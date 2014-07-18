The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/17/14: The One Where Vic Preaches

Pre-show notes:
You wouldn’t think Alexa Bliss would have that much problem DEVELOPING an offense. I mean, she’s small, but it’s not like Sasha or Bayley are giants or anything. Plus, she’s a bodybuilder and a gymnast, so you KNOW she’s got the athleticism to pull off moves
Whatever though, Sasha rules
*I meant Charlotte, not Bayley, though an Alexa Bliss heel turn could be sort of funny
Dude, Charlotte is a giant!
It’s not like Rey Mysterio vs Big Show or anything though, she could figure out SOMETHING to do against the other women
Has Tyler’s phone case always matched his fur vest? Tonight was the first show I noticed they matched so I apologize if this has always been a staple of his.
Yep, they match.
I am on board this mystery solving team as long as one of them uses “Zoinks!” as a catchphrase.
See, that’s what I love about the NXT crowd. When they chant for a match, it usually has to do with the match and it’s creative.
On RAW, during any random match: CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK jbl CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK CM PUNK
And I think Sasha’s backstabber/crossface combo (still hoping she calls it the Bossface, holding out hope for it!) is my second favorite Diva move right now (AJ’s Widow tranitions being my favorite) because DAMN.
This one tonight was a bit sloppy, but still all around an impressive move. The last one she hit (I wanna say it was in the first round of the NXT tourney against Bayley was damn near perfection).
I want Sasha Banks to be considered a big enough NXT name to get into the next game and have that combo be put together as one move for her finisher because it is fuckin’ awesome.
I like the sloppiness of Sasha’s submission combo tonight. She gave off that Del Rio vibe where if you are out of position they’ll manhandle you into it. Badass.
I felt like Byron Saxton was very good on this week’s NXT. I thought his interactions with William Regal were great and Saxton has been improving a lot.
The whole announce team ups their game when Regal is there. He is a blessing.
CJ Parker’s entrance theme is so spot on now. I love it.
Also Devin is getting decent at her job and I don’t know whether to be happy for the competence or to mourn the lost comedy.
Devin’s starting to do a thing where you can tell who she really likes because she’ll always start the interview with “Heeey Samiii” and linger way too long on the vowels.
It’s the kind of thing that makes me want to write fanfiction.
Agreed on the CJ Parker thing. The beauty of NXT is that you can see people learn and get better right before your eyes!
Just get Jordan a magnifying glass and a Sherlock cap and we’re on to something here.
So… uh…
Did anyone else hear Brandon more or less get a mention on this week’s Art of Wrestling at the beginning of the podcast?
I listened just because you said this, and jeez…he’s taking it a little hard, huh? I certainly read it like a joke, but man…
I can’t say I’m surprised. Colt does seem to take things a little too seriously.
Also, I don’t understand that podcast at all. He’s trying to be Marc Maron so badly (even admitted this on his WTF episode), but he has a bad radio voice, a unfunny running joke to start every episode, can’t pace an interview and makes wrestlers seem way less interesting than they could be. It’s not a good product.
Austin has a similar problem with his show, not to mention several of the interviews are unlistenable due to awful Skype reception. I love his insane ad reads though.
…maybe I’m just picky.
This was me the moment NXT started: [i.imgur.com]
The Vaudevillans vs. Enzo & Big Cass should have taken up far more of the show and certainly shouldn’t have had that goddamn RAW ending.
cyber Pilate, I just have to say that every time I see your icon, I laugh and clap my hands. I so love Mantis in Annihilation: Conquest and the first run of the new Guardians title.
Devin referred to Kalisto as “Usted.” She earns a Best for showing respect and not using the over familiar “tú.”
I want to cheer for Alexa Bliss, but my main problem is that she doesn’t really have a discernable gimmick yet. I want to see her weird highlights and glitter evolve into somewhere between Lady Gaga and the Dust Brothers. She’s got no offense, so combine her flippy airborne arsenal with some good old eccentric ring behavior and costume choices to freak out her opponents. The commentary team can argue about whether she’s really that weird, or if she’s just acting that way for attention.
I think they should call her up to RAW, make her AngelDust (which’ll never happen, but she could be PixieDust), and let her manage/learn from Dem Rhodes Boys.
^^^^^^ This is GOLD!!!!
Good show, all in all. Though I knew exactly how everyone would react to the “RAW ending”. I’d rather see those two teams fight for a few good minutes, then just have a stylish DQ or something. No one looks good when pinned after being distracted by music. Whoever thinks this is the case is dumb and stupid and shouldn’t book wrestling matches.
I was happy about Sasha just clowning Alexa, because she needed a good win badly. Alexa is out of her league, with her two wins complete and utter flukes. Sasha’s finishing sequence was just satisfying to watch. Personally, I’d just occasionally enjoy face women winning easy matches against other lesser faces. Give Bayley a win against a non-BFF! Have Becky Lynch become a dominate monster face.
I admit I’ve tuned out the main event recently because just looking at Kidd bores me, but he’s great when just acting like a cowardly dick and not talking. Good match, Sami got reasonable offense and actually looked strong at the end. I was fearing he’d job again, because god forbid a “main-roster superstar” loses in developmental!
Sooo, what’s going on with Big Cass’ chest?
If he were a TNA wrestler circa 2005, it’d be immediately dismissed as steroid acne, but since it’s 2014, I have no idea.
We were talking about recent NXT W-L records being a bit meaningful in the progression of characters and Zayn’s unfortunate bad luck runs came up. I think this is still okay that he’s losing time and time again because of his high risk offense leading to him eating Mortal Kombat finishers and his somewhat smaller size leaving him vulnerable to bigger, more conservative foes. But he gets in enough great spots and high impact moves that the endings feel just like that…bad luck.
Unless Nattie falls down or something.
Crazy how half the refs are smaller than some of the Diva’s,maybe when Rudy Charles grows up he’l be decent .
Devin did show some emotion when she talked in Spanish ,but the rest was the nodding dog routine .
Edens a pretty good back stage interviewer who’s only small fault is waving her hand around too much.
Still no Bayley in the opening intro.
Am I the only one who wants to see a wrestler who’s gimmick is “Gets Pissed Off At The Sound Tech Guys For Always Costing Him Matches?”
No, you’re not, even if no one will ever top Mark Henry on that front: [www.youtube.com]
I enjoyed the show, particularly Sasha vs Alexas, but my main takeaway from it was wondering why they aren’t using Sasha’s boss new entrance music. Did she leak that too early? It’s so much better than her current generic one.
Sorry to tell you this, but it turns out Sasha’s “new” theme is actually a fan made song that was mislabeled as an unused WWE theme. Maybe send a link to Sasha and she might get it like Bray got Broken Out In Love.
Well, the first place I saw it was on Sasha’s twitter, so she definitely knows of it.
I had no idea it was fan made though. That’s pretty awesome.
Tye And Jason solving myyyyysteries!
A good show overall. I actually do like the idea of Bliss(once she gets some real offense) turning heel and battling Bayley in the most kawaii fued ever.
Also, why do they keep these great Enzo/Cass promos off the show? I wonder what theyre doing with them since they don’t get to do Enzo’s mic intro on the ramp anymore, either.
Quick question, Brandon – will you being doing Retro Best and Worst of NXT until you started your weekly reviews, or will it turn into an endless cycle with you re-reviewing shows you’ve already B&W’ed?
Putting Dan in quotation marks for Rudy Charles when he’s now working under his real name is just weird.
Devin Taylor: unable to sound like a person in English OR Spanish.
I’m happy for these segment-by segment write-ups as they show me what parts were cut out in the international airing of NXT. Thanks for being so into the details B-Stro.
One of the many things I enjoy about Tyler Breeze is that he is the only wrestler who has a legitimate excuse for not looking at someone like a normal human being while having a conversation.
I call it:Next week Kalisto will tag up with the mysterious… Joson Jardan!
I love how Enzo and Big Cass and the Vaudevillains are moving on. On the main roster, they would have had fifty more matches after the distraction finish. Instead, Enzo and Big Cass are going after The Legionaires got revenge and the Vaudevillains are using their confidence from the win to go after Kalisto. Beautiful.