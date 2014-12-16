The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/15/14: Getting Even With Dad

Pre-show notes:
– Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs, Stairs, Guardrails, Hairspray and Exploding Televisions before reading. It’s important, probably.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated. If you don’t share the column I’ll start getting guest hosts for the Best and Worst of Raw. Next week’s column will be written by the Ermahgerd girl. People like memes, right?
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 15, 2014
“And this guy [Jericho] is the face because what, he’s popular? He’s a white American male? Cool. Glad to be a part of that endless circle-jerk.”
DUDE’S NOT EVEN AMERICAN! HE’S CANADIAN! IT’S ONE FOREIGN GUY MAKING FUN OF ANOTHER FOREIGN GUY FOR BEING FOREIGN!
Well, you can’t spell “America’s Hat” with “America,” so to the average WWE Universe dweller, Canada’s just a super cold 51st state with commie healthcare.
“without.” Annnnnnd, I’m an idiot.
I think he was born in Tampa, but his family moved to Canada shortly thereafter.
He was born in New York, actually. But I’ll clarify the language.
He was born in New York, when his Canadian father was playing for the Rangers, so he probably at least eligible for duel citizenship, but that’s irrelevant, because the average white Canadian male is pretty much identical to the average white American male.
My point is that it’s ridiculously dumb to have Chris Jericho berate Rusev for being foreign. One additional reason that it is dumb is that Jericho isn’t even American. He’s Canadian-American (born in Manhassat, yes, but raised in Canada, and all of his early wrestling gimmicks had to do with Canada).
Hey, man, it’s not any more ridiculous than wrestling storied history of face foreigners being pro-US. I’m watching 80s NWA on the network right now, and Nikita Kolov is a pro-American hero against Russia, his kayfabe home country.
An excellent point.
My only counter (and really, we’re not disagreeing with each other here), is that just because they’ve done something that was dumb before, doesn’t make doing the same dumb thing smart thirty years later.
Unless they want to embrace it, ya know? Have Jericho say something along the lines of, “Yeah, I’m a Canadian citizen, but I moved to America, and I’ve spent most of my life and career living here, and I’ve been accepted here, because that’s what’s so great about America! No matter where you’re from, you can become greater than what you were! Only in America! And that’s why you shouldn’t hate America! Even though you’re Russian (Bulgarian, but whatevs, right?), you have more opportunities here than you will ever have in Russia!”
That would make sense. Just ignoring Jericho’s Canadian heritage makes zero sense, and it plays into all the stupid ridiculous things Brandon was saying about how the WWE sees its fans.
And shit, maybe the WWE is right. I mean, this website is popular, but could the readership fill Madison Square Garden? Those of us who are not included in what WWE thinks about its fans are probably way outnumbered by those who are included, right?
“…doing the same dumb thing *is* smart thirty years later.”
He’s from Winnipeg you idiot!
@Jamaal Charles in Charge
To reassure you that the WWE is not right about its fans I’d like to point out that people are easily influenced by conditioning. Just look at the heel/face turns. Nobody knows why they happen, but the audience is conditioned to know the key triggers to a heel/face turn. It allows them to turn off their brain so they don’t have to think which creates apathy. It results in people being bored, but not knowing why. They see Reigns and think SUPERSTAR because he is the ideal image of a WWE main eventer so they cheer him. Meanwhile they boo Cena for the same reasons they cheer Reigns. Why? Because the Rock and the internet grassroots effort that have made it uncool to cheer for Cena. And at the end of the day that is just another form of conditioning.
The fans aren’t dumb… they just aren’t passionate about the product like us so they don’t get on wrestling columns to really understand what’s going on. We (the internet wrestling hipsters) think because we care, so the WWE can’t condition us to believe something that doesn’t make sense. If the WWE began making stories that actually make sense, then the fans would have to readjust the way they think about them. The problem is that everybody hesitates when Uso slaps Miz for no reason other than speculation. The rational human being in them says “jealousy” but the WWE conditioning says “justified” because a face slapped a heel. So the audience gets lost in the shuffle and cheers Uso because that’s what they should do and not what their rational mind wants to do. Apply this to any segment – especially the Highlight Reel.
The announcers are a key role in instilling the behavior. They tell them that Rusev is doing something wrong by representing his country and they come into the show with that mindset. If they point out that he really isn’t doing anything wrong, then everyone could agree to use logic and say, “hey, maybe we should be more tolerant because we sure do look prejudice by booing him.” It makes wrestling look primitive and its fans uneducated. Meanwhile, they wan’t to grow the product and reach new segments of the market. Nope. Not in today’s world.
