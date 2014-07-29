The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/28/14: The Bo Behind The Bo In 21-And-Bo

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, because I sometimes talk about pop songs you haven’t heard and am easy to unfollow.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 28, 2014.
Must be a first that the show closing angle has been met with chants for a road agent. If WWE were so smart to alter the WM main event due to fan pressure, maybe they’ll give in again & drop the whole Bella angle? Or more likely bring Bryan back to try generate interest…
@adamtate4 Drop the whole Bella angle? You’re kidding, right? They were very hot for the entire segment. Yes, Stephanie got some YES! chants, but the brawl between the two had the crowd going insane. A very small portion chanted for Jamie Noble, so they’re going to abandon the whole angle? Come on.
If they drop this angle before a Steph/Shane training montage, I quit forever.
“Comeon Steph! Get that Chicken”
*Steph doing crunches with weights*
“I hate Bella!”
@A link to the Matt it will most likely be Triple H training her, but I’m fine with that. A Steph training montage with “I HATE BELLA!” plate crunches would be the best thing ever.
If they redo the training montage with Steph chasing a chicken (and even better – with Shane-o-Mac returning for one night only to shout encouragement) I will fucking mark out ’til I explode!!! Can we get a petition going for this?
I think there’s a lot ot be said for keeping the Dust Brothers out of the ring. The little taste we got was just enough to establish them as having rebounded from their losing streak, but more than that and I think you can get into serious diminishing returns with “weird”. When they do show up, it’s going to be super fucking awesome, and with some measured doses it can keep being that way.
I’m far more concerned that Harper and Rowan are stuck in a non-wrestling “room” of their own. FREE LUKE HARPER.
Brandon nailed the Bo spot. Streaks are problematic, Bo’s character benefits from losing. I think he benefits even more from losing to an uberjobber.
@Dids The Cosmic Key = WWE Tag Team Titles, right? I’m really, really hoping that’s it.
So would they be turning on the Usos then? I wouldnt mind seeing then blindside them one of these days
You don’t really need to turn to want the belts. Especially when you’re being sold as basically insane.
My guess is we’ll see some kinda tag 4 way at Summer Slam with Usos, Dust Bros, maybe Wyatts, Xavier’s squad or Rybaxel or something.
Cosmic key has to be Dusty in some way.
DustDust?
FatDust?
@A link to the Matt I did NOT come up with this, but I’ve heard Oldust thrown around quite a bit. Or DreamDust. Or Eldust
@grk I’d guess more like a multi-team match, like a Fatal 4-way with Rybaxel and Kof-E
I guess mileage may vary. I wasn’t a large fan of this show. Really didn’t seem to be a lot of actual matches. I will retroactively best Cesaro if this means he’s actually going anywhere once Summerslam and NOC are done.
And yeah, I felt the same way about Steph vs Brie. Brie is awful, and I know she is going to go over Steph. Normally I should like the fact a face is going to go over one of the most vile manipulative heels on the roster…… but she’s so damn good at what she does. If Steph is gonna highligh the women’s division and put someone over, have it be Paige or AJ. In 6 months Brie will be back to being unbearable. Why not use the red hot heel powers of Stephanie McMahon to make a new long term star?
They are, it’s Stephanie McMahon. The new version, corporate boss Stephanie McMahon. Brie is like Keanu Reeves, a blank slate for the audience to live through. She won’t matter in six months, but Steph will because she returned to active wrestling with a partner that couldn’t possibly overshine her. When she has the BFF’s as her hit squad and Paige as her Orton to beat up Bayley or AJ or whoever, it’ll be glorious.
I liked the show because the matches were a nice change-up. It at least seemed like fresh matches…which is really 75% of what i want.
Anyone else not watching wrestling and just reading these columns until wrestling gets consistently good again?
You have no idea how bad I wish I could do that.
@Tippi Gordon Yes. Absolutely.
Yeah, right here. Catch the good highlights on hulu or various other locations and ignore the crap.
