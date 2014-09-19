The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/18/14: The Not Ready For Primetime Players

Pre-show notes:
– This week’s episode can be viewed here. You should be watching these every week, I shouldn’t have to link you. How many amazing live specials do they need to do before you go, “Yeah, all right, I’ll watch the one televised wrestling show in the United States that’s TRYING to be good.”
– Be sure you’re reading our retro recap of NXT season 3. This week’s episode featured divorce, fainting, condescending signage and the most hilarious Lord of the Rings reference ever. Theirs, not mine.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter
– Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 18, 2014.
Odds on KENTA’s partner against The Ascension ends up being Devitt?
I was hoping for a Devitt run in during the beat down. The way they filmed it showing the ramp really had me expecting it.
If not that, then he beats Konnor and Viktor in a handicap match and the Ascencion has to leave NXT and go be slightly boring on the main roster.
I was thinking the same thing. It’s been a while since we’ve really had a solid tag team. If they think both guys are ready to move quickly they could have them tag briefly in NXT and then move their feud to Raw.
It would allow Itami’s speaking to be limited as he gets more used to English, and he can focus on just wrestling the hell out of people.
INDEED…not.
Seems fair. They’ve both been in suits in press releases and twit pics.
They can be….The Men in Black! (Also an excuse in kayfabe for them to change their previous identities)
I loved this episode. The worst thing you can say about it was the Charlotte/Emma match was sloppy, but nobody tried to pin their opponent’s belly.
I loved the Itami Acension bit. Him single-handedly fighting them off at Takeover 2 made him look like a million bucks, and him getting beat down by them this week keeps them from turning into Kane, er jokes, and doesn’t negate the week before. Just solid stuff.
I think I always liked heel Barry Windham when he was with the Horsemen better…but excellent points, Brandon.
I wonder how Slater feels about Titus teaming up with another man?
I really want the next Raw to feature an angry and jealous Slater asking Titus “Who was that slut I saw you with Thursday night?”
Or have him corner an oblivious Tyson Kidd and start shouting “home wrecker!” at him.
“Heath, Kidd means nothing to me, I swear! Although he had this great idea for starting an EDM duo, we don’t even have to play instruments!
…
Heath?”
my hope is dreamer comes back and teams with hideo Itami to take on Ascension at some point and they call themselves Itami dreamer
I want him to team up with Dirty Curty and they can call themselves “Itami Dancer”.
Every potential tag team is made better by the inclusion of Cody Rhodes. Dreamer with Cody, for example, would be Beautiful Dreamer. Cody with Dolph Ziggler would be Ziggy Stardust. Cody with Khali would be the Colossus of Rhodes. And Cody with Damien Sandow would be…
…oh, now I’ve made myself sad.
The way Sami and Adrian tried to show up each other for the first half of the match was awesome, especially with the call backs to the Takeover match. Also, I think Neville has now successfully turned into a true tweener: the crowd may not like his actions (or more like, to who he did the said actions), but he’s still keeping in line with the rules, not taunting the crowd directly and stuff. I actually love the dynamic between him and Sami right now, and I’m guessing it leads to a full on heel turn when they really start building to the Zayn vs Neville match.
Is it just me or did Itami seem to have slipped on the top rope while going for the springboard dropkick, but was fast enough to still bring his feet up and at least get to kick Gabriel in the stomach with it? That was a pretty neat recovery. I thought it was a sweet little debut match, just what was needed, I’d say. I really hope the 2-on-1 advantage The Ascension have over Itami right now means that he’ll team up with Funaki to take ’em on. Imagine FRIGGIN’ FUNAKI coming back, but not as Smackdown No. 1 Announcer, but to help his friend in dire straits!
Charlotte is amazing. That’s all. Actually, no, wait… the match between her and Sasha Banks (I just know it’s in the works!) is gonna KICK ASS.
Neville’s turn is the opposite of the post-SummerSlam 1998 turn by The Rock, in that nothing is really changing about the character except the crowd reaction. Rock was clearly a fan-favorite babyface by the time Survivor Series rolled around, but he never actually did anything or said anything to become a babyface, other than occasionally fighting heels in matches on RAW and not having anything to do with the Nation anymore. But he never had a moment where you could pinpoint and say “he’s good now! he’s seen the light!”
Neville now is the opposite, where he’s still basically the same guy in-ring, he’s just trying to stay on top, and not doing anything stupid to jeopardize that, even if that means “being mean” to Sami, and is slowly becoming a heel because of it. It’s really great storytelling.