I say this as a professional in public practice with a Master’s degree – wrestling is not for an uneducated segment of the market. It’s actually one of the most psychologically stimulating things we have in our society, as Brandon provides excellent examples each week. They are acrobats, storytellers, and actors. It’s above theater because it is real-time and these characters aren’t supposed to just go home after they’re done acting. They can become that character in real life as well. Hulk Hogan wasn’t really the most dominant fighter in the world, but people believed it and he let them. He was technically living a lie, but it has a certain beauty to it. It’s art in it’s highest form, but they treat it like its for rednecks with Mountain Dew mouth in Ted Nugent t-shirts.
It’s a shame… it has so much potential. It’s time they stepped their game up.
@Random Guy1 Damn. +1. +all of my 1s
@Random Guy1 Holy hell, that was perfect.
@Random Guy1 +1,000,000.
(If we want another reason to hate Vince, it’s convincing the world that Hogan was the archetypal wrestler. The loud obnoxious ubermensch. Though… we can put that on Verne Gagne before him, and Superstar Graham for providing the inspiration. And without Hogan, we don’t really have Savage in his full glory. IT’S A FINE LINE, DAMNIT)
Lol, thanks guys. I read this column all the time but I’m going to start contributing more. You guys are on point with almost everything and I’ve learned a lot about wrestling, especially from the Best/Worst of NXT column. Everything here is really constructive.
I’ll disagree with one small part of Random Guy’s comment. The noticeable Cena hate started long before his twice-in-a-lifetime rivalry with The Rock. This is simply a case of overexposure (Cena nuff). But yeah, a great comment overall.
@Goat Faced Killer Cena’s greatest moment ever outside a match was his entrance in the ’08 Rumble. MSG exploded for him, they loved it. They then realized like fifteen seconds later that they were uncool for cheering him and shit-showered him. If Cena was treated like a normal friggin’ roster member instead of what the entire company relies upon to stay successful, people would really have to strain to find true fault with him.
Good god @Random Guy1, that analysis of wrestling had a wonderful eloquence about it. True and beautifully expressed. Dude, when does your promotion start running shows? I would help set up the fucking ring.
I just watched it again, it’s so beautiful. One of the all-time pops for his entrance. It’s like Bruno in 1977. As soon as he gets into the ring and squares off with Henry, it’s a 180 back to boos. It told you everything that you needed to know about him, and the WWE missed it completely.
That is a flawless breakdown of the Rusev-Jericho segment, Brandon, and I hate so much that you had to write it.
Lana has never been my thing… but since Y2J pointed it out, all I could think of was how good she looked in that outfit. Are they always that tight? I wanted to tear into it like a cherry flavored fruit roll up!
That particular red outfit is actually loose compared to some of the ones she’s worn (there was a black one that stands out especially sharply in my memory).
Lana’s suits are always worthy of a Best if you ask me
Dang @BurnsyFan66 what is your thing then? The only drawback for me is the always red lipstick but I guess Russia.
@Huells Half Brother idk, I have so many things, its hard to categorize.
Just look at my Top 5 and see if you can make any sense of it:
1.) Mickie James
2.) Velvet Sky
3.) Maria
4.) Sunny
5.) Nikki Bella
I’m not saying Lana isn’t hot, she is, but she’s that prototypical barbie blonde (like Torrie Wilson, Kelly Kellly, etc).
I guess I like hot, but not traditionally hot? Idk. I’m afraid to dig any deeper, I might get burned by the molten lava!!
The bright red lipstick really isn’t my thing, and the hair pulled tight against her skull isn’t very attractive. But the rest of her is A+.
Brandon you are a saint for being able to actually do interesting write-ups about these copy and paste RAWs week in and week out.
it’s either sainthood or me being trapped in a mental institution and not realizing it
Honestly, I wouldn’t even blame you if you just recycled jokes until every new pay per view.
@Brandon if you’re there at least you’re not alone. I’m pretty sure WWE is ran by Cthulu and is pushing us all to the brink of insanity.
One day RAW fades out to a shot of Brandon looking into a snow globe.
I always figured Drew (and then, to a lesser extent, Christmas Ape) had the most self-flagellating job here on Uproxx, writing the weekly Peter King MMQB teardown.
Then all the RAWs after the Post-Wrestlemania RAW happened, and now I’m pretty sure Brandon could legitimately make that claim. Especially since he still loves wrestling and those guys went into the column with a known hatred of Peter King.
@Youngace904 The booking of the place was all wrong.
I’m pretty sure @Brandon’s job is just like that episode of Buffy where half of the episode is her in a Mental Asylum and the show kinda maybe takes place in the mind of a demented person. Now that I recall the plot, no, no it doesn’t.
The Attitude Era, at the latest.
Scumbag babyfaces? C’mon, Brandon, BE A STAR!!!!
Have (WWE) cage matches ever been escape only? I feel like WWF No Mercy ruined a generation of wrestling fans into thinking that was ever the “only” way to win a cage match.
NXT IS BETTER.
What’s up with Big Show no selling Reign’s Superman Punch?!
It was like POW! Ok, I’ll walk away now. Let’s start some gossip that Show doesn’t think Reign’s has “earned his spot”.
If I was Reigns, I’d be pissed.
He sold it. It’s a guy half his size punching him. He was at 100% health, it shouldn’t critical him. He staggered back, stood there grimacing and moving his mouth around, then got angry.
Reigns is Superman and Big Show is Doomsday.
Just setting up Big Show v Reins at the Rumble. Just be glad Reins is being fed Show and not Kane at the Rumble.
@Jeans Ambrose dude, I decided the other day that Kane is my least favorite wrestler. He’s just always fuckin there. Wasting space.
He needs to retire and make room for my boy Kevin Owens!
I want Kane to go out with dignity. He’s earned it. Been given some real rotten trash to work with over the past 20 years and has made it mostly golden. Find a way for this Wrestlemania to be his last, and send him off properly. bring him back in the legends way that Brandon mentions.
or hell just bring him back whenever someone gets sent back down to NXT or is about to be future endeavored. Have it as the demon coming to claim him.
“I want my heroes to be better than me.”
Brandon, the crazy part of it all is that Vince shares this sentiment – just in his own crazy Vince way. That’s why Cena is an unbeatable superhero cartoon. Because people (okay, primarily kids) can look up at him and say “Wow, that guy is way way better than me or anybody else. I’m gonna root for him because he will never ever let me down.” Damn it all to hell, Brandon, your wishes are the fuel Vince uses craft our nightmares.
“Better than me” is a pretty subjective phrase I guess.
I am with you on the heroes-should-be-strong-from-a-morality point-of-view, though. I mean, you are 1000% correct that face Jericho is fucking terrible and it makes no sense for anyone to cheer him outside of the fact that WWE plays down to the absolute lowest IQ in the building by going for Russia = BAD so absolutely anything else obviously = GOOD by comparison.
Cole’s phony “OH MY” remains one of the worst calls in wrestling.
It’s increasingly hilarious how Rusev is coming off as one of the biggest babyfaces in the company.
And the only reason for his “evil” status is that he’s not American. It’s really quite funny..
I just wish more of the audience was picking up on how badly he’s being treated. It’d be so awesome if people finally turned on this kind of jingoistic bullshit and started cheering for the guy who’s getting bullied for bascially no reason other than having an obnoxious girlfriend. But even the “cool” crowds haven’t really cheered for him so I kinda doubt it’ll ever happen.
To me, it’s not coming off. HE IS THE BIGGEST BABYFACE IN THE COMPANY.
Jericho should definitely not be making fun of anyone’s attire… unless he’s wearing the lite brite jacket, in which case I feel he’s free to make fun of anyone’s attire.
Last night’s Jericoat was pretty cool.
Last night’s Jericho everything else was not, however.
@Eve-L
You could have used that same comment to describe Jericho for the past two years.
True.
Did you that Vince had Del Rio wear a scarf because Jericho wore them in real life and Vince thought it was ridiculous?
Lana was quite the prophet when she told Jericho to let her speak before he started to “bore everyone with [his] juvenile humor”.
Also, Jericho doesn’t seem to understand GM powers very well. He brought out Ryback by saying “here’s someone who wants to fight you” then just let Rusev walk away. You can make matches, Cool Dad, just force them to have a match.
I understand the theory behind Brock Lesnar “saving” two segments, but is that really how WWE should use one of his limited appearances?
He beat up a semi-retired wrestler and interrupted a pointless cage match on a meaningless filler RAW. Why not have him at one of the PPVs to get people to watch the network?
Brock’s return has been one colossal misuse after another.
But this is the setup for the next PPV where he wrestles Cena, right? Why not use at least one appearance to have him on RAW and wreck shit?
But why is he wrestling Cena again? He ALREADY wrestled Cena three times and HHH another three times (I think). Why not have some new and better match-ups?
The Royal Rumble is over a month away. Will Brock disappear again between now and then? The sign of the night was the one that read “Eat-Sleep-Conquer-Disappear”.
Because CENAWINSLOL is a thing. Cena has been formally out of the main event for two months now. You can’t ever hit a third month without Cena being in the main event.
Gotta be some unwritten rule in his contract.
@TNSEVOL Yes. Cena is superman. Cena gets up and wins. You can’t beat Cena without cheating. Yadda, yadda.
Except when it comes to Lesnar. Lesnar’s already decimated Cena once. Reminding the customers that Lesnar can and has destroyed Cena is smart if Cena’s going to be booked the way he is.
Unsurprisingly, everything Paul Heyman is involved with is awesome. His fearful quivering in the ring with Jericho, then nearly bursting a blood vessel when he SUMMONS THE BEAST. But: extra bonus points to Jericho’s “awww hell” look as he regarded Lesnar walking down the ramp, and *extra* extra bonus points to Rollins’ excellent stunned realization “wait a second, Lesnar is here but I’m somehow not dead” look. All in all some great facial expressions and storytelling in those bits.
And even better facial expression by Lesnar. After destroying Cena, the slight bow, point to Cena, and telling Rollins “he’s all yours.” It reminds me of the time Lesnar beat HHH at Summerslam. The next night, the ref is called down to the ring for letting HHH rig the fight as a no DQ, and brock wants to have a word with him. Ref is shitting his pants as heyman blocks his escape. Lesnar puts his shoulder on the guy, then a smile crosses his face. “Good job.” Lesnar was happy the ref let the fight go so he could hurt HHH more.
Brock cannot cut 20 minute promos. But his mannerisms and facial expressions are so on point. And when his words are reduced to single sentences implying graphic violence (party’s over grandpa! I’m going to leave you in a pool of blood, urine, and vomit! And so on) Brock Lesnar is fantastic.
If there’s one thing he could do for this company, teach Roman Reigns how to project that natural badassery and not overdo it. These guys play badasses on TV. Notice the adjective, PLAY. Lesnar isn’t here to play!
Was Tyson Kidd checking on Brie or Nikki after the match? I thought it was Nikki. Not that it matters, probably.
I’d think Brie. Tyson’s not a fan of the puppies.
Plus, Brie’s husband can barely use one of his arms, whereas Nikki’s boyfriend is the insurmountable destroyer of everyone in the company. I know who I’d be checking on if I were Tyson.
if this leads to Bryan v/ Kidd I will be OVERJOYED. i NEED THAT IN MY LIFE.
@sidewinder
OMG Yes! I don’t care if the feud is based on something stupid like Bryan claiming he’s Tyson Kidd’s cats true father or whatever, an Iron-Man match for any reason please.
^^Sorry to ruin the dream, but I just checked on wwe.com. Tyson was checking on Nikki. Tyson vs Cena at ‘Mania!!
Yeah, he was checking on Nikki.
I love Tyson. I like to think I’m like him in that sense: wanting Nikki to be ok and not giving a crap about his wife
I’d be checking on Nikki too, hot damn!
I’d check Nikki as well, and Bryan vs Kidd YES PLEASE!
It was Nikki
“Worst: Cool Dad”
I saw that totally coming (written exactly like this) but it still made me laugh so HARD.
Brandon’s better than me = Doing the right thing, being logical, and displaying morals.
Vince’s better than me = Has to win all the time and makes dong jokes, jack.
Really not the same thing.
“…so Heyman’s all LOL BROCK LESNAR’S HERE AND YOU’RE GONNA DIE.” I really want it to be said just like that, one day. Also, how weird is that the WWE establishes Brock Lesnar as the big bad*, but when he comes out, there’s just as many cheers for him because people know that “get shit done” is somewhere on the checklist for the night?
*It’s Cena. Cena’s the big bad.
I think you pinpointed the real reason Lesnar is popular. It isn’t because he’s a murder beast (though that helps a lot), it’s because he has “something different is going to happen” written all over him.
I love Brock’s little d-bag smirks; so good. When he returned 2 years back, Brandon pointed out that he’s a jerk that does shit like nut-shots just cuz he wants to, not because he needs to. He’s going to beat your ass regardless, but the nutshot? That’s for his enjoyment.
Yeah his smirks and evil grin are the best. And why can’t we have people who are regulars on the roster make something different happen more often? Why is everything in such limbo all the time.
I like you was glad to see Lesnar back. Loved his promo and talking point. LOL He just came in and kicked ass, that is what a WWE champion should do.
Also, Reigns needs a Paul Heyman, since he can’t talk without a teleprompter.
He can’t talk with the prompter either.
My friend just moved into my place and I’m trying to get him to understand why I’m such a fan of WWE and the NFL. Between TLC, RAW and last night’s MNF game, I’m pretty sure he thinks I’m an idiot.
Also, I am starting to think I’m an idiot.
Show him Takeover, and please, for the good of both of you, don’t watch TNF: Titans and Jags.
Every time someone from NXT gets called up I feel like the parents of kids who get their name drawn out of the big glass bowl to compete in the Hunger Games. Like, there’s a chance they might survive, but it’s honestly super slim and a death sentence.
