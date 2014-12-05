The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 12/4/14: R-We There Yet?

– You can watch this week’s episode here.
I was really glad that they gave the hot tag to Itami. He looked great this week.
Also, I miss Main Event Tyler Breeze. Dude belongs under the bright lights, with both his character work AND his in-ring work. I’ll be really sad if he goes from main-eventing Fatal 4-Way to being a DNP-CD at Revolution (fuck that hyphen). He’s big-time, and deserves big-time booking.
Agreed on Breeze. My hope is that they know they’ve got a batch of guys who won’t be around much longer, so they’re giving them the focus before sliding Breeze back up. Breeze still has a while to cook. Neville and Zayn (and Finn, frankly) are good to go.
Don’t sleep on Breeze being the guy that goes toe to toe with Kevin Owens for 10 minutes at ReVevelution.
Dang, three excellent recaps in one day? You are the undisputed king of guys that talk about wrestling on the internet.
I do what I can.
The knee injury chant is the worst thing to happen to NXT since Corey Graves was a thing.
On a more positive note:
1. The Kevin Owens promo just kiiiiiiiiilled me, I’m a fan of his from the indies, but if i wasn’t, I’d still be invested in his debut.
2. Sami’s promo time and slap got me even more fired up for R-Evolution!
3. I’m way t oo much of a Blake & Murphy mark at the moment. They’re my favorite NXT tag team and I hope at some point they evolve above enhancement talent.
Speaking of Graves, any thoughts on next weeks “announcement?” You think he’s finally retiring or what?
I do think he’s retiring and moving on to a new job inside the company.
If Graves announces his retirement from in-ring performing in the ring, he’ll get more YES chants than Daniel Bryan.
@Johnny Slider Considering how popular he is with the NXT crowd, that seems unlikely.
I wish there were multiple time lines where we could have amazing Sami Zayn doing this stuff in NXT and El Generico doing lucha things in Lucha Underground.
Also, important: Saying that a Black person is “ratchet” is a racial slur. Saying a Black person is “ghetto” is a racial slur. These are not things that your lily-white babyfaces should be saying to the only relevant Black competitor on your television program, and certainly not things that the lily-white NXT crowd should be fucking chanting.
It’s not directly a racial slur, but it’s generally used to describe black women. All the white characters (and the audience) calling the one black lady ratchet is race-based, and that’s pretty not cool.
The only “ratchet” I know is a white nurse, and she was one of the greatest heels of the 1970s.
I mean “Ratched.” And I mean, I might have read and heard everything wrong. I also mean I should I go to bed now. Goodnight.
Not replying to anyone in particular, but come on. We’re going to pretend like WWE writers know what ratchet means? Or the audience members? Insinuating that those two parties are being racist is so weird. They’re just idiots.
There are plenty of ratchet white girls out there too.
Not sure what my point is, but you’re grasping at straws if you think this is racist.
We can pretend that the Universe doesn’t know, because unlike the writing staff, we’re not going to hold the Universe to a high standard of research. It’s not like they’re going home and googling it and going YES THIS IS A THING I SHOULD CHANT AT SASHA BANKS.
But the writing staff does, and as they (and the performers) go, so goes the crowd.
If Sasha is going to wear a shirt proclaiming she isn’t ratchet, I’d say it’s fair game for people to call her just that. She’s inviting it. Maybe the writers are making her do it, but the crowd at least gets a pass.
I work around plenty of people between the ages of 18-30 and white, black, latino whatever, all the girls use the term ratchet in a playful way with their friends.
None of them take it as a serious insult and if anyone tried to actually call them that to their face they would probably laugh.
Yea I’ve said this plenty of time but Ratchet isn’t a racial slur. It’s more or less a playful insult and it’s never actually taken seriously by anyone. The same with the term “Ghetto” if someone called me “ghetto” I would laugh because I’m not “ghetto” the terms are used for anything that really has no meaning. You guys are seriously are overthinking this, you’re like the middle aged mom who’s out of touch and freaks out because their kid wears a bracelet that may or may not mean they’re not virgins.
@Kleg It it is racist. If they are ignorant about it, it does not make it any less racist.
@Mighty914 No it doesn’t, it’s still offensive either way. And i fail to see how what her t shirt says should be an invitation to use a racist slur.