Dire Straights suck!
@Johnny Slider I know, that’s why Itami needs help!
“Dire Straights suck!”
I’m just going to assume y’all are talking about some ROH tag team I don’t know and not the guys who made Brothers In Arms.
So Steen or Devitt basically debut with Kenta to help him against the Ascension right?
Man, that was pretty jarring how Emma elicited almost no reaction, whatsoever. I get it; she was booked into comedic oblivion, got doghoused and now she’s a shell of who she used to be. If I wanted to reinvigorate the character, I’d get her to go back to NXT, complain to the crowd that she once was loved and had some great matches and then viciously attack Bayley at a later date. From there, Charlotte would make the eventual save (although reminding Bayley that that’s incredibly rare thing for a Flair to do and that she shouldn’t get used to her being her “savior”). Maybe that leads to a few tag matches between Emma and Sasha vs Bayley and Charlotte until Bayley goes absolutely nuts on Emma for distracting her from her current goal: the championship. Then we get an interesting Women’s Championship chase between four distinct characters. I know it’s been done with Zayn/Breeze/Neville/Kidd but come on: those four women are fucking awesome.
And I hope they finally reveal that Baron Corbin is Bull Dempsey’s Vampire Lord form.
It was super depressing. She did get the nice “Welcome Back” chant and the EMMA EMMA EMMA OI OI OI thing, but yeah, she was just so off. I feel so bad for her. RAW just killed her.
I feel like she either needs to stay here for a while, or hang around with AJ and/or Paige for a bit to get something going. Or have them form Chickbusters 2.0 or something. Just do SOMETHING with these girls. Why is it so hard for WWE to do something instead of nothing?
We need something cheerful with Emma to lighten this up.
That should work.
Ya know, I had a dream a lot like that picture from Twitter, but it involved pillows and more kissing.
@Dave M J “Why is it so hard for WWE to do something instead of nothing?”
That’s actually a seriously good question. There’s always some kind of remark that, no matter what, the people at WWE (whether that’s the talent, management, creative, etc.) are professionals and that they know what they’re doing. And that what we think is how things work isn’t really how they work (or how they should). We see that a lot from Triple H or from Jim Ross. And, of course, there’s something to be said on experience within the industry, especially in the WWE, but one cannot deny that something that translates as disappointing on TV, can almost completely be objectively panned or criticized. It can’t always be the case that they know better and we’re just smarks. Why is it so difficult to even have a five minute segment of character building, just reminding us that they exist and have motivations, and yet it’s totally within reason to repeat a 20-minute long talking segment where nothing is accomplished or unveiled over and over again through the course of one measly hour?
I get that they’re trying to get people up to speed who may be coming in to the show late, but isn’t that what twitter is for? And the internet, by proxy?
Yeah, I’m pretty much super in love with anything involving Kaitlyn because I miss the hell out of her. Big E. actually put a new Instagram vid with him, her and AJ, and it’s too amazing for words.
And it’s truly ridiculous. Why even bother employing all these ladies in the first place? 70% of them are barely on the show. Just a complete and total waste.
I’m totally with you all around there, Dave…on both missing Kaitlyn and the employing too many women than your giving time for. GIVE THESE TALENTED WOMEN MORE TIME, DAMMIT
Oh right, I should’ve probably posted that Big E. vid.
Good lord, enjoy.
[instagram.com]
I don’t know whether I should be sad that my thread became the equivalent of someone getting unwittingly shoved out of the conversation within a group of people, or happy that it happened because things I love.
Yeah, sorry about that. I did kinda go off on a tangent…
1) OMG that tweet, Kidd is the best/worst asshole I’ve seen in forever
1a) I would have no problem with Kidd and Titus forming a legit tag team, (pick a name for them)
1c) If this was 1999, that team would obviously be called “TitTy”
2) Is it just me, or is the NXT Women’s title the most over title in the WWE ‘family’? Everyone who wins it ends up with tears in their eyes and you can tell (Kayfabe and otherwise) that those few NXT girls who haven’t had it, really want it. I suppose the NXT championship might outshine it a little, but I love knowing, or at least believing that people are desperate for the gold.
Or like I said in the other comment KidderGator would be another good name. Or even better I would like to see Tyson, Titus and Heath form a trio called SlaterKidderGator.
