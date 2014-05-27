The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/26/14: In This Episode, Zack Ryder Loves America

Pre-show notes:
– I apologize in advance if you dug this episode. I … didn’t, so much. Just throwing that out there first.
– Big thank you to everyone who came out to Inspire Pro on Sunday. It was a hell of a show, and we’ll get it up for sale on DVD and VOD as soon as we can. It was the first show I was involved in creatively (to a major degree, at least), so if you ever wondered what it looked like for a nerdy smark to put his money where his mouth is, you’ll want to watch it.
Click on through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 26, 2014.
I fell asleep during this episode. Twice.
I don’t blame you, it was so fucking boring I just ended up staying on the patio for two hours smoking cigarettes.
Its episodes like these that make me wonder why I watch this shit, just uninteresting on every level except for the last ten minutes.
I was excited when my job schedule changed and I could watch Raw live. What a fool I was! These last few weeks, I have found it impossible to watch Raw live even with this often delightful open discussion thread. Last night, I turned on my recording at 10 and got to fast forward through Eva Marie, Sheamus-Del Rio and most of the contract signing. And I was…well, not HAPPY, but I don’t know, I felt like I had wasted less time. That’s something, I guess.
I thought last week was a little bit better, I actually liked the Beat The Clock Challenge as it added some suspense, and actual importance to the matches. The Shield/Evolution stuff was great, and I was too uninterested in the Cena/Wyatt shit to stick around for another hour, so it was a decent two hours. This week was just awfully boring the entire way, and didn’t interest me on any level, except for the contract signing. I was looking forward to the Bryan/Stephanie confrontation but it just ended up being bullshit that didn’t move the story forward at all. So, yeah, I think I’m just going to start torrenting the episodes, and using Brandon’s Best and Worst as a guide to cherry pick the Best parts and skip all the worst shit, because its a lot funner than sitting through two and a half hours of crap, and having maybe thirty minutes of good.
If it makes you three feel better, I got almost as hammered as I’ve ever been on Sunday (alternately celebrating the return of CHIKARA and mourning the death of the Goblin Prince Kobald who was once very kind to me when was supposed to be a heel and also sort-of trying to hate-watch Totes Deevs) and forgot to even watch Raw. I’ve not even used the tv in a few days so I have no idea if I missed “Louie” this week and haven’t even checked here or Deadspin or listened to any recent Ron & Fez episodes so I’ve no idea how the NHL & NBA playoffs are shaking out. Just yet another pathetic, wasted paid-holiday ripe with potential (go on a walk, exercise, try to meet a girl, hell, even just drink and do drugs not by myself or go see a prostitute) lost due to a growing alchohol-dependency that I’m afraid I no longer have the ability to control or mitigate.
(Certain elements exaggerated for dark-comedy maybe? I can never tell the difference when the harsh truth of reality becomes funny like in the Norm Macdonald moth-joke or the Jaques DeGatineaux baby-dolphins joke. If this came across as self-indulgently off-topic self-absorbed whining my bad. Was meant to paint a picture of a life so horribly fucked-up that it became funny after piling up 50 yards of shit. My drinking habits are worsening but I’m sufficiently cognizant of the fact that I probably need to get help. But I’m gainfully employed still and have only missed fucking going to work like a normal, okay, and happy person due to the “Demon” drink on several, increasingly-inopportune occasions!)
DenseMan1… amen brother.
This is the last episode before Payback and I’m not sure if I can name 3 matches and they’re mostly repeat matches so this should be easy.
I want the Divas division to get 30 minutes per Raw more than I want just about anything in the world right now, and it’s never going to happen.
And if it ever did, you’d get 27 minutes of Total Divas garbage and 3 minutes of the real, Paige-based division.
Or you’d get Alicia “Titus O’Neil” Fox squashing the real talent like Emma and Paige, and then stomping around the ringside area and spraying soda on crew members for 20 minutes.
bro, even Charlotte vs Nattie was 25 minutes long (including long entrances, introductions and post-match celebration.) (barely 30 minutes if you also include Paige’s pre-match promo.)
The match was like 20 minutes only, and it felt like damn christmas for everybody.
The high points of last night’s PPV-go-home Raw were El Torito’s tail and Big E waving a flag.
*sigh*
For me there were some tiny moment I enjoyed. Like the one where Cody insults Dave with the “skinny jeans sellout” and Randy is just “You got big legs”. I cracked up on Sin Cara’s “Did you see that?” mocking. Also he broke his eternal silence for that. And Reigns holding the ropes for Cole to help him out of the ring is just pure Babyface push. Small things but the people tried to entertain me.
Now let’s read the report….
I remember hearing Sin Cara go: “Dolph?” when Ziggler used his costume to trick Del Rio or something like that. It happened in some random Smackdown backstage segment a while ago, so it makes sense barely anyone remembers/has actually seen it.
I don’t watch Smackdown because it always seems to be a highlight show of what just happened on RAW. You know, the show we just watched 4 days ago. So I expect Smackdown this Friday will be a recap of Bo Dallas debuting on RAW and no mention that he debuted on Smackdown last week.
Also, Brandon gets a +1 for the Caddyshack reference.
Sometimes there’s also weird aborted face/heel turns and beginnings of storylines they just drop, like the time Damien Sandow turned face for one show. So, uh, yeah — read the Smackdown report!
Champ vs Champ on Smackdown ,what are the odds of a run ?
Meant run in .
Hol’ on a min’it playa’!
That still shot of Big E with the flag is the funniest thing in the world to me right now and I don’t know why
Confused, unexplainable laughter is a sign that Raw has finally broken you. So sad. :(
Agreed, I lost my shit when I saw the screencap.
It looks like he’s about to start cabbage patching with the flag in his hands, it’s amazing
So, am I crazy for speculating that Bryan is forced to surrender the title this Sunday in Chicago, and Steph and Hunter immediately award it to a suit-and-tie-wearing CM Punk? That would be the only way for him to get real, actual heel heat in Chicago, and would turn the WWE Universe™ inside out.
I mean, yeah, I know it’s not going to happen. But Punk did return from his internet silence out of the blue last week, which got people talking (even if he’s just tweeting about hockey), and the promo he could cut—”You want to know why I went away? I went away because I realized no matter how much the fans care, they have no power. The Authority has all the power. The fans are worthless!”—would be epic.
Chicago still wouldn’t boo him, I think, but yeah, would be nice.
My fantasy booking with that is to have him reign a few months defeating guys cleanly as a heel (we don’t see enough of that in WWE nowadays), have Bryan return and challenge him then have an epic series of matches between the two, with Bryan winning the title eventually.
I would lose my mind if that happened. I have wanted Corporate Punk for quite a while now…
I’d love it. It would even go full-circle back to his pipe-bomb promo when he talked about how the fans were just as much a part of the problem. “When I leave here you’re still going to buy the programs, and the souvenir cups..” and he could come back and say “See? I was right! You chanted my name, but nothing changed .You idiots talked about hijacking Raw and all it took was Paul Heyman sitting cross legged in the ring to reel you back in..”
The promo alone would be worth it. Shame it won’t happen, but damn it would be cool if it did.
So, while I can see where you are coming form on a lot of things in this episode, the idea that Daniel Bryan (along with John Cena) isn’t the face of the company seems like a “never letting the facts get in the way of a good story” situation.
There’s simply no argument to be made he isn’t the face of the “in-ring performance” side, at the very least. Every bit of backstage news, every bit of booking and every bit of rumors says rather unequivocally, that the company sees him as 1A to Cena. There were even serious concerns about whether or not sabbaticals for him and Cena would be feasible because of how much they mean to business.
Which, to me, is why all of this “I’m not giving up the title” stuff makes sense. I’m not saying you have to think it’s “good” or anything, but acting like Daniel Bryan not being on the show wouldn’t be a big deal, or comparing him to CM Punk (who literally just disappeared and wasn’t a nearly as important a player on the card at that point) seems inaccurate (again, to me.)
From everything I’ve gathered talking to people in the company, Cena is the only irreplaceably important person in the company. If Bryan left, they could replace him. If Cena left, they couldn’t. And this is coming from a dude who adores Daniel Bryan and thinks 80% of what Cena does is garbage.
I actually don’t think even Cena is THAT valuable. It’s WWE as a company itself, they don’t have any competition, so even if Cena mysteriously vanished, what else would people watch, TNA?
It has nothing to do with viewers. Its all about Merch.
Anything else, Lulzovich. TNA is far from WWE’s only competition. There’s everything else that’s on Monday’s 8-11 or Friday’s 8-10 (ok, less here). Cena is the main reason people watch RAW and pay for most PPV’s. Sure, they like variety occasionally, but only if Cena is still available any time they start to get bored of the variety. You take him away, RAW ratings go down and 24’s ratings go up.
You can sell a burger with only meat, you’d have far less success selling a lettuce tomato cheese burger without meat.
Reddit headline: “TIL I learned Brandon Stroud is neighbors with Dolphinsfan1975!” (j/k Brandon :) )
Brandon should never review a show after his cat has died.
JBL was on the money when he said during the 3MB match ,there’s nothing funny about this.
Pro JBL got knocked out Con King and Cole weren’t and JBL came back.
Rosa Mendes just announced for season 3 of Total Diva’s so we could get the Rosa vs Eva shit stain Brandon craves.
Alicia Fox the highlight of RAW.
Bo Dallas’ theme song is like the theme song from “The Newsroom” had yet another coat of douche put on it, and it is spectacular.
I still think that, whatever music Bo uses as his entrance theme, “Chariots of Fire” (or its Jim Johnston-written equivalent) should play after he wins.
Somewhere Tom Philips is nervously using Binaca and making sure his outfit looks alright
Think the commentary is bad now? Wait until they finally discover Dubstep in five or so years. “He’s Skrillex’ing, Maggle!”
I laughed out loud when Cody Rgodes called Batista a “skinny jeans sellout” and that Triple H comforted him by telling him he had “huge legs”.
#neverforget RKBlows.
Oh that Cody, highlight of the night.
Whatever happens, do not let this be Brad’s “stuffed into a crate and shipped back to OVW” moment. I don’t want Brad Maddox in TNA. We already have a Rockstar Spud. He’s Brad’s non-union British equivalent.
I take that as a slight against Spud. Spud, on his worst day, is way better than Brad Maddox on his best day.
Spud is one of the best lackeys we’ve had in a long time. One of the few things I enjoy about TNA.
Nah, they’re actually pretty much the same.
Spud is a treasure.
This is only slightly relevant, but I was watching WWE Countdown, the best debuts episode, and they interrupt the countdown with Damien Sandow explaining his non-debut..
So Damien walks to the ring in his robe, as we all know, and who is in the ring waiting for him? EC3! Cut back to Sandow in front of a green screen talking about how he wouldn’t waste his debut on an inferior talent. I know it was kayfabe, but dammit I was pissed! Don’t talk that way about EC3! Not even you, Sandow!
I sincerely hope WWE regrets that release.
…and yes, Rockstar Spud is a treasure. I hope we never have to give him back to the British.
Rockstar Spud = wrestler of the year. no ifs, ands or buts about it.
I’m still high on bray. and i still want a brodus, sandow, miz, dolph, zac job squad
1. I feel like you expect WAY too much out of wrestling logic sometimes. The show just plain would not work if they weren’t allowed ANY leaps in logic whatsoever and you always pounce on them full force like they’re the most important thing in the world. This idea of “WHY DOESN’T THE AUTHORITY JUST FIRE EVERYONE THEY DON’T LIKE” is so beyond ridiculous. You know damn well they can’t just get rid of people that make them tons of money just because it’s more logical in the context of the narrative so just let it go. I’m not saying leaps in logic are OK but sometimes they’re necessary and that’s not the end of the world. I know, I know, we all wanted JBL to be gone for the rest of the show but did you REALLY think that was going to happen? And, sure, Bryan logically should be a sport and give up the titles but NO ONE wants to see that. We want to see Daniel Bryan rebelling against the clearly evil Authority and their not-so-thinly veiled attempts to screw him over. If he weren’t REALLY injured, he would just defend the title at Payback “against all odds” and if the titles were REAL he would be stripped of them but he is and they’re not so just let them do their anti-authority storyline.
2. The reason they’re taking their anger out on Brad Maddox is because he made Ambrose and Reigns “official” guest commentators, apparently by either beating him up or threatening to. I’m not sure what about that is so difficult to understand.
3. I’m not big on defending distraction endings but you’re asking why Summer Rae is distracted by the guy she’s clearly still in love with parading out and purposefully making out with his new girlfriend in front of Summer just to spite her? Is that really a serious question?
4. If Los Matadores fixing Torito’s tail by whamming it up his ass makes you want to flip tables then MAN how much do you hate fun? Plus, this is in the same breath that you’re calling ripping his tail off HARDCORE and comparing it to a guy getting his arm severed. IT’S A PIECE OF CLOTH, BRANDON. COME BACK TO EARTH. Neither of these things was any more or less ridiculous than the other. What are you even talking about?
5. And now we’re Worst-ing one of the best Bray Wyatt promos I’ve seen that involves him and the Family torturing and beating up two of the three worst Worsts on WWE television because…he keeps singing the same song. Yeah, it’s getting old but I was over it like 10 seconds into that segment.
6. Remember several months ago when Cody and Randy did that same Disaster-Kick-into-RKO spot and it looked ridiculous because Cody basically just dove head first into an RKO? It’s amazing how NIGHT AND DAY better this spot was for the simple fact that Randy didn’t just wait for Cody to dive into the RKO, he went up and GRABBED his head the split second he turned. Randy is so good when he tries and his Trying Streak has been going strong for like, what, 9 months now? Bravo, Randy. Bravo.
7. Alicia Fox’s reinterpretation of JeriTroll is all of the Bests.
8. I feel like Damien Sandow is either being hazed as a test and this is all a prelude to a major push or he fucking slept with someone’s mom. Not only is he getting these ridiculous comedy spots (and somehow killing it with all of them–“YOU AIN’T RIGHT” was my second favorite line of the night next to HHH telling Batista “you just have big legs”–but he LOST A MATCH AFTER HIS OPPONENT WAS DISTRACTED BY ENTRANCE MUSIC. That’s, like, seriously the lowest of the low. You can’t possibly be any more disrespected by WWE creative than this. Poor, poor Sandow.
9. The point about Alberto “Finally, a Fresh Matchup” Del Rio could apply to almost anyone in WWE not involved in a main event tier storyline. How much cooler would Raw be if there were 2-3 matches every night where they just hit the random button in WWE 2k14? Just two random guys who you barely ever see wrestle each other having a decent wrestling match would improve the quality of Raw by at least 10% for each such match. It’s so easy.
Regarding your number one, the idea should be that if you can’t tell a story that makes sense, you shouldn’t tell that story. Wrestling fans are too used to being looked down on and underestimated that anything with effort or logic behind it seems insulting. Shit can make sense, you just have to think it through. Austin/McMahon was a story that made sense (for a while) because of characters that were established personalities with histories that did not change every month. Believe it or not, you can maintain your storytelling integrity without it being a bonkers notion. You just have to do it.
also, can you get a grip on the “you hate fun” thing? When your response is “you don’t like a midget having ice jammed up his ass? You hate fun!” you might not be doing it right.
I dunno, I think the stories make sense for the most part and for me the leaps in logic are small enough to fit comfortably into the context of telling a wrestling story that combines real life with fantasy while dealing with constant real life wrenches being thrown in it and still has to get from point A to point B somehow. It just feels like nitpicking to me to be like “can’t they just fire this idiot?” every time they could totally just fire this idiot. That kinda defeats the purpose.
And, I mean, I’m not saying I enjoy watching a midget get things shoved up their ass but you’re applauding a midget dressed as a bull getting his felt tail ripped off as if it’s a real thing and then, in the same breath, crapping all over him fixing it by just getting it shoved up his ass. Just kinda seems like a double standard. They’re both equally ridiculous. It doesn’t make sense to me to love one and hate the other.
(By the way, I hope you take these long-winded rants about what I like and don’t like for what they are which is a tribute to how engaged I am by reading your reports and not just as me taking a dump all over them)
Can’t Bryan just be like: “Oh, I’ll give you back the titles, but I’LL BE BACK FOR THEM… in a few months” and then go and get some rest friggin’ finally? Come back with a freshly decompressed neck, recharged stamina, upgraded durability and whatever. When he returns make a cool montage set to the Eye Of The Tiger, and then have him be back to challenge the champion (who won the title in a tournament, which is also a KOTR tournament for no reason other than I like that thing) and win it so he can have a proper goddamn reign already?
I feel like that story would be a lot more palatable (or at least tolerable) to most people if they hadn’t been jerked around for 8 months before he finally got a proper title reign but now if he had to forfeit his title two months after FINALLY winning it fair and proper, it would feel like such a kick in the teeth that I feel like WWE wants to keep the title on him as long as they can or at least long enough to satisfy his fans.
You made 9 points about a fucking rasslin show. Hahhaha. Holy Christ that’s funny
You have to let your brain go when you watch wrestling.
A no DQ elimination match between the Shield and Evolution? Whats to stop a member who was eliminated from continuing to fight like he never got pinned? Whatya gonna do, disqualify ’em?
The show also doesn’t work when it’s NOTHING BUT leaps of logic.
@TheDongerNeedsFood you realize that Brandon makes more than 9 points about a wrestling show every week and apparently you read it because, well, you’re here…
And he gets paid. Money. Cash. $$$
Yeah…well…fuck off…
It occurs to me that, since there is only one “major” championship in the WWE right now, there is only one briefcase to be won at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Unless Bryan is indeed healthy enough to wrestle very soon, it seems only logical that, eventually, the belts will be stripped off of him, and then there’ll be two MitB ladder matches; the first one for the briefcase, and the second for the belts.
Assuming The Shield win on Sunday, I wouldn’t hate to see an Evolution/Shield-members-only ladder match.
I heard some whispers about the idea that Bryan might forfeit the title and the MITB match might just be for the title and someone on WNS suggested that they do one MITB match for the title and one for the briefcase. I thought that was kind of an ingenious idea.
Stephanie/Bryan could easily be explained if Steph would just mention the long history of fired or leaving champions absconding with the belt. Now that Bryan has both titles, WWE would be left without a top title and Bryan could use them in other promotions or whatever. The only problem is WWE has murdered most other games in town, but at least it would make sense and moor this story to reality in some way. Steph wants to manipulate Bryan so he’s miserable but won’t leave. Steph is legit scared he will run off with the title if he doesn’t hand it over. A story worth telling, no?
Yeah, but can’t she still just officially strip the title from him and then have someone beat him up so she can take its physical manifestation too? HHH did that already when he vacated the title after the Great Scott Armstrong Screwjob of 2013. Even if she doesn’t want to have him get beat up because of his neck and he still doesn’t want to return the title belts, they can just make new ones, right? They made a whole bunch of them for Miami Heat, they can make another one (two?) for themselves in case of an emergency.
Uhh… in any case, bottom line is I think this storyline could’ve been better.
That’s really all it would take, isn’t it? A quick, throwaway line like “I can’t have you pulling an Alundra Blayze” or something and this nonsensical bullshit story becomes instantly and firmly grounded in reality. I know these guys have to write several hours of programming a week, and that wrestling’s reality is supposed to be just slightly askew from our own, but it should be a point of emphasis that every non-explicitly supernatural character-based story have some basis in a reality that the audience can relate to considered before it is ever allowed to go in front of the cameras.
But they did that story with Punk in 2011, and he left, and the next night on Raw they just whipped out a new belt and held a tournament for the “vacant” championship.
I think the simple answer to “why doesn’t she just fire him” is because that wouldn’t be a victory for her. It’d be her admitting defeat. Brandon kind of touched on this in his paragraphs, when really it’s the core of the issue. If she strips him of the titles, everyone in the world knows he didn’t actually lose them. If she fires him, everyone in the world knows that despite all the crap they’ve thrown his way, he didn’t quit.
Stephanie’s a McMahon. McMahons want to dominate their competition, to have their kept women barking like dogs on worldwide TV or push their giants into punching old men for funsies. They want to beat you, even if the competition is totally skewed by their administrative power, and rub your face in the fact that they beat you. Stripping him of the belts and firing him is not beating him.
Wrestling heels like to have some shred of legitimacy in their victories and claims. It’s the same answer to “why doesn’t the heel bring a gun to a no DQ match?” There are certain lines that even the baddest bad guys in wrestling don’t cross, because if you do you have nothing to be proud of anymore. You have to have at least a veneer of accomplishment to go out there and tell people how great you are and maybe even believe it. They don’t want to be blatantly, unquestionable abusive of their power because that would completely undermine their title, their company, their…everything. It is to an extent how wrestling bad guys have always worked.
@Lester which would explain why she would want him to give up the title rather than fire him.
The Steph/Bryan story actually makes sense to me (most of it, anyway). Here’s why:
Bryan is clearly the champion we want. He’s the fan’s choice, everyone’s favorite. If Steph goes out and strips him of the title, Bryan becomes a martyr (I THINK Steph actually said that last night). The people will see it as The Authority being evil, unfair jerks for taking their champion’s title away, and this will only cause them to rally behind him even more, which is exactly what they DON’T want. In Steph’s eyes, if she can get Bryan to relinquish the titles on his own, they can paint him as a quitter who didn’t really care about being the champion the people wanted, because he gave the belts up on his own. She also gets the satisfaction of MAKING him grovel before her by admitting he can’t be champion. It’s always a sweeter victory to make you opponent quit, than it is to take something away from them.
