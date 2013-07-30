The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/29/13: Sorry, Can't Hear You, I Have Potato Salad In My Ear

#Vince McMahon #Dolph Ziggler #Triple H #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.30.13 111 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– We appreciate your comments, likes, shares, tweets and other things. Help the column grow! Be the Rita Repulsa’s staff of Internet wrestling writing.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Be sure not to miss our recap of Total Divas, aka “the only thing important happening in the world of wrestling.”

Please click through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 29, 2013. Live, on tape!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince McMahon#Dolph Ziggler#Triple H#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE
TAGSAJ LEEALBERTO DEL RIOBEST AND WORST OF RAWBIG E LANGSTONBRAY WYATTCHRISTIANCODY RHODESCURTIS AXELDAMIEN SANDOWDaniel BryanDOLPH ZIGGLERJohn CenaKAITLYNKANEMARK HENRYNATALYAPRO WRESTLINGR-TRUTHRICKY STARKSRYBACKSTEPHANIE MCMAHONTHE BELLA TWINSTHE SHIELDTHE USOSTRIPLE Hvince mcmahonWADE BARRETTWWEWYATT FAMILY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP