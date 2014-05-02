The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/1/14: An Extremely Concerned Rabbit

Pre-show notes:
The influence of Sara Del Rey on the NXT generation of female wrestlers is easily shown when the last generation of Divas (Natalya, Layla, etc.) are put on the same show.
Agreed 100%.
Paige even used a variation of the Royal Butterfly against Alicia Fox during the most recent Main Event episode.
The downside is that this means Del Rey will probably not make an appearance on the main roster :(
I guess Sara Del Rey is the new Fit Finlay and is apparently way better.
Sasha. My heart grew three sizes at that finish.
you’re not the only one. holy smokes, that was fantastic.
So the finals is going to be Nattie vs Charlotte, right?
I heard from a reliable source as that is booked for Takeover, so that’s what it looks like, yea.
If it leads into a Charlotte/Bayley feud for the title, that works for me.
Yup. And the NXT title is also going to be defended against a main roster wrestler. I WONDER WHO WILL WIN THESE DEVELOPMENTAL TITLES.
Everything I know about wrestling is a lie if Sasha doesn’t call that the Bossface.
+Rhodes (that’s still a thing, right?)
I heard someone suggest “The Bankroll” which I also like.
Best: This review that I agree with on pretty much every point.
A+. Would read again.
Bayley’s entrance.. brilliant. Sasha Banks is a muthafucking BADASS.
LOL sassy Camacho
OF COURSE the LUCHADOR Rosebud got laid out. Luchador bitches.
“I watched it with my mouth open, in one of those moments where you’re about to laugh, but you’re so enthralled by the inspired ridiculousness of what’s in front of you that you can’t.”
Same here.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed how much darker Brodus Clay’s face was. Maybe he got a bottle of self tanning lotion mixed with facial wash.
Also horrible was how he kept sniffing during his promo. Blow your nose and do a second take. Because the alternative is that you’re doing blow. Well, maybe that’s it. He’s a crazy mofo because he snorts coke and cant be controlled as he self-tans or polishes his shoes or whatever.
As usual, Regal was gold on commentary during this episode.
Probably my favorite bit from him during this was telling the story about how he got invited to an Adam Rose party in Orlando and it turned out that they were now banned from Disney World. Brilliant. Why can’t Regal be on my TV screens spouting off words every show?
the way he put over adrian nevielle at the end turned an ok match into a VERY GOOD match. the man is a legendary magical pile of magical legendariness! (that’s a word, isn’t it?)
Sasha/Bailey was easily match of the night.
Shit, Match of the Month. If AJ doesn’t return like next week Sasha varse Bailey will probably be the best women’s match until Summer or Emma evolve back into “competent wrestler”.
Holy smokes Bo Dallas’ and Bayley’s ring entrances are solid gold.
And, as always, LOL Camacho!
What are the odds they use Bayley right when she gets called up to the main roster? They’re probably going to debut her as the mentally disabled cousin of Santino or something.
And can you imagine how the announce team will react to Bayley?
King: Is she retarded?
Cole: (Chuckles) I believe the term they prefer is mentally challenged King.
JBL: Maggle, look at how jealous Emma is getting at Bayley! I’m glad women don’t make as much money as we do!
Cole: “Bayley LOVES this business! She’s THE happy go lucky diva! She’s always in a good mood!”
King: “That doesn’t make any sense! She’s an adult! What an oddball. I think she’s a little bit “funny” if you catch my drift.”
Cole: “Hahahahaha.”
JBL: “THIS IS FUN TO WATCH!”
King: “She reminds me of an 8-year-old. I think I’m in love.”
I really think Bayley’s gimmick as fawning fangirl would have made a lot more sense to pair up with Santino, rather than Emma.
I’m 99% sure they’re gonna pair her up with Khali when she gets called up. That segment they did together a few weeks ago made me nervous as hell
Their whole thing will probably be that she thinks he’s a real life dinosaur or something
The only acceptable interaction between JBL and Bayley would be if Bayley asked JBL to introduce her to Godzilla, who he famously wrestled in Japan years ago.
I agree with everything you said about Neville vs. Clay. This is what I wanted when he broke up with Tensai. I wanted a big monster who was doing monstrous things. Glad he’s capable of it.
The finish was executed super terribly though. Look at this .gif [gfycat.com]
Time to lay down and go to sleep now!
Looking at it again, I don’t think the kick hurt Brodus. I think he collapsed from exhaustion.
I wrote an entire part of that about how the finish was terrible.
I can’t believe that ____________________ got released when _______________________ is still getting paid
Um, Shaul Guerrero and Corey Graves.
First Blank: Anyone, Second Blank: Corey Graves
They’ve released Raquel Diaz again?! Goddammit, WWE, what the shit?!
Danny Burch / Xavier Woods.
i cried LEGIT TEARS over bo dallas’ new introduction. LEGIT. TEARS. i can’t wait another month until he’s on raw and/or smackdown. (sucks that they had him lose to tyson kidd. i’ll never understand that at all.)
as for brodus, he’s been spending way too much time in the florida sun. or the tanning booth. (pretty soon, he’ll come out for his next match with his face looking like a football.)
i am going to blame the legit tears on the pregnancy hormones. but still, beautiful entrance. i can’t wait to see it on the main roster.
Also, I gotta say…at some point, all these NO NATALYA’S GREAT people are gonna have to come to terms that she’s just straight up NOT.
She’s technically sound in the fact that she can do wrestling moves without looking like a total fool most of the time, but everything she does seems pointless. There’s no strategy; she just hits a few moves that have no string of logic or anything, and she either locks in her Sharpshooter (normally looking awful, but it looked a bit better this time) or loses to a roll up and cries in the ring for 20 minutes. That’s it. It’s the most paint-by-numbers format ever and it’s irritating. How is it Bayley and Sasha can wrestle short matches and have them feel fresh and fun, but veteran Natalya can’t? And it’s not just with Layla. This seems to happen with her no matter who she faces.
If the tournament final does turn out to be Natalya/Charlotte, it’ll basically be the Bizarro Version of the one last year. I like Charlotte, but I am not looking forward to that.
WWE did Natalya a favor by booking her terribly for so many years. It made it seem like she was some great that was being held back instead of the reality of her being milquetoast garbage.
@Johnny Slider what a way to look at it! I only realized this now. and I think it’s 100 correct!
I hope they give her back the farting gimmick or whatever, now, cause I can’t handle her “trying” or “acting” like she’s actually any sort of good… she’s the very worst, and yes, I do count eva marie in there.
1st time viewer of new NXT and these are the things Im taking away.
1) Mojo Rawley is awful.
2) I love Sasha Banks.
3) Regal should replace Lawler
Mojo Rawley kind of reminded me of a cross between Ultimate Warrior and Eugene.
I love Bo Dallas as the human embodiment of the “Hang In There” cat.
I think he will be able to transition much better to Raw as a Bo-tivational poster, rather than the ironic John Cena that would require the majority of WWE fans to think critically about what he is.
“The tournament is happening in reverse. I’m just going to assume whoever wins is the least qualified.”
Soooo….Charlotte or the Bratz doll (Something Bliss), then?
Also, holy SHIT I must’ve been tired last night, because I didn’t even notice Brodus’ way-darker-than-normal face.
Ok can we all take a second to appreciate Layla’s lovely contribution to the sharpshooter pic?
Amen to that!
The logical feud for Adam Rose when he debuts on the main roster is Fandango right?
I have so many thoughts stemming from the tournament:
1. The title was stripped off Paige because she was too busy being on the main roster (reasonable.) Half the women in the tournament to crown a new champion are on the main roster. So if Layla, Nattie, Emma, or Alicia were to win would they need to be immediately stripped of the NXT Divas title to do this all again?
2. Holy shit Layla’s ass in her new ring gear. WWE’s new “look how old she is” thing is inexplicable. Layla still looks fantastic. Nattie looked way older than her and (I assume) she is younger.
3. Nattie probably has the biggest gap ever in terms of how WWE/the fans treat her abilities and how she actually preforms for a diva. I’m including Trish and Lita in this. Nattie is awful and so many people treat her like one of the best, if not the best woman on the roster.
4. I hate calling them “divas” it seems so condescending.
5. Bayley is the best and should have won this entire tournament.
I think the issue was she was going to be too busy since she is defending the Divas title.
I think it’s a valid argument that the Divas title holder will probably wrestle every week, while all the other Divas only wrestle on TV about once a month.
I swear for a second there I thought that last line said “I’m excited for next week, when Brodus loses a third match via smoking one of Bugs Bunny’s exploding cigars.”
BOOK IT.
Am I the only one that heard the crowd chant “THIS IS AWKWARD” at Oliver Grey? Did I just imagine that?
I heard that too, kinda odd.
I thought it was a pretty hilarious reference to him being fired but I can’t remember if that had already happened when this was taped.
I mean, I’ve discussed this elsewhere, but Brodus Clay is a black man. He might just be way better at tanning than the rest of us, and I believe this was the first episode of a new set of tapings. Maybe he tanned a lot in the month between tapings. Or maybe he used blackface. It’d explain him pulling out his old G-Rilla gear, braiding his tuft of hair, etc.
Dude still needs to stop trying to sell intensity by yelling while he squints. He’s already started to wrestle in a more covering and moob-containing bodysuit. That’s a good start.
the problem is that only his face was blacker
Adam Rose is in the ring and the crowd are all chanting “WE ARE ROSEBUDS!” except for one guy who in the spaces in between is yelling “I’M A LEMON!”. Now whatever thoughts you may have about smark douchebags in a wrestling crowd trying to be hip or “going into business for themselves”, C’mon, that’s funny.
A good wrestling entrance is half of the win at wrestling equation.
The term “Diva” IS derogatory! Why feel bad about that? It’s why it totally sucks that’s what the main roster females are called. It’s on their fucking belt! It sucks so much.
believe me, we all agree.
Few thoughts about the show:
1) The only way I’ll be OK with Natalya vs Charlotte for the finals, is if Sasha gets called up to the big show and is The Boss on Raw. Sasha Banks is just incredible. My love for that woman grows every time I see her. That last sequence into the Bossface was fantastic.
2) It’s nice to see Adam Rose separating himself from Kruger. Rose is moving different (including how he walks), and has different moves. He just needs to work on a few different facial reactions and he’ll be set.
3) Layla in that attire was AMAZING. HNGH! *bites knuckle* #Datass. Beauty aside, I know she’s not the greatest wrestler, but she still entertains me in her matches. Natalya on the otherhand, woof. She did not look very good.
I can’t wait for Bo Dallas to debut on the big show.
No one needs to learn RVD’s “jump to the top rope and be ready to do a move in half a second” move more than Adrian Neville. Does gravity suddenly remember him when it’s time to climb a five foot ladder?
That was pure awesomeness. Thank you
All I see is Layla’s ass….and that’s all i need right now
can’t blame you, really…
Oh my god, that was the sweetest NXT we’ve had in a long while. it’s been getting good back again for the past 3 weeks, but it’s become GREAT again on this show. wow. I just don’t care about the minor things anymore. this quality is good enough and then some! keep it up.