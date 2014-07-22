The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/21/14: Flo Rida Vs. Heath Slater II

– Make sure you’ve read The Best And Worst Of WWE Battleground 2014. It’s just like last week’s Raw, only slightly longer.
the surprised guy was a plant :(
Of course he was. You don’t get front row on cameraside these days without being a plant or being related to somebody. When I sat front row cameraside I was surrounded by Rhodeses and Guerreros.
heh, even though he was it’s still one of the best fan reactions in a while
I’m still laughing about his reaction a day later, regardless.
But what about Frank the Clown, according to his appearance on Straight Shoot, he just has really great luck getting front row seats to every show in the mid-west! And they are affordable, especially for a dude claiming to be a waiter/actor! Definitely not paid to be there!
So he wasn’t a fungi?
Yeah, but did they have to get the page from 30 Rock to play him?
I’d like the Usos if they slapped women in the face and called them cunts.
Chris Lilley likes wrestling.
Aww, the little girl in the background of the “bitch” gif lost her half smile at the shocking utterance.
But you’re OUR vegan, pacifist, pussy.
I’d like to second that, because I agree and I’m pretty fantastic at jumping on bandwagon and others’ contributions.
I really expected more Bests.
But I was pretty high when I watched RAW.
Maybe that’s the trick.
Flo Rida still sucked though
Paul Heyman is entering the endgame of an elaborate plan to take over the WWE that started in early 2013. Let me explain:
The alliance between HHH and Heyman may seem strange at first, but this is a calculated maneuver that Heyman has been planning for well over a year. His goal is to not only be in control of a unified champion, but to oust the Authority as the lead faction in the company.
1) Heyman chooses Brock Lesnar as his instrument, but knows HHH/Vince/etc will never endorse Lesnar as their corporate champion unless they are desperate.
2) Lesnar needs a singular distinction that shows that he is more reliable and formidable than any other superstar. That distinction is beating the Undertaker’s streak.
3) Heyman scouts the Undertaker a full year ahead of time by pitting C.M. Punk against him. Heyman gets a ringside seat to study the Undertaker.
4) Heyman unleashes the Shield against the Undertaker, seriously injuring him and preventing a full recovery before next year’s Wrestlemania.
4) Heyman pits Lesnar against C.M. Punk to condition Lesnar against the Undertaker’s last opponent and compensate where C.M. Punk failed.
5) Lesnar beats a weakened Undertaker with ease, enhanced by Taker’s injuries, training against Punk, and Heyman’s scouting.
6) Heyman taps Cesaro as his new enforcer, and also a reason for Heyman to regularly appear without Lesnar while repeating the Lesnar’s Singular Distinction.
7) Heyman and Cesaro mysteriously stop associating with one another shortly before Battleground.
8) Cesaro mysteriously offers his help to HHH as a new enforcer, undermining Seth Rollins’ position in the faction.
7) Heyman waits until the Authority are truly desperate for a challenger to Cena and graciously offers his champion Lesnar, a superstar literally like no other.
My theory: Cesaro is Heyman’s inside man during this tenuous alliance with the Authority. If Lesnar wins, Cesaro will prevent Rollins from cashing in his briefcase, and both Paul Heyman Guys will wait until the opportunity is right to trash HHH and buy the allegiance of Randy Orton and whatever other cowardly heels would rather side with the new, scarier game in town.
Heck, I wouldn’t be surprised if Heyman was the one who actually called the cops on Steph, or at least put the idea in Brie’s head. Divide and conquer.
Good idea. Too elaborate for WWE fans.
This would be great but long term booking in WWE is usually an accident so this will never happen. And yeah, I hope I am wrong because I wanna see this and still fully support Paul Heyman.
I… really like this.
And one day, Cesaro will turn to Triple H, murder tell him “Paul Heyman sends his regards,” and murder him via Euro-cut.
Heyman as evil genius would be the best.
Plan C: Conquer the Streak, Conquer Cena, Conquer The Authority.
Someone please send this to Heyman, so he can make it kayfabe reality
Heck, Seth Rollins could have cut a deal with Heyman (his former employer) too, which better explains his weird siding with the Authority. There may come a day when both Rollins and Cesaro just wink and each other and just unload on Triple H backstage.
Coup d’Heyman. I like it.
Awesome, but too good for WWE to go through with
That would be awesome. Sadly, that is way too complicated for the WWE.
Or, you know, it could be that Heyman has a part-time schedule limited to TV/PPV events, and since he’ll never be everywhere Cesaro is, they just decided to ditch the angle.
That comment is mostly for Brandon. You’d think someone “in the business” would know that sometimes shite happens for backstage reasons. Given Heyman’s limited availability, WWE really should have never put those two together in the first place.