@Brandon if you weren’t so good at this you could have someone take over for a month and just read the column then come back for the PPV. But you are the best, so you must suffer for your talents.
Watch more PWG and New Japan. Wrestling IS good right now.
I actually started watching semi regular again because of the open discussion threads. It’s pretty bad I need to do something WHILE watching for it to be entertaining though.
For the better part of a year now. Between this and SquaredCircle, I get all the updates I need.
Yup. Same here.
The biggest compliment I can give to @Brandon is that I started reading this column after not actively not watching wrestling for about 8 years or so. This column got me to start watching again.
Now, I can pick and choose, and if I miss a week or a month, that’s fine, cause I’ll never miss reading the B&W.
And when I do watch…it’s mostly because it makes reading B&W more enjoyable.
Shame that for a lot of people “WWE = All of wrestling” because there are several other places where wrestling is pretty damn awesome right now.
Yeah Brie, why would you want that job back that pays you way too much to do five minutes of work and puts you on international TV, and has built a reality show around you and your sisters’ boobs?
Stephanie and Triple H are never likely to stop being dicks and turn into ‘good’ people again for an undetermined period and forget all about you. NEVER. I mean, look at the Rhodes Brothers; they haven’t stopped punishing them for their father disrespecting Stephanie that one time last year. It’s ALL the time with the punishment!
I mean, what are we to believe, that this is some sort of a magic xylophone or something? Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder.
“It seems unlikely, but I somehow hope at Summerslam, Cena defeats Brock Lesnar by dropping Randy Orton onto Kane.”
I’m with MDVEGA. I want every Cena match to end like this now.
Even better if nobody questions why Randy Orton and Kane just inexplicably show up to fulfill their spot in Cena’s wins.
Exactly. Like… Match is going on, Cena blocks an F-5 and just as he’s setting up for the AA, Orton and Kane slide into the ring. Kane falls down, Orton takes the AA onto Kane, Lesnar falls over, Cena covers Lesnar and Cena wins. Michael Cole just calls it as straight as can be and SummerSlam ends.
I want Cena and Brock in the corner, with the camera tight in on them. Unseen to the viewing-at-home-audience, Kane and Orton slide in, Kane lays down, and Cena turns and scoops up Orton for the AA onto Kane, and the ref calls for the bell.
Roll credits.
I want Stephanie to just apply a sleeper hold and win in thirty seconds.
Mom strength >
It’s not going to be a joshi classic or anything. It’s a woman that hasn’t bothered to learn wrestling because she’s had everything handed to her in life, versus Stephanie McMahon: a legit strong woman that’s ostensibly been trained by multiple all-time ring greats.
I’m more excited about this than the outcome of the main event. Sold as a guy that’s one of the Mount Rushmore heads of Pro Wrestling against a guy that has no passion for anything (which is bullshit). Cena wins or loses, he’s unchanged. Brock wins or loses, he’s going back to ice fishing or strangling pterodactyls or whatever for the next few months.
Stephanie McMahon is awful at wrestling, unless something has changed in her last 10 years of not wrestling.
@LCBS I say that’s a character thing, like Joseph Park. They couldn’t just have her be better than the other circa 2000 divas because heat. I’m just saying in kayfabe, they can say she’s trained by Triple H.
And the actual match should just be Stephanie squashing Brie.
Your kayfabe explanation for Steph makes sense.
Couldn’t you just say Brie has been trained by Daniel Bryan as of late?
@Ape
That King Kong prequel better reveal that a younger King Kong looks exactly like a 50 foot tall Brock Lesnar. I want the inevitable crossover with Godzilla to end with Kong Lesnar F5’ing Godzilla off the Empire State Building.
I don’t know, Ape. Steph’s been looking cut as shit lately. Also, I’m sure she’s been wanting to have a match for a while now, so she’s probably been chumming it up with the gals and guys at Full Sail to get her full wrestle on. But I distinctly remember her being Women’s Champ circa 2000. Not sure how that happened…
I’ll agree that “real talk Cena” is an improvement, but we heard the exact same promo during his feuds with Punk, Rock, Bryan, and now Brock. At the very utterance of an insult, Serious Cena goes from zero to sixty, flying so far off the rails that it’s hard to appreciate the intensity of his words.
When faced with basic insults, Cena has two modes: Snarky, wakka wakka, hippo-photoshopping, “I’m rubber, you’re glue, Jack!” And then, like last night, he can act as though this is the first time he has ever encountered criticism and goes full Michael Caine broken voice. Rocky doesn’t like his t-shirt colors? Punk says Cena is stale? Bryan doesn’t think John can wrestle? A teary-eyed John mentions brings up his decade of uninterrupted service, his Make-A-Wish, the fact that despite adversity he is STILL the champ, and the fact that his loves the WWE more than anything else in the world! Essentially, John Cena is bi-polar and we need the Lithium-fuelled middle path.
It’s a 15-time World Champ turning himself into a victim, then using facts against IN-CHARACTER heels. I see very little difference between “I won’t let a part-timer take this belt” and remarking that Del Rio rents his cars.
I don’t know, it just came across as emotional and not him reading from his storyline bulletpoints last night. When he referred to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as “This son of a bitch!” I kind of marked out that he was emphasizing the meaning of the championship, and also very fired up about it. If Cena’s going to be a top guy, what do you expect, Heyman to just bury him on the mic and him to just take it, and then lose the match, and then what? His character is a dominant babyface.
It was kind of Cena acknowledging his status as a god of wrestling destruction that can nearly be killed and still find it within himself to forget all pain and overcome them odds, JACK!! He pretty much said “Yeah, Lesnar will beat my ass, but I will still beat him in a match unless he kills me.” Its quite good and I want bitter old veteran Cena to come out over the next year.
Suppose my problem is that Cena the man and Cena the character have become one and the same over the past four years. Any on-air, in-character promo cut on Cena becomes a personal affront. Wrestlers like Rock and Austin, who very closely resembled their personas, were able to avoid bringing the real world into their promos yet still came off as personal and intense.
You’re right that Cena only has a two-way toggle switch, photoshop kayfabe destroyer, and earnest and hurt that people make fun of him on the internet.
I vastly prefer empassioned and hurt Cena, I think that is the real Cena. He knows he’s a big target, he knows heavy lies the crown, but the dude is a literal Superman, he’s (in wrestling terms) as conditioned and injury-free as a guy who main events 3 shows a week can be, I like that he admits to reading his detractors and gets rightfully pissed about it.
The Big Show. I had forgotten he existed. Is he still around?
He and Ambrose wrestled against Rollins and Bray Wyatt in the dark match last night.
Thank god we got Brie/Steph on tv instead. Although I do think they need to keep Show as far away from Ambrose/Rollins as possible, he would be a good feud for Bray after he beats Jericho.
Weird, why wasnt Ambrose on the show?
I was in the arena last night and during the closing segment you could feel the crowd flip to Steph’s side. It was really strange because ten seconds before that she was generating Vickie Guerrero heat. As soon as she slapped Brie off the apron that building was all pro-Stephanie.
Could it be that people are just excited to finally get a match as payoff out of this feud, instead of silly drama? I was already super-disappointed when Steph didn’t actually wrestle Vickie (I sure hope they won’t pull that trick again). People want to see her wrestle, doesn’t mean they want to see her win, but I guess we’ll see.
@mattsteele the only crowd chant you could hear at the end of that horribly acted scene was for Jamie Noble. But no, they’ll never drop it.
And they shouldn’t drop it. You’re crazy if you think they should, all because a group of idiotic smarks in the crowd who want to sound smart start chanting the name of a road agent.
@adamtate4 Yeah, they should drop it! And pull AJ Lee off TV, people just chant CM Punk at her anyway! Right, guys?!
