The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/26

For those of you who only show up to read Best and Worst (shame on you), I'm back from my nearly week-long vacation in sunny southern California for a mix of Dodgers baseball, Brady Bunch house visits and mark photos with SoCal Jack Skellington and have returned to my post as the Raw reviewer who is extremely positive about everything but only likes Alberto Del Rio. Before I start, I want to give another thank you to Andrew Johnson for filling in on The Best And Worst Of WWE Night Of Champions and to Diego "the only Dr. Cube that matters" McCafferty for The Guest And Worst Of Raw 9/19. They did a fantastic job filling in, and if you haven't read those recaps yet, please do so.
Enjoy the Best and Worst of Raw for September 26, because it’s all downhill from here.
Uhhh…I think you forgot to finish the article.
I thought he covered the last 15 minutes of RAW pretty accurately…
lol, yeah, my first impression is that this was intentional. i’ve been wrong in the past but, hey, it is spot on.
i also love cody rhodes voice. i also like dolph ziggler but he just doesnt have anything to say and i wish he did.
eve is the jade to kelly kelly’s kitana
great article this week! thanks for explaining why anal bleeding made me laugh and i wasnt mad at it
Hey, I put up a little “hey, I’m working on it, hold on” message at the top. Anyway, it’s all up and complete now, so go back and read it.
WOOHOO! It’s like getting 2 “Best and Worsts” in the same day!
I was told there would be nude Stephanie McMahon pics?
the only thing i cant decide is if the anal bleeding line surprassed ‘I love you pop’ as the funniest moment of the year
It is the El Blower because Spanish.
Great job as always. I especially enjoyed the positive parts.
Also, gotta love Kelly Kelly’s puffed up shoulders pose in the header
Your Raw reviews are like Chopped. You open your basket, and there is toothpaste, lint, figs and burnt hair, and you use your 20 minutes, and you have all the technical skills. Heck, it’s even edible, but no matter how good YOUR cooking is, it’s still hair, lint, toothpaste and figs.
In other words, you got nothing to work with, but you are doing a better job than can be expected with the crap you are given.
Also, Cody Rhodes is the best thing going.
@uconngary7 – And just like Chopped, the people reading what I come up with have made up their minds about it before trying it.
I wish just one time, someone was allowed to leave Triple H speechless on the microphone. Or he was allowed to look like he wasn’t sure what to do. I get tired of seeing him as “cool guy who always has the right comeback,” making the rest of the roster look awful.
I guess there’s some semblance of comeuppance in that most of the heels (or at least the ones with valid points–Dolph & Cody) were able to overcome his matches, but still, it gets old.
Other than Cena’s fuckin babbling I was pretty entertained. Welcome back.
As someone who enjoys watching Cena wrestle but can’t stand hearing him speak, if anyone was going to have a Come to Jesus meeting with me about him, last night would have been the night. I think between the Hell in the Cell promos and the now ubiquitous Real Steel promos, I think about ~30 minutes of Raw was actually watchable and 5 of those minutes were Mark Henry break Khali.
No Tha Conspiracy this week, so it’s automatically a worst for me. The quicker turn around for PPV’s does make for a more exciting show, but there is a worry about what they are going to do next week. Assuming Cena will always go after the belt, Punk or Del Rio is gonna be left in the cold. It will either be Cena/ ADR, in which case HiaC changed nothing, or Cena/Punk, in which case ADR will be forced back down the chain. Here’s hoping the Mexican Aristocrat and his announcer joins with the Awesome Truth. THAT is worth tuning in for.
/John Cena has been to HELL, is going to HELL, in which HELL is no place for walking on eggsHELLs or playing with HELLo kitty dolls cause there is no HELp in HELL
Ps great to have you back. The replacements were great, but there’s nothing like that good ol home cookin’
I’m enjoying WWE right now, which is why I’m watching it. However, is it really too much to ask for a Divas Champion who doesn’t think the ropes are made of barbed wire?
Lately I’ve been feeling really weird about post-match dark shows. Last night’s was a FIVE-WAY HELL IN A CELL FOR THE TITLE, with Dolph Ziggler and Jack Swagget thrown in to be immediately pinned. That is a thing that happened!
Now WWE asks the Kansas City fans to purchase a three-way HiaC match this Sunday directly after showing Cena decisively win a five-way one. This management is dumb as shit.
