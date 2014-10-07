The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/6/14: A Crock Of Bull

Pre-show notes:
– Sorry in advance.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated.
– Note: I may be headed to watch Hell in a Cell live in Dallas, so if you’re planning to be there, too, give me a heads up so we can say hi and exchange the highest of fives.
Please click through and enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 6, 2014.
The Rock in the title?
This is gonna be good.
technically the title is a reference to El Torito vs. Mini-Gator
But there’s a picture of The Rock and everything!
Oh well, it can still be good, right?
Titus O’Neal vs The Rock confirmed!
Heath Slater confirmed to do the best selling possible for Rock’s punches, spinebuster, Rock Bottom and People’s Elbow while Titus looks on in shock.
“It’s coming”.
It’s gonna be like the “They” stuff, isn’t it?
Was there last night. A few points:
-Haven’t watched anything back yet. But I guess you could tell from the Sandow Cam video from earlier, how hot the crowd was for Sandow.
-I’m never embarrassed at all to be the only Miz fan in the whole arena.
-Crowd was hot during the 6-man tag too.
-As a Yankee fan, it felt really weird not partaking in Derek Jeter chants.
-During the Gator-Torito match, I heard one fan chanting “this is wrestling.” Was quickly drowned out by “This is stupid” chants, which were stupid. You could tell they got to the finish quickly because of them.
-Could barely hear what Hoda & Kathy were saying cause the boos were so loud.
-ngl, I marked out for The Rock, but I popped hardest for Emma.
-I watched wrestling for about 4.5 years in the early-mid 2000’s. Stopped for about 6 years. Have been back for another 2. Now that I’ve seen The Rock, there is only one wrestler (not including NXT people) that I haven’t seen live: CM Punk.
I’ve got nothing against CHIKARA; in fact, being from Philadelphia makes me extremely defensive of it, even when I think that they’re full of shit (like running stuff straight from the more “serious” promotions but getting to have it both ways because they’re so cuddly-cute about everything). I WAS A PISSED JEANS FAN BEFORE IT WAS COOL
But if “THIS IS WRESTLING!” ever went mainstream, that would be 100 times worse than “THIS IS AWESOME!” going mainstream. It’d be sub-“WHAT?”.
TNA and ROH both do it all the time.
“I’m never embarrassed at all to be the only Miz fan in the whole arena.”
that’s right, friend! let’s keep our voice about appreciating Miz because “he was one of the coolest things of 2010-2011 and has also been one of the best things in WWE the last few months even before Sandow got with him” HEARD! (also, I think I enjoyed way more of his actual wrestling matches than most wrestling fans ever)
“I WAS A PISSED JEANS FAN BEFORE IT WAS COOL”
I lol’d
I like The Miz as well, he was entertaining from 2010-2012 until he turned face and everything that made Miz good faded away. Once he returned with the Hollywood/Johnny Cage like character he gained back the entertainment and Sandow as his stunt double helped too.
“It’s like that old joke about watching NBA games. You don’t need to watch the first three quarters, just watch the ending.”
Um, wait, that was a joke?
7th ave is the next station going south, also it’s not as crowded and smaller so it’s probably a lot easier to film there, I assume. I was a little confused at first, too, but it makes sense.
Yeah, the station is not much of a reach, they’re walking distance from one another.
I didn’t catch Raw live but I watched it this morning on Hulu and put it together that I was actually in the 7th Ave. station last night when Dean was (kayfabe) in it.
My God, was I sad at what happened to Emma yesterday. I was so hyped to hear her music, but then they effectively trashed her. It sucked.
I mean, I don’t get the sense in doing that angle unless they’re planning on doing something with Emma very soon.
I don’t want to do a “it makes too much sense for it to happen” thing, but you know what would make a ton of sense and would never happen in a million years? Emma and Bo together. They’re both awkward heels who’ve convinced themselves that they’re faces who love making terrible puns. Emma has a kayfabe reason for just not seeming together, though I’m not sure that they ever acknowledged it: Santino’s retirement broke her heart and she couldn’t get herself together after it. But Bo finds her, they talk it out, and tells her that SHE JUST NEEDS TO BOLIEVE! It’d be magical.
AAAAND, even though it obviously just seems like a match for the IC title, which is fine… how about an AJ/Dolph reunion over having a common feud? Maybe Tyson finally gets another shot to stick on RAW and uses Natalya to get himself into the mix, and you’ve intermingled two titles with effectively one storyline. You can stop forcing yourselves to try! The US title can take its rightful place as the TV title of the WWE (or the European title before Russo’s emergence) where it’s just a belt for the company’s best workers and upper mid-card guys without much else to do to feud over and give us a great singles match for it every other week. And I’ve just realized that, as much as I like that idea, actually running with it leaves Paige in the cold until Barrett comes back, because’s just too logical to not do. Though there’s no reason that she and Cesaro couldn’t find common ground.
I still think people are reading a ton into Emma’s mindstate/situation based on not very little information at all. Pretend you don’t know about the shoplifting or Santino things- all you’ve got is somebody not doing great in the what- less than 2 minutes of time they’ve been given? Maybe it’s just that.
I was reading the bit about Damien Sandow being cooler than The Miz and I just realized that Cooler Than Me by Mike Posner would be the most The Miz appropriate theme.
It is a spectacularly douchy horrible song.
Adam Rose with a bunch of 60-year olds? Are you petitioning for a lemon party?
Roman Reigns can’t read eight lines off a teleprompter, but the Rock gets in there and does a seven minute soliloquy…I think they called a Wrestlemania audible.
Also, boy was Lana flushed during that segment.
That’s not what a soliloquy is. But let’s not go patting the Rock on the back, it’s the same fill-in-the-blank promo he’s been doing for more than sixteen years. It’s like the Rolling Stones remembering how to play Satisfaction.
As for Lana looking flushed, she was probably embarrassed to be in the ring with a forty year old child.
@SHough610 Pretty sure Lana is actually a fan of Rock so I highly doubt she was embarrassed of being in the ring with The Rock. Thats called good acting and playing her role. Which she did well.
“OH WAIT NOW HE’S TONGING SETH ROLLINS IN THE NUTS”
I swear I had to read this three times because I saw a couple of invisible “U”s and thought I was going insane. Need to lay off whatever it is that made me do that.
I see you’ve been to tumblr, too…
“Seriously, are we not doing ‘phrasing’ anymore?”
No. Nope. We are still doing ‘phrasing’.
Got excited when I heard The Rock’s music then I remembered he’s a terrible petson and realised he was going to call Lana a slut. To his credit, he almost went two whole minutes before saying she was a prostitute.
Person obviously.
He’d make a terrible pet, too. Can hardly take him jogging for more than two minutes before he passes out.
And you know Rock is a horrible person by hanging out with him every now and then, and witnessing his ills personally, much to your dismay. Right?
No, just by watching him on TV. Dwayne Johnson seems like a nice guy, but his wrestling personality seems like a huge jerk.
“Remember a long time ago when I mentioned that I’d accidentally gotten spoiled on some upcoming Wyatt Family stuff, but didn’t want to share the particulars in case they ditched it? Yeah, I think this is that. Sorry, everybody. ”
Aww, now I’m sad and worried about where this is heading… really hope that Wyatt can find some solid ground sometime soon
Bray’s gonna be a daddy!
@Johnny Slider And is Sister Abigail the mommy? I can only imagine how much Vince would love that angle
I believe everything Michael Cole tells me, so since Sister Abigail is literally Bray’s sister, yes Vince would love it.
A wrestling hillbilly baby? Is it going to be Hornswoggle in a diaper and a fake beard?
You’ve written some blisteringly good commentary, in this very column even. Your passion and love for wrestling got me back into it after a prolonged absence and now I’m a Chikara loving, NJPW nut.
So I feel bad for saying this, but “At least I got to see Randy Orton get covered in mustard and accidentally realize his destiny as a Man Who Looks Like A Hot Dog” very well may be your magnum opus. I cannot stop laughing at that line.
I’ll take a compliment wherever I can get one. Thanks, friend.
So RAW was good for me if I just remember Sandow ,Paige, The Rock and Ambrose .
So a good hour out of three.
I muted the segment with those talk show ladies but I was hoping for Kruger to show up and go postal .
Stone Cold got the Beer truck.
Angle got the milk truck.
Ambrose got a hot dog stand.
Budget cuts anyone.
You do realize you’re just as bad as the Rock fans right?
OH GOOD HERE WE GO
Let me be more specific. Your rant about wrestling fans is right. But it is completely undercut by the preceding paragraph. “It’s not something you need to read me to write about, because if you already agree, you get it, and if you don’t, you’ve breezed through this paragraph to call me a hipster pussy in the comments section.” That sentence is the exactly what Brandon ranted about.
Also it seems odd that you are mad about the Rock showing up for one show but actively cheer another part timer being the WWE Champion.
/end thread
Let’s not do this.
Brock Lesnar =/= Rock
Brock Lesnar is an actively-competing half-human-half-pigbeast hybrid who suplexes Cenation leaders to death.
The Rock is an NPC who comes out to nostalgia pops and calls women sluts.
Don’t compare Rock to Brock… Just don’t.
I’m not going to speak for Brandon but as someone who claps like a child when Brock is on screen and would only cheer for the Rock if he was standing on the ledge of a ten-story building and I started a jump chant, I’ll throw in my two cents.
Brock is actually in wrestling shape and able to compete. He’s had good to great matches (a few exceptions, but I lay that more on his opponents) as opposed to the Rock who got gassed on the way to the ring. Plus, I’m supposed to think Brock is a rock-headed bully. The Rock is a piece of shit bully but I’m supposed to like that.
But every time the Rock shows up to phone it in we’re supposed to be wowed. But listening to him cut the same promo from 1998 and then wrestle a boring, shitty match isn’t entertaining to me.
Aim for the bushes, SHough610?: [m.youtube.com]
I agree that the “hipster pussy” line was Brandon basically doing exactly what he was complaining about. I agree with everything he said about Rock, but if you’re taking the high road you don’t make a dismissive generalization about people that disagree with you.
Since The Miz has been wrestling most of the tine, wouldn’t The Miz technically be Sandow’s stuntman? Is that the swerve?
I hated—despised!—the Rock in his last run, but I was totally okay with everything he did last night (and I love Rusev, too). Here’s why:
-He very easily explained why people boo Lana and Rusev (“it’s not because you support Russia, it’s because you’re massive a-holes about it”).
