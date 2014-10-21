The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/20/14: Katie Vick, Now Available In TV-PG

Pre-show notes:
– I’ll be in the building for Hell in a Cell, so if you’re also going to be there, let me know. I’ll need you to come to my section and give me gentle hugs so I don’t flip a row of chairs and storm out of the building.
Please click through and enjoy (?) the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 20, 2014.
I now want to see some performance art of Shakespeares shoutliloquy and can the ridiculous screen-grabs be to raw best and worsts what nathan’s doodles are to the best and worst of smackdown and just become a weekly segment
TONY!!!! Him being a playable character was pure genius.
“SHELTON BENJAMIN. Sorry, Brock Lesnar.”
Legit lol love these articles
swerve: they totally announced that the Cesaro/Ziggler title match is on Smackdown.
So their stupid building wasn’t even towards a PPV match. It was just so they can have a Smackdown match where likely nothing will happen.
[www.wwe.com]
sigh.
Well, about that…
Blech.
I’m cracking up, this was a hilarious edition of B&W. Friggin Dean Ambrose.
Thanks, friend!
During the last cycle, Dolph Ziggler and Cesaro were feuding over the Intercontinental Championship. Sheamus and Cesaro were feuding over the United States Championship.
Cesaro is so good he can feud with two midcard champions at the same time.
NOTE: This comment doesn’t matter anymore since Brandon edited it.
I still think it’s a solid idea. He should also challenge the Dusts for the tag titles.
“hey you should edit this typo” is usually more helpful than the “Brandon meant the thing he accidentally typed” joke
@Brandon I LOLed at it so hard I couldn’t resist.
@Brad Curran I’d mark out if Cesaro giant swings the Dusts at the same time and just maybe Neutralizer them both at the same time.
Well, good thing I drank a lot earlier in the day after work, seeing as that always helpfully ensures I’ll pass right the fuck out just before the “main event.” Works like a charm, or at least it would if I hadn’t had endured the Dean Ambrose vs The City Planner, Manny Quinn.
rusev isn’t the face though despite all his actions. The fact that he isn’t pro america makes him a heel. and ‘because america’ is a fine a good justification for anything big show may do
Get out of here, WWE creative member!
I don’t think Rollins’s plan was “all in your head” at all. It was pretty clear during Orton’s thank you segment what Seth was up to (maybe it wasn’t “Lesner never shows up” as much as “I can’t beat Lesner on my own,” but still). It was actually a little weird and stood out, because otherwise clean and well-executed storytelling had no place on last night’s show.
Also, as much as I hate corporate shill Ambrose, I laughed at his “Why so serious?” line.
This is probably me being an asshole about how much wrestling i watch, but where does Seth think his plan will go? Hooray, you’re champion, now you have to fight John Cena! How long do you really think you can keep the title away from that?
Seth thinks he’s smarter than everyone else. I’d imagine he’s sure that he’ll be able to come up with tricks to keep the belt indefinitely. I mean, if he can successfully get the belt off Brock Lesner, what can’t he do?
It all seems in character to me.
Like i said, I’m being an asshole about this. You’re right, I just can’t help knowing that Cena is where everything goes.
Seth’s got (or thinks he’s got) the boss in his back pocket. Seems reasonable to think he thinks he can get away with some stuff.
Which is why Thumbs Down 2014 where Trips and Randy tire of his shit and feed him to Brock or something will be awesome.
I missed this episode due to blackout, but it sounds craptacular!
Now he’s taking out WithSpandex commenters, does Seth Rollins’ evil know no ends?
@Johnny Slider +FACT
A few questions from a guy who don’t pay attention so good:
1) When did Ambrose change “Dirty Deeds” to a double-arm DDT? Or did Cole just mess up the call?
2) Has the Celtic Cross/Razor’s Edge style powerbomb been unofficially banned? When was the last time Sheamus actually completed an attempted one?
Dirty Deeds was first a Double Arm DDT when he hit it on Cena. Not a fuck up.
Save for the fact that Cole’s been referring to Dean’s headlock driver as “Dirty Deeds” for well over a year, probably closer to two.
