The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/28/14: I Am Damien Sandow, Master Of Magnet

#X-men #Paul Heyman #Ric Flair #Dolph Ziggler #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw #X-Men: Days Of Future Past #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.29.14 91 Comments
Pre-show:

– I’m afraid I’ve got some BAD NEWS. If you don’t share this column, it won’t be successful and I’ll have to stop making jokes and wait tables for a living. Can we get some decorum here?

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– GIFfage via Jerusalem at Punchsport Pagoda, additional screen cappage via Jay Reviews Things.

– Want to watch a good, free wrestling show? Want to watch one where I’m the ring announcer? Inspire Pro Wrestling’s February show Light The Fuse is up on YouTube in its entirety, and it’s a thing you should watch.

– If you’ve been following the progress of Meet Me There, the reviews are starting to pour in and they’re extremely positive. So far we’ve heard from folks like Geekscape, UK Horror Scene, Deadshirt, The Dead House and more. If you’ve got a place that does movie reviews (or has “dead” in the title) and you want to check out our screener, hit me up so we can work something out.

Please click through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 28, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Paul Heyman#Ric Flair#Dolph Ziggler#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#X-Men: Days Of Future Past#WWE
TAGS3MBALBERTO DEL RIOALEXANDER RUSEVBad News BarrettBEST AND WORST OF RAWBRAY WYATTBRIE BELLACESAROchildrenCODY RHODESCURTIS AXELDAMIEN SANDOWDaniel BryanDOLPH ZIGGLEREL TORITOevolutionGOLDUSTHORNSWOGGLEHUGH JACKMANJACK SWAGGERJohn CenaKANELANALOS MATADORESMagnetoPAIGEPAUL HEYMANPRO WRESTLINGR-TRUTHRENEE YOUNGRic FlairROB VAN DAMRYBACKSHEAMUSSTEPHANIE MCMAHONTHE SHIELDTHE USOSTITUS O'NEILWWEWWE EXTREME RULESWWE RAWX-MENX-Men: Days of Future PastXAVIER WOODS

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP