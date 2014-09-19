The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/18/14: The Not Ready For Primetime Players

Pre-show notes:

– This week’s episode can be viewed here. You should be watching these every week, I shouldn’t have to link you. How many amazing live specials do they need to do before you go, “Yeah, all right, I’ll watch the one televised wrestling show in the United States that’s TRYING to be good.”

– Be sure you’re reading our retro recap of NXT season 3. This week’s episode featured divorce, fainting, condescending signage and the most hilarious Lord of the Rings reference ever. Theirs, not mine.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

– Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 18, 2014.