Don’t matter what you call either lame move cause what he needs is a new high impact finisher. At least he’s moving in the right direction…
In the heat of the moment, I kind of enjoyed the Ambrose / Seth dummy segment (minus all the crotch attack parts), but I enjoyed it only because it was Ambrose, and I felt kind of embarrassed for him at the same time.
Yes, I am ashamed.
I liked that he had a Skil saw in the bag. The Tournament of Death was just referenced on RAW!
I mean, not a great context in which to reference one of the absolute best visuals in wrestling history, but still.
Same here.
The Rusev storyline is really starting to show that the same tired stories don’t really work anymore. Or maybe it’s the execution but “foreigners suck” and “women are britches” really isn’t doing it anymore.
I know a lot of people want an edit button for comments, but I would hate to miss out on gems like “women are britches.” Unless you’re using intentionally as a stand in. That works too.
Lol no. Autocorrect at its best!
And the fact that he’s high so maybe that’s what he wants to see?
so i want a czw style life defining still talking about it 20 years later no walks away the same match between a “crazy” guy and a devil may care high flyer. I will be disappoint won’t I?
Ohhhhhhhh yeahhhhh.
Damien Sandow winning brings a smile to my face. Miz’s reaction was solid gold.
I enjoyed Ambrose’s Why so serious line. I always knew he had a Heath Ledger/Joker crazy resemblance in him.
I marked out for Mick Foley’s return. Someone in WWE must have read my comment on here about wanting more surprise returns a couple weeks ago.
I seem to remember some folks around here really wanting Ambrose and AJ to be WWE’s Joker and Harley around the time AJ was involved in her love triangle with Punk and Bryan. That could have been fun.
They both have the crazy mentality so it could have worked perfectly.
Well since I’m still locked into my WWE Network contract, I’ve gotta look for reasons to be optimistic about this weekend’s show.
The main one is that, despite all the garbage and repetitiveness, there’s still gotta be a chance that Ambrose and Rollins put on an incredible match that actually lives up the old Hell in a Cell glory days. They’ve gotta be thinking that this their time to cement their status as main event level guys.
Unless he’s specifically told not to take any chances because of how thin the roster is, you know Rollins is going to do something insane.
Maybe it’s their goal to kill our expectations to the point of numbing us completely, so when something decent happens, we’ll react like it’s Kane debuting at Badd Blood and not the average, kinda plain thing it actually is.
I think Brandon’s read on the Rollins stuff is exactly what we’re supposed to assume.
The Usos are fucking garbage on the mic and half that in the ring. They’re Mojo Rawley but the ass in their offense is only metaphorical.
Paige and Alicia tricking AJ into getting rolled up is a great idea, and it’s a shame it’s just like meaningless beat #27 in the most lazily booked feud ever. There’s so much that could be good with Paige actually demonstrating how her having friends is important, but it’s really just another way for AJ to take a schmozzy loss.
Isn’t the point of Lana to get heat for Rusev? Hasn’t she done a SUPER GOOD job of that? Why do we need to engage in all this extra mess? Why did we have to sit through 27 minutes of Big Show finding his inner monster.
Seth got to the top of that cage fucking FAST. Crossfit works.
Crap like this just makes me not want to watch RAW. Nothing happens, and seeing muted versions of what will eventually be on the PPV only serves to makes the PPV less special. The guys in the ring are trying, but the guys booking this sure as hell aren’t. Super frustrating. Super insulting.
Think about all the RAWs since Night of Champions. How many matches either had a result that mattered or was unexpected? Ziggler winning the IC belt back and…. (I guess Dean’s Pole win mattered but was hardly unexpected).
It continues to be so confusing that the WWE is blowing off RAW to build to PPVS in a world where PPV buys mean less, and ratings mean more. Like either they’re just mailing it in or they’re that dumb. Neither make you filled with confidence.
The somewhat frustrating part is that the PPV still should be awesome. They’ve got great talent, and when allowed to just work matches that have endings, they’re typically great. Even on a shit RAW like this the in-ring work is excellent, it’s just fuckinging impossible to care about. You can care at a PPV, because you know you’ll get results, but you’re doing that with the weight of countless hours of meaningless programming on your back.
I’m pretty sure Seth is probably not doing real Crossfit, since otherwise his lower back will be a bag of crushed valentines hearts by December. He probably does silly things like good form and log his reps in a notebook.
