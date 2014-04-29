The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/28/14: I Am Damien Sandow, Master Of Magnet

– I’m afraid I’ve got some BAD NEWS. If you don’t share this column, it won’t be successful and I’ll have to stop making jokes and wait tables for a living. Can we get some decorum here?
Please click through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 28, 2014.
At least the Bray Wyatt Children’s Gospel Chorus was on RAW, so you would actually appreciate it. Had it been on Smackdown, Nate would’ve summarily worsted it, written a similarly-worded version of your initial Worst, and moved onto the next thing.
Oh, also, re: Cena beating Bray to stop the message getting out – isn’t that the most Cena thing ever to say? “If I beat this guy this weekend, he won’t matter anymore and people won’t care what he has to say.” That’s the way I took it, anyway. Bray doesn’t care if he wins or loses, he’s still going to preach his message, but in Cena’s narrow worldview, where wins matter most because he wins all the time, it actually made sense to me.
I think you have a very good point here. Bray Wyatt at this point, is unstoppable. No matter how much you beat him, how often you triumph against the odds, he will still have his message, his cult, his following. He is positioned as the inevitable, immutable. Whereas Cena is a machine built on wins and only wins and being able to beat anyone but how does he beat a philosophy? How does he beat a belief? How do you beat a man that can have a chorus of children in sheep masks following his mad rantings?
Within this particular canon, you cannot.
Thus, in theory, at some point Cena has to be driven to madness. You can pin a man, but you can’t pin a belief, and that is what Bray functions upon. This would be the perfect set up for Cena to turn heel, if it were a dramatic story written by intelligent and subtle writers.
However, ultimately it is the WWE, so hell I dunno, maybe not. I know how I would like it to play out, but they may just go for the cheap “Cena beats the Wyatt family again, blah blah blah” and keep on selling t-shirts and whatnot and then next month Cena has a feud with Cesaro because whatever, asses in seats and so forth.
Oh but if they could manage to pull John Cena into hell and destroy him, only to have him pull himself out again and seek redemption… well they would have some epic Greek drama on their hands then. I don’t honestly think the writer’s have it in them, but one can hope.
Right?
I dont get the “he doesnt care wether he wins or loses” part. Then why is he fighting? If he isnt in it to win why does he get mad when Cena kicks out? Why does he fight Cena?
I just dont like the feud. I like Bray, however everything he says in the feud is hollow. Cena wont change. Cena is Cena. And Bray will move onto his next feud and this one will be forgotten just like his feud with Bryan is forgotten.
This reminds me of Cena’s feud with Mark Henry last year. Everything Henry said was hollow because you knew that Cena would overcome.
Cena is also the main reason Im not a huge fan of DBry. Dude reminds me of Cena more everytime I see him in a feud. At least his feud to Mania was a bit more unpredictible then anything Ive seen Cena in.
He’s trying to get his message out there and tear down the system. Unlike Jern, who lives in a world where wins and losses mean everything, Bray should be willing to take the loss if it furthers the cause.
TheRealMSol’s Rachel Maddow post didn’t make the list. That’s ok.
Brandon: I answered your question about how Kane lifted the mask without anyone noticing in a poorly-phrased-but-hilarious-to-me-not-at-all-dated reference to how Keanu Reeves tricked Dennis Hopper in Speed looping the video of the bus.
I thought that was a Simpsons reference.
“The Bus That Couldn’t Slow Down”.
TheRealMSol’s Megyn Kelly routine is the new Jack Swagger of Marth.
“Where arth thou’, Jack Swagger-eo?” – Kaa’orri
you win all the points, ALL THE POINTS for mentioning Kaa’orri, @Johnny Slider
The Flair comment about Batista made people rush to my cubicle.
“Look at these ancient Egyptian mummies! They look better than ever!” – JBL
“T-L-Senile” + Using a Fugees song reference = 110% Worth the wait for this to go up. Bravo sir.
Haha, just googled Megyn Kelly because I legitimately had no idea who she was, and probably the biggest chuckle I got was from seeing her children’s names: Yates, Yardley, and Thatcher.
Where’s Magary when you need him?
Was it real MSol or FakeMSol who did those amazing “WWE Celebrates Black History Month” back in Feb? Fuckin’ guy’s amazing.
Dad is much funnier than I.
All that was missing from the Flair promo was Flair elbow-dropping Triple H’s suit-jacket.
Crom, grant me this one request. Sell me a Rusev / Lana shirt that looks cool and doesn’t have something embarassing on the back.
And if you do not listen, the HELL with you!
“and doesn’t have something embarassing on the back”
Yeah, this is really the downfall of 99% of the wrestling shirts I consider buying.
I once ordered an APA tshirt because it had a cool logo, only to find that on the back it had the slogan “always pounding ass”.
I could only wear the original DX shirt to school in the winter, when I could wear an open button-down shirt over it.
Oh man, I am kind of shocked with how the WWE hasn’t fixed this problem. Or at least sell less embarrassing stuff. I”d give them a lot more of my money.
Just this week I was all “Cool! They released a Sami Zayn shirt”, checks shopzone and actually sees it, “aaaaaaand pass”
They really have a problem making cool shirts.
I’m a sucker for bridging suplexes and I like everything Cesaro does, so the combination of that and Heyman pulling Zeb’s moustache made me really happy about that Swagger/Cesaro ending even though the match itself was kind of underwhelming.
I also echo what Brandon wrote about Sandow. The more ridiculous shit they make him do, the more I respect him for doing them with a straight face. It’s just said that this is the way WWE is deciding to use his talent. But I still sort of enjoyed it. Better than seeing him lose a squash match to Sin Cara.
I hate that Brie is just lady-Daniel Bryan and I hate that she was made to look like a helpess prop. Also why the hell did she go back in the ring after she managed to escape? And that backstage bit where she was shaking and then called Stephanie a bitch just showed how bad an actress she is. I mean, I like Brie but she should not be allowed to act too much.
I think I’m done.
PS- Wade Barrett rules!
Brie went back to try and take care of her husband. Thought that was really obvious; she was just concerned with the health of the guy she just married. Also, didn’t Brie kick Kane in the face several times in the end and escape on her own? No offense but I think she looked just find. Her husband fought to help her but in the end she did save herself, albeit after putting herself back in harms way over Bryan.
I didn’t remember Bryan was back in the ring. I guess you’re right, he was getting chokeslammed. It’s slightly more acceptable.
Your right about the wwe using the same fights over and over. But they are doing the exact opposite with Tamina and Paige. Those two have not been in the same ring since AJ dropped the title. No stare downs, no tag matches. The story line is, these 2 women were told to fight, now they are going to fight. WeeLC may suck but it has more story line build up than the diva match.
And Tamina/Paige not having any ring time together is probably a *bad* thing. They surely haven’t had many matches together (none that I know of, but I’m sure they’ve worked together off-camera). What I’m saying is that I don’t want Paige to get her brain scrambled by one of Tamina’s sloppy superkicks because the two don’t have their timing worked out.
They’ve had a match in the NXT Women’s Championship tournament, back when Tamina wasn’t AJ’s Diesel yet. It was nothing special, but Tamina’s atrociousness showed. Anyway, I just don’t think Tamina improved enough in the ring to make that match anything special this time around either.
I’m not worried about Tamina. There’s some doom and gloom of her ring work, but Paige’ll probably come out of this uninjured. My question is, who’s next? Whoever it is needs to have a real feud with Paige, otherwise it just turns into that post-Kaitlyn part of AJ’s reign where the matches were ok-ish but nothing mattered and nobody cared.
I’m wondering if they’re just using Tamina to hold a spot open til AJ’s done with her “time off”. They can have some matches and eventually AJ comes back, interferes and the Paige/AJ feud (which will be great) can kick off
I just hope, when AJ does come back, that either a) Creative hasn’t lost interest in her, or b) her sabbatical hasn’t turned people against her. And by people, I mean people within WWE, not the fans.
What if AJ doesn’t come back though :(
What if she stays on Punk Island with Punk and Lady forever :(
@Pencil-Necked Geek
As long as she makes them more money than the other girls, AJ won’t have the “right” people, the only ones who matter, turn against her.
@Lester
Somebody lied to me! I was told she was on a farm where she and Lady could frolic and skip all day while Punk rested in a hammock and ate acai berry parfaits!
@Johnny Slider I wouldn’t mind a post-Marine 4 blood feud between Paige and suddenly-realizes-she-can-wrestle-again Summer Rae for a few PP– excuse me, “Network Specials”
Neither would I, BRBRCK. I didn’t mention her cuz I figured the chances of WWE unleashing Summer Rae were low. If they did, she could easily fight Paige for a few months until AJ makes her return or they build up other credible challengers during such time.
They’re still Pay Per Views. They’re still doing PPV through cable providers, just not through Dish or DirecTV anymore.
If you look at Renee Young and the first thing you are reminded of is when two mid-card wrestlers were paired together based on the fact that they are of similar ethnicity and that they wore matching red outfits at one point,
well I commend you for wearing your obsession on your sleeve.
Yeah, the first thing I noticed about Renee was the chain or whatever that she was wearing in her hair.
Of course, MVP is one of the reasons I didn’t put any effort into watching Smackdown back then. So nothing short of someone dribbling a basketball to the ring would make me think of MVP.
it was a giant red rectangle, it didn’t have anything to do with preferring wrestling over a pretty lady
That Cesaro/RVD/Swagger thing smells like a triple threat to me. Wonder if there are going to be any added stips.
I believe I read that the three of them are having an elimination match. I don’t know where than info came from, though.
If that happens, I don’t suppose we’d be able to count on WWE to let Swagger & Swagger being the final 2 in that scenario?
Cesaro & Swagger*, lol
Swagger vs. Swagger. Both men get distracted and lose on a double pinfall.
Ladder match with the Chocolate Andre hung above the ring
“On top of all that, there was just something off with the production. At the end, when the kid in the sheep mask sat on Bray’s knee, that should’ve been the BLEARP and jump to commercial. Instead, we hung on Bray for a loooong time, listening to his maniacal laughter sound less and less legit until he was doing a scene from Austin Powers. Then we got MULTIPLE REPLAYS of the entire thing, lengthy singing and laughing included. By the end of the show I was like Cena … I’d been hit by how crazy and cool it was, but a few hours later I was just sick of having to think about it.”
Thank. You. I’ve been reading online about how AWESOME the opening segment was…It just went on and on for me. I couldn’t watch it. And the endless recaps drove me up the wall.
And, Jern? If you’re really serious about stopping Bray’s message, why would you allow him to trot out a choir of children wearing sheep masks on what was the highest-rated cable program last night (1.8 share, tied with the NBA playoffs)?
I loved the opening segment until they replayed it over and over, and then Jern ruined the whole fucking thing by being Jern.
i went from being completely indifferent about Cena for over a year to violently despising him in three weeks time. Just awful.
There was not enough “COME OOONNN BRIIIEEEEEE” from Daniel Bryan last night during her match.
best comment I’ve read in a while. thanks for the extended laugh, man.
I think you’re assigning a completely different meaning to Cena’s “shrugging it off” than I am. I know I get caught up in giving them too much credit sometimes but I think WWE is purposely trying to portray the breaking down of that “switch” you’re talking about. Just the way it’s going back and forth so much, I feel like they’re trying to portray him as a guy who’s trying to salvage his crumbling facade by putting it on no matter how many cracks there are in it. I think there is every indication that Cena could actually undergo some kind of serious, permanent change after this feud.
Fantasy Booking: Bo Dallas shows up to pronounce to the world that he’s John Cena’s BIGGEST FAN (immediate heel heat) and starts following Cena around and annoying the hell out of him. And no matter how hard Cena tries to like him, he can’t STAND him. Then he finds out he’s Bray Wyatt’s brother and Bray brought him here to make Cena absolutely DESPISE his #1 fan in the whole world. Cena remains babyface but he’s never the same again because he can’t live with himself.
Holy crap that scenario in the 2nd paragraph would be THE SHIT!
“Cena undergoes a permanent change” is the fools gold of wrestling fandom.
Sidenote: I am so on board for more of John Cena going full Bo Dallas and being all “how could you do this to me?” and “THINGS HAVE CHANGED” and “why have you forsaken me?” If we start getting more of that John Cena, I will seriously buy a John Cena shirt. Especially if he starts having ten minute hoss fights on Raw with future stars like Cesaro and Luke Harper.
Only if Bo has a bag full of cookies that he gives out while him and Cena go to the ring. Then somehow use that as a prop with which to help Bray murder/death/kill Cena. Im on board with that.
I totally certainly absolutely 100% support that idea, @hobbitcore.
but I would accept it the same way if WWE realizes that Cena can earn fans respect by having hoss fights with the likes of Cesaro and Harper while still being the same and selling as much merch as ever, but not joking or ruining anybody’s career and wasting everybody’s time.
The shame of it all is that Cena is good at being shocked and aghast and uncertain. He looked spooked last night in the cage, he is capable, when he chooses, of being dynamic and compelling.
Until he decides to not be, and make jerking off gestures and annihilating everyone else’s kayfabe.
John Cena is the John Wilkes Booth of character development.
Cena is very good in the ring at acting. He acts like he gets his head kicked in every match. He acts like he can lock in a submission hold almost every match. He acts like superman at the end of every match. Hes a very capable actor.
Another note: On Main Event last night they showed Cena doing the make a wish thing. How is it that I cant not like John Cena the person but I despise John Cena the wrestler?
I wish 3 hour RAWs took a page from 3 hour Nitro’s and just devoted the first hour to fun wrestling matches.
And the second hour to an insufferable talk show with Eric Bischoff? What the fuck was that nonsense?
Hugh Jackman must have grown up watching Spider-man and his Amazing Friends.
I got that… feel soo old..
Hahahah all the +1s, man.
Let’s be honest. The lede is buried.
Megyn Kelly is smokin hot.
Sandow would’ve gone to legendary status if he would’ve yelled “DIE X-CHICKEN!”
bray wyatt is so boring…….I usually turn the channel on that kook
Ryback speaking german! Oh mein Herz! Give him all of the belts!
I thought THE EXACT SAME THING when JBL said Flair looked “Better than ever, Maggle!” Like, Ric’s never looked better than a pile of scar tissue in a suit with half a worn out Hulk Hogan wig on top?
In honor of Fox News, below is a few mistakes that was made in last night’s Raw Open Discussion Thread:
– This is probably the most pointless episode of RAW I’ve seen in months. Almost everyone came out of this looking stupid. Not a single feud really got anything new or beneficial from what happened here.
– I found Brie’s acting coach: [www.youtube.com]
– You can’t break up 3MB. It’s not a group name. It’s a state of mind, a way of life: [www.wwe.com]
WWE IS HOLDING 3MB BACK FROM BEING MY FAVOURITE THING BY MAKING THEM EXCLUSIVE TO THE WWE APP! F*CK THAT!! CONSPIRACY!!!
Ryback reminds me of King Robert Baratheon.
you’re not the only one!
I personally always thought I was the only one!!
The span of time between me joining these discussions and me getting on Top 10 Comments was longer than the average span of time between 3MB wins.
I really liked this B&W.
You know what I really took from this, though…that I’m not the only one who lived and died with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express as a kid. Hit me right in the childhood feels, that reference.
The Wyatt Choir thing was great, but the endless laughing from Bray until the BLEARP into commercial was a bit too much for me.
Good right up, the good outweighed the bad last night in my opinion
No gif of BNB giving the thumbs though? For Shame!
Really hate how WWE is trying to get Brie some love with the crowd by having her just leach off of Daniel Bryan’s act and momentum. Can’t say I’m surprised, though. They did do the exact same thing with her twin sister, who is basically Lady John Cena now. Says a lot about the Bella twins as people. Basically, they are both so boring and shallow that even WWE can’t think of anything to make them interesting. So instead they just have them mimic their popular boyfriend/husband.
Agreed. What I don’t get, is, I liked them in their first run in the WWE. But since they’ve returned, I can’t really get into the Bellas. I think they’ve degressed in personality.
During their first run, they were mostly heels, where their stunted-breath-bitchy way of talking kinda gave them a mean girls vibe. Now, as “faces”, they can’t do that, they have to be loud and angry, so they come off simple and shallow. WWE sees that and is lazy so they figure ape your popular others and soon love shall follow, like that ever works.
I stopped watching wrestling all together from about 2004-2012, and just got back in to full time watching about 6-months ago thanks to these posts from Brandon and a fan I work with every Monday night. So I missed any time when the Bellas weren’t who they are now.
Well, they weren’t that good. If you remember their feud with the Funkadactyls around last year’s Wrestlemania, that’s what they were mostly like. But, you know, it was something, and during their first run it was more than most girls were doing.
It’s such a shame that the Wyatt choir and Sandow segment dragged on for so long. If they didn’t take the long route to get to the fire works factory, both segments would have been way more impactful.
It’s amazing how wrestlers who show their real life personality start to connect with the audience. Rybaxel is something I actually want to see, now that they’re showing some personality. Especially Ryback, who has brought his twitter account to life.
Fantasy booking: Alicia Fox becomes heel and lays a beat down to Paige. She can go with the whole “you didn’t earn it and your title win was a fluke” storyline. Let WWE’s best kept secret, Alicia Fox’s wrestling ability, out of the bag and let those two go at it.
Here’s hoping Russev wins and finally gets put in a feud against someone better than R-Truth and R-Truth Jr. It sucks that the fans aren’t really connecting with him. But then again, why should they? Russev/Ziggler would be pretty good feud that could open a PPV.
I can’t wait for Cena to no sell his heel swerve on Monday Night Raw.
WWE does these monster pushes all the time and Ziggler always seems they’re go to guy. Why bother doing it again when it’s never impressive to beat him? You really want Rusev to look good, have him beat Sheamus. Nobody cares if he beats jobbers.*
*And I’m not totally saying this as a still sadly hopeful Ziggler fan who doesn’t want to see another loss
Isn’t Alicia Fox already a heel?
I agree that she’s awesome, I would definitely like to see her in quality matches with Paige.
Fantastic.
You should follow this up with pictures of Kelly. Preferably in a bikini. She looks amazing for having 3 kids and 43.
I will gladly share that across multiple platforms
I love that Cesaro offhandedly informs the audience of Curtis Axels PIN/lock code in that youtube-video
didn’t notice that at first, and I’m laughing at it so hard now! thanks for the heads up.
I laughed way too hard at Fancy Catsup’s comment under the Top 10 Comments Of The Night