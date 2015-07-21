The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/20/15: A Picture Of The Undertaker, Click Here

Pre-show notes:
And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 20, 2015.
So what you’re saying is that The Undertaker is Eminem.
Yo, Stephanie McMahon is one of the real life face in this women’s wrestling movement and I cannot fucking stand the “why is she making this about herself” argument.
1- The degree to which this is actually happening is being GREATLY overstated.
2- Steph being part of this was an absoltely necessary element that really helped get people like Becky and Sasha over with the RAW audience.
3- Again- Steph fucking deserves it. This is a woman who’s had to stand in a ring and talk about being molested by the Undertaker while her dad leered at her. So if after years of complete bullshit- she’s able to play a part in getting legitmatly fantastic women’s wrestling, and women’s wrestling that’s over as hell, on the show- I have zero problems with her taking a victory lap.
When you’re still finding the cynical angle in what’s happening with the women right now, that’s just legit sad as all hell.
The problem is mostly being the biggest bad guy and the biggest good guy on the show at the same time.
Stephanie for years has assaulted viewers with endless garbage promos, terrible segments and has put no one over but herself. She can almost never be touched or punished for her actions in storyline.
…so why is it hard to believe that we don’t trust her for an instance? Hell, if she was seriously about a women’s wrestling revival…the Bellas would be out on their asses and never seen again. Why the hell are they on commentary all the time?
Dids is the target audience, swallowing every thing WWE tells him he needs to.
1- I’m not entirely sure that’s a problem. Steph’s an incredible heel, and when she needs to turn it on I think that switch can flip instantly.
2- Steph’s not really playing “face on TV. We’re reading it as such because she’s doing a legit good thing (and then there’s a slight bit of reading it as shoot self-promoting heel work because of history), but you can frame everything she’s done on screen in terms of “best of business,”
I actually think that’s a great spot for the Authority. Primarily motivated by what’s best for the company, but horrible enough on the inside to have some self-interest and underhanded tactics creep in when necessary. It’s a much more realistic version of evil that to me opens up more storytelling opportunities.
You don’t seem to have a problem when Brock does it, so why cry when Stephanie does it?
@PT “the Bellas would be out on their asses and never seen again”
That’s ridiculous, especially in regards to Nikki. Both are clearly assets to the company.
The Bellas were on commentary for the same reason Team BAD (ugh) was on in the other match. They’re clearly trying to get this three way rivalry going. You’re bothered by that and ignoring the fact that Charlotte and Sasha both went over?
I think there’s reason to trust Stephanie because they’ve actually done what they’ve said they were going to do. I choose to trust that things will be good because what damn value is there in just being negative and looking for the worst case scenario? Silly me, but I’m going to try and find ways to enjoy the thing I spend all this time watching and thinking about. There’s enough sad out there in the real world that I can’t avoid.
@Herr_Synnberg There’s no way you’re serious. Brock is a wrestler who does awesome shit so people cheer him. He’s not running a Mr. McMahon angle with one hand and a Mother Teresa angle with the other.
The first thing I thought during the initial segment last week (and I think I said this last week on here somewhere) is “why is Steph acting like a face right now?” That’s the problem I have with it, she has been and still is the kayfabe biggest heel in the company along with her husband, but when dealing with the women, she turns into a face. Do the women exist in a different universe than the men? Like, are the men in Earth-616, and the women are in the Ultimate Universe? If so, then fine, but they never established something like that. That’s my problem with Steph’s involvement here. While Dids is somewhat right about Steph trumpeting for change with the women in real life (I say somewhat because A.J. called her on her seeming bullshit on Twitter a little while back), her acting like her real-life self in kayfabe when she doesn’t in other kayfabe scenarios does not make sense.
Neither Stephanie the character, nor Stephanie the person “deserve” anything. The person had a cushy career in WWE there for her if she wanted it since the womb and Stephanie the character is the most protected character in wrestling history.
I’m finding the cynical angle when I read stuff like yesterday’s “they were going to replace the entire Divas division with NXT women”. I mean, of course WWE views everyone as fungible because they hate their employees, but there’s some stark misogyny in that wholesaling of replacing one group of women with another.
“Stephanie deserves it” made me throw up in my mouth a little bit. Stephanie has absolutely nothing to do with what makes Sasha, Charlotte and Becky great. She never gave a shit about any of them (or any women’s wrestling for that matter) until it was time to make herself look good. She’s a leech and she always has been. None of the NXT girls need her. She just needs this to put herself over as some savior of women’s wrestling.
@Milkman Perfectly stated.
So you guys believe this happens without Steph’s involvement?
Why she did it matters far less than the simple fact that she did it.
Negativity breeds negativity. Is there a chance they might screw up the women’s division? Absolutely. But they could screw up anything. When the moments are good, we should enjoy them. When they’re bad, we can remember the good moments. As of this posting, the reemergence of talent in the women’s division is a GOOD thing and I’m not going to rag on Steph or anyone for what’s happening. I’ll enjoy the story and see where it goes. And as for getting rid of the Bellas, they can’t do that. They still draw, even if they’re not as good in the ring as Charlotte, Sasha, etc.
Something occurred to me last night while listening to the Bellas on commentary. They could be great characters by continuing to do what they are doing if it was given the right context by creative. They are heels, they are focused on themselves and want everything focused on them as well but they try to talk like faces (we love competition, these women are crazy talented and deserve to be here, etc.). They want to be faces but they cant overcome their baser instincts, being self absorbed, egocentric cheaters. We are so often given the heel “who doesn’t care about these people cause they mean nothing” heat but why not the “why don’t you love me, I’m saying all the right things” heat? Make them desperate for the love and attention of the WWE universe but they cant have it because they cant get over their internal heel natures. There is potential there for complex, intriguing characters, which is what the Bellas, who have improved in the ring but arent going to compare to the new influx of women coming up in that regard, need to be. IMO
@Riven That would be incredible, but it’s way too advanced and nuanced for WWE creative as it currently exists. Damn shame too, that would be the perfect role for them.
Ric Flair and his daughter…it’s getting dusty in here dammit.
Cena matches and Rollins promos are the New Pre-Divas-Revolution-Piss-Break-Matches.
Hey, that catapult RKO was comical AND awesome!
True statement. Everyone in the arena had a great reaction to it, but catch Cena: “Oh no, he’s not.. he is… oh my goodness… gee whiz!”
Ignoring the Charlotte match (and while the in-ring action was great, JBL and Cole were at their near worst all night) I thought RAW started pretty lousy and mailed in. Taker is awful on the mic, and it’s made worse by the fact that it’s totally unnecessary. Nobody in the WWE needs to talk less. The Tag match felt stale as hell, even including the New Day’s lazy interruption.
I feel many complaints about Cena boil down to “I just don’t like that he exists”, because so often they’re complaining about things that make 100% sense for John Cena the character. I don’t love all of them, but like that’s the guy they’ve spent 10 years developing.
Him coming out and sonning Seth felt like it made so much sense in character and within the context of the ongoing story that I really enjoyed it and was able to set aside a lot of my personal distaste for his mic work. The dude’s a 15 time champ, he’s Mr. Doesn’t Back Down and Never Give Up, Mr. Face of the Company and he absolutely should be getting in the face of a guy who is acting like he won because a drunk uncle wandered into the ring.
I think my frustration with the pessimism and cynicism I’ve seen in the fan base coming out of Battleground really helped me enjoy the main event. The happy faces having fun and yucking it up while all these sullen, selfish assholes couldn’t get along. (and while yeah- Lana’s been shitty in the feud and is a good reminder than there’s still a lot of crap writing wrt women on the show, Rusev has said some pretty nasty/regressive shit as well). Kinda super into the idea of a Cesaro/Orton team. Shit, throw Cena in there and send them off to King of Trios.
Cena mark at it’s Cena-markiest. Some of you guys like him, some of y’all don’t.
@The American Dream: I can take or leave Cena, but it is hilarious to see how far people go to make sure no one looks into his actions ever. It’s just “Cena’s terrible” and no attempt to figure out his motivations or anything. And anyone who does is a “mark” for him.
@Sage
But we know what Cena’s motivations are. Max Landis made it pretty plain for everyone to see. We also know Cena is a secret heel. That’s why he does the shitty things he always does. He is an entitled, gifted, man child. If you like that kind of thing…good for you. If you take time to defend it endlessly…like Dids has (while wiping his tears with his Never Give Up towel).
@Sage
That makes you a Cena mark.
While it wasn’t GREAT booking, the idea that the faces should just like, make things fair and have Cena and Orton go backstage or whatever, is silly.
Good points, except I disagree with you about Taker. I haven’t heard him talk in a long time so it was fun to see. I know your response would be, “Yeah, he hasn’t talked in a long time. And it should’ve stayed that way.” But it was a neat little piece of nostalgia nonetheless.
I fear the only storyline development this Divas stuff is going to get is Michael Cole yelling ‘REVOLUTION’ a bunch and constantly reminding us how Queen of Humanity Stephanie McMahon saved all of women’ sport.
Maybe early to say, but it’s most likely. They misunderstood givedivasachance. Pushing the same women, using the same narratives. They ignored how it all started. It came about because a divas tag match ended in 30 seconds because they had to make time for a 4 minute Sting hype video. What about giving Emma the diva buried in 30 seconds a longer lengthier match? The same one they fired for shop lifting, yet they’ve been more forgiving of male talent for more serious crimes. They don’t really care, they’ve just seen what’s happened in women’s sports, and think maybe if they can do the same they’ll turn a profit. Which doesn’t bother me that’s about money, but if it’s not successful with two months it’ll be back to business as usual and we should all know this by now.
@Alston Emma has won one match on Raw or Smackdown since last May, and that was a Santa’s Little Helper six-woman tag where she had one comedy spot and didn’t get the pin. At the moment she’s Dana Brooke’s sidewoman. Let it go.
Baby Mine?
[instagram.com]
Oh look, Sasha Banks being awesome. THAT NEVER HAPPENS.
I admire the difference between Sasha With Glasses Off (overselfied vaingloriousness) and Sasha With Glasses On (anime-fangirl Tumblr-nerd sweetheart)
Thank god Stephanie was there to take the picture.
Why are you on my wife’s instagram?
Sasha in short-shorts and glasses making a nerdy reference makes me feel all the special grown-up feelings AJ used to.
Sasha’s Instagram is one of the great wonders. About a quarter of the time it’s the usual shilling nutrition/workout stuff, another third it’s DA BADDEST SNATCHING EDGES #LIKEABOSS, then the rest of the time it’s more like…
[instagram.com]
Sasha being friends with Snoopy is so appropriate :)
There’s also some where Sasha’s all “yeah, best I knock everyone on their ass”
Example:
[instagram.com]
If we get to shape our own heaven when we die, mine will be an eternal slumber party with AJ, Sasha, Lady, Alexa, Renee, and possibly Sara Lee from Tough Enough, where we just watch movies and old Buffy episodes and snack and occasionally I’ll referee some boss women’s wrestling matches. Also, everyone’s wearing pajamas.
@Lester
Room for 1 more?
Excelt Buffy sucks. #heelturn
#fgrammar
Man, what a great advert for the IG of the best wrestler in the world. And @Jeans Ambrose , pretty sure polygamy is illegal in my neck of the woods. Back of muh girl before this turns into some Viper and Mountain nonsense.
“2. Michael Cole should never be allowed to speak to women. The guy’s been Pavlov’d into thinking that “you’re jealous” is a Diva’s only possible motivation, even when he just saw Stephanie McMahon picking teams and telling everyone they’re equal.”
THANK YOU. I mentioned this last night on the thread and got buried. Glad someone else realizes JBL & Cole’s attempts to get them to be catty bitches were terrible
Hearing JBL try to interact/talk about the women made me appreciate Corey Graves and Rich Brennan a ton. (and I’m already a big fan). Not just because they’re better, but because they feel like they’re actually putting forth effort. The only thing JBL tries to do is sandbag Saxon.
If there is a legit revolution, a change in the commentary really should be part of it.
The words “jealous”, “crazy” and all their synonyms should be added to the commentators list of banned words during Women’s matches.
Corey actually puts over the women at the expense of himself, has Cole ever done that?
The most complimentary Cole’s ever been was a “eh, she did alright” when AJ had that godlike match with Naomi that one time.
I was sure the whole KO-JC thing would not amount to much but even I’m stunned that it amounted to absolutely nothing. As usual a John Cena feud equals no stakes.
That being said I’ve reached that point again where WWE is booking it all straight into the ground for this viewer. The only appeal Lesnar vs. Taker ever had to me was the broken streak which kinda erased the real memory of this trainwreck of a match. The rehash is gonna hurt both of them.
Once again the only fun thing about WWE (if you’re not counting NXT) is this column and the occasional Cesaro oder Owens-Nugget on Fan Nation.
Kevin Owens, a guy who 1.5 years ago nobody thought would make it in the WWE at all just Main Evented Raw and is super over. That’s not nothing. Storyline wise, we have no idea what’s happening next, so it seems a bit early to break out the doom and gloom.
(*shakes Magic 8-Ball*)
“#LOLCENAWINS”
Repeat.
Except last night told us all we need to know. Owens isn’t getting his heat back. He’s not pinning Cena for the title. Cena is moving on to take the WHC. And since having Cena lose the belt on the way to another within one month would look weak, Cena isn’t dropping the US title. He’ll vacate it after. Maybe they’ll be nice enough to give it to Owens then once the belt doesn’t matter and he’s doing jobs.
He comes out last night doing zero promo work, and has about 45 seconds of in-ring action where he’s clearly not in it and dead inside. This isn’t a guy who is okay and on the upswing.
@Dids He didn’t strictly main event Raw as briefly show up around it. Summer Rae contributed more to the outcome than he did.
Aside from Cena and Cesaro, KO now has beefs with Seamus and Rusev. How many people get more than one storyline at a time? KO has four. I’m not sure how the Cena feud will end (I;m hoping they realize Cena needs to lose), but KO will be fine. He won’t need to recover like Rusev and Wyatt had to after a Cena program.
How can he carry off feuds with Sheamus and Rusev if he remains a heel only in it for himself, though?
Don’t forget Rusev. He rules.
@signor It seems like they’re not really sticking to heel vs. face in that group. Rusev, Owens, Cesaro (and now Sheamus) all have a problem with each other. I think they might actually realize it doesn’t matter who the face or heel is when you have awesome dudes (minus Sheamus) beating on each other.
@Jeans Ambrose
The Cena feud HAS ENDED.
Brandon, I’m all sads you didn’t use the Undertaker/Louis Armstrong joke on the B&W. Made my wife laugh.
I did! It’s the first best, in boldface.
Crap…I missed the boldface. Screwed the pooch on that one.
Cody’s hot Cuban mama!
When I heard, “Are you jealous?” during the Divas commentary, I wanted to punch a whole through a wall. Can we just get Brennan and Graves up to do the Divas matches, while JBL and Cole stand in the corner talking about the current cricket standings or something?
Taker’s promo was fine with me. It made the opening segment feel special. Been watching that dude give in-ring RAW promos for ages, and they are what they are. I was just waiting for him to call the fans his “Creatures of the Night.”
Now, for John Cena. No, there is no way that Cena/Rollins by themselves can be the title match for Summerslam. The Brooklyn crowd will revolt. Honestly, this is the absolute perfect time to put the strap on Cesaro. If you do that as a surprise in Brooklyn in a Triple Threat match, you’ll get an insane crowd reaction and potentially have gotten Cesaro over for good. Let him pin Cena, giving Rollins claim to the fact that he’s never been pinned and let Cesaro/Rollins matches be insane work-a-thons that anchor the usual snoozefest September and October PPVs. If it doesn’t work, you can default to Cena or Orton (or go Sheamus cash in) at any time. But it’s time to try it out.
We need Owens with the US Title so he can make a mockery of the Cena open challenge by squashing jobbers, bailing early, and cheating to win. He’s a delightful prick and his shtick works better when he has a belt to lord over people.
Feels like Cesaro has been fantasy booked into every male feud in the company in the last three weeks. Don’t blame me when he faces R-Truth on the pre-show.
@signor haha you’re probably right. but he’s done all the midcard nonsense. unless you’re going to strip ryback of the IC and try to let cesaro make it the workhorse title again, then stick a rocket on the dude’s back and see if he sinks or swims.
@baymenxpac
They really need to put Cesaro on the IC title and let him uppercut the card for the next few months. Bryan couldn’t do it…next man up. Ryback isn’t that man.
@signor Cesaro vs. R-Truth! Can you imagine the endless endless endless endless battles those two would put on? There would definitely be two people in the ring during those matches.
Nice.
Lol your comments man
I remember when Big E Langston and Dolph Ziggler used to be in Cesaro’s spot, tagging in the main event with Cena. Let’s hope Cesaro stays as “Zack Morris’ Best Friend” Screech and doesn’t turn into “Saved By the Bell: The New Class” Screech.
Undertaker got knocked out in their Mania match from the suplex on the outside. So even though it is a while later I think the SS match will be better.
But not much better. The mania match was an absolute trainwreck. And whose to say Taker will be able to protect himself any better this time? He’s 50 years old, zero cardio and bones are frail as hell.
As someone who likes when Legends return and can appreciate those who can still “go” – regardless of their age – really, the decision should’ve been for Taker to troll literally ANYBODY but Brock. I’m happy to see Taker. I’m disappointed Brock got robbed of the title, and I’m more upset it was Taker who did it.
There’s a perfectly good Luke Harper who the WWE could’ve been pushing and got some heat behind for Taker start shit with. And guess what? Bray could’ve got up all in that Kool-Aid because they ended up bringing Wyatt and Harper back together anyway.
What worries me is that Brock’s style doesn’t jive well with ‘takers. Brock looks best tossing people around the ring and working with the more agile performers. ‘Taker is the exact opposite of that at this point in his career; he’s old, slow, plotting, and injury-prone. I’m afraid that ‘Taker’s spine would shatter into a million pieces if Brock tried to suplex him.
The thing that made me all dead inside was when Rollins came out to zero reaction, tried to go to the well for heel heat….. and the crowd didn’t react. He tried again, and got a light Bronx cheer. Then a look sets in over his face and it’s…… shit. Looked like his puppy died. I figured it couldn’t get worse than we heard RAPPPPPAAAAADDOOOO.
Cena comes out, utterly buries him, and is not gonna drop the US title to someone before he wins the WHC.
Summerslam is looking to be the most depressing ppv ever.
I think you’re looking too much into that Rollins promo/reaction thing there. It’s not nearly as bad as you think.
KAIJU BIG BATTEL made me smile super hard. You’re the man, Stroud.
Seriously, can the WWE just give us a heel character who isn’t either a loser or a coward, and actually gets things done?
Roddy Piper agrees…(hits ethnic stereotype in the head with a coconut)
Undertaker’s voice sounded like an angry Cookie Monster (credit: my girlfriend, who doesn’t watch wrestling).
But absolutely should commentate on it. Please ask her to make more jokes.
I like Rollins’ promos…. Being a slimy coward is fine, but when Cena (or anyone) comes out and is like, “you’re a slimy coward”, it kind of ruins what they’re doing with Seth
Obvious heel is obvious…but for Cena marks and children…Saint Cena has to come to their aid and point out the obvious…and judge them…and chide them…and be relentless until they get what their spoiled heart desires.
Honestly, I think what should have happened was for Rollins to either low blow Cena, or attack Cena from behind and then bail. It shows Cena is right, but shows Seth has enough courage to not completely take Cena’s shit.
I thought Rollins would attack Cena and try to defend himself. Ever since he has lost his backup he hasn’t felt so invincible and has seemed to want to prove himself. Maybe the Brock “W” gave him a bit of extra moxie to bail.
Seth needs to stop looking like he’s going to cry when he’s in the middle of a promo.
He’s an impossible person who powerbombs people twice his size. I shouldn’t have the urge to feed him soup and tell me things are going to be okay.
The Best and Wort is already up?
Crap I must be late for work.
(“Poochie and her sister, Shittier Poochie”)
I would prefer that the Bella’s are referred to as Cena’s wife and Bryan’s wife. It makes their motivation within the Divas much more accurate.
Nikki doesn’t deserve a lot of shade. She’s gotten better.
Now Brie on the other hand deserves tons of shade. And don’t view her as “Bryan’s wife” because that would assume there’s some way the best technical wrestler in the world could salvage the trainwreck that is Brie Bella, in-ring worker.
You’d think Bryan would have a lot of time on his hands for coaching now
1) The Undertaker is like the SNL skit where Patrick Stewart played the devil.
2) I don’t get the John Cena top 10 joke about Veronica?
will Undertaker feast on Lesnar’s bloody entrails till… till the cows come home?
@SHough610 – The “Veronica” joke referenced this.
[www.youtube.com]
Lesnar and Taker COULD be good. Lesnar wasn’t about suplexing dudes into submission during their first match, but I don’t trust Undertaker to take more than a couple germans without dying. My guess is they know that too so we’ll ptobably end up with 10-15 minutes of shoulder thrusts in the corner
Best: Two Divas Matches On The Same Show!
Best: Cesaro Gets To Be Friends With Zack And AC
These 2 things made my night, 2 (good) women’s matches and Cesaro being the one to get the hero treatment on a team with Cena and Orton.
Kaiju battle was fun too, if a bit long.
Also, “UNDERCOVER BABYFACE RUSEV” – you’re not wrong.
Nice of WWE to put the post-show dark match on TV for once.
I did wonder about the disconnect with how long Heyman has been talking about the broken streak, I’d like to imagine Taker backstage seeing Brock preparing for his make or break main event world title match and thinking “…nope, this isn’t the moment”.
Speaking of decisions that can only be reacted to with “…righto”, Tough Enough went under a million viewers last week and WWE think the way to win support back is a Show-Ryback confrontation.
So it seems that when Nikki finally deigns to work another singles match (presumably the week after AJ’s record goes) it’ll be Charlotte who’ll do all the title running while Sasha takes on Paige. Both will far more than likely be good work, but I’d still quite like that sole angle of the last six months of Paige repeatedly being cheated out of title victory to be paid off at some stage. Nikki suddenly being a chickenshit heel champion after nine months of lording it seems awkward.
Why Rusev is a face even if he’s an asshole to Lana.
Rusev lost everything, and when he was at his darkest and most vulnerable, Lana dumps him, and goes with another guy. They immediately prance on TV about how happy they are to be fucking, and how over Rusev she is. Rusev comes out for an explanation, Dolph again brags about fucking her to his face, makes out with her, calls him a pissant, and Rusev is powerless to do anything because OH YEAH, HE’S ON CRUTCHES. So they take time to continually mock him, week after week. Only thing they didn’t do was mock about how awful Rusev was in bed, but thankfully he healed quickly.
Now when you’re faced with that situation, you’re a human being. You should be noble and above it all. But how many guys, faced with that scenario, even the best of us, wouldn’t seek revenge on DAT BITCH and make her feel every pit of pain and suffering she inflicted on you? You’re gonna get a new girl, a hotter girl, a nicer girl, a more caring girl, and a girl who cares about your needs, whereas all Lana did was order him around.
Sure, you’re being petty and kind of a jerk, but its completely understandable that even babyfaces have a breaking point.
Seth’s gimmick is starting to get tiresome–mostly because he’s so clearly a cowardly heel and The Authority so clearly wants him to be something else. He’s not this “dominant force”–he’s a guy who’ll hop out of the ring and take his championship with him the second he feels he’s being challenged. The fact that we even did a Lesnar vs. Rollins (without someone else there to take a lot of Lesnar’s offense off Seth) was a mistake because like Brandon said yesterday, you’re taking a guy who can barely beat Dean Ambrose and putting him against the guy who trashed SuperCena and curb stomped (no special move) The Streak, and telling him he can’t use the help he’s been relying on since he was MITB holder. WTF did we think was going to happen? So really, I’m saying that Cena said what I was already thinking: shut up Seth, you haven’t DONE anything.
I can’t comment too much on what people actually said promo-wise beside that though. Couldn’t hear what was being said b/c I was at a friend’s place. I do like the fact that the Divas are getting two matches, but I’m not ready to believe yet. Come back in a month.
Also, as much as I love this place, the lengths to which everyone tries to make Rusev out to be a decent human being are amazing. Like, yeah he definitely WRESTLES like a babyface (a monstrous, powerful as shit babyface) but he’s a fucking asshole personality wise. He’s been a sexist dickbag to Lana since she tried to save him from sitting in the weakest submission ever, and the only thing he’s done with Summer Rae is try to turn her into his ex, which I shouldn’t even have to comment on. I’m not saying it isn’t okay to like him. It’s crazy to call him a face, though.
You can have a differing opinion from the narrative WWE tries to cram down your throat. You can be like Jim Ross and wonder why Rusev isn’t a face. Questioning things is the fun part. Blindly accepting them…no likey egg roll.
You can be like Jim Ross and cut insane promos for fake Burger King commercials on your podcast, too. Life is magical.
Life as Jim Ross would be magical. BBQ sauce all over everything.
I’m so ready for full Saved By The Bell booking.
Nikki Bella, after weeks of taking pep pills to keep up with the new NXT divas, has a breakdown in the locker room area:
“I’m so excited! I’m so excited! I’m so…scared *cries*”
+1
That was Jessie. Zack’s girlfriend was Kelly. If anything, she should get a pimple and Cena should give her a cream that turns her face maroon. And then Brie and Alicia can come out with it too and call it Team Bella War Paint. And then Cena can offer some to Vince, who declines, yet visibly has already tried some as his face is covered in maroon spots.
At Summer
SlamFest I DESPERATELY want Becky to ride down to the ring in something that looks like this:
[geek-news.mtv.com]
Please WWE, make this happen.
Never did get steampunk. Didn’t mankind already dispose of steam as a tedious way to get very little energy from something?
Can The Vaudevillains have the bicycle with the huge front wheel and the tiny back wheel?
Good God did somebody make a little bicycle out of an old Walkman?
Moments like this Panoramic shot of the entire roster is why I miss 3 Man Band
Look at Cesaro and Sheamus BREAKIN’ KAYFABE (, MAGGLE!) in the background of the Hunter and Stephanie Are the Only Important People in the Room company meeting looking at each other like “What is this shit?”.
“Look, The Ascension thinks they’re people!”
LOL
“Rusev comes in all “aw shucks” and makes out with her with his eyes open so he can stare down Lana.”
That was so mental but also hilarious at the same time.
Rusev in NXT and Rusev now is like night and day. He’s been killing it in the ring for a while now.but now he’s killing it on the mic as well.
Am I a bad person for getting extremely happy (borderline sexually aroused) when Summer Rae slapped the taste out of Lana’s mouth?
I’ve been trying to find a spot to mention this for a while now so I’m just going to go for it: why have the Wyatts ever follow the rules? The biggest problem with Bray has been that his feuds are all about how scary he is, but he has to eventually lose all of them (presumably because they don’t know what he would accomplish by winning, because they don’t seem to know what he is ever trying to accomplish). So just have the Wyatts be out to harm people for whatever vague hillbilly cultist reason you want and the question isn’t “oh no, what if John Cena/Dean Ambrose/whoever LOSES to Bray Wyatt!” but rather “oh no, how is this person going to get the Wyatts to stop coming after them?”
Wouldn’t that actually be scary? That if you get scheduled in a match with the Wyatts there’s a chance they’ll turn into a violent version of Overly Attached Girlfriend and they don’t care if you manage to pin them because they’re psychopaths and don’t have things like “pride” and “career aspirations” so they won’t just shuffle off to lick their wounds because you held them on the ground for three seconds at a PPV. You could still use them as a holding pattern for guys you want to pump the brakes on, like when Bray randomly showed up to cost Roman Money in the Bank or pull spooky hologram lantern powers on Ambrose, but you wouldn’t need to come up with bigger reasons than “you, we want to attack YOU now.”
I’m sure WWE’s logic (and it was explicitly cited in those announcing notes) would be that everyone should care about winning their matches because this is supposed to be a competition, but considering how wrestlers will immediately ignore the contest they supposedly care about to focus on ANY entrance music that plays unexpectedly I think it’s okay to stretch the motivations a bit. Just seems like it would liven up the characters and the show to basically have a pack of feral swamp dogs wandering around who aren’t turned into Cajun Corporate Kanes by an inexplicable adherence to the rules.
He won the blowoffs for both the Ambrose and Bryan feuds. They just never capitalize on any momentum for… anyone, but him particularly.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside oh my God you’re right! I completely forgot he randomly won that Bryan feud.
The Bryan feud win was forgotten because the blowoff was at the Rumble and so with the following necessity to build on the Authority angle got somewhat lost in the course of events.
I have been saying this for awhile. The Wyatts should not even want to win the titles or care about matches. It should just be an excuse fro them to come out and kick the shit out of someone.
The Wyatts should have 3 goals
1: Kick the shit out of everyone
2: Grow the Family
3: See goal #1
The biggest problem with the Wyatts isn’t caring about the rules, it’s that they only get built up to lose to someone better.
What made Undertaker work was that he still got wins over Stone Cold, Rock, Mankind, etc. That’s what Wyatt needs. Wins over people who matter at important PPVs. I keep saying this, but, the WWE clearly wants Wyatt to be a thing. It makes no sense to me that they keep getting gun shy at the last second.
Merch sales and network subscribers keep getting in the way. Bidness has changed. Pay-winduh.
The Wyatt win at the Rumble is kind of forgotten because of the circumstances that followed, I think. WWE is rarely any good at forward planning, but I was certain it would be revisited during Bryans title reign. I was pretty much convinced right up until Bryan was revealed to be injured that once Kane was out of the way Bray was going to come a calling and make D-Bry painfully aware that he hadn’t forgotten about him. But then, bam, injury.
Damn shame. I really wanted Bryan and Wyatt to tear it up for the strap, but I guess it’s not to be.
Oh, and Summer wore it better than Lana.
I disagree with your statement.
Why wouldn’t The Bellas be involved in this though? Nikki is still the champion, after all. Additionally, if really want the revolution to be complete, you need to have the team that was dominate before this be beaten down. Otherwise, you just have two revolution teams fighting each other for what, to be the better revolution team? If things change, everyone needs to be involved. Paige wanted to bring the Bellas down. If they don’t fight the Bellas, nothing changes.
RE: Brie. She steps in and wrestles for Team Bella because if Nikki gets in and beats Charlotte/Becky/Sasha, everyone would cry about a burial and “SAME OLD SHIT.” I know this doesn’t explain why Alicia doesn’t get to wrestle. However, if a Bella has to wrestle, it has to be Brie.
I don’t think anyone has a problem storyline-wise why Brie is representing, I think the problem is that she sucks. She’s the least talented member of her team, of which is named after her “last name” and includes a non-sister member, in every category.
I suppose I can see that, but I don’t think she’s that bad. She’s not the best, but not downright awful.
Yup. People are overdoing it with Brie’s ability. She’s not great, but she’s not a mess either.
I get why they’re holding back on Nikki, but it’s weird how much Alicia, who can work (her Northern Lights >>>>> *) and is just otherworldly beautiful is such a 3rd wheel. She’s too good to be just making up the numbers.
It hits upon a problem inherent in this setup about who can take a loss for their team to keep things even – Brie always takes the fall to whoever’s about to challenge Nikki and Alicia’s just been beaten clean by Paige on Raw *and* Smackdown, while Nikki’s pinned Naomi clean three times in title matches and Tamina’s really there as enforcer ballast. But who can comfortably take the clean fall in Team Paige? Paige can’t because in kayfabe this whole storyline is centered on her quest for the title and continually being cheated (even Sasha wasn’t the legal woman), Charlotte’s already being pushed as the dominant name and Becky would look like she’s being buried from the start.
I know fantasy booking is the worst, but wouldn’t it have been better if they did more to explain why Taker did his run-in at that exact moment? Like, say Rollins somehow found the Eye of Tyr online and is now using it to force Taker to do his bidding, and his bidding at the moment is both saving the title and keeping the Beast occupued? I would watch the hell out of that.
Kevin Owens, Rusev and Sheamus were, I guess, Valley. For sure! Can’t we say Cesaro was big Pete?
Cesaro was totally Mikey: A guy who had as much charisma but never got his moment in the sun for long because we always had to focus our attention on Zack and AC
Watching Undertaker walking to the ring all by himself makes me miss Paul Bearer.
1) I don’t know who the shit is feeding Cole the lines of “Sasha Banks is just jealous” of the pretty white girls, but, holy shit, I want to kick that person square in the dick. You can’t preach revolution when you’re still coming up with jealously angles with new characters.
2) How amazing would it be if the WWE pulled the trigger and did the double turn of Rusev and Ziggler? Rusev practically is the American (Immigrant) dream now anyway. Channel his quirky humor and push the man, damnit!
Kayfabe wise, what’s the deal with Lana not looking as good as she normally does? Is she about to get an epiphany that Rusev genuinely makes her feel better about herself and Dolph made her get too dirty in the gutter?
3) Never going to happen, but I hope KO faces and beats Seamus for the briefcase at Summerfest and Cena beats Rollins for the title, only for KO to cash in the briefcase and beat Cena. KO scamming his way to a title so quickly would be glorious heel stuff.
And because Cena would be tying Flair’s record, maybe Flair could low blow Cena to get the cash-in started.
Have they ever had a match post MITB for the briefcase?
Mr. Kennedy lost his in a match, RVD retained the case (and won the IC belt) in a Title v Case match and Ziggler defended his case twice (v Career against Jericho and in a TLC Match against Cena).
@DravenCage
Awesome. Time for another one. Sheamus is pure crap.
Lana looked better because she was around the man she loved.
Is it weird that I want the pay off for this angle to be Lana and Rusev realizing they need each other and we get a modern Macho Man/Elizabeth redux?
“Lana, will you marry me?”
“Only if you promise never to crush my heart again.”