I don’t get what Paige and Alicia got from distracting AJ into a non-title loss either. Alicia’s not getting a title shot, so why would AJ seriously care? If it got turned into a triple threat which itself was essentially a handicapped match because of Alicia’s loyalty, that would make sense. Here, AJ just takes an L, so what?
I don’t quite understand what’s bad about the Usos wrestling. Can you explain?
1- They’ve got a very limited and not at all unique moveset. Kicks, Dives, Samoan Drop, That Ugly Tag Move In the Corner. (and somebody does a better version of virtually any of those moves) As a result their matches just feel very formulaic, even by RAW standards. One Uso match in a vacuum is probably fine. I’ve just been watching again since the RAW after Elimination Chamber and I’m sick of them now.
2- The Dive spots are getting more an more contrived and played out. It’s not a compelling spot when it happens every time.
3- This may be more my personal preference, but with the twin nonsense I can’t find or connect with their characters at all. It’s just impossible to be interested in what they do. It’s hard top get worked up for a hot tag when guy who is exactly the same as other guy are just changing places.
I loved their PPV matches with the Wyatts (but I’m a massive, massive Luke Harper mark), but since then they’ve been super boring.
@William Alexander,
I think it’s more the Usos have just gotten stale. They’ve been wrestling the exact same match for all of 2014 now. Maybe it’s the lack of teams available to fight with, maybe it’s the lack of giving us a reason to actually care about any feud. I’ve loved the Usos most the year, but I’m starting to get bored with them, as they aren’t really showing a wide range.
There are some guys who are capable of a lot but willingly adapt to the safe corporate style where every second is built around selling merchandise (John Cena). Then you have the Usos, who wrestle that style, but more because that’s really all they have. They were a fresh act for awhile, but now you are beginning to see “so, this is it huh?”
LOL @ Lawler/JBL acting completely baffled after Rollins curb stomped Orton.
Is that a Moderat icon? If so, nice. If not, well, then the band totally stole that design and now I feel bad.
All hope is lost.
re: Aj/Paige/Alicia-
was the ref also supposed to DQ Swagger’s opponent when Zeb slapped him a few months ago?
Just this!
When a “sneaky” wrestler (i.e. a Heel) always have a sycophant/henchman/manager/tag-team-partner ringside, my mind-canon is that the refs have a standing order not to DQ the opponent if the two cohorts gets to grips. (Unless the match breaks completely down, when it can be declared a no-contest.) If not it would make it all to easy to get wins by just ordering your cronies to whack you over the head when it looks like you’re loosing. It would be the count-out cop-out, with the added bonus of claiming a win in the process!
Or we would get scenarios like: “Looks like The Miz is going to tap out here JBL! No, look Maggle: Mizdow just smacked the Miz right in the Moneymaker, guess Ziggler just got disqualified!”
Get well soon Daniel Bryan, and Wade Barrett, and Roman Reigns, and wherever the hell the Wyatt family are…
A supplemental Worst goes to poor AJ, who looks like 1995-96 Sting out there. She could not want to be doing this any less.
The worst part about that is, as her history shows, she’s th person on the show that probably loves wrestling the most.
:(
Yeah, hugs all around; it’s depressing. She looks so burnt out, and honestly, I don’t even know why they threw the title back on her anyway when they seem to have no plan for her. She’s just sitting around, kicking people for 10 seconds, then either reversing into the Widow (I’ll admit that still looks great) or getting rolled up. Even her character, where she’s normally top notch, has started to transform into ” ‘BADASS’ WWE BABYFACE,”
It’s like, all WWE has to do is SOMETHING, and they decide to do NOTHING. How is that even possible?
Dean Ambrose has been getting attention from the fans and has a genuine connection with them. He is great for business. He is not broken, so of course WWE is trying to fix him. Its the same thing they did with Reigns, Sheamus, Ryder, The Usos and a few others right the way back to Cena.
It’s so sad to see good talent being made to do horrible things like what Dean did tonight. From the Usos’ shitty sheamUCE promos to Cena and Bigshow suddenly adopting the YES chant, to f**king RKO memes.
Would it kill them to just leave shit alone and let it build itself? Maybe instead of shaving off all the edges so the square peg fits in the round hole, how about changing the shape of the whole to fit the peg.
Ziggler, Kofi, Cesaro…I’ve said it before, It baffles me why the WWE refuses to try and capitalize on star making moments. Ziggler had the cash in, Kofi the legdrop in MSG on Orton, Cesaro the battle Royale win at WM, but none of them were allowed to grow past a certain point. Cena can still be the biggest star, but why WWE insists on making him the only important thing, and nothing else is allowed baffles me.
Realistically, how many wrestlers could believably win the WWE title tomorrow? Three? Four? I can’t think of a time (maybe mid 1980’s but I wasn’t actually alive at the time) when there were so few believable top stars.
I didnt mind Dean watching See No Evil 2. Lots of people watch crappy scary movies around this time of year, and I thought it fit perfectly with his stupid, sarcastic, crazy, insane guy gimmick. I mean it also ended with Why so serious? And that got a legit laugh out of me. The dummy segment that went on too long was worse IMO.
“Why So Serious” was way too obvious, but I thought the rest worked and felt true to Dean’s character. The prop comedy in the ring however, terrible.
Yeah, I thought the backstage segment was fine. If they have to promote their stupid movie, that was the most innocuous way to do it. The prop comedy was bad, and you could tell that Ambrose thought it was stupid too, because he was just sort of going through the motions.
Agree with the Ambrose movie watching habits. My niece watches at least 4 movies on the 10 worst movies of the year list for 5 straight years now.
I think the reason i didnt mind the Why so serious bit is because he didnt try to bite Health Ledger’s delivery with it. Once Cena said you are the Joker, I knew it was coming, but he delivered the line like Dean Ambrose, not Dean Ambrose doing a Heath Ledger impression. It made me think that Dean has never seen any of the Nolan Batman movies, only reads the comic books and is legit wondering why Cena was so serious.
Brandon, love the work, but I have to quibble about “MILDLY INCORRECT SOLDIER CLOTHES”.
U.S. Code – “no part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform. However, a flag patch may be affixed to the uniform of military personnel, firemen, policemen, and members of patriotic organizations. The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing. Therefore, the lapel flag pin being a replica should be worn on the left lapel near the heart.”
It’s military regulation that the flag is “to be worn so that to observers, it looks as if the flag is flying against a breeze,”
[www.tioh.hqda.pentagon.mil]
And know that I’m far more irritated at them, the company of “SUPPORT THE TROOPS IN ALL CAPS!!!”, than at you, a person whose work is a part of my near-daily internet perusal routine.
From an army friend of mine:
“If you’re going to have a soldier bit in your program please make sure the uniform is digi print ACU’s.. Not muticam. Also make sure the flag is on the right side..”
I want to know what the real soldier in the crowd was thinking . (you could see him on hard cam)
Seriously, WWE would on purpose make some deliberate mistakes so they could backtrack too “it was obviously not a REAL soldier” if they got a backlash on the segment.
I had no problem with it, for a few seconds I though it was a real, drunk guy trying to enter the ring (The way Rusev protected Lana out of the ring, and the use of the security guys was well planned as well.) It was only when the cameras didn’t cut away but in stead came in with a close up you knew it was a planned stunt.
Which means I find it fully believable that Rusev would happily cave in the face of a spectators who interfered in the show with his foot. And that would still only be the second most spectacular case of an athlete doing grave bodily harm to a run in. (That prize goes to the Scottish Rugby player who kicked a male streaker so hard in the gonads that he broke two bones in his own foot.)
Pretty much anyone that’s in the Army that ever sees anyone in the Multicam uniform that isn’t on an Active Duty Base to either Deploy, or get back from a Deployment, automatically assumes that person is a Douche.
Which I guess makes sense if this guy is friends with Cena..
Eh, some producers and directors choose to purposely not replicate a uniform at 100% in order to avoid this type of controversy. As far as Ive been told, there are 2 camps when it comes to replicating police or military uniforms. Those that would prefer to see it replicated at 100% perfection in order to show respect to the position and because playing dress up is ok so long as you dont make the claim to actually having served. And those that dont want to see 100% perfect replication because the actor hasnt earned the right to wear it that way. So basically its a lose/lose if you decide to use military or police uniforms.
I thought Sandow looking all uncomfortable was some small thing on his part to express his concern about their history. Or maybe I read too much into it. Because Sandow had a serious “WTF is going on here” look on his face which I took to mean, “Dude, you know Cody nearly killed me once, right?”
By the way, I didn’t catch Raw last night, but I’m assuming they didn’t let Mick Foley mention WHY he’s wearing a Santa shirt, since it isn’t a WWE Studios movie.
[www.imdb.com]
It’s honestly a very, very, very good bet that Mick’s other outfit, the flannel, was on it’s quarterly trip to the laundry.
@Do torCAW
Nah, Brie stole his flannel for the exciting debut of Chick Foley!
Mick posted on Facebook that yesterday was his 300th consecutive day of this year’s 365 days that he has worn an article of Santa clothing. He’s trying to do it one day a year. Is he doing that for the movie, or just because he’s always loved Santa?
FWIW, I was at the premiere of I Am Santa Claus over the weekend. It’s the most thoroughly entertaining R-rated Santa Claus documentary I’ve ever seen. Also, Mick could not have been more gracious.
Multiple Santas Claus!
[i.imgur.com]
Fucking hell. You act like Dean Ambrose shit in your vegan donuts or something. First, you’re upset because he’s wearing a goddamn licensed shirt, and now you’re trouncing on him for one of the better segments of the show? Christ almighty, you need to lighten up. It was a goofy segment that worked because the performer takes a ridiculous idea and plays the part well because he’s supposed to have a screw loose. I don’t get how someone could hate this but love the shopzone segment a few weeks back.
Honestly, you just love to find things to complain about and turn on the most popular non-Cena guy on the show. As soon as someone gains a bit of popularity, like the contrarian you are, find something to bitch and moan about because it’s not the same. You’re recapping a show who has a target audience that you’re not the target, have a little fun and don’t be such a goddamn crybaby about every single thing.
As fans, all of us here realize that this show has a bunch of filler, and a bunch of crap, and awful segments that are boring, offensive, or even both. This wasn’t one of them and it featured the most shit hot guy on the roster doing what he does best. Stop critiquing it like it’s The Wire or True Detective, it’s a silly, silly stupid wrestling show. That’s why we love it in the first place.
Good to know Ambrose is already popular enough amongst defensive Internet guys to get the Rock/CM Punk “you disliked one thing a wrestler I love did, so here’s everything bad I can come up with to say about you” responses.
This is two weeks in a row where you’ve done this, and you complained about some minor bullshit. You always do this though, you did it when Punk got hot and sound reaction from the crowd, you did it with Daniel Bryan also. I don’t even like The Rock and didn’t even mention him, I hated that segment, because you were right in explaining how stupid and horribly offensive it was. My argument is that when someone gets a bit of steam, you feel like it’s your duty to knock someone down a peg as if you’re somehow entitled to have this show catered to you every week.
Also, pot, kettle much on your “defensive internet guys” comment. I’m just a guy who watches it and reads a few articles on it, you’re a glorified “defensive internet guy”, you have a column for fuck sake. You nitpick on such stupid bullshit like this. Instead of shrugging it off, you seem like you have a hatred for this show or for when things don’t go your way on this show.
@HipsterDoofus Why So Butthurt?
I’m not butthurt, but I can call a spade a spade and will call out someone’s bullshit from a mile a way. After all, if anyone is butthurt, it’s probably the guy who took to his Twitter feed to air this out instead of just letting it play out here on the boards.
I “took to Twitter” because it’s fucking ridiculous to get this bent out of shape about a guy whose job it is to tell you what he thinks of the wrestling show telling you what he thinks of the wrestling show. Get a grip, dude.
Oh, and it’s not ridiculous to get this bent out of shape over a wrestling program for a guy who doesn’t fit the target audience? Tell me to get a grip, when you’ve overreacted as poorly as you think I have.
You’re a better man than me for putting up with stupid nonsense like this Brandon. If it was me, I’d just ban the guy and call it a day.
And yes, reading a writer’s columns (AND twitter feed!) so you can tell him how wrong his opinion is all the time is insane and a waste of time.
“it’s a silly, silly stupid wrestling show. That’s why we love it in the first place.” I’d like to not be lumped in with you. That is NOT why I love wrestling.
“Wrestling is dumb so we can never ask it to be better” is such a sad opinion.
A few things to think about
1- The B/W framing device of these articles is always going to make Brandon’s opinions seem more polarized than they likely are.
2- It’s a real good rule of thumb to avoid making assumptions about people’s motivations for their opinions. You already disagree with the guy, so why do you think you have enough insight into him to know why he’s saying what he is, and why his reasons for saying that are anything other than what he says?
3- Perhaps the reason that wrestlers who become popular tend to eventually catch criticism is because the WWE has a long history of doing exactly what they’re doing with Ambrose, taking a good thing, stretching it too far, making it too broad and killing it. I’m a huge Dean mark, but that stuff last night was awful.
4- The thing that can be so frustrating about the WWE is that they’re SO CLOSE to being so much better if they’d just demonstrate a slight bit of restraint. Fans can and should ask them to be better, because being better isn’t hard at all.
5- The “You Don’t Fit The Target Audience” argument is good for when people complain that there’s a Total Divas segment on the show at all, or perhaps for people who get too worked up about the fact that Cena’s at the top of the card (which mind you is different from being upset at HOW Cena is kept at the top of the card). It’s not an argument that holds water when it comes to being critical of this lazy ass booking and glaring logic flaws. Look at when Wrestling has had boom periods, it’s not just the marks that appreciate good storytelling and interesting development. The crap the WWE is pumping out now is bad for everybody.
There’s a trail of evidence that shows that whenever someone gets popular. WWE immediately stops having them do what’s popular, and start filling the WWE Good Guy Role. Which usually ends up with them being over the top douchebags, and treating women like crap…
Some people like this column and some don’t and that’s okay. Jack.
You guys need to settle this beef in the hard confines of a cell!
Winner gets to be a commenter in NXT articles, loser gets to run WithSpandex. That’s how it works right?
The Cena/Orton #1 contender thing is my breaking point, sorry. It’s ludicrous and makes no sense. Only if you fill in a kind of convoluted concept like what Brandon did in the beginning can you get close to having it make some level of logic, and even then it still feels haphazard.
It makes me agree with Steve Austin even more. Like what he said about how they emasculated Rollins they did it here with Ambrose as well. Not just with the weird dummy stuff, but also by somehow turning his, you know, DEFEATING JOHN CENA into somehow losing out on a shot at the title. It makes less than zero sense.
And of course, this leads to Cena/Orton part Infinity….. yay…. joy…. rapture
Cena/Orton for #1 contender spot makes sense to me:
1- Orton’s still due a title shot post Mania
2- Cena had a title match end in a DQ.
They SHOULD be the #1 contenders already.
Dean/Seth shouldn’t be about the title. It’s about how Seth broke Dean’s heart and now Dean wants to rip his out his chest. Adding the title to the picture actually removes the far better personal motivation for their match. Dean doesn’t want the title, Dean only cares about it inasmuch as Seth wants it and he’d like to fuck Seth’s shit up.
The booking error here was getting Cena involved with Seth, but if this was just Cena/Orton from jump it would have made sense, and I don’t think you’d have people complaining about the match’s position on the card or thinking it somehow disrespects Dean. (yeah, it would be totally uninteresting, but it would make sense)
It just dawned on me that MAYBE, Orton and Cena were supposed to start their feud for #1 contendership right after Cena’s DQ against Lesnar, and his spot in the Rollins/Ambrose feud was originally supposed for Roman Reigns.
This week’s viewing option over Raw: episodes of The League on Netflix. If Raw is dogshit and I have no interest in MNF, I’m going with a surefire choice.
You can tell Mick Foley’s return was last minute as the by the numbers video didn’t even mention him.
Wish Brie would stop screaming in her matches .
if wishes were fishes the world would be an ocean
She can scream all she wants if she just stops having matches. Or starts jobbing to Nikki.
Nobody’s pointed out the worst thing of all: Hell In A Cell should NOT be a yearly pay-per-view that occurs at an appointed time.
Hell in a Cell matches, until this stupid gimmicked pay-per-view, were used to settle feuds that had either 1.) gone on for a long time, with escalating hatred 2.) had become so out-of-hand/bloody, it demanded a hellacious, violent, decisive end. Taker/HBK, Taker/Mankind, HHH/Cactus, Taker/Lesnar, HBK/HHH, Taker/Edge, etc. Sure, there are exceptions (Taker/Bossman didn’t exactly have a violent feud), but “be-all, end-all to end a legit feud” is how it happened most often, and where it worked best.
But now, “Satan’s Structure” been reduced to “WELP, it’s that time of year again! Time for HELL IN A CELL!” It’s completely negated the impact HIAC matches once had. Who ever cares to go back and watch Orton-Sheamus in a cell? Punk/Cena/Del Rio in a cell? Punk/Ryback/Heyman/McGillicutty? These were ho-hum matches that occurred just because the calendar said it was time to break out the cage.
This year, we were poised to have that changed with the highly-charged Ambrose/Rollins feud, which actually DOES demand a spectacularly vicious, cell-enclosed ending. But they’ve ruined that with the last two weeks, taking Ambrose from “completely unhinged ragemonster who dashes full-tilt at Seth Rollins every time he sees him” to “Funny guy with shticky John Cena antics.”
Ugh.
I used to have a “You Can’t Powerbomb Kidman” shirt from the days of my internet wrestling love before this – DDT Digest. I’m going to look for that beast later tonight. One of my favorite references, Brandon.
Thanks! I kinda-sorta wrote for DDT Digest back in the day. Did a few guest reports.
Outstanding! Well, aside from shirt hunting, I’ll have to dig through the archives, too. Knowing that made my day here. Kudos all around.
Ziggler actually hit the patented Kidman powerbomb reversal last night, it made me wonder why no one else has tried to adopt it as part of their regular moveset (other than the fact that people who don’t usually do powerbombs would have to use them).
Off topic, but yesterday on the RAW open thread, Alex noted that he’s participating in a wrestling themed fantasy basketball league. A couple of us were jealous enough to want to try and start our own league.
So here’s the deal: If you’re interested, send me a direct message and we’ll try to pull something together at this late date. We might not be successful, but it’s worth a try, especially now that I’ve happened upon the perfect team name: Jerebkoholics.
P.S. — You don’t have to know who Jonas Jerebko is to play in our league, but it would probably help.
Good luck! I will dedicate my first win over Alex to you.
This is why MNF is on the main 50″ TV, the 32″ is brought out with the PS4, and raw is on mute on the tablet in the corner of my eye JIC something happens. Why anyone would sit through the whole 3+ hrs live these days is beyond me and it’s borderline…UNSTABLE…smdh
I’ve been looking at picking up extra hours at work instead of watching Raw. Though I did just join a gym, so maybe I can get something accomplished while I am watching?
A large part of the fun of wrestling is making fun of how silly or terrible it is. I mean, Wrestlecrap has been a website for like 15 years, eg. But this current product is not even fun to make fun of. It’s not good bad. It’s BAD bad. I don’t usually watch Raw live, but I made it a point to last night. I wanted to follow the discussion thread and enjoy the jokes and commentary, hoping it would ease the pain of what was sure to be a bad show. It didn’t help. Sitting through a live Raw is utterly joyless and I probably won’t be doing it again for a while.
Usually the discussion thread helps a lot with that. The problem is there are only so Dustbros v Uso jokes and Orton’s wearing/not wearing pants observations you can make before the thread starts to become as repetitive as the show itself.
Would the Ambrose doll segment have worked better if the doll he was using wasn’t like 7/8 the size of a real person? I don’t think it would have but it still bothered me. How hard is it to find an actual life size doll?
This was a bad Raw. The first hour or so was honestly painful to watch. I was sure I had seen all of these matches four or five times within the past few weeks. Except Rusev/Big E. We hadn’t see that match for a couple of months, yet I feel it ended exactly the same. The main event announcement left me cold as well. “Really, these guys again?”
The only positives were signs of life from Orton, Mick Foley and Rusev somehow gaining more heat.
Yeah, I actually kinda enjoyed Ambrose and the Dummy. Especially the piledriver. And the subtle CZW callbacks.
Brandon my sincere thanks for being able to even post a B+W for this raw.
I try. Thanks for reading it.
