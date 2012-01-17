The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/16/12: The Most Popular Blog In The World

Pre-show notes:
– As some of you may know, yesterday was my birthday, and at some point I got caught up doing whatever the hell it is you do on birthdays and couldn’t get up a Raw Open Discussion thread. Don’t worry, we’re going to pick that back up next week and chances are I’ll pop one up for Smackdown this week to compensate. Also, happy birthday to me! For anyone wondering, I spent Sunday night watching Matthew Palmer get stabbed in the mouth with kabob skewers and thrown off a scaffold at ACW’s Guilty By Association 6 and spent Monday eating veggie burgers.
– Also for anyone wondering, I am now 85 years old.
– Comments are appreciated. Clicking “like” is appreciated, tweets and retweets are appreciated, showing and sharing this to and with the people you know are appreciated. Google + shares aren’t really appreciated, because stop trying to make fetch happen.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Gifs contained within are, as always, courtesy of Jerusalem at Punchsport Pagoda.
– Additional reading: UGO’s Raw Report.
Click through to enjoy the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for January 16, 2012.
*nods in agreement to everything you wrote about Foley, gets back to reading the rest.
You want Belding and Belding?
[www.savedbythebelding.com]
Happy Birthday, Brandon. I hope your Vegan Cake was less nerdy than a Michael Cole-led singalong.
Yes, my cake was the best: Check it out: [img836.imageshack.us]
nom nom nom
Hahaha I love that you ate almost half the cake before you realized “Oh shit, I should take a picture of this dope confection!”
I took a couple of pictures of it beforehand, this one just showed what was in the middle.
Smackdown live blog this week?
I’ll volunteer to mod if that helps.
Yes, I miss hanging out on Fridays with my fri…people I vaguely am familiar with from the comment section of a blog I read occasionally.
I do miss a good live blog. Especially when Barrett brought back his trench coat and I could only squeal in excitement in my own home. Well, I guess I did mention it on Twitter.
I’m really glad I like the same video games that you like! Also, next time you’re in the Philadelphia area drive up to Bethlehem and go to Vegan Treats. It’s worth the trip (from Philly, probably not from Austin I wouldn’t think).
I have totally had Vegan Treats and it’s amazing. I had it for the first time when I was in town for CHIKARA’s Aniversario Yang a couple of years ago.
Next step for Jericho is to eliminate himself from the Royal Rumble.
Ace is the best part of the show. His “I’m getting angry” twitch was hilarious. I loved it when he started walking around the ring getting angry sounding like some terrible improv actor.
^^THIS
Well done, Brandon. Also, I laughed like a madman at Jericho. He’s amazing.
I am of the (definitely unpopular) opinion that the Kane/Cena/Ryder/Eve storyline actually flipped all the way around into good this week. Poorly executed up to this point, and dragged down by Kane’s “the darkness around you people envelopes the object of sinister meaning and I will drag to hell the light of the shadow on the precipice of glory and I’m hanging on a moment with you” promos, but still. Like so:
-John Cena wants to be a nice dude, but is clearly swallowing his anger all the time. People boo him, The Rock makes him look stupid routinely, and like every wrestler in the history of time has tried to kill him.
-His principles won’t allow him to do anything but wander out to the ring and say “Hey, boo me if you want, it’s cool.” He even starts wearing Rise Above Hate shirts to try to convince people that he has no hate, no siree.
-Many others – Roddy Piper, CM Punk, et al – have tried to convince him that he can’t just suppress his rage, he’s gotta be real once in a damn while. He responds by suppressing rage even harder.
-Kane decides to mindf*ck him until he snaps, for some reason. (Amusement?)
-Kane notices that Cena has started treating Zack Ryder, easiest target since Virgil, into a little brother. So Kane messes with Ryder, because clearly it’s going to get Cena spittin’ mad.
-Ryder being Ryder, he gets himself even more kicked around the following week. (Kane knew this would happen.)
-Cena absolutely loses his sh*t.
-Johnny Ace, who only cares about deflecting anger away from himself, tosses Swagger up as a target, since Swagger had a match with Ryder.
-Cena, who is now blinded by rage, tries to kill Swagger, even though Swagger did nothing wrong or even untoward to anybody.
-Kane points out that Cena is an easily triggered rage monster.
-Cena sadface.
I hope it goes somewhere more interesting than “Cena does a five-knuckle shuffle on Kane at the Royal Rumble and then talks about the Rock for three months,” but I like it.
Very well said.
I agree with you about all of the execution reasons to have liked the final segment between Punk and the EVPoTR&IRGM, but I worry that now that all of the “just a regular guy trying to do his job and (sort of but not really) accidentally screwing Punk over” stuff is out the window, what we’ve got is just a pale shadow of Austin/McMahon. Because we’re not allowed to think critically about the merits of the arguments these guys are presenting, we just know we’re supposed to cheer for Punk no matter how much of a dick he is, and boo Johnny Ace because he’s the “authoritah figure”. I fear we have nowhere to go from here but down.
I AGREE WITH THIS. Funkhouser blew his whole “doing the right thing but being a dick about it legit” aura with his admission of intent to Montreal. An indignant response of being an honest man would have been great. He didn’t need to get a red lightsaber to shank Mick Windu.
@WhatYeah – thanks. I also thought JL introducing himself as the “Interim, soon to be PERMANENT Raw GM” was a bit of a giveaway that something’s going to happen soon as to WHO gets to be the permanent RAW GM.
Brandon talked about what Foley’s role should be backstage – this is it. Not Raw GM, but the guy backstage who’s enough of a student of the game and smart enough to point out to the “writers” when they’re being stupid (i.e., ALL OF THE TIME).
Pluralizing the first word of a two word phrase (ie Dolphs Ziggler) is always hilarious. Please keep doing it.
I’ll try. That The Onion joke about Whoppers Junior ruined me for life.
wow, Brandon is one of those DARE guys who has no sympathy for potheads. That’s one of the most depressing things I’ve ever read.
I totally have sympathy for potheads, some of my best friends are potheads. I just don’t have sympathy for potheads who fuck up their spectacular dream job because they can’t stop being potheads.
yeah, I guess if you’re going to be a pothead, drug addict, or alcoholic you need to cozy up to HHH first.
Its not so much getting in trouble for smoking pot. Its getting in trouble for smoking pot literally a week after coming back from getting in trouble the first time. Even Jeff Hardy gives himself two months before doing meth again.
djb, that’s a pretty fair point, but times have changed. There’s been enough guys who have died while employed by that company in the last 15 years that if they want to tell them “Hey, no drugs, but if you have problems, rehab is on us,” it’s hard to argue with a zero-tolerance policy. Smoking pot is nice, but if you can’t put it down to keep one of the handful of the best gigs in your industry, maybe you’re not worthy of their trust.
you show me one dude in the industry that’s died of pot and I’ll write you a check for 100 bucks here and now. This isn’t Meth Hardy at a PPV here. This is a laid back and talented dude that smokes bud. I think it’s pathetic that guys can go out and wrestle (and pass wellness policies) with slipped discs and out of line spines popping codeine and other opiates but I young guy smokes weed and he’s on your shit list. I’m one of those guys that suffered through Shawn Michaels losing his fucking smile after snorting 32 lines and fucking your mom. I think it’s ridiculous.
Sir, you have beef with the law, not with employers trying to abide by it.
You are right that I have beef with some laws; however, I’ve worked many a job that didn’t drug test as it was never actually required of them to do so. So far as insurance goes, believe it or not WWE performers are considered to be private contractors and are not under any WWE insurance policy. WWE is only insured with liability against lawsuits (which are actually waved by performing for them). Their wellness policy is not forced upon them by the law as far as my research can tell. Therefore it’s not a legal issue.
I should also point out that the WWE wellness policy does not punish for weed. Ted DiBiase gets caught literally every time and just pays a fine. Bourne was busted for a synthetic weed on a government watchlist, and he probably got busted with it again.
Did Funkosaurus already get a new backup dancer?
This is all just too great, thanks for writing the best Raw Write Up Review each and every week. I’m always looking forward to these and you’ve actually changed the way I look at wrestling. Keep up the great work Brandon.
“Rosa Mendes isn’t someone I’d bring up HD pictures of on my computer and wistfully think “wow, she’s so beautiful”, but if I was at a strip club and she was wearing what she wore last night, I would think “holy sh*t that stripper is beautiful”. Does that make sense?”
Perfect. Another valid description would be “She’s not supersexy, but if she worked the front desk at a hotel out of town you’d be all ‘wow…’ to yourself”
“Frosted Mini-Wheats Suit”, for the win.
Naturally, I read that as Frosted Mini-Wheats Slut the first time.
Ziggler referencing John Cena’s awkward running also deserves a best. That whole first segment was miles better than any Kane/ Cena bits have been. I’m totally onboard with a Foley/ Ziggler match at Wrestlemania, if they go that direction.
Also, thank you for the best for the raptor hands. I love the Funkasaurus.
Ziggler pointing out how awkward Cena runs would have been the Best Best on a show with many Bests if it wasn’t for our boy DBry right there. Dragon mentioning how much he appreciates AJ’s love was fucking hilarious. Heel Dragon is the BEST.
Long live the Funkasaurus! Great stuff!!! And once more, happy birthday.
Really disliked at the start of the show where Punk was calling Ziggler a cookie cutter WWE mold wrestler. What made his face turn work so well was that he was spouting out legitimate fan complaints that nobody was ever willing or able to address. Who was complaining about too many 6′, 210 lb. guys with charisma and wrestling ability to spare getting main event slots?
That’s a really great point.
Wait, was Toad Style a Naruto reference?
Hopefully it was a Five Deadly Venoms reference.
And now that I’ve brought up Five Deadly Venoms, I REALLY want Rock/Cena to be an iron maiden match. Whoever’s weak spot is discovered first loses!
I want this Jericho thing to last forever. He should not talk at all during this whole run and keep high fiving and trying to get the crowd into it, even after they are booing the living crap out of him. He should be oblivous to everything. Thats why I wished he would have stayed in the corner smiling after he tagged Bryan in, instead of walking off.
Raw bests: Jericho’s jacket, Laurinaitis, Funkmaster Clay, THE LAST SEGMENT.
B&W bests: JTG’s “This motherf*cker face”, 5ive reference.
Seriously, can we just acknowledge how awesome this music video is… [www.youtube.com]
I thought for sure you weren’t going to like that last segment.
I try not to just decide shit beforehand. I like to watch everything and give it a chance.
If I could Communicate Via Jacket my life would be so much better.
I’m still not getting the whole Cena/Ryder thing.
Unless they are building this to a homosexual relationship with Eve being Ryder’s beard. Thus creating the first openly gay tag team in WWE history. Unless that title belongs to Well-Dunn.
In all seriousness, it’s weird and not making any sense.
Also: Hayley from Paramore > Ginger Spice anyday.
But Rosa Mendes > Air.
Hogan/Flair at WM 8 would have been incredible.
Additional best: Ziggler calling out Cena’s ‘sassy’ running style from last week.
Great column, Brandon! Also, happy birthday! Good job on continuing your inexorable slide into the abyss, big guy!
I’m glad Punk is on the swing back towards being someone I like. Sure, he did some of his TripleH-too-cool-for-you shit but he was also pretty good later on, too.
I’m also glad you pointed out the whole mark and smark thing. What’s wrong with just watching rasslin’ because you’re a fan of it? Sure, I can predict what’s going to happen a lot of the time but as a longtime wrestling fan who has just recently started looking at online commentary I feel like I’m the only person who actually watches wrestling because I like it instead of because I hate it.
I don’t want to jinx anything but so far this year we’ve had a lot of character development. Laurinaitis is coming along as an excellent character. Daniel Bryan is coming out as an obnoxious passive-aggressive white knight wife beater (I swear I went to college with like 4 guys with this exact same personality). Even Cena has hopes of developing as a character. Wouldn’t it be great if his feud with Kane really taught him to hate and Wrestlemania was just him savaging The Rock in the most uncomfortable 70s-Italian-horror-movie way?
Also, I want to point out that Ziggler was amazing on the mic last night. He’s the first guy in a while to go toe to toe with Punk on a mic and not look worse off because of it.
Finally, why was D Bry on the face team last night? It’d be great if he was a Face on Raw and a Heel on Smackdown. Or something.
<3
Without hyperbole, Cena embracing hate and shoving Rock’s eyeballs into spikes would be the greatest thing in the history of pro wrestling, and possibly entertainment.
Bryan hasn’t completely turned. I think they’re building to a Bryan/Show/Henry triple threat at the Rumble, so they’ll keep him as a tweener for that and likely turn completely in the finish or post-match stuff.
Also, you could argue that Punk (and later Foley) were the only faces in the match at all, depending on how you want to classify Jeritroll.
I agree, Brandon. If something like that doesn’t happen the whole thing with Kane would have been pointless except that it gives Kane and Cena time to tread water. I guess that’s alright, it’s apparent that this storyline isn’t really directed at people like you or me but at people who are scared of Kane and relate to Cena. I’m coming to terms with WWE trying to appeal to as many people as possible so I don’t resent it when they do something that isn’t directed towards me. I have Chikara, afterall.
Mr Horny, can I call you Chorizo? Chorizo, I agree. I still think there’s a chance that Bryan will go back to being a face. I mean, Big Show comes off like he doesn’t really respect Bryan and that he feels like he somehow deserves the belt and that beating Bryan should just be a formality. If that angle is played up I could see them walking back some of D Bry’s heelishness and make it work.
I’m unsure about Punk as a face. It’s weird, I think Cena is a heel but he has the facade of a face. Punk has the facade of a heel but is seen as a face but then goes out of his way to pull a Triple H and attempt to bury people and go after gimmicks because he’s just too fucking cool for the WWE. So, I don’t know. I’m enjoying Jericho too much to call him a heel.
I liked the shit out of this show. Aside from that horrendous Perez Hilton garbage, I felt like everything had a point, which was great to see.
I really enjoyed seeing one of my favorite old-school story props with Ryder’s taped ribs. It’s one of those simple things that pops when Swagger’s dropping ten elbows across Ryder’s back, and really drives home the impact of all the power bombs. I’m not worried about Ryder sliding back, there are way too many foam fists to sell.
I really like how they’re dealing with both Bryan and Jericho. They’re not doing what they usually do and bludgeon the nuance out of everything. Bryan’s being dickish but he’s not being THAT different yet, and there’s no smoking gun as to how full of shit he’s been. Cold and Lawler are still treating Jericho like he’s just overcome with emotion, and not harping on him not talking. Contrasting that to the horror movie stuff last week and it’s amazing the same people are writing both.
Also: “f**k you, I have a gym membership and you stay in shape by downing fish oil and blowing loads onto your own 8 x 10s”
LOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLL
The opening segment was the worst. CM Punk is supposed to be the “Voice of the Voiceless” he should be the guy saying what right do you have to take a spot from a guy that worked there ass off all year. It just rang false with everything that Punk did last year.
That being said the closing segment was fantastic.
Moar Draugr references plz.
I really wish Mick Foley would get into slightly better shape. In “Foley is Good” he talks about how he managed to get his ass into a gym for his Rumble at the Garden match with Triple H, and he mentions it in a very offhand way like a chore he finally got around to. The point being: he CAN get into shape, right? He is physically capable of exercising? Because if he lost like 30-40 pounds he’d be much much more believable as someone who should be given an opportunity to do anything.
If I didn’t love Mick Foley’s promos, his writing, his ring psychology, I’d say hang it up, go away..you’re just too…unbelievable as a serious threat when you look like a beanbag that someone left their flannel shirt and sweatpants onto after a workout.
BUT his promos are incredible. Amazing. Foley should ALWAYS have more kids, always have more adventures, always want that one big last match. It’s who he is.
The Jericho/Michaels feud (face through the JeriTron!) did a decent job of wavering between who’s the good guy and who’s the absolute dick (answer: they were both dicks), so there is precedent to have hope for this Punk/Laurinaitis program.
It’s bad that when I actually watch Raw and I say to myself “well this will be getting a worst tomorrow.” Mostly it’s when CM Punk is on the screen.
Still, Funkasaurus is all I really need anymore. It’s the most pleasant thing with wrestling since Money in the Bank. Oh and Dolph Ziggler being incredible.
Finally, happy late birthday.
An important thing to remember is that I’ve been a huge CM Punk fan for years, so I tend to hold him to a higher standard than I might hold, say, Jack Swagger. I KNOW he’s better than some of the stuff he does and says, and I know he knows it.
the thing about marks and smarks and all that was great. i really cant stand a lot of the internet wrestling fans for reasons like that.
I can’t explain it but I get the biggest shit eating grin on my face when Brodus comes to the ring. Just the way he walks and the way it mixes with the music has me so entertained. Then he destroys in the ring.
Now we just gotta figure out who he can feud with first.
Yeah, I don’t know if it’s because I was reading old B&Ws recently, but when Cena flipped out on Swagger my first thought wasn’t “oh no he’s Embracing Hate”, my mind went directly to the whole “You’re a champion because of A BRIEFCASE! A BRIEFCASE!” thing when he flipped out on Alberto Del Rio for no reason to defend the honor of someone he didn’t even like for something everybody did. On Twitter I wrote “John Cena gets worked up about the randomest shit. Did anyone tell Eve that Zack Ryder’s heart is claimed by another?” and didn’t realize they were doing the Kane thing until they did that SUPERDRAMATIC CAMERA ANGLE as he cocked back to punch Swagger on the announce table.
Speaking of the weird uncomfortable CM Punk promos, I LOVE Punk not making a connection between his casual homophobia/misogyny and saying “Men have tried to screw me” all the time in the final segment.
His legendary promo and AKA The Masked Man’s writing about that promo for Grantland (don’t feel bad I found you later!) made me get back into wrestling for the first time since 2001 (right around Invasion), and this was BY FAR the best Raw I’ve seen since I started in late July. I mean, fuck, I saw Bryan come out and I looked down and saw there was 20 minutes left and went, “Whoa, this went by fast.” THAT NEVER HAPPENS.
It was a great show because it managed to be entertaining and tell a story and make its own internal sense while ALSO pointing to places for these characters to go in the weeks going forward, there’s a myriad of different things that all of these characters could do, and they ALL have intriguing storylines and different things they’re all doing that are MEANINGFUL and INTERESTING, and I’m fucking INTRIGUED for where we go in these next few weeks. So rarely does the WWE seem to care about table setting, for a while it just seemed like every week ended with all the good guys in the ring at the end of the show with the crowd applauding after they easily dispatched all the bad guys even if there was a supposedly “big match” between the good guy and the bad guy coming up soon. This wasn’t a show about the wrestling soap opera giant swerve bullshit twists that don’t make any sense, this was telling stories that made sense and continuing on, setting things up for MULTIPLE possibilities with a myriad of characters having stories that actually matter. considering there’s been several PPVs this year that filled their card with a couple big matches with little buildup and a bunch of random unannounced matches that didn’t mean anything, I am AMPED as to where this goes (presumably somewhere disappointing and stupid as they always seem to fuck everything up, but hell, I can hope).
Also, as I commended you for on Twitter, holy shit you made a 5ive reference. That song is now in my head for the day and I’m totally fine with it.
I’m with you. I’m excited to see where things go and am sincerely enjoying watching. Raw has gotten a lot better in the last few weeks and I’m hopeful for where things go.
My favorite moment of the night: Perez Hilton was going to fistfight the Bella Twins, but Kelly Kelly and Alicia Fox show up, and the Bella Twins run away because… they are afraid of getting rolled up when they are looking the other way?
Hahaha
+1 for Lumiere references.
[imageshack.us]
THESTINGER approves of this piece of INTERNET JPG HUMOUR.
Loved the column, as usual. The reason that this was a GREAT Raw is the fact that my husband, who is NOT a wrestling fan in the least, sat down to watch the last hour w/ me and loved it. It was entertaining as hell. The whole Jericho thing is an absolute hoot. And I have to say, as a woman, I think Dolph Ziggler looks hot as HELL in pink. :-D
I disagree that Laurinaitis is “the good guy” here. He may be the closest to rational in terms of his actions, but close only counts in horseshoes and nuclear warfare, as they say. He’s clearly still a sycophant, a weak sell-out guy with an inferiority complex. Those guys can’t be the “good guy” in wrestling shows, look at Eric Bischoff!
But, like E-Money at his best, Johnny is definitely a consistently interesting character and this latest turn toward random acts of violence should help keep things interesting.
I have a feeling the Jericho thing will eventually lead back to those promo’s before his return. The reason he isn’t doing anything is due to not getting the ‘ok’ from his lady friend whomever that is. (his only two female managers ever were Stephanie and Chyna *shudder*)
Beautiful 5ive reference. Easily my seventh favorite one hit wonder boy band of the 90s.
Nothing really to add, just love re-living RAW, especially such an entertaining one.
