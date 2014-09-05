The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/4/14: Holy Jeez, It Works

Pre-show notes:
No Best for the most wonderful Bewildered Devin Taylor Face ever?!?
They’re now clearly doing it (Devin mentioned it on twitter or instagram and maybe even linked the shot used in the last recap) as A. Thing. now. I love it. It made me kinda angry when the other lady the did not name but I guess is Veronica reacted like a person. THAT’S NOT WHAT I’M HERE FOR.
So are we all in agreement that Tyler Breeze should just embrace being Shawn Michaels-ish? He already sings his theme. His Superkick is 50x better than the Beauty Shot. I call for a switch.
Agreed, Breeze is awesome!
Most fans nowadays aren’t old enough to remember how great heel HBK was when he first turned on the Rockers and only remember DX HBK. So you might as well have Breeze embrace the inner pretty boy snobbishness.
I personally love how far he’s come along. He’s always had charisma in spades, but he’s really developed into a solid ring worker as well. The only thing is I have ZERO faith in Vince or Dunn using him correctly, so let him stay in NXT as long as he can.
I’m loving the build up between Bailey and Charlotte, it will be a beautiful moment if Bailey manages to overcome the odds and beat Charlotte for the NXT Women’s title.
Breeze and Kidd cut great promos, Zayn cut a short and sweet promo and Neville cut a decent promo, out of the four I think Kidd cut the best promo out of the four, I always thought Kidd looks like Red Skull too.
Kidd also got the biggest win out of the four as he beat Rose, something Swagger, Fandango, Sandow, Titus, Slater and Axel couldn’t do and once again it’s time for me to go Paul Heyman style…..
MY CLIENT TYSON KIDD CONQUERED ADAM ROSE’S UNDEFEATED SOLO STREAK ON NXT!
TYSON KIDD IS THE ONE IN 28-2!
Sinlisto and Vaudevillians put on a good little tag team matchup, I’m also ok with the outcome as I’m a fan of both tag teams.
Tyler Breeze retweeted me on Twitter during NXT which was cool.
Loved all the promos and the women’s stuff at the beginning, but I found myself bored with the rest of the incredibly crowded show. Especially since every match had an obvious winner including the main event tag, that was spoiled by the Takover commercial.
Need an Enzo, Cass & Carmella show asapedly.
WHY CAN’T RAW BE LIKE THIS?! WHY IS THE DEVELOPMENTAL SHOW SO MUVH BETTER?!
As pointed out, it’s not stupid Jerry Springer promos or worthless multi-tags, it’s wrestlers (with varied backgrounds) trying to win wrestling titles. Ugh, be more like NXT, RAW.
because the developmental show is for people who like wrestling, and not for the largest possible group of consumers
Yeah, the only way Raw will ever become more like NXT is when NXT starts getting the bigger numbers. So, y’know, tell your friends and buy them the Network, I guess?
We have to count our blessings, eh? That we have an oasis like NXT is a best, right?
And history is on the side of the internet so RAW will be a lot like NXT when cable television finally dies so… we just gotta hang in there.
I agree that there’s no reason that Charlotte shouldn’t be using the Figure Four over BDTTQ, but I will say that’s the best one she’s hit. I’d appreciate the move so much more if she just yelled “GET UP”, pulled them up by their hair, and hit it. I’m a bit worried that our trope rule of “if you look good on the show before the PPV/live event, you lose at that show” is gonna rear its ugly head. I think Charlotte’s done pretty well as champ, but there really isn’t anything left for her to do. Bayley’s gotta win this, right?
Sin Cara blowing Devin Taylor’s mind was also AMAZING.
There are no words for Enzo. Standing ovation.
Develop is something Charlotte could do. Listen, you could stick Charlotte on the main show Monday and she’d instantly be one of the top divas in terms of talent, but she’s not great yet. I love that she’s a mat style wrestler and a bit of a hoss, but I think she needs more time. She’s still a bit awkward. Maybe she doesn’t have to be champ till the next special, but another taping or two would get her really ready.
Agreed – I thought that was a pretty good looking BDTTQ. I think the most awkward part is usually the set up, finding a reason for her opponent to be positioned correctly. But that hit to the back of an already-dazed Alexa Bliss looked natural and the move sold well to my eyes.
Also, yes, Bewildered and Befuddled Devin Taylor is Best Devin Taylor.
Yeah, she’s a bit sloppy at times. Especially at the most important thing for a Diva to learn: how to get rolled up.
She did it against Bayley too, but when Alexa was setting her up for the Sunset Flip, it looked like she had to really work to get herself to fall. Which is weird considering her athleticism and stuff. Maybe it was just me, I dunno, but it looked a bit off in both those matches.
I love Dev. I do. I know she’s not as good as Renee at this, but she’s doing better than when she started. Plus, she’s a Red Wings fan, which gives her +infinity cool points in my book.
Devin speaks spanish better than Rosa ever did.
I think Charlotte needs other hossy divas to hoss it out with. Only problem is there are few and far between. Charlotte vs Tamina (when she’s healthy) would be tons of fun.
I see Charlotte being Steph’s bodyguard in the future.
Bayley can win the belt and then setup a 6 month feud of her and Banks wrestling and trading the title, and I”ll be happy as hell.
Literally the only thing I’ll miss about not having the WWE Network.
Agreed on Alexa. She’s hoping for 5 moves! I love seeing her cuz, you know, but she’s got be around the size of AJ, right? Get her a repertoire of moves suited to her.
Looking at Alexa’s dropkick barely get to Charlotte’s face before she Alexa hit the floor made me aware of why AJ doesn’t do normal ones. She and Alexa are too damn short. Yeah, someone needs to configure Alexa to size appropriate moves like they did AJ.
Compliment, I thought the Huricana was nice and she sold the Tilt-A-Whirl Gutbuster well.
I know people love her so much but… yeah. Alexa Bliss does nothing for me. Not as sincere as Bailey, not as competent as AJ, I’m not even as hopeful for her as I am Becky Lynch. Again, it’s developmental so maybe she’ll come back next week with a new set of moves and maybe an evil fairy gimmick or something, but yeah. Not up to par atm.
I was trying to put my finger on why I love Alexa Bliss. It’s easy to say “she’s pretty”, but there have been an awful lot of pretty ladies on WWE programming who I’m not a fan of…
I think a lot of it might have to do with how hard she tries, and how likeable she is, but a little bit is probably the way she debuted, getting smacked in the mouth in her first match and leaving the ring with a bloody smile. That image of the tiny blonde cheerleader lady grinning with blood staining her teeth was pretty memorable and got me on board in a bigger way than I might have otherwise.
Another reason which may have hurt the Sin Cara/Kallisto vs Vaudevillains match was probably Sin Cara having the same finisher as Aiden English (and English does it better too).
OH GOD NOW ALL OF MY DREAM NXT SCENARIOS ARE “THE PORTAL GETS SIGNED AND HYPNOTIZES ___________ INTO DANCING” AND THIS WILL NEVER HAPPEN WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO ME BRANDON AUUUUUUUUUGH
And Alexa Bliss could be our generation’s Marc Mero if she learns to hit a 450 Splash, but nothing else.
We could alternatively call her Kelly Kelly Ex (that’s Kelly Kelly with one working move instead of negative 5).
I really hope the Fatal Four Way is elimination…
Not trying to be a dick, because I honestly want to know- isn’t the “fatal” part the explict notion that it’s not an elimination? (I’d agree, I love elimination matches)
Yes. But they usually just say “Fatal Fourway Elimination”
They haven’t specifically said weather its one fall or not, so I have my hopes up.
Elimination adds so much more drama IMO
Right after I posted that, they showed Zayns promo and he totally killed my “they haven’t said its one fall” vibe. Dangit.
So Kidd’s winning at 2 Take 2 Over, right? Because a smug heel NXT champ = best NXT, and it’d be a nice change for a veteran to win it instead of the next dude they’re planning on bringing up.
Kidd’s my pick. Watching him brag while holding it only to instantly lose it to Zayn would be pretty great.
Yeah, this is the best possible option. Don’t get me wrong, any of these guys could win/retain and I’d be happy, but Tyson Kidd needs this job and has really come into his own as an asshole.
I want Breeze to eventually win it and then go on a year long run as NXT champ. If anyone deserves to be the star coming out of NXT it’s him. Just because of how much he’s grown.
Everyone knew Neville was a crazy high flier, and he is. but his ability to have a personality is kinda lacking.
Everyone knew Zayn was amazing at wrestling, and hot damn is he amazing at wrestling. But you haven’t really seen any growth. He’s more or less there because they can’t figure out how he would fit on the main roster, and he makes people look incredible
While Tyson Kidd has done a lot of things great since coming to NXT, I’m not really convinced by this point he has a future in the WWE as an important guy. He will be there, don’t get me wrong, but he’s got a low ceiling.
Breeze? I still see huge potential for this dude. He’s growing before our eyes and he hasn’t even hit his stride yet. Within the next 3 months he needs the belt, and they really need to develop the smug heel refusing to fight all the uggos who aren’t worthy of a title shot.
