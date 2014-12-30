The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/29/14: Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow

– As a heads up, I get a little wordy about the Bryan thing.
Please click through for the final Best and Worst of WWE Raw of the 2014.
From here the future looks bright for Seth Rollins.
“As a heads up, I get a little wordy about the Bryan thing.”
You!!??? Getting wordy???!!! Well I never…
“JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHN JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHN JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHN”
I was there and the whole time while Seth was saying “John” like 45 times I was thinking, “Is Christian dead?” One shot to the ribs and he critical’ed,
You know it’s all fun and games until we find out he did actually get injured.
Christian is made of glass, straw and chewing gum. Dude probably got 6 concussions from the angry look Seth gave him before hitting him with the briefcase.
Maybe Christian just spent those 20 minutes setting up the Killswitch, but couldn’t get it ready before the end of the show?
Someone had to say it…
Did you see the jerk of the head? Dude got concussed and forgot where he was.
@Goat Faced Killer +1
We all know he’s made of glass, but I didn’t expect him to actually shatter.
It turns out, Seth’s Briefcase is a One Hit KO move.
That “decapitated girl whose head is held on by a ribbon” thing. What is that from? I used to know, but it’s clearly been a long time because I’ve spent something like ten minutes thinking on it and can’t come up with anything.
if i recall its a scary children’s story in a few variations. (red / yellow / green ribbon)
You probably remember it from the book “In a Dark Dark Room.” Truly a classic.
It’s also in the video game Wolf Among Us.
Gotta say that the Road Warr…Ascension’s titantron was awesome.
Edge is 100% a Heyman guy.
I liked this show. Big Surprise.
Also Rudy Charles started his career in Evansville. CCW. My friends and I used to try and fuck up his 10 counts. I honestly can’t believe he’s in WWE 14 years later.
“I’m going to kill him anyway!”
Wow, Seth, you are getting a little dark here.
I can’t argue with your logistical arguments against the closing segment, but those points aside, I thought the segment was really valuable for making Rollins look like an actual heel. He said, “Screw it, I’m gonna kill him anyway,” which is one of the most legitimately evil things anyone has said on a WWE show in a really long time. That has to count for something.
It certain;ly made Seth look like the biggest heel on the roster.
The segment was great from Seth alone by how much of an evil genius he was and im dissappointed that most just look this over
I’m sure the exotic express always keeps champagne at hand, among other things.
Who takes the poppers- HHH or Steph?
They seem like a modern couple that knows the joys of buttsex. So I’d assume: both.
This is the best The Miz has looked in-ring since his magic run between US champion to WWE champion.
I would’ve loved to see the Daniel Bryan thing live, but other than that, I’m quite happy that I’ve missed the last couple Raw’s. But Daniel Bryan declaring he is in the Rumble means Randy Orton will return then too, right? I kinda wish it was the other way around. I would’ve lost my ever loving shit watching the Rumble and having Bryan’s music hit and run down and knee everyone in the face.
Great piece on Bryan. I don’t have the long pre-WWE history with him that you do, but man, a weight lifted when he said he wasn’t retiring that I hadn’t been completely aware was there.
My sentiments, exactly.
Next weeks Raw should open with Dolph Ziggler just beating the living hell out of Cena for throwing away a result he worked so hard for. I mean, it’s not like Cena is going to suffer. He always comes out of these things fine. No, Dolph’s the one who is going to eat s*** with them back, since he was the marathon man that won the Survivor Series.
oh god, I didn’t even think about that last part….oh…..oh god no
Is Dolph wearing a Maiden T-shirt?
Yes, Dolph is definitely wearing an Iron Maiden t-shirt. I’d recognize that typeface anywhere. And I love him all the more for it.
Not only should Dolph beat the sh*t out of him, the rest of “Team Cena” should hold him the hell down while it happens.
That was the first thing I thought of during this segment: “”Oh man, Ziggler’s going to be made to suffer next week…”
F*ck that guy.
At the risk of internet insults, I just want to thank you Brandon for dropping a little bit of your personal life on the internet. It’s always dangerous to let a little bit of personal life out here.
That said, did Roman Reigns looked not weak
@Brandon,
First things first, your ability to mix in real-life stuff and our entertainment and put it into words is something that I always love about your recaps. I have been reading your recaps for a long time and always get enjoyment out of all of the contributions from the staff on here. I do not comment a lot on here because I am not nearly as entertaining as most of the regulars and my sense of humor does not always translate well at times.
I got away from wrestling for a long time, but Daniel Bryan and Punk are what brought me back. I passed my love of this along to my kids and they have taken the ball and ran with it. They have their favorites, which I am extremely happy about some choices, others, not so much, but they always want to sit and watch with me and it’s time I get with them that I have begun to truly cherish. I know this already falls under a TL;DR post, but I just wanted to say thanks for how open you are about your personal issues. As someone who has run the gauntlet of fucked-up life stories already at 33, I love how you use your time here as a kind-of therapy that you share with your wrestling family community.
Sorry this is so long, I could go on forever, but I just wanted to say thanks, I appreciate your write-ups, all of you on WS, and when D-Bry shouted that NO! last night, I yelled out loud as I sat in the ER waiting room with my eyes welling up. My baby girl was at home texting me like crazy as she watched the show. Thanks to all of in the posts that ALWAYS are entertaining.
TL;DR, I fucking love you all.
The end should say thanks to all of you in the community, but I botched that like an Uso trying a submission.
This is awesome. I don’t have any childrens of my own, but when I do, I’ll be happy as hell if they choose to watch with me. I’m currently trying to get my two-year old Godson involed (well, his Dad and I are) but the little guy is all “Mickey v. Goofy or GTFO”
@DoctorCAW I truly never expected to get my kids fully invested as I am, their mother is not entertained for some reason, but my 4 year old stomping around yelling “Feed me more!” managed to break her into a smile and I at least have that going for me. The 11 and 7 year olds are all in. The fact that they already recognize NXT as the better product warms my damn heart.
For a while I quit liking wrestling because no one else did. Then I hit a point where it just came down to “I like it and don’t care”. I’ll talk to anyone I can about WWE. And have. From 10 year olds to dudes older than me. You gotta instill that like what you like and fuck everyone else mentality early.
The Miz/Naomi/Jimmy Uso storyline was a bit deeper then described, and makes the bit about “playing Miz” make even LESS sense.
Miz got her a Legit Divas Title Shot on Super Smackdown, that JIMMY fucks that up for her, but somehow they played Miz?
Like, the fuck?
The only possible explanation is that when Naomi showered Miz with happiness instead of disdain, maybe it distracted him enough for the Usos to win?!?
That wasn’t a bad show ,the giving The Ryback some history ,letting Cesaro talk and Bryan coming back.
Pity about giving a Champ v Champ match away for free when everyone knows whats going to happen.
Oh and of course threatening to break Edges neck at the end.
We just need Beth Phoenix to show up randomly and knock Stephanie the fuck out then depart stage left.
What the fuck are you talking about? Wasn’t a bad show!??? TELL ME WHAT YOU’RE ON, I NEED IT!!!
To be honest, I liked this Raw too, but that’s compared to the absolute horseshit Raw has been since Summerslam.
Yeah, this episode was good. I was going to say “great” but that’s an outright lie. It was a LOT better than what we’ve been getting though, but then again they are in their peak period.
Yeah I didn’t think it was great, but it certainly wasn’t bad, at least in comparison to everything else they’ve given us since WrestleMania. I had a lot of Bests I could be enthusiastic about.
It was a great show until 11pm.
@Sebastian Howard Considering a few weeks ago I barely made it past the first hour before turning it off this show had some pretty good stuff.
Oh and I take a dose of NXT once a week which those motherfuckers at Sky in the UK appear to have taken off the schedule .
So unless they’re launching the network like today or it’s a practical joke I’d be a little upset if I didn’t have a VPN and Hulu.
That backstage fallout with Ziggler was just… fucking depressing.
oh god, I know
Ziggler was so down to earth and real in that segment, unlike Jern “Put…the bunny…down” Cena with his hand up in the air.
I didn’t get a chance to participate in the live thread last night, but I just wanted to say that during the Edge/Cena locker room segment that John Cena was basically every person ever on cocaine.
Can someone please tell Cena to stop jumping when he takes a Curb Stomp? It makes wrestling look fake.
You’re talking about a guy that can’t do a proper STF, a move he’s been using for over 5 years.
When Big Show punched him a bunch at TLC he jumped at all his punches, too.
Like, damn dude.
Yeah its really bad
Legit surprised that that dude’s Massive transcript about how the opening of RAW didn’t make it to the top 10 comments of the night?
Should we just start chatting “Fire Cesaro” now? I really want to see Claudio vs. Nakamura.
I like the ideas of the Usos being a commentary on human-environmental interaction in modern Japan.
So first things first: You wrote a book and a movie. Besides the obvious, “what the hell are you doing making wrasslin’ jokes on the internet” question, your first name isn’t BRANDON?!
Secondly, I know you Worsted it, but the only reason everybody is friends now is because some abstract “time heals all wounds” BS, but also because Edge tearfully retired due to his injury, and basically got a heroic babyface sendoff despite being an antihero/unrepentant butthole, and Christian was the one who inducted him into the Hall of Fame. Thus, we washed away all the kayfabe heel stuff he and Christian did, and that’s why they can reek of awesomeness and be cheered for it.
Eugh, sorry. It says on Amazon that your name is “Michael” for some reason. Mea culpa.
My name’s Michael Brandon Stroud. I don’t know why Amazon lists it like that. Everybody calls me Brandon. Nobody calls me Michael. I used to let people at work call me that so I could know who was calling me to try to get me to do them favors.
The sad thing about the Ascension debut is that most of everyone on WWE social network kept calling them ripoffs of the road warrior and have never watched a single episode of NXT.
bingo
As if ripping off/borrowing from the Road Warriors is a bad idea to start with anyway. That team was dynamic and stood out in any roster. Taking cues from them is a good idea, in my opinion.
I mean..if anything..they ripped off Demolition!!
Sorry, I couldn’t resist.
My favorite line about the Ascension’s debut was someone on a forum saying that they missed steroids.
Why just the Road Warriors? Why not Demoliton and the Powers of Pain? I understand they all ripped off the Road Warriors, but they maybe the Ascension is ripping off one of them.
I was so mad at the crowd. No enthusiasm for these guys what so ever!!!
Tyson and Nattie are totally in a “Gone Girl” like marriage.
Does that mean that Justin Gabriel is getting his throat slashed?
indeed
Wait, did we just get this last month of nothingness just so that Stephanie and Hunter could TAKE A VACATION?
God I hope next week they show a slideshow
Did you get to see their “Mommy” and “Daddy” santa caps on Instagram?
Yes. GLORIOUS.
I can’t agree with you on the Cena/Edge making up point. We complain so much about faces not acting like faces, and then they actually DO something good… I don’t think we should be complaining.
Yeah, i mean if Cena didn’t like Edge, he wasn’t going to let Seth cripple Edge.
*Even if Cena didn’t liked Edge
It wasn’t good. He sold out the entirety of WWE and the efforts of all the other babyfaces to save an old heel he hates. He actively negated the actions of everyone who stood beside him at Survivor Series and fought the Authority for a year.
If he had brought of Dolph and said “hey guy, I’m gonna bring back The Authority so Edge doesn’t get made a vegetable” and Dolph said “ok!” Then it’s a good thing.
The backstage Dolph segment sums it all up though.
Was anyone else hoping for shaky BNB/Cesaro alliance? Just me?
Also, Seth Rollins was fan-fucking-tastic last night. You can hate on the far-fetched nature of the final segment, but “I’m gonna kill him anyway” is what my heel-y wet dreams are made of.
Hell no, not just you. Get them and Kidd in a stable together, and all my dreams that I never knew I had would come true.
Group text-
Me: What was in the briefcase that killed Christian?
My cousin: A weird green substance, you’d have to ask Ambrose.
My brother: Concussions.
I love both of those replies.
I can’t tell you how pissed I was when Cena and Edge hugged it out. Cena/Edge to me is on par with Hart/Michaels and Austin/Rock. That feud was the best part of both of their careers (no matter how much WWE tries to push Cena/Orton). It had classic matches, bitter fights, and a brilliant Cutting Edge where a weary Edge simply tells Cena he hates “everything he stands for,” only for Cena to smirk and tell him the real reason Edge hates him is because Edge has thrown everything at him and he’s still going.
Then they kiss and make up, and all I could say was “Fuck you both” and change the channel. I hated Cena for spitting on the time when I actually liked him, and I hated Adam Copeland for coming back when it’s clear that he’s not Edge anymore, not in the least. At least Austin and Rock make angry eyes at each other when they cross paths. At least Warrior could slip into the persona despite his failing body. Copeland wasn’t Edge in body or in character.
This could have been avoided if, when Cena hit the ring to attack Rollins, Edge and Christian attacked Cena and revealed, as Brandon suggested, that they were in on it. I would have forgiven this BS completely if Edge had speared Cena and loomed inches over his KO’d face with that wild-eyed grin that was quintessential Edge. Then he would grab the stick and say something like, “You stupid goody two shoes! You thought I would forgive you?! WRRRRROOOOOOOOOOONNNNNGGGG!!!” Then Edge and Christian do five second poses and celebrate the execution of their brilliant plan with the Authority, because they are heels and will always be heels and retirement will never change that and Cena doesn’t realize that because Good is Dumb.
I would have loved that ending…
“Bumped in the Gunt with a Handbag” is going to be track four on my wrestling-themed concept album.
+1
+3
See I liked that Cena only charged when he knew 100% Rollins was gonna stomp Edge’s head. For once Cena didn’t just run in with the FIGHTIN’ he was fairly rational and refused to take the risk, even if he and Edge still hated each other it’d be shitty to let him get ‘killed’ or whatever. For once he felt like a proper good guy.
Plus as much as I dislike Ziggler and Sting’s work being undone so soon that segment made Seth look like the biggest heel WWE has. Casual murder attempts, being a supreme, menacing dickweed but also dishing out smiley victory hugs. He’s becoming a fully realised if not kind of terrifying character and it’s really enjoyable.
And man I might not have missed HHH that much but Stephanie is kind of the Evil Queen of my heart and just her grinning away and drinking champagne with her pinkie out made me mark out a little.
Brandon, I knew you were going to find some way to Worst the last segment, so here’s my rebuttal:
I think it’s some of the most logical, human storytelling Raw’s done in months. Rollins concocts a plan that forces Cena to bring the Authority back. Even if he hadn’t made up with Edge earlier in the show, Cena’s too much of a “good guy” to let him get seriously injured. Rollins knows this about Cena, and uses it to his advantage. And Cena doesn’t immediately give in—he struggles with the decision for a good 3-5 minutes, and you can hear the conflict in his voice when he agrees to bring H and Steph back.
It’s good work. It cements Rollins as smart and ruthless, and allows Cena to keep his integrity and still get a few good shots in. Plus it created actual tension during the end of a wrestling show. I think you just didn’t like it because Cena was involved. Would it have gotten a Best if it were Sami Zayn there instead of Cena?
This seems preemptively dismissive because we disagree, but it’s about context. You can’t just introduce character traits and relationships and themes and then immediately use them to change the entire direction of the show. Cena’s good guy thing is a front. He’s situationally good. “3-5 minutes” is not exactly mulling over a situation, especially when he’s proven he can overcome the odds (and never give up) for a decade. Forget the Sami Zayn wank, if Cena had actual relationships with people and they’d subbed one of them in for Edge, I probably would’ve bought it. They went straight for the big story finale without earning it, or building to it.
I’m sorry, but why did Seth even need the Authority back? Were things in Jernville that bad for him since they were forced out?
Seth’s gimmick is that he’s a spoiled little child, but that he’s also super badass.
…Like HHH in 2000.
Sure, but, he is still exactly where he was when they were in power, no? In fact, with his friendship with Heyman, could it be argued things were better? All Jorts has done since taking over is hand out free “GM for a day” passes. Seth still has his briefcase and plan for when to use it. I mean, maybe if Jern had made Seth’s life hell or put his Championship aspirations in jeopardy, then demanding the return of the Authority makes sense, but nothing like that has really happened, has it?
@Brandon: Based on that logic, Cena should just retire, because he can’t do anything that you’d think was believable. If the Big Show were holding Ziggler or King down, would that have changed your opinion? It’s hard for Cena to have friends when one of the running narratives is “Cena gets preferential treatment and no one else gets a chance.”
Honestly, it’s not that much of a stretch for him to tell Edge he respects him and want to bury the hatchet. Should that have happened six months ago? The story is that Rollins has wanted the Authority back, and has become increasingly petulant and frustrated about it as Cena has repeatedly said no. So he went over the top and threatened a man’s livelihood to get it done. In that respect, I think they earned last night’s ending.
@CBattles6 I don’t think you’re interested in hearing the other half of the conversation. You can’t just dismiss the answer as “oh you just hate everything” and then provide a bunch of other hypotheticals you don’t want to read discussed.
Maybe Seth wanted the Authority back because he was sick of the guest hosts and overheard one of the producers asking around for Gary Coleman’s phone number.
@CBattles6 – “It’s hard for Cena to have friends when one of the running narratives is “Cena gets preferential treatment and no one else gets a chance.””
That narrative is purely incidental despite it being actual fact, but not kayfabe fact (at least I think that’s the case, if it’s not, than I would give Creative WAY more credit than I do now). In kayfabe, Ziggler and Rowan are his friends at the very least. Now, if you want to get into why he and Ziggler shouldn’t be friends because of earlier feuds too, then fine, but they’ve been friends since before Survivor Series, and therefore, have a longer established relationship.
Honestly, I personally liked the segment myself, but the Cena/Edge blood feud was during my 12 years away from wrestling, so them being friends all of the sudden didn’t seem as jarring to me as it probably did for most of you.
@Brandon That’s not how I feel at all—I was trying to respond to what you said in your last post. And my “hypothetical” at the end was explaining how I believed the story was built-to and earned.
Wasn’t part of your point that the segment wasn’t believable because Cena’s “proven he can overcome the odds (and never give up) for a decade”? But when he sticks to those character traits, everyone complains about how he beats the odds all the time. It seemed like your solution was “give Cena 6 months of consistent character development,” but I don’t think that’s realistic given the state of Creative.
The only point I’m trying to make is that I (and others) appreciated the segment last night, and I thought you would too, given what you wrote about the end of R-Evolution. Last night wasn’t perfect, but it was a decent attempt at high-stakes, meaningful, human storytelling. It was a step in the right direction.
@lester, i dont know if you’re aware or if im missing it, but gary coleman has been dead for years
@cajunhawk That point’s well taken. But the problem with being an 100% babyface all of the time is that it’s pretty boring.
So when Cena DOES act like a true babyface—i.e. doing something he despises to protect someone else from getting hurt—should we give him credit for it or criticize it because he’s acting inconsistently? I think that’s the difference between Brandon and me on last night.
@mtr oh no :(
Cena never took over. That was never the deal.
I think Cesaro’s gimmick is, “I’ll succeed in spite of them telling me I don’t have ‘it'”. Unfortunately, most of the WWE universe just buys what the WWE says so they’re not going to think he has ‘it’.
MAGGLE?! Is that shoot or kayfabe, Brandon?
what, the word Maggle?
I feel like the Authority returning on the same night that DB announces his return is them hitting a gigantic reset button, except without any of the things that made that year between Junes 2013 and 2014 so good.
My favorite thing about these updates is Brandon and everyone else wildly speculating about these possible plots full of depth and forethought, when the fact is they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing from week to week and have no concept of what continuity is. Plus, everyone’s ideas are so damn creative and fun to imagine.
I keep hearing “if they did ____, then they obviously have a plan.” and it never pans out.
Vince McMahon: I’ve got a great new idea! We need a monster foreigner, a roided up action hero, and some sort of “Joe Sixpack vs. his asshole boss” angle!
Bill Murray: *punches clock*
After finishing this year with two straight Top 10 mentions, I am here to declare my intentions for 2015: My winning streak will pass that of Goldberg #TheNewStreakII
I think it would have been a lot more interesting to have Bryan (before announcing he would be at the RR) replace Edge as the hostage. Have cena reinstate the authority but instead of ending in a curb stomp, cena and bryan clear the ring while rollins goes up the ramp celebrating the authority being back. Then bryan announces he’s healthy. Bryan wins the rumble. Beats brock at WM, seth cashs in and we have them start a rivalry
I just watched Bryan’s segment again and that part of his promo about performing being “the only thing that takes the pain away” still made me tear up. Reminded me a lot of Jake Robert’s Hall of Fame speech about not being able to play anymore. God damn wrestling feelings.
Or the part where he mentioned losing his dad and saying “I wasn’t there because I was here.”
In retrospect I kind of felt like a goober for thinking Bryan might retire last night. And between the prospect of further injury and the likelihood he’ll be placed crap storylines, the future is more than a little scary.
But yeah, I’m sure glad he’s back.
A SBTB;TCY reference in the title? You really get me, man.
Also, I never knew you wrote a book, despite reading your stuff on p-boink years ago and being over enthused when you showed up on WL. I’m looking forward to reading it, as soon as the copy I just ordered from Amazon shows up.
If it’s anywhere near as good as your piece up there about D-Bry, I’ll be crying like a baby.
A few things about Raw:
1) I loved Ryback’s promo. It was character development and is good enough story to make us think he might have a shot at winning the Rumble, depending on how he’s booked until the Rumble
2) “Nobody seems to remember that Edge and Christian weren’t a beloved babyface tag team. They were heels.”
Oh, I remember them as heels, but, they were still my favorite tag team.
3) F*ck the WWE for ruining the Ascension’s debut. It definitely seemed like a waste of all those hype videos. Also, they need to be a little less obvious with being LOD 2000.
Solid show overall.
Every returning heel is a face. It’s nostalgia. It happens with active guys, too.
I don’t know man. Edge’s retirement speech was basically “the doctor told me I couldn’t take anymore wrestling moves or my neck will explode into a pile of goo.” So it’s not really that hard to think (in WWE Universe logic at least) that Edge being forced to take a wrestling move *would* “kill” him as Rollins said. I don’t think it’s tough to buy that Edge was in real danger.
That said if any of the old time Legends were in cahoots to fuck over Cena with the Authority, it would totally be Edge.
My wife was uncomfortable watching it for that exact reason. She understands that it’s all a work, but she does seem to have the neck exploding into goo understanding of Edge’s injury.
So I was very convinced that Cena is the Big Bad for a while now but idk anymore. How does what happened Monday tie into that theory?
The “Cena is the Big Bad” theory is just a coping mechanism. It was cooked up by desperate fans wanting their to be logic and good storytelling driving these plot lines. They don’t know what they are doing week to week except that Cena should come out on top at show’s end. The only truth in WWE is #cenawins.
*there. Ugh, that’s like nails on a chalkboard to me.
It’s simple really…
Cena never wanted the Authority out of power. The whole Survivor Series angle was set up by Cena to make him look strong; however, Vince (now a senile old man) doesn’t understand what’s going on anymore and thinks wrestling is real. The only thing that still makes sense to him is that he loves Cena and doesn’t want anyone to hurt his precious. When it looked like HHH and Stephanie were giving Cena a hard time he made the stipulation that they would be ousted from power if they lost. That night Vince’s Alzheimer’s kicks in and they can’t convince him to take back the stipulation. “Fuck!” Cena thought to himself. Now he has to lose the match and HE’S SO TIRED OF LOSING THIS YEAR (Cena throws a temper tantrum). Whatever.. he bites the bullet and forces Big Show to give up his face status and KO him at Survivor Series so he’ll be out of the match. But FUCKING DOLPH ZIGGLER pulls it out and wins the match anyway. So it’s back to the mid-card for Ziggler to play with that stupid IC title no one cares about. Anyway, the good thing is that The Face That Runs the Place convinced McMahon to give him the power to reinstate the Authority because he is obsessed with power and McMahon can relate to that feeling. Now Cena has to figure out a way to reinstate the Authority without the audience knowing that he wants to because he is spineless coward who is so shallow that he can’t handle people perceiving him as something other than a stand-up guy. So he puts together the stunt they pulled last night in order to reinstate the Authority and set up the ULTIMATE OVERCOMING THE ODDS MOMENT AT WRESTLEMANIA 31 WHEN HE BEATS LESNAR FOR THE TITLE!!!
Or, you know… whatever…
I wasn’t upset by Cena bringing back the Authority at all, I guess because I didn’t think Survivor Series was the end of the story.
If you look at Wrestlemania as a “season finale,” most years of the WWE fall into a (very loose) traditional three-act structure. I don’t think it’s something they do on purpose, necessarily, but it kind of happens regardless (the way they build to the Rumble, then having the Rumble tie directly to Mania, helps a lot).
That puts the midpoint of the story around fall — October-November, usually — and that’s how I saw the Survivor Series match. The bad guys are out of power! Everyone spends a month or so celebrating!
Except the midpoint isn’t usually the end of the story; it’s where the narrative shifts, either by giving the heroes their lowest low or a “false triumph” that changes their goals.
So, we got a month of false triumph, and now we see that not even the company’s top face, the fan favorite, and the returning legend can put the Authority down. They’re back and they’re angry and they’re more powerful than ever. And now we’re in that “darkest days” period before the break into act 3 (most likely at the Royal Rumble).
Obviously, it’s not the story they set up exactly (which I assumed, like everyone else, would be “Paul Heyman and Brock take control and it’s even worse and Cena needs to team up with the Authority to stop him”), and it’s not necessarily well told in the specifics (I wasn’t watching during the Cena-Edge stuff, but that sounds pretty frustrating), but I think it works better than the “now Survivor Series doesn’t even matter” camp does.
Of course, Wrestlemania is months away, so there’s still time to blow it.
36 days, man. 36 days.
@Taco_Jones
Holy hell, you’re right! Damn, that is depressingly short. It’s practically a MITB reign.
Daniel Bryan’s promo had me falling for it half way through. The little things.