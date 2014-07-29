The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/28/14: The Bo Behind The Bo In 21-And-Bo

Pre-show notes:

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, because I sometimes talk about pop songs you haven’t heard and am easy to unfollow.

– If you want to see me write wrestling in real life, Smart Mark Video now has Inspire Pro Wrestling’s IN THEIR BLOOD show available for purchase. I’m not gonna shill these every time, but this is the first one, so if you wanna help a brother out, watch it.

– If you’re in the Houston area and want something fun to do this weekend, MEET ME THERE is screening at Beta on Friday and Saturday. Cast and crew will be there for both showings. Come by and say hello and watch a thing I made.

– Share options include:

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 28, 2014.