I don’t know if it’s right of me or not but I’m mainly blaming this on two men; Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon, get rid of those two, put HHH and his NXT people there, boom! WWE would be fun again. I mean you wouldn’t need to change much I mean hell Titus O’Neil, Tyson Kidd, Big Tony Cesaro, Bill Regal, hell even CM Punk’s popped up there and they’ve never stunk the joint up but with the way they treated Cesaro and all these other peeps, they’ve really stunk the joint up here. That’s all I’m saying.
Tyson Kidd is facetime-ing with his cats and rapping about facts, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!: [www.wwe.com]
Tyson Kidd is better at this than anyone. Seriously.
That was a tough Raw to watch. We all deserve a month’s free subscription to the WWE Network for toughing it out.
I can’t wait to read about Rusev beating the hell out of Big Show.
Part of me thinks that the Ambrose skit didn’t work out so well because he was too violent for the demographic they’re going for. The realist in me knows it was a shitty skit.
Seriously though, Rusev needs to crush Big Show.
I also would have liked to have seen Rollins win the title before cashing in his MITB. I think it would be interesting to see what would happen with the Heavyweight champ also controlling the MITB briefcase.
Ha! Has anyone with the briefcase ever got a real title shot? That’d be funny. Even more so, back in the day when they gave out two of them shits… being champ and having a briefcase meaning the other guy with a case can’t cash in on ya cause they cancel each other out, so he spends his time trying to make you lose and when he’s successful he cashes in on the new champ and wins. Only to lose it immediately when the 2nd case gets cashed in to steal the belt back!
If I could go back in time, I’d have them do that, stop awarding the winner of Royal Rumble a shot on Mania (but rather next night on RAW ensuring surprise winners) and get Benoit on some anti-psychotics.
Is this… is this ruffian d-defending the actions of the despicable Rusev?!?!
*sets monocle down on table*
How dare you! That, that… RUFFIAN has disrespected our fair country for weeks! And that is not to mention his callous handling of one of the nation’s proud soldiers! These actions are not to be celebrated, but discouraged!
Ah, but what am I to expect from a man who writes thinkpieces on PORN STARS and the HUMAN STRIFE MACHINES that plague them…
Despicable!
*picks up monocle and walks away*
For once I don’t blame Orton for blowing his stack when he nearly got injured on the upturned table near the end of the match.
Whoever left that there needs slapping.
Agreed. His reaction to that was easily the best part of the show.
I actually kinda liked Raw. I didn’t mind Ambrose watching the movie. Getting scared when Cena comes in like he got busted watching porn at work was a nice touch. But yeah, the whole Seth Rollins doll thing, I more or less said the same to my friend. I WANTED to like this. I SHOULD HAVE liked it. But man oh man was it awful.
The main event was more or less a fun match, even if it’s tired and repeated.
But yeah, the point about WWE needing to do better in storytelling is dead on. All of Sunday’s show has already happened, and nothing feels unique about it. Our best bet is it turns out like Payback, a PPV everyone was kinda dreading that turned out to be awesome.
Brandon, you justification for Cena-Orton Googolplex-two makes far too much sense. This is WWE. You should know better than that.
I’ve been reading Death of WCW (having a new tablet helps) and are currently going through the 1999-2000 chapters. I have to say, current WWE reminds me a ton of the final years of WCW. Insane panic booking, nobody except Cena looks good, the same people fighting the same people for no reason, nothing makes sense, tired storylines (Cena/Orton, DEFEND AMERICA) reign supreme…I could go on. Why the hell is half the roster not showing up on RAW? The roster is NOT just like nine people! Stop shoving the Usos down our throat! Stop jobbing out champions! Stop making the Bellas be ANYTHING. WHY IS THIS SO HARD?
As always, NXT is my ambrosia during these down times. But unlike New Generation, WWE has essentially NO EXCUSE for this garbage. They have the talent. Apparently not on the writing staff though.
You would think with all the programming and information the WWE has released about what went wrong with WCW (a full documentary and a full-hour weekly show currently running on their own network at least), they would try to avoid repeating the mistakes WCW made, but that doesn’t seem to be the case, does it?
When CenaSaiyan stares at an up an coming star with momentum, he can’t help but turn into a larger than life ape incapable of reason or logic, and squashes whomever it is unfortunate enough to be near him