The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/20/12: About That Whole 'Eve Is A Slut' Thing …

#Wrestlemania #Triple H #CM Punk #John Cena #The Rock #Pro Wrestling #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
02.21.12 676 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– I mentioned in yesterday’s Best And Worst Of WWE Elimination Chamber ’12 that I’m looking for a fill-in for Best and Worst of Wrestlemania. The response has been overwhelming, so please, if you don’t get a personalized response in the next few days, don’t worry — I’m terrible at e-mails and am considering you. I promise!

Don’t be afraid to leave a comment on this report. Not really afraid of that on the “Eve Torres is a bitch” week, but still, we’ve build a great community of intelligent, funny wrestling fans and you should be a part of it, because seriously, you aren’t gonna find it anywhere else.

– Big thanks again to Casey/THESTINGER for helping me out with gifs and pictures. Be sure to visit his brand new gifs Tumblr for the stuff I didn’t use.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– This is a late edition to the report, but the greatest thing other than a sign on Raw has happened to me. I participated in today’s #AskAGM hashtag, and got this response:

/swoon

Please enjoy today’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 20, 2012. It starts off a little heavy, but it gets stupider, I promise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#Triple H#CM Punk#John Cena#The Rock#Pro Wrestling#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE
TAGSAKSANABELLA TWINSBEST AND WORST OF RAWBIG SHOWCM PUNKCODY RHODESDaniel BryanDAVID OTUNGADOPLH ZIGGLERDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONEPICOEVE TORRESEZEKIEL JACKSONHELL IN A CELLJohn CenaJOHN LAURINAITISKELLY KELLYKOFI KINGSTONPRIMOPRO WRESTLINGR-TRUTHRON SIMMONSROSA MENDESSANTINO MARELLASHEAMUSTEDDY LONGthe rockTRIPLE HUNDERTAKERWADE BARRETTWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 28WWEZACK RYDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP