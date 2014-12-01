The Best And Worst Of WWF Monday Night Raw 1/18/93: Fight The Real Enemy

Pre-show notes:

– Hey look, it’s a thing you asked for!

The Best and Worst of WWE Raw is our signature column and the retro Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro reports are the most fun thing we do, so we thought hey, why not combine the two? Every Monday morning I’ll be revisiting an old episode of Raw and making as many jokes about it as possible before succumbing to the horribleness of Rob Bartlett. You can find a writeup of episode 1 in the UPROXX Sports archives, but trust me, you barely have to watch these early shows in order.

So, here we go! Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw for January 18, 1993.