I would be happy with Kidd, Breeze, Zayn or Neville winning the Fatal 4 Way match at Takeover 2 since I love all 4 of them. I believe Zayn or Breeze has the highest chances of winning the NXT title since Neville has been NXT champ for nearly 7 months and Kidd is a lowcarder although he would probably be higher on the totem pole by now had he not been injured when CM Punk called him a workhorse in a pipebomb a year and over a half ago.
Just had some second thoughts about Kidd, there is chance of him winning the NXT title if they want to undo the damage Kidd has suffered from millions of jobbing, so having Kidd win the NXT title would be a good way of getting Kidd out of the Ryder status.
The UK didn’t get any backstage segments ,Enzo, Cass & Carmella video or KENTA damn you SKY.
That was a good show and helped get rid of the bitter aftertaste of RAW .
Nice to briefly see Renee Young this week as it looks like she’s off as long as Ambrose is doing his film.
Oh and goodbye Veronica Lane it was nice knowing you even for a short while .
The Sky Sports version was so badly edited. I don’t understand why they can’t just give it an extra 10 mins so they can show everything. Its not like there’s anything on afterwards.
That’s the problem I have with Sky, they seem cut quite a good few backstage segment but luckily I got to see the Enzo, Cass and Carmella video on Facebook a couple days ago but I never got to see the KENTA video or the Sin Cara and Kalisto backstage segment.
Ideas for future Enzo/Big Cass segments:
1) Having to renew their licenses every two years, they get re-certified as G’s, going through rigorous in-class training and final exams.
2) Big Cass gets selected to throw out the first pitch at a Newark Bears minor league baseball game.
3) Enzo launches his own line of premium Rascal scooters.
4) The two start a mentorship program for underprivileged, over-confident bros called “The G-Force.”
Essentially, I want them to star in the Santino/Kozlov sitcom that we were promised.
If you’d ask me which WWE wrestler would drop a ‘WorldStar’ reference I would have said Enzo every single time.
He’s our lord and savior.
I seriously want an Adam Rose/Wyatt Family fued so that Bray can eventually bring back Leo Kruger..
and you missed the best enzo insult when he told sylvester lefort “MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT AT BOSLEY NOW!” lots of snorts. enzo is my hero.
where in the episode is the Kenta video? I’m trying to follow the progression of the best/worst but havent found it
Page 2, homie
He’s asking where’s the KENTA video in the episode, not in the article. It was during the ad for the special event, which aired about 4 times and all of them included KENTA.
I’m watching on the Network, though, if you’re watching on the SKY version, they probably didn’t show it since they cut out a lot of “outside” segments.
I won’t stand here and listen to you badmouth Alexa Bliss.
Best part this week was them realizing nobody cares about Mojo Rawley and Bull Dempsey.
Two Huge Worsts:
1) Sportsnet 360 no longer airs NXT. So it’s back to going to shady internet areas to watch NXT for me.
2) One dirt sheet has stated NXT’s main head writer is getting promoted to Smackdown while Smackdown’s head writer will be incharge of NXT. . . Im scared.
No, that could be good. Raw and Smackdown clearly have a symbiotic relationship (Raw = whatever worked on Smackdown, Smackdown = watered down Raw, as Brandon put it the other day), so getting the NXT writer in there might help counteract that somewhat, or at least put some good juice into the cycle. On the other side, there’s a good chance Smackdown sucks by corporate dictate, so maybe freeing that writer up to be more creative will help, too. Either way I see it as good news, if it means that corporate is seeing that there’s good stuff happening on NXT and is using that writer’s room as a developmental place.
Apparently, the Smackdown writer used to do NXT a few months ago. I think WWE just likes to rotate their writers every so often.
I call BS on the Enzo Amore thing. Just another example of how WWE faces are great big D-bags. Do you have to be from the east coast to somehow find these guys charming? How are these jerks ever faces? Yes, Amore makes Big Cas %100 more interesting (read: bearable), yes he can rock a mic, and yes him getting thrown by Big Cas into another dude is awesome, but these guys are just too loud and obnoxious, and only occasionally funny. Brandon, you are being too generous by besting the hair salon bit. It was a good effort, but that’s where it stops.
Also: KENTA!!!!!!!!!!!!! Agreed with you there. Had me so geeked! Can’t wait.
Your insight has changed my mind completely on Enzo and Big Cass. I feel like such an idiot.
They work because, as far as they’ve been portrayed as a tag team, they are underdogs. Cass is a big, uncoordinated goof and Enzo is the underdog trash talker, who is talking miles around several other dudes in NXT. Any time they win a match, Enzo is usually unconscious and Cass has to hit a critical to pull out the win.
And they are funny. If you can’t appreciate their humor, maybe try on that ROH thing they’ve got going on.
Enzo Amore and Big Cass are anti faces which is what makes them so special and awesome, I do respect your view on Enzo Amore however.
They are heroes and well loved because they TRY. It’s not that they don’t do stupid stuff, it’s that they have high hopes for their plans and each other. They’re not the sharpest knives in the drawer, but they’re not malicious. Sheamus is malicious.
Enzo and Big Cass are one of the few times the WWE’s sense of humor actually works.
“Do you have to be from the east coast to somehow find these guys charming?”
As someone from the East Coast HOW DARE YOU and also yes, you’re absolutely right. One of the biggest reasons why I love Enzo and Big Cass is because they sound like me (I have a Bronx/Manhattan accent).
Thanks for the replies. I’ll try to look at Big Cass and Enzo differently next time.
@Sasha Banks Subordinate, They do have chemistry. And that unconscious Amore finish a couple of weeks ago was solid.
@cyber Pilate, Agreed, they put max effort into everything. Props for that. And, yeah, they’re not intentionally malicious, but I couldn’t help feeling bad for that dog, and that poor woman who had to deal with these goobers. I am glad they got a vignette. Not a lot of (young) talent get vignettes, and it could have been a lot worse.
I always found Amore and Cass to be guys who are actually just idiots, but in such a ridiculous way, that their shtick becomes hilarious. Also, their strong friendship is a huge plus, too.
Basically, I find them to be those guys who can act like jerks and talk a lot of crap sometimes (pretty much all the times with these two, but its a wrestling gimmick, so it makes sense) but they are not truly bad people and always look out for their friends.
But probably the biggest thing, and this goes for other NXT babyfaces too, mainly Zayn, of course, is that they don’t seem to pander so desperately to the crowds when interacting with others. A lot of what they say and do seems to be something provoked by the heel and is a deserved response that seems like it’s really spoken in defiance of the opponent, whereas most of the babyfaces on RAW seem to be calling people “bitches”, “a-holes” and whatever simply because “funy, amirite u guise, hehe”. They just seem mostly either flat out malicious, like @cyber Pilate said, or just superficial.
NXT just seems to get shit right.
I find it interesting that your take on not making Kenta into a stereotype is accompanied by a Sailor Moon gif. What do you think the Venn diagram of wrestling fans and that crazy ass Japanese show is?
Sasha Banks: [scontent-b.cdninstagram.com]
Slider nails it in one.
Did we really need more reasons to love Sasha Banks? Yes? Well ok then.
And just when I think I’m over what the WWE is selling… they pull me back in. GODDAMN YOU COMPETENT WRESTLERS AND CREATIVES FOR BUILDING MY HOPES BACK UP!!1!!!1
The logo says the show is called “NXT Takeover: Fatal 4-Way.” Which is somehow worse than just Takeover again. I agree it should be called anything else.
Also,: “a prettier Bayley” …? Does not compute.
Anyone love the crowd for going “CANADA! CANADA!” for the Zayn/Louis match?
I really liked this episode because it was a really good example of what a “throw-away” episode should be. Of course, that has a negative connotation, but I’m only using it for the sake of discussion.
Basically, you have an episode that is leading into their big PPV-like show, but you’ve done a lot of the character work and storyline buildup in episodes past leading up to this. So what more can you do? Berate the audience with recaps and long, in-ring talking segments? Or do a bunch of quick exhibition matches with some story elements to drive the point home about everyone’s abilities without beating your audience over the head?
It’s one of those really beautiful aspects about NXT that I find comforting to watch (especially in that I kinda really like meaningless exhibition matches), as well as reassuring that certain “old-school” elements still exist in mainstream wrestling.
Also, as much as I loved the Enzo/Cass Hair segment, I really like that it was set up by commentary mentioning that Enzo “demanded that the video be posted immediately.” Yes, it plays up the whole “French guy gonna lose his hair because French poodle lost its hair” thing, but it’s also just a normal day for these boisterous, clueless and unaware dudes where everything that can go wrong goes wrong and then they just bail. It’s like a video about nothing, and it was beautiful.
As for the Breeze finisher change-up, I really like the idea of a superkick as a finish, but I think I could totally see him doing a killer jumping DDT, where he stands face-to-face with an opponent, jumps up into a crouching position, locks the opponents head and drives their head straight into the mat with very little wasted movement. Basically the opponent goes from standing to head into the mat in a split of a second. I can only hope that I conveyed that right.
I agree, this is basically a perfect example of a “go-home” show.
Also, about Breeze using a jumping DDT, do you mean something similar to Ziggler’s jumping DDT? If so, yeah, that’s awesome, but I still think the superkick should be Tyler’s weapon of choice. The way he does it is phenomenal and even though he never won a match with it, he did it a couple of times so far and every time the crowd reacted to it with a big “OOOHHH”, so he should just knock the hell out of dudes with it in the future.
Speaking of Breeze and DDTs though, that reminded me of that amazing lifting DDT he did on Sami Zayn during their singles match on the first Takeover, I thought that was finisher worthy too, it was the closest thing to a brainbuster in today’s WWE.
@Lulzovich, yep that would be the jumping DDT! I could totally see Breeze creatively pulling it out of nowhere a la Ziggler, as well.
And I completely forgot about that lifting DDT, shit that thing was boss. Isn’t that always the case, though? Where you see a freaking killer move that someone rarely does and you think, “THAT SHOULD BE THEIR FINISHER.”
@JerichoThat I kinda get a feeling that all the finishers and most important signature moves wrestlers are given/allowed to do on NXT are kinda lame because the number of moves you can do on the main roster without Vince going “THAT’S TOO DANGEROUS, GODDAMMIT” or whatever is very limited, so they just give a guy a random not-so-impressive move as a finisher so he can use it on the main roster too, but that’s why during the matches on NXT (because Vince isn’t looking) they bust out sweet looking moves like that lifting DDT Breeze does. Imagine if KENTA comes to NXT all guns blazing, kicking the shit out of everyone, but on the main roster he just fake stomps away endlessly at people.
With all that said, I really doubt we’re gonna see Sami Zayn bust out his ridiculous variation of Orange Crush on the main roster, even in bigger matches.
Lets not forget that Charlotte is rather green as well. I think Bliss needs more time, perhaps working with say Natalya or Alicia Fox, who can help her pace the match and cover small mistakes. Also, the height difference made for some awkward transitions. (The same actually happened when Kalisto and English was in the ring together.)
I think Team Lucha was a right call as #1 contenders, because it looks like Gotch need a bit more experience, some of his moves looked a bit off this time…
For the record: I also pray for the return of Kruger!
Last but not least. Enzo and Cass needs more adventures outdoors, that video was pure gold.
I kinda forgot about NXT this week so I’ve only watched it last night, so when I came to the front page of With Spandex and saw the B&W article with KENTA in the header, I literally jumped out of my chair. I can’t wait ’till all of these recent big signings debut on TV, but I was always most excited about Black Sun, Kobayashi Kenta to arrive and start kicking some heads in. Sure, at the same time, like most of people on the net I was afraid of WWE ruining it all from the beginning by giving him some kind of a stereotypical gimmick and jobbing him out to everyone from the get go.
But damn, when I saw the Takeover video package, and he was wearing his Reversal gear, being called KENTA, throwing kick and all, my heart was filled with joy. Ever since they had that big signing with Hogan and Jimmy Hart I had my hopes that they’ll at least push him seriously, if not allow him to use his name and gear, but I’ve gotta say, WWE exceeded my expectations here and I commend them for that. If they’ve also gotten the rights to the last theme song he used in NOAH (Enio by SebastiAn), I’m gonna be HHH’s dipping sauce bitch for life.
I sincerely lost my shit when Big Cass checked to see if his phone’s camera was recording by looking into the lens.
1. WHERE THE F*CK IS ALEXA BLISS’S GLITTER??
Look, the WWE has to cut back on expenses and they have a limited glitter budget. Unfortunately, Team Rockstar Energy Drink is using the entirety of the glitter budget at the moment.
If Kenta hits the GTS and then shouts “PIPE BOMB!” I will subscribe to their network for life.
Couple things:
1. Everyone’s crapping on Jojo, but I’m so appreciative that she doesn’t put emphasis on the “T” in “Alberta”. I think I even heard Eden do it.
2. Did anyone else hear Tom Phillips say “Sylvester the-” when referring to Sylvester LeFort? I think he almost called him “Sylvester the Cat”.
Well, in all fairness, “le” is pretty much “the”
I like the sound of “Queen Cutter” for Charlotte’s finisher. Well better than Bow Down to the blah blah blah. Although I think the Figure-Four Headlock would better. An homage to her dad, but also different.
I thought the Sin Cara / Kalisto backstage interview was subtle, yet funnier than anything the Vaudevillains have done. That’s gonna be a good tag team.