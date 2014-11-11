The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/10/14: British Boo Camp

Pre-show notes:
– This episode of Raw happened live in Liverpool, England, which means it happened a few hours later on tape in the United States. Also, half the roster is missing because they double-booked it with a house show. I apologize for any obvious exhausted pessimism you might encounter in the column, as taking away “it’s live, so stuff might happen” is the one pure thing keeping us watching Raw.
Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 10, 2014.
I agree with you on THE RYBACK. That’s how you know they’re truly booking week-to-week.
Why else wouldn’t they reintroduce him as a surprise member of the team, or even have him appear at the go home episode?
I’m 100% convinced these Kofi/Xavier vignettes are teasers for the Three Anegroes heel turn where they kill the way WWE treats minorities. I’m pretty sure my life’s happiness depends on that happening.
I need to let you write more of these reports just so you can call them that.
I was thinking about it when I was driving to Macy’s today (because what better time to think of the nuances of Professional Wrestling storytelling) and was thinking, what if they pull that Jericho thing where he kept coming out all happy smiling and leaving without doing a thing, then EVENTUALLY was like, “YOU’RE ALL SHEEP, AND YOU CHEERED BECAUSE WE WERE HAPPY, AND WERE SINGING AND ARE COLORED!”, or something.
David, did you abandon the retro PPV B&Ws? I was loving them.
Fifth member of team Cena: Eric Escobar.
NEVER FORGET
If there’s no Bam Neely, we riot.
You know? I think he might still be employed.
Never realized that Joey Styles and Tom Crean were the same person.
everytime i think “man, there are too many Sailor Moon jokes”, you hit me with that classic French cinema like a Dean Ambrose rebound lariat.
I wear many (increasingly nerdy) hats.
I always think there’s never enough Sailor Moon comments.
Said the guy with the Sailor Moon icon.
Can someone explain the Teddy Hart comment to me?
He’s a professional cat breeder who carries a cat to the ring as his valet. I assumed he’d be sad if one of his relatives met the world’s most popular cat.
Thanks for that info, I was wondering about that myself. On that note, why don’t they immediately sign him to pair with Kidd? Oh yeah, moonsaults off a cage.
I don’t know which is more unbelievable, Lana and Rusev joining Team Authority after Stephanie degraded Putin, or Mark Henry joining the same team as the guy he just got done feuding with.
They managed to destroy several month’s worth of character development and motivation in one fell swoop.
Why invest your time to watch and “buy in” to a wrestler or a story line when they will either just reverse course or totally ignore it a few weeks’ later?
Definitely the latter. That’s my only gripe on Team Cena vs. Team Authority
If that Harper attack means Ziggler’s out, this can only mean Mercury and Noble are joining Team Cena right? Retaliation for not getting picked by The Authority in the first place?
I hope Ziggler’s off. Didn’t Cena say he’d have Ziggler’s back during the Henry match and was nowhere to be found only to have Big Show make the save.
HHH told Cena he couldn’t be at ringside, I think. I was half out of the show all night.
To whatever extent, it was always obvious that Orton would be on Team Cena, regardless of him being off in Vancouver or wherever right now.
Oh man, don’t get my hopes up about Leo Kruger. I know that even if they do bring back that character in some form or another, they’ll just Main-Roster it all to hell.
Maybe to save the Stephanie/Lana interaction: Steph is doing a shit job of recruiting people to Team Authority. She berates everybody and makes them kowtow to her. So Lana plays along until Survivor Series, when Rusev goes hoss and beats the shit out of everybody on Team Authority, and maybe even a couple of people on Team Cena. Team Authority loses power, so Stephanie has to try and reassert herself as the baddest bitch in WWE. So she feuds with Lana. We get a match with black, skin-tight clothes from four-horsewomen Steph and Lana wrestling in business-appropriate attire. Everyone masturbates, the end.
You had me at skin tight clothes.
I’m on board with this New Day stuff if their gimmick is just attacking John Cena mid-promo anytime he slips into black preacher voice. Coming out to Flatbush Zombies entrance music and destroying literal white-meat babyfaces would also be acceptable.
I’m upset at the lack of Noble,Mercury and even HHH in Team Authority.
Those two Survivor Series teams are the most Smackdown main event teams they could’ve come up with.
Harper is a damn boss though.
Has anyone made a Hornswoggle = Poochie comparison yet? Because Hornswoggle definitely = Poochie.
I haven’t seen a rabbit take a beating like that since Watership Down.
That’s why I quoted Watership Down on the first page! *daps*
/Fatal Attraction
I was also going to come talk about Fatal Attraction, but Greg took care of it.
Something about Space Jam, I guess? Adam Rose is a MonStar?
“Real talk, though. Paul Heyman’s post-ECW work should have overshadowed ECW by now.”
Listen, Paul Heyman is the man who introduced pointless violence against women and exploitative lesbianism into wrestling. Those are important.
Also, amusingly enough, you can make somewhat of an argument that Heyman’s post-ECW work has kept ECW much more relevant than it should be, while Lawler’s post-CWA/USWA work has made people largely discount just how incredible Memphis was.
The bigger reasons are geography and time; it was obviously a lot easier for CZW/Jersey All Pro/RoH and then the truly awful stuff like 3PW and USA Pro running out of the NYC to Philly corridor to continuously invoke ECW, plus contemporaneous stuff like IWA-MS and (shudder) XPW to do the same, while the only significant indies in the South at that time were MLW and Wildside, the former just being a much worse and glossier ECW, and the latter still having a foot in the ECW door. Memphis effectively dying out by ’94 also means that it’s harder to find the stuff that made it great, like the Gilberts running King down and maybe the greatest, most revolutionary angle of the post-territorial days in the Snowman feud.
But Lawler being turned into a screeching buffoon over twenty years while Heyman has been allowed to become the best non-wrestler in WWE history since ECW’s death hasn’t helped at all.
I wish Bad News Barrett had shown up and said anything.
Yeah, how did they not take advantage of that?
I’m pretty sure Show joining the team had a lot to do with him wanting to fight Henry (who joined because, well, he’s a big bad that they want on their team, who else are you going to have? Bad News Barrett?) and hating the Authority (he literally said this week “I have always hated the Authority” as his explanation) and almost nothing to do with him caring about Dolph Ziggler getting Dolph Ziggler’d.
And Sheamus is presumably joining because he is pissed the Authority just screwed him out of a serious chance to regain his US Title. Also, he’s a good guy (or at least a guy who the fans like despite him being a jerk who can’t stop crapping in people’s cars) and since when does wrestling need more than “The enemy of my enemy is my friend, especially when we are all babyfaces!” to explain why someone with even slight motivation would want to join a cause?
They’ve had three weeks to build towards this show, and in the first week they introduced the concept of the headline match while building off of storylines involving Show-Henry, then in the second week gave it actual stakes worth tuning in for (while building Sheamus-Rusev [and Rusev’s seeming reluctance to join the team, because #FaceTurn]) and, and now, in the third week, are filling in the rosters while leaving a week to spare to work out the gory details as part of their go-home show. And, as you said, it’s building towards a match you’d pay at least FREE dollars to see (I can’t tell if that was s a r c a s m.)
Are you saying they should have started booking this match before Hell in a Cell? I could see that working, but it seems it would have just been flipping the bird to that PPV instead.
I can’t help but think with Ryback they’re trying to pull an Austin style “BUT WHAT TEAM IS HE ON” deal.
With Rowan for some reason I thought he was referring to Sister Abigail, since she’s been talked about by his “leader” for like a year, and not Renee. Also, of course he’s not “healed”, Bray’s an evil swamp demon thing, with a ghost lamp. I didn’t expect to see Rowan come out now wearing a suit, top hat and monocle and eloquently elucidated sentences.
That’s what they were going for with Ryback, I was surprised that people actually thought he was turning heel, he never outright stated he was joining the Authority just that he doesn’t give a shit about Cena which makes sense they did feud for awhile, Cena has done nothing for him, my main issue with creative is how inconsistent they are in regards to character motivations until it’s convenient. They break up Rybaxel in a very easy manner with them remaining friends but deciding to go their separate ways but conveniently forget that Henry/Rusev don’t like each other.
In fairness, Mark and Rusev are just Authority mercenaries. Their interpersonal relationship is pretty tertiary to the story. Rybaxel was important enough to get a small clip on a c-show because someone might have wanted to clear it up, and because filming a segment like that was probably a blast to do because of how clear it is that Joe Hennig and Ryan Reeves actually are each other’s best friend in wrestling.
I think the point is Ryback joins team Cena, but Dolph Ziggler is dead after Luke Harper just killed him, and then Orton show up to fill in. but I don’t know how long movies take to be filmed.
I mean, it’d be them giving him two days off to wrestle on a PPV in his hometown. The WWE are horribly insane and all, but that’s not the most difficult thing to do. The Condemned 2: Condemnededer set isn’t going to become a Heaven’s Gate-scale disaster area just because Randy isn’t around for a weekend.
That would be so amazing if it was a Heavens Gate disaster though. Picture all of a sudden hearing- “See No Evil 3 is now $50 million over budget. They’ve lost control!!!”