@Sub Zero KiddGatorBand aka KGB would be amazing.
KiddGatorBand Baby!
@Spitty Have Rusev and Lana team up with them and be confused as to why none of them are Russian.
I hate to admit it but Total Divas has made him much better behind a camera.
He was always a bomb worker with no personality. Now he’s standout.
I guess Total Divas is good for something. Total Divas was decent last year, but now it’s mostly meh. Tyson Kidd has been my favorite lowcarder for a good few years especially after seeing his awesome matches on NXT and Superstars with the likes of Yoshi Tatsu, Curtis Axel, Cesaro, Hunico etc but like you said @Richard Grinman he didn’t really show much personality which pains me to admit it other than posing with his arms spread out, doing the Red Skull smile and shouting COME ON! ASK HIM! when he was heel and standing on the barricade shouting TYSON! a couple times to get the Tyson chants going when he was a face.
After seeing Tyson Kidd showing his funny and sarcastic personality the last couple months, it proves Daniel Bryan was right in his interview with Rosenberg two years ago.
@Spitty
1. Late +2 for TitTy
2. Ermahgerd, the NXT Women’s Championship (and furthermore the Tag Team Championships) being called “the gold”…That is one of my pet peeves of WWE because DOES THAT REALLY LOOK LIKE GOLD?!?!
Um …. 1b) stole an iPhone case. Wait no it didn’t, oh well too late.
Seeing Titus O’Neil and Tyson Kidd together brought back some good memories of NXT Redemption which leads me to wonder if Heath Slater, Darren Young and Curtis Axel are next to return to NXT. William Regal once again pulled off a Teddy Long PLAYA! HOLLA HOLLA HOLLA! [uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
Charlotte looked pretty dominant and as nice as it is to see Emma back on NXT I think her ring rust is due to a mixture of both, not getting punished due to an accidental shop lifting and when she does compete it’s mostly against Raw Divas in short matches.
I thought Justin Gabriel was a pretty good choice of a first opponent for Hideo Konami oops I mean Itami to plow through.
Baron Of Hell (a reference to a demon in one of the best FPS of all time Doom) is a very impressive big man. CJ Parker is definitely a bigger jobber than Gabriel.
Good main event between KidderGator and Samville. Maybe Tyson, Titus and Slater should form a trio called SlaterKidderGator. Tyson’s starting to get some cheers from Full Sail which he rightfully deserves. Looks like Tyson will get one more NXT title shot though it’s unlikely he will win as Zayn and Neville feud is where the big money is which I believe Zayn will beat Neville for the NXT title at the next NXT special. As for Tyson’s Twitter picture I have to say Tyson has a very nice tub although according to WrestlingNewsSource it may have been risque so hopefully WWE doesn’t punish Tyson for it as he’s doing some of the best work in his career.
Sorry I meant getting punished.
So, I guess KENTA’s debut was a little…Low Ki.
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHH
That’s what happens when world collide….
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHH
KENTA’s Low Ki double stomp was phenomenal.
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHH
Well, Frank, it looks like Itami……..is following the Warrior’s Way.
YEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH!
As I mentioned in another thread, Emma’s had some pretty matches against Alicia Fox over on Superstars the last couple weeks, and since no one watches Superstars they were allowed to be longer than your standard Raw divas match.
BTW, as I’m reading this in the sidebar under “Also…” is Michael Cole with his “I Hate NXT” sign from Season 3, and I find that funny for some reason.
I wasn’t too sure about this week – everything was fine, but whether it was a post Takeover 2: Red, White and Blue hangover or what I just didn’t find much of it very exciting outside of Itami and Corbin. Which is fine, but when the main even is a couple of minutes of Neville and Zayn outdoing each other (tremendously) and then 10 minutes of chinlocks with not a single rally from Zayn outside of him dodging that slingshot legdrop before a minute of Neville coming on on the hot tag it sort of dragged a little bit to the point where I was balancing pencils on my fingers and the crowd was making their own fun.
The best thing about Itami is knowing this is him in first gear, and that he’s going to spend the next ten to twelve weeks slowly accelerating and chaging gears until the live event in December when he hits fifth and kicks Viktor’s head off into the crowd. Also, he was so cocky in this match, kicking Gabriel in the head with the lightest touch when he was on the mat, which I thought was pretty choice.
Also, the announce team was horrifying this week. Riley and Young were terrible during the Itami match, and then Brennan was all over the place in the main, miscalling a simple moonsault and eventually just blubbering ‘there’s THAT MOVE!’.
