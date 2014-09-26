The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/25/14: A Commitment To Failure

Pre-show notes:
Why do guys who lose their hair via match stipulation seem to stay bald indefinitely instead of just, i don’t know, letting it grow back?
And I get that you’re disappointed that Renee doesn’t always say the best stuff on commentary, but you seem to be letting it sour you on her as a human being, and that’s kind of a shame.
It’s mostly jokes. I’m sure she’s great. Her commentary’s just a butt.
Vince McMahon being the obvious exception.
In Kurt Angles case, he kept the bald look because his hair was thinning anyway. At least that’s what I heard about it.
I assume most people who agree to job in hair vs. hair matches had planned on going bald anyway, and just said “fuck it” and agreed to do it in a match.
It’s not like she’s Alex Riley.
Punk grew his hair back pretty quickly after like a month of wearing his black lucha mask of shame.
Last night was when I just decided Renee on commentary needs to stop. She’s near tolerable just reacting to a match, but every time she attempts to provide backstory it’s just painful and forced. I had thought she was better when distanced from Riley, but I love Jason Albert and she wasn’t any better.
She’s so great as an interviewer, but so much of that is 1- non verbal (and not in a “she’s pretty way, but she reacts like a human) 2- the result of organic interactions, not forced factoids.
I like Jason Albert on commentary. They should put him on it more often. I’m fine with Renee on commentary but she’s much better as an interviewer.
I thought Regal’s reasoning worked because it would shut Kidd out of the title hunt if he loses again.
Yeah, it did, but you’d think “losing several championship matches in a row to the same dude” would’ve already done that.
Losing several championships in a row but still being awesome is Regal’s bag.
Tyson’s obviously going for Christian’s one more match route but yeah Regal’s reasoning worked very well.
Also, Renee may gave only seen the trailer to Powder, which did make him look like a freak.
If that was the case, she should refrain from referencing things she doesn’t fully know about just to try being funny. It doesn’t work that way.
@craftypedlar So you’re saying Jerry Lawler isn’t funny, or…?
I mute commentary a lot so I don’t hear his jokes but if he does the same thing then no, I wouldn’t find it funny either.
Brandon, quick question. I have never spent much time watching independent wrestling (other than clips on YouTube). How would you compare NXT to the Indys?
I would love to read something by you or one of the other writers comparing them.
It’s the perfect middle-ground between what the independent circuit does right and what WWE does right. WWE’s production/training/episodic storytelling with the passion, youth and creativity of the independents. It’s perfect for me.
wow, well said. thanks.
ok so I think this is the sign of good wrestling. I read the spoilers and i’m still interested. its not like smackdown where I read them just to see whats going on. i’m going to watch this regardless of whether or not I know the outcome because i’m invested in it
It helps that things move on NXT, even if only a tiny bit some weeks. Smackdown is pretty much a wasteland. Almost nothing original happens there; they treat it like a trial run for Raw. It says a lot when they recapped something on Smackdown recently that picked up on a Raw plot point and I immediately thought “wait, they actually did something on Smackdown?”
I read all the spoilers too and even saw some of the action and I’m even MORE excited. Well done NXT.
I was kinda hoping that Marcus Louis headgear came with barking and steinerlining powers. :(
And why are they taking all the good things away from Blissy! Assholes!
The Lucha Dragons rematch was pretty good though. Go, team moves!
Bayley’s mid-armbar high five is my new favorite thing in the history of professional wrestling.
Distraction finish – my immediate thought was that I’m ok with this bad distraction finish. It’s not great, it’s not any better executed than anything on Raw, but it has context and writing behind it. You believe it’s a distraction because you’ve seen KENTA willing to fight these guys two on one, and they ruined his welcome ceremony.
Context and characterization – two of the three things NXT is pretty much guaranteed to always have over raw (Cesaro is on Raw, so I’ll concede the wrestling may somehow be better one week).
Enzo and Cass are really trying to turn “How you doin” into WHAT and I want that not to happen. We already have that chant that ruins good segments and Austin is gone. I don’t want it twice.
Bayley should get at least partial blame for virtually every Hugplex looking sloppy: There’s no explosion on her part; she looks like she’s in slow motion.
I feel like she has to be in slow motion because none of the other ladies know how to bump for it and she doesn’t want to kill them.
I hope you’re right. I hope she’s being instructed to hold back for fear of Murder Death Kill…but I kind of doubt it. But, yes, her coworkers don’t seem to understand how to help her out any.
…Was Big Cass the cinematographer behind the Shield’s backstage manifesto videos?
