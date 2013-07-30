The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/29/13: Sorry, Can't Hear You, I Have Potato Salad In My Ear

Pre-show notes:
Bryan ditched Kane to pursue gold. He didn’t want to be friends anymore. Plus, why would a dude who didn’t want to be friends with Kane help Kane when Kane tried to chokeslam him after a legit clean victory?
He may also still resent Kane for not looking at his diagrams before that match against the Shield.
…or giving him enough hugs…
Bryan is another class then Kane. He is dating a bella twin, who the other bella twin is dating Cena. No need to hang out with old Kane, when you fly private jets and switch bella twins with the face of the company
Brandon, I am with you 1000% re: Ryback not being allowed to be an unstoppable monster. I am loving the crap out of his in-ring work of late – dude is really embracing the cocky badguy role. But WWE needs to get him back on the path of just stomping the shit out of people.
I know, I m really liking Ryback, I wish he could go back to winning properly. He seems like a great super villain, really strong but also an evil genius. I loved him garroting Cena with the ring ropes to break the submission. It s little things like that that show he s the smartest character on the show.
same here ! I’m really REALLY liking how ryback seems to have a personality IN HIS MATCHES nowadays and is actually playing to the crowd’s chants no matter what they are ! he plays to all of them almost as good as the best in the world at what he does jericho did !
that “too easy …” reply to the stupid “you can’t wrestle” chant last week was SUPERB !
I’m starting to find Ryback entertaining too.
Nattie was distracted by a duck call which I think means she is a witch.
BURN HER!!!
Just made my fucking day, gentlem…er, gentlepeople.
Also, the only thing I didn’t like about the Wyatt Family vs. Kane bit was that, when Kane rushed out of the ring to try to attack Bray before the other guys could beat him up, Bray legitimately looked frightened. It would have been so much more awesome if WWE had Bray just stand there, arms out, yelling at Kane to come and hit him (just like he did when R-Truth had the chair). I thought the R-Truth bit was so awesome because it made Bray look like a legit believer, like he’s so unhinged that he actually believes everything he’s saying 1000% and that either people are stupid if they think they can attack him or that he simply cannot be hurt by them. Either way, that makes Bray Wyatt seems so much scarier.
I can’t believe Total Divas was an hour long. I almost passed out from the excessive “coming up…” bumps.
My yellow-card Shawn Michaels action figure came with the “Conceited Crunch” so take that teardrop suplex; you weren’t even cool enough to get on a Hasbro action figure.
I had the Rocker Shawn Michaels action figure, where if you pressed down on his upper body it would go down and spring up when you let go, making him jump like half an inch. SO AWESOME.
me and my brothers still don’t miss imagination ! here I am, 18 years old, and we had the 3-year-anniversary show of our action figures like 2 weeks ago ! 7 f*cking awesome matches !!!
Ryback and Cena have been doing this Tables match for the last 3 months at house shows, you would think they would be able to get a solid match out of it.
I don’t think it was as bad as everyone say … at least not at first … but what made me decide to hate it from the get-go was how SO FREAKING OVER THE TOP THE RINGSIDE AND THE RAMP LOOKED LIKE WITH 36 TABLES !!!
The “lose a match because of some bitch with a duck call” thing made me so frothing mad I legitimately forgot that the segment immediately before that match was my favorite part of the show. Which I think means that the Bellas are worse than Bray Wyatt is amazing, which I didn’t know was possible.
And I was actually enjoying the women s match up until that point with a new aggressive Natalya. I was praying she was just going to ignore the stupid noise and still make Brie tap.
I watched it on the internet … and I skipped until the end of the match because I had to finish up quickly at that moment .. so, I’ve missed this so called new aggressive natalys that you’re talking about. I don’t remember a time that she wasn’t like that in it ever actually so I don’t think it’s so new after all, too.
