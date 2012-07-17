The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/16/12: Wedding Announcements And Dancing Fat Guys

Pre-show notes:
– Before you read the Raw report, make sure to check out UFC vet and UFC.com writer Danny Boy Downes’ spectacular Best And Worst Of Money In The Bank 2012 report. Writing alongside you is the best, so thanks for letting me do it.
– Comments have been great lately, so do me a solid and click the “like” button to share this post. It really helps me out, and getting a lot of people reading these reports is the only way to make sure they’ll continue. Also, hey, leave me a comment.
– Thanks to Casey of Hammerlock Dialectic for gifs, because he is a true friend.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
Without further ado, please enjoy the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for July 16, 2012.
Yay wrestling! I really liked this episode! I hope Brandon did, too!
I did, mostly!
I did too, in case you were wondering!
I was! Yay!
Brandon, I was true to my word and liked this article. Great picture you chose for the post.
I did that specifically for you, btw.
Bro-ndon (get it, because you’re my bro and your name is Brandon),
I thought you liked ADR murdering Sin Cara before the bell rang the other week? You say in your column you never like that stuff. But I thought you did.
Also, how are you doing? It’s a pretty nice day here in Washington, DC. I’m going to play some Warhammer and go for a jog after work. Pretty rad day.
Sincerely,
THESTINGER
I don’t like things happening before the bell, leading to no match happening. That doesn’t mean I don’t like the thing specifically happening before the bell.
also doin’ pretty well, just writin’ a rasslin column
Glad to hear it.
Also, hey Brandon, how about you go fuck yourself with the rescue beagles because now I’m crying at my desk because what about all the other beagles who aren’t rescued and fuck man fuck.
IN THE ARMS OF THE ANGELLLLLLl
hey, we dont play around with that song. It got really dusty in my office just now
Please don’t sing that song. Please. It makes me wish Brian Pillman would show up with a gun and they cut back to whatever programming they have on.
I’ve been petting my beagle for the last 3 hours straight and won’t be stopping any time soon.
That’s not a dirty joke either. I love my dog.
I have a beagle, too, and she’s cuddled up with me because I love her with my whole heart.
Dude… my cat must hate me because every time any animal rescue story or Sarah McLachlan song comes on I won’t leave him alone all night. I just hold him and cry “I’M SO GLAD YOU’RE HERE AND I LOVE YOU SO MUCH” and he’s like “I’m so going to poop in your shoe later.”
I’ll be surprised to see Sin Cara this week on Smackdown. Or again. I was 100% behind the guy, but after nearly killing Ziggler at MitB… I enjoyed our time, masked man, but it’s time to take the midnight train to Mexico City.
this conjures up an image of a group of luchadore pips singing the back up vocals to midnight train to georgia
“luchadore pips” might be the best phrase ever written.
I hate big man matches…. but damnit if I was interested in that entire Show/Punk match
wasn’t*
Hey, ALo, you’re not only a super cool guy to hang out with but also a super cool guy who writes rad reviews! Good job on that! It was a seriously fun read.
Thank you, THESTINGER! Glad to hear you enjoyed it.
Stop stealing my lines, Alex*, or you’ll meet a sticky end!
By that I mean I’ll buy you a doughnut.
I like donuts, will continue to use “Sheesh-bo-beesh”.
AAAAAALLLLLEEEEXXXXXXX*!!!
i am shaking my fist at you so hard i am going to sprain my wrist, i tell you what.
Sheesh-bo-beesh, you guys!
+Rhodes That was a great recap. I was delighted and enthralled. (“denthralled”)
Thanks Bear :D
Strangely enough, I thought your last point was the most identifiable. I’ve been going to events around Atlanta the last 3-4 years and have the same experience at the end of the night. Everyone is in a goddamn rush. “Hey folks, it’s not like we’re not all taking the same damn train away from this foresaken arena!!”
Exactly! Everyone just needed to chill out, especially granny. I woke up the next morning and the back of my right leg was sore.
oh, man, i’m gonna tout like some kind of touting machine once i figure out what a tout is!
also – great column, you write jokes and words good!
If there isn’t a gimmick battle royal next week I’m burning everything
Also, we’re pretty much guaranteed Cena’s 11th title reign huh? damn.
If they do that and make Zig Zag the first man to cash in and lose…. i quit
I think that he could be the first one to cash in the money in the bank and lose and we’d still hate him. I’m still jaded by the whole getting owned by Lesner and entire match and then winning thing though…
I gotta say, I totally agree with you on The Usos implementing more of their ancestors’ moves. That moment with Rikishi was wrestling magic, and I, too, was hoping for a return of those two dweebs Scotty 2 Hotty and Grand Master Sexay (the way JR pronounced that will always be my favorite).
I was secretly hoping for The Usos and Rikishi to attack Brodus Clay. Rikishi could come back and participate in a full-fledged feud with Brodus (with Rikishi and The Usos as a stable of sorts). It would pull Brodus out of the meaningless “squash” purgatory and, well… I like the idea of him getting pummeled by Rikishi and his two sons. Obviously Rikishi would be more of a manager and spiritual leader to his two sons, but he’s Rikishi and I always loved to see him wrestle.
About Tout. Yeah, it sucks. I’ve watched some of those videos and it’s mostly little kids leaving 15 messages each repeating the same thing, “I want to meet you John Cena!”, people who have no idea how to work their cameras, and people who have no idea what they’re talking about (hence the “my favorite moment is when John Cena is on TV”). What’s also disturbingly unsettling is that SO MANY KIDS LOVED THE “JOHN CENA BULLIES AND SLATHERS BBQ SAUCE ON MICHAEL COLE” SEGMENT. They seriously loved that shit.
But, um. I’ve left a Tout video. Oh come on! I had to! Okay, I didn’t have to, but, as Brodus Clay used to say, “Sheeeeee.”
Now I want to see a WWE/The Wire crossover, featuring Senator Brodus Clay Davis!
Haha, that’d be radical.
“I’ve been bustin’ my ass, coming up with new dance moves and routines. The worlds eyes are always on me, I go out of my way for all them kids and making their folks happy, and some motherfucking relic of the past is comin’ through and calling me out? Some bullshit, over-the-hill stone age motherfucker and his two boys? Sheeee.”
I was saying just last night that Punk’s reaction to AJ when he walked into the ring at MITB reminded me of a sobered up McNulty, and now I guess I’ve found a thread where I can say it again
I’d be pretty excited if Ambrose interrupted the wedding out of nowhere, so he and AJ could get on with being all crazy and intense. But with Raw so stacked, and with so many Important Things happening, I’m sorry to say I don’t see anyone debuting next week. They’d get lost in the shuffle too easily.
Oh shit! Yeah, Ambrose debuting as the spoiler of D-Bry and AJ’s wedding would be totally rad! Bryan would immediately become a face and Ambrose can take all of that heat and become the super-villain he was meant to be!
and we dont have another stupid wedding on a wrestling show.
also, I swear if AJ opens a present and a snake pops out I will set something on fire
TeamCaptain – what if it is Randy Orton and he Randall Keith Ortons AJ?
only if he slithers out of a tiny box
look at that video of Usos (Usii ?). the still before you hit play, the Uso on the right smiling, is that The Rock?
Has The Rock been wrestling as an undercover Uso all this time!?
The Macho Elbow was only improved because Punk couldn’t feasibly miss Show’s tree trunk like chest.
I think he needs to wear the macho tribute attire. maybe he can channel some Machoness….
Brandon, great article but you made a mistake. You forgot to put “WORST: Rey Mysterio Is Back, And His Legs Work”
and he’s fat
Rey Mysterio rules, and I loved you before you killed yourself.
We lost a Punk/Bryan feud for another Cena title-run, but gained Jericho/Ziggler and ADR/Mysterio. Honestly, I’m not positive that it balances out.
Give us a Kidd/Christian/Rhodes story and we’ll call it even, faceless personification of WWE booking.
Say what you will, I mark the f*ck out for D-Bry/AJ being the new Randy Savage/Miss Elizabeth.
impossible…. neither will ever equal up to Miss Elizabeth and Savage
Yeah, Daniel Bryan isn’t even close to have the total amount of awesome that Randy Savage was in his prime.
