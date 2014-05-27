The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/26/14: In This Episode, Zack Ryder Loves America

Pre-show notes:

– I apologize in advance if you dug this episode. I … didn’t, so much. Just throwing that out there first.

– Sharing the column makes you a Stro-liever. No, that’s not a thing, but share it anyway:

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like

us on Facebook.

– Big thank you to everyone who came out to Inspire Pro on Sunday. It was a hell of a show, and we’ll get it up for sale on DVD and VOD as soon as we can. It was the first show I was involved in creatively (to a major degree, at least), so if you ever wondered what it looked like for a nerdy smark to put his money where his mouth is, you’ll want to watch it.

Click on through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 26, 2014.