+1
I don’t know about EVERY time, as Adam Rose could’ve been that kid from District 6 who got killed off-camera by dysentery and I wouldn’t care a bit, but I’m with you, man. When Sami Zayn becomes either “Wrestling Seth Rogen” or “Adrian Neville’s generic tag team partner”, I’m going to be so sad.
When Charlotte starts jobbing to Natalya in 2 minute meaningless matches, I’m going to…….
AH FUCK
+Awwww
I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE
(so Bayley doesn’t have to get ruined by this shit)
Can anyone pinpoint when that was? It’s gotta be about the time that Vince thought “escaping is for pussies” and made the pinfall rule for all his strong babyfaces (so, AE probably).
Brock Lesnar saves RAW
Still three days for NXT
Brock Lesnar saved RAW
Great write up, agree with all the Jericho/lesnar stuff. But the usos cheating, I suppose was justified based on the ending of their ppv match when miz just smashed them both with the tag belt. I mean sure the commentary team never brought it up, but they’re not really paying attention
Jimmy Jacobs.
I missed Raw (oh noooo) but I love that Jacobs isn’t even dressed up as anything. His normal, everyday attire is enough to qualify as a guy who looks like a Rosebud.
I loved how much he clearly didn’t give a shit and refused to toe the line like ‘good little rosebud’. His fired-up shove of Rose was great, as was his respectful treatment of ROH continuity by palling around with Scarlet.
Lesnar has the best scream in the biz.
Alternative name for New Day’s finisher:
Midnight Symphony
[www.youtube.com]
Taipei Death Match? Is that where both participants escape a grease fire in a restaurant and if more than 40 spectators die, it’s called a no-contest?
I think it’s safe to stop complaining about character development on Raw now that Big E has been established as “black,” “happy,” and “sweaty.” That’s three things!
I’m going to argue semantics with you, Brandon (whoo hoo!) Technically, the Midnight Hour is the hour that begins with midnight, right? Because the eleventh hour is the last hour of the day, so the Midnight Hour would be the start of…(wait for it)…A New Day.
It’s still a terrible name for a finisher (and a terrible finisher, to boot). If they’d get the timing down where it looks like the jumping guy is actually helping to push their opponent into the Big Ending, it might look better, but every time I’ve seen it (including live during the TLC pre-show finish), it looks like the jumping guy (usually Kofi, but apparently Xavier as well because interchangeable black guys with ponytails, I guess?) gets there a couple of seconds late.
I thought the Midnight Hour was when the Rebel Yell happened.
It is the last move of the match, being the end of the day would be more logical than being the start.
[www.youtube.com]
WIlson Pickett, man.
I could be wrong, but I remember a cage match between Rowdy Roddy Piper and Ravishing Rick Rude at Madison Square Garden in 1989, where you could win by pinning your opponent. I remember think that was extremely strange at the time because I had never seen that before.
I didn’t watch all of the Kane vs Animal Kingdom clips linked, but was the Gorilla one just him tombstoning Lesnar?
Phoenix Suns mascot.
With Brock back, Raw has quickly turned into Blazing Saddles. A lot of jokes and ridiculousness until someone goes “Never mind that shit, here comes Brock!”
The New Day is near
“The entitled white guy you know who says you should stop complaining so much thinks this segment was hilarious”
*cough* Sitterson *cough*
the more I think about it the more I realize how I absolutely disagree with him on most things while also totally agreeing with him on few. he’s like Cena, that dude. he either makes me groan so hard all the time, or in a few rare ones he makes me feel his passion and enjoy his performance.
Around the same time they added the cage door I think.
Too much mead
1) Maybe this is just me being extremely optimistic, but I thought “The Midnight Hour” was referencing Wilson Pickett. Maybe that’s still racist, I don’t even know anymore.
2) Do checks even bounce anymore? I thought that with every bank offering overdraft protection that bouncing checks were a thing of the past.
Sad that I know this but I worked as a Banker for 3 years… It depends on your relationship with the bank (how often you overdraft, how long you’ve had an account etc) and also the amount of the check. The bank will pay your check and charge an overdraft fee if it’s a reasonable amount but if it’s like $5000 it will bounce. Ok back to Jericho being horrible
Good to know, @B-Low! Thanks!
wait, is Roman Reigns’ new outfit one of those shirts with a smoking shirt and jacket painted on?
Who do I have to throw money at to get a Deandiana Jones movie?
It could be Dean playing in his backyard and it would still be better than Crystal Skull.
@Johnny Slider He’d be whipping cans off the fence over at Roman’s house. Reigns and his daughter would look on and have the most puzzled looks on their faces while sipping imaginary tea.
Your fantasies, I want to watch them. (especially since I’m assuming they still involve some amount of Eve)
Have you ever seen Raiders of the Lost Arc: The Adaptation? It was a spot-on recreation that some kids made in their hometown throughout the 80s. I kind of imagine it like that, but when the Nazi/kid catches on fire, Dean just points and laughs.
I, uh, I watched all 11 minutes of Randy Orton hosting that lingerie show. Worth it.
It’s worth it just for the 30 seconds of “Burn in my Light”. Man, why’d they ever get rid of that theme?
Daaaaaaaaat Stacy Keibler…
DAMN!
2004 me loved it, 2014 me not so much
Chris Jericho going in on Heyman and Lava/Rusev was just flat disgusting. Watching the WWE for me isn’t just suspending my disbelief about the in-ring stuff- it’s also a bit of deliberate denial about Vince’s core approach to humanity. Maybe it was just the dissatisfaction I felt at TLC (which put me to sleep and turned me off of Dean Ambrose- things I would have thought to be impossible), but these felt like such “This is not for you, because you’re an adult who values adult things” moment.
It’s great they had an idea, although I’m not sure how much credit I give them for “Brock Shows Up”. Beyond that this all feels incredibly directionless, and all the attention is going to all the wrong guys.
Worse- it’s really hard to see a reason it gets better (until the old man goes away).
agreed. I’ve been continuing to watch solely to post snarky comments in the pen discussion thread and last night I wasn’t even being funny. Just angry. I’m sticking to nXt from now on.
See you guys tonight for the live Smackdown thread.
In 2012, when Brock’s music hit that first time, and Cole yelled “Ohhh myyyyyy,” it was about as good a commentary moment we were gonna get from Cole. The fact that every time since we hear that vortex opening sound, Cole feels the need to yell “ohhhh myyyyy” makes me want to F5 my television.
Somebody get Mick Foley to do this.
This New Day completely failing to get over thing has to be building to something, right? Like a ‘we come out here with a positive message and y’all don’t like us cos y’all are racist’, right? It feels like they’re making them intentionally bad. And to continue plodding along with a slow 15 minute match while the crowd was booing any New Day offence and chanting for anything except what was going on in the ring, surely if the New Day were actually intended to get over as babyfaces then somebody would have called an audible on wrapping that match up quickly, right?
Or are the WWE really that bad at having any idea what their audience will like? Surely they’re not THAT bad, are they?
Know how I know that won’t happen? It’s a good idea.
They keep saying something is coming, but at the same time, they keep promoting the positive energy, so I don’t know if it’s just a shitty gimmick or what. I’m hoping that they turn heel but continue to be smiley and annoying and unbearable, but then it’s basically 3 Bo Dallases and I’m not sure that will help them much either.
It also seems that that isn’t the case because the announce team is trying their hardest to get these guys over as Good Time Party People, with the exception of JBL who is just assuming the worst as always (and thus can’t be used as evidence to the contrary).
I proposed a similar idea to my girlfriend last night, and while I hope to God that that is what’s happening, I have no faith in WWE to think that far ahead. In the meantime, we’ll just have to deal with piped-in cheers and feeling bad for everyone involved.
Re: 3 Bo Dallases…The real Bo Dallas illustrated that Vince doesn’t understand “heel that thinks he’s a face”
I’ve said this before but I have to believe that this is all an elaborate set-up for some Nation of Domination style badassery. I have to believe that. Because if it’s not then…i don’t even know…all time bad idea.
@the sidewinder he used to. Kurt Angle credits him with his original shtick.
tbf when I saw them, my initial thoughts would be if I was a booker to have them be the happy clapping wrestlers but continuossly(sp) lose until they lose to Stan Stansky, Arthur Rosenburg and another dude in like 1:35 then the next match would be say Adam Rose & The Bunny vs Tyson Kidd & Cesaro but that match wouldn’t start seeing as The New Day would demolish and kill everyone there (including Natalya and the female rosebuds) before cutting a promo on how being all your stereotypes and your friendly Uncle Tom’s Aww Shucks Jiving Folk like we’re from the goddamn 1750s got us nowhere so now we’re gonna show whoever shows up the meaning of A New Day then boom.
Here’s another really dumb thing about the WWE. The realize there’s some value int he app/network and do some polls to get us to engage.
What they don’t do is make use of the network to do much of any live/original programming. Peter Rosenberg has been banging about this forever, and it doesn’t even have to be him- but why the hell aren’t there talk shows dominating the network? It’s not as cheap as a 15 year ep of Nitro, but it’s pretty damn cheap.
So many wasted opportunities, so sad.
Please, please, please do NOT get Rosenberg a job related to the WWE Network. Oh my god, if the word “Adjace” started popping up all over WWE Network TV, that may cause me to cancel my subscription.
Hell, everyone loved the Austin McMahon podcast, so there’s clearly legs to that idea.
I think Rosenberg is great (does a much better job about being smart when talking about wrestling than some pretty myopic people who brand their shows as such) and “adjace” is a great concept that’s supper applicable to something as frequently derivative as wrestling.. That said- I get that he can annoy people.
He’s a good example because he’s a guy who is passionate about wrestling, has a profile such that he gets high quality guests, and would do something like this for free/not very much.
But that said- he’s just a good example. They could do it with Sam Roberts, that other who used to work for them and has real dumb ideas about gender, heels and faces, they could do it with bland ass Tom Phillips. Just anything that produces cheap, timely, relevant content and would draw more folks to the Network.
@Dids I’m fine with Rosenberg as an interviewer, but on Cheap Heat he just annoys me. He acts like the idea of playing a heel character on a wrestling podcast is so clever and funny, and it’s just not. He is also a huge WWE shill and I just can’t stand that.
@Matt Steele I wouldn’t say he’s a shill at all. He’s obviously a fan, but he’s more likely to be critical than Shoemaker. He doesn’t seem like the biggest fan of indies, but it’s a WWE podcast basically- can’t get that upset about it.
Leave Rosenberg and Shoemaker have Cheap Heat at Grantland, getting the call from WWE would be like going from NXT to Raw, and I enjoy CH.
granted I was really but stoned but I could not stop laughing at Jericho at the beginning of the show. before he even said a word. he looks ridiculous
I laughed too when he walked out with that scarf on and that look on his face. He’s the one who should be doing the “I”m a (rock) star now and you should be happy I’m even gracing you with my presence” delusional heel gimmick. Not Miz.
also I could hear vince saying “effeminate tough guy” over and over in my mind
Traditionally, when a wrestler was terrible on the mic but was otherwise “ready” for the main event scene (ala one Mr. Roman Reigns) they gave him a manager. It’s a recipe that still works to this day (see: Brock and Paul Heyman). So, how’s about they give Roman a manager that could probably go toe to toe with Paul Heyman. Maybe a certain Certified G? I’m just saying, WWE give Enzo the call up.
Am I the only one who thinks Brock is underrated on the mic? His taped promo before Summer Slam were awesome.
@Eve-L
Not at all. I think Brock’s post-match promo on Frank Mir at UFC 100 is still one of the best of the past 5 years. If only WWE could transfer that attitude to a WWE ring, but apparently Brock’s not as comfortable there as he was at UFC.
@Eve-L the problem was his in-ring live promos in 2012 before the return of Heyman. You had Brock and Johnny Ace trying to carry a live, in-ring segment on the microphone, and woof, it did not go over well. Taped segments, he’s fine. And he had gotten pretty good on the mic by mid-2003 until the end of his initial run (then again, Smackdown, so who knows how many times those were re-shot or edited from multiple takes). But keeping him relatively silent these days is fine by me.
@Eve-L: The key word is taped. There’s a YUUUUUUUGE difference between a taped and live promo
Brock is amazing in small doses. He can’t cut lengthy live promos. But he can show up, imply you’re going to die, and then murder you. That’s all Brock Lesnar needs to do to be effective.
I may have misspoke when I said Brock is terrible on the mic. He isn’t terrible. It’s not his strong suit. But, what little he does, he does very well. But, having Brock cut lengthy back and forth promos against Cena would be THE WORST. Just like having Roman Reigns cut lengthy promos is the worst.
Roman Reigns was the best when he was the quiet one in the Shield. He didn’t talk much if at all. He showed up, Superman punched people and speared the holy ghost out of them and occasionally powerbombed them through something. THAT Roman Reigns I believe could hang with Brock. What I’ve been seeing the last week… That Roman Reigns cannot.
I’m suggesting they essentially make Roman the face counterpoint to Brock. Call up Enzo Amore and have he and Paul Heyman scream in each others faces. While Roman and Brock brood and imagine doing violence. It doesn’t have to be Enzo, necessarily. But, get the dude a manager to cut his promos for him.
Yeah, I agree with you guys. His taped promos are awesome, but live, he’s better off as a strong and silent type. The brevity is refreshing. Plus I like Paul Heyman so it’s a good combination all around!
Full disclosure: Chris Jericho is my undisputed (no pun intended) favorite wrestler ever. That Highlight Reel was embarrassing as fuck and I promptly unfollowed him on Twitter. I’m also feeling petty and have a diminished interest in finishing his third book. I just hate that he could have said no to that bullshit and didn’t. That was real Cena of him.