*to half
*facepalm* I wish they would quit remaking shit and instead of the new Savage/Elizabeth, they could be the first D-Bry/AJ. Seriously, STOP SHOEHORNING PEOPLE INTO OLD CHARACTERS AND LET THEM BE THEIR OWN AMAZING SELVES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A. I was there too, and I am sad I didn’t see Alex* (from the looks of things he was on the other side of the arena from me), but thank him for continuing his apparent streak of only going to good episodes of RAW.
B. I mentioned it in here last night, but I’m gonna say it again: The biggest best of my night (coming in just ahead of the Rikishi/Usos dance) was the little kid behind me in Cena gear with a “If Cena wins we riot” sign because he though riot meant be happy and celebrate, and his mom “Didn’t have the heart to tell him.” I like to imagine that kid watching the RVD-Cena match from One Night Stand on DVD and being super confused about the crowd reactions.
C. I was interning for a PR Firm here in Vegas when the KISS Mini Golf Course opened and I was at the grand opening, and not only is is a KISS themed mini golf course, it also features the “Hotter than Hell Wedding Chapel.” KISS, mini golf, and weddings, three great tastes that taste like despair and confusion.
That kid sounds great. I wonder if he thinks the adults are saying Cena sucks down milkshakes, but just abbreviating it?
No idea, but it was adorable listening to the kid all night. His mom actually knew like, all of the wrestlers and storylines, but his dad (I suspect step-dad trying to be “cool”) was completely ignorant coming in and kept asking who everybody was. And by the end of the night step-dad was SUPER into it, and even got some heat from the kid for cheering for Big Show to absolutely destroy Punk.
I grew to like step-dad.
Then I told the six-year-old next to me why Dolph Ziggler was awesome and got him to admit “Yeah, Ziggwer’s o-tay.”
I wonder if Eve would like to get married at this “Hotter than Hell Wedding Chapel”.
Seriously though, the little kids at the shows are so much fun. The little guy next to me made the show more enjoyable as time went on. During the Santino/Jinder Mahal match on Superstars, the crowd started chanting “USE THE COBRA!” the little guy started chanting, “WHO’S THE COBRA!” …”Whose the cobra” indeed little bro, “who’s the cobra’ indeed.
wanna rephrase the beginning of that sentence, second paragraph
Long as you aren’t an aggressive douche who spends the whole show cursing out Cena, the little kids make the show so much more fun to be at. And if you’re nice to them they’ll talk to you and THEN you can open their eyes to the wonders of Daniel Bryan and the Zig Zag man.
OH! I also had a grown dude (who I suspect was drunk) behind me in a Cena shirt and Rey mask. Dude missed Rey’s return, and I would have felt bad except he was a straight up heel/face guy and was super into everything. That got annoying fast.
Maybe it’s “Cena’s Uggs!” are the crowd really want him to change his footwear?
I love the image of that kid’s mom with a “we didn’t have the heart to tell him” look on her face as he wrote out that sign.
I totally agree that I thought JTG was going to win and begin some kind of short lived streak. Everyone talks about how the lower on the card guys are forever in limbo, but actually, a lot of them have managed to rise up to semi-prominence as of late. The Prime Time Players, Reks & Hawkins, the Usos, and even their Godfather, Zack Ryder. I was fully expecting JTG to become one of these guys, but then he just didn’t, which made me even more sad because of Brandon’s comment last week that Drew McIntyre becomes JTG when they’re out of JTG. They’re clearly NOT out of JTG, and the dude is getting enough money to buy himself new trunks and everything, and he even got an entrance on RAW, so why not let D-Mac have some development too?
though it’s the worst comment up there (and the context of it is lost) it’s great to be in the top 10!
Only you Stroud, could convince me to actually sign up for tout.
Who’s looking forward to WWE Did You Know segments on how Zack Ryder has more tout followers than Kelly Rippa?
But does he have more Tout followers than Jesse & the Rippers?
Those guys rip so hard!
The only way Tout could be good would be if every video was Ultramantis Black.
