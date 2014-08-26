The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/25/14: A Womb Of One’s Own

Pre-show notes:
– I was in a car for almost 44 hours this weekend, so I’m watching this episode on Tuesday morning as opposed to live on Monday night. Usually the only difference is that my reports are more optimistic, because I did not have to sit through three hours of Raw in realtime.
– A huge thank-you to everyone who came out to see Meet Me There at Bruce Campbell’s Film Festival during Wizard World Chicago this weekend. I got to meet several very cool people who read and comment on my stuff, and whoops, now we’re friends for life. I’ll keep you guys up-to-date on further screenings (including a huge batch of them in October) in the even that you care about me outside of these wrestling jokes.
– Inspire Pro Wrestling in Austin on August 31. Don’t forget about that if you can make it out. If you can’t, we’ve got DVDs and things.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 25, 2014.
I disagree with Joshua D, it is most definitely possible to suck someone’s ass. I’ve seen it plen… I mean, I’ve been told by reliable sources that it can be done.
The problem with Hulk Hogan types losing matches is that they’ve got enough pull or whatever to become EVEN STRONGER.
=====
They’re Saiyans, Brandon. Duh.
Can you imagine a fusion between Cena and Hogan… we are doomed. Hogena.
Hogan to Cena: “Do you want to change your name to Hogan Jr? The kids could call you HoJu.”
If this ends with Brock Lesner telling Cena “This isn’t even my final form!” at Night of Champions it will all be worth it.
+1 Korporarate Kaneanite
If Cena wins at NOC it’s definitive proof that WWE only gave us the Lesnar beatdown so we’d renew our Network subscriptions. Shit like that is WCW. Shit like that gets remembered.
Jesus, I hope you’re wrong, because I’m already teetering about my subscription because of how fucking bad the Summerslam feed was.
I’m really glad I held off on pulling the trigger on a subscription. Cena wins at NoC and WWE ain’t ever getting my money.
My subscription expires next week- I’m waiting to see what happens at NoC (and probably the next night’s Raw) before I decide whether to renew or not.
Turned auto-renew back on after Summerslam. Turned it back off when the rematch was booked for NoC.
Raw super super sucked, but man, the PPVS have still mostly been killer (even Backlash which had storyline issues was killer in terms of ring work) and the video library is amazing. Don’t get the urge to cancel what’s a pretty great deal.
That was the most useless and funny backstage fallout all at once.
If they’re going all the way with it, they should have A.J. And Paige fall in love, kiss and get TV married with the payoff being that WWE is supporting legalisation for same-sex marriage.
Punk, AJ, and Paige all get married and move to New Jersey.
or, if you want to remember Bischoff, chant “HLA! HLA!”
This was absolute SHIT. It’s episodes of RAW like this that make me seriously question why I waste my time watching this. Unbelievable. I felt like the writers had no idea how to fill 3 hours this week and just threw together a clusterfuck of nothingness at the last minute.
– In the first of many time wasting segments we start off with the panel. Stupid. Dumb. Lame. And just a set up for Cena to “overcome the odds!” at Night of Champions.
– Rusev/Swagger – I have no interest in this feud that I find extremely stale and boring.
– Cesaro/RVD – A lot of NOTHING, then Neutralizer, the end. Goat shit.
– Paige/Natalya – Speaking of stale and boring. And stop skipping! Jesus.
– The “eulogy” – are you kidding me?! Seriously. A “eulogy” for a wrestling who’s not even “fake wrestling dead”. But bravo to Roman Reigns for realizing after a few months that he and Seth were buddies and he too got screwed over. You sure are on top of things, Roman.
– Dusts/Usos – Meh. I know it’s not a popular opinion here but I can’t stand Stardust. The character is remarkably annoying to me.
– The one tiny bit I enjoyed of the show was The Miz. I really do think he’s one of the top 3 or so on the mic right now. He’s just entertaining. The match though – more nothingness.
– The whole Bellas segment was an absolute embarrassment to everyone involved and I feel embarrassed for having watched it. I wonder if Brie is off somewhere still trying to make tears come.
– Reigns vs. Kane/Rollins – Ugh. I’ve made it no secret that I hate Reigns. I don’t see how anyone can like him. He is SO BORING. And I don’t understand how anyone could still really be into the spear and Superman punch at this point. Enough. Try something else. And they may as well just call him Cena 2.0 at this point.
– I love Bo. But he sure screwed up that Bo-dog and I can’t really get excited for a Bo/Swagger feud.
– I have no comment on the last match(es). I should expect this at this point but I never learn.
Allegedly!
Allegedly!
Who is Tears? Seems like he/she should have been introduced by now.
This Cena situation would be perfect if it’s Cena trying to hang on and be as strong as he once was. After he loses this he continues to “beg” for a rematch. This has to be that……right?
Shawn Michaels begging for Undertaker II was awesome. I don’t think Jern could pull it off.
If this Bo Dallas stuff ends up with him revealing he’s a Russian sympathiser I will forgive this whole show.
What is more likely: Tonight’s Bray/Cena thing being a continuation of Bray proving that Cena is a monster like him and this being a cool story, or just The Wyatts becoming bearded Rybacks
hahahahahaha– //sobs uncontrollably
I thought the funniest part of the Brie vid was that at the end when she walks away starts left, stops and goes right.
Me, too!
the rusev/swagger match would have ended perfect if zeb was there to throw in the towel.
for the sake of consistency, how can i watch cena take a beating with no ref stoppage, and then feel intervention was necessary for this?
The ref, like so many of the fans, assumed that Cena was just going to pop up and AA Brock into oblivion at any moment. You don’t stop a match when the guy getting beaten is clearly going to win!
Wouldn’t that be an incredible storyline though? If we’re gonna play this long-term, imagine people in WWE unintentionally letting Cena get murdered by Brock month after month, simply because it never occurred to them that Cena could lose. Could be beaten enough that he couldn’t continue.
HHH becomes ULTRAMEGAHEEL for it, because he KNOWS that Cena has a genetic predisposition to Never Giving Up(tm), so he just lets Cena keep throwing himself at Brock, knowing Brock can’t lose.
At this point, it’s no longer a push for John Cena. It’s more like a pull.
I’d be down for Kosmonaut Swagger of Mars.
Cena and Brock are going to hoss it up for 20 minutes until Lesnar slaps on a kimura lock for about 5 minutes. Cena will manage to get out of it and launch into about 90 seconds of one-armed RUTHLESS AGGRESSION only wear himself out and get choked out.
Brock is still a monster with a shiny belt. Cena never “gives up” and can disappear for a bit to tend to his arm, which fortunately has only been torn from its socket and not broken.
AND we get to see someone new step up to the plate for a bit.
GIVE THIS TO ME.
The kimura as Brock’s forgotten secret weapon is perfect, both because it reinforces just how stupid good he is AND can be used as a way for somebody to beat him by managing to counter/escape the hold rather than out-tough him. If only there was a submission specialist on the roster that could pull that off. Maybe one that wears burgundy. And doesn’t eat meat.
Brock losing the title by submission would be perfect. Just last night he indicated that “never give up” is bullshit. And he’s proven in the past that he’ll run from people who manage to stand up to him. His character is the ultimate bully, and while real bullies are often quite used to being hurt, thematically bullies can’t take the pain in return. Brock doesn’t really care about any of this, so he won’t gut through the pain like people who believe in that never give up bullshit. He’s only in it when it’s easy.
@A_Reifschneider That would be awesome.
Also, I totally wish Bryan would go back to wearing burgundy again. Last time he did was vs Orton about a year ago. His red and black design is cool too, but Regal burgundy is where it’s at, man.
Glad Brandon mentioned the overlooked horseshit of last night’s RAW — what they’re doing with Bo. Him running down Swagger the way he is completely contradicts his wonderful, wonderful insincere heel gimmick. He should be more like, “Hey, buddy. You didn’t let down America by losing to Rusev. You gave inspiration to a millions of less fortunate people in Russia.” Still insulting, but back-handed. Back. Handed. Jesus, it’s SO easy to do this right. How can they screw up Bo out of every other thing they’re screwing up now?
Also, I read elsewhere that Ryback tweeted/trolled that he’s taking a break from WWE. I’m with you, Big Guy…
If he isn’t, he gets the glory of being fed to Cena over the next couple weeks.
It’s either that or Rusev. Seriously, I think there’s a 1 in 3 (at least) chance Rusev jobs to cena before Night of Champions.
Since Bo is relatively dry in his backstage segment with Swagger, can we have a camera follow him around so we can see when he achieves maximum moisture?
Wait, is Bo doing an Ice Bucket Challenge every night? They should keep a donation tote board graphic handy.
The WWE Monkey’s Paw:
“Hey, would you like The Rock back?”
“Sure!”
“Well he’s going to go over your favorite indie guy. And it’ll be two years long with him barely wrestling. And he can’t wrestle well anymore.”
“How would you feel about an aggressive John Cena?”
“That sounds great!”
“Okay, well he’s going to make people look even worse than normal in defeat. Also he’ll only go over up and coming guys. And then at the end of the match he’ll go hang out with the fans like every other match.”
Brandon, watch Bo’s promo on Smackdown to Swagger, 100x better than the one on Raw
I’m a bit worried. This is all just setting up for Cena to overcome odds and win his 16th championship over Lesnar to tie Ric Flair. It all fits too perfectly with Flair suddenly hanging around again. Lesnar as a full-time champion starts getting expensive. Are we all just so excited to see Lesnar go on a killing spree that we’re ignoring the obvious signs? Ugh!
Or flair inexplicably turning heel and costing cena a match somehow
@Brocky Flair turning heel in order to stop Cena from breaking his record would be kinda cool… maybe.
I mean, it’s a legit motivation, at least.
Nikki better watch out. Karma will come around and kill her unborn spawn of Cena. Someone call Snitsky.
It would just make my day if Cena had an ounce of “FUCK IT” in his mind and actually did things besides photoshop gay guys or whatever it is he does. I know he recently said he would never turn heel, but that would just make it more awesome if he did. Or at least accepted that he is, as Stroud has put it so many times, the big bad, the End Boss. Would show that the WWE does care about a story, and not just selling shirts with neon colors all over it to Timmy and his friends.
TIMMMAY!!
@FunkyWarmMedina I see the error of my ways. Meant to write “… to Timmy and the Lords of the Underworld.”
I know I have this inexplicable fascination with Ric Flair’s hair, but seriously, it’s like the guy went to his barber and said, “WOO, you know all the kids with their cropped sides and back and long on top look? WOOOOO. Well the SIXTEEN TIME WORLD CHAMPION wants the exact opposite, big man. Long on the sides, nothing up top. CUZ I’M A KISS STEALING… etc. WOOO”
Dude needs to go crew cut and be done with it.
Swagger and Bo need to form the U.S. Express, the Next Generation. Bo can be his dad, and Jack can be the hossy Windham role. Keep the exact same attitude as the 80s version, satin jackets and squeaky clean good-guy image and everything, only now it’s all heelishly meta and they’re bad guys. Rusev can even be the Nikolai Volkoff antagonist, and all we need is a meth-head Persian to complete the quartet.
I really have no idea, other than WWE being WWE, why these writers remain employed. No other quality dramatic program would keep doing the same events/matches week after week, ignore fan feedback, ignore easy ways to kill time by giving good workers a good amount of time to work and just…hand it something that was booked in five minutes.
The Old Man Symposium just made me white-hot angry. These people are then, they will never be now again. I’m been sick of Hogan for years and Flair was always a annoying drunk in my eyes. Did we REALLY need a “Cena might not OVERCOME THE ODDS THIS TIME” speech? Is this program written for five-year-olds? (I’ve seen Japanese tokusatsu with more respect to its audience.)
And then the rest of the show happened….sigh. I’m glad I can’t watch this whole show on a weekly basis because I work nights. It might drive me even more insane.
Save.Us.NXT.Takeover.
Yeah, it’s written for five year olds. And not even the smart five year olds.
Nice to see my Ambrose hiding joke was appreciated. I think I watched a total of five minutes of Raw outside of the Usos/Dust Bros. match. It was absolute balls.
The only way I would have accepted more aggressive Cena beating Bray is him coming down with the chain and punching Bray in the mouth and head repeatedly. Not necessarily a heel turn but a “I am a wrestling robot created to win and must up my aggression in order to overcome Brock,” “become a beast to slay a beast” type growth.
When I think about this episode, there are a few things that I liked about it. The Brock promo, Cesaro winning something kind of meaningful, Sandow as Miz’s stunt double, the Dusts turning heel, the hilarious eulogy… but that main event and the Kane/Rollins/Reigns match really left me with an overall “this was a frustratingly bad Raw” taste in my mouth. Cena and Roman ruined the whole episode.
PS – I agree that the Bellas’ segment was so bad that it was good, but I’ll still maintain that Nikki is a much better actress than Brie. Brie is just the absolute worst.
Well once I heard Hogan was on the show I decided to watch it later ,I did however follow along on Twitter to the depressed people who watched it live .
I did however tune in to the Paige Nattie match which was short and sweet with an added dash of A J weirdness .
Nice to see Paige doing the Aksana sexy crawl.
I will never understand the average WWE fan’s dislike of Natalya. She is the best female wrestler in the company by a mile. Honestly, I wish she would attack wrestlers outside of matches more often. Make her sexy Brock Lesnar. Have her absolutely trash both AJ and Paige backstage before Lawler can finish his explanation of Frenemies.
Seriously? If she’s the best female wrestler in the company, she must get stage fright. She’s done great things on NXT, but she’s been hot garbage several times on Raw.
@James
No, she really isn’t. She has the REPUTATION of being the best female wrestler in the company by a mile. She has occasional flashes of brilliance. but she also has a pretty regular botch rate, absolutely zero charisma, and if she wasn’t from the Hart dynasty, she wouldn’t be a big deal.
She has the POTENTIAL to be great. But she isn’t. AJ is better than her, as is Paige. And down in NXT I’d put Sasha and Bayley ahead of her. She’s the best “diva” no doubt. But the best wrestler, no.
Whenever people argue that Natalya is this criminally underrated gem, I can’t help but remember that time she and AJ did commentary on Raw in the build-up to their post-Pipe Bombshell match. AJ continued to make her arguments that she earned the title through hard work and talent and wasn’t given it as a reward for sleeping with, or being the child of, the right person. You know, the absolutely correct stuff that made everyone cheer that promo in the first place.
The best counterpoint Natalya can come up with? “SHUT UP, I’M WRESTLING ROYALTY SO I DESERVE THE BELT!” Yes, Nattie, we all know Bret Hart is your uncle. Way to completely prove AJ’s point. By the way, you’d think “wrestling royalty” would understand how reversing a Figure Four Leg Lock is supposed to work.
You’ll hear no argument from me that WWE sets up the Divas to fail. Hell, I’ll even give you that Nattie can put on a good match when given time and a good opponent. But let’s not kid ourselves – she’s been given ample opportunities to shine and has mostly lacked the luster.
It’s kinda funny because Natalya actually handled that segment the best. The reactions were pretty much universally “LOL YOU SLUT YOU BANGED PUNK AND BRYAN AND CENA AND ZIGGLER LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL” from the Total Divas, but Nattie went on Twitter, posted a picture of her tapping AJ out to the Sharpshooter, and basically said “Piss off, I tapped you out, go to hell.” It was probably the best and most logical reaction to her speech.
And then she started botching like crazy, wrestling hot garbage matches, and continuing to have the charisma of wet cardboard. The first two have gotten slightly better. The last one…not so much.
To be fair, ever since Nattie made NXT her home, she’s gotten closer to earning that “best female wrestler in WWE” reputation. But most guys here are right when they say she’s failed at being interesting at a high level like AJ and the NXT girls are. Nattie’s made herself a good gatekeeper, nothing more, nothing less.
