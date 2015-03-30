The Best And Worst Of WWE WrestleMania 31

Pre-show notes
– If you missed the show and want to watch it, you can do so here.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated.
Actual Pre-Show Notes
Worst: Hey Man, Maybe Let Us In The Building Before You Start Having Tag Team Title Matches
In case you missed it, this year’s WrestleMania event was 7 hours long with a 16-hour pre-show. That time was roughly 15 hours of video packages, half an hour of Booker T emasculating Byron Saxton for not being black enough and half an hour of wrestling. Unfortunately, Levi’s Stadium left people lined up around the building (and especially at the ticket booth and will call) as the show was starting, so I watched the first match through a brick wall.
That was my experience. I heard Cesaro’s sirens and was like, “oh man, I hope I get in in time to see the finish.” Then like ten minutes or whatever passed and I heard them again. If you look in the background of that picture you can see a bunch of empty-ass orange seats. One of those is where my butt was supposed to be, but I was out in a weirdly celebrity-filled queue full of Lucha Underground guys and rapper Wale, who you think would get some kind of VIP treatment. Big Ryck/Ezekiel Jackson was like five spaces in front of me in line while the pre-show was happening. That guy was the Intercontinental Champion. Can’t we get a cart out here for him? MOTHERF*CKER WAS IN THE CORRE.
Best: The Match, Though
The actual match itself was exactly what it needed to be: a cadre of forgotten mid-card guys just going balls out in front of half the crowd. It was the first thing I watched when I got back to my hotel room. Well, that and the Ronald Reagan video package.
There’s a tangible energy to it (the match, not Ronald Reagan) that I wish was a regular part of the tag division. On Raw you’ve got these really boring “southern style” matches WWE guys never really learned how to do, so it’s just a guy taking heat for two minutes, making a hot tag, elbow elbow signature move distraction rollup and you’re out. This felt more like one of those late-era Nitro tags where Three Count and the Jung Dragons or whoever knew they weren’t getting Hulk Hogan’s spot anytime soon, so they’d just hurl themselves into ladders and shit for nothing.
There aren’t ladders here — those come later — but there are dives, Tower Of Doom spots, Natalya cosplaying Beth Phoenix and putting El Torito in the damn Sharpshooter and more. They’re just like WELP, NOBODY’S WATCHING THIS, LET’S KILL IT. Maybe they finally have a reason to be motivated. Maybe they saw the rest of the card and didn’t want to be a booger on the end of the nose of greatness. Who knows?
Best: The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
If the Royal Rumble had been booked with as much grace and effort as the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, man, it would’ve been great. Roman would’ve looked great before the actual damn WrestleMania main-event started in hour 275 of WrestleMania.
Anyway, there’s a ton to love from the battle royal, including:
– Curtis Axel’s WrestleMania dream ending in like two seconds because every non-Curtis Axel person in the world is a jerk.
– On Friday I was live at NXT and got to see Hideo Itami use the Go To Sleep in WWE for the first time. Two days later, he’s performing at WrestleMania (even if it’s technically the pre-show) and having an in-ring standoff with The Big Show. Imagine going back in time 10 years and trying to tell someone that KENTA would be fighting the f*cking Big Show at WrestleMania.
– Alex Riley continues to be the most hilariously pathetic wrestler ever, “raging” against The Miz (because continuity!) and immediately getting dumped. The only thing missing was Kevin Owens running out, stomping him once, then running to the back.
– Ryback dispatching some of his old friends in the Nexus. When I was at WrestleMania Axxess I told him I loved the Nexus, and he was like, “yeah, me too. We’re gonna get back together one day when the time is right.” And my brain goes WOOOOOOSSSSSHHHHH because like 70% of my fantasy booking ideas end with “and then the Nexus reunites.” Anyway, good to see Heath Slater getting a WrestleMania pay-day. Let’s do something with him again!
– The New Day trying to use TRIPLE TECH to eliminate Big Show, but it failing. I would be so into The New Day if they were triple team experts and that’s how they won matches. Like, WWE went through that period when The Shield was big where every other show had a marquee six-man tag … imagine The New Day as the guys who recognized that and prepared for it. Matching tights and TONS OF MOVES. They’d be my favorite thing. They’d be like one of those mid-card heel teams from Final Fantasy games I always fall in love with. They’d be the Luca Goers.
– The Cesaro/Big Show callback was one of the most appropriate moments of the night. Cesaro was in the tag team match before the battle royal so I don’t think any of us expected him to win, but seeing him be a player again and almost pull it off was nice.
– The climax of the match was the rise of Damien Sandow, finally freed from his bonds as The Miz’s lackey. He shitcans Miz for being too demanding and then goes full fired-up babyface on Show, proving that Damien Sandow is secretly the best wrestler on the show and can probably do anything. He could probably show up on Lucha Underground and jump off balconies. But yeah, he tries to Cesaro Big Show AND tries to Chris Benoit him, but eventually gets thrown out.
Two things:
1. The next month or two of Sandow is going to be crucial. The split from Miz will obviously lead to Sandow vs. Miz at Extreme Rules, but the story has to remain strong and Sandow has to remain sympathetic. Remember when Alex Riley split from Miz? He was the most over dude in the world for like two weeks, and then everybody figured it out wasn’t “Alex Riley” they liked, it was “whoever was punching The Miz.” There’s a chance that for as good as Sandow is, the crowd’s only going to like him if he’s punching Miz. I hope they have a next step in the plan.
2. I’ve read a lot of complaints about Show winning, but come on, man. He’s the Big Show. The contract of battle royals is that you have to let the biggest, heaviest guy win it sometimes. If you don’t, you defy the conventions of reality suspended to make battle royals possible. The first talking point is always “this guy is the biggest and the heaviest so he’s the favorite!” It’s like how sometimes you have to let #30 win the Royal Rumble. If you don’t, the talking points are all bullshit.
Besides, he’s the Big Show. He’s the son of Andre the Giant [citation needed]. He needs to be on the trophy before he’s gone.
“Rollins cashing in his MITB at WrestleMania has all the emotional gravitas as The Rock rock bottoming Cena at WM 27. Just like The Miz, who we didn’t think could legit beat Cena, no one thinks Roman could legit beat Lesnar. The only way those finishes get pulled off is the booking. Rock interferes on behalf of Miz and Rollins interferes or placates fans before or after Lesnar destroys Roman? So in other words…just – no. I prefer my WM main events to be meaningful blowoffs to emotional feuds, and not another jerkoff schmozzy finish that I find every goddamn Monday night on Raw, thanks.”
Wrote this on Thursday in the 6 Fresh Brock Feuds thread. Meant it then, first thing I thought of when I heard his music hit.
But anyway. Solid Mania, solid matches, from the Tag Team Turmoil, all the way through the Taker match. Just another jerk-off schmozzy finish that I can’t ever seem to get behind.