I did it again! And I have nobody to thank! Once again, I did it all by my sweet little self! Two-time Top 10 Comment Winner! I knew it! I’M A WINNER!!! I DID IT!!!! WOOOOOO!!!!!
Only two? Ever?!? That’s an injustice.
No complaints here about the scoreboard, Knoxville_Nightmare. I’m just glad I finally able to type that special comment. It made my day typing it out from YouTube word-by-word.
“…when the lights went down, I said “oh man, when they come back on I hope Grandmaster Sexay and Scotty 2 Hotty are in the ring with him”. ”
That’s exactly the opposite of what I said. It was nice to see him with his boys, but when the delay took a little longer than I had expected, I wanted to see The Undertaker dancing with him.
when I saw Rikishi i said “legends” and turned the station
Awesome writeup again, Brandon. And great minds think alike:
07.16.12 at 11:42 pm
85
All of this is my way of saying that the wedding next week ends with Ric Flair pulling prosthetics off his face while the Usos reboot 3 Minute Warning.
—
Anyway, I’m cautiously optimistic about next week except that I’m completely expecting that Cena is going to be fornicating with our mouths at 11:10. Three hours… hoo boy.
I went to Tout’s homepage and the first thing I saw was Zack Ryder. #Synergy
Alex Riley has more Tout followers than Miz? These have to be like some Skylar White type cooked numbers.
I would like to propose a “John Cena walkout.” If John Cena wins the WWE Championship, we all should switch the channel and do not switch back until at least 15 minutes. This way, WWE and USA will notice that Raw lost viewers the instant Cena won the title match.
they will miss 30-50 viewers
I want John Cena to win. I’ll be cheering if he does!
I just want to take this moment to sincerely applaud TeamCaptain on his diligent heel work in the comments to this post. The dedication to surliness is just what I need to remind myself that as good as last night’s show was, WWE will inevitably shit on all of our chests and/or good feelings, turn that event in a t-shirt/tumbler/dog tag/wristband combo pack and sell it to us for 25.99 (20% off!).
Then Cena wins the belt.
thanks!
Thanks for keeping us grounded, TeamCaptain. Keep up the good work.
Its what a team captain is supposed to do
Not the beagles, Brandon! Not the beagles! I have to go huge my beagle for the next twenty minutes now.
HUG!
THESTINGER & MRSTHESTINGER star in: HONEY I BLEW UP THE BEAGLE
I’m going to have to disagree with the worst for the Bryan-AJ wedding. I don’t really any facts or reasoning behind why I disagree other than that segment made so unreasonably happy. Any kind of wrestling “smarts” go out the window with these two and just want to see them happy and together and adorable and oh god is this really sad?
kinda… because it isn’t real
No man, and as a thirty year old man, I hate to admit it, but those two kids deserve to be together and get some happiness! So you aren’t alone in not being able to describe it.
I should also state that this is all in the not real category. Besides, Brie Bella made it very clear where D-Bryan goes at night.
I share your sadness and confusion because they are ADORABLE people and an old fashion WWE wedding reminds me of when I was young and naive…
What? I have to Tout now? Will my vintage Jake the Snake Roberts tee be markish enough?
also… did anyone catch what Punk was yelling at the drunk dude before the match started?
you know… the guy who was yelling “bull shit and you suck Punk”
I was too far away to hear it, but from teh internets today it seems like Punk asked if the guy lost a bet and laughed at him. I’ve seen a bunch of people (seriously, you’d be surprised how many people care enough about this) say it was because of what the guy was wearing. The only thing I’ve seen so far as to what the dude had on specifically is one report that he had an AJ Styles shirt on. So, yeah I guess.
I miss the guy who threw the Cena shirt back at MITB 2011. He needs to be a DF.
Designated fan at every show
I tried to read his lips, but I couldn’t get it. If that’s true, it’s awesome. I like the fact that Punk’s a snarky asshole. Plus, I just like it when the wrestlers interact with the crowd, whether it’s Mark Henry yelling at someone, or Punk doing something like that.
Wait, come to think of it, I saw a screencap somewhere last night of a guy at ringside wearing a Colt Cabana shirt. But it wasn’t clear when the shot was from. Could he just have been joking around with that guy?
Holy shit, if that was a Chris Benoit joke, it was excellent.
I made the top comments in The Best and Worst
I should totally Tout this
BEST: This isn’t last week’s Raw.
Am I crazy or has Eve been kinda awesome two weeks in a row?
Nah, I think she’s done well considering all the bad people pile on her. I understand she’s the “model turned wrestler” we’re supposed to hate but she has been good on both the mic and in the ring lately so how can I hate. Amazingly, with the way wrestling is nowadays, someone doing there job like they’re supposed to is noticeable.
She will continue to be awesome forever
As long as she’s not competing for the Diva’s Championship and/or supposed to be taken seriously as a pro-wrestler, she’s great at interaction, light wrestling jobs and furthering story line. Also, I hear people would like to do her.
I agree with Sojourner. Eve is one of the very few “model-turned-wrestlers” that actually turned out well.
Oh man, I should not have watched that Beagle right after saying goodbye to my dog for the next four days.
“That means I may have to find a pool house to cage my dogs by the end of the year.”
oh jesus christ
I read it an hour ago, and I just got it. Eeeeeeeesh.
that was surprisingly dark
I have to give this episode of Raw an Upgrade to “Don’t Buy”
Alex, you should have told Alicia Fox that your favorite match of all-time was her vs. Melina.
Thought about it, but didn’t want to risk having Stone Cold coming out there to insult me.
Stone Cold: You wanna flap your gums, tell me that your favorite match ever was Melina vs. Alicia Fox! What the hell’s the matter with you, son? One time Yokozuna sat on me and I crapped myself, and you wanna tell me that Melina vs Alicia Fox is all you’ve got!?
Me: Y-Y-Yes Sir, Mr. Stone Cold, Sir! I’m sowwy :’-(
WHAT?
I said I’m sowwy?
I would like to point out that if the front page of TOUT is to believed, Tyler Reks is the only person actually using it.
I was wrong, I just didn’t look past the first 12 people. Also, Colt Cabana’s TOUT is my favorite, mostly because of how little enthusiasm he has for the entire idea.
After watching the first episode of Raw and hearing Rob Bartlett call Koko B Ware Gary Coleman and Yokozuna a “big butted oriental” I think it’s safe to say he was Jerry Lawler before Jerry Lawler.
I “YES”d so hard at DBry you guys! He definitely got the crowd pumped up. Except the crowd last night was so bi-polar, first they were all Yes-ing him, then they started booing him later during the proposal. Pick a side you bis-polar, you!
Destiny was texting when Zack Ryder entered, and without looking up she started singing along with his entrance theme. Then she looked up and said, “I don’t like him. I like his song, but he sucks.”
The above sentences make so much sense on so many levels.
I’m so excited about the possibilities for things I could do for WL Tout that I probably won’t do any of them.
Brandon should do a Best and Worst of the first Raw.
I was really tempted to jump to Raw 1 and make comments about the show and see how long it took until people realized I wasn’t commenting on Raw 999 anymore.
I was praying for a DID SOMEBODY SAY THREE MINUTES joke as soon as you referenced them earlier in the report. The only thing I think I laughed harder at was SonsOfMass’ comment.
That Benoit joke made me snort.
I laughed so hard I couldn’t breathe
Get it because….
Wrestling has been dying slowly for me. With a majority of my favorite wrestlers dead. Plus the magic has been gone for a long time. But thank you brandon for this article, it is very entertaining and I miss the podcasts! “Yea Brandon! Yea Wrestling!”
I really need to go to another wrestling event the last one I went to had Mark FREAKING Jindrak, Teddy Long was a MANAGER! I need to get to any show in chicago soon.
The last one I went to was a Nitro show.
I believe the one I went to was a Smackdown/Velocity taping.
“Little Jimmy as Orko is a given.” (/cracks up, spits gas station Slurpee all over screen)
Fantastic column as always!
You gonna drink that spalt Slurpee, Bear?
It’s the low quality Pepsi kind that has so little syrup that it looks grey. You are welcome to a sizable swath of it.