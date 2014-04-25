The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 4/24/14: Suddenly Angelo Dawkins Is A Michael Bay Ninja Turtle

Pre-show notes:
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for April 24, 2014.
Thank you for making my brain dig deep into 1993 so I could get a wonderful nostalgia bump from that Ren & Stimpy reference.
Yeah, the Angelo Dawkins stuff was pretty bad, but just call him a member of Tyler the Creator’s Oddfuture and I could hate him as a heel.
Still loving the perverse party hipster crew that follows Adam Rose around. They should never disappear. They’re obviously fun and all, but I could see a dark and twisted nature slowly reveal itself in the coming weeks. Maybe the stronger members could be working as a faction of sorts for Rose. Maybe they’re all a faction, including the blow-up suits guys and the Brooklyn hipster faux-pirates.
I gotta say, though, that even though I enjoy a good “smark” crowd, I think one of the pitfalls is that they tend to be generally hostile to characters that aren’t funny, fun, irreverent, flippant or even over-the-top in a goofy but owning it way. Like they tend to harsh on serious characters, or find something funny amidst the seriousness and exploit it (possibly in the hopes that it transforms the character). I’ll admit that I laughed pretty hard at the “Yah” stuff. Especially at counting “Yah” for the pin. But with Rusev, who along with Lana is all sorts of a great, cheesy throwback in its own right, they’re mercilessly singing Adam Rose’s (old) song and
Welp I hate typing on my phone. ANYWAY… and just shitting all over him. Yeah they sang the theme at different parts of the show but it was noticeably aggressive during Rusev’s match. I get the whole “Wrestling isn’t real so why should I like a serious monster heel” thing, but Rusev as a “serious monster heel” is such an 80s movie trope that I’d imagine THAT could be something the smark crowd could latch onto. I dunno, just venting on that.
Rose’s bizarre crew is great, and Rose as a way to debut some of their weirder guys would be brilliant. THIS IS MY FRIEND RYAN, HE’S AN OLD-TIMEY STRONGMAN. WE’RE GONNA BE TAG CHAMPIONS, YEAH
Also, they have a guy that looks like Oleg the Usurper, and a guy that dresses like Oleg the Usurper. Strong Usurper game from the Rosebuds.
Commentary made this almost unwatchable. Between Rich being a complete idiot and Tensai bein so overly excited about everything… Ugh. I wish William Regal was there all the time to make it better with his mere presence.
Lady match and main event were by far the best part of the show.
I think we get a different edit here in Canada than you guys do in the states because we didn’t get a Tyson Kidd promo. Looks like I didn’t miss much though!
From Brandon’s transcript, it was apparently written by Charlie Kelly.
From the screencap, I thought Daniel Bryan was wrestling Emma.
That would be awesome. If they’re gonna fake Vegas RAW results, at least fake something interesting like Emma getting a WWE Title shot against American Dragon.
Oh man Percy…Now that the PTP are broken up, they need to just pair Percy Watkins back up with Darren Young and add the South Beach Party Boyz to the tag division. I think the kids/PG generation would eat that $hit up.
I also hate that they took the belt off of Paige. The fact that she had both belts gave more prestige to the NXT title like “our champ is also the best woman on the main roster too”.
I guess they wanted to get it off her without her losing it, because unlike when Big E lost the title, Paige losing the NXT belt would kinda say “NXT’s best is better than the main roster’s best”. One good way to do it would have been for Paige to be defending the NXT title, then AJ (whenever she’s ready to come back) could have run out and cost her the match to add fire to their main roster feud
Unfortunately, I don’t think they’re much worried about “NXT’s best is better than the main roster’s best” because they did have one of the worst Divas in NXT beat the WWE Divas champion cleanly via pinfall last night.
Paige’s loss last night is something they wave away and say “tag match shenanigans or whatever.”
I think the logic behind taking the title off of her versus Big E never being stripped is more sound when you factor in that as a main roster champion, she has more responsibilities than a regular Diva or Superstar. Big E held the title despite being brought up but he didn’t get any gold on the main roster at the time, so he would have less photo shoots, interviews, and matches than the champion of an entire division of women.
Maybe Paige cruises to the finals, and then has AJ cost her that match?
Were they not chanting ‘Welsh Batista’ at Mason Ryan?
+1
Was Big E champion when JBL got put in charge? I guess I could see JBL being a weird petty heel and taking Paige’s title away from the hell of it. Or maybe he really likes Tamina and is trying to get in Paige’s head somehow.
I think Angelo Dawkins was born from someone having this great idea for a Russell Westbrook gimmick, but wasn’t willing to pony up $100 for the fishing lure shirt. And decided to replace it with dancing.
Dusty was still in charge back then, if I recall correctly.
So Charlotte is going to be the new Women’s Champ, right? Never really been a fan but to be fair, she looked great in that tag match. She desperately needs a new finisher though, I don’t think that cutter thing has looked effective even once. No one seems to know how to sell it either.
For some reason, I cracked up when the Uso’s no sold the head clash and just started dancing even though it was a Samoans have hard heads joke in 2014.