What an unnecessary time-filler of an episode. The WWE is so scared of alienating their audience that they won’t do the logical thing on a taped show and just make a storyline-light, wrestling-heavy show. And when I mean wrestling-heavy, I don’t mean do PPV matches on free TV. Why is this company so scared of sending jobbers out there? What does Zach Ryder and JTG DO anyway? Does the latter hide in the locker room every week? Does he do the catering that Ryback eventually destroys? What does he get paid to do nothing?
The midcard builds right now are so one-sided that showing us a match that should be on PPV only hurts it. We’ve seen Del Rio vs. Everyone, we’ve seen Ziggler vs. Big E, we’ve seen the only Divas that apparently matter in the company fight. Why the hell would I pay $50-$60 for a PPV of these SAME MATCHES, only longer? What the hell is wrong with just jobber matches and these same characters building up to a match? You might as well not have PPVs at this point.
Another point to make is that this was a taped show yet the editing was incredibly sloppy. Lawler being cut off mid-sentence to go to break, etc…this was sub-Smackdown in production. (And yes, the fake crowd heat was especially obnoxious.)
Regarding the Lawler cut off sentence:
Dont know if you caught this, but since Raw went super social media heavy, any taped episode will feature the announcers sitting out there, but doing live play by play, presumably from WWE headquarters. The only time the announcers at ringside speak is when its to a close up to throw to a video (i.e. Wyatt video and what not). Its probably to acknowledge whats trending, and anything thats happened in real life in the previous few days.
” the fake crowd heat was especially obnoxious.”
that “OOOHHHHH !” when mcmahon made fun of hhh for being old was SUPER CLEARLY FAKE I JUST CAN’T ANYMORE !!!
The only complaint I have about the Wyatt Family segment is that I was hoping now that they’ve circled back around to Kane, their first victim, that this confrontation would be a bit different then the first one. That maybe instead of just beating him senseless, they’d surround him or pin him down and just force him to listen to Bray speak. Then have Kane appear visibly shaken by what he’s just heard, maybe even give the first hints that what Bray’s telling him is starting to make a sick kind of sense. But nope, lights go out, Wyatts come out, Bray sits down, Rowan & Harper beatdown, Sister Abigail, brief promo, commercial. It would take a hell of lot for me to EVER say I dislike a Wyatt Family segment but if they all follow that formula without variation I could see myself down the road a ways liking them a lot less. (And to be clear I would lay blame for that rut squarely at the feet of WWE so-called “Creative”, not The Wyatts.) I did really like the way Kane tried to do an end run around Rowan & Harper and go straight for Bray, and how Bray is starting to hint very obliquely at just what his issue with Kane really is, both those touches were very nice.
Is Total Divas now a weekly post-Raw thing?
Despite being half asleep and fast forwarding through most of the show, I distinctly remember Cole saying it was a one time only encore.
Did anyone else not see the show because of the spoilers? Just curious, didn’t look like anything that great went down and Daniel Bryan gets attacked so I passed on it this week.
“But no, Big E Langston reminds me of Shawn Michaels,”
So many people are going to quote Brandon out of context with that one.
I nearly shit a brick but then kept reading. Such a tremendously bad way to start a paragraph.
I already did that X)
thanks, brandon ;)
Eh, Christan had wrestled Del Rio on Smackdown a ton of times in 2011 and Christian is like… I don’t actually like him that much. He’s really overrated because of this TNA stuff and he hasn’t really built himself up enough to be wrestling for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Also, Christian looks like a stick-figure drawing of Christian.
He looks like Christian’s dad.
Cody/Dustin/Dusty vs. Sandow/Lanny Poffo/Raven.
SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!
+1 and lets make Dean Douglas the referee
Bobby Heenan has to manage the Sandow team.
Sandows team all have to wear shirts with a picture of Classy Freddie Blassie on them.
But holy hell would I watch the sh*t out of that match.
Slow down there KingJames, no one wants Shane Douglas near a wrestling ring ever again.
