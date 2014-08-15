The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/14/14: The Death Of A Real Live Cowboy

Pre-show notes:
– You can watch this week’s show here. When you hear dubstep, fast forward.
– Be sure you’re reading our retro recap of NXT season 3. This week’s episode was surprisingly good, and it ended with a marriage proposal. When you’re done reading about GOOD NXT, go back and remember how super not good it used to be.
Scroll through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 14, 2014.
I hope Breeze stays on nxt forever.
Replace Breeze with “anyone I love on NXT” and your sentence is totally accurate.
Yea they should all just stay there so Vince doesn’t take notice and ruin them.
I had a thought while watching Neville/Breeze that I was going to get really sad when Breeze/Neville/Steen/Zayn/KENTA/Devitt each get called up only to lose to R-Truth a bunch of times while Cole screams “THIS GUY IS RIDICULOUS!”
Remember Emma?
:'(
I’m not sure what’s worse, that the guy capitalized every word in that sentence, or that on second reading he capitalized every word in the sentence EXCEPT ONE.
WWE Universe youtube commenters are usually genius level. Weird.
Hell, I was impressed he got “supposed” right.
My girlfriend ONLY cares about two things in wrestling: Seth Rollins and Tyler Breeze. So she was excited to hear what happened in Breeze’s championship match tonight.
Me: It was a DQ. Tyson Kidd attacked them at the end.
Her: Tyson Kidd? The guy with the stupid “Fact” gimmick?
Me: Yeah.
Her: He’s the worst. “I’m stupid. FACT. No one likes me. FACT. I’m never getting called up to the main roster. FACT.”
Now that’s some heel heat.
Ohh, that last one is a mega burn.
Ouch.
I think I really like your girlfriend, man.
OK so when Lance Hoyt murders Brandon Stroud can we just replace him with Raven’s Mom and chalkwhite76’s girlfriend?
Tyson Kidd pissing your girlfriend off means he done his job.
All in for gay Tyler Breeze.
Pardon me. I have a question for Renee.
‘sup?
I still hold partial to that dress she wore at Wrestlemania because I am a sucker for any girl in teal, but DAMN, that dress…
Is it weird that I remember that dress?
No, that is not weird.
Anyone else kind of love Sin Cara awkwardly and half-heartedly doing the “LUCHA” arm dance?
It just looked so wrong.
Hahahah.. I saw that too..
Sin Cara was not feeling it.
Hahaha I thought it was funny too.
Sin Cara was all like “I’m too old for this shit”
If Sasha didn’t attempt to dismissively look away from Bayley, that segment would have been perfect. Or atleast if she rolled her eyes at her.
Sasha’s problem is she doesn’t know what to look at, she knows she’s not supposed to look at the camera, but when she has an actual subject to look at (Bayley, the mirror from that one promo) she’s great.
Also, I’ve never been a woman, but who leaves their dresses and purses hanging out in a locker room? That’s how bags get shit in.
Though, personally I now want to see them start hanging more random and crazy crap from those hooks. next week there should be a Hanging plant for no reason.
She’s doing that thing that people do on a Broadway musical, where instead of talking to the person, they look out at the audience. It’s effective there because it allows the person’t voice to carry, but you don’t need to do that on TV.
Aiden English did that too, but his character was a Broadway star in the making at the time, so he could get away with it.
All she has to do is look at who she’s talking to. BOOM. Problem solved.
– Wesley Blake has hung up the cowboy hat and transitioned into the Braden Walker phase of his career.
– I keep waiting for Tyler Breeze to drop some variation of: “Put a cork it in, Sami Zayn!”
Everything was excellent on this show.
Except William Regal wasn’t calling it.
I keep dreaming that the reason Regal isn’t on NXT is because he’s busy flying to where ever the next RAW is to replace Lawler.
Then he isn’t and I’m sad.
Oh man. Replacing Lawler with Regal. That would be a dream come true.
Youtube comments to nXt matches are depressing.
When Kidd interfered in the Main I said aloud: “you son of a bitch!” and I LIKE Kidd…which made me realize Tyler Breeze is my favorite thing ever. NXT is the only show that ever makes me mark out anymore, PPV’s included.
I love Bull’s look around the arena after he beat down Mojo. He was confused as fuck like “No wait, guys. I’m the heel. Please boo.”
That main event (heck, the Bayley/Sasha match) had more heat to it than the entire past month of RAW combined. When Tyson Kidd can come off like the biggest asshole loser and you want him crushed, this is good.
That stupid fan comment makes me scared for Breeze, much like I am for Bayley, when they eventually get called up. They have such wonderful characters in NXT.
One thing I like about NXT is that even complete wastes of time, like Bull/Mojo, just go away quickly and we can move on to something cool. Even though I liked the crowd cheering Mojo getting beatdown. If Bull/Mojo was on RAW, or maybe…CJ Parker, I’d be cringing hardcore because they’d be even worse and the commentary would savage them. When watching NXT, I just nod and smile.
Best episode in months. Keep it up, everyone.
I don’t want any of these guys to get called up, honestly. They should all just exist on NXT and keep putting on awesome shows. That’s gonna keep me subscribed to the network.
I think we’re on the verge of a new SmackDown! Six with Zayn/Neville/Devitt/KENTA/Steen/Breeze fighting every week on NXT.
(Sorry for the hyperbole) This should be one of the greatest spans of televised wrestling we’re bound to ever see, before they get called up and fed to Fandango and R-Truth.
Speaking of callbacks, the sudden superkick to Kidd was a sort of callback to his lumberjack match with Bo Dallas, where he just smacked Breeze for no reason. Neville throws the first punch pretty often, it seems.
I like that it’s becoming a unique character trait to be proactive. If you know the dude is going to interfere anyways, might as well strike first.
It isn’t particularly the stereotypical trait of a babyface but I like it. It makes Adrian human. He isn’t perfect and should probably stop throwing hands at dudes without being provoked, but he knows these guys are going to mess with him and he can’t stand it because he takes his competition and his championship very seriously. He wants to be a fighting champion in clean matches to prove he is the best but assholes keep getting in his way.
Few thoughts about NXT:
1) NXT is this place where guys can easily change their gimmick. I think it’s time for Mojo to cut his losses and his ass based offense and get a new gimmick and offense.
2) Sasha Banks is amazing and it stinks that she has to be the one who has to job to Bailey.
3) Tyler Breeze has improved so much over the past year. I fear for what’ll happen when he gets called up.
Mojo shouldn’t change his offense, just his gimmick. Make his gimmick be “I am great at wrestling but I am so strong and tough that I can fight like a jackass and still win.” The secret being he is a terrible wrestler and when he gets into the ring with someone truly skilled, he can’t beat them or break out his “great wrestling” because it doesn’t exist. And then if he could learn to actually wrestle, it could be a face turn story of him learning and getting better at his craft.
Not every loss is a “job” per se. Sasha comes out of these matches looking like a great wrestler.
To build on what @Axiel has said, Mojo should be the Gronk of the wrestling world – incredibly physical gifted, but too busy partying and going after chicks to really devote himself to wrestling. It would also help if he was injured (even if only in kayfabe) and missed significant events. Unfortunately, since Mojo Family buys out an entire section at the NXT live specials, I think he’ll continue to be on every one of those.
tyler breeze needs a move called “easy, breeze-y”. i have not a clue what it would be- but it would be awesome.
Overdrive into Tornado DDT into 450 Splash into Powerbomb into Crossface into Package Piledriver into Overdrive into Tornado DDT into Overdrive into Overdrive.
Someone has been playing with the 2K14 Finisher editor again.
@wwespn Back in WCW, “Sugar” Shane Helms had a hanging neckbreaker where he’d jump past the guy feet-first, and as he went past, he’d grab his neck for the neckbreaker on the way down. I feel like that’s in line with Breeze’s character.
NXT crowd you heartless bastards fancy enjoying the beat down of poor Mojo .Sure he likes putting his arse in peoples faces and always looks confused as if someone has asked him what 2 plus 2 equals but he has feelings damn it .
With him losing all the time now he’s either for the chop he’s getting repackaged with a new finisher where he jumps up in the air and T Bags his opponents .
Sasha may not be the best actress but she’s better than Brie Bella
Tommy Wiseau is better than Brie Bella.
Mick Foley once posted a Facebook rant on how much of a good actress Brie Bella has become, sometime during the Bryan vs Kane feud in April/May.
To this day I hope he was just being sarcastic.
I think Bonnie Prince Billiy’s next album is going to be real live cowboy dubstep
+everything sir, anyone who casually throws around Bonnie Prince Billy references is a friend of mine.
The early B&W of NXT pleases me.
Thanks, Brandon!
“Who do you think you are?”
“I’m Bayley”
<3 <3 <3
Also nice was Tyler Breeze doing that headlock thing like he did against Kalisto, but it helped instead of hurt the match because:
1. It wasn't the entire match
2. The announcers made a point that it's to keep Adrian Neville grounded
3. Breeze actually did stuff with it, like arching up and slamming his head into the mat. Stuff like that gets a little better if you put some pizzazz into it.
Fun show last night, and it's good to see Sami Zayn finally pay Neville back for making the save when Tyson KIdd and Justin Gabriel were beating him up. It kinda bummed me out when he didn't try to bail him out against Rusev, so it's good to see that Sami isn't a jerk.
A. If either Kalisto or Sin Cara doesn’t come up next week dressed up as TennisPlayer!Simon Dean I’m going to be pissed. (This is what I’m trying to reference. [aceattorney.wikia.com])
B. If Mojo’s supposed t’be all hype, this should be his theme. [www.youtube.com]
Somehow I wanted Bayley to hug Sasha post-match because she was so sad and also it’s time for her to turn face. A real emotional hug would have done that.. That boss gimmick is fine and fits but it doesn’t lead anywhere. Bring out her cousin Snoop and make her a cool boss.
Please don’t make Sasha face! I think she’s been so good as the boss! Everything except the promos.
A good wrestler can play both. And she was literally (or almost) crying at the match, which isn’t so bossy.
Just because a good wrestler can be both doesn’t mean a good character can. The Boss gimmick is good but I only see it as a heel.
Instead, she needs to recruit an underling rather than playing one and acknowledge that history as the number 2 in both versions of the BFFs. Then she can challenge Bayley or Charlotte and have a good story with either of them or even with both for some triple threat action. She has either the great, in-ring rivalry with Bayley to lean on or the character history with Charlotte or you can mix all three of them together because it is a fantastic history.
The NXT women’s division has almost no women heels at the moment, so why turn the best one face? You have Sasha and Charlotte. That’s it. Who of the new class is turning heel? Not Becky. Definitely not Bliss. Probably not Veronica Lane. It’s definitely a problem they have.
PT, on the other hand the main roster has a surplus of heel divas. Having them come down to NXT both to show off in more than 3 minute matches, as well as the inbuilt underdog-situation it puts the face NXT-divas in, should be a win-win solution.
Ronaldo Wolfgang is the non-specific ethnic chef gimmick they are giving Kenta. His finisher is The Expeditor.
Fantasy bookings: Bull beats the ever loving tar out of Mojo at Tookover 2: Takening’s Revenge, until Mojo STAYS PISSED and changes it up to be a monster heel. Murphy and Blake become one of the more stable and decent tags in the division, as they’ve even shown their comedy shtick at house shows. And also Sasha becomes suuuuuper despondent about never beating anyone, so I take her out to 4Rivers Smokehouse and then she feels better.
Tookover 2: Takening’s Revenge made me legit laugh out loud. +1 post man.
Saw on the dirt sheets that Dean Ambrose is supposed to star in the next WWE action film that starts filming this month.
“Variety reports that WWE Studios’ next action movie will be called Lockdown and will feature Dean Ambrose in a starring role. This is the second movie under the new six-pack WWE Studios and Lionsgate deal.
Production starts this month. The movie will be directed by Stephen Reynolds of Tomb Raider: Ascension.
Written by Nathan Brooks and Bobby Lee Darby of WWE’s See No Evil 2, Lockdown tells the story of “a police officer who finds himself trapped inside his own precinct and hunted after crooked cops stop at nothing to recover incriminating evidence of illegal activities against those closest to him.”
WWE Studios’ head Michael Luisi said of Lockdown:
‘Lockdown will continue to energize and excite with the high level of adrenaline our fans have come to expect from our films.'”
Thoughts?
I am actually kind of interested in how poorly this could go or how surprisingly passable to good it could end up being.
Well, Ambrose is New Piper (seriously, watch his mannerisms when he was pouring shit into Seth’s briefcase), so this should be commercial poison, but absolutely awesome.
wrong post, brother
[uproxx.com]
Lockdown? WwE copeez TNA agin, lolz
Is it just me or does NXT seem to be taking more steps towards a Chikara-inspired show? Not in the “throw invisible grenades” way, but rather with more goofy gimmicks, continuity, and solid wrestling. You look at the guys they just signed and the characters that were on the show tonight and it’s kind of hard to deny that it seems they’re going in a new direction with the show. Which I love, by the way.
Sasha Banks’ backstabber-into-crossface is one of my favourite moves. Love her. I love Bayley too. This might be my favourite match of the night.
Tyler vs. Neville was great. I too was impressed with how Neville sold the tornado DDT. It was awesome.
I still hate Bull Dempsey. The way he forces his face and makes his face shake after matches annoys the fuck out of me. He looks like a bulldog with parkinsons.
2 great matches on NXT last night.
It will be interesting to see if Bailey will beat Charlotte for the NXT Women’s Championship.
That sell from Adrian Neville was amazing. I officially nominate Tyler Breeze as the most improved wrestler of 2014.
Sin Cara doing the lucha dance looked odd.
I have a feeling Mojo Rawley will turn heel like Bo Dallas and CJ Parker since the Full Sail fans are turning on him.
Bull’s “Fuck I’m only getting heat because I beat up the guy people don’t like” face is pretty excellent.
Not-Devin’s post interview reacting is not welcome. Give me back vacant blown mind moments please.
Forgive me if someone has already noted this, but I’m just too excited. Can we PLEASE give it up for the Not-Wolves for wearing having hear adorned with goddamned INTERROBANGS?! At first, I was super confused and thought it was just random P’s, and then I looked closer realized it’s my absolute favorite archaic form of punctuation and damn near leapt out of my seat.
Also, god damn, that bump Murphy took on Kalisto’s Shiranui. Talk about gorgeous.
“wearing having hear” = “wearing gear.” See? Excited.
Was that an interrobang on their gear? I came here to comment and ask why they were covered in a version of the Phillies’ P logo…
Here, in Carlson Fantasy Land, the next indy guy signed is Jimmy Jacobs and then he and Tyler Breeze can be adorable and gender non-conforming together. :-D
Pour one out for us Canadians. We’ve had NXT on free TV since the Redemption days. That ended last night because the Network is here now. Main Event took its time slot. Yuk.
It’s on at 1PM EST tomorrow. Or you could like I do and just torrent it.
American Wolfe Wesley Blake is what happens when you set Call of Juarez in a modern day mexican cartel setting and give the trailer a dubstep soundtrack.
Bailey vs Sasha & Neville vs Breeze were awesome.
NXT is so much better than Raw at this point, it’s ridiculous. Every Thursday I remember why I love pro-graps and every Monday night I forget.
Also, Neville’s sell of Breeze’s tornado DDT was the first thing he’s ever done that made react to him in the way that everyone else seems to. Impressive as hell.