I’m curious then as to what you thought at Wrestlemania 17, Wrestlemania 30, Wrestlemania 4, and all of the other amazing Wrestlemania main event matches that had run-ins. There is no way WM31’s ending was WM27 tier. Not a chance.
I’m always a sucker for video game references, and they were on point in this write-up, Brandon.
I like the segment, but imagine if Rock and Steph talked about being born into this business before the slap, then Charlotte came out.
Son of a bitch this was below a Rousey comment.
I think the thing that gets me most about the Rock segment is… I don’t really get why it was there? I don’t understand what purpose it served, except for “Rousey is really cool and let’s get her in the ring at WrestleMania”. If you’re going to cut into the one divas’ match of the evening, you better have a damn good reason to do so. If they didn’t do that, then I could just feel vaguely annoyed by the segment, but not care about it at all. Now I have to care. Ugh.
This WM was otherwise pretty fantastic. RIP Dean Ambrose.
Ah, that’s a good point.
Let’s not forget Furious 7 starring…. guess who! comes out Friday. Cross promotion is a mofo.
Pretty sure they are also thinking about Rock v HHH down the road, maybe at WM32
Judging by my Facebook this morning, Rhonda Rousey and The Rock hanging out seems to be the one thing about the show that got the attention of non-wrestling fans.
J-bear nailed it, I don’t think they got the effect they were going for, but i got the impression the end of Taker v. Wyatt was timed to the sunset.
It was an incessant, probably unnecessary segment that, when coupled with the Rollins cash-in, teeters dangerously close into veering WrestleMania into Just Another Fancy Monday Night Raw. I hate skits at WrestleMania in general, for what it’s worth. But I get that the point is to draw in the casual viewers. The Rock and Ronda at WrestleMania trending/on Facebook this morning is exactly what effect they were trying to achieve.
And hey. If it leads to a Steph/Ronda match somewhere down the road, I’m down.
You need to let it go with this cash-in business, man.
1. It’s been an ongoing story throughout the year;
2. Reigns wins, we riot – Lesnar wins, Roman no look strong;
3. IT’S THE MOTHER-F*CKING SHIELD, DAWG.
They had to get Dwayne “The Rock” “Johnson”, the man who’s name sounds like a dick joke to make a dick joke somehow.
@Mr Chopper Hey I like Seth Rollins, and I like he’s champion. And I’m not against cash-ins, per se. It’s just something I’ve literally seen before on a dozen Monday Night Raws and a few other PPV’s, so why do I need to see it at WrestleMania? I like my WrestleMania main events to be meaningful blowoffs to emotional feuds. This just feels like the lazy, obvious way out of a match that nobody wanted to really see, but were forced to buy into and pick a side.
I’ll be honest: I’m not sure who you put in front of Brock Lesnar after he destroyed Cena, and I’m not sure how Brock gets a fair rematch for his title without some other, circle-jerky, multiple run-ins on behalf of Rollins so that Rollins keeps the belt, or looking forward, how this rematch is not a Triple Threat or Fatal Four Way. (I fucking shudder when I think about the hours of Authority/Rollins promos we’ll have to sit through at the beginning of Monday Night Raw’s now that they have the belt back.) I think Danielle kind of nailed it in the predictions thread, which is (paraphrasing) Roman fights honorably and dies honorably, or he does the unthinkable and beats Brock and defies everyone’s expectations. Now we’ll never know.
But I’m happy you got your cash-in. From one fan to another, I’m happy you’re happy.
Agreed. They could have reduced that Rousey segment by 5 minutes and given it to the women’s tag match and it would have improved the tag match and the segment would not have lost any steam.
” Let’s hope they keep this going and have a plan for the Raw AFTER the Raw after Mania.”
LOLno
Anyone else found a new respect for Roman after that
Nope…
I don’t mind the guy, as long as he’s just Superman Punching and spearing everyone in sight.
@hambone29
well sucks to be you
Spear, Superman Punch, take a Brock Lesnar beating… did I miss something else in his skill set? 2 of the three things I listed above I knew he could do before last night, and I just assumed the third thing was within the realm of possibility.
I’ll need to see more. How about some graps, some holds, something that looks like wrestling and not sports entertainment? Then I’ll be converted.
What you both just stated was actually pretty bullshit, first of all this “do some wrestling” shit is dumb because Bryan’s damn finisher is a running knee. Roman’s job was to get his ass kicked and still try to look good. And HE DID he’s selling like he fucking got killed, he’s laughing at Lesnar, he’s trash tatking and still trying to survive. That’s how you do it, that’s how you make babyface. He looked like a legit badass, and not the bs kind of way they’ve been trying to do. Learn that pro wrestling isn’t about doing fancy ass moves. And did his fucking signature moves because those are his damn signature moves, that’s what you do. Signature moves light the crowd up. They were his strongest moves and he had to use them to try to take down Lesnar because Reigns is in desperation mode.
@Destiny Hero Life sucks when people don’t agree with your hawt taeks doesn’t it?
@Destiny Hero, burden of proof is on you to support your claim, buddy. “Guy getting his ass kicked with little to no offense” could’ve easily been the majority of the roster here, but if he makes you happy, go with him. He’s not my cup of tea. (And I’ll still need to see more to reach half your level of Roman mark.)
@SaysomethingstupidPaul Nah just watching stubborness that’s all
@Paul Heyman’s Faux-nytail
Actually i hated Reigns, before the match, couldn’t stand him. But the difference is that I’m willing to give people a chance. But ah yeah sure I suppose pro wrestling is all about doing good offense right? No, it’s about telling a story, and this match was all about telling a story. The important thing is all the little things being done, It’s not ”could they do it”, but “will they do it,” and “how they do it”. Because any guy in the locker room could do what Brock did, what; bounce around lightly, smile, look tough, stiff and do some basic moves repeatedly. Shit I can do that. You can have a guy with a million moves and still have a shit match.
@Destiny Hero Naw, you just have some really lame reasons that do nothing to validate your opinion.
@Destiny Hero
Those blue contacts getting thrashed got to you didn’t it? You wanted the get under that super padded black vest. You want to run your fingers through that always wet locks Roman has. You didn’t gain respect for him…you gained something more. The nerve of the crowd…booing every bit of Regins offense. Don’t they know he selling getting killed here!!! I’ll save you Roman. I’ll take you far away from these naysayers, smarks, and idiots. I’ll take you to a place where no one can ever hurt you again…my bedroom. Lesnar can’t hurt you in there. Heyman can’t tear you to pieces in there. Rollins can’t steal your thunder between my sheets. Spear me Roman…and Superman Punch my cornhole.
50 shades of Destiny Hero. By it at your local Barnes and Noble.
@SaysomethingstupidPaul Sorry if logic is too much for you.
I ain’t saying Reigns is an incredibly great worker
But if you got anything to refute, lay it down, put up or shut up
@hambone29
50 Shades of Destiny would sound cooler
@Destiny Hero If all as a wrestling fan required of me is to shut up and appreciate a story I’m being told rather than think critically for myself, then I probably wouldn’t have found my way to this site, having this discussion with you.
