The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/20/12: About That Whole 'Eve Is A Slut' Thing …

go get a piece of that orange chocolate cake at The Vegetable Garden and tell me how much it is, I’ll send you a check
I’ve only read the first two pages, but before the jokes start, I want to give you a virtual fist bump, Brandon. You talked about the Eve thing honestly and passionately but not pedantically. I agree, this is something we should be moving on from in the 21st Century, *especially* if we want to be PG. So, job well done.
Thanks, friend. It’s a hard thing to write about.
People should care and there shouldnt be anything you should have to “get over”. There is no reason WWE can’t be something to look up to and still entertaining.
Ask and ye shall receive:
[www.stumpsparty.com]
In your choice of colors!
I love you. Ordering immediately.
Brandon, there’s a minimum order of 72 mugs. I’m just throwing it out there, but if someone were to try to sell me an argyle mug with “>=( MAEK COFFEEZ” printed on it, I would buy 7.
Didn’t notice the minimum order. I would definitely throw in on 85’s idea.
Brandon Stroud treats objects like women, man.
Yeah, the whole Eve-Cena thing was uncomfortable… unless the WWE is planning on turning Cena (not happening) and just using this as a cover up. Kinda like the whole…. Steph-Jericho thing or Trish-Jericho thing… hum…. Jericho is cool.
Also, im holding out for the pink Dolph shirt…. I know it exists….
Only read the first two pages like JSF, but already, you deserve a standing ovation. Great, impassioned work, and it’s the reason that even though my wrestling intake these days amounts to YouTube clips, I read your column: because you are a fierce, take-no-prisoners writer, and the personal stuff you bare here is what makes this writing a cut above the brilliant jokes and nerd references you weave in.
Thank you. You’d think after doing it so long writing would get easier. I’m glad to have people like you around to read it.
Good Lord. Slow clap for page two.
Thank you. Wish I didn’t have to write it.
dude, every week you bitch about how sexist, racist, homophobic and un PC WWE is. Not one week goes by without out you complaining. “Slut Shaming” is some B.S. feminist crap, invented to tell girls it’s ok to be a whore. Get over it man. I used to really like this column but you keep craming in you’re progressive viewpoint into it. It’s just a show you read way to much into it. And I haven’t even got that far but I am sure you will cry foul about teddy longs Fairy comment.
No, there is such things as women being whores…. But Eve didnt pull a Lita. Im also pretty sure that they didnt know where they were going with this until sunday night/early monday morning
Hi there. You know your opinions on this matter? You have them because you, in fact, also hate women.
Go away now. You are too dumb for here.
You must be a big hit with the ladies.
It is pretty interesting that you can still get negative feedback for saying “we shouldn’t treat women badly”. I’m not gonna call you names or anything, but if you use the phrase “B.S. feminist crap”, you may be part of the problem.
Also, CM Punk is in a “twitter feud” with Chris Brown because you know… Chris Brown is a piece of shit and hits women and laughs about it.
CM Punk is a star. Cena is the New York Yankees
Not wanting to make 51% of the world look like two-dimensional whores is not a “progressive viewpoint.” It’s being a decent human.
It’s also 2012. WHY MUST WE STILL HAVE THIS TALK?
Yes, isn’t it so lovely that you can accuse someone of having ‘herpes’, being full of ‘skank-juice’ and being a ‘hoski/hoeski’ for KISSING you, which YOU RECIPROCATED and have people cheer you for it.
Oh wait… no, it just signifies WWE’s weird way of making Divas only fit outdated stereotypes i.e ‘harlot’, ‘whore’ and ‘bitch’.
That segment disgusted me and should be the case for everyone.
Taker, please read the book Female Chauvinist Pigs by Ariel Levy. Also, please read.
don’t like it? DON’T READ IT.
Team Breezy in the house?
You know how Dolph Ziggler’s finishing moves all suck? Why not let him use The Figure Four? No one has used that in years, he can do crunches while his opponent is tapping, and he could call it The Ziggler Four Leg Lock. Seems perfect to me. If he farted while doing it, that would be even better considering the current state of the WWE.
I would love to see him do a fisherman’s suplex, but Cena already does that in a non-finishing fashion.
ive seen him do a superkick a few times, id love for him to just take that. but if he must stick w/the taking of every blonde hairs moves then a figure 4 or a fisherman suplex would suffice
I dont understand the hate with the Zig Zag. It comes from no where, is literally slamming the back of the guys head down with your whole weight and can be reversed…. its like the RKO but not lame
Hi guys! It’s me, @Jo3yhuds from aforementioned article. Yay for me!
Anyway, for the record, security did steal one of my favorite signs about 3 minutes after HHH’s appearance
SAY “BUSINESS”
you are the greatest person in the world (personal comment)
Amazing. I chose not to go awhile back, but if I had gone, I was totally going to make with a massive and simple… >=(
You know what that’s actually hilarious because that means someone from behind the scenes saw it and had this internal dialogue. “Oh shit, HHH says that too much. That might make him look bad if someone points this out visually on our program.” SECURITY!!!
It’s looks like I was actually able to get the sign on in that totally normal moment when the lighting went back to normal for HHH’s entrance. [twitpic.com]
I think this is you. Otunga took you for Otunga Cosplayers, I think!
[twitter.com]
The silver lining in that whole mess is how profoundly crushed Primo and Epico look in that picture at the prospect of ‘hoeski’ trending.
Today, I found out Community is coming back on March 15th and I was all like, “Yes!! Yes!! Yes!!”
doing the same thing right now, pointing at my waist for no reason
I point at my waist all the time saying, “Yes! Yes! YES!”. But, trust me…there IS a reason.
Inappropriate comment, M4G3RK.
Totally agree with you about how creative threw Eve under the bus. They knew the Cena/Kane storyline was a bust, but they couldn’t just abort and pretend that the last month didn’t happen. Even though they routinely do that with divas and mid to low-carders. Awful.
Having said that. I like that the WWE’s production values allow you a small character bit to latch onto. Like Jericho refusing to shake Punk’s hand. Since Raw “has to” end with whatever god awful bon mot Cole can serve up we don’t get to hear what Punk says, but you can read his lips. “I thought so.” Or after Jericho leaves the ring, rather than head for the ramp, he circles back to the announce table and plainly asks “Is he alright?” Its truly the little things.
i really do enjoy this column bro and look foward too it every week, i think it’s funny and original. im just tired of getting beat over the head with “the writers are intolorent” every week. You see the boogeyman (not the wresteler) in every episode. Some of you’re critisism’s are valid but alot reach. I don’t think they we’re “Slut Shaming” EVE, it was just a convienent way to end the story. Hope that clear things Brandon. Go Tribe
Zack? Are you really that hurt?
In the simplest way possible: In what kind of tolerant society does it make sense to call a woman five different kinds of ‘whore’ for daring to kiss another wrestler who had just heroically saved her.
It is beneath anyone, not even considering WWE’s low track record for this.
Hey, bro, how’s it going? Dick hanging low? I know mine is!
Anyway, I just thought we could have a chat. You know, I think you have a point, but I don’t think you understand the problem all of us progressive bros and hos* have with it.
See, homeboy, we’re okay with this being a story or something. It’s whatever. You ever see the Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Pretty fucking sweet movie, amiright? I don’t think Brandon is upset that Leatherface wants to murder women because Leatherface is supposed to be a bad guy.
Bro, taker, takerbro, I think the problem is that when it’s a good guy doing this stuff and doing so in a way to get the crowd cheering for him that it has become something ugly.
Cool, bro?
*To be fair, I’m not a progressive bro. I don’t like you progressive and liberal types. I’m a socialist bro.
I’m going to pretend that this is all performance art.
Okay, I was lazy and just said “you’re dumb” the first time, so look, here’s the deal.
There are three things at hand that make this very, very bad.
1) It’s not okay to call a woman a “skank”(/skank juice), a “whore”(/hoeski), or imply that she has STDs. It’s especially not okay to do so publicly. That is definitely bullying, and it goes to the level of hate speech. It’s not different from using the n-word, or calling someone a fag. It’s just a variation on “I am a privileged white straight male; you are a different thing than that, I am mocking you for it.” It’s not okay. If you call women skanks or whores, you’re being hateful, and you should stop.
2) John Cena is a hero. This is a product tailored for children. John Cena is teaching children that it’s good to hurl sexual insults at children. This is really, really upsetting.
3) Eve wasn’t even being sexually forward with anyone. She kissed one dude, and occasionally implied that she might go on a date with another. If Eve did something wrong, it was that she was manipulative and deceitful, not that she committed any sexual misdeed. So John Cena is using an unrelated occasion as an opportunity to call a girl bad names.
NONE OF THIS IS OKAY. Please try to understand that. And please try to understand that there’s no such thing as “B.S. feminist crap,” there are just things that you don’t seem to understand. Make yourself a better person – learn about them.
Great I just finished replying to everyone on yesterday’s discussion thread, (even though no one reads it the day after, oh well), can’t wait to read this weeks B&W.