How much do you have to love the fact that in the 9 or so years that Kane’s been wrestling with the mask, it’s ERICK ROWAN who figures out you should just headbutt him on top of his head, rather than headbutting the mask?
THIS ^
I was working last night and got home just in time to have my soul crushed into tiny little pieces by the words “corporate makeover” and make dismissive wanking gestures all through the tables match, but HOLY MOTHER OF GOD THAT PROMO FROM BRAY WYATT.
After last nights Wyatt Family/Kane deal, I’m kinda disappointed that I won’t see a Brothers of Destruction vs Wyatt Family match at SummerSlam. But at least I get to see Daniel Bryan beat Cena with a side of possible Randall “Korporate” Orton MITB cash-in
Unless of course, Cena beats Bryan for Otron to cash in and save Bryan’s title run for Survivor series.
Hmm… that *could* be possible. Orton as corporate champ, Bryan overcoming the odds to finally win the belt. (Plus WWE’s poster boy doesn’t have to take a loss to Bryan that way).
I don’t know about the “Corporate” Orton thing. Does this mean he has pants? Or will he just wear the shirt, tie, and jacket? I am so confused.
Is it just me, or is the WWE doing a bad job promoting and marketing most of their champions to a point where it’s hard to even name the champs?
I had to think long and hard about who the champions are outside of Cena and Rollins and Reigns. I think this is more of a product of the champs losing/not placing any importance on the titles than me losing my mind.
Feed-me-more, shellshock-two-guys-at-once Ryback is so much more fun to watch than beg-off-the-Miz, lose-to-Cena-three-times-straight Ryback.
“Feed me More” Ryback vs. “Ryback Rules” in a 3 Stages of Hell Match
1st Match: Best Backstage Promo Match
2nd Match: I Quit Match
3rd Match: Winner is the first one to beat John Cena
As you can tell, no one wins.
Heel Ryback is a more interesting character, even if he’s like the Hulk in his first appearances and has a different personality every week. But yeah, I really miss Ryback destroying the two saddest looking indie guys they can find every week, too.
am I the only one that never liked that ? :(
I really really like the current ryback for the “attitude” he displays during his matches more than I care about him winning or losing (yet)
So yeah what a waste. They gave away literally 4 matches that should have been on SummerSlam: Six Man tag, Dolph Big E, Christian ADR and Kaitlyn AJ. No idea what the logic is there.
I hope that I’m ever as good at something as Bray Wyatt is at cutting promos.
I think we all know who the Final Boss before Punk can get to Heyman is and it’s the Mania match we’ve been wanting for years and it makes a ton of sense.
Punk vs. Austin. Austin is a documented Heyman guy and putting him with Heyman is the only way he could go against Punk and not be the overwhelming crowd favorite in that match.
But would they have SCSA lose to Punk?
I doubt Austin would care, especially if it his last match (as one would presume). Plus, from a business standpoint, it makes perfect sense for the newguard to beat the oldguard.
^^This. Like when they had Rock vs. Hogan at Wrestlemania in Toronto. I think a Stone Cold vs. Punk match would be awesome. And, yeah, Stone Cold would have to lose.
Man how I hope this is the eventual outcome. Like how Lesnar just likes hurting people and likes the money that comes with it, Austin could re-embrace his old, ’96 sociopathic self and brutalize Punk, setting them up for their ultimate confrontation. Austin’s pathos used to encourage his “this will never be over” approach to feudin’, and it was amazingly irrational and scary dangerous (as well as self-destructive). Combine that with Punk’s righteous indignation that teeters on self-destructive, and you’ve got the possibility of an incredible feud (even if it’s rather short-lived).
I’m not getting my hopes up that Austin will ever wrestle again. Really, for anything other than this specific feud, I wouldn’t really want him to. But a month of promos leading up to a Wrestlemania match with Punk is really the best possible use of Austin at this point.
Great idea but it won’t work because Austin would have to be heel. Austin is also happily retired and depending on who you believe, is too hurt to fight anymore anyway.
I’d rather remember Austin for being awesome than have him look like RVD.
@Thatsamare,
Austin wouldn’t have to be the heel, Heyman would do that. Austin and Punk would work their natural animosity toward each other into the angle. Plus, let’s face it, the last year and a half to two years of Austin actually in the ring, he wasn’t “wrestling” that much anyway. With his brawling style and Punk’s ability to work with anyone, I don’t think Austin would downgrade all that much. The only guy Austin would come back to work with (if you believe him) is Punk, and this Mania they wouldn’t have to compete with Cena/Rock for the headline spot. All in all, it’s pluses all around for the angle to work this way.
Which is why I am 100% convinced it will never happen.
With the Austin/Punk discussion, have you guys seen this?
[www.youtube.com]
Oh fuck, that was the wrong one.
This is the right one.
[www.youtube.com]
Instant gratification vs narrative payoff is my absolute biggest gripe with the WWE. Brandon, you can not talk about this enough. If they ever made an effort to tell stories that have a payoff as opposed to repeating the same stuff into apathy they could absolutely fix the lack of care about all of the other belts.
I feel like I could rant about this for 50 thousand words it bothers me so much.
How can there be a payoff when the same guys wrestle eachother 50 times over and over and over?
I loved the end of that promo. SO creepy/ominous/awesome.
They were either in Australia or South Africa last night (or both?). If it was the former, it’d be hard to do a live show when it’s 10 AM in, say, Brisbane or 2 AM in Cape Town.
That was probably the best Ryback Cena match I ve seen. And a giant +1 to whoever edits WWEs video packages. I loved Damian Sandow be all ridiculous on Smackdown when Cody through his briefcase in the sea but watching it again only with awesome sad dramatic music made it even better.
I didn’t thought that Wyatt was saying the devil liked HIM better; i understood it as Wyatt being the devil himself and thinking Kane was wrong in assuming Bray liked him.
I thought that’s where it was going until Bray said “Be careful who you say that around, you never know who might hear”. That last line makes me think Bray is trying to say that he’s the devil’s favorite and he’s going to prove it, or save Kane from the devil and make him Bray’s new favorite.
My initial impression was also Bray Wyatt saying he is the devil. He probably wasn t, but it certainly made me sit up and take notice when he said it.
How is it possible that this post didn’t include…
“BEST: MR. SMALL PACKAGE BECOMING A THING IN WRESTLING ON TELEVISION”
because he’s been doing that for while, and I’ve written that Best like five other times
did you, really ? I only remember the one with cesaro and this one. maybe a third one, too …
He small packaged Rollins in their wonderful match, which I think was my favourite so far.
yeah, that’s the third one I was talking about !
Saw Ricky Starks here recently win the NWA Lone Star Jr. Heavyweight Title recently. He was pretty good in the ring. If you get a chance, NWA Houston has a show every month out in Cypress, TX, which is not too terribly far away from Austin.
The first Worst makes me think Brandon is yearning for Live Raw Bingo to return…
I could never decide between Team Johnny, Team Rhodes, or Team Asscape.
My “demon inside Harris” is a reference to comments Wyatt made when he was asked about being Husky Harris. He said that Husky was “his vessel” now. I am not yelling HUSKY HARRIS and trying to get my friends to do it too at live shows to prove I know a random, counterproductive fact about wrestling.
Everyone reading knows that Husky Harris and Bray Wyatt are the same dude, and the referencing of it works because nobody gives a shit/everyone loves and supports Bray Wyatt.
At first I was MEH! about the Wyatt family when I first saw the promos. Which probably has more to do with my lack of faith in WWE to create and maintain a good heel character with a decent gimmick. The last few appearances have really sold them on them. I love Bray Wyatt’s finisher move and his whole persona. Of course I grew up watching Kevin Sullivan so maybe that is it. Sandow is another one I enjoy because again he maintains and sells the persona. Totally agree with you about Ryback. If he is a BEAST!! he does not lose to Miz by being to much of a wuss to go on. Foreign object,DQ,yeah but to have him “give up” NO!!!
Also maybe because I am older and they I am not the demographic but why do so many of the guys I am “supposed” to cheer for(Sheamus,Ziggler, Cena, Orton) come off as unlikable douchebags when the heels (Alberto Del Rio, The Shield ,Sandow) are my favorites???
You should watch the last year of NXT.
I think the answer to your last question is Steve Austin spoiled the idea of “good guy” forever in the minds of WWE Creative. They can’t look at the context or nuance of why he was so over, it’s just “Hey! That guy was a dick and people loved it! We’ll make this babyface a dick and they’ll love him too!!” That and they’re still in a very teenaged-boy mindset, where smart people are NERDZ, sensitive (or even nice) people are GAY and anyone who uses common sense to win matches a little more easily (vs. LETS FIGHT YOU AN ME RIGHT NOW CMON) is a COWARD.
Finally took the plunge on Hulu Plus and started watching some eps of NXT last night…my girlfriend leaves for Scotland in about two weeks…holy hell am I going to burn my retinas out watching this season (and the season before, and the season before…)
I may have to take the NXT plunge if it means more Wyatt. I think your analysis about WWE faces is about right. I just started back watching wrestling after a long hiatus and can’t think of that many faces I want to NOT see get there asses kicked. Austin being a dick was not why he so over..it was part of the persona. Mick Foley was never a dick….but Vince hated how over he was with fans because of his look
I mean to say I agree with you about creative thinking being a dick puts you over.
NXT means having Bray Wyatt as part of almost every episode (maybe every one, I just started watching and he was in both eps I saw). SO GOOD
I don’t believe that we can say how much we loved everything about bray wyatt’s promo enough … so, I’m gonna say that I loved it so much AGAIN !!
also, I didn’t even hear that one guy yelling husky harris O_o ! I don’t know how you can catch small things such as that, brandon ! or are you consistantly in fear of people being douches to bray for ever ? I don’t think you should … people already decided to accept him now.
No, I’m just paying attention to the show.
Bray Wyatt is just simply breathtaking.
@ DevilDinosaur
huh ? what’s davey richards problem with brandon ?! I’m interested because I heard a rumor that he might come to TNA and I was excited to see him there ! but now I’m afraid of brandon’s anger and hatered …
I’m surprised its not reported (though the fact that I missed the “Total Diva’s Recap” proves my attention or lack thereof), Randy Orton was attacked in a ring by a fan. The fan went into the ring, walked corner-to-corner (not a side, the hypotenuse of the ring (heck of a job, WWE Security)), and low-blowed Orton from behind.
I hate Randy Orton as much as the next guy, but seriously, you never hit a guy in the nuts unless he’s about to kill you or he just hit a woman or a child.
I just watched the video of that. It was amazing. Randy Orton sold the low blow until he saw it was a fan. I am now an Orton fan for life. What a pro.
sold it ? the guy looked hurt as f*ck ! I pity him for being hated as much :(
I can t decide whether it was real pain or not, because as soon as he saw it was a fan he got up instantly like he wasn t hurt at all, and if you get hit properly in the balls to make you go down like that you won t be getting up anytime soon. So either he was just selling it out of habit to begin with or his rage with the fan overcame the pain and just didn t give a fuck about it anymore. Either way I like Randy Orton.
Did you see the longer clip where it showed security having to hold back Big E from kicking the guy s ass too?
no ! and I want to !! link, please ?
Can you link me to those comments about him being “the demons inside of Harris”? Did he make them on twitter, or was there some sort of a video interview/package/promo?
It was a response to someone at Axxess asking him about being Husky Harris. It’s not canon or anything.
you’re so good at paying attention to every detail in the show ! keep it up, bro.