Love your ideas, Aaron. Hearing Heyman do a promo on this would total amazeballs.
@Goat Faced Killer How is Heyman a part time guy? He’s been on TV pretty consistently for the better part of two years. He’s been involved in three of the past 5 ‘mania main events. He’s on Raw every single Monday this year. He does outside media as a WWE employee. He’s got a DVD documentary coming out in a few weeks and he’ll absolutely be around to promote that.
Heyman’s been on TV more this year than The Miz, or AJ Lee, just to name two full time employees.
@Aaron Diaz the hive-mind over at /r/SquaredCircle is on board, too. Top Ten, coming in right now at #8. Solid booking!
Dr. CAW, I’m just going by what I’ve heard Heyman say on podcasts with Austin and Jericho. He doesn’t do all the RAWs, he rarely appears on Smackdown, and he never does house shows. Basically he wants to be on the road two days a week at most.
Of course it’s only my guess as to why they broke up Heyman and Cesaro, but under the circumstances, it doesn’t seem to make sense to pair him with full-time performers.
@Aaron Diaz Booker Of The Week, fo’ sho’, and definitely a candidate for Booker Of The Year.
You know, Cesaro’s offer to the Authority last night made me think about how much I wish he could’ve been the Authority’s mercenary muscle the entire time instead of Kane. I mean, he’s just as believable as the mega-strong guy who will mess you up, has the perfect voice for being a badass hit-man, and can carry matches far better than Kan can.
Well, he’s not The Demon Cesaro so that’s dumb!
Loved the Shrug to camera by AJ when the C M Punk chants started .
The great Khali needs new pants as the ones he’s wearing are a little tight .
They really struggled to show the crowd enjoying themselves during the Flo Rida performance .
God bless Paul Heyman .
The crowd shots during Flo Rida win the Unintentional Comedy Award for the night by a MILE.
“Just give me that one moment where they’re gathered backstage before a big match and Rusev turns a corner, notices them and his eyes get all huge.”
This legit got a HUGE laugh out of me at my day job. Gonna have to close tabs and look busy for a while…
Dirt Bike Dean Ambrose. Just don’t invite the Great Sasuke.
Cesaro just starts shoot upper cutting him and taps him out to an armbar…
My favourite moment on RAW last night was R-Truth appearing out of nowhere to check on injuring Chris Jericho. “Hey Chris, you OK?” I really wanted Jericho to gasp out “R-Truth? I-is that you?”
*Injured, not injuring. Edit function please, it’s 2014.
“I love Stephanie McMahon” – actual thing written by Brandon Stroud, 7/22/2014. Brandons version 2013 and prior are aghast.
An older version of me really loved her when she first showed up, from her debut until she got Vegas married to Triple H and turned heel.
…I don’t quite think you can say that anyone deserves to get beat up, then claim you’re a pacifist.
There’s deserves in the sense that “the consequences of this action were so obvious that while violence is not an acceptable solution, you just did a thing that you knew was going to end in violence and while I’m not going to hit you, I might laugh while somebody else does”.
Maybe I’m being overly sensitive but I hate to see Brandon turn on Bray. While I agree he needs more clear direction/motivation AND a solid PPV outing, I’d much rather keep my support behind him rather than a guy like Rusev.
Everyone’s overlooking the fact that Jericho was found bleeding from his ears after Wyatt cut his promo. I really think they’re going to pull something “supernatural” next show (ie Jericho possessed or cursed).
I just can’t possibly care when Bray Wyatt speaks anymore, I usually just use that time to check twitter now.
Trust me, the first time he stops doing the exact same stuff he’s been doing for the last three months and changes it up, I’ll be right back on board. I love Bray and really want to actively like him.
My only retort to Brandon (and it’s only to one of his points, which makes it a shitty retort indeed) is that Wyatt cared about getting his message out, which made that cage win important. Now that he knows that it’s out, they’re immaterial. Though I still have no idea what his endgame is.
@Brandon Fair nuff
The problem is the same as when Bray first debuted on the main roster. At that time, Bryan wasn’t available, so all he did was beat up Kofi Kingston and R-Truth and of course had nothing to say about it or do anything special. His promo skills and in ring character work were still top notch, as they are now, but he just isn’t doing anything, has no direction and that hurts a guy like Bray tremendously. It’s sad, because I want to see Bray become the new Undertaker (the resident super over mystical guy, not necessarily a mortician-turned-biker-turned-mortician-again), but it just isn’t in the cards right now. I just hope he doesn’t completely get buried, there’s still some amazing talent there.
I’m totally on Stephanie’s side when it comes to this Bella feud.
Heyman can only manage one guy at a time? C’mon, Paul.
Put the Dust brothers in a frikkin’ match already.
Brandon’s columns raised the Heath Slater bar far too high.
I BOlieve!
I really hope Rusev/Swagger isn’t finished. This needs more time to fester and develop.
We all knew Brock was returning, but it was good to see him back. Now, I hope, beyond hope, that the Beast Incarnate can mightily punish Cena for his multitude of sins from the past decade.
I want Slater to come out and challenge Flo Rida to a match at Summerslam and then beat the shit out of him but it will never happen because Slater isn’t a big enough name to get to shit kick the celebs. Even minor ones like Flo Rida.
Q: How do you know Stephanie McMahon is lactose-intolerant?
A: She has a problem with Brie.
Sorry, couldn’t resist. *runs and hides*
pretty cheesy joke, Jade
It’s an old one, but a Gouda. :D
I dunno Brandon, I thought it was Gouda.
Repeating that inadvertently makes me feel Bleu.
No worries, FC, I’ll let you Havarti next time. :D
You are a muenster.
Cesaro thinks your joke has a few holes in it.
if this thread were a cheese, it’d be the G.O.A.T
Cena sez: “And that’s a cheese joke thread, Monterrey Jack!”
Provelone. Sorry, that’s all I could come up with.
Despite his love for rapping in Spanish, and his propensity to show up in random tropical locales, Pitbull is American.
Come on dude, you live in Austin, every other dude on 6th St. is trying to be Pitbull.
To me the best way to rationalize liking Bray is just to pretend the Cena feud was an elseworld’s story and didn’t really happen. That’s easy to do, since beyond making what Bray’s doing now more boring, it’s had zero impact on anything. If you can ignore that, Bray’s promo last night was pretty decent. He’s better putting himself over than tearing other people down.
I’m assuming/hoping Harper and Rowan are the targets for Xavier’s new crew, because otherwise I have no idea what they do and that seems like a massive waste. My concern over where they and Cesaro will go haunted a ton of the show for me. (to echo Brandon’s point, I’ve been watching old Mania and Hart and Heenan managed damn near every heel, don’t get the need to separate Cesaro and Heyman. )
WHOA whoa whoa. Whoa. Wait a second.
Nobody FAKES liking Power Rangers, Brandon. Nobody.
I guess you haven’t been to a Hot Topic in a while.
I think you misunderstand me. There are two kinds of people in the world. People who like Power Rangers, and goddamn liars.
With the overrun, isn’t RAW technically longer than most PPVs?
Not to mention a pre and post show for every Raw. Only ‘mania gets the post shows I think.
I was tossing in the “kick-off” and not counting the Raw pre- and post-shows because the kick off actually has matches and is fundamentally part of the show.
The only thing good about the Raw pre show was when it was at the arena so you could see the Superstars taping in the background .Ballsed that up didn’t they .
One thing that’s upsetting to think about at Summerslam:
Stephanie vs. Brie is gonna get 50x the crowd reaction of AJ vs. evil Paige
I’m not sure about that. At least Paige and AJ will (theoretically, if given time) be able to work to get a reaction from the crowd. The Battleground crowd seemed to be into their first match.
Meanwhile, neither Steph or Brie know a headlock from a headstand. And they’re both impossible to root for– Steph in character, and Brie in real life.
Only until the bell rings. See Hart/McMahon or Lawler/Cole.
Stephanie needs some better boobs. They looked like shit when she was cuffs.
She must have had a torn pec near the sternum at some point. Either that, or if you have Scott Steiner, Jericho, Kofi Kingston, and Stephanie stand chest-to-chest it will reveal the hidden location of the Ark of the Covenant.
Ape Cavalry Deserter: You need to know that was the funniest thing I’ve read all day. Hire this man, Brandon.
But seriously Stephanie got in crazy-ripped shape. It was in some muscle magazine a few years back.
Yes, and that’s why she needs a decent pair of bolt-ons.
So anyone got any good/funny names for the Big E/Truth/Woods alliance?
King Big Wood
“Time to check my e-mail.”
“Damn, Why I Pick Up My Phone?”
I want a Cesaro / Rollins feud so bad.
I don’t know if I still have the bad taste from BattleGround in my mouth but I didn’t seee much to like on this Raw.
– First, I’m confused about what Triple H thinks is best for business. He’s got Cena as champ. The all around, clean cut boy scout. What’s the problem? He’d rather have “The Demon” Kane (or I guess now he’s “the devil’s favorite demon) or a guy covered in tattoos. I have nothing against tattoos. I have two full sleeves. But I know for a fact that’s not always “best for business”.
– I don’t get the fascination with Roman Reigns. In my opinion he sucks on the mic and is subpar in the ring. And his faults in the ring really show when he’s not in there with five opponents doing one of his three moves on them over and over again.
– What on earth is the end game for this Steph/Brie angle???
– I’m shocked that Brandon has turned on Bray. I was coming hear to say the same thing and expected backlash. His promos are now just a blathering bunch of nonsense with absolutely no point.
– Bo Dallas is usually my favorite part of the show. I do think he should try thinking of a different finisher. Yeah, I know the Bo-Dawg goes with the “Bo” gimmick but he sucks at doing it.
– It’s good that Lesnar is back but couldn’t he have F-5’d a couple of people?
We don’t see eye to eye at all here.
– First, are you suggesting that Triple H might use the “best for business” line to reach certain end goals even though it’s untrue?
– Roman’s the new Goldberg. I’m enjoying Roman.
– Build heat, use heat to promote matches. The end game is making people care about performers. Brie’s got more interest in her now than she’s ever had in her career.
– Ok fine, we agree.
– That’s BO-lderdash.
– This was the set up. We all want to see Brock crush stuff. It’s why you tune in next week.
BEST: HHH pausing his defence of his wife to mock the cops’ car. “Is that a hybrid you’re driving?!”
I laughed so hard at this that I startled my parrots.
No, the Best part of that segment was “Jerry’s already on the phone!” from Triple H to Steph. Anytime Jerry McDevitt gets a mention on ANY WWE programming I get way more excited than I should.
How about “These are career decisions” to the arresting officers? Also loved the backstage segment with a rightfully terrified and confused Joey Mercury.
I know the Cosmic Key is the tag belts, but I wish it was a curveball and Stardust was after the MITB briefcase – a Stardust-Rollins feud would be such a good comedown
My brother thinks the Cosmic Key is a cross-promotion for Guardians of the Galaxy somehow. I don’t really know, I never read the Marvel space-themed comics. Anyway, his theory is the Dust brothers are going to mark out when Batista returns with his new best friend, Raw guest host Chris Pratt.
You’re breaking my Bray-loving heart over here. IT’S STILL GOOD TO ME, DAMMIT.
I’m still in that boat. He’s the best WRESTLER on the roster on the mic (Heyman is obviously the overall best), and his matches are generally extremely enjoyable (though that match with Jericho on Sunday was not what I expected it to be), largely because Bray throws himself so fully into his moves.
I now I am in the minority, but I hope Brock doesn’t win the title(s) at Summer Slam.
I have had enough of a part-time wrestler taking opportunities away from those who are there every week. Cesaro, Reigns, Rollins, whoever.
Cena vs. Lesnar was okay, but not as good as Cena vs. Cesaro.
At least with Brock, I feel like he can give something big to someone with a loss. (This is, of course, assuming that the eventual story isn’t “John Cena defeats Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and/or down the road,” which is admittedly never a safe assumption when John Cena is involved.) With The Rock, his returns never amounted to more than short-term interest — we got what are dream matches for a lot of people (not me, personally, but a lot of people nevertheless), but that’s about it.
It never felt right for The Rock to be a part-time champ because he’s theoretically a good guy but only shows up when he has nothing better to do. Brock is basically playing that same guy, but in the alignment it should be — a heel. He’s that asshole who doesn’t give a shit about the fans and wants to win the title and show up only when WWE pays him enough to. Beating THAT guy — assuming, again, that Lesnar isn’t just going to get fed to Cena at SummerSlam or a different show — is enough to give a big boost to someone, because they’re beating that asshole bully who’s hoarding the title. I feel like that’s something that at least has more long-term benefit for WWE and the fans.
I actually like the precedent set here, and wish more big names would be scheduled as part-timers. Whenever someone like Undertaker or Lesnar is scheduled for a match, people take notice, because something interesting is about to go down. Meanwhile, if Undertaker was on TV every week, we’d dislike him as much as Kane.
These guys work crazy hours, and the end result is that by the time you’re a big name, everyone has seen you wrestle two times a week for the last ten years. Let big-name wrestlers who aren’t doing anything interesting become part-timers, and suddenly people like Kane can show up out of the blue, demolish everyone in the ring, and be a believable threat again.
@James M. Lane While I somewhat agree with you, the other edge to that sword is that it makes your full-time guys look weaker when you bring in one of those larger than life part-timers. How do you build anyone in your full time roster up to get to that status is the question, and it seems WWE just can’t get out of their own way when it comes to “making stars”.
The people know who they want; Cesaro, Dolph, to name a few, but for whatever reason, the office seems to start and stop with all of them.
@DoctorCAW I get what you are saying and agree for the most part about how it makes your full-timers look weak. In a perfect world we’d get Cesaro, Ambrose, Dolph, etc. being built into big time stars, and not have ridiculously out of shape Batista come in and immediately get handed a main event slot at ‘Mania. On general principle I’m a proud member of the “don’t give prime PPV spots to part-timers” bandwagon. Brock, however, is the exception to the rule. Brock is a monster in (weird giant baby) human skin. Brock is the best monster heel in the business right now. Hopefully he beats Cena and thrashes all comers for months on end until Daniel Bryan is ready to come back and take the belts from him.
@muddywilbury oh, yeah, we’re absolutely on the same page regarding the Prime PPV spots, and yes, Lesnar is excluded from that “part-timer” group for me because 1) I’m a hypocrite, especially when it comes to people I like, and 2) like you said, he’s the best, most believable heel in the business. I’m just always wondering (and hopeful) that WWE will finally bridge the gap and make the Cesaros, Zigglers, and Ambroses legitimate players for years to come. Ambrose seems safe so far, but the other two have been started and stopped so much these past few years it’s almost believable that the office is purposely trying to sabotage them, even though that can’t be the true reality of the situation, can it? It’s just something I think about when the part time debate comes up.
Few things about Raw:
1) I’m so happy we’re finally going to see Kofi go heel. The possibilities for the new stable is endless. Alicia and Naomi joining would be radical. And I’ll be all for this if this leads to Big E needing five to beat his opponents. Especially if this will lead to Big E as our new heavyweight champ in about a year and a half or two years as a major face.
1A) “The Stephanie McMahon/Brie Bella Thing You’re Gonna Argue With Me About”
When I first read this, I thought you were going to like the arrest. You had me worried there for a second. . . unless you were being sarcastic and I didn’t pick up your tone? Either way, the Bellas are seemingly the worst faces ever.
2) ” I Have Officially Turned On Bray Wyatt”
How could you tell he was turned on? *dodges tomatoes*
3) God I hope Paige is going to be more like Paige in NXT and start cracking skulls.
4) I loved that Ambrose/Cesaro match. That inevitable feud will be even better if Ambrose is the heel. I guess we’ll have to wait a year or two for that.
5) Ziggler AND Ryder won on the same night? I’m afraid for Dolph. Though I kind of hope he becomes the Owen Hart to Big E’s Rock in the NOD.
The worst thing they could do with the Kofi/Big E/Woods angle is have them be heels. If it’s a response to the Atlantic article, making black people wanting respect the BAD GUYS is awful.
@Dids : I’d agree with you but this is the WWE. Faces don’t allow for character development ever. For these guys to flourish, they need to be heels at first so we really get to know them.
You know Brandon, I love the blog and all, but you get way too serious sometimes about things, and on this occasion the Steph/Brie one is it. This doesn’t mean I disagree with you, but this is wrestling, it’s fucking stupid and that’s the real heart of it.
Just an analysis of the show, brother. Taking things too seriously is essentially all I do.
Is it just me, or did WWE make a big boner move by not having Cena on last night? Let me explain, say what you will, but on my television the crowd quited down to almost nothing after the big “pop” for Lesnar(as the signs in the audience attested to a lot of people already knowing of course (at the point of the music starting and Brock coming out, Heyman played a great move by holding it up for just that one second wearing the shit eating grin)
But afterwards the crowd died halfway through Paul’s promo, and you could tell Brock knew it, the look on his face said it all……”no one really cares that I, the Beast am going to beat the shit out of Cena”
The crowd was primed, I was primed…….all they had to do was hit Cena’s music just to rattle Lesnar, and the crowd would have come unglued. Missed chance.
and when does someone talk that much shit about Cena, and not have him in your face? WTF?
@KODA
WWE has it all going for them – the production values, the cable shows, the network, the “superstars” – and they consistently screw it all up with horrible writing and bad timing.
It’s like letting a blind chauffeur drive your Ferrari…..
I don’t think WWE had a choice in the matter. Cena was shooting his scenes in a movie, apparently.
One of the biggest issues in the last month was doing the same thing over and over again leading up to a PPV. If you have Cena get in Brock’s face now, you don’t get do it next week or the week after and make it fresh. I think you gotta celebrate when the WWE actually demonstrates restraint.
+1 Dids. One of the biggest issues facing the WWE over the past couple of months has been the most entertaining show (including PPV’s) they’ve put out has usually been the show that comes after the PPV. It’s tough to build momentum that way.
“combined wrestling ability of a lost baby”
Not just a baby. A lost baby. Hahahaha.
Also, I’ve looked at it several times on DVR, but Steph really knocked the shit out of Brie……was that a message?
For all the good promos Heyman has delivered over the past year, last night’s was the worst. He directed it solely at 8-9 year old boys who can’t remember a match that took place two years ago. I have no reason to expect anything different than LOLCenaWins
Last Thing, didn’t Cole make a big deal last year about Cena being “Undefeated” at SummerSlam?
Maybe it was survivor series.
Cena lost at SummerSlam last year anyway.
What I liked about last night’s RAW:
Triple H; Cesaro & Ambrose in the main event; Paige’s heel turn and the fact that we got a tag match with four talented wrestlers; Ryder’s disbelief that he won; Bo and Sandow always; Paul Heyman being awesome; the idea that Black wrestlers might actually start to win some matches.
What I didn’t like about last night’s RAW:
Brie being the most unconvincing person on Earth when she has to act; Alicia Fox having to be involved in that stupid match; Khali was on my TV; I hate Xavier Woods and not fond of Kofi so I hope Big E will make me like them by proxy sort of how I liked Reigns just because he was in a team with Ambrose and Rollins; FLO-RIDA.
ALERT!! FOX NEWS has gotten onto the Lana worshipping Putin thing. It is on The Five as we speak.
Cesaro + Tree of Woe >= Peanut Butter + Jelly
Yeah I was thinking that being in a Tree of Woe against Cesaro is the last place you want to be, but in the middle of the ring is probably the worst place since he has room to do anything he wants to you.
Ambrose isn’t Chaotic Neutral, he’s 100% Chaotic Evil. Being pointed at another evil target doesn’t shift him towards good. To wit, a paladin might like a CE demon going after a LE devil, but he won’t think the demon less evil merely because they share a common foe.
See, e.g., Ambrose happily allowing Orton & Kane to beat down Cena or Reigns, but if Rollins shows up with that briefcase, Dean appears with daggers in his eyes. It may also explain why Reigns and Cena made no effort to help Dean during the backstage attack, and why Dean doesnt play catchphrase pissing contest (the WWE interpretation of good) and instead wants to refocus his allies on hurting their shared enemy.
Let me put my nerd goggles on for this. I disagree with your assertion that Ambrose has to be CE. CE people don’t tend to work well with groups much less be the defacto leader of the most dominant faction in recent memory (before HHH and Rollins retconned who the leader was). A CN person, on the other hand, would have no problems working with a group as long as the team’s goals align with his/her own. The ending of the Ambrose/Cesaro match was fitting for a CN. He got bored and ended it. Had he continued to beat Cesaro into oblivion with the chair that would have been CE. A CN person wouldn’t feel compelled to help save Cena and Reigns considering they haven’t exactly gone out of their way to help him. While we are on the subject, Rollins is the epitome of Neutral Evil, and HHH is the epitome of Lawful Evil. Orton is NE. Cesaro is NE. Heyman is LE. Barrrock is CE. I’m not sure where to put Reigns. He is supposed to be Neutral Good but acts more true Neutral. The Demon Kane is (supposedly) CE. Cena is supposed to be Lawful Good but is probably NG at best. Thank you for reading the latest installment of “Muddy Nerds Out over D&D.”
I have to admit, this mini-string has me fascinated…
You are totally, 100% wrong about the Brie Bella-Stephanie McMahon situation. I’ll try not to turn this into a 1000-word thing.
Brie Bella didn’t quit just to help Daniel Bryan keep the title. She also quit because she wanted to support her husband and refused to be held hostage. Bryan relinquishing the title doesn’t nullify the other reasons for quitting. This is the story they’re telling, and I think it works. (By the way, Brie quit and slapped Stephanie in the span of two seconds. There’s no super-special legal distinction IRL if the order is reversed unless you’re using WWE un-logic. )
Stephanie is an awful person. Brie should expect Stephanie to keep doing awful things to Nikki because Stephanie is an awful person. Does that mean Brie shouldn’t be allowed to say hello backstage or buy a ringside ticket, or Nikki tweet support for Brie? You’re shifting the responsibility from the awful person who does awful things to Brie because… you prefer a evil person who’s acting stupid to sisters supporting each other?
The Brie-Stephanie confrontation is all escalation. Brie is at ringside, hugging her sister, doing nothing wrong. Stephanie comes out and talks crap to Brie; Brie calls her a bitch. Stephanie asks “what did you call me? and which leads Brie to take the microphone and talk crap back. Stephanie takes it back and slaps Brie; Brie lunges at Stephanie and misses, then it’s over. Again, escalation.
The idea that wrestlers have carte blanche to beat up fans who take their microphone is crap. Stephanie would have been TOTALLY JUSTIFIED in having security throw Brie out of the building. She started to then stopped, because she was acting stupid. Even if it were okay to hit the fan, doing horrible things to audience member’s family and initiating contact is worse than taking the microphone from the wrestler’s hands.
By siccing the police on Brie is getting revenge for herself and Nikki. This is obvious unless someone is playing devil’s advocate. Nobody wants a return to WCW and throwing crap in the ring; stop being dumb about things because you’ve ring announced a few shows.
Unrelated: now I perversely want to see Alberto Del Rio German Suplexing people and getting put in Scorpion Crosslocks. Thank you for that.
I think you’ve nailed this, especially in the sentence that begins “Even it were okay”
Ya, great post by Aziraphale. And let’s be honest — they’ve recycled this “arrest” angle a few times since Austin-McMahon back when. It’s never made iron-clad logical or legal sense, but wrestling is like that.
I’ll put it down to say that I simply don’t like Brie and I really like Steph. I want Steph to knock Brie’s block off because Brie is annoying while Steph does funny dances. Maybe Brandon feels the same way, but he’s got a column to write and i don’t.
Xavier Woods tho?
VKM: “He speaks so well!”
Dr. Malcolm Xavier Woods, probably, thank you very much
What’s Aaron McGruder up to these days? Get him on-board to write Xavier Wood’s lines as Huey Freeman.
Hes very articulate.
I want two things to happen:
1) Them actually being a group of Black guys who beat up other black wrestlers like Titus O’neil and…Titus O’Neil for not pulling themselves up by the bootstraps and rising above their situations.
2) They name themselves the 3 Anegroes.
I had several issues with the Brie/Stephanie stuff as well, mostly from a legal perspective (the bar is in a week, that’s where my brain is right now). First off, the whole “oh, you have a ticket” thing is stupid. Look on the back of any ticket you’ve ever had, and I guarantee it will contain the words “revocable license.” That means it can go away at any time. Stephanie doesn’t like Brie at ringside? Poof, she’s gone.
Next, the arrest of Stephanie. There were a few problems with this. First, right before Stephanie got put into the police car, she yelled that it was self-defense. She has a colorable claim there. When Brie snatched the mic out of Stephanie’s hand SHE committed a battery on Stephanie. Brie could argue that it took too long for Stephanie’s slap to really still be self-defense, but they should have cuffed Brie as well. Second, this sort of angle tends to lead to all sorts of questions and holes. Like why wasn’t Flo Rida arrested for doing far worse to Heath Slater?
It all just came off very poorly to me, and violated both legal reasoning and WWE’s internal logic.
The WWE’s often said “If you buy a ticket you have the right to express an opinion.” They actually have to revoke the license at some point for that argument to hold any water. Based on the WWE’s internal logic (and oft stated policy) this was actually pretty normal.
I think you’ve severely undersold how much time there was between the mic snatch and he slap. Also, police and prosecutorial discretion play a pretty big roll in who gets arrested. For instance, if you’ve already engineered a plan to break my spouses neck and are now setting my sister up to get beat up every week, I think there’s a possibility of the police electing not to arrest me when I take your megaphone away from you while you are yelling at me.
“Next, the arrest of Stephanie. There were a few problems with this. First, right before Stephanie got put into the police car, she yelled that it was self-defense. She has a colorable claim there.”
She may have a claim, but that is to be sorted out in court later, not during the decision to arrest. She admitted to hitting Brie to the police. Thus, probable cause for arrest, which occurred well before she was put into the car and claimed such (still probably wouldn’t make a difference towards the decision to arrest at that point). She was also (I think I heard Renee or Cole say) charged with resisting arrest, which the self defense thing at the time would have little bearing on being arrested. (Granted I was just happy with the Mirandizing and battery charge and not assault)
You might be a bit too down the rabbar hole and missing some forest/trees stuff, but good luck with the bar exam!
About the whole Bray thing… isn’t “randomly picking and choosing what to believe in” what Bible thumpers and cults do? If Bray loses a big match, whatever, wins and losses aren’t a big deal. If he ends up losing “the war”, no matter, he’s the eater of worlds, he’s bigger than all of our petty wars. It sucks to watch him say shit and lose anyway, but it makes sense for his character. Although if they plan on always making him lose, they should at least have him start recruiting to keep the crowd’s interest.
Disclaimer Before I Critique: I love Brandon Stroud.
Real talk: His explanation of the Brie Bella-Steph feud was essentially “She wore provocative clothes and walked through the park at night! She should’ve expected to get raped!”.
Wait a second, Brandon just wrote a page on why Stephanie was the good person in the feud without dwelling on the word “Bitch” for a paragraph and it’s a commentator making the unnecessary rape connection? The world is getting weird.
So, I comment here on the B&W every once in a while (I’m the guy who compared John Cena’s photoshop promo to Michael Scott doing improv theater) and I guess I’ll have to change my screen name, because I really don’t want to be associated with comments suffering from the logical infirmities and facile misreadings evident in the one above from the Other Wrestling Internet Blog Commenter Who Uses A Caddyshack Pseudonym. Any suggestions for a new name?
The Miz totally did the Figure Four right. It hurts the straight leg by hyper-extending the knee. He worked the left leg a bit and then bent the right one over it. . . Oh shit, I’m defending the Miz. I feel so dirty. The dirt won’t come off. Gah!
That is the “right” way to do it, but historically (and by that I mean what Ric Flair did), you work the left leg, and then you spin the left leg. Even though ALL the pressure is on the straight leg.
Buddy Rogers got it right, though, right?
I feel like we had this same argument but opposite before re: Miz’s figure-four and Brandon.
@ML Kennedy I was thinking the same thing. I always thought that was the right way to do it, it just doesn’t create an image as simple and effective as just attacking the leg you spin into.
One thing Brandon. FLO RIDA DOESN’T DO DISCO, FOR FUCKS SAKE YOU KEEP ON MAKING THE SAME FUCKING MISTAKE FLO RIDA MAKES PITBULL RAP NOT DISCO AS A FAN OF DISCO YOU SHOULD HAND ME YOUR RENAISSANCE CARD RIGHT NOW AND I KNOW YOU HAVE ONE SEEING AS YOU ARE A CAUCASIAN KNIGHT. Secondly, the hell did I reach the Top 10?
I know, it’s just fun to say he does disco.
So I am to understand that this ain’t no party, nor a disco, and this ain’t no fooling around. Do we have time for dancing?
I think the joke is that he takes samples of old disco songs and makes them into shitty raprsongs.
@ML Kennedy NO time for dancing…OR lovey dovey.
C’mon man. We ain’t got time for that now.
I still think Brie comes of as reasonably likeable in the situation since it is implied, and proven in social media, that she stays at home tending to her injured husband, and part of her frustation is that Steph is tormenting her mostly sister now that she can’t torment Brie or Daniel Bryan.
Im not sure Wwe is really worried about the backlash of a prorussian Lana, as they can didn’t really step over the line and at worst can make a meta-video like they did with Zeb Colter and Jack Swagger. I.e. explain that this isn’t real life but a storytelling.
I think Fandango tried to both have his cake and eat it too, and the girls want to punish him for it until he apologizes. I would think you’ld enjoy a heel get his comeuppance for treating women as props and objects, Brandon?
Roman Reigns is fully aware that Ambrose is a certified looney whose sole purpose now is making Rollins life a living hell, so he probably realizes he doesn’t really have to get involved and rather can consentrate on trying to win the title.
Heel Paige is the best!
On the Fandango thing, it would be fine if that was the point if someone made it clear that they want a proper apology. Even if they want to do the “women won’t tell you what they want” cliche and just have someone else suggest he apologize to them. Right now they just seem to be doing it because they enjoy it, not because they want an apology.
Fandango shouldn’t have to be told to apologize after acting like such a complete douche. That said, it’s perfectly in character for him to be so self-absorbed that he doesn’t realize the obvious.
But if there was a backstage segment of just SummerLay talking about how angry/hurt they are and how they want an apology, it would make sense. I’m just saying that it can’t be used as a justification because no one has acknowledged that. Not even Cole on commentary and he beats every story to death.
I know it’s just wrastlin’, but do characters always have to clearly state their motivations for everything? Granted, you’re right that they normally do exactly that and then have Cole repeat it ad nauseum while pimping the network and app. Fandango hurt them both and has yet to apologize for anything he’s done, and it’s perfectly in character for him not to realize that.
I forgot to mention that I really hope SummerLay morphs into LayCool Part 2. Also, both Cole and Lawler do constantly bring up how Fandango wronged them both while JBL screams shut up Maggle.
I don’t mean to say you are wrong, either of you. In fact, I wish they didn’t say it and Fandango just did it at Summerslam after weeks of losing to make it retroactively okay (assuming that ends it). All I mean is that would be shockingly subtle, ESPECIALLY for WWE who, as we all know, beat you over the head with everything.
It’s all good. I’m just glad we are finally getting multiple diva storylines even if only one of this is being executed well.
I stand by the bellas for the sheer fact that they’re the good guys and Stephenie McMahon is the bad guy despite any evidence to the contrary. Stephenie’s wrong by the very nature of her role in the situation.