@Cortez You conveniently ignore that “ratchet” is an umbrella term that can refer to any race that exhibits the qualities of ratchet. White, Black, Asian, Latin, any of them.
that is one of the best promos of 2014. get him on a jet and give him a slammy on monday. then let him beat the crap out of heath slater afterwards
Sounds like Neville’s in for a top turnbuckle BRAINBUSTAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH!
Ohhhhhhhh shhhiiiiiiiiiiiit.
I just hope he gives the double clutch orange crush thing another try.
I’m with Brandon. Rather see that madness than the Brainbustah.
I still think the guy giving Zayn his hands on the Orange Crush makes no sense. Why not start at the standing crafle position and skip the unnecessary flip? (I’ve recently suffered memory loss purely in my “pro wrestling fun” cortex)
Yup I hope he goes for the Orange Crush again as well.
The Brainbustaaaaaaaaaaaah looks extremely dangerous in the videos I’ve seen. While it’s a cool move, I don’t want Neville’s neck broken.
Did you guys heard that Devin is going to be in The Bachelor?
I’m going to miss her!
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
I am sad
“You and I are about to go on a hot tub excursion. What are your thoughts?”
“Well, you’re extremely hot, and…what’s with the cold dead look in your eyes? It’s kinda creepy…”
Natalya trying to sneak into Tyler Breeze’s selfies is the most I’ve like Natalya in a long time. Seriously, I don’t know what’s going on: AJ’s being bland and a dumb babyface, Bayley’s back to square one, Nikki’s a baller hoss, and now Nattie’s being adorable. This is my Divas Bizzaro World.
Also, if we’re gonna talk t-shirts for The Boss…
[twitter.com]
Wait, the past couple months have been the European Tour?
I am in love with Sasha Banks.
OH MY GOD DAT SHIRT
We’re all in love with The Boss. I don’t think anyone has lived up to their moniker more than her, because The Boss is exactly what Sasha Banks is.
Alright, where could somebody order something that amazing.
Had this thought after Zayn’s promo two weeks ago, and this week’s Owens’ vignette reinforced it for me:
I would LOVE to see Zayn win the title, however- I know a lot of people want to see Owens run-in and help Zayn win next week, but I think Owens should screw Zayn out of the title. This would give Zayn a reason to not leave NXT. Even though he said he would leave NXT if he didn’t win, a revenge feud with Owens would justify him staying. Owens’ promo interpolated Zayn’s olé chants, but since he mentioned both, he could also come in and truck both of them.
That thought makes me tingly.
I think Owens might not screw Sami out of the title but might challenge him as soon as he wins it. I want Sami to win like I’ve never wanted someone to win something before. I’m so ridiculously invested in this match. hahaha!
I agree with @Eve-L
Owens doesn’t affect the match, but he comes out after the match is over to get their program started.
@Eve-L I want Sami to win like I haven’t wanted someone to win since…the last NXT Live Special, when I turned into a goddamned six-year-old during the Bayley/Charlotte match. That’s why I love NXT.
I like to imagine everytime Sasha cuts a promo she happens to look up and sees a pink Chimpanzee and purple Elephant having Mortal Kombat in the rafters, and in her mind she wants to scream “Guys, look up, are you fucking seeing this?” But knows she can’t so she heavily tries to look and point, in hopes someone else will notice.
Unfortunately everyone just screams “RATCHET” at her, without actually knowing what it means, and she’s left alone having witnessed the most bizarre thing in the world, and has no kindred spirit to share it with.
As silly as this Bull/Corbin thing is, I think I’m over using instant squashes to build “character”. The Ascension just finally maybe got interesting once they had matches that lasted longer than two minutes…and these squashes mean nothing once the performers are asked to actually sell on offense. It’s become the “divas roll-up” or “non-title loss” of NXT booking. Please stop.
Also needing to stop: Whoever is currently scripting Bayley. She’s being written like a usual WWE face, is being REALLY stupid right now and her character would NEVER say “ratchet”. Also, maybe don’t use that goddamn word when Sasha already has enough heat without it. Take the word away from the audience already. (And terrible Family Guy memes can go away too.)