Can we have an ironic Big Johnny “future endeavored” of Evan Bourne? If he’s going to wash out as a disappointment, at least we can get the entertainment value that we got with Morrison.
One thing I noticed last night and told my wife about was how fantastic it is to listen to Michael Cole during Daniel Bryan’s gradual turn. It’s clear that he’s being a dick, and you can hear Michael Cole on a live mic trying to figure out what the fuck he should say about him. Cole’s spent the better part of a year and a half calling him every name in the book and saying every horrible thing he can fathom about Bryan, vegans, Asparagus the Wonder Dog, etc. It’s positively wonderful to hear him struggle to figure out where he should go with this because it’s clear he doesn’t have a clue.
YES!
Worst: See, it’s funny because she’s not a glamour model. Haha. Good one, Punk! By the way, kids, don’t be a bully.
Best: Being wrong about thinking Ryder would somehow beat Swagger. That should be the result every time someone who is not medically cleared to compete faces a competent wrestler.
Worst: Perez Hilton
Best: This Divas segment not being any discernable worse than usual.
Eternal Best: Wade Barrett’s coat
Best: R-Truth being pretty good as a face too.
Best: Cena character development?
Worst: I think Kane is the Emperor and read his lines from the Return of the Jedi script
Best: Daniel Bryan as the obvious guilty guy that pleads his innocence. He is this weird heel that isn’t annoying and doesn’t run away. He is underhanded and sneaky, and that gives him the confidence to take on any comer.
Best: Johnny calling Punk a bully. It’s great motivation for his screwjob and good story development. Let’s be honest, Punk has been a dick for the last few months.
Ok so I have to admit that I’ve enjoyed Funkasaurus, but I haven’t quite loved him the way a lot of the peeps around here have. BUT: The way he yelled “Should I GET him?!” last night was the best fucking thing I have ever seen in my life. I’m very, very sold.
And oh man yeah how great is it to see Bryan being booked correctly as champion? I remember when he won the title we were all: “so how many shows until he drops the title? One or two?” And now not only is he still the champion but he’s being awesome at it. I love that he’s a little cowardly but not overly by any means. He accepts challenges from Big Show and Mark Henry, but hesitantly. He runs from Henry, but just for a few seconds then turns around and tries to slug him. It’s great, it’s just been great. And yeah the “you people” sucked but I would like to see him snap at the crowd eventually for the boos. Get a little more edge to him. Or he could just break someone’s fucking arm when he won’t break a hold that would be boss.
My question though, is this the start of a Henry face turn? I mean as long as they don’t shoehorn Big Show into the Smackdown match this week (which they will I’m sure), Henry is definitely gonna get some pops when he starts hammering Bryan right? He was shitting on Cole last week, he didn’t just destroy Bryan at first last night he just stuck him outside the ring. Face turn, right? I mean, as long he keeps being a FUCKING BEAST and never, ever smiles, EVER, I’m all for it.
Best RAW in a while though.
Also how about a Best for Bryan botching that leapfrog, grabbing his knee, and Ziggler IMMEDIATELY improving and attacking the knee. Awesome.
Oh and did anyone else catch Ziggler making a quick joke about how hilariously Cena ran out to save Ryder last week? It was in the opening segment.
Read all the comments. derpderp!
DERP sorry.
I don’t know how anybody could not like Johnny Ace after this. This was perfect.
Great writeup this week Brandon. Ziggler in the 1st segment was fucking phenomenal. I loved every part of it. As much as Foley is awesome, watching sad, fat, old Foley isn’t really something I want to do right now.
Glad you said something about the Bryan “you people.” What gets clearer in a heel turn than that? My only fear is the endgame is an AJ-Big Show coupling because small people with big people is hilarrrrrrrrious. Overall, damn good show.
Cena doing the heavy steps thing is always fairly ridiculous, but I don’t hate it from the standpoint of by doing that, if you get hit with them it should hurt like a damn missile just hit you.
The only thing Lauranitis needs to do to further his awesome is take someone knocked out and lay his “Future Endeavored” shirt on somebody. Would’ve been epic last night, best would’ve been when Morrison got SCF’ed through the ramp and Johnny came out to smirk if he’d done it then.
Funkasaurus>>>>>>>>>>>>>> all. His random aside yells mid match are always hilarious. Good episode for the most part