“This is the difference between Triple H and Stephanie in this episode; Stephanie is establishing that she’s stronger, better and more important than the heels, while Triple H acts like a dork and tries to get you on the side of the faces.”
So Stephanie pulled a HHH.
Stephanie became pre-2014 Stephanie and pulled a pre-2014 Triple H, yes
Ah, man, thank you, I was afraid I was the only one getting serious “classic” Steph ennui from this show.
Also, cesaro may be bald, but thanks to the magic of HD cameras you can see he’s clearly not hairless.
Re: Queen. A good Survivor Series song would be “Hammer To Fall” but that might be deemed a spoiler alert. For this Raw with half the roster missing? “The Show Must Go On.”
Fun article as always Mr Stroud and +1 for TOASTY!
Damn it how did I not got in Top 10 Comments Of The Night?
Was that a Jean Renoir reference in my weekly wrestling recap? And not just some grand illusion?? Best. Column. Ever.
+1
I think Erick Rowan was Brandon Stroud’s ID claiming that Renee Young wasn’t at RAW.
4 weeks running in the top 10. This whole deserted discussion board thing is starting to work in my favor.
The last couple of weeks, I’ve been able to read the whole thread the next morning. That has never happened before.
First week back on here in 6 months and I scored a +1. I would feel super accomplished but yeah the thread last night was pretty light.
I don’t think I’ve had a top ten comment in 4 weeks…
YOU TOOK MY SPOT
/Nattie Neidhart
If anyone’s interested, the guy doing the dodgy Russian accent with Rusev and Lana was Joe Hendry (Local Hero). His schmaltzy heel power ballad entrance music is one of my favourite things in ICW: [youtu.be]
Rowan is probably looking for Renee but if Rowan is actually looking around for Sister Abigail and he thinks it’s a Diva on the roster or he’s doing some dirty work for Wyatt still (because Dean is dating Renee). Good for the WWE then.
Survivor Series is going to be terrible
Ryback doesn’t like/trust/care about Cena, but he never said he’s join The Authority either (they just jumped to conclusions when he refused Cenas offer and leveled him) So I don’t really see the inconstancy. I think WWE might decide not to wedge him in this storyline, so it was a filler-episode. My guess is that Team Cena stands at 3 or 4 come Survivor Series and Orton and/or Reigns will be added.
And yes, Rusev/Lana is a face-turn waiting to happen. Nice to see Paige pick up a “Hometown” victory, and they treat Nikki Bella the only way they can to make her look like a viable threat to AJ. By the way, what is WWEs logistics on the “30 days as personal assistant”? When is Brie “free” again, at Survivor Series or the RAW after?
he said the Authority signed his checks, and they added him to the match graphic on Team Authority. Not sure how much clearer they could’ve been.
Brandon. Not wanting to antagonize The Authority doesn’t neccesarily mean you want to goin their team. The graphics mean nothing as I assume the Authority is control of that department. Ryback is fond of trolling, isn’t he?
Regardless, whooping Cena can hardly make you less popular with the general audience, now can it?
-Balls Mahoney was a fine worker. He totally got over for the reasons you outlined, but he knew his character and could work. He used to do indy shows around me in the mid 2000s and his matches were always good. I’m just saying, a little love for Balls is in order.
-I really liked Hornswoggle added to the Miz act. Miz should have like 10 guys doing it. Hell, he should take the Rosebuds Or maybe just the Bunny. Can you imagine if the Miz, Damian Sandow, Hornswoggle and The Bunny all come out to do the Miz? Genius.
-I agre totally about how the WWE seemingly us unable to do a Black character without breaking into stereotype. That being said, I’m happy they’re doing something new with Kofi’s character. Kofis character has been “I’m not really Jamaican” for years. Also, I’m REALLY looking forward to Big E as a preacher. That is going to work for him so hard.
-Adam Rose was DOA when he debuted. As much as I knew immediately that it wasn’t going to work, I really think this heel turn will work. Good stuff.
-I, too, caught the Ryback “warming up backstage” for a goddamn hour and a half. That’s nobodies fault but creative.
-I, too, am also very curious to see Harper break through. It’s time.
Anyway, fun column as always. Thanks for the effort dude!
The warming up was awful. How do things like that even pass
“-I really liked Hornswoggle added to the Miz act. Miz should have like 10 guys doing it. Hell, he should take the Rosebuds Or maybe just the Bunny. Can you imagine if the Miz, Damian Sandow, Hornswoggle and The Bunny all come out to do the Miz? Genius.”
Thinking like that is what gets you Brodus Clay and all of his mommas from Wrestlemania.