Outside of that, what a really hot go-home show this week! It continues to amaze me how terrible RAW is when NXT just chugs along. For instance, that Kevin Owens promo package sounds like it came from an entirely different company – NO ONE in current Creative would even THINK about using the past (aka not WWE) to prove a strong point.
I never want these people to leave, even though Zayn, Neville and Finn are all ready.
Sometimes I wonder what the reaction would be if someone just accidentally showed two or three episodes of NXT in RAW’s time slot. Sadly, I don’t think the main crowds would get it. :(
Thanks for all the writeups today!
The thing about repeated squashes is that there needs to be a build to something more: a boss figure that breaks one into the next level, eventually building one to a regular talent with an incredible win streak or monster quality about them. This squash fest has a clearly hinted at story: Bull is inferior to Corbin and knows and hates it. They’ll end up facing off at R-Evolution and then Corbin will move on to bigger and better things. Or at least that is how it should be afterwards. But yeah, this isn’t exactly like having Ryback mindlessly squash dudes and suddenly title match! It has a clear progression but it has to happen in 3 month cycles for Takeovers.
Except squash matches to build monster characters is needed. It shouldn’t be overused, but it exists for a reason.
That whole thing with Bayley was super disappointing. I wasn’t surprised by Charlotte’s choice of words because she’s not really a face. She sort of exists in something unique that still teeters more on the villainous side. But Bayley going full jerk-face when she’s traditionally the better person was jarring. I guess I could see it as sort of a reactive breakdown for someone who’s had enough, but if she’s had enough of getting betrayed and made a fool of, why hobble down as an open target to insult the person who’s been dishing it to her? Maybe it’s the classic brave-fool thing some babyfaces do, or maybe she really is going to betray Charlotte. The latter would be more interesting, and I’d be into seeing a new dimension of Bayley’s character, even if it has to be birthed from a possible heel turn.
I was annoyed by the crowd’s behavior, as well, when it came to selling a knee injury although I can see that sort of thing as being the product of remaining in one spot for hours and being drunk on the ambrosia of seeing a live event with like-minded people. Not saying it was beyond control as they should know better (seeing as though these people need all the support they can get), but whatever.
Jason Albert got a little peeved for the correction, and he kept saying The Vaudevillains name correctly like a stubborn child who is forced to behave but is making a show of not liking it. It’s like dude, I get it; you’re having fun and getting called out on something isn’t great but you’re a professional (or in place of professional) commentator and one small part of your job is to get these names over in the correct manner. And then they’re going to be completely ridiculed and ignored on the main roster but until then, do it right?
Everything else was top-notch, however. Sami Zayn getting uber-heated actually made me get that weird tightness in my chest and goosebumpy feeling that happens when someone is yelling directly in your face about something super serious and intense. It was fucking visceral. And I can’t imagine anyone who enjoys this NOT getting moved by the performance. All I know is, if Kevin Owens is going to be a factor in the title match, I’m completely sold.
I remember Zayn cutting awesome promos during the Cesaro feud but the promos he cut the last couple weeks is the awesome stuff made from legends.
Agreed.
Totally agreed. It makes me afraid that when he gets called up to Raw, Vince may think Seth Rogen, and he’ll become the new Santino or some stupid shit.
There certainly was a massive difference in promo skills between Zayn and Neville .
Vince will make him tag team with James Franco?
I told LobMob this: I hope Sami loses, leaves the company, and they sign El Generico.
He’s so far beyond El Generico right now. That’d be like bringing back Steve Austin as the Ringmaster.
Oh, I know. I can still dream of the good ol’ days. *sniff*
You know I’ve tried so hard to keep myself from falling
Back into my bad old ways
And it chars my heart to always hear you calling
Calling for the good old days
Because there were no good old days
These are the good old days
El Generico was great but I’m really quite enjoying the good CURRENT days as far as Sami’s concerned.
People being nostalgic for Generico is enforced by the insipid Ole chants that haunt Full Sail. It’s like wanting to watch Jingle All the Way again, for “old times sake.” Don’t do it!
At least if they stay with him on the main roster, the “ole” chants can just be sold as a Montreal thing.