Believe you can’t teach that. And believe in the realest justice in the room.
Oh shit. My subscription ended today and i didnt get a chance to see NXT today.
Catching the French Angel reference makes me feel like an informed fan.
/fist bump
I was very confused at first by the Tyson Kidd segment ,I thought he was talking to Regal or at least Devin.
Rich brennan had a tough week with not being able to talk straight.
I’d love to know who turned up JoJo’s mic to ear bleed level.
The Bayley and Alexa match was awkward in places but Bayley earned her money keeping it together.
I do agree that only Sasha has taken the Belly to Bayley right.
He was talkingh to HIS THREE CATS HE HAS TO TAKE CARE OF
All well and good but WHAT HAVE THEY DONE WITH ALEXA BLISS’ THEME? I am FURIOUS about this. Where do I write and complain?
Dear Brandon, when you were talking about Hideo Itami’s partner, you spelled Taka Michinoclue wrong.
So, I can’t be the only person whose heart fluttered when Alexa Bliss took Bayley down, Bayley smiled, and they DOUBLE HIGH FIVED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING.
Oh Bayley, you are wonderful.
Absolutely! I was so excited when I saw that match announcement because I knew it was going to be a type of match you never see on the main roster. Two faces being faces and having a friendly competition, and that moment was everything I was hoping for from it. For some reason on the main roster every match has to run on hatred, so the drama of two faces wrestling is that “oh no, they have to hate each other now!” like it’s The Hunger Games.
I really enjoyed that whole match. Bliss smiling at the “Bayley’s gonna huuuug you!” chant and mouthing “oh is she?” was great. I think Bliss is gonna be really good eventually.
She looked better in that match too; she seemed a bit more confident. All she’s doing is flips and roll ups, but it looked a lot better than her previous efforts. I love the fact that she’s busting ass despite the fact she’s 4 foot nothing and is probably lighter than a feather.
I do miss the glitter and theme song though, but she’s still really cute, and I want only the best for her. Unless it comes at Bayley’s expense. Then no.
Marked improvement by Alexa in that match. Her transitions were a lot smoother than normal. Tried to get a “sportsmanship!!” chant going right after that double high five, but it couldn’t pick up steam.
I’m also in camp Original Music when it comes to Bliss, and pretty much the ten other NXT people they just changed up.
If Alexa bliss’ offence stays primarily roll-up based, she’ll become my favourite wrestler if her finisher becomes the Goto Shiki.
I was hoping you meant “Go Shi-Shi.”
“The only person I’ve seen take it right is Sasha Banks.”
Because Sasha Banks is legitimately the Boss now.
Also, Bull got an inintentional Best from me for his “How much more do you want? I have plenty more to give” proclamation after his win, because it made their feud seem like a bad breakup and Bull like the dude trying to win his lady (or fellow dude) back.
And another also – when did Baron Corbin move to Sin City?
Well, the vignette from this episode was the same as the one that first aired on the NXT Takeover 2 Preview special a few weeks ago, so I guess he’s been living there for a while now.
I’m not as much of a Bayley mark as Brandon, but damnit do I think she’s a wonderful role model. I have to young girl cousins (3rd and 6th grade) and when I finally get a chance to introduce them to wrestling, Bayley’s going to be the first person I show them.
As bad as Mojo Rawley is, his gimmick reminded me of EXCITED MAN from The Tick and I had the goofiest smile on my face during that match.
Oh excuse me, I meant MISTER EXCITING
Am I the only one who liked Bayley’s old entrance song better? I am? Oh okay. Carry on then.
Hey, I loved it too. Don’t leave me out. BaRa BaRaRa, BaRaRaRaRaRa BaRaRa!
I’m with you, the old one was better
It was just more playful and “Bayleyesque”.
Her new one has grown on me. I can’t really pick between them because I like them both a lot.
Old music is A LOT better.
I liked her old music better too, but I always thought it should’ve been a wee bit faster.
No mention that Baron Corbin is now a Werewolf? That’s what all that crap about “my kind” was, right?
Also, I’d suggest you turn off twitter for the next NXT tapings. #3 is premiering then reportedly
Like I mentioned on another comment, that Baron Corbin vignette first aired a few weeks ago, so this isn’t any kind of a character change.
I’m not sure what to make of the “My kind, your kind” thing. The words used suggested ‘heel’, but the delivery didn’t, and crushing CJ Parker a couple of times isn’t really a heel thing to do. Either way, I’m interested to see where they decide to go with him.
I can definitely live in a world where Mojo Rawley just gets quickly and brutally massacred every week in hilarious fashion. He could become the Stalker Ichikawa (except 99.9999999999999999999% less awesome) of NXT.
I’m not a fan of Mojo, but I wonder if we’re all a little harsh on him. I think we’ve been spoiled by all of the experienced indie guys coming to NXT, and we sometimes lose sight of the fact that NXT is a development show and some of the wrestlers are still at the very start of their careers. On the other hand though, I like Mojo less than most people on the show, so maybe he’s just not got what it takes.
I’ve not abandoned all hope yet – give him another few months and a finisher that’s not literally ass, and we could see something worthwhile.
I’m gonna give a best to Alexa Bliss getting a change of theme song. I know the whole bling bling thing was good, but eventually that was going to start sounding like ‘you keep dreaming of the stars above’.
I don’t know what to make of the “my kind destroys your kind”-twilight-Magneto Baron Corbin.
Finally, it would appear that Kidd will be making his way back to the main roster soon judging from tonight. If that’s the case good luck to him and please god let him be himself up there.
I hope they let him be himself too but I have a bad feeling he’ll become cannon fodder on Superstars again.
If he still has it, Dolph vs Kidd for the IC Title would be legit.
I’m still surprised a Dolph/Kidd match hasn’t happened on the main roster yet.
If the goal was to get Breeze even more cheers by attacking Mojo then mission accomplished.
When Tyson said it’s his last shot at the championship at the title which actually puts the power in his court, I immediately thought David Otunga should become Tyson’s legal counsel.
I’ll score out at the championship since Tyson didn’t say that. Just a stupid mistake of my own.
I’m honestly starting to feel bad for Mojo a bit. He’s not a great wrestler or anything. But man, he’s really getting shit on lately. Breeze attacked him for no good reason and I kind of had the opposite reaction of everyone else and hoped he got his ass kicked.
Mojo may not be a good wrestler but I don’t hate him either. I was referring that Breeze attacking Mojo will get cheers from Full Sail and IWC.
“The match itself was fine”
WHOOP THERE IT IS!
(Note: It doesn’t bother me. It’s just something I noticed once and now I can’t stop noticing, like when you start to hear your own heartbeat.)
I’ve started shoehorning them in on purpose now.
You’re pandering to the lowest common denominator.
I don’t read spoilers, but are they quickly setting up Mojo for future endeavors? His fall from grace is…certainly more visible than other performers. It’s still one of the greatest things currently on NXT, even if he’s being squashed by a terrible garbage man.
Carmella is…yeah. That’s certainly a bod on her. I hope she’s okay in the ring. The NXT women’s division needs several more real heels. And having said that, Charlotte’s weird tweener stuff she was doing sort of upset me. You aren’t that at all, Charlotte! You are a born heel!
Two people who desperately need more offense: Enzo and Alexa. Bayley tried hard and she’s as adorable as ever, but Bliss still has no actual offense! It was a bunch of flips countered into flips!
And NO, THEY’RE PUTTING MAIN SHOW ELEMENTS INTO NXT STOP NO. The distraction finish is the dumbest thing! Please don’t use that in NXT!
Okay to good show, regardless.
I’m willing to wait on Charlotte. I don’t think she’s trying to be a tweener, I think she’s trying to al
Darn. TRYING to be a different kind of arrogant heel to her Dad. Ric was a jerk because he pretended to be the best even though he almost always cheated to win. Charlotte is that she quickly became the best there and already has an air about herself like she’s the best ever. Like, she says Bayley’s earned her respect, why the hell should Bayley care if she’s earned Charlotte’s respect? Charlotte calls her kid, even though Bayley’s only 3 years younger than her. These are thing Charlotte does that irritate me and I think they’re supposed to. It’s a different kind of heel that I hope is solidified in the coming weeks cause I could really like it.
I’m fine with some tweener elements in Charlotte. You don’t need to be unrepentantly evil to be a good heel. Some sympathetic traits are good for a well rounded character. Not everyone is a COMPLETE scumbag.
I’ve been impressed every time I’ve seen Carmella. She said a match a month back against Nattie that was a solid 8-10 fight. Decent leg-scissor submission finisher, too.
The old Alexa Bliss music made me think of Cheyenne Cinnamon, which made me think that Alexa would show up at Bayley’s hotel room drunk off her ass on a big fat unicorn demanding that they go get TATTOOS. ON THEIR NECKS.
I would be so into this.
If I asked you to name two tropes I complain about too much in the Raw column…
Probably would’ve gone with “Champion losing all non-title matches”
NXT keeps their champs strong which is why I was sad that Emma went up against Charlotte because I want old NXT Emma back not dog house Emma.
ugh yeah you’re right, that would be number one
Wooo, my first Brandon reply!
I don’t know what to say, ummm, ummm, Knibb High Football rules!
Thank you for not spoiling Itami’s partner.
spoiler: it’s the hamburger Rosebud
As someone else who has not been spoiled, I hold out hope that his partner is Philip Gooljar, just because I love his name. Gooljar!
“Breeze wrestles Justin Gabriel, who is wrestling like he’s trying to win on difficult in a video game. Running strike, lock on a grounded submission, go for the pin. Hit x at their head so you can kick them in the back, try for another pin. Hit x near the ropes so you Lionsault onto them in a pin. Strike strike strike. Irish whip in the corner, strike, top rope move.”
Man, all of this. I remember after a while me and all my friends tried to design the most broken unblockable CAW move sets on HCTP and, let’s just say I almost lost a few friends that day.
Ascension looked stronger than ever. I wasn’t huge on these guys when it was all squashes but they’re learning.
If Cass ever learns to wrestle he’s gonna be a star.
Lucha!
Nice to meech, it’s good to seech. Bada-bing, bada-boom.
While Mojo really sucks, man, I feel bad for a guy going from getting a decent push to jobbing out in a developmental setting.
I have so much emotional investment in Bayley I was tearing up before her entrance was over. Her character is just RAW anti-venom at this point.
I will never grow tried of Enzo and Cas Road Dogging no matter how forced it is.
This ep felt like they had a new crew producing it, some weird camera angles, Lucha Dragon’s not at all tonally appropriate music still playing while Itami and whatshisface brawled.
I know KENTA and all, but do you really want to book your new guy as viable competition for your former monster tag team? He needs help right? He’d better need help.
They could at least switched to Escape while Itami fought Konnor: [m.youtube.com]
God, yes. All of that. When Bayley throws her hands up to the crowd and they return it it’s like, ooof. Right in the feels.
Bayley’s air high fives are some of the best things about her. Along with the Tube Men. And the hugs. And the smiles. And giving the headbands to kids. And the wrestling. And the character. And anything else I probably missed.
@Dave: Even though it tears me apart inside because FEELS, I’d add her sad face and crying when something bad happens because you honestly feel like you’re watching her giant, loving heart break. Everything about Bayley is so genuine and that’s why she’s so perfect.
Natalya joins up with William and becomes the assistant GM in….REGALLY BLONDE.
+1
Late +1
You are right on about titles not changing hands, even as a threat at the weekly shows. Heck, the NXT Women’s title has NEVER changed hands in a match, period. As someone who has gone to every taping except one since Takeover 1: Origin Stories, it gets a little frustrated and we find ourselves asking, “oh wait, was that for the title? Who knew?”
I’m on the fence about going to next one at Full Sail, just knowing if I skip out I’ll for sure miss Bayley finally getting that strap and freaking the hell out.
This was a sweet episode and all, but oh boy, I watched a fan-shot video of the reveal of Itami’s partner, and all I can say is that I’M FRIGGIN’ STOKED! Oh man, I wanna just gush about how awesome it was because there were so many great things, but I figure there are at least some people who weren’t spoiled yet so I won’t go into details. All I’m gonna say is that I’m looking forward to the November 6th episode of NXT as much as I was looking forward to all the specials. CAN’T WAIT
Jesus Bliss is so tiny. She didnt seem to be able to pull Bayley for a whip. Is she smaller than AJ?
Hideo is like perfect cell after the androids were removed with the androids being CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.
I know cell only lost one android. Shut up.
I should have put up this phenomenal gif of Hideo kicking the shit out of Konnor yesterday but better late than never.
[share.gifyoutube.com]
For some reason, I find Marcus Louis looks less weird in his headpiece than he did with his normal hair. I’d like to see a few weeks of him wrestling people, getting his headpiece removed in increasingly convoluted ways, and immediately fleeing to a count-out loss.
I’d rather have it he hulks out the next time and just clobbers Cass with Enzo. Or whoever stands in his way at the time. Scumbag Sylvester Laforte could just grab his hairpiece from behind and Marcus goes berserk and annihilates everything in the ring.
I’d just rather have the Legionnaires become a viable threat to the two goofballs again, instead of Enzo getting a lucky win outta nowhere again.
Btw, don’t they need a french lady to help them even the odds now that Carmella’s around?