Hey, don’t knock the Samoan hard head. It’s one of the last remaining bits of true kayfabe we have left.
If I could do one thing in a wrestling ring it would be to head butt a Samoan and have them no sell it.
Because she’s so tall, I think giving her some sort of slam would make the most sense. But seeing how her father was pretty good and had an easy finisher to execute (despite Miz showing otherwise), I’d just give her the figure four.
Yeah, Usos no sell getting their heads bounced off turnbuckles, too. I didn’t really get it until recently.
I like the idea of a “Better than Batista” chant starting at NXT, and Brandon stands up in the middle of the crowd and starts going “YOU GUYS, STOP YOU GUYS, HE ISN’T BETTER THAN BATISTA, THAT’S INACCURATE, SERIOUSLY YOU GUYS HE ISN’T BETTER, BATISTA IS BETTER THAN HIM, THIS CHANT NEEDS TO STOP, REAL TALK YOU GUYS
I commanded the crowd to hate Corey Graves almost single-handedly at my one set of NXT tapings. Don’t doubt my commitment to bossy wrestling opinions.
I think this episode is still from the taping when that chant was still funny. I hear they’ve moved onto a new Batista related chant at the latest tapings.
Is Angelo Dawkins now the bastard child of P.N. News, D-Von Dudley or both?
The argument about Big E not having his title stripped vs. Paige having hers stripped is missing a key point—Paige is already Divas champion. It’s not so much that she’s wrestling on the main roster now; it’s that, storyline-wise (and probably in real life), there will be much more demanded of her due to her champion status. Had Big E won the IC strap in his debut, something similar probably would’ve happened with the NXT championship too.
This. So much this.
Yup. If Paige is Champion, then seemingly she’s defending at house shows too. She can’t be in two places at once, so the main roster title she keeps, the Florida title stays there.
I sorta addressed that at the end of the paragraph, because “the champion has to do more” is something they haven’t emphasized in decades. The roster just travels everywhere together. The Divas champ won’t have any deeper obligation than a guy like Damien Sandow who shows up on every live event.
Yea but most fans don’t know that, in the WWE a champion is going to have more of an obligation to compete more than an non-champion like Damien Sandow even if we know it’s not true it’s something they expect us to know and accept.
Angelo Dawkins is a one man party!
Pop!Pop!
I’d mark the fuck out for a Magnitude gimmick
Paige should just call bullshit on JBL and start wearing Taz’s old ECW FTW belt
I hate what is going on in my head. I read a very good Best/Worst and I only have Ric Flair’s face flop, back bump and AAAH GOD SHIT on loop. And I can’t stop laughing.
I prefer the RAW “Ludmilla” version of Lana also, but NXT Lana is still absolutely knuckle bite worthy.
The Ric Flair Flop is my second favorite wrestling move of all time, just behind Samoa Joe’s move where he nonchalantly walks out of the way with a dismissive look on his face while his opponent is attempting a top rope move and crashes and burns behind him. As an aside, it delights me to no end when Jado in NJPW does the Ric Flai Flop sometimes with the fakeout where he wobbles like he’s going to flop, then seems to regain his senses, only to face flop moments later. It makes me giggle every time. Every. Single. Time.
My favourite is when Chris Hero just stops and straight up destroys a guy with a right hook. Look up any PWG highlight videos.
I especially love it when joe does that and then after his opponet crashes down and is in pain and all, joe looks STRAIGHT INTO THE CAMERA with the most uninterested look on his face like he’s all “this sh*t’s too easy”. it’s so boss every time.
Few thoughts about the show:
1) I never understood why Full Sail’s audience never liked Russev. He’s such a throwback character, they should all love him. And Lana.
My dream fantasy booking for Russev would be that they recreate Bloodsport with Cena as Dux and Russev as Chong Li. The difference would be Russev would win the King of the Ring finals by destroying Cena’s friend (Lets say, Sheamus). Then instead of challenging for the title, Cena takes advantage of his #1 contender spot to go to war with Russev for a few months. Yes, my fantasy booking would also include a cheesy montage or two as well.
2) I’m getting a little annoyed with the WWE and their Black guy= just having a good time gimmick. Seriously, this trope is really annoying. Especially when there’s like 6 black guys right now with the same gimmick. At least be subtler about it by not having them all smile and dance. Give them a little bit of a gimmick difference.
3) I think Paige lost her title whereas Big E kept his title because Big E was a heel on Raw. Plus, we’re used to secondary champions losing all the time. Also, this happened BEFORE NXT was exposed to the unwash masses. Plus, JBL is a POS.
4) NXT needs to sign a bunch of Indy tag teams and make Smackdown the show to watch most tag team matches. I’d place Miz with Ryder, Kidd with Henry, promote the Ascension, reunite Slater with Gabriel, place Del Rio and Swagger together and reunite Rhodes Scholars to establish a tag division. WWE is better when they have a tag division. They’ll only get that if they make Smackdown matter, again.