@Sasha Banks Subordinate “Insipid Ole chants?” Gotta disagree, bro. Those chants are awesome and fun, especially, in my opinion, in the context of a wrestling event. They’ve already addressed why the chants are relevant! “Sami has wrestled all over the world, his own background is about as diverse as is humanly possible,” and he’s brought his fighting AND very giving spirits with him wherever he has gone. OLE!!! was the chant of El Generico at the beginning but since the beginning the man under that mask has been striving. Pushing himself. Learning more about himself. Learning more and more about this wide, crazy, beautiful world we live in. And my oh my, how has he grown.
People don’t “Ole! at Zayn because it’s HIS chant and they’re trying to psych him up. They don’t chant “Ole!” to remind this man of a past life, full of wonderful memories and worthy wounds.
People chant “Ole!” at this man because they truly recognize who he is. He isn’t REALLY Sami Zayn and he isn’t REALLY El Generico!:
And it’s no matter: Whoever this man is, he is the embodied spirit of “Ole!”
[www.youtube.com]
I’m making sure to fully enjoy every time Balor is introduced from “Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland” before he gets called up from the main roster and Vince decides the millennials will get it confused with Bray Wyatt and changes it to just “Ireland.”
If you’re lucky, you’ll get Wicklow, Ireland. But you’ll probably get Belfast, Ireland.
If it was “The Emerald Isle” I wouldn’t be entirely shocked.
Worst case scenario would be “from the end of the rainbow”
@Spaghetti Day – No, the worst case scenario will be when they put Hornswoggle back into the Leprechaun gear and pair them up citing “from the end of the rainbow” and refer to him as Balor’s lucky charm.
Oh no, this is all seeming eerily plausible. Just for the Irish person trifecta he’ll get new, eerily familiar music. “It’s an embarrassing thing, crayfish head!”
Might be best to stop this line of thought now. Someone from creative sees the thread and says, “damn, that’s the best idea EVAH!” then we’re stuck with it. I don’t think I can handle Balor and Sheamus + Swoggle in a blood fued that never ends with Los Matadores & El Torito.
Every episode of NXT takes as long as the opening segments on recent Raws. Just thinking about that irritates me.
On Owens and Zayn: for the first three, he said “…and they called him first”. When he got to SZ, he said “…but they called him first.”
I’m calling that important for next week’s main.
Nice catch, might be crucial.
Yeah, I want to note it because we ASSUME that there’s going to be an in-ring interaction between Owens and Zayn, because of the obvious reasons; they’ve been in 144 matches together in the last 11 years, the first coming when they were in teenagers in a promotion with an amateur porn star as its president (IWS4LYF).
But that’s now canon. It’s text. They pay too much attention to detail to have not re-shot that part if he had said “and” instead of “but”. THIS IS (PROBABLY) IMPORTANT.
ARy said that Bull had a face “only a distant cousin could love.” Finally, we have proof that Alex Riley is from Shelbyville.
Sounds like Jason Albert has a discipline problem…
“Maybe that’s why we beat him at pronouncing Vaudevillains correctly nearly half the time”
What a solid show. And holy crap that Owens promo video and Zayn’s mic work was phenomenal.
It’s hard to believe NXT is run by the same people running Raw.
Well, they aren’t being made to re-wrute the whole damn script 5 minutes to air as well.
Gotta be honest: I don’t think you have the abs to pull off that Flair shirt the way Sasha does. Daaaaaaaaamn.
Seriously though how did Leo Kruger get called up and not sami, Tyler, and Adrian? Not trolling really asking.
I don’t mean chronologically obviously, I mean by now…they Have Rio be ready. God they’re all better than Curtis axel or los matadores
because they had an open jobber slot?
@the sidewinder That makes the most sense to me. I’m not sure Zayn would work as a lower level midcarder.
Rose/Kruger had been in developmental for years. Guess they decided it was sink or swim. Rushing Zayn etc. to the main roster would’ve been disastrous.
Just blame the bunny. It’s always the bunny.
Pretty good little promo by Sasha that was only ruined by Bayley hobbling out .
I can’t believe I said something bad about Bayley ,I feel so dirty .
we all feel dirty for having that smallest amount of dislike for Bayley start to creep in. But there it is.
As someone who didn’t really follow his previous stuff, I’m really digging Balor. He seems to really get the whole WWE philosophy of presentation of character.