Be that as it may, I respect your love of Roman. Just saying he’s not for me. But also, I reserve reasonable doubt that you could do what Brock Lesnar does, but I’m sincere when I say that Heath Slater could’ve main evented last night, and the results might’ve looked similar. That’s my point. To your point, “WHY DOESN’T EVERYONE LOVE AND APPRECIATE ROMAN LIKE I DO THIS MORNING,” I’m just saying I need to see more. That’s all.
Nope. Maybe it’s just me, maybe it’s not, but to me, RR still has a long way to go.
@Paul Heyman’s Faux-nytail
And I could probably just do the same movements that Brock did with Roman and the results might have looked similar. But fair enough
@Destiny Hero
Superman Punch my Cornhole would show up on the NY Times Best Seller list.
@hambone29
Hambone my Cornhole sounds more legit
@Destiny Hero
That’s Roman’s cornhole…
I’m with Destiny Hero on this. I don’t see how people are unhappy with the way the match was booked, or how you can knock Reigns’s performance. He took all of Brock’s offense (I think they counted 10 or 11 suplexes/throws, three F-5s, and being tossed into the barricade from the apron), but kept coming back. Smiling through it all and continuing to talk trash while taking the beating was a demand for respect. Sort of telling Brock that he can throw everything he’s got at him, but Reigns will keep coming back for more. He then saw the opening and tried to take advantage of the wounded “beast,” before Rollins stepped in. It was great storytelling that made sense and developed all of the characters involved.
My main issues is if Daniel Bryan had put on the same performance, you’d be lauding it, but because Reigns isn’t your wet dream who came up through the indies and ROH, you dismiss it. You forget that because of Bryan’s aforementioned toilet paper tube neck, there’s no way he can get in the ring with Lesnar and get dropped on his head 10+ times.
It reminded me of Tommy Dreamer vs Sandman. Pretty boy no one liked surviving an ass whooping. Not winning the title last night did Roman wonders.
@Kim Jong-Ilyasova As someone who’s never watched “the indies” or ROH I can confidently tell you and @Destiny Hero to go have your little RR circle jerk somewhere else.
The show was so much better than I expected. I quite liked Cena vs. Rusev, I loved Brock vs. Reigns sorta vs. Rollins and I adored Randy vs. Seth. Randy vs. Seth was so smart, that’s exactly the kind of match I love. I have absolutely nothing negative to say about that match.
I was never a Sting fan (started watching wrestling too late for Surfer Sting and when I started watching, I liked WWF more because Hulk was in WCW and I hated him, and I wasn’t sophisticated enough at the time to appreciate WCW’s cruiserweight division) so I didn’t really care that he lost but I can see how the outcome would be upsetting to some. I didn’t really like that match to be honest, other than the ridiculous entrances which I loved. It worked for what it was (nostalgia Monday Night Wars thing) but it’s just not my cup of tea.
The way Brock is portrayed (what he did to Cena,Taker & Reigns) and written, all anybody’s job who steps in the ring with Brock is getting your ass kicked and trying to look good. Brock Lesnar IS THE TRUE EATER OF WORLDS! That is he job. He is the ultimate boss. He is the Alduin. Not every WWE wrestler is the Dovahkiin. And when that wrestler arrives then Brock should ride into the sunset. THAT is the story.
@SaysomethingstupidPaul It’s giving credit where credit is due. It seems like a lot of people simply want to play devil’s advocate and throw shade at Reigns no matter what he does. You complained that he couldn’t tell a story in the ring (I had my doubts about it, too), but then he went out and did it last night, and you’re still dismissive saying, “Pffft…anyone could’ve gotten his ass beat by Brock.” It’s ridiculous. You’re basically hate-watching at this point because you’ll never like anything the guy does.
Roman was fucking fantastic in this match.
@Kim Jong-Ilyasova How is this any different than any of his other matches? Reigns usually takes a beating in every match he is in…because he kind of has to. He has a very limited skill set. He can’t do much else outside of punch, punch, get beaten up, spear, superman punch, pin. He needs to be carried through matches. Those of us who did not fall in love with Roman taking knees to his extremely padded chest, see this is as more of the same with him. He didn’t tell a new story in the ring…just the same one he has been regurgitating over again for the past year since the SHIELD break up. Lesnar carried Reigns around the ring. Lesnar made Reigns offense work. People here were wrong about something…they said Lesnar couldn’t carry Reigns in a match. Lesnar put Reigns on his fucking shoulders and said “don’t worry bitch…when I’m done…they will be too busy watching me crush your ass to boo you.”
No, but only because I’ve been on the “I liked Roman in the Shield, and I’m wanting to see if he can rise to the occasion” side.
Everything worked, from Brock as the cocky beast who suddenly finds himself vulnerable for the first time, to Roman finding he is just out matched but taking advantage of the one chance…one accident to maybe win….to then Rollins being the perfect solution to beating both Brock and Roman with neither looking bad.
If pro wrestling is about telling a story, this was about as perfect story telling as it gets.
I agree with @Destiny Hero and @Kim Jong-Ilyasova, we came into this show with the lowest of expectations for the main event with a super green, boring, factory made face to go against the biggest big bad the WWE has. What we got was the beginnings of this tough Samoan prince staying alive against the beast con carne. I’m not saying he’s the second coming but he certainly went out there with something to prove and had a damn good showing.
@hambone29 you literally can not make the limited move set argument and still back Brock at the same time. Bitching about someone not going out there and throwing dragon and tiger suplexes when we’ve been backing a guy who for the past year has done nothing but throw Germans and F5s and maybe throw on one or two Kimura Locks is fucked, I don’t care how much of a “Beast” he is. I’m still very much on the fence about Reigns and I think last night was a huge step in the right direction but holy hell keep that limited move set he only threw finishers argument out of here because honestly it is the only thing that makes sense too. You’re face to face with Brock, you look at his body of work over the past year and immediately you know you have to try and go for critical hits. It all made sense. Call it a circle jerk if you want but Jesus Christ it’s better then blind ignorance.
To me, Reigns himself has never been the problem. He has a limited move set but he’s athletic and talented and looks great. He’s not a “bad” wrestler. He’s actually pretty decent for a big guy. He’s just been booked horribly, for the most part.
THIS match was booked PERFECTLY. The story was SO good. Roman is the closest thing to Brock’s equal but he’s still very clearly not so he’s able to both inflict and absorb more damage than anyone else but still can’t really get the job done. But then he makes Brock bleed (and what better time to finally bring back purposeful bleeding in a match?) and everything changes. Brock is mortal and for the first time Reigns truly believes what he’s been telling himself all along: HE CAN and HE WILL. By the end of this match, I–someone who has been booing Reigns all along and bitching and moaning about how he wasn’t ready–was actually all in on Roman Reigns winning clean. Because (to paraphrase Stroud) they told me a story and it was good enough that I paid attention…and it hooked me in and I lost myself in it for a brief moment in time. That’s fucking amazing. And it made Rollins cashing in that much better because–as much as I fucking MARKED THE FUCK OUT for Rollins–they made me believe that Reigns could have and maybe even should have won that match. THAT is how it’s done.
If you guys want to jump on the Roman Reigns bandwagon because he actually sold damage for the first time in his career go for it. But if that’s your criteria for greatness you trolls better have Dolph Ziggler’s face tattooed on your chests.
@geegollyitsjosh @hambone29 I’ve followed Brock since he was The Next Big Thing, and I’ve seen a few of his UFC matches. Homeboy does not have a limited move set. There’s a difference between That’s All I Know or Can Do versus That’s Not All I Can Do, I Can Do More, But I Can Beat You Just By Simply Doing This. Jesus, he has the size and the strength to do whatever he wants, you really think he’s gonna go shoot and grapple when he doesn’t have to? Versus if you’re Roman, why wouldn’t you pull out the stops? Why aren’t you looking at the multiple ways of skinning that cat? When Brock could make you tap, pin you, or knock you out, while Roman can…what? exactly? …then I think it’s a totally valid point. I’m not being unfair, either. I kept waiting for Roman to show us something new, I kept wanting him to pull something out I’d never seen before – to make me buleeh him. Instead, he chose to fight Brock on Brock’s terms, had a strong showing, but (perhaps, because now we’ll never know) was doomed anyway.
Lastly, dear baby Jeebus. What are Roman marks talking about “this was good storytelling?” I don’t think they know what this means. Roman’s story was “I can (beat Brock Lesnar), and I will (beat Brock Lesnar and become WWE WHC).” Not “I can (go toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar) and I will (leave WrestleMania mostly alive with few bones broken and not to have lost too much blood).” There’s some definite moving of the goal posts here, frankly. The point wasn’t for Roman to look strong/prove something, the point was for him to do both AND beat Lesnar/win the title. He does one just about every week, and he failed at the other last night. Storytelling wise, it leaves a huge question mark as to who actually would’ve won a match between Brock and Roman, while turning the page on Reigns/Rollins, meaning it’s just the beginning of another chapter, so keep reading.
There is not stopping the idiots. Vince has them hook line and sinker. Cena 2.0 is now in full force. You were all fucking warned.
It made him more likeable, yes.
Brandon mentions above the look on Reigns’s face when Brock was staggering around the ring after the first Superman punch. That look of, “Holy shit, I might actually do this!” If you didn’t get a little excited at that moment, then you just didn’t care. You were the sole barrier to your own enjoyment of something you paid money for.
Reigns isn’t currently, and probably never will be the best performer on the roster, and I’m perfectly fine with that. But to deny that he has shown marked improvement over the past three to four months and did his part to put on a hell of a show last night is mind-numbingly ignorant.
I’m done defending his performance to you, though. It just doesn’t matter because, ironically, you’re like the 10 year olds who cheer for Cena. Your “favorite wrestler” didn’t win (or wasn’t in the main event), so you didn’t like it.
(If he utters the phrase, “Sufferin’ succotash, son” tonight, I reserve the right to rescind these statements).
@Kim Jong-Ilyasova “I’m done defending his performance to you, though.”
No please, keep telling me that the indies and Daniel Bryan are the sole reason I don’t like Roman Reigns!
@SaysomethingstupidPaul My main argument is that you (and likeminded others) were never going to be happy with the main event, because Reigns isn’t what/who you wanted. To be honest, I had relatively low expectations for the match. I was pleasantly surprised and thought both he and Lesnar did a great job in the ME.
@Paul Heyman’s Faux-nytail, I do understand how stories work. I also understand that in the world of pro-wrestling/sports entertainment, stories can evolve through the course of a single match. While Reigns’s story may have started off as “I Can, and I Will,” it quickly changed once Brock shrugged off that opening flurry.
@Kim Jong-Ilyasova Who said I wasn’t happy with the main event? It was the best possible result given the weak story up until that point. That being said, it didn’t change my opinion on the Jaugerdogcanwiller.
That’s the thing with you bandwagon jumping trolls, you have to throw shade at people because you don’t actually have valid reasons and need to diss other peoples opinions because of it. That’s why you have to mention Daniel Bryan when no one else was talking about him. That’s why you need to say we just wanted an indie match when no one was asking for one. And that’s why you say we hated the M.E. when no one actually said it was bad.
@SaysomethingstupidPaul I don’t think you actually know what a “bandwagon” or a “troll” is.
band·wag·on (/ˈbandˌwaɡən/); noun; a particular activity or cause that has suddenly become fashionable or popular
– Keeping an open-mind and accepting that someone can improve their skills is hardly jumping on a bandwagon. Just because you don’t think Reigns has shown improvement, doesn’t mean anyone who thinks he has is wrong. I think he’s leaps and bounds ahead of where he was pre-injury, or even in January.
troll (/ˈtroʊl/, /ˈtrɒl/); noun; a person who sows discord on the Internet by starting arguments or upsetting people, by posting inflammatory, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community with the deliberate intent of provoking readers into an emotional response or of otherwise disrupting normal on-topic discussion
– Am I upsetting you? Am I discussing anything off-topic? I don’t think I’m saying anything that’s inflammatory (if so, you might be a little overly sensitive for the Internet, as a whole).
If you go through all of your posts, show me one time where you complimented the ME (outside of that backhanded praise above). Any logical person could infer that you weren’t a fan. I didn’t feel the need to explicitly ask your opinion because it seemed pretty clear.
Reigns still has a ways to go. Respecting somebody for being good(not great) at their job is fucking weird. I still feel like that could’ve been Bryan in that position and Roman be the IC champ. But hey if this leads to the Shield triple threat I’m on board.
I’ll say this, and then put it to bed for my own end, because I want to enjoy the possibilities of what The Day After Mania usually is reserved for:
If you’re a Brock guy, you’re probably pissed and hunting for blood.
If you’re a Roman guy, you’re disappointed, but proud and full of buleehf in your boy.
If you’re a Rollins guy, today is Christmas/your birthday/your dog had puppies/4th of July/your aunt left you money in her will.
Beyond that, anyone else genuinely happy about last night’s Main Event are the rare breed who hate Roman AND dislike the idea of a part-time champion because they need a championship match (*fix*) every month.
@Kim Jong-Ilyasova Glad Google can be of such service to you! Now go hug your Roman Reigns wrestling buddy and tell him just how strong he looked last night!
I’m cautiously optimistic right now. Mania was good, but it’s not enough to just bring me back into the fold completely. I’m hoping tonight will be good since it’ll be the first Raw I’ll watch since Fast Lane, but the true test begins next week. If they can keep forward momentum going until Extreme Rules then I’ll be thoroughly surprised.
I am in this exact same boat. I will watch RAW tonight to see if they can maintain the momentum. WWE will be WWE, ruin it and I will be out for awhile again.
I’m with you both. Last night was the first night in a long time where I was excited about the WWE. The main event literally had my heart racing and I even had living room pops for the RKO and the power bomb through the ladder (the crab walk vs. sit-up was close).
Like JSturm said though, I’ll watch tonight and hope that they can maintain momentum, but if it’s some lazy ass booking where there’s 15 guys claiming to be the number one contender, then I’ll just go back to being passively interested (even though I re-subscribed to the Network yesterday, and I’ll still have it for Extreme Rules).
Like Brandon said, I just hope they don’t kill the Miz-Mizdow & Gold-Stardust feuds.
Ditto.
This was much better than expected and this review is spot on. It went from Worst Mania ever to easily top 10 in my opinion.
A few small complaints (HHH going over, Bray not looking quite strong enough in my opinion)
But some great moments. I actually loved Big Show winning. He’s never won one and dudes a legit giant. Throw him a bone already.
That F’n RKO. Rusev’s entrance. Bray’s entrance was creepy-cool enough.
And the main event. I think its time to give credit where it’s due and Reigns delivered.
He’s been an easy target but I think it’s time to give him a break. Remember when Rey came in at number 30 and got booed out of the building simply for not being Bryan? Well that’s been Reigns life for like 6 months. And His shortcomings have been exaggerated for the sake of humor. I mean if you had just read internet reviews of this dude wrestling and talking I would expect to see Giant Gonzalez or the Loch Ness Monster.
Is he perfect? No far from it. But he’s coming along and getting better.
And that ending? Damn! Will remember Rollins helicopter swinging that belt around forever!!
All in all a good damn show.
I feel good about it… Until Cena taps out Rollins in the STF 30 seconds into Raw tonight….
I feel like Bray should’ve got in one more Sister Abigail
Get ol’ Granma out the bathtub and smack that FacePod or whatever out your son’s chubby hands cuz last night was SETHLEMANIA BABY!
I was pissed that Itame didn’t get more time. Also commentators said he was an up and coming wrestler pfft
Did you spend all night typing this in order to get it up this morning?
I did. West Coast time has piledriven my brain.
Let’s be honest, everybody’s riding a high from low expectations:
Daniel Bryan now has the prestigious IC-belt thereby sealing him off from the main event for good.
Taker over Wyatt, completely disregarding Bray’s heroic effort to carry a feud by himself for two months so once again we can honor an old man.
HHH over Sting because Vince still isn’t done pissing on WCW’s grave. Who do you think’s going to win Sting vs Undertaker at WM32?
Cena over Rusev because duh.
The Rock shows up because he’s going to main-event the next WM and we’ll never escape him.
The main event was legit though. Perfect way to possibly rebuild Roman into a babyface that everybody can like again. And Rollins at champion, can’t really complain there.
it seems like all you cared about were the results and not the actual show so
nnah
I dont think the IC stops him from anything. If they are trying to bring it back, the he brings it back to the stepping stone it was. Bryan is a main eventer (fringe at worst). So this could be a way for him to stay relevant until they put him back in the main.
Remember how hype we were after ‘Mania last year? Remember how THAT went?
Ah well. The main event was killer enough to buy my interest for a while. Well done WWE, you saved this show from mediocrity against all odds.
Yeah. The post-WrestleMania afterglow is like… it’s like taking home a girl you’ve really had your eyes set on for some time. You do the deed, and it’s incredible, and you lie around thinking of all the possibilities. And then the Authority’s music hits and everything flies out the fucking window. Or something. Know what I mean?
There’s a brief window when the possibilities open up before real life happens and everything you want, could want, is in your grasp – and then for whatever reason it’s all downhill from here. Can’t explain it, but at least you’ll have the memories.
I loved the Usos cosplaying WM9
Lesnar basically murdering Reigns gave me a boner.
Glad I wasn’t the only one.
I doubt they meant to do this, but it made sense for Seth to cash in while Ambrose is presumably in the hospital after going through the ladder and couldn’t stop him.
+1 definitely, I had this thought as well. Like you said I’m not sure it’s more than a happy coincidence, but I can picture Rollins backstage watching Ambrose get Harper’ed to death and gleefully snickering “everything’s coming up Seth!” while J&J play WWE Immortals.
I’m still just utterly baffled as to when and why Sting/HHH suddenly became a No DQ Match. Once Shawn hit Sweet Chin Music on Sting, me and my buddies were all screaming af the TV for Robinson to ring the bell but he just kinda stands there watching it all happen. Did I seriously miss something on the preshow?
Lillian announce before the match that you could only win via pinfall or submission, so it was acknowledged if not explicitly stated.
I think Cole said it when DX was coming to the ring.
It was said before the match, I definitely remember that, because I had the “old guys who can’t work getting the No DQ stip, of course” thought.
So if it was a no DQ match why did Sting break the scorpion deathlock when HHH reached the ropes?
Dude, it’s a HHH match. That shit is always No DQ. Also, Lillian announced it before the match and Cole mentioned it once.
@zuelly Sting is a face, and a corny one at that. He let go because honor.
@zuelly There you go again. ;p
I actually hated the HHH/Sting match. I was never a WCW fan, hell I was barely watching WWE during the Monday Night War, so I didn’t have any nostalgic feels. It was just Old Guy Theatre to me. I would complain that Sting lost, but honestly the outcome didn’t seem too important, it was more about the spectacle it seems.
Also, it’s weird that Sting would shake the hand of someone who just blasted him in the face with a hammer. he’s a better man than me.
“This isn’t a bald spot, Hunter. It’s a solar panel for a wrestling machine!” -Sting
Also, I really dug old IC guys showing up and celebrating with DB. It was like when Aang contacted the past Avatars.
Wait, does that make Ziggler Prince Zuko?
No, that makes Ziggler Sokka. Good heart, sometimes a hero even, but constantly being showed up by Aang/DB. Barrett is Zuko. Powerful, can be dangerous, but mostly gets fucked up by chumps by being distracted.
incredible spotfest tage match, hype battle royale with the rise of mizdow, killer ladder match and Dean getting killed, AJ being dead for most the match for some reason, DX vs NWO, Taker coming back in great shape and sitting back up while Bray did his crab walk
I explained to my daughter that the Sting/Trips match was an almost perfect retelling of Sting’s whole career. Sting stands up to the bad guy for all the little Stingers in the world and Sting does great. Sting does all anyone would ever need to do to win and everyone is happy. All the little Stingers are happy. Then, Hulk Hogan shows up and the whole world goes to shit. The only way it could have been more perfect would have been if Lex Luger had been there to “accidentally” hit Sting in the head with the pile driver.
+1
I said much the same to my wife. I hated it with a passion, but it was the most “Sting” thing of all time. He gets a feud built up for his big moment, and then whoops, it’s about everybody -except- Sting and he gets to lose and then try to make friends with the bad guy for no raisin who then immediately goes to “turn” on him afterwards (H’s shit-talking promo about Sting later on in the evening).
I said before the event that there’s no way Sting agrees to come on and do his one Wrestlemania match and lose it against a guy who benefits absolutely nothing from a win, especially after how the other WCW stars were treated (and Sting citing that treatment as a major part of why he never wanted to work for WWE before). I guess I was wrong. I’m still trying to figure out how or why.
I know. I was hoping Luger was going to be with Sting at ringside.
I think that rap in the open thread should be in top 10 comments of the night!!
Lester’s sweet raps that is
@Lester sweet raps that is
At the end of it all, we judge a show by the finish. A great show can be ruined by a bad finish, a bad show can be ruined by a great ending.
The Wyatt stuff still pisses me off to no end. People are using the exact same logic they used after his Cena loss. Wyatt can have all the rub in the world, but it doesn’t help when his ENTIRE character is based around his words. He needs to, ya know, back up what he’s fucking say. If he doesn’t have any teeth, then what is he? Just some delusional jackass? Why should I believe he’s really the devil if he can’t beat a 50 year old underling?
That said, thank god for Rollins
Bray Wyatt is a chihuahua, all the bark in the world and nothing to back it up with.
The only way that Taker winning works is if Taker takes Bray and puts him under his control and uses him to run havoc on the WWE like in the Ministry days.
You can do a whole year worth of stories on that.
The good guys and the Authority are scared of the new Wyatt Ministry
Lead it up to a Bray and Taker vs HHH and Sting WM 32 match.
But its the WWE so tonight Bray will act like the last 6 months didn’t happen and start a feud with somebody else for little to no reason.
I think we need to accept that Bray Wyatt is the New Papa Shango, not the New Undertaker.
Bray is mostly irrelevant to me. Didnt take particular interest in his match with Taker. The one spot where Taker sat up and Bray kind of melted in his upside down crap was pretty nice though. Still wish Taker would have just punched Bray in his freaking face while Bray was upside down. That crap always pissed me off.
@SaysomethingstupidPaul @John Godot I guess my problem is I like Wyatt too much, and just know he deserves to be something. He’s such a unique character compared to so many main-event stars who are just regular people doing regular things. Guess that’s my own problem.
@JSturm Oh I totally expect Wyatt to be back to calling himself the New Face of Fear and everything within a month like he wasn’t completely outdone by the old one. It’s same as post-Cena: Wyatt will just keep talking shit and it will take months before anyone gives a crap again, if ever, because he can’t back it up when it matters
Wyatt;s hamstrung by the WWE’s general fear of change. His whole gimmick is that he’s a freaking cult leader. But he came with a family and then they TOOK THAT and didn’t let him even try to build a larger one. He can’t really LIVE UP TO his creepy gimmick and thus we have a guy who’s just out there talking to himself for months at a time, because WWE “lost the plot” when it came to what made this guy scary.
I’m still not sure how the hell WWE Creative managed to completely fuck up Bray Wyatt inside of 24 months.
Vince and Kevin Dunn just see a fat bearded guy
The guy’s schtick though. It is a bit over the top even for wrestling. Nothing he could do would work. He cant kill people. Nobody is gonna disappear. And his 3 biggest feuds are against guys that are top guys, so they wont/cant change anything about their characters in the aftermath. Dude SHOULD be wrestling lower to mid card guys he cant actually effect. From day one dude is just a hollow talking point of a character.
*Not saying anything about his wrestling. Dude can run with anybody. His Bryan and Cena matches showed that.
Idk either, but damn does it depress the hell out of me
Commercials got a worst? I thoroughly enjoyed the Kick Start one (not WWE related but on the Network) :D
Cena.
I’m already paying $9.99, you mean I have to watch commercials, too?
The KickStart one did make me chuckle a little bit. And I do want to see some of the new shows (Divas search can go fuck itself though).
But yes, commercials during a PPV? Fuck you. I didn’t pay money to see far too many commercials, video packages, and talking segments with a show that only had 9 matches in 6 total hours (including the preshow). Plug in a longer Divas match AND a NXT showcase and they still would’ve had 2 full hours of non-wrestling to blow through and would’ve had a better show overall.
@LUNI_TUNZ , if it mean that all Raw, Smackdown, Nitro,and ECW episode are put on the network I wont mind a few commercials one bit.
@wackazoa – That was suposed to be a sarcastic reply, the real reason they have those commercial segments is to give the ring crew time to change the ring/clean the ringside area/etc.
I wish Bret had walked into the room and said, “Ew, this place smells like old man stink.”
+1
Wyatt losing made me sad, but it seemed like such a foregone conclusion so it didn’t kill me too much.
*Sigh* We’ll always have Elimination Chamber at least.
Al Bhed Psyches always win anyway.
Loved it. Just about every second of it, including and especially Cena’s springboard “stunner” which might have been the most unintentionally hilarious thing I’ve seen in a wrestling ring ever.
Just a thought – one would assume that going forward it’s Orton/Rollins as a “goes nowhere” placeholder feud to set up a big Rollins/Lesnar rematch at SummerSlam, so where does that leave Reigns? Did anybody else think it was a little odd that they’ve focused on Reigns’ “family” connections all through the build to ‘Mania and then suddenly last night it was “SAMOA SAMOA SAMOA WE’RE GONNA MENTION IT A FEW MORE TIMES JUST IN CASE YOU’VE FORGOTTEN HE’S SAMOAN”?
Hmmmm…I wonder if that was intentional…like maybe say there’s a guy who’s been rumored to be coming in who’s also Samoan…
I can’t imagine them spending that much time thinking about how to bring in Samoa Joe.
Or just making up for the fact Renee referred to some of the family members as Uso looking people at HOF and some people were crying foul.
@Disco Stu – just out of curiosity, what are you basing that on? Nearly every interview I’ve read or heard with people associated with WWE (Austin’s podcast, HHH’s interview, Jim Ross, etc.) on the subject of Samoa Joe is literally filled with guys heaping praise on Joe as a performer. I get that his booking/level of effort near the end of his time in TNA was lackluster at best, but I think there’s a decent chance that WWE moved aggressively to sign him almost immediately when he left TNA and I think that bringing him in and moving him into a program with Reigns would be a great way to continue to shine Reigns up.
I think the WWE learns their lesson and bumps Roman down to the US division and we see him beat Cena for the US title. I’d rebuild Roman. Last night was a good start.
Wanna get me cheering for Roman Reigns…put him against John Cena being peak Cena. I’d mark out for that Superman punch.
@craftypedlar I saw that. I didn’t think much of it because “Renee Young,” but my gf who doesn’t watch wrestling heard it and was like, “Wow, I can’t believe she said that. That’s terrible.” And I’d say she’s way less PC than I am. I get Renee’s intent, it was just very poorly worded.
Lesnar vs Reigns was the perfect story, the guy so full of himself based on his hot start and EVERYONE around him kissing his ass vs the guy who just goes out there and beats the living crap out of anyone who gets in his way.
I agree with J-bear
Call me a cynic, I wasn’t in love with the show overall
“Alex Riley continues to be the most hilariously pathetic wrestler ever, “raging” against The Miz (because continuity!) and immediately getting dumped. The only thing missing was Kevin Owens running out, stomping him once, then running to the back.”
hahahahahahahahaha, oh man. It is way too early to be laughing this loudly.
+1 to that piece.
I was almost crying in laughter because all I could think was Owens hobbling down to the ring, since he got that knee surgery, kicking Riley once, and speed-hobbling back up the ramp.
Still just a rat in a cage.
while I agree that the show exceeded expectations, the high from the main event is kinda overshadowing. I’m just saying that it was closer to average than it was great.
A few small bests and worsts:
Best: JBL mentioning World War 3 from wcw
Worst: JBL somehow forgetting that Big show won ww3 96.
It’s just such a contradiction that it makes no sense.
Also, best for Ronda’s shirt, am I right?
Yeah. I don’t even know why the announce team tries to introduce WCW cannon, because they (usually) end up mangling it worse than whatever The Authority is trying to represent it as for their own repurposing.
Also, +1 for everything Ronda last night.
The GIANT, who happens to be Andre the Giant’s son won WW3, not Big Show. . . Yes, I know. But that’s the logic used.
A bit OT but when did DBZ become cool? I’m not trying to be an ass, but when I was into anime (early/mid 90s) it was somewhat seen as a kiddy show. Our Japanese exchange student scoffed that we watched it (he read Slam Dunk).
“The only thing missing was Kevin Owens running out, stomping him once, then running to the back.”
How could I have ever known that this was all we really needed? That would’ve been perfect.
If KO doesn’t randomly do this to Alex Riley every now and then, I’ll be marginally disappointed with NXT.
How possible does it seem that The Big Show retires after his trophy win? Would be a decent send off. Guy isn’t gonna be challenging for any belts any time soon. He is having trouble moving around much in the ring these days. To me…it would be a good send off. Tearful goodbye on RAW tonight. I would be happy with these.
To me, Show is still an attraction even if he never wrestles another match again (actually that sounds awesome).
He should just be the big guy who stands in the background and protects HHH or whoever. Make him the Commissioner or something.
@JSturm I’d be down for that. I would love show to wrestle less but squash guys more. Does that even make sense?
Really would help make sense of him going over Sandow. I understand the desire to give him the win at some point (Was the big story going in to last year’s), but it seemed a weird time. But if Show’s about to hang it up, then I can understand it. Mostly.
Not likely. Personally, I want him and Kane to live out the rest of their careers in the tag division as like the default heel champs. I think they could do a lot of good working with the younger, greener guys.
Are we really not gonna say anything about Stardust cosplaying Mr. Sinister?
I saw him more as The Mad Clown Kefka.
And this should totally be his new theme.
Nah, totally a Mr. Sinister “cape” thingy. That was fantastic.
I thought Brock sell was the highlight of the show. Sure, in character, his main purpose is to dispense ungodly offense. But he took at least 3 real shits that opened him up and reacted with uncommon reality to his reversal of fortunes later in the match. Seeing him stagger around reeling after the superman punch sequence was so reminiscent of his MMA experience I.e. Seemingly unbeatable generic freak stunned and vulnerable. Kudos to him and of course Rollins who so convincingly uses his cleverness and intelligence. And a BEST to Brandon for burning the midnight oil to bring us the most insightful analysis.
Can’t beat Reigns and his shits.
Did you get there late or was it a logistics problem with the crowd as the reason you missed some of the match? Because I would have been super pissed. This type of thing happened for the NCAA tourney, too.
Aw, my Halloween Havoc joke got a bunch of +1’s and I still didn’t make the top comment cut. Bummer.
We all have a WrestleMania Discussion Thread +1 Best Comment Moment. Train real hard, and we’ll see you again next year!
I’m getting buried! I should have never rode in that car with Jack Swagger and RVD.
That’s why I wish for a top 20 for Wrestlemania’s. There were some quality comments last night out of the almost 5500 comments.
Yeah, I would have thought that one dude’s “You can’t CCCP me” joke would have made it too. Had way more +1’s then the Crow joke that made it.
When DX came running out I could just imagine Max Landis sitting in front of his TV shouting “This is my THESIS man! This is my closing argument!” like Pigman from PCU.
A delightfully surprising Wrestlemania. Some thoughts:
– I too thought Ambrose was legit dead or something. I would not be surprised at all to find out this morning he is hurt, it did not look like the bump was taken right. Yikes.
– THAT RKO THO! It really highlighted their two strengths; Rollin’s athleticism and Orton’s timing. A+ all around.
– The HHH/Sting match was the most unintentionally hilarious thing they’ve done in some time. I am not even really sure what to say. Just watch it. It was insane. It made no sense. And I was laughing the whole time. I certainly enjoyed it, but probably not the way they wanted me to. I would care more about HHH going over for no real reason if Sting wasn’t 56 years old and any of this matter. The best part of Sting was his hair, which legit made me laugh so hard my wife starting looking at me funny. It was great.
– I don’t remember anything about the Diva’s match except AJ won with the Black Widow. It was probably ok?
– I am not an MMA, so Rousey’s stuff meant less to me than it did to others, but I am aware of who she is and what her accomplishments are, so it was very cool nonetheless. What I really liked about that segment was that it further solidified the fact that Steph/HHH (and to a lesser extent Rollins) seem to be the only heels on the show that act like actual heels. What Steph was saying was superficially true (Without WWE and the McMahon’s there would be no Rock) but also not really true (The Rock is just a really charismatic guy and made himself popular, also Rocky Maivia was your idea, not his). That’s what a good heel does to get heat. The Rock was more bearable in this segment than he has been in the recent past as well. If this leads to a HHH/Steph vs Rock/Rousey match at Summerslam, so be it.
– I liked the visuals in the Bray/Taker match (the crab walk to sit up one was choice) and some of the storytelling, but overall the match was unmemorable. I chalk this up to it being formulaic and clearly being a “can we get one more match out of Taker?” feeling. And I don’t care how it is spun, Taker going over younger guys at this point is just hyper counter intuitive.
– I loved the main event, can’t lie. Reigns did a really good job in it, and Brock was Brock (Suplex City Bitch). The kicking out of three F5’s didn’t really bother me cause it was very different from how it went with Taker. They basically did the Summerslam match here, where he nailed the F5 right away, but in this case Lesnar didn’t bother going for the cover cause he arrogantly wanted (and did) to torture Reigns more. And that let them play Reigns as the all guts guy just taking a beating and doing all he can survive. It worked so well. And the cash in! Just so utterly logical.
Ambrose busted the back of his head open.
Here’s your Divas tag summary: AJ dies seconds in and literally lies on the floor for 4:59. She gets tagged in and wins the match about 1:05 later.
That match itself was perfectly cromulent. They deserved more time.
On one hand—and this is SUPER kayfabey, but bear with me—since when does the MITB contract allow the holder to *insert* themselves into a match? Kinda feels like they took advantage of the fact that the actual contract stipulations haven’t ever been enumerated by an actual, uh, pro wrestling lawyer or something. All we knew is “contract = match whenever you want it” and “the bell has to ring or the cash-in doesn’t count”.
On the other hand, it might be the most perfect booking of a really unstable situation. Lesnar dropped the title (right move, IMO, for a champ that only defends a handful of times a year) without losing cred, Reigns Looked Strong™ without going over, and like Brandon said, Rollins has so many incredible possible paths from here.
There’s no way that finish was the original plan back however many months ago when the Lesnar/Reigns main event whispers started, but whoever managed to convince Vince to make the call they did deserves a massive promotion/raise/parade.
The MitB contract says the holder can have a title shot at any time of their choosing (and under whatever stipulation they select – RVD at One Night Stand for example). Of course, this can be tweaked as when Daniel Bryan cashed in on Mark Henry, but had it reversed as Henry was not cleared to compete.
Due to this, Rollins effectively had Reigns v Lesnar ruled a no-contest and started a new match as a Triple Threat.
It was nice to have something new with the cash-in; first time at ‘Mania and the first time it was done mid-match.
Might have to do some homework, but “Nobody has ever cashed in the Money in the Bank Contract At WrestleMania” might officially be the last trope that WWE has held onto. Until now. I guess it was bound to happen at some point. I think Brandon did an excellent job at explaining why the booking makes sense. Not that I personally like it, but I get it, and it makes sense.
@Paul Heyman I think the last trope would be someone failing to cash in and letting it expire. Like they keep trying but something or someone keeps stopping them all year long
This was all set up by Jon Stewart. He taunted Rollins about using the contract to make it a three way.
CONTINUITY!!!
In honesty, it seems the only a Rollins cash in works. He wasnt gonna take out Brock. And Reigns is supposed to look strong. So the only way Rollins cashes in and wins (thats the point right?) is to do as he did. Brandoon laid it out perfectly. I wouldnt put it past creative to have thought of this when Rollins won the MITB.
The WWE kept reiterating the MITB winner can cash in anytime and anywhere. Presumably, WWE using this as a talking point for a Rollins to cash in at the airport with no cameras around type thing, just incase Bork walked.
But it worked and it does make sense. Plus there’s the whole element of surprise thing. Especially since Rollins was fresh while Reigns and Lesnar were both gassed at that point.
It really was the perfect ending.
If Brock wins and no cash in, the crowd is happy but now Lesnar is a face
If Reigns wins and no cash in the crowd boos the shit out of him
If Reigns wins and Seth cashes in, the crowd boos at first then cheers Seth who is the top heel
If Brock wins and Seth cashes in who does the crowd cheer for in that instance? Heel Seth or Heel Lesnar that just beat down Face Reigns.
This way, everyone remains what they are, Brock looks great, Roman looks strong and Seth is champ. AND you have set up 4 number one contenders.
God I hop Brock sticks around for a few more PPVs. I want to either see a 4 way between all of them or a 3 way #1 contenders match at Extreme Rules.
Pretty much 24/7 rules. Still would’ve been fun if Brock didn’t re-sign and won the match causing everybody the next night trying to stop him from leaving the arena with the belt
I’m glad people seemed to really enjoy it. I thought the show was just ok. Like, the results were probably all appropriate from a story telling standpoint, but I don’t know if I would say the show was great. There were legitimately 7 matches for a 4 hour card. I’m sorry, but I like some wrestling sprinkled in with my spectacle.
It seemed like they were stalling for time for the Undertaker/Wyatt match. I think they intended for those entrances to be in the dark. Wyatt had a brighter than usual lantern and his scarecrows were all dressed in dark clothing and didn’t move until he brought the lantern up near them.
I think the intent was for them to slip into place under the cover of darkness, then have the silhouetted by the tron. Then as Wyatt brought the lantern up to their faces, they start moving and all we can see if them is from the light of the lantern.
That said, unless Wyatt destroys someone tonight, I think he needs to take a month off TV and come back as butcher Wyatt with the story being that the Undertaker showed him that he needs to fully unleash the evil. I think the set up of Wyatt being terrified by Undertaker sitting up during his crab walk is perfect for that. Unfortunate that he needs another repackaging already, but that’s what happens when your scary evil force keeps losing.
With Rusev tied up with the Lana face turn, they’re going to need a “Bad Guy who runs roughshod over the upper mid card” that they love so much
2 things:
THE LOOK that The Undertaker gave Bray right before their match. It said everything. “Why did you call me here. Now I’m going to have to beat you. I don’t want to, but I have to.” I’m hopeful Taker will say something or do something on Raw to give the rub to Bray and make him the #1 kooky supernatural dude from here to eternity. Hopefully Bray’s Wrestlemania legacy won’t be 1-22.
Dean. I hope the reason he took that crazy death-by-ladder spot was so that he can be put back into the Seth Rollins’ story line. He was injured, so Dean wasn’t there to interrupt the cash-in. That HAS to eat him up inside.
And eventually, this all leads to a SHIELD TRIPLE THREAT.
Bork can kill everyone else with the Authority in the meantime.
“Bork can kill everyone else with the Authority in the meantime.”
Yeah but what will Brock have to do after Extreme Rules?
Dean dying was so that he couldn’t make good on his promise to ruin Rollins’ cash in attempts.
@wackazoa I assume at that point he’ll be sent to wage war in the middle east or something.
@JG That’s what I said, yo!
Good stuff, as always, thanks for the article. This was a surprisingly good WrestleMania.
I’m not on the same page with the tank entrance, missed it the first time around, thought maybe he crushed through some signage or something crazy. Nope, just rode a tank for a few feet and got off, not really a big deal in my eyes.
Yes, please re-heat Dean Ambrose in whatever way it takes and gives us a PPV Shield threeway before brock comes for his vengeance.
God, yes. They can’t possibly be dumb enough to NOT give us a Shield threeway. Especially when they bungled Rollins-Ambrose so hilariously badly. Dean needs to get back on track.
I will never stop wanting to see pissed-off Brock Lesnar beating the piss out of anyone dumb enough to get in the ring with him. I hope we see plenty of that in this new contract season.
SHIELD 3 way at WM 32
JBL looks like Simple Jack in that announcer’s photo.
JBL sounds like Simple Jack most of the time, so that make sense.
@Brocky You’re a cynic.
I really enjoyed Wrestlemania (it was actually one of the first PPVs since the Network started that I would have retroactively paid the $60 PPV price for). I had a couple of thoughts about it.
1. I thought the Divas match was perfectly cromulent, but was just overshadowed by the other matches of the night. It wasn’t a distraction rollup for the win, it was people kicking out of finishers and then a team winning when the other team’s member was incapacitated by being thrown into the steps. I feel like a logical wrestling match with women is a step up from what we usually get.
2. I don;t think the championship match could have been booked much better. WWE always wants to make people like Cena and Reigns “look strong” by winning 4 on 1 matches, but this match had Lesner and Reigns both loosing, and Reigns eating the pin, and all 3 men that were involved came out of this match looking very strong.