Yeah, the announce team was pretty bleh this week, the most worrying part for me being that I’m not sure if Renee mixed Great Muta and Kenta Kobashi’s names into “The Great Kobashi” when she was talking about Itami’s mentor or was she just praising him, lol.
Anyway, I know that this has been said a hundred times around here, but I’ll say it again, goshdurnit: Alex Riley needs to be shot out of a cannon directly into the Sun. Dude kept calling Charlotte a veteran (mind you, he wasn’t saying “like a veteran”, just flat out calling her one) even though she’s literally a rookie, his analysis every time Rich tried to entice him to talk about why is someone doing something in the ring á la Regal was inept most of the times and he’s just unpleasant to listen to for me.
I think the Kobashi thing may be something to do with them not wanting to bring up the name Kenta too much. But then again, it was in the Takeover package at the start of the show so idk.
Seems awfully early to bail on Emma given how little she was asked to do in that match. I wasn’t sure if that was worked or shoot clumsy, and both seem plausible. I’d have a lot of time for a Sasha/Emma program.
That double stomp getting a 3 count was the most surprised by a pin I’ve been in forever. I’m not at all familiar with KENTA, so I had no idea if that was an established finisher. (I obv know he uses the GTS). Don’t like that at all, especially for a guy that small.
Alex Riley and Renee Young is just the worst thing about NXT. (Renee’s tolerable with Saxton, good with Albert, great with Regal, but for a show that’s just killing it, her and Alex stick out in a soar, infected thumb).
The crowd was awesome, and a nice departure from some previous NXT crowds. I didn’t totally get everything they were doing during the main event, but it was still hot.
It’s not Hideo’s size that made that move look weak, it’s that he didn’t go for it. WWE always weakens movesets. Check out Low Ki’s Warriors Way compared to Kaval’s.
Stomps are as common as anything in NJPW. I’m surprised it was a finisher.
I did like the announcers calling “hesitation dropkick” and “basement dropkick”, etc.
Did anyone see Gabriel grinding his beard into Hideo’s neck like angrily during a chinlock? Upset about something stiff maybe?
@Richard Grinman I’m pretty sure he was just “working” it. You know, making it seem more effective and whatever.
I just think a stomp’s a terrible finisher in a WWE where people use the DDT as a transitional move. I can allow for a bit of WWE Finisher Magic, but you can’t make me buy landing on a guy’s chest with your feet as more painful than the kick you did do his head 3 minutes earlier (unless the guy landing is like 300 lbs).
I don’t know as a finisher, but KENTA used the stomp regularly as a setup to G2S back in NOAH, so it was still one of his more important signature moves. Similar with Devitt.
I think (or at least hope) that he’s just limiting himself on his own accord and trying to put over the notion that he can knock you out with half of his moves because his feet are so ABUNAI~! (kinda like Kassius Ohno with his rolling elbows, knee strikes, etc.) Then at one point, probably when it’s time to finish this feud with The Ascension up, he does Go 2 Sleep to one of them, and then the Ura Go 2 Sleep (the inverted version) to the other.
One thing stands, though: Most guys in WWE aren’t gonna take the full brunt of the stomp (and Gabriel didn’t even take any of it), which looks like it could crush your entire rib cage, thus looking like a credible enough finisher regardless of the size of the man doing it. That’s why it’s probably for the best if this is kept as just one of the sig moves in the future.
I never wish for wrestlers to be released, no matter how much I dislike them or how worthless I think they are, because that’s somebody’s livelihood I’m wishing away. That said, fire the fuuuuuuuuuuck out of Alex Riley. The guy actively makes everything he’s a part of worse.
Alex Riley was decent when he was commentating on Main Event and Superstars. On NXT he’s mostly bad. I have no idea why other than he probably has a master plan to make NXT bad for us.
Is no one going to talk about Sami Zayn’s awesome t-shirt? No? okay.
I can’t say enough good things about Neville v. Zayn right now. NXT is really handling this storyline super well (so far, but it’s NXT so I’ll allow myself to be hopeful for the future.)
I felt sad for Emma. I wanted her to get more offence in. But the match was still alright because of Charlotte.
I didn’t think the Itami / Gabriel match was bad but I think part of it was because I was so goddamn excited to see Itami there at all. I had the biggest, stupidest grin on my face the whole time.