HOWEVER, I do have one tiny gripe so far. He really really needs to trim the fat on his entrance. I know he’s trying to be ominous and brooding and all that jazz, but it gets super awkward when he’s straddling the top turnbuckle or spiderman posing in the ring waiting for specific music cues. He either needs to find some new music cue moves or get someone to cut up his entrance theme so the whole thing flows better.
I think he should do the first pose when the synth kicks in and call it a day. Due to issues with the Canadian network I get nXt from a torrent site and I always more or less skip his entrance.
An issue with the Canadian network? Mine works splendidly. It’s the only reason I’m happy to be with Rogers.
My issue IS that I’m not with Rogers and refuse to get Rogers just for the Network.
Fair. I probably wouldn’t be with them if they weren’t one of the few options in my area.
I think his entrance can be fixed by just directing it at his opponent. Just stare at them the whole time, while he jumps and rolls and flourishes. Turn it into an act of intimidation/mind games, instead of just posing.
The first serious NXT black mark since Day One of the network: Making me groan with dismay at Bayley. There are better ways to move her along, if that’s indeed what they’re doing. If not, well shit, gratuitous nihilism is at least an ethos.
Otherwise a solid to really great go-home. Bayley tears more than compensated by KENTA kicking. GotchStyle and Aiden still killing little dragons, after training. And goddamn, SZ has somehow turned into the most interesting wrestler in at least two generations. Great stuff. I can’t wait for Thursday.
I never could get behind Daniel Bryan. I of course love his in-ring stuff but I find his character (babyface perpetual underdog with a catchphrase) annoying and his mic work mediocre at best. Sami Zayn, finally, is like a DB I can get behind. I disliked him for a while, what with the skanking and the nice guy act. But now he’s interesting and has depth. I pray they stay the course. I hope he walks to the ring expressionless, like the killer he is at Revolution with skanking nowhere to be seen.
Also,…why is Bayley’s leg in a cast? She took a drop kick; Becky and Sasha didn’t beat her with chairs, they didn’t stomp on it for 20 minutes, why is it in a cast?
They’re gonna turn her, aren’t they?
I WANT TO BELIEVE they’ll turn her but if they do the entire nXt Diva’s division will be heel except Charlotte (who I had presumed was getting the call up to the main roster after next week) so I really don’t see it happening.
But wouldn’t a turn be great? Bayley comes out at Revolution and whacks charlotte with a crutch while the ref isn’t looking. After Banks gets the pin Bayley hobbles into the ring and removes the knee brace, revealing she’d been faking it and proceeds to Hugplex Charlotte. Then next episode she explains she hadn’t forgiven Charlotte for turning on her and she finally has two real BFF’s. I think it would be great.
Also, the point of developmental is to, y’know, develop. Turning Bayley heel makes perfect sense.
It does, but the problem I have is that, to me, Sasha Banks has done WAY worse to Bayley than Charlotte has. Sasha has been the thing behind ALL of Bayley’s issues; she’s gotten two of her buddies to turn on her, she’s beaten her up, teased her, beat her through “questionable” means, injured her, and her turning heel because of something that happened last year kinda reeks of that whole CM Punk holding a grudge against Orton for the WHC thing…
I dunno. I guess Alexa Bliss is the new face of NXT Divas now? She’d be the only face left…
Yeah, as Dave M J said, if Bayley turns, Alexa is the only face left. Unless you count Carmella as face but I find her very heelish despite her association with lovable goofs Enzo and Cass…
I don’t know if WWE knows how to write a female wrestler as a face. The main roster has been on repeat with “women be crazy and don’t like each other” for forever. Have to figure it would trickle down to NXT eventually.
The sad thing is that they were doing great with Bayley until this week. Yeah, she got a little dumb, but it was out of a good heart, and at least Charlotte didn’t backstab her. Last week started out nice with her calling out Sasha Banks instead of just threatening to rip her face off until she took a dropkick to the knee and everyone made Family Guy jokes. Then…this.
It sucks enough that AJ has turned into a YOU ARE A WHORE screaming babyface, but now Bayley’s gonna become a stupid “badass”?
BLUE PANTS IS A FACE!!!
God, I hate to be THAT GUY but nXt has been slightly boring to me recently. There hasn’t been a moment in weeks that hasn’t been 100% predictable.
