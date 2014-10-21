The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/20/14: Katie Vick, Now Available In TV-PG

Pre-show notes:

– I’ll be in the building for Hell in a Cell, so if you’re also going to be there, let me know. I’ll need you to come to my section and give me gentle hugs so I don’t flip a row of chairs and storm out of the building.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated. SHUT UP, RAW IS GREAT, SHARE THIS COLUMN OKAY.

Please click through and enjoy (?) the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 20, 2014.