Bryan sees through this. He’s not refusing to give up the belts, he’s refusing to give up the belts without being stripped. It’s not his job to say “Well, I’m injured, so I’m giving up the belts”, it’s his boss’ job to say “You are the champion and too injured to compete, therefor, I’m stripping you”, and if that’s an unpopular decision, tough shit, that’s why you make the big bucks. Steph has EXPLICITLY said she will not ACTUALLY strip him, so as to prevent him from being a martyr, and Bryan’s response is “I will give up the belts if you strip me of them, but I worked hard for these, and will not willingly give them up, because I realize you’re only trying to belittle me and make me smaller, and I’m not giving you that victory”.
So then Steph dangle’s Daniel Bryan’s Wife Brii Bella’s job in his face, knowing that he can either a.) he relinquishes the belts, and Steph can paint him as someone who cares more about his personal life than entertaining the WWE fans, or b.) he continues to refuse, get his wife fired, and ruin their relationship, and then Steph relents and strips him anyway, which she will only do when it’s clear she has no other choice.
It works for me, because Steph isn’t doing things that are explicitly evil. I mean, they ARE evil, but she’s doing them thinking that she’s in the right, which is the hallmark of ANY good villain. She isn’t being evil just to be evil, she’s trying to preserve her own image and bury her opponents.
Nailed it.
That’s way too convoluted when there are actual legitimate reasons for just stripping him of the title that simply explaining would allow her to get the title back without actually losing face. I guess you can explain it away if you try hard enough, but it’s still just poorly conceived hacky sitcom/movie bullshit that isn’t entertaining to watch.
If it is like this (and I couldn’t quite tell, at least not from the WWE Fan Nation video, I admit I didn’t watch the actual full episode), then it makes a whole lot more sense than the way Brandon put it… but I still want more tournaments, dammit!
I don’t think it’s poorly conceived or hacky at all. Poorly EXPLAINED, perhaps, but that’s all.
Stephanie doesn’t care about getting the title anywhere NEAR as much as she cares about defeating Daniel Bryan. Stephanie’s end game isn’t “get the title off Bryan”, because if that WAS the case, she WOULD strip him. Stephanie wants to win. She wants to defeat Bryan, and humiliate him. “You are injured and can’t compete, so you can’t be champion” doesn’t accomplish that. It makes him sympathetic, and is only going to serve to get people behind him even more.
Steph’s way is to make him admit “I can’t wrestle, I have to give up my titles”. There’s a line in the Bible (because yes, I absolutely am going to go there)…it’s in Proverbs, and it’s something like “The spirit of a man can endure sickness, but as for a broken spirit, who can bear it?” THIS is what Steph wants. Bryan is injured. He’s broken physically, and fans are still chanting for him. Physically, there is NOTHING that she can do to derail him, and to get people to stop chanting for him. Literally the ONLY thing left that Steph can do to him is to break his spirit, and to do that, HE has to give up the titles, HE has to admit he can’t go on, and HE has to grovel at her feet and admit that, essentially, she was right, and he’s just not made to be a top tier guy, because he can’t handle it. She wants to humble him by making him hand over the belts, which is FAR more satisfying than taking them. One is a physical defeat, from which he can recover. The other, however, is a defeat of the spirit, and theoretically, that’s WAY harder to come back from.
Now, of course we know that that’s not true…but in Steph’s eyes, Bryan handing the titles over to her of his own volition is emblematic of that, and THAT’S why she’s trying to force the issue.
Not for a second can you convince me that creative is capable of intentionally coming up with a character with that much depth, let alone possess the ability to make it work. ¬_¬
Rasslin is so cool.
It’s just astounding that not two months ago they aired perhaps the single greatest RAW episode ever (the night after WM 30). And this coming off of three preceding months of mostly good-to-excellent RAWs.
So how did things get so boring and so shitty so fast?
Part of it might be that, in the weeks before Mania, they knew *exactly* where they were heading, and where they needed to be in the story with each episode.
But right now, it’s too far away from Summerslam to start laying any groundwork, and Bryan being out for an undetermined amount of time probably messed up some plans as well.
I think Bryan’s neck really threw things for a loop, but then again, if the rumors are to be BOlieved then we were probably just going to see Kane/Bryan until Summerslam anyway, when hopefully Bryan would be wrestling Brock. Now who knows where things are going.
I might be the only one… but I didn’t really like the RAW after mania other than that WWE seemed like they actually tried to make the crowd enjoy it and that the crowd came there ready to enjoy stuff.
they tried, but it seemed a lot like a russo-booked episode of RAW to me, and as someone that bore so many hate from people to TNA when IMPACTs look like russo-booked them, I felt like there was this double-standard (though it could be justified by how far and few between we get those shows from WWE that are just meant to reset everything and be exciting every second and all, as opposed to how often and illogical it occurs in TNA) and didn’t really enjoy watching that RAW as much as everybody.
I’m not in any way saying that anyone that enjoyed it is wrong or a hypocrite or whatever, I’m just saying that “one of the best shows they ever produced” just sounds a bit too much for me as a description of this year’s RAW after mania.
Maybe I missed something, but I don’t think “the Shield have to break up if they lose” is an actual stipulation. If it is, they did a TERRIBLE job establishing it. I thought the whole ‘the last time the Shield and Evolution are in the ring together on Raw’ just meant that Evolution intended on beating them so badly that the Shield wouldn’t be around anymore.
That’s what I got out of it, too.
Pretty sure Reigns is gonna turn on Rollins and Ambrose, which is why HHH keeps dropping hints that The Shield is done, etc…
They need to give Putin the Laser background next.
Agreed.
I’m so glad these reviews are here so I never have to waste three hours of my life on a weekly basis watching this shit.
God Bless you, Brandon Stroud. You are a saint.
I have no problem with Sheamus attackin Cesaro last night. Cesaro beat him unfairly and mocked him on last weeks raw, and then knocked him down and mocked him again on smackdown. Just because hes a good guy doesnt mean Sheamus shouldnt come down and get some commupance on Cesaro.
Theres been complaints about babyfaces being too naive and stupid in the past, wouldnt sheamus coming out and not doing anything paint him as weak? Yeah if hes shitting in your rent a car for no reason, hes not being a good guy. But the brogue kick this week was well justified for what happened last week
Agreed. People here have taken the idea that good guys do shitty things and then apply it across the board to every situation without context. It isn’t that good guys should never respond, it is that good guys should have a reason to respond. Now if he does the Undertaker/Maven you will continue to pay until I feel you’ve paid up, we’ve crossed back in to the original idea and criticism is actually warranted. Hitting someone who hit you, however, is what pro graps was built on.
I just have this feeling thatfif Bo Dallas beat Sheamus, and shook his hand afterwards, Sheamus would Brouge Kick (BOge-Kick?) Him and everyone would cheer and the announcers wpuld be ok with it…
Usually I roll my eyes and move on when the context is ignored, but I don’t mind harsher scrutiny on Sheamus as much. He’s like Ron Artest after the Malice at the Palace. His history of egregious dickishness puts means his behavior should always be closely watched.
I feel like WWE is trying to retcon the Wyatt/Cena feud into what it should have been all along. It never should have been about trying to “bring out the monster” in Cena.
It should have been about Wyatt targeting Cena because when you have a message, the best way to broadcast that message is through the largest stage available. In WWE, there is no stage larger than John Cena matches. Plus it would work nicely with the “My teachers thought I was trash” promo because teachers love kids like Cena.
The problem is they’re so invested in John Cena’s “I never back down” thing. The right move would have been Cena refusing to give Wyatt a match because John is smart enough to know giving the crazy person exactly what he wants is the best way to get said crazy person to keep coming back for more.
The Wyatt’s then go about attacking superstars and WWE personnel that are John’s friends, escalating the violence each time. Cena would then continually refuse to fight them (his message can even be to tell kids that it takes the better man to walk away). The people that got attacked can even tell Cena not to fight because you can’t give in to someone like Bray. Figuring out that attacking his friends isn’t working, the Wyatt’s start costing Cena important matches. That still doesn’t work, so they go about “converting” the kids that John cares so much about. Cena and Wyatt don’t actually get physical, outside of a few beat downs, for months. Eventually people start to turn on John because simply associating with him is getting them hurt. Cena’s conflicted because he doesn’t want to give Bray what he wants, but he also knows that the longer he takes the moral high ground, the more and more alone he’s going to be.
That would require a slow build and WWE is far too panicky for that
I wish the WWE would retcon the Wyatt/Cena feud into never having happened in the first place.
You had me until “Cenas conflicted” be LOL Cena wins…
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer that would be the ideal, wouldn’t it. But since they’re advertising Cena and Wyatt for the big MSG house show, it’s unlikely this feud is dying anytime soon.
@El_Tigre_Azul I know, right? It’s unfortunate they’re afraid to let him show any vulnerability.
Serious dude? As Ambroes said last week: He and Reigns was made “Official Guest Commentators” by Brad Maddox. As we learned this week, thanks to roughhousing him. Secondly, The Authority has no love for either Maddox og Guerrero, both were put in their posistion by Vince, and the only reason they haven’t been fired is because they play perfect sycophants.
Ambrose said that just clearly on the spot as an improvising job. Shield never had time after HHH announced that him and Orton are allowed on ring-side via Shenanigans to go to Maddox and talk him into allowing them, too. So, it was just a line that Ambrose said jokingly to shut f*cking JBL up, clearly, and someone in the writing team catched and used in this episode just to fill time or whatever with this angle and close this loophole (sadly by opening many other ones) because they write most of their shows by the week, or even just hours into the show, and not months in advance.
I watch the shows with fast forward, but I’m pretty sure Cole mentioned the “just officials ringside” stipulation well before the match, so The Shield would have had time to find Maddox and twist his arm. I KNOW that it was Ambrose adlibing, but WWE decided to run with it, and it makes sense, as it a) lets them get rid of an unwanted GM and b) show off Kane controlled by Steph for those who was unsure if she really was speaking the truth to Bryan earlier.
but the match was meant to be a singles match. it’s not like shield decided to go and beat up maddox into allowing them to be commentators, specifically, just in case! because if they did, I can’t keep loving them like I used to, man. (maddox is one of my favourites.)
and couldn’t steph and hhh just announce that we’ll have a new GM next month or whatever, and that maddox was just fired because vince is the one that chose him and not them? did we have to waste time on an impromptu segment that makes people confused who you’re putting heat onto anyway.
also, we’ve seen like 10 segments already showing that stephanie controls kane. the only one that claimed she wasn’t before is JBL, because JBL is a lying biased heel commentator. it was very unnecessary for everyone else in the audience.
BTW: The BEST to Alicia Fox, her meltdowns are so extremely random, that I wonder how much she ad-libs. (And as I’ve said since Paige won the title, Alicia Fox is the perfect foil for her, as she’s genuinely competent in the ring.) Also good to see Emma sans handpuppet or doofus fake-Italian
Sad I missed this episode now, sounds like it were fun and full of delightful apathetic-schadenfreude from you lot ’round the live thread (I’ve no idea why I’m typing British now)
Anybody else feeling like Reigns is gonna turn on Rollins and Ambrose? HHH keeps dropping the hints that The Shield isnt leaving Payback and he even said something specifically to Reigns.
Just feels like the Elimination style means we can have like all 3 Shield members vs. HHH. H plants Ambrose with the Pedigree, then Reigns and Rollins enter. HHH initially looks fearful then smirks as Reigns blasts Rollins with a spear. Then a double pin or something, I dunno…
I made the Top 10 Comments Of The Night? Time to update the good ole CV.
I just love how there’s still confusion amongst the withleatherheads on whether the Shield has to disband if they lose on Sunday. That’s probably something that should have been cleared up weeks ago.
As for Damien Sandow, lets look at the bright side: He main evented Raw and killed it again as another character. I have faith that someone in a high position of power is going to take notice by September and Sandow will get a push again.
For those of you that have the WWE Network, do us all a favor: Watch the Raw after Wrestlemania and remind yourself just how good and magical wrestling can be.
The Alicia Fox bit was golden, mostly because of the rarity and Faygo chugging. Glad someone else saw this.
I’m pretty sure a PPV titled “And The Horse You Rode In On” would prompt a gimmick infringement suit filed by Mike Quackenbush.
+1
They should’ve made the No Holds Barred match for the World title. It would the Shield break up storyline back to the forefront and Randy vs. Batista as well. I would have had Batista win and then lose to Reigns Monday Night. Set up Brock vs. Reigns at Summer Slam if Bryan won’t be back by then. I know they didn’t have time to do this, but it would be cool to see a fresh champ while Bryan is gone.
They did establish pretty clearly on commentary last week that the reason they got to be there was thanks to (a heavily coerced) Brad Maddox. So the continuity is there, and it does make sense for them to be pissed at Maddox.
My favourite things about this episode:
* Ambrose dropping the pen. Classic Ambrose.
* Cole saying “How’s he going to swat away the flies!?” when El Torito lost his tail.
* Triple H consoling Batista by telling him he’s got big legs.
* Cesaro was there.
Oh oh. And Alicia Fox’s bell ringing. But yeah. This episode was a little light on wrestling.
Overall boring but I am a fan of Bo now and always liked Sin Cara. And Sin Cara talked in english!
Gotta admit, I chucked so much to laughed hard at the first four Top 10 Comments.
Daniel Bryan made me regret wanting him to just drop the belts and then come back with another reign. People in the comments above pretty much summarized my thoughts.