Seriously, just because part of a crowd are assholes who wanna be the coolest and smartest guys in the room – HHH, I’m looking at you in the past – doesn’t mean shit.
And plus, chanting for Noble *after* the segment is over, while he’s in the ring doing stuff, isn’t anything at all like chanting for JBL and Cole *during* a boring match. That crowd wasn’t chanting out of boredom– they were just being smarky and saying “Hey, we recognize you!”
“Where were you guys when Jamie Noble was WRESTLING?”
Sir, you can question many parts of my fandom, but I refuse to let you denigrate my knowledge of Jamie Noble’s feud with Chuck Palumbo on Smackdown in the summer of 2007.
Let us sit round the fire and tell tales of such as when Lord Jamie of Noble and the Fair Lady Nidia became the new WWE power couple that shook the industry to the core. And then had a foursome.
The pessimist in me sees Steph/Brie going in the direction of a Nikki Bella heel turn and John Cena getting himself involved because he has nothing better to do after Brock obliterates him.
Seriously, I am SO scared of a Nikki heel turn and the Bellas being the most important women in WWE again.
My 1st 2 weeks on the open discussion board (which is awesome btw) and I have top 10 comments in both weeks. The streak begins.
Great write up, particularly the part where EVERYTHING I THINK ABOUT CENA was summed up in a way I could never do. The show seems to be getting better in time for summerslam and hopefully the Cesaro/Ziggler/PaigeJ momentum can get on a role.
gonna have R-Truth roll up next week’s best comment
I am the 0 behind 2-0!
Maybe it’d be easier to like Brie if she had literally anything to say other than, “Give me my job back. No? See you in court.” Stephanie kept coming back with new, interesting things to say, but all Brie could remember is that she was supposed to say, “See you in court” over and over and over again. What a terrible performer.
It reminded me of AJ’s “pipe bombshell” against the Total Divas, and Nikki and Brie just yelling “SAY IT TO MY FACE!!” whilst AJ said things to their faces. Also “ALL YOU DO IS SKIP!” Sigh.
Since they already have an established friendship, can Ziggler join Big E and the New Nation as the token white guy (a la Owen)? I would enjoy a stable of Woods, Kofi, Big E, Ziggler, and Mark Henry.
Not sure about Mark Henry in there. He’s done of plenty of ‘I’m black and so are these guys’ things. I’d rather see CJ Parker added to those 3. I have no idea why, just the dynamic appeals to me.
Even though Mark Henry could be their de facto leader, or at least be a member, but when the group wants to do something that differs from his point of view even by a tiny bit, he quickly reminds them who the big dog is. He doesn’t need them, he knows it, and he’s just there because he wants to be there.
I’m loving the idea of CJ Parker being a member, and I also am down with Ziggler being the token white dude. But I actually would love to see Sandow in that role. He could be their intellectual mouth-piece. I’d like to see some internal tension between him and Xavier Woods over the role of intellectual mouth-piece, as well. Not immediately after joining, of course, but over time.
@JerichoThat: You don’t see the Unfortunate Implications in getting Sandow for that job? But yeah, I’d be down with Ziggler as token white dude. Guy’s grown on me, he just needs to stop getting the crap kicked out of him (which is happening).
Just to be clear, we all love Stephanie and she’s the only reason to care about the whole BITCHBITCHBITCH stuff, because I don’t want to live in a world where people have positive emotional reactions to the Bellas?
Also, Brie pronounces it “SummerSLAM” and that really sucks
I read this as Alison Brie and fantasy booked how much better Annie Edison vs Stephanie McMahon would be.
I hope the week-after-week appearances of Finlay, Mercury and Noble are building to an New Japan-esque veteran’s stable; Trios matches with constant chopping and stiff lariats.
I’m in if Regal shows up randomly as Suzuki, same haircut and all.
+1 on this. ‘We’re tired of having to break apart these immature youngsters’
They’d be like The New Age Outlaws except with talent.
anything that leads to Noble lead piping Sheamus as payback for injuring him and I’m all aboard
I don’t know why, but in the last couple weeks since BATTLEGROUND PAY-PER-VIEW, for some reason I can’t quite put my hand on, I don’t mind seeing Cameron in ring, even if she is terrible at everything I’d want a wrestler on a wrestling show to be good at, and the only contribution she’s ever gave to the wrestling world was telling Steve Austin that a match she probably saw thirty minutes before air was the greatest of all time.
I want them to go further with her and make it her gimmick, team her with Alicia Fox and make her her Sexy Mentor or something, that way the Sexy Schoolgirl costume makes some semblance of sense.
Also, I was disappointed that when she was on Smackdown last week (I think?) she didn’t color coordinate her gear to the show’s blue color scheme.
Thank you for listening to my terrible ideas.
Cameron looks good in the ring because she’s juxtaposed with Naomi’s ring gear, which might be the worst I’ve ever seen. (Ithe old one, although the new look is nearly just as bad).
Naomi might as well just go back to her NXT Season 3 gear of American Apparel Leggings and call it a day.
As far as the Brie/Steph segment. I was all for it, because in my mind I fantasy booked Steph getting arrested like immediately before it happened, and as far as I’m concerened, brie was totally justified in getting the police involved. She was just sitting in the crowd and Stephanie flew out with the quickness to run her through specifically, after weeks of booking her sister in muggings just because she couldn’t get to Brie. And THEN attacked her.
But god, Brie kind of came off as a major prick last night. At least Big show blackmailed Trips and Steph to get a title shot. Brie just wants to beat up Stephanie.
Granted. I still think Brie’s justified, because this is wrestling and people gots ‘ta fight, but extended mic time did not endear me to her.
oh, I fantasy booked Stephanie, if you know what i mean.
This Brie/Steph stuff is going to get much worse when the endgame is just Nikki attacking Brie and turning heel.
I still insist on Kenta joining Xavier Wood’s crew as “Kenta Kente”!!!
I love a good Roots joke, I’m in.
Wait, that sounded WAY more racist than intended.
@LorenElliott it was only like 40% racist. You’re good!
LastTexasFan’s comment deserves a separate +1 here.
I could go for a full on Xavier Woods Malcom X angle. “That seal on your concession stand water bottle? That’s a WWE seal.”
WE BEEN HORNSWAGGLED
I imagine the bills are starting to pile up at the Bryan household with neither of them working, and I can’t imagine Brie knows how to do anything else, so she has no choice but to go crawling back to Steph.
Also that Cena match you linked could easily have been like five different matches. I thought it was gonna be Cena/Miz at Ocer The Limit 2011. God, that was the worst.
No one’s mentioned it yet but big ups to Cesaro hugging Heyman. I loved the way that whole thing played out. Friendship based wrestling!
Yep, leaves that door slightly ajar for a full Heyman backstab in case they want to push Cesaro as a babyface.
Those two have a knack for leaving open all sorts of future storyline developments with little nods like this. They can get back together or feud, work for the Authority or do their own thing, feud with pretty much anybody on the roster…anything goes, on the turn of a dime, and still be believable. They’re good at their job is what I’m sayin.
Not to nitpick, Brandon, but Cena did drop a “Jack” in this promo. But I agree that it was one of his least annoying to date.
I’m curious what you thought of Cesaro on the mic. I sort of laughed even though it’s a cheap rib. But he’s a heel so I guess it’s okay for him to make fun of people who don’t have money to buy shoes at stores other than KMART.
I didn’t like the words of his promo, dude is a legit genius and he went full third-grader. I was impressed by his english skills, he has been working hard on speaking, the only weak part in his game.
Considering KMART sells THIS, I’m not sure why Cena would consider it an insult.
