The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/11/12: One In The Stink, Two More In The Stink

The thing I like happened! Party time! Thanks for these Brandon, you’re good at writering.
Thanks, I’m guessering
Hoping Cena didn’t hold his shirt in front of AJ just to shield her from Gabriel’s “finishing move”.
Multiple great letters to The Miz this week!
I would mail it to him if I could.
Not sure if this will work, but this was the closest I could get:
Superstar Name
C/O WWE
1241 East Main Street
Stamford, CT 06902
thanks!
It’s not like that would go straight to him. Hit him up on Twitter.
I am the conductor of the Eve Torres Train. Welcome aboard, Brandon.
choo chooooo
Topic for next week’s Eve is awesome discussion: What does she need to change first to save WWE women’s wrestling: Her theme song or her wardrobe?
GREAT! Looking forward to it!
…Aang and Mark Brandanowicz?
For fuck’s sake, Brandon.
For. Fuck’s. Sake.
If you mention MegaMan X and Justified next week, we’ve got problems, yo.
/Great letter to Miz, btw.
I can make a contextual Avatar joke about almost any wrestling situation, seriously. It’s a disease.
Thank you once again for another great Best and Worst.
Glad to be of service.
I’ll never understand why the WWE can’t have a major face like Sheamus or Cena lose cleanly once in a while on Raw or Smackdown. I’m not even saying it has to happen often, like once a month at most. It at least gives off the feeling that something CAN happen or that those guys maybe made a miscalculation during the match.
Oh, and Cesaro should challenge Kofi to a champion vs. champion match, win, and become the US Continental Champion.
Remember on Smackdown a few months ago when Orton tapped out clean to the cross armbreaker? That was genuinely one of the most surprising thing I’ve seen in wwe this year.
I cheered as all get out when Orton tapped. It made their later match at HIAC more exciting since a locked Cross Armbreaker would seem like a sure loss for Orton rather than just an excuse for him to make pain faces for 10 seconds. I wish ADR (and other heels) got more out of their submissions like that night (against guys who matter).
Daniel Bryan loses cleanly all the time….
Chilly, he said MAJOR face…
/hiding from Brandon
Yeah, Orton tapping is just another sign that WWE really only plans on using him to wrestle top tier guys, but pushing him isn’t really on their agenda.
And Chilly, jmendozaedd is correct in that I meant only Cena and Sheamus appear to get this treatment. Any other face can and will lose cleanly. See: Kofi vs. Cesaro. The last time I can remember Cena losing cleanly one-on-one without any type of outside shenanigans was when he lost to the Rock at Wrestlemania, but Rock isn’t a heel (technically).
Well Orton keeps failing the Wellness test. He leaves them no option but to elevate other guys.
I don’t get why they don’t have these guys lose from time to time.If you call yourself “Sports Entertainment” then act like sports. The New England Patriots destroyed an 11-1 Houston Texans team on the same field that they lost to the Arizona Cardinals. The same Cardinals team that lost 58-0 Sunday,
I think WWE brass really believes their fans can’t put wins/losses in context. Doesn’t have to happen all the time, but a competitive bout wouldn’t hurt.
that is the greatest title for B/W ever. kudos sir, you are both a gentleman and a scholar.
*Rhodes Scholar.
You were right about Backstage fallout Brandon, it’s great. Why is it hosted by Zordon though?
That would be amazing.
“ALPHA, GET ME FIVE WRESTLERS WITH ATTITUDE.”
“But they ALL have attitude! Ay yi yi!”
Before I read this, I want to nominate Rhodes Scholars in a Crosby/Hope “Road to”-esque adventure series for your next WL fanfiction. Thank you and good day.
I think Beth Phoenix Of The Jungle is the next pulp story I have to write, but I don’t know how many jokes I can make about “you can’t really wrestle as well as people think/you’re swinging on vines.”
I pictured Beth Phoenix of the Jungle standing triumphantly on top of a log, but she slips and ends up getting rolled up by said log for the pin.
So the reason we haven’t seen Ezekial Jackson in a while is because he’s been busy shaving his nuts?
Fantastic as usual, Brandon. It’s extremely hard to disagree with your opinions when they’re so damn watertight. Even though I’m watching raw less and less these days, partly due to wwe Apple Pipining all the ways to see it online, but I don’t see myself ever not reading this column.
Also, I’m seeing how many times I can watch Man Getting Hit By Ring Announcer and not laugh. I’ll be a while.
If you’re Big Zeke, I’m not even sure why you’d bother with that at this point.
Any wrestling bros in the Tampa Bay area? Just got an internship with the Rays starting early next month, thinking I may try and hit up an NXT show or something if I get a free day or two.
CONGRATS MY FRIEND!
Thanks buddy!
Fun! I live in Miami but I may go to Tampa next year for CHIKARA.
AH just checked the Chikara schedule against the Spring Training sched, Rays play the Phillies at 1 that day. Doing in everything in my power to me at that Chikara show now.
I’m going to do everything in my power to ALSO do that.
My parents live in Melbourne, which is about an hour from where they tape NXT. I was gonna go to the last show, but everyone who was supposed to go with me backed out at the last second. I COULD’VE SEEN KEVIN NASH MAEK POOPIES!
Yay wrestling bros! And I’m only going to be like 90 minutes from Full Sail in Tampa, so I’m hoping NXT trips happen a couple times for me, since THAT’S GOOD WRASSLIN. Plus, I need to see Bray Wyatt in person and then buy all of his merch.
I can’t tell you how mad I am that I no longer live in Orlando. I legit lived 20 minutes away from Full Sail. I used to pass by there all the time to go to A Comic Shop. :(
I live in Gainesville
LETS DO A TAMPA MEET UP YOU GUYS
Another great report, Brandon.
The really weird part about Miz throwing shade on Sandow for wearing pink is that, as a fashion forward dude, Miz probably wears more pink than anyone. In fact, during the MizTV lie detector segment, the inside of his jacket is CLEARLY pink.
The disposable paper suits he wore when Alex Riley was beating him up every week were pink, if I recall.
You’re right that Zigs is basically breaking Kayfabe but it goes to your Go To See Wrestlers Rather Than Wrestling point–I guess people go to see Cena but then one ass roll later they are mesmerized by Zigs.
I think I understand where you’re coming from, but can you explain why exactly a promo that seems “e-fed-like” is a bad thing? Or are you just saying it sounds scripted and forced?
Sort of. Scripted and forced, filmed in a ridiculous location with no explanation or reason, guys always introducing themselves, crummy punchlines like “welcome to the shield of justice.” Just really amateur, and seemingly written on the fly without the improv magic that comes from actually DOING them on the fly
I’m pretty sure when I did the e-fed thing in middle school I wrote a promo where someone was sitting on top of a ladder, because, ladders.
Also, anything that reminds you of Raven.
85 is exactly right.
When did people turn on Raven? I thought Raven was awesome. …Well, ECW Raven. I don’t count WCW or WWE Raven, because he didn’t really do anything. Did he get really bad wherever he went after WWE?
The reason I ask is cause I’ve read plenty of E-Fed stuff that is actually fun to read and tells a good story/builds a good character. There’s plenty of E-Fed stuff that’s certifiable dogshit, but I think you’d be getting to the point a little better by just saying “This Sucks.”
@85 or Davey Richards.
@Pencil-Necked Geek – It’s nothing against Raven I guess, it’s just that every e-fed/backyard shit ever had the guy sitting behind the furnace in the dark doing ECW Raven promos. Sincerest, most tired form of flattery.
Oh, yeah. OK, that reference makes sense now.
Reminded me of this:
[www.youtube.com]
What about me? WHAT ABOUT RAVEN? What about me…
@Gregory: Yeah, me too. I assumed that would be one of the things Brandon wouldn’t like about it.
I think is also has a lot to do with the inability to build appropriate “atmosphere” with text, so one tires to give chills with just words and efed promos are always disjointed from everything else. It’s why the mood of RAW last week worked, because there is a whole range of stimuli available that words in a vacuum can’t hope to match.
The Uso paragraph just made me laugh out loud in the train station and now everyone must think that I’m the psycho they’re riding with today.
Hint: They’re all right
This is always great, but this week’s was especially great. I thought you were going to (and would have understood if you did) use the “monkey pissing in its mouth” clip instead of writing about Miz, but I’m glad you did this instead. Well said on Dolph too, although in his defense there’s only so much you can say about how great you are when you’re never allowed to win. Flair ’84 would have sounded different if he had the Mulkeys’ W-L record.
John Cena boner police.
The reason for Cena holding up his shirt in front of AJ, I figured, was because Justin Gabriel was all like “Hey look I’m doing the 450 Spalsh!” was just just swinging his dick in a circle.
Maybe John Cena actually ran in on AJ and Dolph a few weeks ago because he was worried she’d see 3MB “tuning their guitars”.
I couldn’t make it past the first hour last night, once I saw Vince my interest completely death farted. Glad the video of MizTV was included here, heard it was a car wreck and had to see it.
“You’re uncool like the rest of us, which is why you wore suits for two years without tailoring them. You didn’t even think to. You are you.”
That’s hilarious and made me legit lol. I’m glad I can still enjoy these columns even when I can’t bear to watch the best 3 hour infomercial on television.
Another thing that kind of bothered me about the AJ in the men’s locker room thing: It’s not a real reaction. Do we really think a professional wrestler, who goes out there in a speedo to wrestle, is going to get all uppity if some hot chick sees him in a really long towel? Probably not. In fact, I’m pretty sure they’d say a ton of dirty stuff to said female.
Well and my thing is if Cena’s covering her so the other dudes don’t see her is it seriously because he thinks they’re more likely to get boners because its the locker room? SHE WAS IN HER RING GEAR THAT SHE LATER WORE ON A NATIONALLY TELEVISED SHOW. It’s not like she was parading around in a g-string and pasties covered in lube and preparing to get into her absurd “work clothes,” she was already as decent as she was gonna get in public for those three hours.
New possible theories:
1) John Cena has never watched women wrestle and thinks they wrestle in Burqa’s. Thus, when he saw AJ, he thought she wasn’t ‘decent.’ This also is based on the fact he has hit his head so many times, he thinks he’s living in Saudi Arabia.
2) John Cena is really 6 years old.
I think theory one is really plausible.
Theory two is just as possible if you remember the “Sheamus is a Bigged-5-year-old” theory and that he and Cena are locker room buddies.
@Johnny: That could make sense, as perhaps WWE films is just setting us up for their version of Step-Brothers. Perhaps it’ll be called Rommies or something stupid like that.
Great column and I loved the letter to the Miz. The whole “You’re gay because you wear pink” thing drives me up a wall. Mostly because I take it in a weirdly personal way because I think Jimmy Jacobs is flaming sex on a plate and he’s at times way more girlier than I am.
Brandon continuing to use the Miz = Howard the Duck comparison makes me happier than any appearance in the top 10 comments section, but makes me sad at the thought of the principal from Ferris Bueller being in the movie :-(
When Miz made his comments, it was like diving headfirst into a wall. I was on such a high with Rhodes Scholars (they’re best friends! they’re rising above childish insults! omg!), and then he had to go and fuck it up. I’ve honestly tried not to think about it because I have too many feels. Brandon and CM Funk’s letters are much appreciated.
thank you!
Damien Sandow’s outrage face when Miz busted out the gay jokes was fucking glorious. So much so, I just created my uproxx account in order to tell you, then used a new piece of software on my computer to capture it off of a youtube clip and upload it as my avatar. Also, a couple of other things:
1. Rhodestache
2. Can they please stop saying TEAM Rhodes Scholars, and just call the THE Rhodes Scholars. It’s infuriating.
3. THE Rhodes Scholars are already my favorite tag team since Edge and Christian. If all is right with the world they will be defending their tag titles in a blow-off match against Hell No (not TEAM Hell No) at Wrestlemania. Please HHH, keep this tag division renaissance going.
Great column as always, Brandon. But I was surprised you didn’t write anything about Punk’s promo with Heyman, even though nothing much happened…
I had absolutely nothing to say about it, and somebody in the comments last night said he had Stridex pads on his knee, and that was my only joke.
Is it just me, or is the ‘F’ word the new ‘N’ word of the 21st Century?
This column made me chuckle as usual, but was also filled with the social awareness that Brandon is a master of weaving into his column that makes me look inward at my self and my social upbringing to help me grow as a human being.
Was that too deep?
A lot of people like to say that gay is the new black, but really it’s not at all the same thing. Also, intersectionality.
I think it’s always problematic to use the “new/old” thing in these situations. I hear people say a lot that “x is the new civil rights movement” even when the current civil rights movement isn’t over. Intersections exist, but oppression are only equal in their validity.
I’m glad people can see wrestling as a vehicle for growth.
Great Job as usual, Brandon! I one handedly applaud you.
Also, with the Slammy Awards coming up, will you, (and the With Leather Celebrity Panel!), be doing your own version of the Slammys? Because YOU KNOW the actual Slammy Awards will go out to the wrong people.
Would they be called the “With Leatherys”?
Fantastic idea.
I nominate AJ Lee for the “Muhammad Hassan With Leathery” for Best Original Gimmick with Great Potential that Got Epically Derailed and Crashed into the Train Station Killing Hundreds and Releasing a Toxic Chemical into the Air that Threatens the Lives of Everyone within a Ten Mile Radius.
hornswaggle as the mystery GM as the worst retcon.
I think we should have our own awards that we vote on, called the “Daddies”. I’m just saying.
In honor of the column’s greatest contribution to Raw, what about The Rhodies? The Schollies?
Since we’re bringing attention to moments that are both good and bad, I propose that the awards are called +1 and -1.
THE +1 AWARDS
Who will take home the Plussies? :)
Alex, you beautiful, brilliant so-and-so! Great idea.
Gee thanks! I guess I am those things aren’t I?
I take it back. Cats on Treadmills isn’t why we’re friends, it’s that letter to the Miz.
(Also your arguments about cell signal strength on Mars)
(I will also accept more Cats on Treadmills should the Miz continue in this direction)
Just by chance happened to hover over the banner pic for this installment. I absolutely LOVE the hovertag.
It’s funny cuz it’s true!
If ever there was a time for Don Frye to resurface, it is now. He could be Rhodes Scholars’ kayfabe life coach.
YES TIMES A JILLION
Ahem. THE STARS AT NIGHT ARE BIG AND BRIGHT….
CLAPCLAPCLAPCLAP!!! DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAAS!
your take on the Miz is exactly why I keep coming back here to read this column every week. You are one of the good ones sir, thanks for saying what needs to be said.
I’m still saddened that Eve isn’t finishing her opponents off with a sick submission. But it’s pretty sweet to see her post match taunts.
Backstage fallout is incredible. I know Titus O’Neil can’t wrestle for shit (but neither can Ryback), but that dude needs to be pushed to the moon. He’s hilarious.
Also, I’m totally cool with every match having a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker thrown in. It just looks so deadly.
The taunt doesn’t make as much sense with a submission. The whole idea is that you tap out before you get hurt, so why would you lay there and let her pose on top of you? she sort of has to “knock her opponent out” for it to make any sense.
Not that I think anyone in the WWE has put that much thought into it.
Hmm, you have a point. Although, if it’s a leg submission, the opponent would be holding their knee/leg in pain, which would give Eve the time to pose over the carcass. It’s all how the opponent sells her injury.
true dat…
Just do the Nate Diaz “pose whilst performing submission” like he did against Kurt Pellegrino!