I also loved the Bellas segment. It was The Room of WWE segments. I’ve never laughed so hard at someone wishing someone had died. Brie also (attempted to) react like a normal human being would being told their own flesh and blood wishes they’d had died. Especially one’s who’ve always been portrayed as being so close, I mean if Roman Reigns is standing in the middle of the ring, and Jey Uso waddles out and says he wishes he died in the womb, it’d be like “whatever”, but they’ve been two parts of the same package for years.
I thought about this earlier and compared it to The Shield break-up, and while Dean didn’t cry about it, his face painted the picture way better than Brie could. This was Grade-A material delivered by Grade-Z actresses.
I have no idea where this Paige/AJ angle is going. It’s no longer the Attitude Era, so if they both end up being gay for each other, at least it won’t go Jerry Springer “We love Lesbians” dumb. Being WWE, I assume they’ll end up in match of who can out gay the other until someone says “No Homo” and loses.
The Eulogy was awesome. Obviously, Ambrose isn’t dead, but Seth reveling so hard in beating Ambrose that he goes through this big production was wonderful. Also, you missed your cue by about a week there, Roman.
I liked how super aggressive Cena was. I would love it if Cena spent the next month just running roughshod over the WWE roster only to lose to Lesnar at NOC.
Jesus, the Top 10 Comments were spot on this week. Especially the one about missing six Simpsons episodes, I was flipping back and forth eventually.
I feel like Roman Reigns is like DBZ Abridged’s version of Goku. Practically invincible, but dumb as a sack of hammers. In my head canon, the reason Reigns is only attacking Seth Rollins just now is because someone told Reigns backstage “Dude. Dude. Seth Rollins is gonna kill Christmas.” And then Reigns goes super saiyan and runs to the ring, shouting “I AM THE SAVIOR OF CHRISTMAS!”
I am so in awe of your comparison right now. It is so perfect.
The Wyatts got buried just as bad as the Nexus/Corre but I won’t talk about that. What I will talk about though is the Dusts’s heel turn. They definitely have the chops to pull this off. Goldust was a master heel in the mid 1990’s and Cody Rhodes was a great heel during his Intercontinental Championship run in 2011-2012.
Also nice to see that Roman Reigns remembers Seth Rollins turning on him and Ambrose thus breaking up the Shield. Roman Reigns’s was one step away from killing Seth Rollins with a break. Who does he think he is? Chris Benoit?
I’m getting a Trish Stratus/Mickie James 2005/2006 vibe from AJ/Paige right now. Also I was mostly being sarcastic during the Raw discussion when it came to the Bellas. They segment was actually better than I made it out to be.
And one more thing, Jack Swagger, don’t be a Natalya, be a Tyson Kidd.
I don’t think the Wyatts were buried at all, which is what makes this worse. They’re going to keep their spot on the card, and still be important, just with less mystique and menace. Using them to make Cena look strong should mean something, and this weird one sided usage isn’t going to help anybody in the end.
As long as they win some matches and be more protected than factions like 3MB they’ll have a spot of a lifetime.
cena is starlord.
cena is 80’s hulk.
cena is arnold.
cena is channing tatum.
cena is a squarejawed white guy.
of course he will win. normal people want the good guy to win. kids want the good guy to win.
he will be on top because he is a genuinely nice guy and hard worker.
personally I’d make this into a rocky iv training thing, where cena goes kinda nuts – maybe does a sting – just watching brock from the rafters – till a big slamarama rematch happens and he’s on top again.
cena is who you would like if you weren’t insufferable or being cliche jaded.
Cena is who I would like if I enjoyed a television show that just showed one repeat for 12 years.
Cena is who you’d like if you were a piece of stale white bread.
The Rocky IV comparison dies when you remember that in real life Cena owns his own gym and Brock trains by going into the woods and suplexing bears.
MIZ RANT: They can do all the magical stuff they want with the Miz, but he’ll never be over with me because seriously fuck wrestlers whose gimmick is that they don’t want to actually wrestle. It’s a funny bit and might work if he was a manager, but I hate it. I hate it about the WWE version of Adam Rose and I hate it about the Miz. Just shatters my suspension of disbelief and makes for some awful in-ring work.
Also Miz feels like the person who got all the time that should have gone to Cesaro once BNB got hurt, and I’m bitter.
I saw bitter, angry, determined Cena roughing up the rookie Bray and thought Brandon would love this. The big clotheslines and everything was similar to his desire to see a Misawa/Jumbo style turn from Cena. Too bad it doesn’t seem like it’s about him realizing he’s past his prime but more like he will work harder to overcome this challenge.
If they’re really trying to portray Cena losing his edge yet not being able to come to terms with it, beating an up-and-coming guy up easily and then later on beating him and his two giant lackeys up too is not a good way to display a weakness that could indicate a run of dominance coming to an end.
Probably the biggest problem for me is how they’ve never truly tried to establish Cena as a dominant figure. There are always some tremendous odds that they put in front of him solely to make him out as some sort of an underdog, forgetting that he overcame those odds, if not worse like a zillion times already, making him impossible to be considered an underdog. It’s always “yeah, Cena’s a pretty big, strong guy who’s got like 15 world titles to his name, BUT HIS ARM IS HURT AND THE BIG BAD [insert anyone’s name here] BLINDSIDED HIM BEFORE THE MATCH, HOW’S HE GONNA SURVIVE?!” and in about 97% of cases he wins. And not only does he win, he usually just starts celebrating like nothing happened immediately after the match and on the following show he’s perfectly okay, talking about how it was a hard fart victory and some of y’all like him, some of y’all don’t or whatever.
Yes, all of this was addressed numerous times by Brandon and many other people before, but I just can’t stress enough how weird the booking of John Cena is to me. It makes sense as in “superman guy who children look up to and buy his shit”, but I really wish there was a bit more to WWE than that, especially nowadays with all the amazing talent that just keeps coming in and developing.
Man, I really do wish that we get “Jumbo Cena” in our lifetimes, though…
Yeah, the Bella twins thing was hilariously bad, but I still maintain that they should be shot out of a cannon into the Sun.
“Also in this fan fiction, Eva Marie is a total homophobe and commands an army of women so unathletic they can’t walk in a straight line without blowing out a knee.”
Good lord…
If Cena goes over Lesnar (UGH!) at NoC it HAS to be for him to face and job to D-Bry at Mania. IT HAS TO BE. Literally makes zero sense for him to OTO unless it’s for him to lay down for D-Bry or (double UGH!) Roman Reigns at Mania. As it is I’ll not be watching (exception: NXT) and just reading Best/ Worsts until NoC and going into full-on boycott mode if Cena goes over.
Also, someone needs to start a movement online (like the CM Punk chants when he first left) that when Cena comes out people will literally stand up with their backs to the ring and not respond at all when he’s either cutting a promo or “wrestling”. It seems to me that is the only way for the WWE to get the message that we don’t “hate” him as we would a heel, but that we “hate” him as in “are sick to death of him and literally do not want to see him on our televisions anymore.”
The reason this will never happen is because the internet is not the real world. And I’m not a Cena fan. I just recognize that SOMEBODY’S buying all the merch and crap that makes him “WWE’s top guy”.
Only two things I loved about this show:
Miz with his stunt double
Brock’s promo
The rest of it went between bad to soul sucking bad to I just might stop watching for awhile.
HOF Panel: HBK was merely bad. (It’s the material.) Flair was soul sucking bad. Hogan verbally fellating Cena made me want to go away for awhile. Then Cena’s promo, and damn I was glad my baby daughter wanted attention so I could just havei t in the background for awhile.
RVD vs Cesaro: Bad. Nothing against Cesaro. RVD is just awful and needs to retire. Yes, a Sheamus/Cesaro Hoss fight would be awesome., But it’s several months too late.
Rusev vs Swagger: Soul sucking bad. I love Rusev. But what more is there to continue on this feud? Last week Henry promising a HOSS WAR made me scream yes please. Why go back to this, if just for Swagger to get his ass beaten a third time? And I was cool with Dallas doing it last week. But he did the same thing again with no variety.
Ambrose Eulogy: The middle was great. Rollins heeled it up wonderfully. But the beginning and the end segment made me roll my eyes and I’m giving it a bad. I’m a huge Reigns fan, but this more or less destroys the white hot Ambrose/Rollins Angle. Have Rollins go on a winning streak and be reviled, only to have Ambrose return and finally take him down.
Handicap match: Handicap matches are always soul sucking bad. This was no exception
SlaterGator: Okay, its funny, but is it really Los Matadores only fighting Slater and his cronies? BAD
Bella Segment: If you dig deep enough, you hit China. This was close to it. It got so awful it almost became amazing. Then I remembered Brie and Nikki are TRYING. Eventually they’ve just gotta embrace the camp and make an awful angle but make it with gusto baby.
Dust brothers turn: This wasn’t even a “turn” so much as a frustration at the Usos getting counted out so the Brothers can’t win the titles. I’ll merely mark this as bad but with a positive outlook. It can improve.
Paige/Natty. I’m sick of this frenemy angle. And I love Paige and AJ. We all kept saying “wait until Paige gets called up, and these two will work magic.” They’ve shown flashes of brilliance in the ring, and even in the angle, but then they camp it out way too much and make the matches way too short.
LOLCENAWINS: I’m pretty sure Jericho is going “why the hell did I come back.” This is worse then the Nexus getting buried. They at least got their burial on a ppv. Wyatt got his burial quietly, as did the Wyatt family. Tough luck for Rowan. Dude comes to the WWE green as hell. He works hard, bosses it up and turns into a pretty entertaining guy. And he gets rewarded for that with an AA after the match because LOLCENA. Yup, if its LOLCENAWINS at NOC, I’m taking a break. My last break was 6 years.
Ok, a couple of things: CENA IS NOT TURNING HEEL. At least not for the foreseeable future.
Secondly, I thought it was almost written in stone that WM31 is gonna be Brock vs. Reigns or Rock…?
Those are the rumors, but it’s easy to get skittish anytime Cena is involved. Not only because it’s SO hard to imagine him losing to someone twice in a row, but because Vince could always change his crazy old mind.
The original plan was also rumored to be Wyatt looking strong on raw by taking out Big Show after a tag match with the family and Show/Henry.
Instead Wyatt has now had his career permanently demoted. Seriously. Before he could’ve been this generation’s undertaker. now he’ll be lucky to Kane. That’s a damn good role and you’ll be a millionaire many times over and win a few titles. But you won’t be synonymous with the business.
Brie’s “eh eh EHHH” squeal sounded exactly like Buddy the Elf getting perfume sprayed in his face
+1
I’m OK with two AAs.
But at least let the third Wyatt reverse it and crush Cena to fuck.
Cena old, Cena lose, Cena change jorts, Cena make WWE more money because other people now make money too. This is such an obvious direction and I’m probably done watching if it’s more of the same horseshit.
Last night was shameful. I only started watching wrestling again in 2012 and I’m sick to death of Cena. How have some of you put up with him for 12 years?
I wasn’t expecting any significant character development but they couldn’t even sell the beating he took. This was supposed to be the beating of a lifetime and yet he just shows up a week later like nothing happened.
The Wyatts are finished now thanks to Cena. How are we supposed to buy them as a threat again? I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if they turned the Dust Bros just so he can bury them next week.
There’s no way I’m watching this shite for the next few weeks. I’ll just pray they do the right thing at NoC.
the wyatts are big and scary looking, so they’re still “legit” threats in the www universe. look at kane, dude hasn’t won a singles match (or any match, for that matter) in almost a year and they still trot him out on the regular like he’s some unstoppable monster.
But no one *buys* Kane as a monster anymore. Except maybe young children.
SLATER!
I can’t help but think one of the best things that could happen to WWE is for Cena to get injured and take time out to recover… like a really long time.
John Cena laughs at your recovery time.
The way some friends of mine explained it–that’s actually what’s wrong. The reason Cena is still, well…Cena. Usually the top guy gets injured and has to be gone a really, really long time. During that time, they push a new guy, and they get a ton of heat and eventually we move on to the new guy.
….But Cena never gets hurt. He’s there week in and week out. Even when he gets injured, he’s gone for like a month then comes back like nothing’s happened.
I mean…I’ve said this elsewhere but, the only reason Cena’s even DOING this whole angle is because BRYAN got injured. This is so obviously supposed to be Lesnar/Bryan, it’s ridiculous.
The last time he did, we had a good time. Then he came back and shat over everything.
When you think about it, Cena is the main character of an anime. Just when you think you have him beat, he gets a power up out of no where and wins. He’s Naurto, Goku, and Ichigo all wrapped up in a McDonald’s wrapper.
At least Ichigo, Goku, and Naruto are shown training sometimes. Cena is every protagonist from Fairy Tail.
But can we talk about how Bray Wyatt was obviously the face in peril in that match? They popped when he started fighting back.
“You should have died in the womb!”
Holy shit, Bray inherited losing to a more important guy from his NXT mentor? God damn it. RIP Cody Rhodes :(
Cena burying the Wyatts (especially Bray) was pretty disgusting. Especially in that he enlisted Mark Henry and Big Show to do the dirty work for him and present him with Bray as some sort of sacrifice, but for what? What has Bray done recently to Cena to deserve this? And why is Cena, the man who objected to being evil when Bray was trying to get it out of him, all of a sudden super okay with being evil as fuck? To show how bad-ass he is? It doesn’t work when the up-and-comer is someone who, more or less, has been given less than stellar stories with even more mixed results.
I still stand by the opinion that it would have been smarter to do what Cena did when he challenged Kurt Angle: To have Bray refuse to fight Cena because he has nothing to prove anymore, and that his job with Cena is done. Then have a fresh-faced nobody challenge Cena in the wake of it all, have a gruff and angry veteran Cena take him down viciously, and then that’s it. You’ve accomplished the same without sacrificing your fucking future talent! Of course, that would only happen if I were willing to allow Cena to come back after a definitive and succinct beating like he went out for a jog and gave up half-way to sit down and enjoy the sun.
I loved the Dust Brothers turning heel. I hope they end up using a gold mist like Muta used the green mist on their opponents.
I don’t care how bad it was good the Bellas segment was; to me, it was unbearable and not a fun thing to witness. The only good thing was how Nikki mentioned how Brie basically allowed her to get her ass handed to her while she sat back and made sad faces.
Rusev continues to dominate, and that’s pretty cool.
The New Nation continues to not exist anymore, and that’s pretty sad (yeah yeah, I know, the recent current events pretty much stymied that shit straight to blue screen of death status, but still).
The Hulkster has proven, once again, that the bright lights of the World Wrestling… Entertainment are too much for him.
Loved, LOVED the continuity behind Roman Reigns taking a shot at Rollins. It’s a meaningful and logical feud AND it takes Reigns away from the “shoved down our throats” main event problem.
Now back to Lesnar/Cena (ugh) III. Obviously I would love to see Lesnar dispatch Cena once and for all; especially if blood, urine and vomit are actually included this time. However, the only way I would be happy if Lesnar won by shenanigans would be if The Undertaker interfered. Yes, yes, I’m on that still, but I think it would truly work! Again, they don’t have to wrestle to feud and it could very well finally involve the Stinger (whom I don’t like but I understand many of you do). Think about it! The Undertaker wouldn’t interfere with Lesnar/Cena II because he understands how brutal and devastating Lesnar’s offense is. He had enough confidence that Lesnar would win and that’s that. Plus, he “likes” Cena. However, if Cena is close to beating Lesnar for a second time, AFTER the WrestleMania victory, it completely negates everything Taker stood for when it comes to the Streak. For a man who considers himself a “powerful entity” to get shown up by the guy who advocates “hustling” as a good thing is a pure disgrace. Why wouldn’t the Undertaker have a vested interest in destroying Cena to save face?
Plus, when the lights go out, everyone would automatically assume it was The Wyatt Family, but then it’s The Undertaker? Boom, instant hot-as-fuck angle (in my humble, humble, never gonna give up opinion).