-He didn’t emasculate Rusev. He even gave him props right away when he was talking about “pumping and bumping” in the gym or whatever the phrase was, before throwing a silly insult at him *because that’s what the Rock does*.
Rocky’s character for 15-plus years has been “super-egotistical cool guy who can just as easily get cheered as booed but can always, always back it up.” So he threw some shade at Rusev *because Rusev had been throwing shade at the USA*, Rusev got to get in his face about it and the Rock swung at him because talking time was over. He didn’t Rock Bottom him; he got in a quick cheap shot which Rusev wasn’t ready for, and got to pose a little bit while Rusev got to fume and (presumably) plot revenge.
My guess: Rock doesn’t show up again until early 2015, after Rusev crushes Big Show and then whoever else they send his way (oh god, please don’t be Khali). Maybe he gets a shot at the US title at TLC with Sheamus, wins it and renames it the Russian title.
This whole time, Lana keeps running her mouth about how Rock cheapshotted Rusev and how that would never happen if it were a fair, sanctioned fight, etc etc etc. Then, at Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber (or a random episode of Raw, whatever); Rocky shows up as a surprise and costs Rusev the Russian title on a technicality.
Shortly thereafter, Rusev issues a WrestleMania challenge and Rocky accepts. I would much, much, much rather have Rocky end Rusev’s streak than Cena, wouldn’t you?
(Ugh, god, I’m fantasy booking, I’m the worst.)
I would love that. Much better than the assumed LOLCENAWINS that everyone feels is inevitable against Rusev.
I love you, buddy, but if Rusev ever wrestles Rock at WrestleMania I will sprout wings from my asshole and fly north to shake your hand.
What Brandon said. Anyone hoping this was more than a one time thing to grab ratings during halftime is kidding themselves as badly as I do hoping for Neville to get used on Raw again
@ddragon7 Why the hell would Neville never appear on RAW again?
@Lulzovich Didn’t mean it like that. There are reports that they have been bringing Neville, as well as Zayn and Breeze, to Raw as pretty much standbys (if theres time or an injury or something they assumedly come in to fill time). Neville is reportedly going to be at the Raw shows through October, but they just don’t use them. I keep hoping that they will be allowed on, and I’m a fool for hoping it.
Obviously, once they are fully promoted, they will all be on Raw, but I keep hoping for them to be used now during this weird trial period
Excellent points and very truthful. You nailed it and gave a better insight into those who I feel are being a little to harsh on the guy.
If Rusev wins the US Title and renames it the Russian title (or better, the USSR Title), we throw a parade, yes?
Well the #GamerGate joke certainly caught me off guard. Props to Bill at the End.
I’d like to apologize to Brandon for what I likely have wrought here. Even that comment had two responses of the “ACTUALLY IT TOTALLY WAS DUDE” persuasion. I hope you guys enjoy being bombarded by sweaty college sophomores with impassioned monologues about misandry that they put together with IRC buddies.
@Brandon Stroud last week you said during the B&W NXT article that there’s no performer in professional wrestling who’s changed my opinion of them and caused me to do a 180 as hard as Tyson Kidd right? Well I took a detour through your 2012-2014 B&W articles and your opinion of Tyson Kidd went from him being one of the best pro wrestlers around/awesome to “good wrestler”/not really good to GOOD WRESTLER/exceptional. Just an interesting point I decided to point out in case you’ve forgotten.
I also forgot to mention that I completely understand what a good wrestler is. Cheers.
I appreciate the statistical work that went into that.
As usual, I can not disagree with you more, Brandon. No disrespect. Reasonable people can disagree. And you seem like a nice enough guy. But it’s sports entertainment. The old NWA four horseman shit you love lacked entertainment, and quite frankly was no more athletically impressive than old school WWF. 60 minute Ric Flair matches had about as many moves as 8 minute Hogan matches. Steamboat’s non-stop 15 minutes against Savage were far more exciting than Ric Flair’s 5 moves of doom spread out for a boring hour. The Rock is superior in terms of entertainment value and athletic ability to any NWA “star” if the 80’s. And I say “star” because no one outside of the Deep South gave a fuck about old school NWA.
All right, man, thanks for commenting.
Yeah Brandon, I’m tired of you clamoring for Ric Flair to come back and win the title 16 more times, having broadways on Raw, Smackdown, and two on every PPV. It’s all you talk about!
@Cutler>Grossman>Unitas, I’m under the impression you also enjoy the “KYLE ORKMIN” phone calls to the Score?
The Rock might have been superior but he moves like he’s in slow motion now.
Because as we all know the only thing that ever makes wrestling matches any good is the moves. Harley Race vs Ric Flair was as good as Hogan vs Andre because they had about the same amount of moves.
Ok buddy, you keep thinking that.
I don’t understand why these types feel the need to come here and tell you how wrong you are, when there’s LITERALLY HUNDREDS of other wrestling websites that agree with them and pander to their demographic.
Hey, @Cutler>Grossman>Unitas’s Corpse>Orton just pointed out the only two ’80s WWF guys who were good enough to hang with what was the norm for the NWA at the time working together to invalidate the NWA. That’s some kinda bullshit right there.