I hope Hope HOPE that we get a post match pic of “Super Happy Smiley” Eve Torres posing over Zack Ryder’s lifeless body ◉‿◉
My wife thinks Cena was actually trying to hid AJ from the other guys in the locker room. Based on the way he kisses she’s pretty sure he’s never seen a girl in her “underwear” before and was confused.
I hope we don’t get the Jersey Girl scene where John shows her his so she’ll show him hers.
For now on there has to be an Avatar joke in this column. Fuckin love that show
#WWEKiss #AJAll
Everytime I start to watch Raw, I get about 45 minutes and say, “screw it, Imma play WWE ’13 and just read B/W tomorrow”
What are your thought on WWE 13?I have yet to play it, mainly because it looks exactly like ’12, but with Attitude Era storylines.
I decided to name it as a Christmas gift, so I haven’t played it yet; but one thing I’m most looking forward to is downloading Antonio Cesaro and destroying everyone. ESPECIALLY all the Attitude Era stars. Eff ’em.
I refuse to acknowledge The Usos as a legitimate contender for anything until SOMEONE removes the GAWDDAMN APOSTROPHE from their GAWDDAMN logo/title card/Titantron thingy.
“English (backstage/creative) MF’ers! Do you speak it?!?!”
It is really depressing that Backstage Fallout has more plot advancement than Raw and Smackdown combined.
You are amazing, Brandon. Your recaps are therapeutic. If your not on the WWE payroll, you should be.
Great column, loving reading it
Seriously Cessaro is the bees knees
And isn’t it weird that it’s hardly been a month since ‘all our big stars have to wear pink because CANCER’, and now we’re back to ‘you wear pink so your a gay’
Who’s writing this wwe shit
Finally finished reading the column after falling asleep at your mention of Mark Brendanawicz. God, was he ever boring!
Michael Cole’s “Look out, LOOK OUUUT!” needs to be downloadable content for commentary on WWE ’13. And I can choose when he says it, which would be every time something boring is happening.
That proud moment where someone makes the top ten because of a trend you started. I love the writeups on shows i’ve missed. Makes catching up that much more fun.
I wasn’t focusing on Raw (or the live discussion, sorry gang) much last night, since I had to read and recap dumb Tank Abbott. I think I made a wise decision, because B/W is always great.
And let’s all beat Miz with pipes!
“u use pipes ur gay lol!” What Miz would consider a witty retort.
If Cody Rhodes could grow a curly mustache to go along with Sandow wrestling would be in a new boom period.
Holy shit, I don’t know why that picture of Swagger is so funny but laughed for like five minutes.
This is why Tuesdays are made.
When kane ryback and daniel bryan team up at TLC will they be Team RyNo and if so would they also make it Team Hell Ryno…..a shield is not as cool as a hell rhino
Perhaps add Mark Henry to Team Hell Ryno to callback Mark Henry as Rambi from one of last year’s B&W.
…alternatively…
Have Zack Ryder strap a shelled Santino to his back and wield a T-shirt gun filled with prepped cobra socks called the RYNO IT.
““Halt!” announced the leader of the group.
“Ahm not MOVin’…” responded Jack, removing his phone’s earbuds.
“Yes, well …” the Martian soldier replied.”
What’s amazing about JACK SWAGGER OF MARS is that it’s simultaneously a really funny parody of sci-fi storytelling while also being totally readable in a genuine way, peppered liberally with both really amusing wrestling trope-busting as well as just subtly amusing generally, re: the quote I just ctrl-P’d
The rest of the Raw report is the reason I come here but it’s an achievement in itself how much better these “Jack Swagger of Mars” pieces are than they at all have to be.
Sorry, B, but Taylor Swift’s new song is “Brandon, the Chickbusters Are Never Getting Back Together”
Never! AJ-Kaitlyn-OTP!
>=(
Also, the screen grab on the YouTube video there on Ambrose looks like he’s giving Blue Steel SO HARD
hence the Zoolander reference in the paragraph above it
I think it could qualify for Magnum, but I’ll reserve that just in case there’s a more intense look to be revealed later…