“I’m just saying, a little love for Balls is in order.”
I lol’d…then again I’m 12
Who or what is a “Grumpy Cat”?
I think my internet is broken; some person with a My Little Pony avatar does not know what grumpy cat is.
They really need to get rid of “Immediate Rematch for the Title You Just Took From Me” as a storytelling trope. I’m pretty sure that part of the reason no one gave a damn about Sheamus/Rusev is that literally no one thought they were going to hot shot the belt BACK to Sheamus. The outcome of the match was a forgone conclusion, and that’s the worst possible segment you can run. I know champions have a rematch clause, but they really should add an addendum that says it cannot be enacted within 15 days of losing the championship or something.
1) if Cena had come out as Anec, the Anti-Cena because they were in Bizarro World I would have lost it.
2) peak ROH was light years ahead of peak ECw
Is it sad that besides Luke Harper, my favourite part of this episode was the high amount of Jamie Noble screen time?
I feel like this episode was nothing but the synopsis of an old episode of “Soap”:
“Will John Cena put together a steady team of mercenaries to take on the Authority? Or, will they be distracted by the newly purchased breasts of John’s girlfriend, Nicole?”
“Will Nicole and her sister patch up their feed? Or, will Brie decide to take up a career in hospitality to spite her?
“Will the Authority allow Kane to get his work done before he has to take off his dress shirt for a match?”
“Will Kane care?””
“Will JBL remember that he was once the GM of NXT? Or, continue to think that GM makes a wagon called the NXT?”
“Will Ryback settle on a Survivor Series Team?”
“Will Ryback find a singlet that fits?”
“Will Ryback care?”
“Will The Bunny Care?”
“These questions…and many others…will be answered on the next episode of: Raw.”
Yeesh, what a crapfest. Great write-up though!
-If the new day crew becomes 3 minute warning, I’m ok with that.
-Steph bossing Lana has been her style since the authority began. She had to demand Hunter take out Bryan when HHH was starting to show weakness. She also had to demand Orton’s beat down. She the alpha authoritarian.
– Ziggler gets beat upore than James Trivette did on Walker, Texas Ranger.
-Did Ryback really turn heel this episode. Seemed like he was a tweener the whole time. Can’t really blame the WWE for pushing Ryback when they did. He was the only guy that could fill the gap until the Rumble. The only way I could see it being done better is to have revealed the Heyman/Shield faction and have Punk/Shield face Ryback/Sheamus/Kane/Bryan for two months.
Mizdow is getting over .
Get Cole to laugh and say how popular he is .
Add Hornswoggle to the team.
Next get the King to interview Mizdow.
Remember Fandango .
Job done.
WWE is in the UK so lets /A fuck up the UK Network launch a week before we arrive .
B give Paige one of the most gifted and most popular people in the building by a mile three minutes.
Next week Grumpy cat ,why? because Vince just found out about it from his grand kids that’s why .
I liked this episode. Eff all yall.
eh… I thought it wasn’t that good if at all.
My favorite part of the episode was at the very beginning when Stephanie said “Ryback has the potential to be the biggest monster the WWE has ever seen!” and the camera cut to a solid 2 seconds of Kane staring off into the distance looking dejected. If you listened closely, you could hear “hello darkness my old friend…” playing in his mind.
So this is my theory:
Bray Wyatt heals you with blondes.
Rowan’s got a blonde fetish (I’m super hoping that he’s not stalking Renee, he just thought her hair was pretty, pretty like Natty’s hair, so that’s why he showed up during that match, looking for Natty. An “Tyson is forced to defend his wife” angle might be interesting).
Harper is casting PROMO MAGIC at Ziggler and throwing him around.
So clearly Bray’s going to try and set Dean up on a date with Summer.
RAW itself was as bad in-ring (Rusev’s half of his match pretty good, almost everything else bored me to tears and Cena/Ryback was aggressively awful) as I’ve seen since I started watchign again (post Elim Chamber).
anyone else creeped out when Steph was complaining about her father throwing “tests” at her?
too soon, stephanie. too soon.
+1
“I hope Rusev turns on the Authority at Survivor Series, superkicks everybody, taps out Seth Rollins to The Accolade and power walks to the back while Lana holds up middle fingers and yells PUTIN FOR LIFE, MOTHERF*CKERS.”
If this happens, I will resubscribe to the Network for life!
I’m a little late reading this article, but infinite bests to Brandon for the Aftermath reference.
When the commercial came back on during the main event…man, I almost marked out at that unorthodx(?) cover. That looked cool, the transition.
The best ending of RAW of this entire year, hands down