I’m unsubscribing from Talk Is Jericho today. I have a backlog of episodes, and while he occasionally has great ones (like Triple H and Corey Taylor were recent eps I really enjoyed), I just don’t have time to listen to him and keep him in my rotation of wrestling podcasts.
My wrestling podcasts of choice these days:
1) We Watch Wrestling
2) The Art of Wrestling w/ Colt Cabana
3) Neckbreaker Podcast (half wrestling, half heavy metal)
4) The Steve Austin Show (when he has a guest I care about)
5) The Attitude Era Podcast (would be higher but it only drops every 2-3 weeks)
6) Grantland’s Cheap Heat (Rosenberg irks me, but Shoemaker is worth listening to)
Sorry, Y2J, I can’t put in the effort of fast-forwarding the first 20 minutes of your show twice a week anymore.
They don’t often discuss wrestling unless it’s King of Trios-time, but Grizzly Bear Egg Cafe is not bad. I could listen to Quackenbush talk about anything.
@Matt Steele You listen to Neckbreaker?!?!? THAT’S AWESOME! I know the dudes that put that out, great guys!
Yeah, I pretty much just cherry pick with the Jericho, Austin, and Ross podcasts. They trade off guests so much that there’s not much point in listening to every episode of all three. There’s only so much time one man can devote to listening to X-Pac interviews.
I also hate podcasts where the guests are interviewed by phone. It’s not the same as live and you don’t get the same connection as you do when everyone is in the same room. Plus the audio quality get pretty bad on certain phone lines. That’s still the one advantage Colt has over the others. All his interviews are in person and sound great.
@TheFakeMSol I do too, actually. I guested on their Summerslam 2014 panel episode, they are great guys indeed. Got to know them via social media over the past few years and we have some mutual IRL friends. Great show, funny guys.
MetsFace4Lyfe posted a… tip? whatever on Reddit recently saying that most of the talent was very frustrated with, essentially, how completely terrible Raw and Smackdown are compared to NXT and many of the performers featured on TLC purposefully no-assed it as a form of “silent protest” against the current direction of the company. According to him, many in the back think Triple H should Takeover and be creating this shit right now.
Man, could you imagine that?
That sounds like a convenient excuse. “No, we didn’t suck out loud, we didn’t try to protest how bad our booking is”. I mean, hey, that last part is true to some extent, but “We tried our best and it still sucked because the booking is awful” is a lot more sympathetic.
if this is true I think it says a lot that “no assing” seemingly only slightly worse than your average ppv.
I guess Ziggler and Harper didn’t get that memo.
I’m just fascinated by the idea of Trips somehow getting a greater say on the primary shows before Vince heads to the happy hunting ground. I mean, there’s no way that’s going to happen but it’s fun to speculate about.
I get really down when I think about how many of the men and women we enjoy on this blog are going to go through their physical primes while Vince is running things his way and Cena is practically the only thing the E puts any thought into.
Ambrose, Rollins, Zayn, Itami, Charlotte, Banks, Bayley, Owens, Neville, Cesaro, Balor: you see that list and you want to think, “Man, the future’s got to be bright!” But things will not really change as long as Vince and Co. are making the decisions. Hell, they may not even change that much once Vince isn’t making those decisions anymore. We’ll have to see.
And he’s going to be doing that as long as he’s healthy. He’s very healthy and very wealthy. Which means he’s going to be running the show for YEARS to come. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he’s still running the show 7,8, or 9 years from now.
Similarly, two things are well known about Mr. Cena: 1) He’s Vince’s golden boy (for whatever the reasons) 2) his body is a weakness-destroying machine. Meaning, you guessed it, Raw could easily be “The John Cena Show featuring” for another decade or so.
Unless the people in that list have Shawn Michaels-like career renaissances and extreme durability, the future is actually pretty depressing to think about.
You know what they say, right? “The Future’s So Bright, I’ve Gotta Wear Shades.”
-Wanted Paul to say “The real reason you’re at me is my friends hate your podcast.”
-Jericho’ s finishers sans lion tamer suck.
-The New Day guys are going for Rocky heat, but I think the closest thing they will get is indifference.
-Captain Crossfit got up from a top rope FU than he did from Ziggler’ s finisher at Survivor Series.
-I like Reigns coming in AFTER Brock leaves. Makes it like he’s stalking Brock from a distance.
-Call me crazy but I would have Rusev feud with Reigns and lose one on one at the Rumble. Reigns would turn around and eliminate Rusev last in Rumble match.
The thing about Jericho is that his (most of his) offense always sucked, but he had great characters and an energy in the ring that made you invested in his matches. Now that neither of those are true, he sucks.
I switched off after that atrocious first hour, so of course Brock showed up later on. At least I know I don’t have to watch at all next week because there’s no chance Brock is showing up twice in a row.