5) Tyler Breeze is amazing and I hope he stays on NXT for as long as possible. I cringe to think what they’ll do to him on Raw.
6) Charlotte will make an OK NXT divas champion. I just hope this means Sasha is getting called up to the big leagues soon as The Boss.
1) I think he didn’t get enough of a spotlight initially, and didn’t have enough time to win them over.
2) Yes, but black guys have always been devalued
3)Completely agree
4) The trouble is there are so few Indy tag teams who fit the way WWE wants to be. it is okay signing lets say the Young Bucks, but then do you really want another high flying exciting tag team signed at the same time. The best way is just to pair talented workers with a lack of something, like charisma or mic skills. Teams like gabriel and Kidd, bring up Breeze and pair him with Fandango, create a team out of Danny Burch and oliver Grey and have regal mentor them or something.
5)Breeze will be fine. I think he may tag with Fandango and then maybe change his character a bit but he is a very talented performer.
6) Charlotte should be brought up with Sasha, then let a new wave of divas take over. charlotte wins the tournament, but loses quite quickly, maybe to bayley who can then be at the forefront of a new set of divas.
ditto on making smackdown THE tag team show.
also on tyler breeze being amazing on NXT, but fearing how he’d be on RAW or smackdown with f*cking lawler, f*cking JBL and f*cking cole trying their hardest to screw it.
Adam Rose’s Viking can be the fake-Eli Cottonwood.
Paige had to drop, I don’t like it being done like this but she will be on the European tour during Takeover. It sucks but had to happen. But this sure does point to her picking up the other strap as a last minute decision.
The Emma Chant is basically a rip off of the Aussie chant then?
i would flip if wrestling fans start saying that the Aussies ripped of that chant
The Aussie chant is the reason they’re doing it. Because she’s Australian. That’s the entire point.
And I’m now giggling like a fiend over the Ric Flair backdrop joke.
If NXT had a King of Trios tournament, I would root so hard for team Uce-Ole!
Does this make me the WithLeather comment section version of Angelo Dawkins?
if you start moonwalking across UPROXX I swear to God
Actually, it makes perfect sense to strip someone who holds both a primary and secundary title of the lesser. If not, how would you rank challengers? You could have a situation where someone beats the top champion, just to receive the less prestigous title. And would the champion have to defend both titles on the “official” 30 day schedule?
The story is that Paige “jumped in line” to the WWE Divas Championship, thanks to AJs foolhardy challenge on RAW. So it’s the NXT GMs perogative to make sure “his title” is still in circulation, now when the champion has other obligations.
To be fair, it does look remotely like a 4.
Oh man, that Ren and Stimpy reference.
I think the only problem with Rusev is that he looks incredibly bored. When I see him do The Accolade on RAW, he has this bored, “Alright time for me to win I GUESS” face on. I guess even the Full Sail crowd can’t get with the idea of an Ubermensch (or whatever the Bulgarian/Russian equivalent is); I guess Rusev has to turn up the ANGRYMURDERDEATHKILL face as he’s effortlessly destroying people.
Nope. It’s way better when he just ruins people’s shit with seemingly no effort whatsoever. When they put him up against someone with who he can have an actual match, not just a one-sided clubbing, then yeah, let him go nuts, but his facial expression while breaking some pushovers back and making him humble is perfect. Some cold-blooded shit right there.
Am I the only one that doesn’t see the big deal with Alex Riley saying Alicia Fox reminds him of Jackie Joyner-Kersee and saying that Angelo Dawkins is the Bo Jackson of NXT?
Alicia Fox is built like a track star and she’s probably most famous women’s track star there is so the comparison makes sense. Was he suppose to name a white track star because he would have been there a while.
They just finished talking about Angelo Dawkins being a 3 sport national champion in college. If you’re an athlete that Eccles in several sports then Bo Jackson is the person you will be compared to, no matter what color you are. He didn’t say it because he was black. He said it because Bo Jackson is the benchmark of multi-sport stars.
Are we to the point now where someone can’t make honest assessments about a wrestler just because they both happen to be black?
“I prefer Raw Lana, though. I think it’s her hair. I like the harsh, pulled-back hair. NXT Lana looks like she got her haircut from create-a-wrestler.”
I definitely prefer NXT Lana, and yes, FOR this hairstyle. your description of it is pretty spot on and funny and all, but I have a serious crush on it. ON THE HAIR. this hairstyle. it’s seriously so fabulous and beautiful. but sure, any Lana is a (VERY) good Lana, anyway.
Zayn dancing made my whole miserable week, man. so adorable and cool.
but really, that main event was wonderful. the team of the usos and zayn got all my 3 favourite lovable babyfaces in WWE in it. loved it so much.
that era was indeed the one that got me to think of NXT in early 2013 as my favourite wrestling show that WWE produced in over a decade.
it hasn’t been that good since ArRIVAL, for some reason, but it’s trying to catch back some of that magic now, and it’s working for me.
Superstars in 2011, Main Event in early to mid 2012, and NXT since then and until late 2013 were just the best show of each year from WWE, for me.