Your assessment of Triple H and the face/heel dilemma is too spot on, if that’s possible. Well done.
David Otunga’s arms paired with that bow tie… funnier than anything from Doink.
Also hilarious is “Hart of Dixie” sponsoring this report.
post-show dark matches, excuse me i too am dumb as shit
I think the trash bag/seat cover they used to keep Del Rio’s sweat off the Lambo’s seat deserves a best.
If Russo were writing Raw still, we’d now be subjected to three months worth of Anal Bleeding on a Pole matches.
Great read as usual.
that Otunga locker room pic looks like the Vitamin Supplement Last Supper
(and that’s “storyline-abortion”, not “storyline abortion”)
Thanks for clarifying…pretty sure it should still be “story line” not “storyline”…or perhaps I’m dumb.
This episode of Raw was like a filler episode of Dragon Ball Z. You know the ones: Goku is trying to gather enough energy for the Spirit Bomb from everyone on the planet to kill Frieza, but the bulk of the 22 minutes is spent on Bulma trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. It was hard to watch. It’s like… no one really knew what their places were or what to do, so they winged it in a “Whose Line Is It Anyway” type format. Just get to Hell In A Cell already.
Well, except for Mark Henry. B’lactus can do no wrong in my eyes right now. That man could be talking to a peanut butter and banana sandwich saying ‘Welcome to the Hall of Pain’ before biting it and I’d clap gleefully.
Trips is quickly becoming the person I’d least likely to see on RAW, EVER. I’d rather them bring Carlito in as the new COO and have him eat apples and spit them in people’s faces when they try to request a match before I see another RAW start with Motorhead again. Hell, like you’ve subtly suggested over the past 10 weeks Brandon, they could FINALLY do something with the RAW General Manager Michael Cole/MacBook Pro/Mic Stand thing.
Another great write up. Sorry you had to work with such… banality, but you did awesome with what you had.
When Punk was on commentary and they were asking Punk about what he learned from his HITC match against the Undertaker, I was kind of hoping he would say “To dress nicer in public”.
Mystikal was found guilty of Forcible Entry a few years ago.
Is it technically “a split” or “the splits”?
it’s really easy to just pump out Cena-hate for it’s own sake, but holy moly was Cena awful. Just jabbering away about Hell and consequences and 9th grade symbolism like a concussed Alesiter Crowley.
great to have you back Brandon, but yeah, last night’s show was not a lot to work with. can anyone explain why there’s a PPV so close to the last one? Are they trying to shoehorn a 13th into the year, or is it more a matter of resetting their schedule so the WrestleManias and Royal Rumbles get more time?
Part of me would really like it if Del Rio gave a giant eff you to the announce table and went to the Spanish announce table to do commentary instead.
Wait, do they even still have the Spanish announce table?
Welcome back. Hate seeing Mason smile as much as Sheamus… these two, along with Mark Henry, should stay mad at the world.
Lots of laughs in your post… very entertaining. Thanks to guys like you and your replacements, I spend more time reading about wrestling than actually watching it.
… yes, this is a cry for help…
“Whenever Alberto has to be on guest commentary, have Ricardo sit down next to him and respond to every question with a long, Spanish answer. ”
That would be my first choice as well, but I’d also like it if ADR went back to wearing nice suits and smiling all the time, and answering every question with, “It is my DESSSSSSTINY to be WWE CHAHHHHHHHHMPYON,” even if that answer had nothing remotely in common with the question being asked. Part of me would love it for implying that del Rio doesn’t understand English, but most of me would love it because it implies that del Rio is just too rich and classy to give a shit what Jerry Lawler has to say.
What I’m trying to say is: I miss Happy Alberto.
As someone whose last name is Morales I found Joe’s complaints hilarious.
I find it weird complaining about a clean finish, but I really would have preferred a DQ in that main event. I think Del Rio losing clean is their way of saying he is going to win the title on Sunday, but who knows and really, who cares? I just want Punk/H to be over so we can move on to whatever the next thing is.
We need to do a COVERITLIVE chat session for the HIAC PPV… That would be fun.
Again, thanks for these columns… really nice reads.
Some points about last night’s Raw
1) My wife (who is very girly) sat and watched the K2 match and made a few interesting points. First, she said she liked how the divas now look like real athletes as opposed to “sluts skanking it up.” Second, she actually enjoyed most of K2’s moves and the move Natalya put on Eve Torres. Ya know, if the WWE were to devote another 5-10 minutes, adding more divas onto the show, and hired a female writer, or gave the divas realistic women type storylines, I’m starting to think they might have something that could completely attract females and be utter crap.
2) I fear anal bleeding becoming a trend is going to lead the WWE to attempt Family Guy style random humour. God help us all.
3) The dibiase posse thing is an interesting idea. It’s too bad Dibiase has no charisma and is a terrible talker. He needs Vicky Guerrero.
4) Last night marked the occasion of Mason Ryan turning into Batista 2.0
5) Raw needs more Maryse and Aj
6) I’m not liking Smilin Sheamus. He needs McIntyre to kick his ass and have them team up to become a badass heel tag team.
7) Cena looks bored out there. It’s like he has nothing left to do, so he’s going to piss all over everything. They should do something to change it up for him
8) I’m missing the Miz. Bring him back!
Oops, I forgot to mention I thought page 2 had some excellent insight.
Great read as always.
maybe (hopefully) someone else made this comment, but i’m too lazy to read all of them:
i was pleasantly surprised by a non-finisher finish in punk/del rio. more matches should end like this. as it is now, its 92% someone’s finisher, 6% DQ, 2% countout/roll-up.
Week after week this is a job well done. The article makes me enjoy Raw more knowing that I’ll be able to read this on Tuesday afternoon.
Jeez. After watching that DiBiase video, I really want to roll up to one of his tailgate parties Kenny Powers-style with a car full of mangy old hookers shouting “WHERE THE FOOD AT?” forcing Pop DiBiase to do a bong whilst one of my ladyfriends spikes the punch with here weathered tits.
But alas, here are some observations:
1) I live in Wales, it’s full of big bastards. In fact, If Mason Ryan was still knocking around here he’d earn himself the nickname ‘Skinny’.
2) As someone who zoned out towards the end of the attitude era only to take an interest again after CM Punk waved to Colt Cabana, last night was the most I’ve seen Drew McIntyre wrestle.
3) Surely Ricardo Rodriguez could be utilised as a bilingual go-between for the warring Sin Caras.
4) They should change the lyrics of Mark Henry’s entrance music to “SOMEBODY’S GONNA MAKE YOUR ASS BLEED”
5) Cena is awful, but thank God they didn’t ask Cody Rhodes to explain the intimidating nature of Hell In A Cell.
Cody Rhodes is a great face. Just days after suffering a brutal assault at the hands of Randy Orton, he is forced into a title defense against 9 other wrestlers by a power crazed authority figure. Cody, of course, is able to overcome the odds and retain his title.
I feel like you’re stirring up the conversation so much that you’re making it seem like the early 90s again.
Welcome back, great read as always.
Del Rio = Monk on Steroids.
Alright, I’ve figured it out. Mark Henry walked by the writer’s meeting. He was giving them the stink eye (as he should), and it dawned upon a writer. “I’ve got it,” he said. “I’ll write him as a monstrous, pissed off black man,” and look where we are now.
Good to have you back. This is one of those weeks where I wish we had a Best/Worst of Smackdown purely for Sheamus and the potato.
“I wanted Cody to respond with “what about the time Chris Jericho beat you for the WWE Championship and you threatened to break the referee’s arm if he didn’t reverse the decision?””
Apparently they were saving that for Miz. [www.wwe.com]
I really wish they’d incorporate this shit into the actual shows. Anyway, another great article chock full of references I don’t get because there’s hair on my chest (… somewhat), but great all the same. If wrestling fandom didn’t embarrass me as a whole, I’d totally like this column on facebook (as well as follow you on twitters and buy the t-shirt). Keep up the good work, bro. Woo woo woo, post more pictures of your hot as balls girlfriend… seriously… holy shit.
I am baffled that it took 15 years for someone to get the idea to make Mark Henry the most awesome thing ever. Every time he screams something at another wrestler or a fan, I laugh. Not because its particularly funny, but he’s just SO AWESOME right now that I have to laugh.
I haven’t read beyond the first page yet, but here is a comment in honour of AJ doing the splits. God I love AJ.
Thank you for making David Otunga talking about law as a worst. Just hearing him and reading about law for school last night made me want to drink a Forget-Me-Shot. Just to forget about the last 24 hours.