Wow, your little “rape culture” diatribe was off base and the same sort of holier-than-thou BS that you just claimed you were above. When you started this blog, I thought “Here’s a guy who is willing to discuss wrestling intelligently.” I thought you were better than the average dumbass internet wrestling writer. Well, I was way wrong. This column has devolved from high brow analysis (like your piece when Vince said to the fans and CM Punk “I Don’t give a damn what you want.”) To your constant preaching and boring anecdotes from your life.
Get off your high horse amd just analyze the wrestling without the biased glasses of your life experiences. Maybe I’ll read this again in a year but I’m done reading about your youth, health issues and girfriend issues. I’ll just watch the wrestling and hope for people better at this than you.
The fact that you explicitly mention “high horse” means you probably didn’t read this or make an attempt to understand it, so go fuck yourself? I don’t know what you want me to say. I don’t do match results and stars.
the9 is a cool guy. He says stupid bullshit and doesn’t afraid of nothing.
Telling the guy to go fuck himself because he disagrees with you? Classy. the9 has a point. A once really fun weekly article has become a little overly preachy, lately. I think the “rape-culture” diatribe was off the mark and digging a little deep, too. I guess that makes me a woman beating, white trash, rapist. I guess I’ll go fuck myself.
I’m either jaded or a bad person (probably both); I didn’t really care about the whole opening segment with Eve. It was boring, and stupid, but most of the all-talk openings are boring and stupid. I didn’t think Eve was representing the entire female sex being pilloried by the tyrannical male establishment; I just wanted someone to wrestle.
WWE, do not let Aksana or Eve back on TV until they can wrestle. However long it takes. Especially if it takes a long time.
Even “Rock isn’t here” will ultimately not be enough to get the fans behind Cena. It doesn’t even matter who wins, since nothing is at stake. There really isn’t any way to sell this match; just let them fight and then we all go back to what we were doing before.
R-Truth and Kofi would make a great team, which is why I have little hope that it will happen. The tag division barely exists, and the tag title means nothing anymore.
Now that I think about it, last night’s RAW was pretty depressing.
Wanting someone to wrestle on wrestling instead of watching ANYTHING, good or bad, is a valid viewpoint that I will support.
Thank you Brandon for another 5-star review, and once again you’ve read my mind; During the Ron Simmons promo I made a comment out loud to myself that I wish I was as excited as that kid in the powder blue shirt about anything ever.
I like to think that Santino went to one of those restaurants where you eat in the dark and then after his meal just said to the waiter, “Well, I’m already sitting down, how ’bout you just give me a haircut”.
Only 2 Undertaker promos? Are you forgetting the time Lex Luger recruited him to Team America for Survivor Series and he opened up his trench coat to show the American Flag. Awesome promo and not one word spoken.
I was like 8 or 9 when that happened and I remember fist pumping so hard I thought I was going to break something. Wasn’t that right after Gulf War 1: The Good One?
After reading spur of the moment recaps, I was quite glad that I missed the first 15 minutes of Raw. Your wall o’ text (well written and with a point but a wall o’ text nonetheless) only reaffirms my gladitude at not seeing those first fifteen minutes.
Ignorance truly is bliss. Almost makes one consider self-trepanation.
If everyone flipped their shit about The Miz not catching R-Truth a couple weeks ago, than the Big Show should be in serious fucking trouble for launching Ziggler like that last night. He put three(!) awesome upper-mid card guys in danger last night, and seriously injured Wade Barrett (forcing him to miss his Wrestlemania payday). But nothing is going to happen to Big Show. He’s not going to get yelled at by Triple H or blasted by internet columnists the same way Miz did.
Sorry for ranting. But Big Show is the WORST (I hate him even more than Khali), while Ziggler and Barrett are two of the best wrestlers they’ve got right now. TALK ABOUT BARRETT’S INJURY! MORE!
Thus raising the legitimacy of AJ’s “injury”
I lost sleep over Dolph being hurt last night. No joke. I also got on WWE 12 and made as many of those fuckers pay as I could. One unfortunate individual picked Nash ( he became my substitute for Show)
Man, you’re not kidding. When the Miz thing happened last week people were immediately responding with “fire him” or “send him to FCW for a couple years”. The universal double standard: Everyone I don’t like should be fired for existing and everyone I like should win every single match they’re in clean as a sheet, or they’re being buried.
Man, mistakes happen. I’m not a professional rassler but I imagine there are so many chances for people to get SERIOUSLY HURT that it just happens.
I don’t like Big Show. His character, popular xenophobic redneck face, is terrible and he can’t wrestle. Like, if he got fired I wouldn’t mind because 1) He gives me nothing I want in a wrestling show, and 2) I’m sure he’d be able to live an upper middle class life afterwards, so whatevs.
Even still, why can’t we all just be sad and wish Barrett the best? Why does this shit always have to result in a crusade?
^ Because it’s wrestling. On the internet.
That was just a mess of a main event. I certainly would be stoked if Show just hung it up, but mistakes happen, and everyone makes one every now and again. The scorn will certainly be greater right now because Barrett’s been great, Show has been predictably lame and we’re 40 days from ‘Mania, but what’s done is done. I’m just glad his arm isn’t broken and that Dolph can still think.
Honestly, I think Barrett was injured when he went over the top with Santino. Find video and watch his arm when he hit the apron. It got all noodly. Granted, he probably hurt it even more saving Ziggler’s life, but I believe that just aggravated it more.
I’ll say this in Show’s defense. As someone who doesn’t possess the ability to pick up large people and throw them great distances, I think what was required of him was probably significantly more difficult that 1. Break the guy’s fall 2. That’s it.
Put it this way: Had Barrett and Truth done what Miz did, Ziggler would have been a curly-haired grease spot. And I don’t blame Miz that much, shit happens sometimes, but I didn’t see as much blame on Show here as much as dumb bad luck.
Again, WWE missing out on great spots. When Eve reveals her plan to the Bellas, the Bellas could have gone all wide eyed and Eve simply going “He’s Right behind me, isn’t he?” but then reveal it’s Ron Simmons giving a solemn “Damn” thus killing two, maybe three birds with one stone.
That would have been great! Not to mention, the Bellas have been “evil” for a while now, so why they would show sympathy for Ryder, I don’t know.
Now that I’ve got my earlier rant out of the system, seriously good work again, Brandon. Great summary of the Eve debacle and some surprisingly positive thoughts about the rest of the show, even if it was just tiny moments. Totally missed the Laurinaitis thumbs-up, by the way, so thanks for that.
Personal Worst for Me: Prejudiced Big Show simultaneously injuring the Englishman and the black guy. Couldn’t let it go, could he?
/get well soon, Barrett/Ziggler/Rhodes/shit, it’s everyone I love
I definitely enjoyed your viewpoint on the whole Eve thing (which I missed so all I got from it was various forums/sites’ description of it, which we’ll say was less on the “this is awful” portion and more “HAR HAR SUCKS FOR THE HOE”-esque). I feel as the root issue is with the current archetypes of WWE Diva:
– Good Guy: I get around, but I pass myself off so that I’m remotely interested in you as long as you cheer for me! Also I do wrestling sometimes, I guess.
– Bad Guy: Wrestling is important to me, damn it! I don’t care about modeling for “you people.”
– Bad Guy: I get around, but I only do it with A REAL MAN.
Guess which one Eve falls under? Not to mention they actually had a remotely interesting storyline (hokey as fuck but I was certainly entertained), but they blazed through that in record time. Like a Diva’s match, amirite? I wasn’t offended by the segment since at this point I do just go “it’s the WWE,” roll my eyes, then continue on my merry way. That being said, I wouldn’t mind them taking steps to make the women on the show remotely relevant. Let’s start small – a five minute TV match please?
Besides that, I would like to simply state that I’ve been reading and enjoying these for a while now and finally felt compelled to join up with the commenting parade. You’re doing God’s work, sir.
Two things, in retrospect Yokozuna was incredibly Hawaiian looking and mannnn did my chest hurt just watching that Banzai drop
As children, I think we all just bought into that’s what Japanese people looked like. But I believe he was really Samoan and part of the A’noi (sp?) wrestling family. Samoa Joe might be related as well.
Solid entry, but the opening rant about Eve seemed a bit too personal for a poorly executed, written, and developed segment that will remain forgettable. And the people prematurely announcing some sort of Eve heel turn don’t seem to realize that real women are just caddy like that sometimes. The whole thing was just a disaster but the “slut shaming” references should be filed next to “Fart Hart” in things that don’t really matter on the show.
forgettable?
Remember this in 6 months when people are chanting “howski” at Eve… because of lazy ass writing
I have to agree with Lil Jonie here. If Diva screen time on any primetime WWE programming exceeded 6 minutes, you may have had an argument. But when you have a roster of 6 women on each brand and some permutation of 2-4 of them wrestle with any kind of regularity for 90 seconds per show, and you spend 10 minute segments every week focusing on ONE diva, where the conclusion of her character arc is “She is a Whore”. Your argument kinda falls apart guy.
With the way some of you are responding, you would think that Kaientai appeared and made Eve shame walk and get paddled. If anything, this gave Eve screen time and a reason to be on TV now that the Kane angle is over. Do you think Eve cared that the entire arena was chanting hoeski? Hell no, because she became more relevant being “slut shamed” than she had been as “cootchie-popping moonsault” girl. This could also to Eve having an actual character instead of “Scared Inmate 2.”
Yeah! Now she can be a SLUTTY cootchie-popping moonsault girl! Character development in wrestling everybody!
Seriously though, maybe she went into this angle thinking “More air time? Hmm. Its not what I would prefer, but it could be a challenge. I could make this work. Maybe even spin it into some extra PPV cash.” I could almost buy that, but character development? No. That’s it. She’s done. A lot of fans never let these things go (whether they like them or not). They could make her a saint at Wrestlemania, a majority of fans are going to chant “Hoeski” whenever she gets airtime for the duration of her wrestling career.
I really think that whole story would have been better if Eve had embraced Kane’s hate before The Big Red Machine was shot off into sabbatical Hell or whatever he’ll be doing during Mania. That would have made more sense. It’s just weird that people are more offended that a couple insensitive and childish remarks were slung around and not that this story didn’t make a whole lot of sense. Brandon mentions this later on, but dammit if the lede wasn’t buried there.
I disagree. Adding Ryder & Eve was pointless. Having Eve “embrace the hate” would have dragged the storyline on for another few weeks. I think we can all agree that that would have been PAINFUL to watch. If nothing else, I have drawn the conclusion that the whole angle makes Cena look 10 times worse than he did before (its SCIENCE) because he insulted Eve for, essentially, doing the same thing that he had been doing for weeks. Namely, bandwagonning off of Zach Ryder’s new-found popularity. Irony thy name is Cena.
Isn’t “Using people to get what she wants” character development? They could show her backstage trying to use people in order to get to the Divas title or whatever. Also, are people chanting “hoeski” really the worst thing for her? At least people will remember her for something. Again, she is relevant for the time being. If people still chant “hoeski” in a year, that means 1)Eve is still around and 2) They still care enough to chant ANYTHING at her. Instead of going to the bathroom during a Divas match, maybe someone will stick around just to chant “hoeski.” What were they chanting at Eve before “hoeski” besides the half-hearted Eve chant? Nothing.
Also, Eve is a character not a person and I think people have failed to separate that. They are not calling Eve the person a slut, but the character. Sure, it may be lazy writing, but still, this isn’t CM Punk shooting on Kelly Kelly for being a legit hoeski; This is super Cena yelling kayfabe things at character Eve.
Being manipulative as character development? Absolutely. Its worked for wrestlers, managers, and valets since time immemorial. But that isn’t what happened here. Creative briefly feigned gestures in that direction for the first 2-5 minutes of the opener and then launched into 10 minutes of extended slut-shaming. I personally don’t care if they turn Eve heel or not, but it is possible to do so without calling her a slut or a whore and have it be compelling. Hell, they could have sold the heel turn with just an embrace and no kiss after the ambulance rescue. Having Ryder misunderstanding the circumstance had enough dramatic tension to sell a “soft” heel turn. What we got was just misogyny.
Also, I hope you’re not intentionally being condescending, but I am aware (I’m sure we all are) that Eve is a character.
This column is genius and seems to be spot on week after week
Well since I’ve been reading it like 2-3 weeks ago :-P
Great stuff
Keep up the excellent work man
I hope Ron Simmons spinebusters the podium at his induction to the HOF
+2. God I miss that Spinebuster. If JBL could clothesline something as well I’ll be a happy person.
Bradshaw inducts him into the HOF by simply running on stage and giving Scotty 2 Hotty a clothesline from hell. No words are spoken.
Legitimately just checked Bleacher Report for a laugh and saw one guy complain about ‘smart’ wrestling fans chanting ‘Sexual Chocolate’ and one guy call Cena/Eve a great way to end the storyline.
/shaking my head so hard right now
Who complains about a Sexual Chocolate chant? Really, who does that?
“I’m truly shocked the writers at BleacherReport didn’t have a more thoughtful stance on the Cena/Eve promo.” – Nobody Ever.
Does anyone else think we’re expecting too much from our pro wrestling (I’m sorry) show?
Great read as always. This was the first televised event I went to, so it was a bad day to be the only guy in the stadium with a Wade Barrett shirt.
I just wish that Mark Henry & Ezekiel Jackson could be spirited out of “Big-Guy-Who-Loses” land. I know someone has to fill that role, but I would really rather it be Mason Ryan or Great Khali.
Mark Henry was the best thing in WWE while HHH was screwing up the CM Punk stuff and all bodyslams aside, I do like Big Zeke.
I’m never sure if Big Zeke is supposed to be “smiling guy from somewhere in Africa or something” or “BRINGER OF THE FUCKING END”. If they decided and stuck with it I’d better be able to get behind Zeke.
Zeke needs to go on a Mark Henry based diet of straight wrecking dudes for the next few weeks.
I couldn’t agree more with both of those statements.
I leave my house for a couple hours last night and this happens? Huh? Wha? Juh?
Excellent B&W as always, Brandon. Thanks for addressing the bucket of unpleasantness that is this terrible Eve angle.
I keep wondering when the audience is going to evolve past some of the recycled wrestling/storyline tropes. Also, I like Cena’s promo as a promo, but the premise is bothersome. “THE ROCK WONT BE THERE AT THE SHOW AFTER OUR BIGGEST PPV EVER!” I mean, should the Rock feel bad? “Hey John, you should be fighting for the title, but instead you are calling ladies whores and pushing a guy on crutches – so you keep your full time and I’ll SMELLLLLLL WHAT WRESTLEMANIA is cooking whenever I feel like it.” Selling all that on the back of HHH vs Undertaker in their only matches in the last year (and look, its retired Shawn Michaels). But, that being said, I don’t know what better I guess so…. go team SOS JIMMY!
Part of the reason I no longer watch the show are shows like last night. The waste of time, degrading, whore shaming they went through with Eve was just…uuhhhg. If I was a father, how would I explain that to my kids?
“Remember, Billy, if a little girl gives you a kiss at school someday and then the next day you see her kissing someone else, it’s okay to round up the entire class at recess and do what John Cena just did. Then, when you grow up, people will totally respect you and cheer you on for it.”
I, like you Brandon, remember being young and impressionable and seeing racial stereo types portrayed on WWF (which it was at the time) and having to be disabused of certain prejudices via my mother and to a lesser extent my father. This just shouldn’t be happening. It’s just bad for people.
After that seriously heavy-handed opening, it became difficult to read or enjoy the rest of the column.
That’s exactly what watching the show felt like.
I wasn’t as opposed to the “slut shaming” angle as I was to the “what the hell is going on?”
Que?
My initial viewing of that opening segment was at one in the morning, and I’m at work right now, so I may not be as up-to-speed as I would like.
The root of this issue for me is the shoe-horning of “that jezebel Eve” after weeks of being personally tormented, along with having her friend and/or love interest Zack Ryder get beat down. Eve’s been a goody-two-shoes for forever now, and has solidly been one of the main Divas. So it’s questionable to suddenly have her go from goody-goody buddy of Ryder, to scared shitless when Kane targets Cena’s buddies [Zack], to OMG JOHN YOU SAVED ME and that heat of the moment kiss, to the shock and disappointment that Zack saw it. They follow that up with Eve suddenly going “lol all part of my master plan”. It doesn’t make a lot of sense.
My issue with the slut-shaming is not what seems to be everyone else’s point of contention. In this TV-PG era, Eve can’t really be a slut based off what happened on TV. Because this is a PG show, there were NO sexual innuendos. If this was during the Attitude era, maybe they’d show backstage segments of Eve taking Zack Ryder into the bathroom to blow him or something. But that doesn’t fly today, and I don’t think Zack and Eve even had a STORYLINE DATE. So to insinuate that Eve is a slut is improper. However, she explicitly stated that her goal was to move up and attach herself to someone that will keep her high-profile. In the WWE of today, that doesn’t necessarily mean sex (as stated above), but in the real world, it’s a bit closer. So here, maybe she’s a power-mad jezebel, in the evil and vain sense.
Sure, gender stereotypes generally picture a woman who does this as a slut and a whore, and a guy as enjoying the sweet sweet fruit, good job bro, etc., but I don’t personally subscribe to the latter, myself. The IDEA of what Eve was doing in the storyline is certainly deceitful, and it SHOULD paint her in an improper light. But the writers certainly sensationalized the whole thing after they (probably) rushed to put this together.
Explaining her sudden kiss of Cena as “the heat of the moment” barely holds any water, IMO, but it seems a better reason anyway. Unless the real storyline branch here is that Eve is psycho-schizo.
Welp, there’s been 50+ new comments since I started, and I need to look busy, so I might as well hit post.
Okay, so I had some time to think about this show after last night, where I was like, where was this Eve turn at the Chamber, she could’ve been in cahoots with Kane, Cena could’ve still won but Eve would be scheming to knock him down a peg, Kane could still harass Cena as he tries to prepare for Mania….GOD, there was so much MORE they could’ve done.