[www.kmart.com]
I think it was just the right promo for the situation…on Cena’s (character’s) level, making it easy for him to look good, and if making Cena look good is Cesaro’s Job, that’s what he’s gonna do.
I agree, his promo was kind of dumb, I felt bad for laughing. But it’s awesome that they let him speak.
Everything Brie Bella does infuriates me. I don’t know if it’s the bad acting, or the way she over-pronounces words, but it’s just all sorts of grating. Even her press conference with D-Bry was making me frown in disgust. Something about her holding the dog, the way she was doing all of that; just pure fodder for disdain (distain/aequet).
When The Rhodes Brothers finally leave that room, they should do a little thing where they pull out the towel from where the bottom of the door meets the floor.
And as much as I know Heath Slater is going to be the token white guy in the New Nation, I really hope he goes his own way and just tries so hard to be everyone’s friend, always getting rejected, until a returning former IC champ meets him backstage and says, “Heath. We need to talk.” Then he pats his right arm under the shoulder where, say, an armband would be. To which Slater does the same while looking knowingly at his former ally and leader.
The non-finishes can be fixed to add importance to the wrestling match taking place. Unfortunately it’s going to involve the announcers not being terrible.
I’m remembering seeing old Memphis footage (probably the Lawler vs. Kaufman stuff) where the match would end and chaos would ensue constantly. However, the key part for me was Lance Russell always making sure to say something like, “Kaufman will win the match by DQ at 4 minutes and 30 seconds, but Lawler is setting him up for even more punishment!”
Even JR used to add in stuff like that during the Attitude Era, at least make mention that the official has thrown this one out.
Simple, effective, reminds the fans that the matches are supposed to be competitions, but also puts appropriate focus on the build of the storyline. I feel like WWE has gotten away from this so no one ever thinks to themselves, hmm has anyone won/completed a match recently?
Having grown up in Memphis and watching wrestling with Lance commentating, I read that comment in his voice.
Brought back a lot of memories.
“[Cena’s] jokes are written by a committee of child-considering panderers.” I didn’t know King was on the writing staff.
HA! +1
truth, you’ve lost a lot of matches in your career *chuckle*….A LOT!
bo also busted out the double underhook DDT.
BANG! BANG!
>Black WWE
Nation of We Slam.
There’s a drawing of a flux capacitor on Stardust’s chalkboard. I’m hoping the Cosmic Key is Archibald Peck and 3.0 in a DeLorean.
+1 Wouldn’t that be great!
Well I’ll say this for you, Brandon: you are true to your beliefs. At least the belief in continuity. I could have easily gone to the end of time without seeing AJ twitch at the word “crazy” or hearing Jericho (almost) call Steph “a trash bag ho” again. I don’t care about continuity in things that suck. But that’s just me, I guess…
I hope you’re right about Cesaro resuming his push (though it’s going to take more than one match with Cena for me to buy it), and I hope you’re right about characters being allowed to multitask. Perhaps the latter is in response to the fact that WWE has so much teevee time to fill, they’ve finally realized that they have to allow their performers to be multifaceted. Maybe even they themselves are finally bored with the same matches over and over. We can only hope.
I don’t know, Brandon. Bo’s loss still stings a bit, and I think they could’ve used his undefeated buffoonery to encounter a returning Mark Henry at SummerSlam.
Bo vs Henry would be great.
Oh and I’m actually interested in the Stephanie-Brie feud now, solely due to last night’s crowd response. From watching the fans seemed solidly behind Brie for that whole segment, but then at the end, they go nuts for Steph when she slaps her. It’s like the fans knew who they were “supposed” to back, but Brie is just so unlikeable on camera that they couldn’t help themselves when she got her comeuppance. But I’m actually looking forward to seeing how people will react to these two at SS.
Maybe the crowd was just excited to see something finally happen, after what felt like an eternity of “OK, see you in court.”
I am kinda bummed that Brock didn’t even show up last night. SS is three weeks away, but whatever.
Last night was the least annoying I’ve seen Cena in a while, but that bar is set pretty low. Cesaro did a good job of dragging a good match out of Cena, but I think we all knew how it would end, second rope or no.
Stephanie is so good at her job. She plays her role to perfection every week. There she is in the ring being sad and humiliated for being in jail, crying while H flails about in her defense. But, we all know those are crocodile tears. She’s not sad. Underneath the facade is a boiling cauldron of hate, which surfaced in the final segment. She got exactly what she wanted. As an aside, I knew something was up when Steph came to the ring wearing jeans. Dead giveaway there would be some kind of physicality during the night.
I can’t figure out what Jericho was trying to accomplish. He came out and ranted, insulted The Authority. What did he expect to happen? I was waiting for Trips to put him in a match versus the entire Wyatt clan, before the Seth Rollins bash.
Put the damn Dust Brothers in the ring, already. The promos are cute, but they’re getting old.
Ziggler has great talent, and I’m glad he’s getting some kind of push, even if it’s against Miz.
I agree with Brandon that Cameron is useless, but that Naomi submission did look sweet.
I’m gonna go against the grain and say I just don’t buy AJ as Divas champion. Never have, even when she had heavy muscle as backup. She’s tiny and Paige should maul her in each and every matchup.
I kept waiting for Roman to rebound and take the fight to Orton, as he’s done before. That didn’t happen, and I was okay with it. If that beatdown kills bland, going-thru-the-motions Orton and gives us back the Viper, it was definitely the best.
I have an idea. Maybe Goldust and Stardust filed all these videos all at once and they are now on a top secret mission.
You’re welcome, Brandon. I’ve gave you the sequel to “Jack Swagger of Mars”.
I would have been happy with Damien Sandow of Mars.
Is it bad that I want Black WWE re-branded as BAMN! (By Any Means Necessary)?
Also, wouldn’t it make more sense for an Adam Rose/Damien Sandow feud to be built on the party animal vs. brainiac storyline? I know Sandow has left that far behind but it would be logical.
At this point, I think they need the psychiatrist from the Team Hell No sketches to come back and get Sandow back on track.
But seriously, did Sandow sleep with Linda McMahon or something? He’s being absolutely buried.
Even worse, isn’t Sandow by now just a snarky nerd getting bullied by popular jock Adam Rose?
Once again ripping off Bowie gets me in the top ten bay-bay!
I’m the Vanilla Ice of With Spandex.
Ha. Cody put a metal gear solid reference on the chalkboard. ‘Les Enfantes Terribles’, check the upper right.
Are you trying to tell me the Dust Bros are La Li Lu Le Lo?
Cody’s a big Metal Gear fan, nice to see some of his nerdiness come through again.
I thought Cesaro burning Cena was a highlight, his jokes were pretty on-point.
Goldust saw his foot off and made it out of the ankle cuff. Stardust however lost his (cosmic) key in the bathtub drain and is stuck in the room to die after Jigsaw sealed the only exit.
Jericho is the guy who should’ve been on the receiving end of the tye of comments you normally saved for RVD. He fell off so horribly. Used to be in my top 5.
Used to be hard. Now he’s just wet and soft.
*Spolier alert?*
Jericho was on Adam Carolla’s podcast last week (to promote Fozzy) and he mentioned that his current run with the WWE ends in September, and thats when his crappy band goes back on tour.
So I’m not surprised he’s phoning it in, extra hard.
I always read but don’t often agree. Your #2 point on Steph and Brie is spot on though. I get that Steph is acting heelish. I get that she’s not morally justified. But Steph is very, very good at being a heel. And Brie…well, she’s a little wooden.
Did Brandon just best a Kofi Kingston angle without besting Kofi? I’m taking the best as a Kofi fan whether it is legit or not!
Fandango was asking why they are doing this. Diego raised his hands and said he doesn’t even know. Haha. They could totally make the two ex girlfriends be these horrible people while Fandango goes crazy.