Baron Corbin is really good as the strong and silent type and I kind of hope they never ever make him talk.
Well, the match itself wasn’t really bad at all, I just think some people expected Itami to go all guns blazing immediately, kick Justin’s head off, G2S him, Falcon Arrow him off the top rope etc. and were disappointed when it was “only” an alright match, even though it wouldn’t make sense to get to the fireworks factory right away.
Thank you for reminding me of that. Sami Zayn’s t’shirt is helluva awesome.
Can you folks enlighten me on what Sami’s shirt is representing? This is the first one he wore that I didn’t recognize.
@Lulzovich I don’t have a clue what Sami’s shirt is meant to resemble either other than a peace sign in front of a flag which Evan Bourne used to do.
Sami’s shirt is a peace sign worked into the Palestinian flag.
As for Itami, yeah, it makes sense that he wouldn’t use his entire arsenal in his first match. As I said, I liked the match. But I might have liked it more than I should have solely based on the fact that it was his debut. :)
Oh, on that part, I agree. I too was immensely excited simply because WOW THE ARTIST FORMERLY KNOWN AS KENTA’S FIRST MATCH IN WWE, YEAH!
Also, the pose he’s developing to fit with his theme song (the way he points upwards right at the break) is pretty cool.
If Baron Corbin talks it should be like how Korben Dallas sounded when he first arrived on the Fhloston Paradise cruise ship and was pestered for commentary by Ruby Rhod.
Yeah but he actually should just be mute.
Come out to the ring, hit his finisher, leave.
No words.
No facial expressions (subtle smirk allowed).
Itami obviously is just getting used to the WWE style so he will hold back some of his more impressive moveset for now.
The Baron works best as a mute type of guy and being absolutely dominant. I also think he could do the demon role better than the demon Kane (minus 1997-2003 masked Kane) but with no mask just as himself like the way he is currently, since every time I see Baron Corbin, I think of the Doom demon Baron of Hell.
I just bought a non-WWE licensed Sami Zayn shirt with the Generico mask over the Misfits skull…pretty friggin pumped about it
@TheFakeMSol Holy crap, can you post a link to a pic of it here or something? I’d love to see that.
[www.redbubble.com]
Sami’s Syrian/Canadian and it’s ballsy as hell for NXT to allow pro-Palestine politics onto TV. Kudos to them completely missing it, or more likely, allowing it. His chances of being a Heyman Guy went down the tube, though.
/Gabriel’s ring attire was pretty hot too
I was absolutely baffled at Emma’s performance. She just seemed so out of it. I honestly think the whole release/rehire thing might have rattled her.
Really sucks to see.
Really, she’s rattled from something that happened over 2 months ago?
She looked a little off in a sub 5 minute wrestling match. Pretending we know any more than that is awfully silly.
I’m surprised no one has gone with the theory that the whole situation, not just the iphone thing, but the ovation she got and coming back to where it all started might have gotten to her a bit.
It really is a compliment to Emma that we are scraping the barrel trying to figure out why she had 1 match that wasn’t great.
Well, according to various wrestlers (Like Austin) there’s a lot of tension backstage in WWE amongst the talent. A lot of them are afraid of one mistake costing them their jobs. It can’t be easy for her knowing that she was that close to being out of the WWE period.
But it’s all speculation. It was just kind of jarring to see.
Baron Corbin is either muscly Corey Graves or skinny Bull Dempsey and I don’t give a fuuuuuck. I hate him already.
He’s what Dean Ambrose would look like if you shoved Husky Harris into his skin.
So, a legitimate question that something in this article made me wonder – are e-feds still a thing? I figured the customization of modern wrestling video games would have rendered such things obsolete. I know people put stuff up on YouTube of their own little promotion, but I always assumed most of those were just one guy or a few friends messing around. Are larger, collaborative projects a thing, the evolution of the e-feds of yore? Are the skills that I honed as a 14-year old of being able to RP with a triple-digit line count now completely worthless?!
Oh man, e-Feds. Is that still a thing? I kind of hope so, even if it is in a schadenfreude sort of way.
Alex Riley looks like he’s been sleeping in a hedge for a week. Has he been hiding from Sasha Banks?
Oh man, Sasha needs to finish what she started at the Takeover 2 pre show. Before her next match, she just takes a detour while going down the ramp and jumps of the announce table, elbowing the shit out of A-Ry. Riley is never to be seen again.
jumps over* the
Sasha’s elbow is so effective, it can take out a man like A-Ry.
How did Titus not show up to NXT to finally cash in his redemption points? Or is there no exchange rate between old NXT and Full Sail NXT currency?
They never really mention the old NXT on Full Sail NXT as far as I know.
If Titus cashes in his Redemption Points for an NXT title shot during a random episode, and everyone’s all “What the hell?” Regal’s all “My hands are tied, guys. The man has a lot of points!” I would be so happy.
I couldn’t even get excited for Itami’s multiple dropkicks in the corner because of Daniel Bryan. Let’s see how well Itami can build his WWE persona because his first match was a too discount-Tajiri for me.
AWW YISS Carmella’s back and I’m beyond excited for some reason!
I haven’t had a chance to watch NXT yet, but, I just wanted to say HOLY SHIT Sami Zayn!
That Peace for Palestine shirt is absolutely amazing and I would love to give him props on the twitter for wearing that shirt, but, I’m afraid if they found out what that shirt meant, it would get him in trouble.
YES! Hahaha! I thought the same thing. I seriously wonder if anyone knew what his shirt was. I loved it too (as per my previous comment).
He’s not one to fuck around with his opinions.
If he looked like an Arab, they’d probably pay more attention, but he can get away with it looking like a Canadian Ginger Minge.
@Richard Grinman
You might want to look up what minge means.
Emma vs Charlotte on NXT the one show where they keep the Champions strong.Where’s Sasha when you need her .
Good to see Kidd selling the legs when Neville missed the body with the standing Corkscrew.
Kidd is underrated in the selling department.
It also probably legitimately hurt like a bitch.
I really disliked the talkie opening segment. Although i guess it makes sense for Zayn to carry his blood feud against Slater Gator from RAW to NXT.
Seeing EMMA in that match just broke my heart. The girl is done. :(
I kinda hated it too. Mainly for how out of character it was for Sami. I get that this guy who will never have half the talent, credibility or respect that he does suddenly came waltzing in and was an asshole but it’s always going to bug me when someone who’s supposed to be as nice as Sami suddenly decides to be a dick. Let Enzo and Cass take those kind of cheap shots.
Wait, Sami is a dick for pointing out that Titus, a guy who claims to be some kind of an asskicker, looked like a punk for getting his ass handed to him by a guy in a bunny costume (Sami being that guy making it even better)?
And I thought Brandon was the one who goes overboard with accusing babyfaces of dickishness.
No one’s gonna say it? TITUS O’NEIL LOOKED LIKE A FREAKING MONSTER next to the NXT guys! Oh my dear lord, watching him toss around Zayn made me long for a Cesaro v. O’Neil match I will never see. His promo was a little shaky, but still oozed enough charisma to make me wish he had more breathing room on the big shows to be a bigger personality. Maybe he could tag with Tyson and make a thing of it; I know we all love Slater but let the man have a shot at some real prime time.
Titus is pretty much a full head bigger than Tyson when I saw him standing next to him. He really did look like a beast of a monster when he’s standing next to Tyson, Neville and Zayn. I also would love to see a hoss fight between Cesaro and O’Neil.
what if Bryan is using his injuries to stall while KENTA slowly reclaims his moves and then he comes back with a different style and nobody notices because as we have already established, only what happened three months ago matters and the WWE Universe is stupid?
My favorite moment that wasn’t a favorite moment in the ring: when the announce table reflexively tells us at the top of the show “Don’t touch that dial!” I’m watching this on a touchscreen tablet, a desktop computer with a mouse and a box with a remote control. Where the hell is this “dial” you keep talking about, grandpa?
I also think Emma looked a bit off, but I think it was a combination of getting a pretty solid hit to the head early, as well as being up against the biggest and most powerful female in wwe. So her moveset had to be adjusted on the fly. Not easy if you’re a bit rattled.
Love the way the worked in Enzo and Big Cass’ ex-hairdresser. Seems she won’t just be a valet though.
And the t-shirt Sami wore must have gone under the radar. (Or at least wwe will claim so if challenged on it…)
Ascension are covered in Egyptian stuff because they’re Goa’uld System Lords.
This is now head canon.
Full disclosure: I never liked the Emma arms thing.
Ive only recently decided to watch nxt regularly and theres one thing nxt does that wwe doesnt that i enjoy immensely. NXT doesnt do that stupid annoying quick zoom in out when a move is done.