I think because of the Takeover cycle it’s like nothing momentous can really happen betwwen “PPV’s” so you get this holding pattern of predictable match outcomes to build people who are wrestling on the big show and everyone else is either losing the marquee matchups to these guys or squashing jobbers. This week was a prime example of that. 3 squashes, a good tag match (again with 0% chance The Vaudevillains were losing) and a semi squash for the main (where there was only two possible outcomes, what happened and Ascension run in).
I hate to complain, because the two matches were entertaining and Sasha on the Mic (before Bayley showed up) and The Vaudevillains Silent Film were also good. Which is more interesting and good content than Raw has in a month. It’s just the booking is a little TOO perfect and by-the-numbers right now.
Also, I’m kind of enjoying it but I AM wondering when they’re going to pull the trigger on Bull/ Baron. I’m 99% sure Baron is going to go over and 80% sure he’s going over in a squash but I’m still anticipating it.
I’m happy NXT is bringing in more women from the indies. That said, as someone who’s watched Mia Yim wrestle before, I definitely disagree with Brandon. Any time I’ve watched her wrestle, the only words I could think of were “sloppy” and “bland”. Still, maybe Sara can whip her into proper wrestling shape.
He also called her “attractive in a way no other Diva is”. Coming from anyone else I’d take that as the euphemism for “ugly” that it is. But it’s Stroud. He just HAS to put over anyone who has done work for Inspire whether they deserve it or not.
Yeah, I wasn’t going to comment on her looks, because that’s purely subjective, but “attractive” is not one of the terms I’d personally use. Plus, attractiveness, or lack there of, has never stopped me from being a fan of anyone, male or female. As an example, I’m a big fan of ODB, and, to steal a phrase from her, she’s not just another pretty face.
Maybe I’ve just seen the wrong matches of hers? I dunno, but what I have seen was, quite frankly, pretty poor. For example, her recent match against Ivelisse, where she took the belt off her, was downright bad, and I’m not going to pin all that on Ivelisse (definitely not Mia’s cringeworthy 450) because it was certainly not all Ivelisse’s fault from watching the match. Plus, I know for a fact Ivelisse can work.
My implication is that WWE doesn’t have any black/Korean women and I think she’s pretty. As for liking her work, I like her work? She didn’t show up in Inspire and then I started liking her. I liked her, SO she showed up in Inspire. Don’t be a weirdo.
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer @the sidewinder also if it helps at all I was a huge Embassy mark years before Inspire existed.
@Brandon – You are, of course, entitled to your own opinion of her, and, to be fair, I’ve probably only seen 5 matches where she’s wrestled, so hardly a big sample size. What I saw, I didn’t much like, but with a sample size that small, there is a definite possibility I just caught uncharacteristically poor performances from her. Plus, she’s only 25, so there’s time for improvement.
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer and you’re allowed to like or dislike whomever you’d like, too. We’ve all got our favorites and our preferences. I was more bothered by the guy saying I said nice things about her because she wrestled in my wrestling promotion once.
@Brandon Cameron is half black half Korean according to her wiki page.
Also, this just came to me, but would it mean that Cameron’s school girl outfit is stereotyping if it’s not well known she’s half Asian?
Mia Yim’s terrible first-draft WWE copyright name: “Aja Wray”.
Cameron pins people facedown. Doesn’t count.
Sasha is looking… For Sting? I don’t know.
Sasha treating “in-the-rafters Crow Sting” as the Great Pumpkin is now canon, in my head. Thank you a thousand times.
This is great. We’re a week away from a PPV and I’m still not sure who’s going to win any of the title matches. There’s arguments for both sides in each match and they’re not spoiled by wacky stipulations. Even for Zayn. He’s said he’ll walk away from NXT if he loses, its hardly legally binding and there’s room for interpretation. If it was a main roster match, it would be “if Zayn loses he gets fired” and that ruins the suspense, like they did at Survivor Series. It was a great match but it was obvious Team Cena was going to win when it was announced they’ll be fired if they lose. Its just nice not having our intelligence insulted for a change.
I’m going with Lucha Dragons, Banks and Zayn only because I think it’s time or Charlotte and Neville to be called up and because the Dragons have not held the title long enough to lose it yet + if the feud with the Vaudevillains continues, it means more little old-timey film vignettes.
