is guaranteed a spot.
I don’t know about anyone else on here but I’m pumped for Curtis Axel getting the Tyson Kidd treatment on NXT. Hopefully it works out for him like it did for Tyson.
He had a fantastic NXT run when the current version of NXT got started. Some of his matches against Seth Rollins were great.
Loved his matches with Seth Rollins and Tyson Kidd on NXT in 2012. Would love to see him have good matches with the likes of Zayn and Neville.
I think that the talent problem with NXT is different. It seems to be a matter of time. With NXT only having the one hour, it’s harder to showcase all the talent so they can keep refining their gimmicks. There’s actually enough really good talent that they need more time.
By contrast, with WWE treating RAW as the only show where anything of consequence happens, they suffer from having TOO MUCH time to do stuff, as well as squandering that time. So with RAW it’s, “we care so little about talent not in the Main Event that we’d rather bring in part tuners than spend time building up our midcard.” But with NXT it’s, “we have so much talent that we can’t find the time to do stuff with them all.” Hence the very intelligent Regal thing you Bested.
NXT is usually great about giving almost all of their stars (the ones they focus on, at least) air time in one variation or another, even if it takes a full month cycle to get through them. That’s why I think Tyler Breeze explaining his absence is a promising thing; otherwise they could just do a traditional WWE thing and just have him disappear for a bit, which would be damaging to his character. Plus, his promise of keeping us updated seems pretty cool, especially if it means we get over-the-top vignettes of Tyler Breeze vacationing around the world (probably in front of a green screen) and “Wish you were here” postcards falling from the ceiling at NXT onto the audience.
I will never let go of my idea for Becky Lynch to become a deranged, self-described vampire hunter. I want her to look the part, too, with an outfit similar to member of The Dark Brotherhood, or Vex from the Thieves Guild, in Skyrim.
I have a feeling that someone backstage was worried that Owens would still get cheered, and in response, he most likely said, “Don’t worry; I know how to make them regret it.” That dude is going to be a major, major player. No doubt.
I’m glad to see Neville get his babyface reactions back, because the guy works well in that role. Although there was some heavy-handedness in his “Shame on you” speech to Owens. Enough that I temporarily wondered if there was more to it than what he was saying…
It’s the Triple H catchphrase, signing more established, top-name talent to Nxt is “what’s best for business.” It really is. I think most people would choose Finn Bálor for their main roster than say, Sylvester LeFort or CJ Parker. It’s awful for those wrestlers who aren’t as talented as others even though they’ve worked incredibly hard or were given a hard time.
The world is unfair. It sucks, but it’s the truth. Hard-working people get trampled on, those sho are talented, un-talented, or not as talented as others all the same.
I also thought Becky’s “Four Leg Clover” submission move looked a lot like Graves’ finisher, and it would have been a great call at the booth if he mentioned that and his first hand experience at hurting the leg and knee area (kinda like Regal selling a sleeper hold like it’s a Yes Lock). With that said, the set up for the move was a lot less smooth than when Graves did it, and so if it’s not actually the same move, it coulda fooled me.
Your point about Raw/NXT and organic/part-timers comparison was scarily accurate. However, the good news is a lot of the established indie guys are supposed to be fast tracked to the main roster, and I think there are only so many big name indie guys they can scoop up at once. When Itami/Owens/Balor get called up, NXT will likely be forced to start developing their own guys organically again.
A quick thought that I don’t think is mine completely, but for the Owens character, someone who is willing to do anything if it can help his career, even that which he knows is monstrous, to even his closest friends, not for fame or fortune but just because he needs to succeed to put food on the table for his family, all that he really knows how to do, all that he CAN DO in life is FIGHT, could anything have been more fortuitous than that broken nose?
That cut tells you everything that you need to know about him. It represents it all. He’s a monster, but the most genuinely human monster that the WWE has ever seen. It’s beautiful. CJ Parker deserves to be the Pat Patterson of the 2030s for it.
I guess I’m alone in this based on the comments, but I hated this episode. It’s like Vince actually watched the product, realized it was getting people talking and was genuinely entertaining, and he turned it into Raw. I get that it’s the show after a special, but did we need to see the same video package twice in an hour? Did we need like 3 commercials for the WWE Shop? Did we need a commercial in the middle of the main event? What the fuck was going on with all the pre-taped backstage segments and weird post production voice-over narrations they were doing? It all felt really different and bad.
Re: Commercial during the main event: They’ve always done that. The good news is that they come back and nothing’s really happened, so it’s harmless.
Wait a second, the guys whose entire gimmick is that they’re in the 1910’s are using a TABLET? They should be setting up a Lumiere Brothers-esque projector to show Regal the footage when Regal just sighs and says “Use my tablet, it’s easier.”
At least they didn’t do one of those steampunk retrofits.
Oh, one other thing: Bayley’s injury is apparently legit, so I’m now less worried about her:
So, I think Bayley is legit hurt. She didn’t go to the house show tonight from what I heard.
This was actually the second time Regal has acknowledged that the show was booked. A couple of weeks ago when he made an impromptu match it was after commenting that Marcus Louis was no where to be found for his rematch that night with Breeze.
I’m still a brand new pro wrestling fan, so I’ve only been to one pro wrestling show ever. As it happened, the big event of the night at the dinky little Denver area promotion I went to was the last appearance of Rob Ryzin before he left the state. I feel like the experience of seeing someone I’ve seen live on television for the first time has to be some sort of wrestlefan milestone, even if his sole role was to lose in less than 30 seconds. Given that NXT is the only show I follow, it definitely made the wrestling world seem like a smaller and more intimate place than I had imagined. It’s also really funny when jobbers have really distinct looks and personalities. The end, no moral.