I don’t really have a problem with Stephanie introducing 3/4 of the Four Horsewomen of NXT despite the wonky heel/face alignment because it seems like an actual promise of change on the main roster. They could have just as easily used Lita or another legendary female wrestler, but having the shoot minority owner/Chief Brand Officer of the company say it instills confidence that there might truly be a change in how women’s wrestling is approached beyond co-opting a hashtag for two weeks. To my knowledge, Trips and Steph have been running NXT where this shift has already taken place and where many fans really began to take notice of the work that these wrestlers were doing so I’m not upset by Proud Mama and Proud Papa telling the audience that might not be up to speed with NXT, “No, you need to take this seriously now, because it’s just as good as men’s wrestling”. That said, if they chirp on about how Stephanie is “the savior of women’s wrestling,” I’ll eat my words, but for now I’m optimistic.
Says here that Tyler Breeze and Solomon Crowe were among the security detail in the Brock-Taker brawl. I can’t see them, can you?
I think someone mentioned Breeze…but no one spotted poopy pants.
Found them! They’re in the first of the brawl videos, Tyler should be easy to spot with his hair (which Taker ruffles at one point), Solomon is one of the people Taker downs when they’re briefly sent to opposite corners.
@signor
Breeze/Taker feud confirmed!? “At Wrestlemania, I retire The Fugly-Taker, for good. Because good… is… mmmgorgeous.”
Maybe Kevin Owens will pick a fight with Sheamus for the MIB briefcase and become the new Mr. Money in the Bank?
Owens with that briefcase would be gold. It would be double gold if he used it to beat new World Champion John Cena after he just had a hard fought victory over Rollins.
Would be even more in character if he decides out vengeful spite to cash in on Cena for the US title before the Rollins match is over.
I know DQ finishes aren’t the greatest storytelling device. In fact, they’re closer to the worst storytelling device…BUT- I’m so happy that Luke Harper is back and that Ambrose is getting involved that I will be more than fine with every single one of these matches ending in some BS as long as we get to see more Ambrose and Harper in an important angle. Harper is ridiculous for a big man, and Ambrose is Ambrose…so I’m for it!
Oops, nearly let Paige and Becky teaming together slip by without mentioning this:
[www.youtube.com]
IIIIIIIIIINGERLAND!!!
Young waify Paige really gives you an idea of the value of squats.
This will never get old.
And I don’t know why Paige keeps playing a wrestling character that I would’ve come up with when I was 13 instead of doing something with her natural goofiness.
Becky spends most of her time telling terrible puns but she’s still a sympathetic babyface.
So…have we given up the expectation that Cena’s going to lose the title in one of these impromptu open challenges?
Or is he going to hold it until Sami is ready…
He’s going to pin Rollins for the title and vacate the US strap.
Pretty high chance of that happening.
Cena isn’t Shawn, he loses his belts.
Sting would have looked badass with the Shield getup and Crow facepaint during his time in the rafters. They really should have gone with that, why would a dude who never wrestles wear a spandex bodysuit?
They should form a SHIELD 2.0 with Sting for a quick 2 month build.
The Wyatts reform with Bo Dallas as a 3rd member (not a follower but a spiritual adviser to Bray).
The Wyatts vs SHIELD 2.0 at Summerslam, then Sting vs Bray @ Night of Champions and then all six in a Hell in the Cell match.
Eventually spinning Reigns and Ambros off to a Triple Threat match @ Wrestlemania with Rollins.
So, John Cena just gets to shit all over the actual champion because he is a bag of ass as a character and a secret heel? He actually was getting me to begrudingly enjoy him again because the open challenge was pretty sweet, though I don’t understand where he goes from here. I’m guessing he holds it until Zayn returns to win it, causing KO to go nuclear.
But fuck Cena. Last night’s shit was terrible. I’m not even entirely sure why I’m so pissed, because it isn’t surprising. Cole could shout out vintage Cena and I would’ve nodded knowingly…
That pull apart brawl was awesome though. Lesnar screaming “I’m gonna murder you!” with Taker responding, “You’re gonna have to!”
If Sami Zayn returns to win the US title and it leads to Kevin Owens losing his goddamn mind, I reserve the right to do a complete one eighty on Cena winning at Battleground, because that would be pretty amazing.
Given Zayn might not be back until next year you’ve got some anticipating to do.
I don’t have problem with Steph pushing the new Divas division for several reasons:
1. It carries a McMahon Stamp of Approval, that means WWE will do a lot to make it work, since bailing on it would look bad.
2. Even if NXT is HHHs baby, Steph was the one who introduced the NXT Womens Championship and the inaugural tournament. So she has some ownership of the NXT Womens division, at least in kayfabe.
3. In some ways this is WWEs way to put up a giant sign saying “This is IMPORTANT” to get casual viewers who’s never seen NXT to get aboard.
4. Steph and HHH is beyond the Face/Heel divide. They are mercurial gods who on the questionnaire”Evil” and “Good” would make their own little box and pencil inn “Orange”…
LOL can’t agree more