I would have been fine with the Best for The Rock , since I feel that covered all feelings nicely and humorously, but the Worst was some fine writing Brandon. I honestly don’t know how anyone could take offense to it. The point was basically “Some of y’all like him and some of y’all don’t and that’s okay”.
So disappointed that we didn’t get Brie’s awful autotune vocals for her theme this week.
Also, yeah, I don’t get this Brie winning handicap matches thing as a slight to Nikki. I mean, wasn’t Nikki a face when that she was losing the handicap matches? So are the announcers happy that Brie is making Nikki feel even more inadequate? I mean, it works now, but not really in retrospect.
I wish AJ still actually wrestled outside of PPV’s, but if she’s gonna make faces on the outside and keep performing like she did at SummerSlam and NOC, I can deal with it.
Poor Emma. At least she sold the RamPaige like a champ.
I can’t wait to see Ziggler and The Usos pull of my favorite indie move, the “Get Signed to NXT”. Usos vs Lucha Dragons and Ziggler vs Breeze would rule so much.
Brandon would be better off just saying I don’t like the rock instead of writing long diatribes about him being an terrible person etc…A lot of people were pleasantly surprised to see him including myself and I enjoyed the segment. The Rock didn’t have to come back and he wasn’t shilling anything. He’s cutting a promo that most people tend to enjoy. It’s not right or wrong, it is what it is. Stroudsburg explanation comes across as more passive aggressive than anything.
great point about the Brie/Nikki storyline.
I just can’t bring myself to look at Nikki as the one at fault in this feud no matter how I look at it. and it’s not because of how much I hate one more than the other or their abilities and talents or whatever.. it’s just the way this story is written and is being performed for me.
I legit marked out when The Rock’s theme hit. Total surprise for me which I need more of.
Good thing Tyson wrestled instead of Rosa this week.
Nice to hear the tremendous reaction that Brooklyn gave to Sandow. He deserves every bit of it.
Poor Emma. Almost feels like she’s a different person now compared to the awesome self she was on NXT.
poor Emma was once my favourite thing in all of WWE back when I first started watching NXT and Brandon first started covering it.
Man, it is crazy that Monday Night Raw is now long enough that it is actually feasible for Dean to have left during the opening and had enough time to get out to Staten Island, have a hell of a romp at the amusement park, get bored, see a hot dog cart and get a wild hair up his ass to come back, somehow get it across town, into the building, and come back for the last 15 minutes of the show.
Confirming that people don’t know the geography of New York. Coney Island is in Brooklyn, not Staten Island.
That’s because New York sucks
Hey I live there!
Did anyone else kind of get the feeling that AJ/Emma vs. Paige/Alicia cranked the WWE’s usual “LOL WOMEN ARE CRAZY AMIRITE?” up to 11?
If they’d gotten more than 2 minutes, maybe. But they barely had time for any personality work.
PNG, I think he meant the commentators wouldn’t shut up about calling the women crazy.
That’s because Paige/AJ/Alicia are all crazy. It would be a nice dynamic if they went with it.
That’s a pretty simple way of looking at it, DeSean. AJ hasn’t been the kind of crazy she was in 2012 since 2012 and Paige mocking AJ is hardly crazy. The only one who comes close is Alicia, since at least she still throws tantrums and pours soda on herself.
I worked late at work last night and read tweets about RAW and discovered I missed nothing. Then I got home and turned the TV and I heard Rocky’s theme hit and I got HYPED!!!
As someone who didn’t watch wrestling when he was originally around, I find The Rock utterly charmless. He feels like a high school quarterback who graduated 15 years ago, but still shows up now and again wearing his letter jacket and insulting freshmen.
Comparing it to other former-star guests I’ve seen (Stone Cold, Flair, Piper, etc.), The Rock feels like a bully who isn’t really aware of what’s going on with the company or the wrestlers. Even Hulk Hogan, walking monster that he is, now just shows up to say “brother” and get people excited about things. With The Rock, the whole time I’m just thinking “Why are you here? Do you really not have anything better to do?”
Obviously it’s partly me just finding the character off putting, but more than that it just feels even MORE pointless than FloRida shoving Heath Slater, because with the latter we understand it’s a z-list celebrity loser trying to feel tough. The Rock shouldn’t have to do that.
Highly disagree about Rock not being aware on whats going on with the company and wrestlers. Thats not true, at all. Both as a character and in reality.
Hey man, I watched wrestling when the Rock was first around and find face Rock utterly charmless, just like I did then. The quarterback analogy is spot on.
@enaunkock He thought ‘Swoggle was a Make-A-Wish child. The Rock doesn’t know, or care, what’s going on with the current product.
@JChez Yeah when he first came back after being away and legit out of touch for 7 years. That isnt true now. What you said is highly false. The guy has gone out of his way and praised PLENTY of current WWE talents. From Cena,CM Punk, Ziggler, Bryan, Paige, Sheamus, Cody Rhodes and so on. He’s done interviews talking about the current product and some of his favorite talents. He even endorsed Kevin Steen before Steen became a WWE signee. Tna guys like Roode and Gunner as well. This stuff about Rock not knowing or caring about the current product is bollocks and just another cheap way to throw stones at the man.
The Rock was one of those times where I was the typical WWE fan who was more excited by the guy coming out than what was going to happen in the ring. The “IF YA SMEEELLLL…” was so surprising that I couldn’t help but smile and pop up off the couch, but then I realized, “Aw crap, it’s 2014 Rock, this is gonna be awful.” And indeed, it was.
Overall, Raw was pretty blase, but Raw is Ambrose is pretty much the thing sustaining me the past couple weeks. Every thing the guy does is gold (or yellow…where’s the Gulden’s spicy brown when you need it?)
I’m just gonna ask: What’s the Wyatt stuff? I’m afraid to know, because so far the new vignettes have been really cool, but Brandon sounds hesitant. What does he know that we don’t!? I must know!
Yeah, is there anyway we can get a spoiler post to know what horror awaits us?
Yeah I’m with Phil, I’d like to know what’s coming so I don’t get my hopes up too high
I’ll throw in with encouraging a spoiler post for those who want it. We get answers and fear the future, Brandon gets another article to get hits with, and those who don’t want to know don’t have to read it. That said, all spoilers should be on a second page; the first should just be a warning and maybe some info on where you heard the rumor (dirt sheet, source, yadda yadda)
Fourthed.
I’m intrigued by these Wyatt Family spoilers… but I can’t imagine what it could be other than they’re all going their separate ways.
You have the best user name ever. Do you bring spaghetti to the movies with you?
I hope it’s in a sandwich bag.
Ziggler should watch a Best of the Young Bucks compilation and learn how to do all their doubleteams by himself.
If Ziggler could manage to do More Bang For Your Buck all by himself (and in the same amount of time), I’d be extremely impressed.
Sadly, in a WWE.com article, Dolph revealed that a Moonsault is a move he wishes he could do but can’t.
Even though I don’t necessarily agree completely with your view of the Rock, I am sorry that now you have to deal with the idiots of the wrestling internet en masse for a few days. I frequent /wooo/ and some of the people there are just god damn toxic when it comes to this stuff.
Has Rock ever gotten a best on here? He’d probably have to die to get a best. I have a hard time believing “you tried.” giving your history of Rock write ups on here. Its pretty amazing how hurt you seem to get with things involving The Rock. He was saying and doing all this corny, off the wall, insulting, mean bully act for years. I dont care if you already know this fact and you get it. Even as Hollywood Rock, a time of The Rock Im sure most of the uproxx Rock detractors loved, he was still doing damn near everything he does today. People lose their minds because of nostalgia. They lose their minds because they are fans. They lose their minds because guys of that caliber (Rock, Austin Hogan and so on) will get that treatment. They lose their minds because they get lost in it all, dont overanalyze, and just have fun. List goes on and on. There is nothing wrong with people liking it. Just as you do not. You are totally fine in feeling the way that you do. No one man or woman will have all the support. It just gets old seeing a nostalgic figure get blasted so much for his schtick and character. Hes not going to change. Especially this late in his career. I swear Rock gets the most hate and criticism out of all the older guys . From Jericho, HHH, HBK, Taker, Sting etc.
It just gets silly that you hate that there are people in the world that enjoy him still. Let them be. It gets silly that your self admitted major problem is essentially wacky die hard fans. Rock is not the only guy who has whacked out fans who go to ridiculous and extreme lengths to defend their guy. Generalizing and outing Rock has only, mostly or being the catalyst to have this type of fan is lame, honestly. Its even more lame that this is really a major issue for you. Who cares what the wackos have to say. They are just crazed fans. Rock is not the first one with them and will not be the last. It just screams like you are “gotten to.” Its not that hard to just go about your business. You say you wish Rock’s involvement didn’t always have to make you mad but it doesn’t even have to be that way. You can fix a lot of this by not caring so much about the weird fans he has.
Even worse Brandon was saying some off the wall stuff on Twitter. Saw some tweets fly by my timeline and all I could do was shake my head. The worst was…
The “Brock beats Cena: “ugh we can’t put part timers over”,Rock beats up Rusev: FURIOUS MASTURBATION” tweet was so off base its not even funny. Hardly anyone was saying that about Brock. People were totally on his side against Cena. Sure at the same time folks loved what Rock did last night but that statement was ridiculous purely because I knew what you were TRYING to get at and it was wrong. Sorry. Rock is the one who gets hit with the we cant put part timers over jive. He was THE main one. Hell, he was the catalyst for it. And started this whole part timer criticism. Plus it was like one of his biggest criticisms from his previous run.
All in all, I dont even see what he did that was so bad last night. Hes been ALOT worse. Hes being used how he should be now. A surprise nostalgic figure. Scott Heisel put it perfectly earlier. Easily explained why Lana and Rusev are hated, praised both of them, made fun of them in Rock fashion, catchphrases, had a quick beatdown and went about his business. Fans loved it.Past and present Superstars all over Twitter enjoying it. WWE aside, I can tell Lana and Rusev enjoyed it IRL. Especially seeing as how they met him earlier this year at the HOF. In TV/Movie terms it was just a non canon surprise moment for the fans. Which of course you already know, and at least admitted in your closing paragraph.
Being a shitty bully and getting cheered for it is depressing. That’s why I like heel rock. He’s supposed to be a hated Dick.
@SHough610 Even so, the content remains the same. What he says is still the same. If all this comes down to Rock being heel or face, then I find that rather silly. Because hes face he cant talk trash about heels a certain way. But if hes heel he can say whatever he wants because hes a bad guy? Shouldnt be that way.
Why should they encourage children (who they aim the product at currently) to side with the Rock? Brock is an asshole heel they are supposed to hate so it works out better. The faces should not be doing awful things. The shades of grey thing works sometimes, but with the rock it is all gray, especially post Cena feud Rock who has been face the whole time.
@enaunkock So you are saying that if someone is being horrible, it’s okay as long as it is towards a bad guy? Do you not believe there is a line, and that the good guys should try to avoid crossing it?
I find the argument a little dumb honestly, even in the 70s through the 90s faces have always had an tendency to be dicks. And what the Rock said wasn’t bad. Rusev and Lana are a holes who ate nationalist and bordeline xenophobic, I think it’s OK if they’re called out on that. We don’t have to protect the feelings of heels all the time nor do we have “To think about the children”
Unlike Cena who’s holier than though and a total hypocrite, The Rock is consistent and always has been. Now if Austin surprised everyone, came out cut an Austin promo, gave an couple of hell yeah then stunned Rusev, than stunned Lana, there wouldn’t be so much hate. You’re watching an pro wrestling show it’s never that serious.
@DeSean Blackwell Bingo
@ddragon7 No. There shouldn’t be a line at all and this goes back for years. People claim heels can get away with anything because they are heels but faces cant throw it right back at them because there is some sort of line they cant cross. Its dumb. Not just Rock. Austin too and Im sure they’re are others from the past. Their end goal at the end of the day is for the greater good. They talk trash and back it up, people love it. Some people get uptight about it. Just because they are not out there being goodie two shoes doesn’t mean that everything they do is wrong. A lot of you guys are being way too uptight about this.
What Rock did last night in terms of content was nothing wrong. He called them a holes, Rusev breath stinks, Lana does indeed walk like shes the *hit and has something stuck up her. Its her persona. Lana while she looks good does look like a streetwalker .Hell, we all know that Women who dress like that can both be streetwalkers or they can actually just be smart businesswomen. But Rock isnt going to sit there and break it down like that for all the folks who get tight about every damn insult he throws out there. It makes no sense and folks need to accept that. Its almost like Rock should have said “You look good, but you need to stop walking around here like a soviet streetwalker. And for all the folks who are offended by that, all woman who dress like that are not streetwalkers!” He shouldn’t have to clarify.
I kinda see your point. I got kind of indignant about Rock appearing at first, because my initial thought was “Oh, John Cena must have placed a call for Rock to take care of him, because his schedule is too full with Dean and Seth” but after watching it again and clearing my head, I don’t feel as bad. Rock’s a guy that’s not for everyone, and like I said, that’s ok. I wish he’d put a little bit more effort into what he does instead of just hurling playground insults, but as stated above, it’s his thing, and people love it.
Stop throwing shade at my girl Velvet Sky. I don’t know exactly what she does, but she looks good doing it. Also, I thought TNA got cancelled?
So thanks to the absentee champion, Cena vs Rollins for nothing is the main event at HIC? Better be the alternative or I’m holding it against Lesner.
They should give Ambrose the MITB briefcase, with how random he is, that could lead to some cool/funny swerves.
“Also, I thought TNA got cancelled?”
No, it plays on airplanes now.
Slider…. you stink.
I’ve tried to make an effort to not look at my phone every 2 seconds when I watch Raw these days, because Raw is all about the little things in the periphery as much as it is about the “big moments,” but it’s hard. But man, even though I don’t like what The Rock represents, I totally put down everything I was doing when his theme hit. Truly, an unexpected and pretty awesome sight. Granted, I do love Corporate Rock, Nation Rock and hell, even shitty jock hero Rock from 99-2000, but yeah, beyond that…
Anyway, I don’t think he emasculated Rusev as bad as it seems. I think, in the world of pro wrestling, some people are just more “powerful” than others beyond realistic things like strength and body build. True, their powers are derived from those aspects, but I also think the more popular and famous you are, the more bigger of a deal you are, the more powerful you are. It’s kinda bullshit, and kinda comic booky, but it’s always seemed to be the lay of the land, so I have less of a problem with Rock taking Rusev to task with a few spastic punches. Now, his treatment of Lana, in front of her actual boyfriend in Rusev, was some fucking lame shit if I’ve ever seen it.
I am in love with your Adam Rose as Lucifer, himself, idea. Seeing those Sean O’Haire promos made me pine for that concept (even though I wasn’t watching anymore by the time he came around), so that would be some epic stuff. Not to mention the fact that it makes absolute sense. Maybe Adam Rose is our new Undertaker, and we’ve just been hoodwinked in the best way.
Ambrose walking to 7th Ave/Flatbush for the Q train from Atlantic/Barclays makes little sense, but it’s pretty whacky so I guess it’s fitting? I just loved Dean Ambrose scratching his head while contemplating getting on, looking around, and then sort of shrugging and going for it. It’s almost like he was all, “Man, am I even famous? Do I care? No? Aiight.”
I was thoroughly intrigued by the “It’s Coming” pregnant lady, but if you’re saying it’s a worst, then I don’t know man. I feel like maybe I shouldn’t have read that, because now I’m worried it’s going to further Kevin Dunn’s evil, supposed plan to destroy Bray Wyatt’s chances at ever being a thing again.