I’m probably wrong though. I suck big time at predictions.
Two things:
1. That is a great package for Kevin Owens. They got everything you need to know about him down.
2. The kick Itami finished off Breeze with looked really awkward, and you could tell by the announcers’ reaction that it didn’t look as devastating as it should.
I think it looked great. RIGHT to the back of the head, with some style points, too.
And to think there were people mad and thinking that WWE taking away El Generico would ruin him
Hey, he hasn’t been called up to main roster permanently yet. There’s still time.
@Johnny Slider Most people thought he wouldn’t last a few months in developmental, though. It wasn’t about whether or not WWE were going to ruin him without the mask, it was that everyone thought that the mask was the only thing that could get him over.
Vaudevillains: I think they were working the legs to prepare to do that against the Lucha Dragons to slow them down? If so that’s something commentary should mention. Or I am just making excuses for how people act like we have to on RAW to make it make sense.
Sami Zayn: If ANYONE else had done this promo and ended with that slap we would call them a heel. I hear people talk about long term storytelling in WWE and how Stephanie and Vince both like it, but it never comes across on TV. Only in NXT.
I kind of like what HHH said about considering NXT a different brand and not just a feeder system. Most people called up to the main roster have floundered, and usually it’s no fault of their own. It’s that they, like everyone else on the main roster, has no long term character or direction.
I wish NXT would extend their touring a little bit for live shows. Instead of sticking the heavy hitters on WWE live shows try to make a push into actually being this separate and competing entity HHH mentioned. If it did though I’m pretty sure Vince would get involved and the whole thing would end up looking like the mushroom cloud at the end of the Vaudevillains films.
The NXT taping schedule is a rough thing. It’s 4 hours sitting watching four weeks of shows play out. When a chant connects it’s a weird thing because the audience is so small that something that went over in hour 2 or 3 will come back again in hour 4 because someone else wants to be able to say they started something. Is it funny? Sometimes. Is it rude? Most definitely.
The chant went over last week and it was appropriate and kind of silly and Bayley, being the pro she is, played to it, we didn’t see it on the show because they cut to Kidd talking about his cats.
By the time it came up again in the fourth hour of tapings, yeah it was obnoxious, but we’re all in the moment and it’s the atmosphere and you just do things because it’s fun. It’s wrestling. If we can’t laugh about it, then we’re taking it too seriously. And if you take wrestling seriously…well…you might be a John Cena fan.
I hate hate hate that they decided to embrace the Ratchet thing like that. It’s dumb, it’s kinda racist, IT’S NOT CORRECT, and it’s sure as fuck not something that Bayley should be saying.
This was as tolerable as Riley’s ever been, beyond the really stupid stuff about the horrors of being bald. He won me over by calling out Albert over the VaudeVillains thing.
The Owens promo was awesome.Make my wrestlers actual people who talk like actual people please.
“Dumb. Kinda racist. Not correct.” could be the new “Then. Now. Forever.” slogan/mission statement.
What Brandon mentions about the main event is what I love so much about what they are doing. You can tell one way or another there will be SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES TO IT. Friday morning, Sami Zayn will return NXT champ or not at all. As cool as the main roster gets some times, there never seems to be stakes you can care about. This one WORKS.
So if I’m understanding it, this Takeover is called R-Evolution because the characters are evolving? I hope the next one isn’t a quest for truth.
Its the stick of truth, actually.
Here’s the thing. WWE has been bumming me out lately, so I cancelled my Network account at the beginning of November, re-signed up for the free month, and then I was going to be done with it until things got better. Punk’s podcast made me feel pretty good about not contributing financially to the company also. WWE keep spamming me with emails with big pictures of John Cena in them to get me to re-subscribe. I don’t want to do it!
But… god damn it, I really want to watch R-Evolution live. Guhhhhhh. Damn it, Sami! Damn it, NXT, you glorious oasis of wonderfulness in the vast, unforgiving WWE desert!
Why don’t you just watch it on Hulu?
@Cortez I don’t think you can watch the specials live on Hulu?
That Mozart/Salieri comparison is just so spot on. This is why I love these columns. I don’t think I would ever see that comparison from anyone else and I really hope that someone at NXT sees it and keeps it going because that just made me care about Bull Dempsey.