So I got my Eve heel turn only to have her treated like that. I thought it was questionable, but not over the top bad. There’s been so much worse that it’s hard for me to be overly upset about it, but I think, subtly, we saw Cena “embrace the hate” last night. With Eve, with Rock. Now, if it’s true, I MIGHT be willing to let this one slide, provided they don’t keep doing shit to Eve. I doubt I’ll get my wish, but it’s nice to think that maybe Cena is getting in touch with that dark side.
What I wish they would’ve done is to have Eve be one of those “strong, powerful, sexy Divas” and be something more than a pile of quivering goo in there. She should’ve fired right back at Cena, maybe slapped him in the face, just so it’d be a little less uncomfortable.
All that said, maybe Cena/Rock can be something BIG now. And if they allow some blood and violence to take place in Hell in a Cell, something that makes us really believe it’s a fight to the death, HHH & Taker can be REALLY good.
I am fully prepared to be incredibly disappointed though.
I agree with many of your social concerns Brandon, but this wasn’t ‘slut shaming’.
It was obviously misogynistic in a very lazy way, but they weren’t attacking her for sexual proclivity, despite the terminology, rather her apparent deceitfulness.
He specifically mentions her STDs. And dropping the “skank juice”? You don’t generally get those for deceit (or I’d be SO swollen)… if he wasn’t attacking her sexual proclivity – he was doing a really really bad job at it.
I disagree. They were drawing a direct correlation between her deceitfulness and her sexual proclivities. Which is what makes it so bad. If there were some evidence that Eve was sleeping with both Cena & Ryder, that would have been pretty bad. But to label her as a slut for leveraging their friendship for attention is awful.
I agree with the people above me. They specifically indicated that she was some kind of STD ridden whore and should be punished. That was a level of woman hate that I hope to never-EEEEVER— see again.
Was at this show and had a GREAT time! The guy w/ your sign sat about 8 or so rows down from us and loved his bow tie. And yes, I must read the column because I was the only one going crazy for David Otunga and the E.V.P.O.T.R. I was a little surprised that people started “What”-ing the Undertaker. Seemed kind of disrespectful. I actually liked Cena’s promo on the Rock. He actually seemed like a human being, like a guy who actually gets upset and irritated by things. And I TOTALLY wanted a Ziggler shirt and was ready to buy one when I got there but there were NONE. And I would buy a hot pink shirt but I’m a woman. And finally I’m not a trained wrestler, I’m 5 months pregnant, and I STILL could drop a better elbow than Aksana.
I tend to take a moderate side on just about everything, wrestling or otherwise, but this was stupid and petty on just so many levels. A big +1 for having the societal and moral wherewithal to write what should be written about it. It’s really quite sad that a few boneheaded decisions by creative and an absurd lack of effort could lead to this.
I think WWE must get a discount on vests with hoods.
Some thoughts that you helped me think and didn’t think of while doing my blog earlier:
1) This John Cena v Rock thing could be a lot worse. It could have been him being a dominant champion and calling out The Rock because he didn’t think any of the current guys were a viable threat. It’s not that. Thanks, Cena.
2) I think Santino should be the go-to wild card in any Battle Royal type match but be unable to do anything in a 1v1 match.
3) I hate hate hate this Eve thing. The WWE literally profits off of her sexuality but when she tries to use it for her own self advancement it makes her into something bad? Whaaat? This doubly makes zero sense because I don’t know of any reason outside of “she’s hot” for Ryder to fall in love with Eve. Fuck.
4) DBRY!!!!!! He should be destroying the midcard every week.
5) Wouldn’t it have been a great chance for Funkasaurus to come out last night to fight Cena and defend Eve? He seems like a sexually progressive guy who wouldn’t stand for a fly girl being treated like that. These stories write themselves, guys.
6) Holy shit, when the WWE is treated like an actual sport there’s so much drama inherent that you can get great emotional reactions from just the wrestling. Having a match that matters and it being treated like a sport makes it all worthwhile. We don’t need a storyline for every match. We don’t need everything to be about “feuds”. We just need people trying to compete against one another to win a championship and the drama will take care of itself.
7) Also, THESTINGER is getting lots of Twitter and Tumblr followers. What’s etiquette? Should I immediately follow back? I do if I recognize the name. If I don’t follow you back or otherwise give you love it’s because I don’t know who you are so send me a message, tweet, tumbl, or whatever and I’ll hit you up. You all are the best and THESTINGER loves each and every one of you.
Relevant: I appreciate the re-follow, and even though I left no comments, I’ve read your blog a couple times now. You seem to be an interesting person.
By the way, awesome job on the Jumping Split Guy GIF. That was every bit as awesome as I hoped it would be.