Brie Bella is the worst. She’s just so… manufactured. I get it that this is an already manufactured world, but the way she does the “Yes” thing, while looking at Nikki at the top of the ramp, was 100% identical to the way she did it the last time on Raw. And something about that really, really, really irks me. Add on top of that her smelly, weird fart of a song, and we’ve got problems.
Ambrose should avoid DDTing Cena on exposed concrete, however, since that seems to amp his power levels to an unbelievable degree.
The best thing about Brie’s YES! is that she does a mini-squat everytime she does it. Like, D-Bry bent his knees a little, but Brie’s hips are going under the second rope. Part of that manafactured point you made.
In the event that Ambrose loses and has to fight Kane and Orton in the Cell, he should bring a pillow or a gurney mat in with him. Kane’s the opposite of Cena, he takes mega damage from softer landings.
I’m all for Emma going to TNA, minus the stupid arm thing, I never liked the arm thing. She could have some great matches with Gail Kim, HAVOK, and Hot Mess because she can work… or was able to at one time. More than anything, she needs a change of scenery.
Even better idea, have Emma move to Japan so that she can wrestle in World Wonder Ring Stardom and tear it up with Yoshiko, Nanae Takahashi, and my current wrestling obsession, Io Shirai. Male wrestlers benefit from going over to Japan all the time, it works for the ladies as well, right?
Io Shirai’s the fucking best, man. watching one of her matches RIGHT THIS MOMENT!
I’m 1000% for Emma going to TNA at this point, too.
What was the Wyatt family spoiler?… Did I miss something?
I started watching wrestling just after WM 29. At this point, I’ve seen the Rock more than I’ve seen Edge.
This version of The Rock was terrible in 2000 and it’s terrible now. Who enjoys a man saying “roody-poo” or whatever other gibberish a ten-year old with Tourette’s would blurt out he was going with yesterday? Cripes, can’t anybody genuinely hate anything that’s popular without being lazily labeled as a hipster?
I always enjoyed his ringwork and the guy has charisma for days, but this schtick was ALWAYS terrible.
“Brie should’ve ended up with Cena and Nikki should’ve ended up with D-Bry. Maybe they Twin Magic’d in real life and got it mixed up.”
And now we know what the next season of Total Divas will be about.
I’m going to get into any of what The Rock said because it clearly established that you are on one side or the other.
I just thought it would have been nice if Rusev was equal with the Rock in that little fight for like 10 seconds before the fight finished how it did. Just a few punches would have been nice.
I’m actually encouraged by Emmas appearance. She wasn’t thrown under a buss but a) got to show off that quirky awkwardness that startet her ball rolling in NXT and b) proved that she was at least on level with Alicia Fox (who beat AJ last week) but threw it away because she neither pinned or tagged out. (Which actually hold true to her persona of partly ditzy, partly self-absorbed).
AJ doesn’t really like anybody on the roster, and when she saw what was happening she bailed and let Emma crash & burn in her self-made disaster.
IF WWE really want’s to restore Emma, this is the only way to do it, she’ll have to work her way through the midcard, and as long that is the part of the midcard not populated with clueless total divas (but the ones that actually can wrestle when they need to), she can get her footing again.
I doubt they want to release her to TNA as they obviously see a potential in her, and she’s a friend of Paige. (And they like to keep the ones they push happy.)
I just don’t get why all the other women just don’t team up and beat down AJ. She’s the smallest and has no friends or allies. They should do that until Jo-Jo is ready to show up and dominate or have Charlotte and form a The Four HorseWomen with Emma, Paige, Fox, and Steph playing JJ Dillion.
Same logic as the “both Cena and Ambrose wants to skin Rollins alive” conundrum. They don’t really have the ability to coordinate their efforts. Case in point: The Vickie Guerrero invitational at Wrestlemania. AJ works on Cenalogic, the higher the odds, the more likely she’ll overcome them. Paige beat her one on one, but add Nikki to the mix, and AJ triumphs.
Oh, and there’s the little fact that she’s intensely determined, a first class wrestler and possibly crazy (or at least have a well-honed berserker-button)… The cast of Total divas would probably beat her up if they worked together but at least a couple would kayfabe end up with a broken nose, a concussion or a dislocated shoulder, and none of them wants to be the one that gets hurt.
Well, that is sort-of what happened at Wrestlemania XXX. There was even that Lumberjack Match between AJ and Naomi where all the divas except Tamina would beat up AJ and do nothing to Naomi. Tamina got her ass beat for being loyal. Actually a decent story if you accepted that AJ and Tamina were the real faces (2 vs The World makes it seem that way).
I guess with Tamina gone AJ’s out of luck if they do this again, which they might since lone wolf AJ seems to be where they’re going.
I remember when people legit were telling me AJ was just burying her division because she was winning matches against not talents or people who weren’t there yet a year ago. Now Brie is literally winning matches with a hand strapped behind her back and no one says anything, not that I care that she’s winning these matches since they weren’t going to do anything with Summer anyway but no one is yelling at me about Brie burying people. Maybe getting off Bleacherreport was a really great decision.
I find in other message boards, the scary ones, the less talented a diva is, the more fervent her fans. So, last year at the dawn of Total Divas, AJ was relently dressed down by crazy Bella Twins fans, insane Cameron fans, and certifiable Eva Marie (!) fans.
People watched Total Divas run around in a circle and do a chain clothesline to almost every non-Total Diva, and they have the audacity to say AJ was burying the division?
Holy crap
Kane was wearing tap shoes. The metal tips are a foreign object, he might as well have kicked Cena with a chair. Great call by the ref on that DQ, IMO.
I don’t like all this negativity against Hoda and Katie Lee, but that might be because i’ve a soft spot in my heart for older, horny and drunkish women.
I’m more of a Meredith Vierra guy myself: [m.youtube.com]
She’s quite attractive, but I’m Team Hoda.
A few things: I’m upset I had to give my ticket away to go to class, I could’ve attended a pretty decent Raw (in my hometown). Ambrose is really my favorite thing in wrestling next to Punk and I love how it seems like they’re letting him fly with shit. I wonder if he hopped to get on the train, because of course he did. & I told y’all before Brie’s music wasn’t bad before and now she remixed it and y’all like it (freaking hipsters).Jk
Also, on the topic of wrestlers doing exciting stuff in a short period of time. My proposal is: TV belt, contested in 10 minutes time limit rules, if it ends in a draw and the match was exciting the belt can be defended on PPV with a 20 minute time limit.
Thinking of Future Shock DDT, it should be close to the time that Jinder and McIntyre to show up in the Impact Zone? Those two can do more than one Kurt Angle, Team 3d, or Matt Hardy.
I think McIntyre is currently the EVOLVE Champion, which he apparently beat Chris Hero for. I think that means he gets first pick of day-old bagels backstage.
Drew McIntyre (now Drew Galloway) is doing pretty great at EVOLVE for exactly no more than an audience of 50 to see.
the dude is pretty great at post-show promos, hyping up the crowd and thanking them and asking them to come back.
I’d be all for him joining TNA.
I’d love to see Drew Mac in TNA as well, he could bury the hatchet with Taryn Terrell.
Rock knows he can just get away with it because of his popularity, so he doesn’t really have to try hard. It is what it is, I guess. Present day Rock just doesn’t appeal to everyone here, and that’s ok. He appeals to other people, and that’s ok too.
That all being said, if John Cena had said the same things Rock said to Rusev and Lana, the entire internet would’ve been up in arms. Deservedly so, granted, but I can almost 100% guarantee it.
I’ve been watching wrestling for 30+ years. I don’t like Rocky, I have never liked Rocky (in any of his personas), and my favorite Rocky moments have been Stone Cold beating the living hell out of him (even when the Shield recently beat the mess out him, he ruined that for me with an ultra fake blood pack that looked like he was drooling strawberry syrup). I don’t “get” him, don’t think he’s “electrifying” or even entertaining in the slightest, don’t understand what everyone else finds so mesmerizing about him, and am flabbergasted to see him become an actual movie star. I’ve turned my back to him at a live show at the zenith of his popularity although everyone around me was going full Beavis and/or Butt-Head for the pablum. I’ve stopped eating Chef Boyardee in college because he was endorsing the product at the time (around 1998/99). The highest rating segment of RAW in history was Rocky’s stupid “This is Your Life” segment; I loathed it. I hate his endless birthday parties and constant celebrations. I hate him being a selfish prick to Mick Foley in the I Quit Match, not letting him recover between the dozens of stiff chair shots to the head despite being requested.. Since returning from Hollywood, he’s proceeded to ruin three straight WrestleMania main events for me prior to WMXXX (the last being the most egregious as it wicked away all the heat from CM Punk’s lengthy run so Rock could have a vanity run with the title for no ascertainable reason). I have a Pavlovian response hardwired to my brain that makes me change the channel as soon as I hear “If you smell….” music playing (granted, I have the same response to “Well, it’s the Big Show…” unless immediately followed by “…and Jericho”). I was watching RAW with friends this week and had to sit through Rocky’s segment on Monday, and my reaction was on par with how I reacted to Hoda and Kathy Lee christening each other with bottles like ships taking off for their maiden voyages.
I do not like Rocky the Ham. I do not like him, Sam I Am.
Sincerely,
A Jealous, Pretentious Dork
You really stopped eating Chef Boyardee because a wrestling character was endorsing the product? This stuff should never be THAT serious. You talk as if Rock is the devil.
There were so many better reasons to not eat Chef Boyardee.
It was real blood, at the very least. Yer memory is bad, though.
“Twisted Ice Tea drinking demons dressed like vikings and hamburgers”
My next season Fantasy Football team name!!!
What bums me out the most about Emma is she actually got a pretty decent reaction when she showed up last night – there was a decent pop and a good amount of people dancing along with her. Too bad they won’t do anything with that.
Sandow had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand – you could tell he loved it, even Miz seemed to be encouraging it when the match went dark.
The smartest thing they did was put the Torito/Crocswoggle match before the Rusev/Rock segment because by the time you got through the mini match, a commercial break, and a Rusev/Lana heel promo, the crowd would’ve popped for ANYONE that walked through that curtain.
To the third paragraph, I totally agree. Positive and negative sentiments about The Rock aside, I was really REALLY feeling this RAW. Kathie and Hoda did not make it any better, so I did pop from my seat once his music hit.
I think my brother summed it up best: “Why does the Rock know what Chewbacca’s hairy bean bag smells like?”
Same way he can tell she had a Smirnoff shoved up her Putin.