Can I join this party late and say Finn Balor seems like the goods? I’ve only seen pics of him rocking the body paint so I’m very curious to see how he looks wrestling in it.
And the dude totally sold me on the flying double stomp, too. Even when I’ve seen done perfect, by guys like him and others, I never thought it was that powerful-looking a move. But flying double stomp to crouched opponent? That’s a maneuver that has a dramatic enough impact to be a finisher.
I do hope he busts out a Bloody Sunday soon, though. I fucking love that brainbuster variant.
When he said he has something The Ascension has never seen I assumed he meant the Bloody Sunday. But the body paint would be cool too.
And that sort of a significant test for him test for him, isn’t it? if he can hit it convincingly on guys the size of Viktor and Connor, in my mind, that’s bodes extremely well for his E career. Punk wouldn’t be Punk with just the Anaconda Vice; he needed the GTS too. Having two finishers you can use on almost anybody is a great asset for in-ring storytelling.
Fuck it, I’ve posted an animation for every other finisher I love:
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
When is Itami going to start using the go2sleep?
Oh man, THIS. I know it’s Punk’s in the E and Vinny Mac is hopeful that Punk will be back somehow so they probably don’t want to give away his finisher to anybody but, honestly, they need to let Itami use it.
His version just looks so fucking badass.
You guys forget the hardest part of Itami’s transition into WWE style so far is how much to “soften” his moves. From post Takeover Fatal 4 Way to pre-Balor, most of his moves sucked because he went way too soft. He’s getting more comfortable, but he’s not gonna go full Strong-Style again. His GTS in WWE would look closer to Punk’s than to his Japan work one. Still want it? (cuz if you do, that’s cool)
Think he could successfully use the back-to-head variant? I mean… there’s really no way lol but that would be a fucking tops finisher.
*knee-to-the-back-of-the-head-is-what-it-should-actually-say.
Or could it work?
[i.imgur.com]
I can’t be the only one who always thought that he patterned himself after Kobashi, but never used the moonsault despite being 50-60 pounds lighter, right?
*that it was weird that he patterned himself…
That’s a lot of words to just skip.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside Did he really pattern himself after Kobashi? Sure enough, Kobashi trained and mentored him at one point, but I still think their in ring styles are vastly different. If anything, Itami reminds me more of Kawada than Kobashi, what with all the hazardous kicking.
Also, on the G2S: that move can be too hard even for some Japanese wrestlers to take, especially if he has to hit it multiple times during the match. I’ve seen Hideo modify it by hitting guys in the chest, which does not seem as KO as getting hit in the face, but he still hits them HARD AS FUCK so I’d buy it.
Fuck man, I’ll buy that shit too
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
Gotta say too, I think Itami looks better rocking the black trunks. I haven’t seen practically any of his amazing Japanese matches, so I’m sure him not wrestling in the maroon and yellow pisses some people off. But dude just gives off more of a badass ibe in decked in black.
Also, fingers crossed
[25.media.tumblr.com]
You know what? Fuck it. I’m using this GIF to illustrate my prediction for Zayn V Neville at YOUR REVOLUTION. Just substitute Neville as the piledriven and add a handshake between Owens and Zayn at the end and you have your main event finish!
That right, ladies and germs! Sami begins his dark descent in the event, A descent furthered along all the more quicker after this reunion with his old friend.
Owens and Zayn are about to show you who runs this house; come along, young ladies, we’re taking a walk to the wild side and a walk to the darkside. What happens from here? Well, the answer is obvious if you know anything about pro wrestling/ Lots and Lots of PAIN
You don’t make a masterful wrestling ommeulette without breaking lots and lots of young, fresh eggs.
I’m seriously SERIOUSLY getting visions of Zayn as Mr. White and Owens as Jessie. I see these guys maybe not super concerned with titles and more concerned about hurting every single competitor in NXT and establishing a basic fact: We’re Owens and Zayn, we destroy everyone in front of us and when we need something, we get it. Any way it has to be got,
Lol sleep aids made those paragraphs puuurrrrrrrddddyyyyy interesting.
Hey, is that gif from when Owen Steen got his first pin?
@Lulzovich I’m not sure, man. I just found it on the Webz and thought it was beautiful example of the Package Piledriver.