The WWE: Where guys like Daniel Bryan probably never had a girlfriend before becoming champion, and girls who want to date potential champions are subhumans ranking below rapists, attempted murderers, and the writers who make Natalya fart.
6) I think the damn writing staff’s job would be so much easier if they just tapped into the THIS IS A (FAKE) SPORT FIRST idea. I’ll continue to cry out for “seasons” and “tournaments” that give reoccuring structure to the narrative. We have that ONCE A YEAR with Rumble > Mania, and that energy could come up THREE TIMES a year with similar pushes towards Summerslam or Survivor Series.
I didn’t get best comment? I thought I was a shoe-in with Tobogganing Bear taking the night off and all.
I’ll try harder next time!
You were in THESTINGER’S Fave Five. <3
I’m pretty happy that we’re for the most part not all assholes and hated Eve segment.
I think we all threw up a “what the fuck” comment as it was happening.
For the record, I LOVED “I am Eve, and I used Zack Ryder to get close to John Cena, and now I’m going to use John Cena to be a bigger star”.
I did NOT so much enjoy “John Cena’s Not-So-Humorous Synonyms For Slut Happy Fun Time”
Tweeted, Facebooked, Google+’d, and Tumblr’d….
You hear his dong is my fave. And as usual, great insight.
Your story about being young and full of misplaced rage hit really close to home. I know this is such a heavy subject matter to discuss on the comments section of a comedy wrestling column, but I was wondering how you overcame your own personal demons. I’ve been feeling a lot like the younger Brandon you described (minus the racism and homophobia). I’m trying to change, be a better person, and discover some sense of emotional catharsis; but I sometimes I feel like I just can’t change the way I am.
Trying is really all that matters. Thanks for knowing how I felt, I appreciate you reading and knowing there are other people out there like me.
Long story short, I just tried to put my heart in the right place. Make sure I never stopped caring about stuff, or learning, or trying to get better. Effort is everything. I’d rather celebrate an effort that failed than an easy success. Just keep whatever you consider the reason for being here in the right place and things have a way of getting better.
(also, stop eating meat)
/propaganda’d
You know what? In a way Brandon is right about the not eating meat thing which I will get to in a minute.
I was picked on for being fat all through Junior High and I was the kind of kid that was getting to the point of being one of those colombine fellas. Well, when High School hit I bulked up some muscle, wore all black plus trench coat, carried a duffle-bag instead of backpack and grew my hair and beard out. Oddly enough, it worked to get people off my back. Unfortunately, I became my own avatar and started packing weapons, selling drugs, and getting into all kinds of violent bullshit. Basically, that lasted many years.
Eventually, I became a buddhist and now I don’t even kill bugs, don’t eat meat, and refuse to ever harm any other sentient being. Now, I’m not saying be a buddhist but I am saying that it takes the realization that the surest way out of pain and anger and self loathing is to lead a life where at the end of the day you don’t have to feel bad about yourself. That doesn’t entail being perfect, only lots of forgiving of yourself and everyone around you and trying your best every single day!
I’m not trying to preach… it’s just that I was equally moved and thought I would share my story.
PS: Weirdest/coolest wrestling community ever!
Thanks, guys. I didn’t really realize how badly I needed that until I read those responses. I appreciate it. Oh and since this is my second comment ever, I’d just like to take a moment to say hi. I’ve been a long-time reader; and as pathetic as it is to say, reading B&W has been a weekly highlight and has brought some much-needed levity to my life over these past couple of shitty months. Thanks! I’ll take your words to heart, and try to contribute to this already-awesome online wrestling community. I can be funny. Sometimes.
Nice job Brandon, the sad thing is the happiest person out of all of this is probably Eve who is probably on her way to a WrestleMania pay day in some awful mixed tag match vs Ryder.
Serious times: Brandon, that’s an excellent essay you put together there, and could well be a rallying cry. Not to get self-important about comment threads on a wrestling blog (where I get to amuse myself by using The Mountie as my picture,) but seriously – didn’t the internet get WWE to stop fat-shaming Vickie Guerrero by bothering Be A Star sponsors about it a little bit? Does anyone want to, like, make some of that happen again here? We can figure this out! We are the internet, dammit!
Happy times: That was fun, and thank you a million times for giving me a Yokozuna squash match to watch. Bonus points for it being one where Gorilla Monsoon totally forgets which move the “Banzai Drop” is. Hint, Gorilla: it’s the one where he yells “Banzai!” and then, you know, drops.
seriously considering including a Jobber Squash Of The Week segment now.
Watch any Steiner Brothers vs. Dorkus Malorkus and Guy Incognito match from 92-93 Superstars and you will move from “Seriously Considering” to “Always Doing Forever.”