The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/26/14: Future Tellers

We're one episode away from finishing our retro Best and Worst recap of NXT season 2, so be sure you're caught up before we write up the finale.
“Neil from Community in Tazz’s old singlet.”
That might be the best explanation of anything ever.
I actually started laughing quite loudly.
I was really hoping that I wasn’t the only one to laugh like crazy over this.
Somehow Enzo keeps finding newer and more exciting ways to make people say “That haircut is REALLY obnoxious.” It’s even spread down to his eyebrows now. You are a delicate genius, Enzo Amore.
At first quick glance, i thought Bull Dempsey was Kevin Steen’s NXT debut (i have never watched RoH, only read some internet stuff and seen pictures of the major names)
Also i thought Renee Young’s shirt looked like it came from Betty White’s Golden Girls wardrobe.
Between this and Twitter’s reaction, I’m really sad you guys aren’t digging Bull Dempsey or Becky Lynch. I’ve seen the guys that work the house show circuit and aren’t on TV yet and it…it doesn’t get much better than those two, I’m sorry.
Like I said, I think Becky’s good, she just needs to tone down the dancing. Bull Dempsey can go straight fuck himself.
@Brandon Her old gimmick on the house shows was LIMERICK SPEWING IMPLIED LEPRECHAUN WHO WAS MAYBE A HITWOMAN BECAUSE SHE HAD A BOOK THAT YOU’D GO IN IF YOU GOT ON HER BAD SIDE so I’ll let you decide if Sheamiss is a step up or down from that.
I disagree with your thought that no one at NXT creative has seen Chikara because I feel like these coincidences and weird connections can’t just be flukes. They knew what they were doing letting him say that.
Also Dempsey was trained by Taz so I would not doubt that the connection is there too.
@Dan Spaceman – If Becky starts being a leprechaun hitman I will happily change my mind on her. As for Bull, of course the connection is there. When you steal somebody’s act, that’s a pretty direct connection.
If we aren’t really familiar with Eddie Kingston, can’t we just run with this cool idea of him being an “old school” fighter or whatever? It’s new to most of us. But maybe Bull needs to put on an appropriately sized pair of pants.
And I dunno, Dan Spaceman, have you seen that Aussie dude named Murphy? He seems pretty hoss.
I think we can definitely do ‘old school fighter’ without being Eddie Kingston, it’s just that Bull Dempsey is exactly being Eddie Kingston right down to stealing his nickname. Brandon isn’t knocking the Vaudevillains for stealing Jervis Cottonbelly and Marion Fontaine’s ‘old fashioned gents’ gimmick, because they’re doing their own spin on the same basic concept.
Instead of the Swiss Death, what would you call RVD’s new move?
The Toke Death?
The Vaporizer?
Death?
that last one should have said “insert weed euphemism here” Death…not sure what happened
You forgot to type “insert week euphemism here” before “Death”.
I hope this clears it up.
Dammit. I meant weed.
Since Neville is “The Man That Gravity Forgot” and we’ll likely never see it again, I think it should be christened: “The Gravity Rip”.
Gravity’s Rainbow, perhaps?
When they inevitably fire Bull Dempsey and someone else gets the “Bull” moniker from the Name Generator, they had better keep his entrance music. Because that was great.
Yep the best thing about that match was Bull’s music and the man who has inherited Yoshi Tatsu’s spot ,Xavier Woods (PHD) watery hair flick .
The unique aspect of Irish dancing is the rigidity of it, especially keeping your upper body straight the whole time. So it wasn’t even that she was hammering on a “fire-y Irish” stereotype, it’s that actual Irish dancing is too graceful and controlled for that stereotype so we just get her hunched over, kick outward like a giant squid is trying to grab you motions making it the worst of both worlds. It’d be like Layla coming out to be a ballroom dancer with Fandango and doing her super aggressive “So You Think You Can Dance”-style Extreme Expose dancing the entire time while also being terrible at it.
You officially read my brain with this comment. I don’t even know how good a wrestler she was thanks to the aggressive Step Serving.
The highlight of that Neville/RVD match for me was the beginning when Neville is standing in the ring looking at RVD with that look on his face like “holy crap, that’s Rob Van Dam, right there in the ring with me” — it is kind of weird to think that guys like Neville absolutely idolized RVD so that was probably a legitimately cool moment for him.
I think handled his solo time alright, but he looks 10x better playing off Enzo. Just that little thing where he checks Enzo’ metaphors, “yeah, that works.” Keep these guys together forever.
Oops, of course I’m talking about Cass.
Enzo does it with Cass’s metaphors, too. Then he gets confused about what Cass means and it’s WONDERFUL (and I can’t believe they took the Best Promo Ever down from YouTube…BOO, WWE, you are S-A-W-F-T SAAAAWFT!)
Big Cass is a treasure that needs Enzo. Enzo is a verbal genius that needs Big Cass. They’re together again and we are a better people for it.
@Pedro Benoliel WHAT?! Not the tissue one!!
Cyber Pilate, I’M AFRAID I’VE GOT SOME BAD NEWS :( :( :(
When I first started watching NXT in February, I never expected my favorite character to be Tyler Breeze. But the guy is just too damn funny to not win my heart.
However, I’m already fully prepared to give my allegiance to Enzo Amore. That partially-shaved eyebrow is crucial.
Hey Enzo…How you doin’?
Seriously though, consider this a comment full of ‘EN-ZO!’ pasted over and over and topped by a Sailor Moon Heart Eyes .gif.
Last night was my first time seeing Enzo, as I’m pretty sure he’s been off NXT ever since the Network launched (and I never saw Full Sail NXT until the Network). I gotta tell ya, I kinda see what all the hype is about. I was super-into his promo last night. Where should I go from here? Is there more of him on the Network somewhere?
[www.youtube.com] (they took the better version of that from improv class down and I hate them for it – it contained a line about Cottonelle tissue that was better than 98% of WWE ‘jokes’.)
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
Heck, these dudes are even amazing SHILLING MERCH:
[www.youtube.com]
Welcome to the Enzo fan club. Here’s your badge.
Type in ‘Enzo Amore’ on YouTube and enjoy :)
Welcome to the Enzo Amore Fan Club. Here’s your badge.
Enzo makes me feel joy within the cackles of my heart
There are a shed load of full episodes on Hulu ,so get binging on the best WWE show around.
The best thing about Enzo is that he doesn’t get hype, he stays hype.
I thought Bull just looked like the median fat guy doing Rhino cosplay at a Wrestlecon.
If somebody just tells Becky to go all in on the jig and she just does it instead of half assing it, I think we’d appreciate it more. But no, she just kinda high kicks through it all.
Summer Rae saying “screw this” and clotheslining her damn head off was fantastic though. Can we have that Summer and not “I LOVE YOU FANDANGO, PICK ME OVER THE OLD HAG LAYLA” Summer? Pretty please?
Also, good lord, that Enzo promo…
Can we get Lynch and Sheamus to switch gimmicks? Sheamus could play up his character’s established obnoxiousness by constantly doing jigs while Lynch Exploder Suplexes Divas as the Female Celtic Warrior?
I’m kinda hoping Sheamus runs into her and we find out Becky is his ex and she just starts beating the shit out of him.
I am a big fan of both of those ideas.
I don’t want to say I was marking out for Breeze on commentary, but I spent a lot of time giggling and acting like a giddy school girl. My work notebook may or may not have “Tyler <3 <3 <3" in the margins.
Enzo I haven't seen much of, but I already liked Cass and I think Enzo is his missing it factor. The tag division is going to be excellent with them, the Vaudevillains, and the Legionnaires, Jason and Tye and the Ascension roaming around it could be a really amazing thing. Should improve everyone and it looks like WWE has plans to make the main roster tag division sizzle.
“Jason and Tye” – just a heads up, their official With Leather team name is JJ Dillen.
But yes, it’s definitely much better than the Ascension and a pack of randomly paired jobbers getting beaten in a minute or so. And vastly better than where I was afraid we were going after ArRIVAL, when I thought Too Cool were going to be coming to NXT.
Hey, now, don’t ya ever forget LU-CHA!
I am worried that people will like Bull Dempsey because his entrance theme starts with that “BULL! BULL! BULL!” chant and people like chanting…
I agree that Becky Lynch would be great if she toned down the fucking riverdancing. I started being annoyed after about 5 seconds into her entrance. Her wrestling moves were cool though, and she’s pretty.
Aiden English’ senton is awesome. Well, Aiden English is awesome.
You know the way some girls have crushes on Ambrose? Yeah, it’s all about Simon Gotch for me. He put his city of origin as “Arkham” on twitter. A handsome guy who combines 1920s aesthetics with wrestling and HP Lovecraft and has accordion in his entrace song? Be still my little nerd heart.
Surprised nobody’s mentioned Riley’s incessant HAHDOOIN after Enzo came back out. Still baffles me that the dude has fans.
Becky showing Sheamus that Irish people are allowed to have some skin pigment.
Also, as long as I have a bunch of NXT viewers here, me and my sister both said that the Wyatt family needs to add a creepy, obsessed female follower to the group. If you’ve ever seen a cult, the leaders ALWAYS have multiple women who are obsessively loyal to them and are always at their side. (see CM Punk and Serena)
My question is, are there any women in NXT who you would pick to bring in that would be able to pull off the creepy Wyatt vibe? This is where someone like Nidia would have been nice to have around
Hey man, as a fellow Irishman with pale skin, I can tell you it ain’t by choice.
Someone needs to tell Bull Dempsey that if your man boobs and beer gut cause Strap Gap(TM), you shouldn’t wear a singlet.
Kingston did tell Dempsey to roll with it or whatever on Twitter, so maybe he’s okay with it. Doesn’t make a guy playing the Crystal Pepsi version of an awesome talent that will never get a whiff of WWE any better, but he got King’s blessing.
He’s got no back bone (CHICKEN TENDAHS)!
My favorite moment of the night:
Creative was totally trying to make “fetch” happen with the piped in Bull chants. Everyone in Full Sail responded by sitting on their damn hands and pursed their lips.
Eddie Kingston is categorically the worst at everything, so I’m just holding out hope that someone on a bigger stage than he’ll ever get to stealing his gimmick will make him go away forever.
Booooo!
I can’t +1 this hard enough.
Really? I love that guy
You guys are crazy, Kingston is awesome.
He’s had exactly one good or memorable moment that I can think of, and that was the promo about Larry Sweeney before the first title match. Everything else is garbage. I feel like the people defending him are the types who will defend anything Chikara does because of FRIENDSHIP or something.
@GarrettB19 Yeah, I’ve never come across anyone who’s been all “Meh, Chikara is okay, I guess.” It’s either the greatest promotion ever, the greatest ever because you don’t watch it, or you haven’t been exposed to it.
Am I the only one who believes that Rich Brennan is AlternateTimeline!Joseph Parks?
Being the WWE, I’m guessing that the Bull Dempsey gimmick was meant for Kevin Steen, something weird happened and Steen didn’t sign, but they’d made the entrance music and figured what the hell, let’s stick the gimmick on this guy.
Bull Dempsey’s been around for a while. He got turned down for a gig by Sylvester LeFort when they were doing the whole “Mason Ryan beats up LeFort for no reason” angle.
Yeah, this honestly felt like a “now or never” thing to me. Throw him out there, see if he takes a step forward doing important stuff or just somehow strikes a chord with the audience, and if it doesn’t work, just feed him to Mojo’s butt and let him go.
He also had a similar gimmic in the indies under the names Smith James.
Renee is a fantastic backstage interviewer, but her commentary has always been super garbage. I think the only enjoyable bits she’s done have been flirting with Regal or dissing Punching Bag Riley.
FWIW, I noticed Regal unfollowed her on Twitter, which I thought seemed odd. If there’s a story there, I haven’t heard it.
Maybe Ambrose scared him off
There’s an (unsubstantiated) rumor that went around that Renee Young is sleeping her way to the top. William Regal got all disapproving father-figure on her and Dean Ambrose, something of a student of Regal’s, is caught in the middle (he’s dating Renee).
Another good episode by NXT. A show that introduces new characters while developing their regulars while good matches happen? What a concept!
I’ll wait and see about Bull Dempsey. Where I think his gimmick is heading, isn’t exactly my jam, but i get it. I don’t not like him, either.
As for Becky Lynch, I hope they give her a new gimmick ASAP. She’s got a great look and was pretty good in the ring. But that terrible dancing and token Irish noises she was making? No. No. No no no no no no.
I’ll be supportive of Becky Lynch because she’s a pretty, buff lady who looks good in the ring so far. More her, less terrible models! I’m iffy on the dancing because that’s not a gimmick that will go anywhere.
As for Bull, lose that damn gear. Seriously. He looks like some garbage jobber that gets beat in two minutes flat on during 1980s Superstars.
The problem I had with Bull is that his argument about there being no big dudes anymore makes no sense. WWE has all sorts of big dudes right now.
Also, didn’t Bull have a chain around his neck during the LeFort audition stuff? I really think he should have a weapon. Bull as the low-tier hoss that gets his butt kicked but is still hossy enough to absob it and cheats his ass off to win is a lot more interesting than “IT’S A COLD WORLD, GOOLJAR, BUNDLE UP” man
+1 for Gooljar
He didn’t say “big dudes”, he said “men”. Implying that other big dudes aren’t manly. (Thankfully he made the comparison to children and not women, or he’d be even more disliked around these parts.)
Yeah, when he had a chain he was rippin’ Togi Makabe, but somewhere along the lines found out about Eddie Kingston, and I guess management liked that more.
That is the first time seeing Becky in action and apart from the dodgy dancing of course she was good.
Heard before she semi retired she was as good as Del Ray .
I don’t see Bull Dempsey EVER getting called up and I’m surprised he’s even on NXT.
Also the commentary was full of too many spots of silence , it desperately needed Regal .
That was the best RVD match i’ve ever seen and a great match all around.
Overheard backstage at NXT
Regal: Hey Rob could you bust out a new move tonight?
RVD: Ok but you will have to show me something cause I ain’t got crap
Regal: no sweat just throw Adrian strait up in the air and kick him in the face
RVD: Sounds good. By the way why do you want me to do this?
Regal: We just like screwing with Brandon Stroud
Riley: yup, Figure Four Headlock for LYFE!
The one downside of NXT is that its better than RAW, which reminds your brain that NXT is overseen by the folks who will be the successors to Vince McMahon when he dies (we all know he’ll never retire).
Then, your brain will starting wishing Vince would croak because the “doofus son in law” is pretty good at this.
Then, you feel bad.
Eh, he’s old enough already, better him than all that talent in his company.
When RVD’s bald patch starts showing it’s like when a boss in an arcade game starts blinking red. You know he’s about to get wrecked.
I will always and forever love Becky Lynch for how incredible she was in 2006. But yeah, her gimmick is kinda ass. I never thought I’d see a more blatant Irish stereotype than Rhia O’Reilly but somehow, Lynch goes that extra mile. Still, don’t write her off entirely after one match. She has far more upside than this would lead you to believe.
I loved Tyler Breeze pointing out how stupid Renee is on commentary. She completely distracted from the great match and what was with her trying to put herself over by saying people tell her she and Breeze look the same?
And Simon Gotch isn’t a mute, he’s a honeybadger – [rutube.ru]
Two things:
1. How awesome was Becky Lynch getting up like a fucking crimson head? (around 1:02 in the video)
2. I think this is the first time since he returned that I haven’t been bored to death by an RVD match. Instead of bouncing him off of strong guys like Cesaro, I think he should be the big bad of the flippy men.
He’s the acrobatic guy that’s bigger and stronger than most of the other cruiserweight guys, so when he’s in a match with them he knocks them around and pulls out mean headlocks all the time. When he’s a babyface his plodding transitions seem really apathetic and boring, but as Hoss J. Flipman it seems like confident agression.
Holy crap, how did Hugh Morrus not get renamed in Hoss J. Flipman during his brief stint as a wrestler in WWE???
Some thoughts:
-Like so many other WL regulars, the Vaudevillains are currently occupying an exceedingly large place in my heart. With Punk retired and Bryan injured, they’re second only to the Wyatt family in terms of active performers (and had the Cena feud gone another month, they’d likely occupy the top slot as my despair with Wyatt’s booking only increased).
-“Renee Young used to do NXT commentary. Despite her being a woman, she was a very good commentator.” WHAT. THE. FUCK. RENEE?!? Is Dean Ambrose some kind of sick misogynist and he’s twisted Renee’s brain around enough where this is okay, or is she being piped this shit directly into her headset, a la Cole? Either way, it’s fucking awful, and has no place in the one place I can go to see women in wrestling get a fair shake.
-I honestly don’t understand all the hate for Bull Dempsey. First off, I would very much doubt that ripping off Eddie Kingston is/was his idea. Considering all the guys that they’ve signed who have worked with Kingston over the years, I’m pretty sure they’ve seen him and know his gimmick. If you’re in his shoes and Bill DeMott says, “Emulate this guy as best you can”, are you going to say “Dude, I don’t want to be WWE’s version of Eddie Kingston” or are you going to do it and hope that you eventually get repackaged (in Bull’s case, as a member of the Wyatt family)? And honestly, most of Bull’s movements and facial expressions reminded me more of Taz than Kingston. The combination of the squash match, the fact that he was given a promo, and the way that the commentary team talked about him leads me to believe that this was more than just a “sink or swim” type of experiment. I’d guess that he’s got some support from someone backstage, and honestly, he’s been in developmental for less than fourteen months now, so I doubt creative has given up on him already. I also doubt he’s going to end up on the receiving side of Mojo’s ass, either. But I’m willing to admit that I’m a huge ECW-era Taz fan, so I could be completely wrong and blinded by nostalgic bias.
-Speaking of Taz, he’d be pleased with that suplex that Becky Lynch busted out. As for the rest of it? I’m hoping that the dancing was more to mock Summer (whose main roster existence up until recently was entirely based on dancing) than something we’re going to get crammed down our throats on a bi-weekly basis. If this were RAW or Smackdown, sure, but NXT is *usually* better than that, so I’m holding out hope. Plus, she’s both rather fetching and quite a bit better in the ring than Alexa Bliss, so I’m giving her a pass for this week. I’m hoping that WWE’s relatively tame style will allow her to recapture some of her pre-injury glory.
-Big Cass still reminds me too much of Test for me to fully believe that he’s going to go anywhere, but at least Enzo is a big upgrade from Albert. Hopefully fitness-model-in-a-past-life Alexa Bliss becomes their Trish Stratus, because she can certainly use Enzo’s excess personality. Also, Enzo said literally nothing new this week, and it was still perfect. PER-FECT.
-Tyler Breeze on commentary almost made up for Renee and A-Ri prior to that. Almost. Not to take anything away from Tyler Breeze, because he was outstanding, but Renee and Riley were just THAT bad. When the dude with blandular disorder is the best non-guest commentator for the night, you know you’re hurting.
-The main event was pretty swank, easily the best RVD match I can remember and it had way more personality than either of Neville’s matches with Tyson Kidd. It’s a true testament to Neville, as well, because not only is RVD generally more boring and repetitive than Kidd, but he was also Bulldog-at-Summerslam-92 blown up about six minutes into the match. I think the personal highlight for me was realizing that RVD had an AIRBRUSHED PLATYPUS on the back of his singlet (at least that’s what it looked like to me, with the beaver tail and duck bill – if it wasn’t please don’t ruin it for me). Also, every time Neville got the upper hand, RVD sold the realization of his own impending wrestling mortality better than I think he’s sold anything in his entire career.
-I filled in on Impact coverage for 411 last night, and first off, Danielle is a SAINT for doing that week in and week out. Secondly, I planned to watch NXT last night after Impact was over, but I legitimately fell asleep during Xavier Woods’ entrance. It’s like my mind and body both just said ‘NOPE” in unison and shut down. Finally, there were literally 20 minutes of wrestling in a two-hour show. There was that much wrestling in NXT’s main event, and it’s an hour-long show. Basically, TNA’s got a long way to go if they’re ever going to be an alternative to the WWE. RAW and Smackdown generally do the Sports Entertainment better, and NXT does the professional wrestling far, far better.
One more loveable fact about Gotch I learened when I talked with him on twitter: He likes Doctor Who and his favourite Doctor is the 8. Paul McGann!
I think Beckys dancing was overdone on purpose to play of Summers ball room dancing stick. I reserve the right to judge later, if she keeps it up. Though it was a nice talking point thatshe is a professional stunt-woman.
Tyler Breeze did a mans job trying to shut down Renee, who really need to turn it down a bit, before she becomes the Cole of NXT.
Finally, props to RVD for making a splendid show case of Neville!
I couldn’t stop laughing as Amore came skeddadling down the ramp.
If I had a dime for every clever comment I could think of about Enzo’s re-debut, I’d have zero dimes,
Seriously though, I’m so happy Enzo’s back. I missed him more than I’ve missed Daniel Bryan.
Becky Lynch’s gimmick is downright embarrassing. Such a shame, ’cause I know she’s a good wrestler. Watch as Prince Devitt debuts as her leprechaun husband.
Oh, and Sasha and Charlotte trolling Summer by stealing her heat successfully was hilarious.
Whoa at that RVD screencap. Maybe Seth Rollins is the man that broke up the Shield , but put RVD back together
#deepthoughts
RVD did do that move once before! Somewhere around 11-12 years ago he did against Eddie Guerrero on one of the WWE B-shows. I was amazed by it back then and never saw it again until now.
How great was Adrian Neville going full Dead Slug out of the tree of woe? Seriously dug that sell job.
Becky Lynch (formerly Rebecca Knox in SHIMMER) is such a good effing heel and a great wrestler and it pains me that this is what they’re doing with her.