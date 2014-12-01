The Best And Worst Of WWF Monday Night Raw 1/18/93: Fight The Real Enemy

– Hey look, it’s a thing you asked for!
So, here we go! Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw for January 18, 1993.
I can’t wait for The Best and Worst of WWE Slam City.
hey, the jump from “write about Raw” to “write about Raw that happened a long time ago” isn’t that far
Haha, I know. Just poking fun! Good stuff as usual.
it’s cool. If I start doing the vintage Best and Worst of Saturday Morning Slam, punch me in my face.
It has been noted.
Lance hoyt on line one…
I would shoot LOVE Best and Worsts of Saturday Night Slam.
@Brandon you gotta go with Sunday Night Heat next, right? RIGHT?! Right.
I’d read any and all old B&Ws. Shotgun Saturday night, everything mentioned so far, any of it. Thank you for making my Mondays a little better!
Great stuff, an excellent addition to the WS fam.
Thanks, friend!
Agreed this is going to be terrible then great then attitude era bs
Vince McMahon announcing is to this day one of my all time favorite things.
BAH BAH BAH BAH BAH GOT HIM NO HE DIDN’T
I think it was the Rock Bottom ppv in 99 where McMahon (who had become his on-screen character by then) announces the main event and slips immediately back to “WHAT A MANEUVER” Vince and it’s great
Even as a kid, Repo Man looking like he was run over by a car made no sense to me.
Also, as a person who complains about nostalgia, Brandon is writing an awful lot about old shows lately. (Just poking fun, man, keep up the great work)
I like nostalgia when it stays somewhere I can be nostalgic for it. I don’t want all this stuff happening on the new shows in 2014, but it’s fun to go back and watch them in their natural habitat.
Still sad they never made any Emilio estevez references
I would love a wrestling character that hates nostalgia, just in general. He could feud with a long overdue “American Day Dreaming” Cody Rhodes.
Just so you know, you can give financiers security interests in items that you own outright. Not every security interest is on the item that you bought. For instance, Macho could have bought a house, and given security on the house and his bad ass which might have value to collectors.
/shows self out
*bad ass hat
Now these are my jam. I love the early Raws. One hour is enough time to do stuff but not enough to screw it up. Can’t wait for the episode where Rod Bartlett (?) pretends he is Vince. No idea why but that episode has been stuck in my mind for 20+ years. Love the early Raws in the Manhattan Center that look like Impact tapings.
Finally, a reason to get out of bed Monday mornings. Adding a Vintage Best and Worst of Raw??Why…WHAT A MANEUVERRRR!!!
Now we need Burnsy (The dude who does B&WOME?) to do Old SD reviews and Danielle to do ECDUB reviews and we’ve got the trifecta on. Also for what will probably be the 60th strangest sentence out of my mouth if not knowing the context, if you wanna throw a dog a bone, Lobster Mobster could do Japan.
EDIT: I meant Nathan Birch not Burnsy.
Big Hair Zuul lady has my attention.
looking at that picture of Flair one question comes to mind, How in the blue hell is he still alive? seriously every promo from 93 on looks like he’s one bad day from a massive stroke mid ring yet he still keeps going and turning more purple with every scream.
You are a saint for doing these. As a “WWF guy” (I live in the northeast) these are right up my alley as opposed to the Nitro ones (which are still very interesting). I can already see/predict a few running memes to these early ones.
1. Announcer Vince was terribad. Just beyond words. And it was hilarious. The only good thing about Heel Jim Ross was him poking fun at Vince for “WHAT A MANEUVER!” which I like to think is what kayfabe got Vince McMahon to reveal himself as the owner.
2. The greatness of pre-DX Shawn Michaels. It’s something we all know about already, but it will be seen in all it’s glory on these older shows. He was so far ahead of everyone else in the ring save Bret and Perfect really.
3. The goofy gimmicks. As evidence by the fact this Raw alone had both Doink AND Repo man. Early/mid 90’s wrestling was weird with this stuff and it was hilarious.
Can’t wait!
Honestly? Jannetty leaves Michaels in the dust as a singles guy in ’93, and they were at the same level of experience. The Doink-Jannetty 2/3 falls match a top five RAW match from ’93-’96 when it was still only an hour.
Jannetty’s problem was that he was older, had a much less commanding personality (part of why drugs derailed his career and not Shawn’s), and didn’t have a sense for how to re-brand himself after the Rockers split.
But Jannetty might also be a rapist, so screw him.
I think #3 is why I’m not as into wrestling as before. At least with these crazy gimmicks we had characters and it was like a moving comic book.
Now, it’s all a bunch of quasi-athletes letting each other do moves.
I’m fairly certain a human being can’t watch such a ludicrous amount of bad wrestling without going absolutely insane.
…Why are you doing this to yourself, Brandon? Are you okay?
Not really, but at least I’ve got a bunch of Crush matches to look forward to.
I’ll gladly be adding this to the list of weekly articles I read.
The deep voiced “Repo Man” is the GOAT of entrance theme openings and is one of the reasons I like those late 80s, early 90s themes so much.
A COLLAR AND ELBOW TIE UP ON ILLITERACY
Aww you used collar and elbow. Should have kept reading!
PWND
Headlock on Hunger is fine! It has alliteration, dammit!
Hip Toss on Hunger would be even weaker, Hurricanrana on Hunger doesn’t have broad enough appeal, and Powerbomb on People Not Having Enough Food to Eat just doesn’t roll off the tongue.
the Hit Man fan is hot.
Butthead: Hey baby. Wanna wrestle?
Repo Man’s entrance song sounds just like the music you’d hear in a boss level against Repo Man in an early 90’s NES game
Can you guys please do a Best/Worst on the weekend shows. Like have Danielle do a comprehensive Velocity/Shotgun Saturday Night/Sunday Night Heat recap and Nathan cover the developmental tie-ins from Memphis and Ohio Valley ???? Brandon could cover the goings on at
NWA Wildside ;)
The issue is that it’s about as much work to do these as it is to do, say, B&W of NXT but a lot more people are googling “Last night’s NXT” than “1993 RAWS WITH THE HEADBANGERS AS SHITTY JOBBERS”.
the Network makes a lot of this possible. If they add WCW Saturday Night at any point I’m writing the hell out of it.
@Brandon B&W of Saturday Night would be sweet! I was a WWF kid growing up, but I’ve got some really fond memories of watching Vader and Cactus Jack beating the hell out of each other with my grandfather Saturdays after dinner, promptly at 6:05.
WCW Saturday Night is the one thing I’m most looking forward to on the Network and Brandon writing about it would be my favorite thing.
By “good at computers” do you mean he’s the “Computerized Man of the 90s”?
the worst part is that he was only the computerized man of a brief period at the beginning of the 90s
Well, I never knew that Thrasher played the role of a real human at any point. The More You Know (That’ll Never Come In Handy).
Kudos for featuring pics of Repo Man, Doink, Crush and Singles Wrestler Marty Jannetty all on one page. If I was twelve again, this would be my favourite non-boobs page on the internet.
I secretly, kinda-unironically love this era, mostly because my parents surprised me by ordering the ’93 Rumble and had my aunt, uncle, and cousin over the watch it and have pizza. I’ve had the tape ever since, and used to watch it all the time on a snow day or whatever. I can almost tell you the order of entrants that year. So yeah, long story short, these reports are right up my alley.
One thing I distinctly remember from the Rob Bartlett days is him saying when they came back from commercial “they weren’t really wrestling during the break” which seemed to get Vince legit pissed. Pretty sure Bartlett didn’t last much longer after that. Also, Perfect or someone won a match during the commercial around the same time, I guess showing that “hey, we’re live, that can happen.” Not sure if those two things are related, but they’re the two things I most remember from the early days of Raw.
Thanks, as always, for writing these retro reviews. It certainly makes me want to sit through these episodes more just to follow along.
The bit with ripping up the Heenan photo (and obvious reference to that SNL bit) just made me kind of angry. WWE still hasn’t learned that random celebrity references and trying to relate to pop culture at all times doesn’t work, especially when the owner of the company has been out of it for what appears to be decades now. This is still a company that thinks an evil foreign heel (in 2014!) is a good idea. You can’t be so-called cutting edge and trendy, yet have such outdated, old viewpoints. Stephanie (with her useless title as brand manager or whatever) trying to rationalize Grumpy Cat in a press release just proves they’ve learned nothing. People will look 20 years beyond that and honestly wonder what the hell is wrong with the current product. Why was it so uncool even back then?
Say what you will about the Attitude Era, and there’s a lot of garbage in it…but at least it was focused. Things happened, there was a clear attachment to what was trending…and even when “Attitude” faded there was 2000-01 with some of the best storytelling in the company. Why? Because there was a focused narrative. Not just “lol Cena” and “Quick! Get the mainstream to notice us!”
About this episode: I like the Manhattan Center crowds. Loud, intimate…very NXT-like. This is also a weird era talent-wise, like before WCW took over and before the struggles of New Generation. Also, WWF’s attempts at “RAW” (the ring girls, Vince referring to uncut/uncensored as stuff like Repo Man punking Macho Man before the first match) was silly beyond words. Very early 90s.
And Rob Bartlett. Yikes.
Long time, first time, blah blah blah.,, Had to sign up to say that GRAB A WRISTLOCK ON AIDS still has me laughing.
I can’t remember how long the promotion goes, but I want to make jokes about it for months.
This made me happy. I wasn’t completely sentient enough to remember a lot of early Raw (yes, I’m party robot. Wanna fight about it?), so seeing these will confuse me mostly, but also awaken a bunch of memories of weird days watching sweaty men hug each other a lot.
Brandon, your analysis on Repo Man both resolved childhood memories of “not getting it” and is one of the hardest I’ve laughed in a while. Thank you.
The intro somg was always the best. Then he comes out looking like a little rat, lmao good times.
Repo Man’s my fucking hero, I’m not gonna front
The best part about Rob Bartlett is that within a month they realize how awful he is, but keep him around a little longer so Savage and Vince can insult him on the air. It gives the announce team some focus. In any case, good stuff. I hope you can make it a regular. Just make sure these columns remain Uncut
Uncensored
…and uncooked!
DIG IT! YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAHHHH!
DO THE THING!!!
Can we recast every ersatz Road Warrior team as working professionals that are condescending to their audience?
The Blade Runners can be payday loan lenders and the other guys from Demolition can be a pawn shop owner and a shady used car salesman.
Maybe the Powers of Pain can be unlicensed, uninsured handymen?
Face Mr. Perfect was pretty much just an older AWA/Portland Hennig when he was an awesome, super-versatile fiery babyface. (This is me endorsing you go watch him against Bockwinkel and Vader. Also Buddy Rose in Portland. Buddy Rose was the Goddamned best.)
And heel Doink (meaning Matt Borne) is also FANTASTIC. Matt Borne is a good “Can I get a do-over?” guy. His WCW run had him playing an ex-lumberjack who had just become a wrestler when he was an excellent technician with 10 years of experience in real life. His WWF run had him playing a gimmick with absolutely no upward mobility. He couldn’t even get a good run in ECW; Heyman not realizing that he should have gone all-in on Evil Doink is an amazing failure considering what he did with wastes like 911 and Public Enemy. It’s not like Heyman would have been above exploiting John Wayne Gacy minus the serial rape and murder of children.
Ah, Sinnead O’Connor, the original Grumpy Cat.
Rob Bartlett was just pants-shittingly terrible. He makes Michael Cole look like Gorilla Monsoon by comparison.
Any chance of a Best and Worst of NWA 1989?
That would be interesting but IDK, those shows are really slow paced compared to the 90s ones. They’re a lot more technical and psychological, and that’s not a bad thing but its like every match is a scientific war.
Your write up of The Repo Man was amazing, thank you for that. I think you should do an entire weekly column like that, just making fun of gimmicks like Duke the Dumpster and shit. Lord knows there’s enough bad gimmicks out there to do it!
Funny story, at my High School that I was going to (Jupiter High) I met one the debate teacher, and she claimed she was the sister of Terry Taylor. She told me a lot of stories but the only one I remember is when she said she met the Ultimate Warrior. Basically, Terry and a couple other guys took her to meet him, and when they tried to talk to him he was just meditating. Like, they kept on trying to talk to him, and he just ignored them and kept on meditating.
Also, I love Perfect as a heel.
I just figured it out.
Repo Man looks like he was run over a car because he was run over a car in an attempt to repossess it!
Tonight on Raw, Sheamus says he’s going to CHALLENGE BULLYING TO A TEST OF STRENGTH
OH MY GOD HE DOES LOOK LIKE IGGY POP!!!!
Poor Terry Taylor literally could’ve been Mr. Perfect. Seriously, when the WWF signed both he and Hennig, they actually considered giving the Mr. P gimmick to Taylor for a second before coming to their senses. Going from “you are literally the perfect athlete” to “you are literally a human rooster” is just about the worst gimmick downgrade in history.
Your paragraph+ on Terry Taylor was absolutely Perfect.
Also, Bartlett is probably my least favorite commentator of all time. When I went back to watch ’93 RAW, he stood out horribly among the fun nostalgia. At least (next week?) we get The Brain to counter-balance him somewhat.
Man you guys are harsh on Bartlett. Not denying how awful and out of place he is here, but the guy was there for literally 3 months and 8 days at a time when the show was only an hour long; 14 shows, equal to less than 5 weeks of the current show. Its not like he replaced a beloved vintage announcer or anything. Im no to trying to defend his awfulness or anything, but IIRC, both he and Vince agreed that it simply wasnt going to work out and parted ways. His current insane Hogan impression on Imus is amazing though. Its better than CANCERMANIA Hogan’s work.
Also, RE Macho’s hat. Hats COMPLETE an ensemble. Id be sad panda if someone stole my hat as well.
“Worst: Vince Never Seems To Know What’s Happening”
One of my favorite parts of the premiere episode the week before is when Bartlet asks “That’s Dork the Clown?” and for some unfathomable reason, Vince says that yes, in fact, it is, even going so far as to wonder aloud what kind of name that is for a clown. Savage is about to chime in to correct them but Vince beats him to it because obviously someone is screaming in their headsets “IT’S DOINK YOU F****** MORON, WATCH YOUR GODDAMN MONITOR!” Vince then attempts to salvage the whole thing by saying “It could be Dork! It could very well be Dork!”
Seriously, this announce team makes me appreciate how much worse it could be than Cole, Lawler, and JBL. Rob Bartlet has to literally be the worst human to ever have this job. He makes JBL look like Gorilla fucking Monsoon. In the span of the first 5 minutes of the first episode he calls Yokozuna “Yokozuma” followed by “you know, the guy who’s got the diaper going there between dead man’s land and no man’s land,” later postulating that he has his own gravitational pull and asking whether the rules stipulate that he should be wearing a bra, and makes a “Whatchu talkin’ ’bout, Yoko?” joke. And he only gets worse from there.
I have to admit, though, I do enjoy the spectacle of Macho Man’s coke-addled word-vomit frenzies. One of my favorite Macho Man moments is an episode of Raw where he and Vince are “hosting” or something from a studio somewhere while Gorilla Monsoon and (I think) Jim Ross are actually announcing the show and right as Vince is throwing it to ringside, Savage takes off his shades and shoves them in Vince’s face and screams “TRY THESE ON!!!”
By the way, thank you Brandon for doing this, I’m so excited. These old Raws may be my favorite thing about the network. I’ve watched every single one up to the beginning of 1995 and they bring me more joy than I thought possible. Keep ’em coming!
Thanks Brandon, you’re a fuckin legend for pumping more of these out. WithSpandex4Life.
Also, -1 for zero Golden Girls references.
Repo Man is the best.
Demolition > Road Warriors